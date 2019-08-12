NSE lifts suspension on shares of Universal Insurance

Mr. Adebayo Ayoade is the Managing Partner, AAC Professional Services. In this interview with Tony Chukwunyem, he speaks on topical financial issues, including the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria’s (AMCON) bid to recover its debts and the Federal Government’s efforts to improve revenue generation. Excerpts:

Where do you stand on this current debate about what govt needs to do as regards generating revenue through taxation: Should it increase taxes or widen the tax net?

It is normal for government to think that it can collect more taxes or expand its revenue base. It is also a good idea that government is thinking in that direction. What that suggests to me first, is that they now know, they now see that there are a lot of infrastructure that has decayed and requires renewal; that there are a lot of infrastructure that also has to be built for the populace. At least, having been to some other countries, they now know that we are really behind and there are a lot of things to be done for the people in order for the government to meet up with its social contract with the populace. But even at that, it is also obvious that ordinarily, not only in Nigeria alone, the world over, people don’t really want to pay tax; that is the issue. Now in a clime you are compelled and you also know that you have to pay tax, then, you want to pay what is due. And the willingness to pay what is due should not be a license for government to now think that they can keep increasing. My own view is that I think we already have more than enough type of taxes. People have it is about 120 types or something; I am not too sure about the figure now. I think the best government needs to do now is to expand the number of taxpayers in its tax net. Let’s take VAT for instance. In some climes, VAT is as high as 17.5 per cent, 10 per cent; in Nigeria it is 5 per cent. My view is that 5 per cent is just adequate. And what they should do is how do we administer VAT to cover all? What procedures should we adopt to cover more consumers into VAT tax net? Apparently, tax is a very big revenue earner for the government, both Federal and States. When the federal collects, it shares down the line. So, I think we should be looking at expanding tax base in terms of bringing more payers into government tax net.

The exemption on payment of VAT for transactions in the capital market expired recently and there are demands in some quarters that it should be renewed. What is your take on the issue?

Yes, I’ll suggest such holiday, if we can call it that, is restored back. This is because even as we speak, the capital market is not doing well. That is the truth. And of course, we have so many regulations for these public interest entities-too many regulations. Now, the share capital has to be a particular amount. The modus operandi should be in a particular way; and returns must be made, they must have some particular structures; you must have internal auditor; you must have Chief Finance Officers (CFOs). So all of these do not even allow for size. Another issue is that they are also expected to pay minimum tax. Minimum tax is a tax to ensure that everybody pays tax as long as you are in business. So even if a company is making loss, like you have brokers making losses as we speak, they are still compelled to pay tax. As a tax practitioner, I found out that you are asking these people to pay tax from their capital. This is because minimum tax is based on about four parameters (the highest of it). If you say a company should have N300million share capital and the same company cannot generate income of about N100million, look at 0.05 per cent of such amount as the amount to be paid, or the net assets. Let the company not have any other thing, the net assets will still be represented by that share capital. And you are asking that company to pay a percentage of that as minimum tax, you are killing the company the more. So, if the government wants to help stock brokers and operators in the equity market, they should restore that VAT suspension. Even when they do that, it is still not like really making the sector to work well, but at least it will minimize their losses.

In its search for funds to fix infrastructure, the government has borrowed heavily in recent years thus significantly raising the country’s debt profile. While the government maintains that Nigeria’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is still within acceptable limits, critics contend the issue should be on our debt to revenue ratio, what is you stance on the issue?

Actually, it is just about gearing. Just like a company or business entity will talk of its own capital structure bearing. And that is why govt is saying all of that. But in my own view, even when we claim that the situation is still healthy for government to borrow more, I think the question should be what did with what we have borrowed. For infrastructure; no doubt. But are they all translated to physical development that we can all see? And that is where we have the issues. And of course, corruption.. We talk about corruption;

apparently it looks as if nobody does anything about it. Let’s take railway line for instance. We borrow money to develop our rail system, its my view that it will pay for itself in the long run; it will definitely pay. But for it to pay for itself, there must be controls. There must be a system that will ensure that nobody escapes using the service without payment; nobody will have the opportunity of going behind the scene to convert these funds when they are generated. And we should go into good contracts when it comes to procurements. For instance, coaches that cost about $10million, we are buying for $20million (I’m not saying that there is a case in particular like that), but good contracts will ensure efficiency of resource utilization. And if we have efficient resource utilization, such infrastructure built will provide more facilities for the teeming populace to use. You need to see the number of people using the rail line between Iddo and Abeokuta and people around Ifo area to Iddo, you see them hanging on the doors, everywhere. That means you can have coaches moving at about an interval of five, 10 minutes and there is no doubt that it will be filled up, and they will pay. And if the coaches are filled up and they pay, that means more income. So I feel strongly that yes, the economy is still underfunded in terms of capital requirement, but my issue is the utilization of the funds when we get it. We have to more discipline and we have to know that these are loans that will be paid back. So that infrastructure must first generate its cost and profit for expansion. Yes, not big profit in terms of being a social service, but it should be able to maintain itself; it should be able to expand itself. So that is my position on that.

A lot of analysts have suggested that the government will save a lot of money if it goes ahead to scrap subsidies on petrol, for instance, which costs the economy trillions of naira. What are your views on the issue?

