Business
NULGE crisis: President calls for calm
The National President, National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, has described the crisis currently rocking some state chapters of the union as minor. Speaking in Kaduna at the meeting of Northern Executive Forum of the union, he stressed that a committee had been set up by the National Executive Council to handle the issue.
He said the constitution of caretaker committees in some few states by some few individuals was meaningless because it had no basis either legally or constitutionally, adding that aggrieved members should embrace dialogue to seek redress.
Khaleel, who also spoke on local government autonomy, advised state governors under the umbrella of Governors’ Forum to support the financial autonomy granted to local government councils in the county in the interest of grassroots development and benefit of the rural populace. He stressed that as elected representatives of the people, the governors should respect and place the interest and wishes of the people above other considerations. He commended the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari for ex-hibiting strong political will in taking the measure, adding that the financial autonomy is already showing some positive impact in most local government councils across the country.
On his part, the Vice Chairman of the forum, Comrade Tadi Adeyemi, condemned the attitude of some members of the union who, are trying to destabilise the union, especially in some states in the North including Zamfara and Kaduna, saying that the forum should support the national and state executives of the union.
Business
We aren’t currently – AMCON
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has warned members of the public not to be deceived by impostors and fake news websites spreading the falsehood that the corporation is currently recruiting.
In a statement it issued yesterday, the corporation said: “The public is hereby informed that these stories are brazen falsehood, and are meant to mislead innocent job seekers as well as the public as AMCON is not currently recruiting and did not engage any agency whatsoever to recruit on its behalf.”
It advised stakeholders as well as Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to disregard the misrepresentations and beware of online fraudsters who claim to work for or represent AMCON.
“To avoid being misled in terms of the origin of any news and information being circulated and bearing resemblance to our identity, kindly scrutinise any such news or information claiming to be from ‘AMCON’, by confirming the information on our website. Should AMCON decide to recruit anytime in the future, it does that directly from its Abuja office,’’ the corporation said.
Business
U.S. stocks rise after China trade comments
Arise in technology stocks lifted Wall Street on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the protracted trade dispute with the United States, easing investor fears of the risk of a recession.
China’s commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S. officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoid an escalation, boosting sentiment and driving global stocks higher.
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday “at a different level,” but did not provide additional details.
Tariff-sensitive tech stocks .SPLRCT jumped 1.60 per cent, boosted by gains in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).
According to Reuters, chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue from China also gained, with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX up 2.5 per cent. Among the few losers were defensive utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS sectors.
“Markets are trading on hopes because they (U.S., China) are going to be talking and for the time being things aren’t getting worse,” said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James in Baltimore.
“China is giving the U.S. another chance because we have seen weaker data coming out of both sides and it is important for them to extend the olive branch.”
Top gainer among S&P 500 .SPX companies was Dollar General Corp (DG.N), up nine per cent after raising its full-year profit forecast.
European Central Bank policy maker Klaas Knot said the euro zone economy did not warrant a resumption of bond purchases, Bloomberg reported, which saw markets cut some gains but quickly regain ground a few moments after.
ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 280.13 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 26,316.23, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 31.42 points, or 1.09, per cent at 2,919.36. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 110.68 points, or 1.41 per cent, at 7,967.56.
Still, Wall Street’s main indexes are on course to record their worst monthly performance since a selloff in May, spurred by worries that tit-for-tat tariffs will drive the global economy into a recession.
Those fears came to the fore after the U.S. yield curve inversion deepened earlier this week to levels not seen since 2007.
Business
Guinness shareholders to get N3.329bn dividend
Guinness Nigeria Plc will reward its shareholders with a total dividend payout of N3.329 billion for the financial year ended June 30, 2019.
According to the company’s financial statement, the recommended dividend by the board of directors, which translates to N1.84 per share, will be subject to approval at the forthcoming annual general meetings of the brewer.
