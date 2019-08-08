News
NNPC rallies IOCs for Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline investment
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has rallied international oil companies (IOCs) for investment in the multi-billion dollars Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project.
Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, at a stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja yesterday, maintained that the project would open new vistas for Nigeria’s gas aspirations.
The meeting involving the Corporation, its Moroccan partner on the Gas Project, the Morocco National Office for Hydrocarbons & Mines (ONHYM) and the executives of IOCs operating in Nigeria, at the NNPC Towers, was sequel to high-level discussions on the Pipeline Cooperation Agreement (PCA) for the NMGP project signed between both countries during separate visits by their leaders, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari and King Hassan VI of Morocco.
The PCA will particularly facilitate the establishment of a gas pipeline to supply the product from Nigeria to Morocco and the West African sub-region and further into Europe.
At the moment, both countries are planning to extend the pipeline that has been pumping gas from Nigeria to Benin, Togo and Ghana since 2010 to Morocco.
Speaking shortly after the engagement with the representatives of the multinationals, Kyari described the project as strategic for the country, adding that the project would provide market for Nigerian gas.
“We have a lot of stranded gas particularly in the deepwater that we need to put on the table. This project will enable us have more gas for domestic consumption so that we can improve power supply and gas to industry,” Kyari stated.
He explained that along the pipeline’s corridor all the way to Morocco and into Europe, there was a huge potential for development of the West African and part of North Africa.
“By doing this, we are also growing the economies of these countries along this pipeline and eventually ensuring peace and security, which are necessary for the economic growth of these countries,” he added.
Kyari, who restated government’s commitment to the project, also reassured the IOCs that issues around fiscal terms were being handled, even as he enjoined them to identify with the project.
Earlier in her remarks, the Director General of ONHYM, Amina Benkhadra, assured NNPC of the Moroccan government’s total support towards the project, stressing that the IOCs needed to be brought to speed on it.
Insecurity: Nigeria collapsing under Buhari’s watch –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again expressed fears that Nigeria is collapsing under President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
The party, which rose from its weekly National Working Committee (NWC) meeting yesterday, noted the escalating insecurity, rising political uncertainties, biting economic hardship as well as prevailing tension in all parts of the country.
PDP said in a statement after the meeting by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the nation, which was a prosperity hub and a reference point for democracy, personal freedom and good governance, now has all the trappings of a failed state.
It blamed this on the inability of President Buhari to guarantee security of lives and property of Nigerians, regretting that the people now take their destinies in their hands.
“It is clear that the APC and the Buhari presidency have held Nigerians hostage.
“Nigerians are now being treated like a conquered people. They can no longer freely exercise their constitutionally-guaranteed rights.
“Executive high-handedness have become a state policy, just as the APC government, burdened by challenges of illegitimacy, has lost direction and only thriving in vindictiveness,” PDP noted.
It added that the red flag has been raised following the manifest total loss of faith by Nigerians across the board.
PDP added that due to the prevailing anti-democratic proclivities of President Buhari’s administration, the once cohesive and economically thriving nation has come under distress on all fronts.
According to the party, never in the history of the country has the fault lines become so visible, noting that uncertainty now envelopes the nation.
“Our party has also noticed that since the defence of the APC and President Buhari collapsed at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, APC and its government have taken to harassment and repression of Nigerians by surreptitiously suspending constitutional provisions of freedom of speech and association in our country.
“Many compatriots are being taken in as political prisoners all in a bid to foist a siege mentality and suppress public opinion.
“Today, the Buhari presidency cannot guarantee the security and safety of citizens. Bloodletting and violence have become the order of the day.
“Invaders, insurgents, kidnappers and killers have taken over major highways and communities; our nation’s security machinery has become overstretched; Nigerians now live in palpable fear; they cannot freely travel within their country and government has no answers.
“On the economic front, President Buhari has ruined our economy and led our nation to become the world’s capital of poverty, while condoning the humongous corruption that has become the hallmark of his failed administration.
“Sadly, President Buhari’s anti-development policies, the corruption in his government as well as its failure to provide security have scared away foreign investors from our nation,” the party added.
