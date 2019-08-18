News
No land for RUGA, S’ East govs insist
For the umpteenth time, Enugu State government has refuted rumours of secretes allocation of land for Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement in the state. The state government said that her position has not changed from that of the South East Governor’s Forum which made it clear that there is no land for RUGA in South East geopolitical zone of the country.
Speaking on the matter, an official of the state government who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter said that “mischief makers” have refused to let the matter die possibly out of their “sinister motives”.
It would be recalled that the South East Governor’s Forum only recently reiterated her position that the zone would not allocate any land for RUGA because there is no land to allocate.
In a communiqué by the Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, the governors reinstated their rejection of RUGA settlement within the zone, even as they resolved to pull resources together to fund any farmer or investor from the zone ready to go into Cassava, cow rearing, piggery, goat rearing, poultry, fishery and other cash crops permitted by the soil within the zone.
“On the issue of RUGA, the Forum maintains its earlier decision that there is no land in South East for RUGA programme,” the communique noted. Also, weighing in the Imo State government said it has no plans whatsoever of allocating any land to the RUGA project of the federal government. It noted also that the state was not secretly mapping out any land or thinking of secretly mapping out lands for RUGA.
In a chat with our correspondent, the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Imo state, Mr. Steve Osuji said the matter has since been settled in Imo and government was looking at areas of intervention that will speed up the rebuilding and development of Imo State. He said: “This matter has been discussed in the South-East Governors’ Forum and the governors reached a resolution and unanimously took a position against the RUGA project.
The Ohanaeze ndigbo had also declared and taken their stand against the RUGA project. To the best of my knowledge, there has been no discussion on the issue of RUGA at the state executive council meetings. So we stand with the South-East governors on RUGA.”
Osuji continued: “Secondly, Our people are vehemently opposed to the RUGA idea and it may be impossible for any governor in this region to embrace RUGA. Such governor may find himself instantly disconnected from his people and it is a sure way to political suicide.
Anambra state governor Chief Willie Obiano has dismissed claims that land has been aquired for Ruga settlement insisting that government is currently sponsoring the establishment of Igbo cattle farm.
According to the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightement Chief C Don Adinuba such allegations are spurious and unfounded adding that no land has been made available for that
Adinuba contended that she issue of Ruga has put to rest by the Federal government adding that the Anam bra state government has no such plans for that
“We have a special project for the local Igbo farm and we are making progress on that. So the issue of Ruga do not come into picture
Less than 72 hours after the Benue State government out rightly rejected the federal government’s proposed National Livestock Transformation Plan, (NLTP), and the government Friday made a detour indicating interest to domesticate the programme, widely believed to be the establishment of RUGA settlement in disguise.
The state government had met with major stakeholders drawn from the traditional institution, the church, socio-cultural organisations, the academia and civil society groups during an interface with a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources on the implementation of the NLTP.
The government in a resolution after the meeting as contained in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase, described the plan to establish NLTP in the state as “a round peg in a square hole”.
The stakeholders maintained that the document detailing the NLTP and its implementation only talks about cattle and no other category of livestock, stressing that “the plan was targeted at reintroducing the rejected RUGA settlements and cattle colonies for herdsmen”.
But the government, after yesterday’s meeting with the Miyetti Allah group and other stakeholders, reneged on its earlier position on rejection of NLTP saying it took the hasty decision “due to lack of adequate information”.
The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Timothy Ijir, in a statement reconsidering the stand of government said they “resolved to domesticate NLTP in Benue State and to ensure that it conforms with the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state”.
“Benue stakeholders drawn from the traditional institution, the church, socio-cultural organisations, the academia, members of the Benue State Executive Council, the civil society and Miyetti Allah, met again and deliberated on the Federal Government proposed National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, in order to take a position on implementation of the programme since it was earlier rejected due to lack of adequate information”.
“The stakeholders went through the complete document which was recently made available to them”.
“The meeting which was the second of its kind in the state was facilitated by former Director of Livestock Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Joseph Nyager”.
“After exhaustive deliberations, stakeholders resolved to reconsider their position in view of the fact that they now have enough information to make an informed decision”.
“It was also resolved during the meeting that a technical team of experts be put together to study the NLTP document and identify areas suitable for implementation in Benue State based on peculiarities of the state”.
“The meeting also resolved that the NLTP should be domesticated in Benue State and to ensure that it conforms to the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state”.
Dr. Ijir reiterated the resolve of the state executive council at evolving its agricultural development policy to capture the people’s interest.
‘Imo Housing Corporation abandoned under Okorocha’
The Board Chairman of the Imo Housing Corporation, Hon. Nze Ray Emeana yesterday told newsmen that he met a thoroughly run down corporation with no financial or administrative records available.
According to the newly appointed Chairman, there was neither a clear record of staff strength nor was there any credible documentation of sites and estates owned by the state government.
He noted that his immediate past General Manager of the corporation, in spite of all entreaties, has refused to hand over to the newly constituted board.
Emeana said: “In the last two days, this board has held a marathon inaugural meeting punctuated by inspection tours of some of the assets and facilities of the corporation.
The revelations from these fact finding visits and our review of the activities of the Corporation are mindboggling, outrageous and scandalous to say the least.”
The Chairman continued: “Estates and sites have been sold without due process and the extant ones left with no management, no supervision or maintenance. The previous boards and management recklessly engaged in land speculation and all manners of unprofessional and unethical conducts.
“There is no proper accounting, financial record and administrative records. As we speak, the Corporation is involved in over seventy court cases resulting from illegal and irregular transactions and the corporation’s account is garnisheed by several court orders.
“The Corporation owes five months arears of staff salary resulting in low morale, low commitment and diminishing productivity amongst management and staff.”
Emeana, however, noted that the review of activities at the Corporation was neither to elicit sympathy nor to vilify his predecessors, but just to keep the records straight.
“You will, however, agree with me that the state of this Corporation is only a small reflection of the general state of Imo’s economy and so, we as a Board have refused to be daunted by the grim realities of the situation but have resolved to rise to the challenge of reviving Imo Housing Corporation from it’s comatose state to a state of enviable functionality where it can deliver on it’s mandate of delivering affordable and sustainable housing to the people and government of Imo State,” he stressed.
To fast track the recovery and rebuilding plan of the Corporation, the Chairman announced the setting up of four strategic committees with clear mandates and timelines.
Sanwo-Olu appoints 9 new Permanent Secretaries
- GM LASTMA, ex-LASBCA GM make list
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Musa Mooruf Olawale and the immediate past General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Engr. Sodeinde Olalekan Nurudeen and seven others Permanent Secretaries.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that their appointments take effect from Monday. According to the circular, the newly appointed senior officers’ deployment would be made known “in due course”.
The appointment notification was contained in a signed circular by the State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola with Ref. No. CIR/HoS/ ’19/Vol.1/052, dated August 16, 2019, which were copied to the state deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.
According to the circular, the appointment was “in furtherance of the present administration’s resolve to continually strengthen the State Public Service towards achieving excellence in the quality of service delivery in the state.”
The appointees are: Director, Service Matters, Public Service Office, Mrs. Sanyaolu Kikelomo Morenike; Director, Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Shitta-Bey Titilayo Khadijat; Director, Administration and HR, Ministry of Water Front Infrastruc
The ture Development, Mrs. Durosimi-Etti Olorunkemi and the Director, Establishments, Local Governments, Establishment Training Office Mrs. Kalesanwo Olayemi Yewande.
Others are: Director, Civil Engineering, LASURA, Engr. Agoro Moruf Olawale; Director, Environmental Service, Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Odeneye Belinda; Director, Administration and HR, Audit Service Commission, Mr. Olawale Mesewaku Babatunde.
Umahi begins construction of N14.4m Redeem Church road in Ebonyi
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi yesterday flagged-off construction of the 150meter road of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Gate of Heaven Parish Nkaliki, Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.
The road which is impassable got Umahi’s attention when he attended a wedding at the church two weeks ago.
The road will cost N14.4million with drainages and streetlights and is expected to be completed in the next three weeks. Work has already commenced on the road.
Flagging off the project, the Governor, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Infrastructural Maintenance, Chief Ali Odefa, said some culverts would also be constructed on the road.
He disclosed that the state government has declared war against potholes on all the internal roads across the state capital and will recoat them after filling(patching) them.
He said: “The cost of the project is N14. 4million and it is 6meter by 6 inches concrete road. The road was very bad and the way they build houses around the area made it very prone to flooding. In the rainy season, it is not passable but we have filled all those places and we are introducing culverts in some portion of the road so that there will be easy flow of water in the drainages.
“Government is embarking on the zero pothole programme and this zero pothole is not just something that will just happen overnight. We are taking them one after the others. We have divided Abakaliki into 14 DISCOs and each DISCO has its own streets.
“Most of the internal roads done by the previous administration in the state have failed. So, we have started to attend to them one after the other, places where we have done concrete roads are safe. The places where there are asphalts roads in the past, even when you recoat them, the failures starts underground.”
Pastor of the Church, Amari Omaka(SAN) said the road was in a very pitiable state and that the church members don’t pass it to access the church whenever it rains and commended Umahi for coming to their aid.
Female cleric cautions against non-spirit led revolution
F
ounder of Nigeria Ministers Project and Apostolic Discipleship Project, Apostle Fidel Chimezie, has called on Nigerians and anyone that is willing to sacrifice to pay the price for emergence of a better nation by rising up to the call for a new Nigeria.
In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the cleric said God is in search of a man/woman that will stand to redeem the land of Nigeria from imminent doom.
“The spirit of the Lord ministered to me in the middle of the night that God is seriously searching for a man/woman that will stand with His Apostle to fight the spiritual and physical battle to redeem the lots of this land,” she said.
The Apostle therefore called on good spirited men/women to stand with her and withstand the hordes of the evil powers in the land.
“My elect has been on this revolution process spiritually and now it is yielding momentum physically,” she said.
Chimezie asked Nigerians to resolve within themselves that the owner of the country, which is God Almighty, has come to shake the nook and cranny of the land and will not spare any intentional evil workers and enemies therein.
Quoting the Bible from the Book of Habakuk chapter two verse five to the end, she said the works of unrighteousness can never yield the expected results in Nigeria because the elects are involved.
“The will of God Almighty must be done in Nigeria and in righteousness. Be determined in righteousness and it will have the backing of heaven and God’s will must be done”
She cautioned people against using evil must not to fight evil saying evil cannot overcome evil but righteousness exalts a nation.
Apostle Chimezie said God is warning those who are warring against His elects and calling them to repentance in order to avoid divine judgment.
Hayat Kimya counsels ladies on values of healthy living
A
General Health Care Specialist, Dr. Doyin Olaosebikan has counselled ladies on the values of maintaining healthy status, especially during the periods of their monthly menstrual flow.
This was part of the highlights of the activities marking the 2019 World Friendship Day, which came to an exciting height on Saturday with the launching of ‘Mo Girls’, a party of 40 beautiful girls, organised by Molped Sanitary Pads, the flagship brand from Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited.
Olaosibikan highlighted the health benefits of the sanitary pads mostly especially in the area of absorbing flow during lady’s period no matter how heavy it is.
According to her, since the Molped pad is made with hundred per cent cotton, it is breathable which allows air to circulate to the affected areas, thereby preventing bacteria from being harmful to the users.
The product, according to Onyinyechi Nwosu, Molped’s Brand Manager (Sanitary Pad Category), offers every lady the solution to irritation and roughness, because the range is produced with nylon free materials and has a breathable back sheet, thus eliminating the burning sensation while in use and additionally providing comforting cottony feel.
According to her, companion and friendship are the two key words that best describe Molped with its audience which are lady’s as all the attributes of a true friend is personified by the brand.
Frequent cult clashes turn Awka bloody
- 875 suspects arrested
- Baby Akwa’ isn’t a cultist’ –Kinsmen
I
n the last three months, Awka, the capital of Anambra State has witnessed almost daily blood baths, following repeated clashes among rival cult groups in the area, resulting in scores of deaths in the ancient town.
Residents of Awka, have as a result of this, taken upon themselves the setting up of neighbourhood watch groups in conjunction with the security operatives and the office of the Anambra State security department in an effort to checkmate the scourge.
Against this development, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested over 875 suspected cultists in the state from major flash points across the three senatorial districts.
According to the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muhammad Haruna, the number will increase soon.
“We are aware of the menace of cultism in the state and we have major flash pints in the state and security formations have been beefed up and that has resulted in this number of arrests by the command so far.
“We have also been working with sister security agencies and the community security network under the Anambra Police Anti-Cult Department.
“The Anti-Cult Department of the command has been on top of the situation in the area of fighting cultism in the state and we are going to parade more suspects in due course,” he said.
A breakdown of the figure shows that 344 suspects were screened and 162 suspects are under supervision on account of being under aged (below 18 years), while the rest have been charged to court.
While conceding that the number of deaths recorded so far is staggering but was quick to add that they were suspects in the list of those the command has been carrying out a manhunt for.
It was authoritatively learnt that so far, 18 suspected cultists have died in Awka alone while nine suspects reportedly died in other parts and major flash points in the state.
Authorities confirmed that arms and ammunition recovered from the suspected cultists could be described as a full armoury with both locally made guns and guns belonging to security operatives in the state.
Currently, four suspects are facing trial at the Ogidi Magistrate Court for snatching an AK-47 rifle from a policeman and it is being alleged that some influential persons in Obosi town, Idemili North Local Government Area, have been putting pressure on the court and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to grant bail to the suspects.
The police confirmed that most of the cult groups in the state are being used by some political party chieftains to do their “dirty jobs” while they effect their release from custody whenever they are arrested.
Already four persons involved in market task force management have been declared wanted by the command for various sponsorships of cult groups in Awka, Onitsha and Nise communities and they are currently on the run.
Similarly a popular market management leader was recently invited by the Police Force Headquarters Abuja over cult related offences and arming of cult groups in their operations, a development that has led to the fleeing of three more suspects in the area.
When contacted, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Emergency Response, Mr. Chikodi Anara, told Sunday Telegraph that he does not know about any market agent or official being involved in cultism or any of them that has been declared wanted by the state police command.
Meanwhile operatives of the Anti-Cult Department have been complaining of lack of operational vehicles for the discharge of their duties in the state.
Incidentally, Governor Willie Obiano had recently announced that the state government would improve on security facilities in the state which include communication gadgets and vehicles for operation which, according to him, would be made available to the agencies including the Anti-Cult Department.
Meanwhile, the Awka Youth Assembly has described as untrue the allegation that the Awka Main Market leader, Ozo Emeka Agumadu is sponsoring cultists in the area.
According to a release signed by the spokesman, Mr Uche Chinweuba, the group said the allegation is being sponsored by a cabal that do not like the empowered being carried out by the young man.
Agumadu, who is also known as ‘Baby Awka’, was recently released from police custody in Abuja, a development the Awka youths described as a vindication on the part of the people of Awka and Agumadu himself.
CAFE 5th Anniversary: Osodieme thanks Ndi Anambra and friends
T
he Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has expressed appreciation to ndi Anambra, friends and well-wishers on the occasion of the 5th Anniversary of her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE).
In a statement released in Awka to mark the anniversary of the NGO, signed on her behalf by the Chief Media Officer, Emeka Ozumba, Osodieme said that CAFE was incorporated on August 1, 2014 as a non-governmental, non-partisan organisation with a mandate to provide humanitarian and charitable services, but commenced full activities by second week of the month. The wife of the Governor explained that CAFE was set up in furtherance of her passion to help the needy with a vision to be the beacon of sustainable empowerment for indigent women and widows, youths, the physically challenged and the less privileged.
Said Osodieme: “CAFE is a product of lifelong habit hence five years of it’s founding as a formal organisation almost went unnoticed but for the plaudits we received about the programmes. I want to use this opportunity to thank ndi Anambra and our good friends who have contributed in support of our various programmes. As part of our fifth anniversary, we have intensified campaign to stop the incidence of sickle cell anaemia through genotype education and will initiate further intervention on sickle cell soon. Today, I just want to say thanks, but God Almighty who knows the lives many of you helped through us will continue to bless and prosper you.”
As an NGO, CAFE has within the five year span since its establishment lived up to its mandate to touch lives positively by promoting the welfare of the whole family through the propagation of the wellbeing and safety of citizens based on the principles of equity, justice and fairness and fostering of socio-political and economic development of individuals.
Buhari returns to Abuja after 9-day visit to Katsina
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja after a nine-day official visit, including celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members and inauguration of some developmental projects in Katsina State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shortly before departing the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina for Abuja, Buhari had charged the military to be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by bandits.
He gave the order when he addressed 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17th Army Brigade and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina, under the “Operation Hadarin Daji’’, at the Airport in Katsina.
While in his hometown, Daura, Buhari received Guinean President, Prof. Alpha Conde, and the two presidents performed Eid prayers in Daura on Sunday.
Conde, who was accorded a warm welcome by members of Daura community, was also conferred with a traditional as well as being treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk.
The developmental projects inaugurated by the President included network of rural roads where he applauded the progress being recorded under the administration of Governor Aminu Masari.
Fashola emerges S’West chair of Newspaper Distributors Association of Nigeria
Newspaper Distributors Association of Nigeria in Ikeja Lagos held their perennial election yesterday at Ikeja Club and after a rigorous exercise, Mr. Akorede Salami Fashola emerged the winner of the South West region of the association.
Fashola beat his opponent, Mr. Adeshina Lasisi with six votes in the election. Speaking to journalists after he was declared the winner, Fashola said that he is fulfilled and happy. He thanked everyone for supporting him in this tenure and promised that he will fulfill his duties.
According to him: “This is going to be a new beginning for this zone and I will ensure that everyone in this zone benefit from my tenure. I expect every member to cooperate with me to deliver the best because there are lots of things the
association has not put in place this year or the former tenure for more than nine years. A lot of things have to be done perfectly; if there is a situation where the constitution is not respected, the tenure will not function well. Some people did not know why they need to respect the constitution because it helps to know how to resolve any issue on ground. They created anarchy that was very difficult to solve.
It takes leaders to come together at several times before this election was successful so we have a lot of holes that need to be filled. I am using two years in this tenure and I promise to be in contact with every member of the association.”
AVM Liman: Good training is the best Welfare in our career
The Commandant, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Abubakar Liman has said that the training of the military was the best welfare in their chosen career.
He made the statement, yesterday, during the closing ceremony of the 81 Division’s 2019 Combat Proficiency Competition, held at the 9 Brigade’s , Lt. General Tukur Buratai’s Sports Complex, Military Cantonment, Ikeja.
Liman, who was the special guest of honour, said that: “As the Nigerian Army continues to forge ahead in its security duties across the length and breadth of our beloved country, we will continue to train, as good training, is the best welfare in our chosen career.”
He said that: “The 81 division combat proficiency competition 2019 has achieved its objectives of equipping the competitors with all that is required for them to professionally discharge their duties in line with the vision of the Army chief, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.
Commending the officers at the high level of combat proficiency at which they displayed on the Obstacle Crossing, for the closing ceremony, he said: “The competing formations made commendable efforts at preparing their various teams for this competition.
The participatory contingents were officers from the rank of Major and below drawn from Different formations of the 81 Division’s Area of Responsibility(AOR) competed for, “good weapon handling techniques, combat swimming, map reading and communication skills, amongst others.”
The four-day competition that commenced on Wednesday, had the host formation 9 Brigade emerged the overall winner followed by 81 Division Garrison while 35 Artillery Brigade 3rd and the 45 Army Engineers placed third last.