Guinness Nigeria posted a N5.5 billion profit after tax in its full year results released to the Nigeria Stock Exchange for the year ended June 30, 2019 as against N6.7 billion reported in 2018, representing a drop of 18 per cent. The company earned revenue of N131billion against N142.9 billion, a decline of eight per cent.
Commenting on the result, the Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Baker Magunda, stated that the company would continue to work on all operating indices while expecting that the micro and macroeconomic parameters improve.
Magunda said: “Revenue for the year declined eight per cent compared to same period last year on the backdrop of an extremely challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment. The cost of the increase in excise duty at a time of stagnant consumer disposable income had to be absorbed by industry players.
“Despite the tough competitive landscape, we continue to see good growth performance from Guinness, Spirits and the malt drinks.”
A combination of factors including inflation plus prior year royalties and accruals not approved by NOTAP, led to a 17 per cent decline in gross profit of the organisation.
“Marketing spend reduction by 16 per cent and distribution costs initiatives partly mitigated the gross profit decline, thus leading to a fall in operating profit by N4.4billion. Profit before tax decreased by N2.8 billion as a 46 per cent reduction in net finance costs further helped to cushion the decline in operating profit,” Magunda explained.
However, despite the challenges, Guinness Nigeria continues to fulfil its commitment to stakeholders particularly as the company drives its renewable energy and water recovery project for sustainable environment.
Business
NSE: Sell pressure dominates market activities
Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday returned to downward trajectory following sell-off that pervaded the equities market resulting in a drop by 0.66 per cent.
The decline was impacted by negative sentiments on the part of investors in blue chip stocks.
Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 181.45 basis points or 0.66 per cent to close at 27,425.57 index points as against 27.607.02 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N88 billion to close lower at N13.342 trillion from N13.430 trillion as market sentiments returned to the red territory.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 116 million shares in 3,129 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 62.2 million shares exchanged by investors in 1.120 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.
The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 10.2 million shares in 364 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18 while decliners also closed at 14.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Continental Reinsurance Plc topped the gainers’ table with 9.79 per cent to close at N1.57 per share while Africa Prudential Plc followed with 8.57 per cent to close at N3.80 per share. Forte Oil Plc trailed with a gain of 6.82 per cent to close at N16.45 per share.
On the flip side, UACN Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of nine per cent to close at N4.55 per share. Flour Mills Nigeria Plc followed with a loss of 5.59 per cent to close at N13.50 per share. UAC-Property Plc trailed with 5.38 per cent to close at 88 kobo per share.
Business
Nanono’s food security challenge
Following the swearing-in of Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, agric stakeholders have unanimously agreed that it is time for the country to boost local produce and market strategies to reinvigorate food security and export. TAIWO HASSAN writes
Indeed, there is no doubt that the country’s agriculture enjoyed tremendous support from the Federal Government in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The reason is not far-fetched as the sector is one of the three key sectors of the economy (solid minerals and manufacturing) that the administration prioritised to develop significantly to stem over reliance on oil as the highest revenue generating sector. However, despite the Federal Government’s support for the sector, there are still lots of challenges posing risk to the attainment of optimum growth in the sector, and these are the areas the stakeholders want the new minister to tackle head-on.
Ruga settlement One of the major controversies in the country’s agric sector today is the suspended Ruga Fulani cattle settlements in some parts of the country by the Federal Government over the controversy it generated when it was announced in June. The Ruga scheme was approved by the National Economic Council under the National Livestock Transformation Plan, an initiative to finally give succour to restive areas in the country due to cattle herding. According to the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State chapter, Otunba Femi Oke, the controversial Ruga scheme should be treated cautiously by the new minister at the national level, saying that all eyes will be on him to know the path he will take or stand on the matter as he settles down in office. Oke said that stakeholders expected him to work assiduously with the Presidency in finding a lasting solution to the saga, adding that his technical expertise would be highly needed in this area to woo, not only agric stakeholders’ confidence, but Nigerians as a whole. “Yes, the new minister has resumed in the agric ministry in Abuja. But we will like him to look into the Ruga problems rocking the sector and Nigeria as a whole because it is a national issue, which must be looked upon. Yes. He has key role to play as the agric minister on Ruga settlement for us to enjoy peace in the country,” Oke said.