It recalled that the United Nations recently declared that 43 per cent of Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has taken flight to other countries.
“Unemployment has gone out of proportion and there is no hope in sight.
“Our worry is that the prevailing situation of hopelessness under President Buhari and APC is threatening our national cohesion and corporate existence as a nation,” PDP said.
The opposition party called on Nigerians of good faith as well as the international community to come to the rescue by speaking out against the prevailing situation in the country before it is too late.
However, APC has said that the allegation of the opposition PDP that Nigeria was collapsing under the government of President Buhari does not worth its response.
According to the ruling party, when the opposition makes a genuine allegation, the party would respond.
APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said there was nothing for the party to respond to.
“When they have a good case or allegation, we will respond, but for this, it does not worth our response,” Issa-Onilu told New Telegraph.
MNOs jittery as NCC begins SIM registration compliance audit
- Operators embark on emergency KYC
Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country are currently in fear over the status of their registered Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) cards, New Telegraph has learnt.
This came as the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is set to begin another compliance audit of SIM registration databases of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9Mobile, Ntel and other operators offering SIM-based services.
Recall that the first SIM registration audit compliance carried out by the regulator in 2015 led to the imposition of N1.04 trillion fine on MTN. The telco was fined for not disconnecting 5.1 million improperly registered and unregistered lines from its network as prescribed by the regulatory agency. The total sum, which was later negotiated to N350 billion, was based on a fine of N200,000 for each unregistered line.
To avoid another regulatory hammer, the MNOs, from the beginning of this month, have embarked on another round of ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ exercise, which is aimed at correcting any irregularity on their SIM registration database. The telcos, it was gathered, are aggressively pushing subscribers for the update as they have been sending messages urging subscribers to come for KYC before the end of this month.
A message from one of the operators to subscribers read: “Dear customer, kindly visit any of our approved KYC Centre to update your KYC details before 31stAugust 2019… go along with a valid means of identification (driving license, international passport, voter’s card or National ID. Kindly ignore if you have updated within the last 48 hours. Please hurry to avoid line disconnection.”
With the impending regulatory audit, the MNOs may be forced to disconnect improperly registered lines by the end of this month as the message suggested.
In recent times, the telcos have had brushes with the regulator over improper registration of SIMs by their agents who aggressively push out the cards to people on the road and hurriedly registered them. This prompted the regulator to come up with a recent directive that SIMs should no longer be registered in open areas. But that has not stopped.
Announcing the flag off of the audit, NCC said the exercise would be the second to be carried out across all the mobile networks since SIM registration began in 2011. According to the regulator, the audit was initiated specifically to monitor operators’ strict adherence to the technical and other specifications for subscribers’ registration.
The specifications are prescribed in the Telephone Subscribers Registration Regulations and the Technical Standards and Specifications issued by the Commission in 2011.
The Commission, however, said the audit was without prejudice to the on-going “backend verification and scrubbing” of SIM registration data already submitted to the it by telecom operators
The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said in a recent statement that NCC considers the latest audit as “very sensitive” in view of the importance of the information to security and law enforcement in the country.
“The Subscriber Registration Database is a veritable tool being used by security and law enforcement agencies in the detection and apprehension of criminal elements involved in heinous crimes like kidnapping, financial crimes, armed robberies, banditry, cattle rustling and other crimes.
“The security operatives can leverage on easy access to the national telecoms network. As such, we (NCC) are determined to continue to ensure all SIM cards are traceable to their real owners with the least effort,” the NCC boss said.
Also, the EVC said the verification exercise is a continuation of NCC’s regulatory interventions to ensure a clean and credible SIM registration database. According to him, the exercise began with the enactment of the Subscriber Registration Regulations and registration specifications in 2011.
At the moment, NCC said the verification and scrubbing of SIM Registration data are on-going.
SIM scrubbing refers to the process of verifying biometric and personal information submitted by all operators in respect of each of their subscribers. The exercise is to ensure the integrity of data submitted to NIMC by the telecom operators, before feeding the cleaned-up data to the central database warehoused by the national identity agency.
