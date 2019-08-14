NSE: Need for zero tolerance on infractions

Chris Ugwu writes on the need to strengthen corporate governance practices on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to ensure zero tolerance on market infractions

he hidden potential of any market can only be unleashed for maximum impact if good corporate governance is entrenched among players in stock exchanges.

This is because the degree to which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor for investment decision.

In Nigeria, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed mainly to crisis in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) even as most countries have recovered from the global financial meltdown.

Over the years, many stock brokers and other quoted companies have been violating this important obligation, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health among others.

Many ignorant investors have burnt their fingers by investing in some of the dormant companies, which do not furnish the market with their actual financial state.

According to reports, the number of stock broking firms expelled over the past two and half years is more than 120. Market infractions being committed at the Nigerian stock market due to weak corporate governance practices have to a large extent slowed down market development when compared to other emerging markets.

Recent expulsion

Within the past seven months, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has expelled 38 stock broking firms from the capital market.

The expulsion of the dealing members, which was in two batches, came after exhaustive review process by the management and council of the exchange, after which the licences of the dealing firms were revoked. The final expulsion order was issued by the National Council of the Exchange, its highest administrative organ.

According to reports, the expulsion was due generally to acute level of inactivity, irredeemably weak operating status and infractions against the extant rules. Poorly structured dealing firms had been identified as one of the weak points of the market, leading the exchange to embark on an intensive house cleaning exercise.

The expelled dealing firms include Mercov Securities Limited; Resano Securities Limited; Transafrica Financial Services Limited; Andruche Investments Plc; Angela Eccles Limited; Associated Trust Investment & Finance Limited; Beaver Securities Limited; Betraco Securities Limited; Cobal Ventures Limited; Corporate Focus Securities Limited; Financial Intermediaries Limited; GF Securities Limited; IB Finance Limited; Integrated Securities Ltd; Integrated Ventures Nigeria Limited; Intercommerce and Consultant Limited; Investment & Capital Development Company Limited and Investment Trust Company Limited.

Others are Kamrash Securities Limited; Lakeside Asset Management Limited; M & F Investment & Securities Limited; Milestone Investment Services Limited; Millennium Investment Trust Limited; Moji Securities & Investment Nigeria Limited; Morgan Trust Asset Management Plc; Multibank International Securities Limited; Nationwide Finance and International Securities Limited and Novelty Investment Limited.

Also expelled were Optimus Finance and Securities Limited; Pabod Finance & Investment Company Limited; Pabofin Securities Limited; Path Securities & Investment Ltd; Shiroro Finance Ltd; Tassel Finance & Investment Company; Unique Securities & Finance Services Limited; Upper Credit Securities and Investments Limited; Wellsfargo Capital Limited and Westland Investment Ltd.

With the revocation of their licences and expulsion, the firms shall not be able to trade on the Nigerian stock market and other international markets that Nigeria has memorandum of understanding with.

With the expulsion, investors, who have their investment accounts with the expelled dealing firms, will be required to move their accounts to other functional stockbroking firms.

Also, directors, executives, top management and other employees of the expelled firms will not be able to secure any employment in the capital market without prior clearance and written consent of the Exchange.

Who to blame

The NSE had blamed most of market infractions on low capitalised brokers.

The Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, speaking at a forum, said there was need to place a high barrier to entry, adding that minimum requirement would increase professionalism and make the market to become globally competitive.

“It is the smaller brokers that commit most of the infractions because they are not robust enough to do the business. This is economically non-viable due to its low scale and pricing power.

We benchmark ourselves against other Exchanges and we discovered we have low market concentration, low retail penetration and low institutional flows because of fragmented broker as against other markets that have the participation of global players,” he said.

Onyema explained then among 307 licensed dealing members, only 235 were active, noting that there was a disproportionate amount of broker per dollar amount of capitalisation in Nigeria.

This, according to him, has made the market become unattractive to big players, as well as limits the size of the market.

Onyema said that 50-100 firms were ideal for the nation’s capital market.

He noted that the exchange in exercising its regulatory authority over dealing member firms shall continue to use the utmost care and diligence.

Onyema said the NSE was keen at entrenching the required catalysts to stimulate and build a healthy and well regulated market so as to stimulate increasing levels of investor confidence in the market.

Rules on illegal sale of shares

It was, therefore, not surprising that the NSE and the apex market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have either stepped up to wield the big stick by penalising some companies for market infractions or initiate various measures to tame the menace, one of which is the commencement of implementation of new rules on illegal sale of shares.

The NSE in 2016 began the implementation of new rules to guard against unethical practices by stock brokers.

The commencement became necessary as part of efforts to reinforce-protection mechanism and also to ensure that operating rules is effective to serve as deterrents to market abuse.

In a notice obtained from the NSE’s website, the newly amended rules are aimed at tightening the noose on unauthorised sale and transfer of shares by unscrupulous stockbroking firms and traders.

The exchange added that the NSE could withdraw the dealing licence of any erring stockbroking firm and trader as well as impose fines not less than N1million on any offender.

According to the rules, no dealing member shall sell or transfer any securities without the authorisation of the owner.

“A dealing member that has sold or transferred any securities without the authorisation of the owner shall not be permitted to keep any benefits accruing from such transaction, including but not limited to bonuses, rights, commissions, cash dividends, capital appreciation, and any profit accruing therefrom whatsoever,” the rule stated.

It explained further that any dealing member that sells or transfers securities without the authorisation of the owner shall be required to buy back the securities along with any accrued benefits within 14 business days, among other punitive measures.

SEC’s warning

Newly qualified authorised dealing clerks of the NSE have been warned that the SEC does not tolerate infractions and because of this, steps are being taken to ensure that regulatory oversight is more effective; investor protection is advanced, while systemic risk is mitigated.

The inductees were, therefore, urged to abide by the highest principled standard expected in their profession.

Speaking at their induction ceremony in Lagos recently, Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, also enjoined them to maintain the integrity of their profession and imbibe the culture of compliance to rules and regulations, as well as transparency, as they carry on their activities in the market.

Uduk, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal Office of the SEC, Mr. Stephen Falomo, described as a welcome development the induction ceremony for the deserving freshly qualified professionals, who have, by their exemplary performance during their Automated Trading System (ATS) training at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, secured their place in the stock broking profession.

She said: “This ceremony marks the final point at which the inductees become fully fledged dealing members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a position of great trust; because now you will be handling investments for individual and corporate investors and this you must do with utmost care and highest standards of integrity and ethical practice to forestall any breach of trust.

“You must also be determined to bring positive changes into the market as you launch your careers and challenge the status quo in the areas of capacity building and innovativeness, while bringing fresh and innovative ideas into product development, as well as efficiency in service delivery to the investors.”

Uduk said the use of ICT had been fully integrated into financial services and as such financial technology (fintech) and regulatory technology (regtech) were trending, having been embraced by both the operators and the investors as ways to further enhance the growth and expansion of business in addition to regulatory and compliance issues.

She, therefore, urged the newly inducted members to ensure that they all get a good grounding on the relevant technological advancement necessary to ensure that they cope with the pace in today’s market, while staying ahead of perpetrators of cybercrimes, who may attempt to compromise the market.

Regulatory strength must be continually reviewed and beefed up to match growth. Failure to do that will undermine the Nigerian capital market and dampen its return prospects.