GMO crops acceptability Another key area the stakeholders are setting agenda for the new minister is the controversial Genetically Modified Organic (GMO) crops approved by the National Bio-safety Management Agency (NBMA), which has divided the country’s agric sector because of its acceptability as an organic food in Nigeria without considering the health hazard. In fact, many Nigerians are still wary of the existence of GMO crops in the country since they are alien food that should not be encouraged based on the people’s tradition and customs and its harmful effect. However, there is a school of thought rooting for GMOs because of its positives to the development of the country’s agriculture. Besides, Nigerians were alarmed that the Federal Government, through the NBMA, had concluded plans to introduce GMO beans (Bt Cowpea) into the market for consumption.
Hubs One of the biggest agenda setting for the new minister will be making Nigeria the hub of agribusiness activities in West Africa. Stakeholders believe it is time Nigeria took a firm stand as the biggest agribusiness hub in West Africa. Meanwhile, the minister is already looking at this direction based on his meeting with staff at the ministry headquarters in Abuja, immediately after the swearing in ceremony. Nanono explained that the country could colonise the entire West Africa without firing a bullet through agriculture. “Agriculture is the one that has been holding us and I think it is something we need to intensify. Also, I want you to realize that for quite a number of reasons, people tend to castigate agriculture because they do not realize the importance of this country in terms of agricultural development. “Take a cue from me that if we organize ourselves and we produce, produce and produce, we can colonise the entire West African sub-region without firing a bullet because most of them depend on us on what is produced here. So, it is something that is very crucial to this country and very important to our internal security. And whatever we do to promote that is absolutely necessary and for me, that is one of my objectives,” he added.
Agric produce rejection Not left out in the bulky tasks ahead of him is the issue of produce rejection at the global level, especially Europe, where the country’s beans for export has remained suspended by EU. The EU has maintained that for now the suspension of beans export to Europe was still in force but noted that other agricultural commodities were not affected. It would be recalled that the EU had banned export of Nigeria’s dried beans in June 2015 on grounds of safety. Sadly, the ban was extended by three years in June 2016. In addition, Nigeria has also witnessed some yam export rejection to the United Kingdom and United States of late where some containers were refused entry.
Last line Despite Nanono being in agribusiness since 1973, it still remains a litmus test for him to set a proper standard targeted at improving the country’s agric value chains and ensuring that the sector also gets the president’s nod in terms of commitment and dedication in this second term.
Business
Nestlé, IITA expose youths to job potential
Nigeria’s foremost beverage production outfit, Nestlé, and agric research institute, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have collaborated in an effort to expose youth to employment opportunities in agriculture. The event, which took place during the 2019 International Youth Day celebration at the IITA Centre in Ibadan, saw over 90 National Youth Service Corps members, aspiring agripreneurs and prospective farmers being exposed to potential in the sector.
Tagged, Nestlé Needs Youth’s initiative,’ the programme enabled the organisers to share knowledge on the opportunities existing within the food and agriculture value chain. Nestlé Needs Youth is one of the ways Nestlé mitigates the scourge of youth unemployment in the society and it is focused on several programmes and campaigns to boost entrepreneurship and employability among the youth through career fairs and skill training to equip young people to find decent employment or profitable entrepreneurship.
The Country Human Resources Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Sola Akinyosoye, said that celebrating the 2019 International Youth Day is an opportunity to draw the attention of youths to available opportunities in agriculture. According tom him, through the ‘Nestlé Needs Youth’ initiative, there is a focus on the creation of job opportunities and empowerment for the youth.