If the economy is efficient, there would be no reason for petroleum subsidy. My position is that if government can assure us that if that hole (trillions of naira) is blocked, such revenues will be available to bridge infrastructure gap for the populace, people will pay. For instance, let’s look at the minimum wage. They agreed on N30, 000 and they are still foot dragging. What is it that N30,000 can even meet up with in terms of requirements at today’s prices. If the system can pay for itself, there would be no reason for subsidy. Also, the subsidy we are even talking about, is it real? Whether it is real or not, it is only people that are right on those seats that can tell us. And of course, it would be a surprise to expect that we should take what they tell us as the truth. I really don’t have figures for the subsidy in terms of whether it is real or not real, but it is certain that if you do simple arithmetic, look at the number of motor vehicles in Lagos or in Nigeria that requires petrol and the amount of subsidy they are talking about, you will see that it is out of gear. And of course, that tells us from the surface that something is still not clear to members of the public.

AMCON has been in the news in recent weeks over efforts it is making to recover over N5trillion bad debts it acquired from banks. Experts seem to believe that the debts will not be recovered before 2023/2024 when AMCON is expected to close shop. What are your takes on the issue?

As far as I’m concerned, there was no need for AMCON in the first place. It is because the system is not working well. If the system was working well, there was no reason of any sort in the first place to set up AMCON. Why is somebody buying bad debt? How does he want to turn it around? If it is possible to turn it around, the original people who incurred the bad debt should have done all of that. And the moment they are unable to do it, they should have gone under. Yes, we don’t want public interest to suffer, but at the end of the day, some people are beneficiaries of those loans; you know them! In my mind, the system should just run perfectly, not really ‘perfect’ in the meaning of the word, perfect. What I’m saying is that you take a loan and it becomes bad, did the entity giving out that loan do due diligence? If you look at the most recent case-the Polaris Bank (former Skye Bank) that would have gone under, yes it was rescued. But we know those people that took the money, what did you do to them? Quite a number of them will have assets; the assets should go for it. But you also find out that in the course of stripping an asset, you are still seeing some other interest behind it, you are still seeing that it is not going for the right price, you are still seeing that people will just refuse to do the right thing at very critical times. So, if we revert to status quo, AMCON should stop buying toxic debts and we should allow whosoever to pay the penalty. But, of course, I know our system is still having some issues and probably that is why people are saying AMCON should continue to buy bad debts and the corporation is saying that it cannot recover the ones it has bought. Where did AMCON find the money to buy toxic debts in the first place? CBN created the funds thereby causing another distortion in the economy. It is a distortion because it can never be better if it doesn’t get worst. So if an organisation cannot sustain itself, it should go under. But those responsible for its collapse should be brought to book and be made to pay for their inadequacies. We have enough laws on all of these; the CAMA is there; the CAMA is very clear. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Act are all there. Why are we not using them?

Regarding the former Skye Bank, it appears your constituency also has questions to answer. For instance, there were allegations that the former management sacked by the CBN kept two sets of books. Is ICAN unable to address this issue?

I’m happy you said, “alleged”. I will give my personal opinion; I’m not speaking for ICAN. But all the same, I know one or two things that ICAN is doing when it comes to this kind of things. Let us look at producing two sets of books of accounts for an organisation. Whoever does that know that he has committed a crime. And I also know that the person stands a chance of being stripped of his membership of ICAN except the case does not come to limelight. If it comes to limelight, he cannot go scot free, I can assure you of that. Now let’s look at the people that might be tempted to do that-may be a very small number of practitioners that are not even in any city centre where ICAN can quickly get to know. I am a member of ICAN’s public practice peer review committee and I know that we go out to check all of these things. Now, let us refer to former Skye Bank, probably that is one of the reasons that the bank collapsed. But the allegation against ICAN-my constituency is not true! If you had the opportunity to read through how they got to where they were, you would have been seeing lines of disagreement between the auditors and the management. For God’s sake, the auditor says, this is his own position, the management is saying this is what you want, what do you want the auditor to do? He will express his opinion and his opinion will include either qualifying or not qualifying the financial statement as being a representation of true and fair situation of the bank. And I know that if you go back to former Skye bank, I know that they have been using one of the’ Big 4s’ (audit firms) for a long time. And there would have been disagreements before eventually it got to the position where they found themselves in. I would be surprised if any auditor currently engages in the unprofessional practice because when anything happens to an entity, the first place of call is the auditors. But let us look at the situation. The auditor will come to do audit of a bank, it is usually a maximum period of two months-eight weeks. And they will be expected to issue statement on the financials. Apart from tests that he can carry out to satisfy himself that the books have been properly kept and what he has submitted represents a true and fair situation, there is no way the management would still not want to hide one or two things. And the issue is, if the auditor does not see it this year, probably he is expected to see it the following year. But when he sees it, that would be the first instance, if it is not too material, he would still write what they call a management letter to the management and the management will still defend its positions, and if it is still not material enough immediately, the financial statement will go, but the second year, third year, the issue of qualification will come in. And if the issue of qualification comes in, the regulators are there; coming to visit regularly, probably quarterly, and they are expected to make returns. What comes out of this? So it is not really about the auditors issuing two statements. I’m not supporting issuing two statements on the same organisation for the same period, it is an aberration. And I don’t see how one of the Big 4 would do that. I’m not a member of any of the Big 4, but I don’t see how they can do that because of their international connections and supervision, it is like losing franchise.

