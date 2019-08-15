NSA Award targets 10,000 nominations

Organisers of the Nigeria’s most prestigious Nigerian Sports Award (NSA), has set a target of 10,000 nominations to be received for this year’s edition of the award billed to hold on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos for the 2019 edition of the award tagged ‘Naija Flavour’, Award Panel Chairman Dr. Kweku Tandoh noted that the expectation for this year’s edition was to surpass the 7,000 nominations received in the last edition urging the media to join in the effort to raise public consciousness for nominations.

Tandoh thanked the media for their immense support over the years explaining that it was imperative that the public get informed on how to nominate their favourite athletes or teams in the different categories of the award given that the African Games as well as other sporting activities will be happening between now and October 15 October 2019, when the process is expected to end..

Also speaking, Executive Director, Nigerian Sports Award, Kayode Idowu stated that nomination is open to Nigerians to select their favorite sport personalities by nominating in 22 different categories of the award.

Awards will be given to best athletes in sports such as Racquet sports (Tennis, Table Tennis, Badminton and Squash), Team Sports (Handball, Volleyball, Football, Basketball), Combat Sports (Wrestling, Karate, Judo, Taekwondo & Boxing), Individual sports (Weight lifting, Athletics), Basketball player, Coach of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Footballer of the Year (men and Women).

Others include; Wrestler of the Year, School Sport Award, Para Sports Personality, Team of the Year, Athletics Star of the Year, Sports Governor of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sports Journalist of the Year (Radio), Sports Journalist of the Year (TV), Sports Journalist of the Year (Print) and Sports Photo Journalist of the Year.