Business
Recapitalisation: Insurance regulators parley agencies for palliatives
To ensure insurance industry operators are not overburdened with costs in the cause of ongoing recapitalisation, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has opened up discussions with relevant regulatory bodies and Federal Government agencies for possible palliatives.
The revelation is preceded by an earlier appeal to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the leadership of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA). The development has become necessary following experience of the past and the current attitude towards the exercise as regards the huge financial implications under a not so virile economy. Giving hint on the move for palliatives, the Acting Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said the reports submitted by the companies on their recapitalization plans so far had been good.
“I can only encourage sustained efforts at earlier completion of the plans. Meanwhile the commission is engaging other relevant regulatory bodies and agencies of government for possible palliatives that will reduce the cost of recapitalisation and the response is looking good. “I have no doubt that at the end of the day, we will be going back home with a better understanding of the insurance sector, our roles as directors and the benefits that will result from effective performance of our roles.”
The commission had increased the capital requirements for insurance and reinsurance companies from N2billion to N8billion for life insurance companies, N3billion to N10billion for general business underwriters, N18billion for composite insurers and N20billion for reinsurance companies with a one-year timeline for compliance.
In the last couple of weeks since the need for increasing capital in the sector was mooted by the regulator, the operators have been strategizing on how to meet the new capital base within the one period stipulated for the exercise. Not long ago, the Chairman of NIA, Mr. Tope Smart, had appealed to the NSE for understanding for as long as the exercise would last.
The NIA boss, while addressing the Director-General of the NSE, Oscar Onyema, and executive management during a courtesy visit and sounding of the closing gong, solicited the support of the exchange and other players in the capital market for insurance industry in their capital raising efforts.
Given a breakdown of the insurance companies in Nigeria, the NIA chairman noted that out of 59 companies comprising 14 specialist life insurance companies, 28 general insurance companies, 13 composite insurance companies, two takafulinsurance companies and two reinsurance companies, 32 insurance companies were listed on the exchange. He declared the association’s support for the exchange and welcomed the initiatives aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship existing between the association and the exchange.
Recently, the need to recapitalise the sector blew open following revelations that companies in Nigeria were currently ceding insurance risks worth over N16.9 trillion abroad because they could not be insured locally. The loss shows that the capacity of Nigerian insurance industry is restricted due to low capitalization. Although Nigeria also retained large chunk of the risks, market observers,however, believe that the capacity can increase with a better capitalised sector. According to a document released by NAICOM, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC), under its consolidated insurance package, totaling N35.8 trillion ($99.5billion), insured N27.9trillion ($77.5billion) locally and took N7.9 trillion ($22billion) risk sum abroad, while Chevron Nigeria Limited, under its energy package insurance, of which its total risk sum was N5.1trillion, retained N3.7 trillion locally and N1.36trillion abroad.
Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited, in its energy package/physical damage insurance retained N3.5trillion insurance risks in the local market and took N1.15trillion of its risks offshore. Lafarge under its combined property damage/business interruption and public liability) retained N383.4billion risks in Nigeria and ceded N181.4billion of its risks abroad.
Similarly, Dangote Fertiliser Limited, in its construction/erection in all risk and third party liability, totaling N396billion, retained N237.6 billion locally and ceded N158.4 billion risks abroad. Others in the top 10 are Sahara Power (Egbin Power Plc), Yinson Production, StarDeep Water Petroleum Limited, Dangote Refinery Plc, Aviation Refueling and Centre for Energy Research and Trainings affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) took some of their risks abroad because of the limited risk retention capacity of local insurers.
Business
Edojobs perfects training programme for 400 youths
Following its determination to get a huge number of youths engaged, Edo State Government, through its job creation arrangement, Edo State Skills Development Agency also known as Edo- Jobs, has graduated not less than 400 youths from different technology innovation and entrepreneurial programmes.