“The audit is a natural next step to ensure that not only is the data already submitted fully compliant but that operators maintain the highest standards of registration practices across all their touch-points so that the subscriber data they are collecting continues to serve the national security and other interests for which subscriber registration was mandated,” Danbatta said.
Xenophobia: NANS gives MTN, Multichoice, Shoprite, Stabic IBTC 7 days to leave Nigeria
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday, gave all South African companies operating in Nigeria to shut down within seven days and move out of the country.
The umbrella body of students in Nigeria specifically mentioned telecommunications giant, MTN, Multichoice and Shoprite.
The ultimatum, which was issued at a joint press conference addressed by the leadership of NANS and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), came on the heels of incessant attacks and murder of Nigerians in South Africa.
President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Akpan, who handed down the ultimatum, said these companies linked to South Africa must leave Nigeria “in their own interest” as the students can no longer tolerate the incessant harassment, brutalisation and killing of Nigerians in South Africa.
In an address titled: “South Africans Must Go; Nigerians Return Home From South Africa,” Akpan recalled that members of NANS have been on the streets in major cities of Nigeria in the last two weeks picketing South African businesses to draw global attention to the mindless killings of Nigerians and looting of their properties in South Africa.
He said that the picketing exercise was peacefully carried with the hope that the government of South Africa and her citizens would end all forms of attacks on citizens of Nigeria and other African nations.
“Behold, the killings have continued and has even assumed a more dangerous dimension. This worsening development calls for a swift reaction. Importantly, we want to call on Nigerians in South Africa to reconsider their stay in South Africa and return home.
“Having gone through the first phase without any remorse or practical action to end xenophobic attacks in South Africa, we wish to announce that Nigerian students have decided to take on South Africans same way they are doing to our people. We have seen the helplessness of the South African government in reining in their citizens and wish to condemn in unambiguous terms the continued pampering of those involved. Every nation has own internal crisis hence no citizen of other nation should be sacrificed for criminal activities of South Africans or any other.
“Since the economic prosperity of Nigerians can no longer be tolerated and their lives secured in South Africa, there’s no need also to condone the continued flourishing of South African businesses and her citizens in Nigeria.
“We therefore wish to officially ask all South African-owned businesses in Nigeria to relocate in the next seven days. We specifically want Multichoice, MTN, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Shoprite and others to close their businesses in their own interest within seven days.
“In the same vein, we request that South African nationals in Nigeria should return to their home country as we can no longer watch them enjoy peaceful living in Nigeria while our citizens in their country continue to pay with dear lives for no reason other than being resourceful and flourishing in their businesses and career.
“We have consistently maintained that diplomacy has failed in addressing the xenophobic question. We have heard and seen diplomatic measures put in place without any sincere action taken by the South African government. We have seen again that the people of South Africa are not committed to peaceful coexistence with other nationals, hence the wanton killings and destruction of other Africans.
We have now come to a point where action is required to safeguard Nigerians and enforce their dignity. To this end, we announce the commencement of Operation Clampdown on South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria.
“The Central Coordinating Committee of the entire student movement in Nigeria is hereby activated for mass action. We thank all those who have shown genuine concerns in ending the xenophobic madness and wish to reassure our citizens everywhere across the globe of our determination to fight this to a logical conclusion,” he said.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has, however, appealed for calm on the part of NANS to allow for an exhaustive diplomatic negotiations at the highest levels.
The NIDCOM chair disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded arrangements to meet with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over the continued killing of Nigerians living in the country through xenophobic attacks.
She said the two leaders, barring any changes, will meet in Abuja to discuss other bilateral issues that will strengthen the relationship between both countries.
Dabiri-Erewa explained that the situation in South Africa on the attacks have reached an alarming level where decisive action must be taken to avoid a further degeneration.
The NIDCOM chair said when the new cabinet of President Buhari is constituted, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and that of South Africa will also meet to continue with earlier diplomatic policy discussions on how best to tackle the tension created as a result of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the country.
She said: “Really it’s pathetic, it’s sad. As we said before, until about 2016, we have had 118 Nigerians killed in South Africa. Between 2018 and today, 88 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa. Out of this 88, 25 were cases of Nigerians killing Nigerians and we have had the case of Mrs. Elizabeth Chukwue who was murdered in her hotel room.”
The NIDCOM CEO, who demanded full investigation into these cases, noted: “Eight policemen are currently being investigated in South Africa for their involvement in killings of Nigerians. That investigation must come to an end and there must be consequences for their actions.
“We also must know who killed Mrs. Elizabeth Chukwu who went for a conference and died in her hotel room.
“We know that every country has their own challenges, we have ours and they have theirs. But killing other people is not the solution to anything. If a Nigerian commits a crime you deal with the person.”
Oshiomhole: How to have a stable, peaceful Nigeria
- Buhari receives APC’s financial report on 2019 polls
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has proffered ways to having a stable and peaceful Nigeria.
In his reckoning, the ruling party must be pro-poor, work towards lifting Nigerians out of poverty and recreate the middle class.
Oshiomhole spoke yesterday when he led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to present the financial report of the party’s spending in the 2019 general election.
He said: “So, our party must be seen to be pro-poor, putting policies in place that will lift our people out of poverty and recreate the Nigeria middle class. Unless you recreate the Nigeria middle class, you are not going to have a stable and peaceful society.
“The tragedy for now is that over the period people are either very poor or they are very rich. The president has to provide leadership working with the National Assembly leadership to see how we can, over the next four years, deliver, so that the current situation of extremely poor and extremely rich will is bridged by recreating the middle class.
“As a political party, which is committed to social democracy, we want to make sure that everybody elected on the platform of our party understands dos and don’ts, in terms of politics and a policy choices, our commitment to egalitarian society and all of those things that makes a progressive party different from a conservative party.”
On his part, President Buhari has assured that he will uphold the supremacy of APC in all major decisions of his government in the second term.
Speaking during the meeting, Buhari explained that he would be more conscious of the interests of the party in taking key decisions.
The president, while commending Oshiomhole and other members for their sacrifices and overall success in the last general election, said: “It is obvious that the success of the party was more paramount in your hearts. You could have deployed the times and energy you deployed for the party for your own personal use.
“I respect the sacrifices you are making; you can only derive satisfaction if you are working for your country and all our people because, materially, nobody can pay you for the sacrifices.”
President Buhari used the occasion to appeal to NWC members to abide by the constitution of the party, adding: “It is not enough to just criticise certain decisions of the party without first understanding what the constitution says.”
He assured the NWC that competent members with the requisite experience will be invited to contribute their quota to nation-building as heads and chairmen of boards of governmental parastatals and agencies.
Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Oshiomhole said it was important to brief President Buhari as leader of APC on detail expenditure of what each person benefited, what and how the party financed the exercise as well as the results achieved.
The APC chairman explained that the NWC was in the Villa to discuss with Buhari on the policy direction of government in the next four years and what needs to be done to rescue millions of Nigerians out of poverty.
According to Oshiomhole, yesterday’s meeting between the NWC and the president was the first since the party won the 2019 presidential election.
He said: “We also used the opportunity to present our financial report; what we spent on the elections and what we spent in each state as a political party from monies that came from the treasury of our party.
“Normally, people think party funds are not to be accounted for, but we are obliged to account for every kobo that was spent and who we spend it for and the result we got.”
Asked to give details on the party’s expenditure in the 2019 general election, he said: “Because you are not a contributor, I am not obliged to account to you. I am accountable to APC members and unless you show me your membership card, I am not obliged to report to you.
“The president is a very senior member of APC and so he is entitled to know how much we spent and as the steward of the party, I am entitled to present the report of my stewardship and the cost we incurred in the cause of that stewardship.”
The APC chairman noted that the leadership of the party wants to engage constantly with government and, with the support of lawmakers in the National Assembly, to ensure that the series of problems confronting the country were addressed.
He said that such meeting with the president will be more regular in order to keep the leadership of the party active in line with its policy direction.
“We think this is not something we want to be doing on ad hoc basis. We don’t want to go and sleep because we have won election; the fact that we have won election means a call to duty. So, we have to work together to ensure these things are done.”
Oshiomhole said the revolution protest organised by the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy was unnecessary since their sponsors cannot itemise in clear terms what their grievances are.
“Whoever wants to protest should articulate the particulars of his grievances and make specific demands about the solutions that he wants.
“Let’s be honest, I have led series of protest, even to this Villa. So, what exactly as far as you know as members of the fourth estate of the realm, that Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, a presidential candidate, cleared by INEC to bid for power, who had opportunity to ask Nigerians to vote for him wants?
“Now Nigerians have voted, the votes have been counted and he was not a favoured candidate, what does he want now? That Nigerians must make him the president?” he asked.
The APC national chairman advised that the only route to power in Nigeria remains the ballot box.
He said that although government doesn’t have the right to dictate to people how to protest, Nigerians must state exactly what they want while protesting.
BA cancels flights to Lagos, Abuja over IT glitch
- Airline faces £5m compensation bill
As a result of the glitch in its IT that has led to grounding of its operations worldwide, British Airways’ Flight 74 cancelled its flights to Nigeria yesterday.
The airline’s Abuja flight is also affected by the problems that led to cancellations of flights across the world and make nonsense of thousands of passengers’ travel plans.
BA operates early morning flight to Abuja everyday.
A top official of the airline told New Telegraph on condition of anonymity that flights to the cities of Abuja and Lagos had been rescheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon.
The source said BA will operate two flights into Lagos today.
The first of the flights would take off at 9a.m. from London Heathrow and expected to arrive about 3p.m. in Lagos, while the second flight will arrive at past 5p.m.
British Airways operates two flights into Nigeria. It operates to Lagos and Abuja on weekly 14 frequencies.
British Airways (BA) flights were yesterday cancelled with delays around the world affecting thousands of passengers after an IT glitch halted check-in and flight departures.
Almost 300 flights were cancelled or delayed at Heathrow and Gatwick airports alone as holidaymakers had their plans thrown into chaos.
From as early as 4:30a.m., photos surfaced revealing frustrated passengers in huge queues stretching through terminals.
BA has insisted the glitch was not a global outage, but problem with two separate systems – one that deals with online check in, the other that deals with flight departures.
A total of 81 flights were cancelled to or from Heathrow yesterday while 10 Gatwick flights were cancelled. Over 200 other flights were delayed, with some more than five hours behind schedule – reportedly affecting up to 15,000 passengers.
It’s just another problem to hit the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom – having this year faced a multi-million pound fine over a hack of their customer’s data, the threat of pilot strikes and baggage mayhem.
It’s the third major IT outage for BA in two years after 672 flights were cancelled with 75,000 people affected over a May Bank holiday in 2017 and another glitch in July last year.
The airline has already urged passengers flying out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City to rebook their flights if affected – suggesting the problem may not have a quick fix.
BA could face a compensation bill in excess of £5 million if all those affected claim what they are entitled to under EU rules.
Vitamin D deficiency could lead to chronic diseases
Researchers from Finland said that lack of Vitamin D could raise the risk of chronic headaches. These are the findings of a study from the University of Eastern Finland. The Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease (KIHD) Risk Factor Study, analysed the serum vitamin D levels and occurrence of headache in approximately 2,600 men aged between 42 and 60 years from 1984 to 1989. In 68 per cent of these men, the serum vitamin D level was below 50 nmol/l, which is generally considered the threshold for vitamin D deficiency, the ‘EXPRESS’ reported.
Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is produced by the body as a response to sun exposure; it can also be consumed in food or supplements. Having enough Vitamin D is important for a number of reasons, including maintaining healthy bones and teeth; it may also protect against a range of conditions such as cancer, type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis.
Chronic headache occurring at least on a weekly basis was reported by 250 men, and men reporting chronic headache had lower serum vitamin D levels than others. According to the ‘EXPRESS,’ when the study population was divided into four groups based on their serum vitamin D levels, the group with the lowest levels had over a twofold risk of chronic headache in comparison to the group with the highest levels.
Court restrains NASS from taking over Edo Assembly
- N’Assembly to appeal ruling
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday restrained the Senate and the House of Representatives from taking over the legislative duties of Edo State House of Assembly.
The order of the court was as a sequel to a case filed by Edo State House of Assembly and its Speaker, Francis Okiye, challenging the directive by the National Assembly to Governor Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation of the state’s House of Assembly.
The National Assembly had consequently threatened to take over the legislative duties and powers of the Edo State House of Assembly should the governor fail to make the fresh proclamation within three weeks.
Not satisfied with the directive, the plaintiffs had approached the court via an originating summons.
The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, at the commencement of hearing, made an order directing all parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.
The court later adjourned till August 22 to hear the case, even as Justice Taiwo directed the National Assembly to, within seven days, respond to the suit.
The plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019, among other things, queried the legal competence of a directive the federal legislature handed to Governor Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation to inaugurate the Edo Assembly.
Although, the plaintiffs applied for an interim injunction against the National Assembly, Justice Taiwo noted that he was minded to hear the substantive matter on the next adjourned date.
Cited as 1st and 2nd defendants in the matter are the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
New Telegraph recalls that the Edo State 7th Assembly was on June 17 inaugurated under controversial circumstances with nine out of 24 members-elect, selecting Okiye as Speaker.
Counsel to the plaintiffs, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), had lamented before the court that the Senate had, after it was duly served with the legal processes, still passed a resolution on July 30 to take over Edo Assembly if the governor fails to issue fresh proclamation.
He further submitted that it was disheartening that despite the fact that Governor Obaseki’s earlier proclamation was officially gazetted, with members of the state assembly duly inaugurated and principal members elected, the National Assembly still vowed to hijack legislative functions in the state.
Following the ruling of an Abuja court barring the National Assembly from taking over Edo State House of Assembly, the apex parliament has resolved to appeal the case.
Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this while reacting to the judgement.
“The National Assembly will surely appeal the ruling, but for now, we must respect the decision.
“This 9th House believes in the democratic principle of separation of powers, which is why this court ruling poses a problem. It is a core constitutional duty of the National Assembly that the court has attempted to prevent.
“This is like the National Assembly telling the president not to present the national budget or like the executive stopping the courts from giving a ruling or judgement.
“No arm of government is supposed to abdicate power to another arm. It is contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers that one arm of government should prevent another arm from carrying out its constitutional duty.
“The constitution in Section 11(4) is clear on this. Where the House of Assembly of any state is unable to perform its functions by reason of the situation prevailing in that state, the National Assembly may intervene and take over the legislative functions of that House until such a time as the House of Assembly is able to resume its functions.
“It is no coincidence that this particular duty of the National Assembly to take over a State House that is unable to function falls under the section of the constitution that deals with Public Order and Public Security.
“This is a matter of restoring public order and security in Edo State and the National Assembly has to perform its constitutional duty. It should not be a question for debate.
“Now, maybe the courts can (if they find reason after the takeover), say that the takeover was wrong based on their own interpretation of Section 11, but not to pre-empt a constitutional role, which is sacrosanct.
“Surely, the doctrine of ripeness is applicable here. In some democratic climes, judicial restraint, which is procedural approach to the exercise of judicial review, urges judges to refrain from deciding legal issues and, especially constitutional ones, except where the decision is necessary in resolving a concrete dispute between adverse parties.
“As a substantive approach, it urges judges considering constitutional questions to grant substantial deference to the views of the elected arms of government and invalidate their actions only when constitutional limits have clearly been breached.”
IGP to deploy special squad in South-West states
Worried by incessant kidnapping cases in the South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Muhammed, yesterday unfolded arrangements to deploy Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad to the region.
Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) in Charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, disclosed this yesterday while on a courtesy visit to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
The DIG said the squad members are currently undergoing training in Abuja and would soon be dispatched to Ondo and other South-West states to curb crimes.
The DIG commiserated with the state government over the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, saying the Nigerian police are keen on making the country safe for every Nigerian.
His words: “I am sent by the Inspector-General of Police not only to Ondo State, but to other South-West states, to see the security architecture on ground and as well as see how to redesign the security apparatus
“I decided to start with Ondo before I go to Ekiti and Osun because Ondo, being one of the focus states of recent, I believe we need to sit down with my officers here and see how we can forge ahead.
“I want to let you know that the Inspector General of Police is mindful of what has been happening, particularly along the roads, as well as some of these miscreants disturbing the peace of the people.
“I also want you know that security is one of the first pillars of any government in doing any service to the people. If security is not provided, there won’t be peace in that area and the governor too will find it difficult to operate.
“We are aware of our responsibility. The IGP has put in place a very strong team that is on training now and in the next two weeks, they will be out and Ondo and other South-West states have been the place of focus.
“We are deploying them here to take charge of security and to work with our men on ground. I can assure you that the place will definitely have a change. When members of the Special Squad are around, I want to assure you that peace will reign again in Ondo State and other South-West states.”
The Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who responded on behalf of Governor Akeredolu, said he was worried on the insecurity in the state, saying Ondo was not known to be a dumping ground for crime.
He particularly charged the Police to arrest killers of Mrs. Olakunrin, saying that is a debt that must be paid by the Nigerian Police.
Ajayi noted that it is high time the police fully embraced digital policing to curb kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country.
He added: “The police must also engage the community. This is very important. Even if you have 200,000 policemen in a community, you need the cooperation of the people in that community for you to be able to carry out your job effectively.”
He said the police must map out strategy to secure the boundaries and other flashpoints in the state.
The deputy governor assured the visitors that the state government would give necessary supports that would enable the security men to chase criminals out of the state.
Bauchi lawmakers meet Buhari, make U-turn on House crisis
Lawmakers from the Bauchi State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja where they reversed their decision for settlement. The Bauchi State Assembly has been enmeshed in a crisis resulting to the emergence of factional leadership.
The lawmakers, who presented themselves for inauguration earlier after a proclamation by Governor Bala Mohammed told reporters yesterday that the status quo on the crisis remains. Specifically, 17 members of the assembly had rejected what they described as an imposition of minority over the majority. They proceeded to form a parallel leadership, but few days ago, the members made a u-turn and agreed to be inaugurated.
The factional Speaker, Kawuwa Damina, had led the remaining 16 members to take their oath of office and oath of allegiance, a development that was seen as a move that would stop the crisis in the house. Speaking to State House Correspondents, Damina said the APC members have rescinded their earlier decision, and reverted to their position of not allowing minority rule over the majority. He said the faction wants the right thing to be done in the state hallowed chamber. According to him, after their meeting yesterday, President Buhari offered to brief incoming Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to wade into the matter. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, expressed readiness to work with relevant constitutional bodies to resolve the crises rocking the Houses of Assembly in Bauchi and Edo states.
“I am aware of the problem in Edo and Bauchi states and I try to appreciate my position as the President, the political situation vis a vis the constitution of our country, the role of the commissioners of police and the party. I always like to be on the side of the constitution,” President Buhari said. He promised to liaise with the Minister of Justice when sworn in, and the Inspector General of Police, to ensure that the rights of the constituencies and individuals were not abused in any form.
Obaseki swears in 3 more commissioners
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday swore in three additional commissioners to join the state cabinet. Those sworn during the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Benin, the state capital were John Inegbedion (Ministry of Infrastructure); Joseph Eboegbe (Ministry of Finance) and Mr. Akin Agbaje (Ministry of Electricity and Energy). Under the new arrangements, the Ministry of Electricity and Energy was created from the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, which according to the governor, was created to specifically handle the new project tagged: “Electrify Edo,” instituted by his administration. “Electricity has been privatised and we need to domesticate it in the state,” Obaseki said, expressing confidence in the abilities of the new commissioners to deliver on their mandates. Inegbedion, while responded on behalf of others, pledged their readiness to offer quality service, even as he thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve. According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the swearing in of the three commissioners came barely three weeks after the governor swore in six commissioners and five special advisers. Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold in the state between March 20 and April 20, 2020.
