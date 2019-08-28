Now that Buhari’s cabinet is in place

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, swore in 43 ministers for his second term in office. Among the changes brought by the president this time was the creation of five new ministries in addition to the 23 existing Federal Government ministries. He also merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning.

The new ministries are Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Police Affairs, Special Duties and International Affairs; Aviation and, Power. While swearing-in the new ministers,

Buhari warned the cabinet members that they must not allow his government to fail Nigerians. He pointed out that Nigerians continue to face tough times, which can only be addressed through strong commitment and efficient delivery on the part of government.

The president was also emphatic that the security sector needed urgent attention. Buhari said: “Our primary business over the next four years is to work together towards delivering the results that the people of Nigeria expect from us. We have a great opportunity, as an administration, to build on the progress already made in order to fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory on the path of steady growth and development.”

Instructively, the president also added: “You must work in harmony with your fellow ministers. Communication – vertical and horizontal – can only be ignored at a price.”

We note that the president has done his part in selecting the people he believes would help him in delivering a strong performance to Nigerians in his second term.

We believe that the rest is now left for the ministers under the guidance of the president to ensure that Nigerians feel the real impact of positive governance in the next four years. It is important to point out that Nigeria is still faced with the same problems that it faced when Buhari was elected in 2015, if not more now.

In the areas of security, economy, power supply and the general wellbeing of citizens, nothing much has improved from pre-2015.

Rather, the country is now faced with more insecurity problems than before with the activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers added to the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

Thus, all over the country, movements have been reduced, with killings taking place every day and at every corner. Kidnapping for ransom is almost a familiar crime. Highway banditry and similar crimes are exacerbated by bad roads, poorly lighted Trunk A roads and similar issues. We believe, for instance,

that for Rauf Aregbesola, who is saddled with the interior ministry, his job is cut out. His job includes tackling the issue of migration into the country, since it is firmly believed in some government quarters that some of the perpetrators of violence in the country are trans-border criminals. We would expect Aregbesola to tackle the influx of aliens from neighbouring countries across the porous borders.

We believe that the same is the case with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who is faced with fixing the various federal roads across the country that are in a state of dilapidation. From Lagos to Sokoto, Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, the situation of federal roads remains the same. They need urgent attention.

Many Nigerians believed that Fashola might have been slowed down in the first term by the enormity of the responsibilities in three major ministries of Power, Works and Housing. The three ministries are all big on their own.

But now, Fashola has the opportunity to convince Nigerians about his ability, using the works and housing ministry. It is instructive that one of the unspoken positives of the Buhari administration was the continuation of the projects left by the governments before it.

A large chunk of those projects fall in the works and housing sector where Fashola is expected to leave a positive footprint now. We note very strongly that the Niger Delta area has been the goose that lays the golden egg for Nigeria since 1956 when oil was discovered in the country.

The Ministry for Niger Delta Affairs is manned by Senator Godswill Akpabio and Festus Keyamo (SAN), two prominent sons of the oil-rich area. We do not think they will take their job lightly in the face of the realities on ground in the area.

The same goes for the economy, police, defence and other ministries that are key to the growth and stability of the country. We believe that now that the president has set up his cabinet, Nigerians expect the attention to national issues with more dispatch.

The expectations are very high for a country whose citizens have waited for so long for its potentials to be actualised into reality. The right time to translate the potentials to reality is now that Buhari has embarked on the last lap of his two-term presidency. There is no doubt that Buhari came in with so much expectations from Nigerians.

He is expected to leave an enduring legacy on the minds and landscape of the country to justify his long held ambition of ruling the country. Anything short of a gusto performance in the next four years would diminish Buhari the more. Only his ministers can save him from such humiliation.