Disclosing this in Benin City, the state capital, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the graduates were for different cohort of trainees that underwent trainings in different fields, most notably, computer programming, graphic design and entrepreneurship. According to her, the graduation ceremony for the 400 beneficiaries will hold on Saturday, August 31, at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, and is expected to be graced by top dignitaries in the state. She said of the trainees, 200 persons finished from Solar PV Training; 100 from MainOne-sponsored Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) training; 50 from EdoBits and 50 from JuniorTechAfrica.
“In the last couple of months, we have been hard at work at EdoJobs training young people in the state in collaboration with our partners. We are excited that a number of those trained at the Edo Innovation Hub are now ready to face the real world.”
She noted that the state government was grateful to MainOne for sponsoring 100 youths in the Data Science and AI training, adding that a lot of the investors in the state have seen reasons to key into the state government’s job creation and skills development drive knowing the skills gap that exists in the country. Edojobs is still working on other projects, such as the Edo Production Center, the Edo Food and Agriculture Cluster (Edo-FAC) and the Edo Creative Hub to create opportunities for more youths to gain sellable skills.
Business
FHF, states in N19.3bn deal to deliver 4,300 housesaging
The Family Homes Fund (FHF) has opened up a N19.3billion housing deals with Adamawa and Yobe states. The deal is to result in the provision of 4,300 housing units, thereby depleting the nation’s 17 million housing deficit. While 2,000 homes are to be built for civil servants and other low income earners in Adamawa State with N8.3 billion, 2,300 housing units will be provided in Yobe State to the tune of N10.8billion. Agreements on the delivery of the housing units have a 10-year repayment tenure. Managing Director of Family Homes Fund Ltd, Femi Adewole, said the firm envisaged a construction period of 18 months and will provide funds for the project. He added that the firm would also provide technical support to deliver homes on time and at the right quality.
Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, said the project was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, noting that his administration’s guiding principle considered affordable housing a key marker of social progress. According to him, when people have comfortable accommodation, they would have the right frame of mind to engage in meaningful socio-economic activities, assuring that the housing units will be spread across all parts of the state.
He said the foundation laying ceremonies of the housing project would hold in Damaturu next month as part of activities to mark his administration’s 100 days in office “We will build 500 units in Yobe Zone A with Gaidam and Buni-Yadi Towns each having 250 units.
In Zone B, we will construct 250 units in Potiskum and 200 units in Damagum Town of Fune Local Government area. In Zone C, we will cite the houses in Gashu’a Town with 250 units, Nguru with 200 units and Machina with 150 units.
“The state capital, Damaturu, will have 1000 units of the houses,” the governor said. In Adamawa, Adewole said in addition to provision of 2000 homes, the firm would also provide financing through the Help to Own (HTO) package to make it easy for civil servants and others to purchase these homes.
He said: “For all projects undertaken by Family Homes Funds, the critical element of its execution includes the provision of jobs; hence, it is also important to note that these 2000 homes mean at least 6000 jobs for direct and indirect labour forces.
Through the scheme’s Help To Own package, which will be part of this project, the 2000 HTO loans mean at least 2000 mortgages treated, making it very easy for the beneficiaries to own a decent home at the most affordable rates and conditions available in the country.
As an all-inclusive project, Adewole said his firm was developing the project in a way that internally displaced persons (IDPs) in those areas could resettle into normal living as well. Last year, the FHF managing director said the organisation financed the development of at least 1,050 homes with another 3,000 at different stages of development. According to him, it was able to create about 1400 jobs through the projects, pointing out that over 500 housing units were completed in Nasarawa State, 750 houses in Kano, 650 units in Delta and many more all over the country. He added that most states that are in partnership with the fund have been keying into the program to provide housing for their staff through the fund.
“In Borno state, the fund is providing about 4700 homes, with 3000 of those being very low cost homes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs),” he said. Prepared to tackle housing deficit head-on, he disclosed that FHF had initiated working relationship with 14 state governments, more than 20 developers, four commercial banks and three mortgage banks to enhance home ownership among Nigerians.
Business
Congestion: Cargo-laden vessels battle for space in Rivers
A new surcharge, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) has been slammed on importers at Onne Port following long queue and delay of vessels at the Port Harcourt anchorage. It was learnt that the vessels had been staying beyond their schedules at the anchorage because of inadequate space at Onne Port in Rivers State. Other unapproved surcharges include Extra Risk Insurance (ERI), Carrier Security Fee (CSF), Congestion Surcharge (CS), Freight Tax (FTS),Operations Cost Recovery (OCR), Low Sulphur(LSS), Bunker Adjustment Surcharge(BAS) and Currency Adjustment Surcharge (CAS). Already, failure by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to provide adequate berths is currently threatening smooth terminal operations at the port as ships now jostle for space to offload their cargoes.
One of the liners, CMA CGM, calling at port, slammed a new surcharge on importers without permission from government after several warnings. The surcharged, tagged: Peak Season Surcharge (PSS), attracts $900, EUR 792 and GBP 689 per dry and reefer containers.
It was learnt that the container terminal at the port has three berths of 570meters and could only accommodate 4, 500 TEUs containers. Since the beginning of the month, vessels had been lining up waiting until one vessel complete discharging its consignments. Although, one of the major terminals at Onne, the West African Container Terminal (WACT) had witnessed some boost in traffic but it is currently battling space constraint. In March 2019, Hapag-Lloyd reviewed its charges and re-imposed PSS on importers using Lagos and Tincan Island ports .
The liner imposed surcharges of $700 on a 20-feet and 40-feet on containers originated from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau and on all containers from anywhere in the world to ports in Lagos. Reacting to the implication of the surcharges, a cargo consolidator, Mr Olatunde Jayeola, who spoke with our correspondent, said that the surcharge was unfortunately.
He explained that both importers and consumers would always be at the receiving end, saying that no vessel could afford to stay extra time without imposing a penalty. Jayeola, who is the Managing Director of Scepter Consult, said that foreigner shipping lines had been exploiting some loopholes in the country’s port operations to extort money illegally.
He noted that government should address the problem of inadequate berths and security on Nigeria waters. Jayeola said that importers would continue to face losses on their consignments if adequate provisions were not put in place for efficient trade facilitation in the ports. Although, he explained that some surcharges were allowed temporarily by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s provisions as the situation in the ports changes.
However, he noted the various surcharges introduced by the shipping lines had converted to permanent charges. In June this year, NPA slashed port due for vessels calling at Calabar, Rivers and Delta ports with 10 per cent discount on harbour charges. The measure was introduced to draw patronage to abandoned eastern ports and ease perennial traffic gridlock at Lagos ports.
The authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams, said that container vessels with at least 250 20-foot equivalent units, general cargo vessels with at least 16,000 metric tonnes, combo vessels with at least 16,000 tonnes and roll-on-roll-off vessels with at least 250 units of vehicles respectively would benefit from the discount. He said: “These discounts shall not apply to vessels coming inballast (without any cargo), vessels calling at private jetties, and vessels calling carrying liquid bulk. The application of these discounts will take immediate effect.”
Trending
-
News12 hours ago
Imo: Tension as suspected Okorocha thugs attack Govt Properties Recovery C’ttee
-
Sports6 hours ago
Team Nigeria in late gold rush to place 2nd
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
IRT smashes thieving gang run by family members
-
Politics19 hours ago
Kogi guber: Vote Sani Lulu, Kogi East leaders urge delegates
-
News9 hours ago
Niger Delta govs to meet Buhari over NDDC board
-
Politics12 hours ago
Yahaya Bello clinches APC guber ticket
-
News16 hours ago
Why I am being prosecuted by EFCC – Kalu’s co-accused
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
NAPTIP nabs 62-year-old man for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl