NUPENG threatens industrial action in Chevron labour dispute
One of Nigeria’s main oil and gas trade unions on Thursday threatened to take industrial action over a staffing dispute with Chevron.
Nigeria, an OPEC member, is Africa’s largest oil producer and crude sales make up around 90% of foreign exchange in Africa’s largest economy. The dilapidated state of its refineries means the country imports most of its refined fuel.
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has accused U.S. oil major Chevron of sacking hundreds of Nigerian workers and altering contracts, both of which it said were in violation of an agreement.
The union, in a statement issued on Thursday, made a number of demands which included the return to work of all “NUPENG executives”. It said 500 of its members had been removed from their posts, although it was not clear if they were all executives.
“Should Chevron Nigeria Limited and its contractors fail to honour or comply with our demands within the next seven days, we would also not hesitate to take all necessary legal options available to us; including industrial actions,” NUPENG’s national president said in the statement.
A Chevron spokesman said he was unable to provide immediate comment, reports Reuters.
Trump imposes more tariffs on Chinese goods
US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs of 10% on another $300bn of Chinese products from September 1.
The move is the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the two countries.
It came after the latest round of bilateral talks showed little sign of a breakthrough.
Trump tweeted that the tariffs applied to “the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country”.
He also criticised China for not honouring promises to buy more US agricultural products and attacked Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to do more to stem sales of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The latest round of tariffs comes amid mounting concern that Trump’s strategy is proving counter-productive and harming the US more than China.
On Thursday, Trump’s former chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said in a BBC interview that the tariff battle was having a “dramatic impact” on US manufacturing and capital investment.
The resulting tensions have also influenced the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, which cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in a decade.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said it was not the Fed’s job to criticise US trade policy, but added that trade tensions had “nearly boiled over” during May and June, reports the BBC.
Nigerian stocks drop to lowest in more than two years
Nigerian stocks fell to their lowest level in more than two years on Thursday after shares in the banking sector and Dangote Cement declined.
The main share index fell 0.1%, down for the third session to 27,690 points, a level last seen in May 2017, reports Reuters.
Report: CBN intervening to prop up naira
The Nigerian central bank has been intervening in the currency market over the past two weeks to keep the naira stable as foreign investors took profits after yields fell on the local debt market, a trader told Reuters.
The naira was quoted at 362.80 to the dollar on the currency market for investors, weaker than the level around 361 level where it has traded for much of this year, said the dealer, who trades currency for the local unit of an international bank.
Pressure has been building on the currency amid a dwindling supply of dollars. It now takes more than a week to fill customer orders.
Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate regime. It maintains an official exchange rate of 306 naira to the dollar, supported by central bank. The traded rate of 362.80 is the one widely quoted by foreign investors and exporters.
The central bank does not disclose how many dollars it injects into the currency market.
“We are currently seeing more outflow than inflow … but the central bank has been intervening,” the trader said. “The moment the central bank doesn’t provide support, people may start to panic.”
Nigeria’s central bank has cut back on open market auctions to attract foreign investors in its bonds, a policy shift aimed at stimulating lending to boost an economy stuck with low growth after a recent recession.
The bank auctioned a one-year open-market bill last month at around 12%, down from as high as 18% a year ago.
The trader said some offshore clients were taking profits and that summer holidays in Europe could also account for the low volumes.
“If local rates were much higher, I don’t think we would have seen much outflows.”
Gains, politics of FX restriction on milk import
Plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict forex supply for importation of milk and related dairy products, which Nigeria is equipped to produce locally has stirred reactions, notwithstanding the economic gains the decision confers on Nigeria, Abdulwahab Isa reports
The Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) three years ago came up with a policy devoted to resuscitating neglected sectors that are central to unlocking economic growth.
Endorsed by majority of Nigerians, the decision to intervene in select few items with propensity to upping gains in economic value chain is designed to shield the economy from external shocks.
Between 2016 and first quarter of 2017, Nigeria economy experienced recession. It contracted by 1.5 per cent in 2016, compared to a growth rate of 2.8 per cent the previous year. The contraction marked a difficult year for Nigeria.
Inflation was very high, foreign reserves were at bottom level figure; oil price fell flat for country whose economy is 70 per cent petrodollar controlled.
The economic woe was further exacerbated, by shortage of foreign currency; leaving manufacturers struggling to get dollars to pay for imports. The scenarios forced firms to lay off tens of thousands of workers.
Forex restriction as remedy
The apex bank as custodian of monetary policy and fiscal authority work closely together, formulating policies, which freed Nigeria economy from recession. To save the economy from sliding back to recession, create jobs for millions of hands idling away, CBN announced forex restriction policy on items that Nigeria is capable of producing locally.
In the first batch of items on the restriction list are rice, cement margarine, palm kernel, palm oil products, meat and processed meat products, vegetables, private airplanes and jets, Indian incense, tinned fish, galvanized steel sheet, roofing sheet and furniture and too pick.
Announcing the measure, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefie, said the country was spending huge amount to import things that could be produced locally, adding that the apex bank would not continue to support the importation of such items.
In February this year, the CBN governor hinted that Nigeria had all it takes to produce milk and other dairy products locally and save the economy of huge forex being expended to import milk into the country.
Emefiele had led the immediate past Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Audu Ogbe, on inspection of Gino tomatoes processing plant located in Kaduna State.
The governor explained that he held meetings with the management of West Africa Milk Company on the need to start producing milk locally against importing the dairy into the country.
“Our soil is good, our climate is good, and so I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be doing what we are doing here today. I don’t even know how we have done this in the past, importing these tomatoes. The Central Bank of Nigeria is working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Trade and Investment, this will make us to get more aggressive and vigorously pursue the objective of diversifying the structure of the Nigerian economy,” the governor said in Kaduna early this year.
Facts on forex restriction
A recent pronouncement by the apex bank with regard to milk importation at the just concluded Monetary Policy Commitment (MPC) elicited varied interpretations.
At the last meeting, a journalist had asked Emefiele the veracity of the planned forex restriction on milk and dairy food import.
The CBN governor went on to give statistics and facts relating to milk import into Nigeria.
“We believe that milk is one of those products that can be produced in Nigeria today. And you all must have heard me at different fora ask question that, we have seen the importation of milk in Nigeria before many of us were born, precisely over 60 years. West African Milk, Frieslandcampina that I know as the foremost importer of milk has been doing it for over 60 years.
“If you Google West African Milk or Friesland Campina today even on the website, they say they have been importing milk or that they have been in Nigeria for over 60 years. For over 60 years, Nigeria has been importing milk. Today, the import of milk annually costs at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion and that is a very high import product into the country, given that it is a product that we are convinced that can be produced in the country. And let’s ask ourselves the question. What really does it take to produce milk? Get the cow and give the cow plenty of water to drink and let the cow eat a lot of grass and the cow positioned in a place without roaming around, that cow gets fat and you can take milk out of it. The reason some say our cows are not producing much milk is because our cows roam around. They don’t have water to drink,” said CBN governor.
“About three and a half years ago when the policy on restriction of Fx started, we considered including milk in the list of items that should be restricted from forex, but we conjectured that based on the kind of sentiments people would show, that we should be very careful. We call in the management of the oldest milk importing company into Nigeria- WAMCO into central bank in Lagos. We held at least three meetings with them. Their MD came with one of the ladies and we held those meetings. We told them this would have happened but we decided not to allow it to happen, that we are trying to use the opportunity to appeal to them to backward integrate and begin the process of development and producing your milk in Nigeria.
“There are obviously two schemes-either the West Africa milk or the milk importers acquire land and begin to graze their own cows and fatten them and take the milk and, of course, they can also be complemented by the pastoralists who own their own smallholder livestock farming arrangement- they can also get milk from them.
“Indeed, they could also be seen to be supporting the pastoralists by getting them concentrated in a place instead of moving around and provide them facilities like water or hospitals or schools; I mean, if you are in a community and you want to enjoy the proceeds of that community, there is nothing wrong in providing certain facilities to make those communities to blossom- provided with grass. Even if you sell the grass to them and the proceeds of what you get in return will be your milk to recoup your investments. Those are the kinds of things that we expect companies that are importing milk into Nigeria to do. Unfortunately, after three and a half years, nothing has happened,” he added.
Misinterpretation
An innocuous policy of the bank, designed essentially to shield the economy and create jobs, has attracted varied interpretations from different vested interests.
A statement by CBN Director, Corporate Communications department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the apex bank pointedly, for the umpteenth time, dismissed insinuation to the effect that CBN’s motive was to cripple certain businesses with the forex restriction policy on milk import.
“As a people-oriented institution, however, we shall remain focused on the overarching and ultimate welfare of the Nigerian masses. We therefore wish to, once again, reiterate our policy case as it relates to the planned restriction of access to the Nigerian foreign exchange market by importers of milk. Nigeria and the welfare of all Nigerians come first in all our policy considerations. Being an apolitical organisation, we do not wish to be dragged into politics.
“Our focus remains ensuring forex savings, job creation and investments in the local production of milk. For over 60 years, Nigerian children and, indeed, adults have been made to be heavily dependent on milk imports. The national food security implications of this can easily be imagined, particularly, when it is technically and commercially possible to breed the cows that produce milk in Nigeria,” CBN clarified.
“For the avoidance of doubt, milk importation is not banned. Indeed, the CBN has no such power. All we will do is to restrict sale of forex for the importation of milk from the Nigerian foreign exchange market. We wish to reiterate that we remain ready and able to provide the needed finance to enable investors, who genuinely want to engage in milk production,” it added.
Last line
Nigeria is endowed with an array of resources. Her economy needn’t experience recession. Regrettably, it happened as a consequence of wrong choices; the penchant to consume foreign items it has capacity to produce locally. CBN is on course to change the ugly narrative. All hands must be on deck to support the apex bank on its mission to rescue Nigeria from being a dumping ground for unfit items.
Stakeholders to govt: Invest in public Wi-Fi
To bridge digital gap in the country, stakeholders in the ICT sector have called on the Federal Government to invest in infrastructure that will provide free public Wi-Fi across the country.
The stakeholders, who gathered at the 2019 Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF), themed: ‘Connecting the Unconnected,’ said private operators had made some investments in this regard, but their efforts would not be enough to cover all cities in the country.
Specifically, the Chief Executive Officer, Bitflux Communications, Mr Lekan Balogun, said the private sector could not bridge the digital gap in the country, hence, the need for government to also invest in infrastructure.
“The government has to invest in infrastructure to bridge existing gap. Yes, the private sector is investing, but it would be difficult for them to deploy infrastructure in rural areas because it would not make commercial sense. This is why the digital gap is getting wider and the gap will not be bridged until the government start investing in the needed infrastructure,” he said.
Other speakers at the forum noted that despite the existence of infrastructure companies, last mile connectivity would continue to be a challenge except government fund the infrastructure needed to take fibre to homes.
However, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it would subsidise the fund for deployment of 318 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) in unserved and underserved locations in the country this year.
The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the NIICF, said that the subsidy, which would be through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), is to ensure the availability of connectivity to the unconnected.
Represented by Assistant Director, Special Duties, NCC, Babagana Digima, Danbatta said that connecting the unconnected was globally a huge task marked by various challenges, ranging from technical to business considerations.
According to him, the clear consensus on the part of governments and international organisations is that “everybody must be connected.’’
“Providing connectivity to the unconnected comes with its own set of challenges, especially in developing countries like ours, where other complementary infrastructure such as power, transmission and transport are non-existent or inadequate. “Indeed, we are aware of the challenges faced by the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) even inside city centres where they are forced to deploy two power generating sets per Base Transceiver Station (BTS) to complement the erratic public power supply systems.
“Nonetheless, the NCC, as a matter of obligation, has been facilitating and promoting the provision of services to unserved and under-served areas,” he said.
Also speaking, the convener of the forum, TayoAdewusi, said that there was the need to examine the state of broadband in Nigeria. Adewusi said government should map out creative ways to ensure broadband penetration was accessible, available and affordable in all corners of the country.
He said that the forum offered a veritable platform for the regulators and players to come together and fashion out solutions to the issue of cyber-attack as it related to broadband penetration in Nigeria.
“We need to find a lasting solution so that we can all live in an environment that is devoid of cyber-attack,’’ Adewusi said.
9mobile partners Gravitas for fibre deployment
One of Nigeria’s mobile telecommunication outfits, 9mobile, has signed an agreement with Gravitas, a property and infrastructure development company, to provide exclusive telecommunications services on Gracefield Island.
The company, in a statement, said the deal demonstrated its commitment towards enabling the growth of Nigerian businesses.
According to 9mobile, Gracefield Island will be a new integrated cosmopolitan smart city of 25,000 inhabitants initiated by Gravitas and built on purposely-reclaimed land within the fast-rising premium Lekki, Lagos shoreline.
It added that exclusive Island would offer world-class utilities and services for both residents and businesses who desire a more liveable and serene environment that offers them opportunity for increased comfort and productivity.
“9mobile is partnering Gravitas as the exclusive telecoms service provider on Gracefield Island for the provision of a fibre backbone infrastructure and internet that enables world-class communications across fixed voice and data services including Triple play and Dual play. Other services to be provided through 9mobile’s fibre backbone infrastructure include Internet of Things (IoT), for security, surveillance, fleet tracking, smart home solutions, smart metering and intelligent utility,” it said.
Speaking during the agreement signing ceremony and tour of the island, Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, affirmed the telco’s unwavering commitment to continue to be innovative in the development and provision of best-in-class solutions that enable Nigerian enterprises thrive in a sustainable manner, earn optimal returns on investment and achieve their overall business objectives.
Beuvelet, who expressed delight at the new strategic partnership between 9mobile and Gravitas, commended the scope and quality of the project, and thanked Gravitas for entrusting 9mobile with the critical task of providing telecoms services on the Island.
Responding, Managing Director/CEO of Gravitas, Olufemi Babalola, expressed happiness at the partnership with 9mobile, and commended the telco for its unflinching commitment to quality of service, innovation and customer service.
He disclosed that the company carried out due diligence before deciding on the telecom firm as its preferred partner.
Sustaining innovations in Nigeria
While innovation in Nigeria is still moving at slow pace, government’s policies and actions are seen as counter-productive to existing developments. Hence, stakeholders are worried that the country would remain backward except government changes its stance. SAMSON AKINTARO reports.
In the latest 2019 Global Innovation Index, Nigeria was ranked 114 out of 129 economies measured. While this came as marginal improvement from last year’s ranking of 118, the country is still among countries that are underperforming in creation and utilisation of innovations.
According stakeholders in the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector, government policies have been a major obstacle to growth of innovations in the country. A reflection of this emerged last week with reports of plans by Lagos State Government to impose N25 million licensing fee on bike hailing start-ups in the state.
Innovative revolution
A product of innovation, the emergence of bike hailing platforms such as Oride, MAX.ng, Gokada and a number of others came as a positive revolution in a state popular for its perennial traffic gridlock. With the use of technology, the bike platforms have been able to ease commuting in the state through their app-based transportation.
Since the beginning of this year, the bike hailing business has been gaining a lot of traction in Nigeria. Particularly, in the last few months, news about the increasing number of bikers, funding rounds and new market entrants have emerged; suggesting the bike hailing market is attracting a lot of interest. While old players like MAX and Gokada raised important funding, newer players like SafeBoda and ORide also came on board backed by their own deep pocket financiers.
Regulatory concerns
However, as this innovative business gains more grounds in the state, operators are getting worried over regulatory uncertainties.
For example, ORide, the Opera-backed bike hailing startup admitted that regulatory issues were currently affecting its operations in the state.
“There are regulatory challenges with bike-hailing at the moment in Lagos,” said the ORide Country Manager, Iniabasi Akpan.
Akpan revealed that only motorbikes used for dispatch and delivery are allowed to operate on major highways; while commercial bikes for passenger transportation are not allowed. Earlier in march, In March, 22 Gokada and MAX bikes were impounded by the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses. A statement from that time claimed bikers working with these startups had violated state road traffic laws.
But the regulatory grey area is not just affecting start-ups already operating in the bike hailing market. Uber, the ride hailing company, says this regulatory grey areas in Lagos is the main reason why it has not launched UberBoda, its own bike hailing service, in Nigeria. Meanwhile, the service is currently available in countries like Kenya and Uganda.
Speaking on the sideline after the recent Uber Townhall event, Head of Business Development for the Middle East and Africa at Uber, Justin Spratt, disclosed that UberBoda wanted to launch in Nigeria. But he conceded that the regulatory grey area is something they want to address first.
Proposed licensing fee
Despite government’s stance on the use of motorcycles for transportation, the growth of the business and increasing funding from outside the country has attracted its attention. Against this backdrop, Lagos State Government is planning to introduce a new license agreement for start-ups to allow them operate within the state.
Reports quoted a source from government as disclosing that the start-ups would be made to pay a license fee of N25 million (about $70,000) annually per 1,000 bikes. A further N30,000 ($83) would be paid for each registered bike rider after the 1,000 mark. The startups will also still be expected to pay annual taxes on revenue. Gokada, Oride and Max.ng, three of the major start-ups in the space, all have over 1,000 riders signed up to their service.
Killing innovation?
Stakeholders have, however, expressed worry over the government’s move, noting that it is capable of stifling innovation. They noted that introducing such amount of licensing fee for a business that is still in its infancy stage is an attempt to kill the business.
A tech start-up founder, Mr Adetunji Silas, described the government’s move as a wicked proposition directed at these start-ups, and a way of killing innovations in the country. “Government should let it die as a bad idea. If you can’t help businesses to thrive, don’t kill them,” he said.
Another start-up enthusiast, Charles Okonji, wondered why the state government would be considering licensing fee aside the tax being paid by the operators. According to him, motorcycles were considered by the government as unsafe for commuting until the start-ups revolutionised it, but it is now being seen as revenue opportunity. He advised that start-ups should henceforth be modest in announcing new funding as initial announcements as government sees such as opportunity to make demands.
Condemning the move through her Twitter handle, a former Minister of Education in the country, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, said the government should have moved beyond seeing every business as source of revenue. “It’s the classic extraction-mentality of the Oil-Rent spoilt political class. Every business opportunity is perceived through the lenses of “easy oil revenue”. They have no capacity to nurture —through sound & friendly policies— other sectors of the economy toward lasting growth,” she tweeted.
Plans for other states
While the bike hailing start-ups are currently operating in Lagos, they have all announced plans to expand to other parts of the country. However, the proposed license agreement is seen as a possible obstacle that may hinder such plans. It is feared that if Lagos succeeds in getting the license fees, other states would also follow suit once the start-ups expand as planned.
Last line
Regulation is no doubt a necessity for survival of businesses. However, such must not be done at the expense of innovation. Already, established IT companies in the country are suffering from multiple taxation and regulation, this should not be allowed to thwart innovative start-ups, which have huge potentials to affect the economy positively.
NAFDAC’s outcry: Reaffirming Nigeria as dumping ground
The pronouncement by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) that there are 1,400 illegal, unmanned routes for smuggling of contraband foods and drugs has reinforced Nigeria’s status as a dumping ground. Taiwo Hassan reports
Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement at the 12th Extraordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State in Niamey, Republic of Niger.
It is believed that the pact will boost the country’s trade and market access even though it was initially opposed by members of the organised private sector (OPS) due to the likelihood of turning the country into a dumping ground for all sorts of sub-standard goods coming in through porous land borders.
The reason for this hype is not far-fetched due to goods smuggling effect on the country’s manufacturing sector.
Manufacturers’ plights
In short, several reports have showed that decline in the manufacturing production could be traced to sluggishness in the country’s economy, following preference for foreign goods even at the detriment of patronising local ones.
MAN in its 2018 Executive Summary of the Nigerian economic review explained that there was a sharp decline in country’s manufacturing capacity utilisation, which it ascribed to the general low macro-economic ambience in the country.
The association explained that utilization of local raw-materials by manufacturers had been on a decline for awhile now following the negative impacts of smuggling, product cloning and counterfeiting, which rendered businesses low.
Particularly, the association lamented the effect of smuggling and other trade malpractices such as counterfeiting and product cloning nationwide.
It explained these challenges were responsible for the large volume of fake products in circulation.
NAFDAC’s findings
However, recent findings by NAFDAC that the country has about 1,400 illegal and unmanned routes used for smuggling of contraband foods and drugs has put a question mark on government’s plans to end the influx of fake drugs, contraband goods into the country.
The agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Abubakar Jimoh, disclosed in Abuja recently that there was concern over what he termed ‘porous nature of the country’s borders,’ which enables easy smuggling of contraband foods and drugs into the country without security checks.
He confirmed that the nation’s borders were seriously porous, with about 1,400 illegal and unmanned routes, saying that these routes are economic sabotage to the country’s economy and manufacturing.
Jimoh said: “The vulnerability of the country’s borders made it possible for other countries to see Nigeria as dumping ground because Nigeria has 1,400 illegal routes, through which foods and drugs can be smuggled in. We are vulnerable and all sorts of things find their way into the country.”
The director explained that the agency’s Pharmacovigilance department, which monitors goods coming into the country was doing its best, adding that the department often embarks on surveillance to get information needed to stop illegal importation of food items and drugs into the country.
He stressed that “the department was created to ensure that goods that did not pass through the normal channels were seized and those behind it were apprehended.”
Anti-smuggling task force
Following the impact of smuggling on the country’s manufacturing sector, MAN is urging the Federal Government to establish an anti-smuggling task force for surveillance, constant raiding of Nigerian markets to complement the Nigerian Customs Service and other agencies at the borders.
The association said: “The damaging and scourging effects of smuggling and other trade malpractices were heavy on the manufacturing sector last year. MAN’s position on smuggling and other trade malpractices such counterfeiting and product cloning on most of the sectoral groupings in the manufacturing sector has been affirmed by the closure of some firms. Our expectation is that government would put in place necessary modalities to ensure the smooth take-off of the task force this year.”
Overlapping functions
On its part, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) revealed that overlapping responsibilities of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and NAFDAC was causing revenue leakages amid increase in fake, substandard and counterfeiting products in circulation.
President, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, explained that the quest of the two agencies to get rid of fake and substandard products as well as counterfeiting was fuelling increase in product adulteration of many leading brands in the consumer and durable products sectors.
Ruwase explained that investigations carried out among its members operating in the country’s consumer and durable products sector indicated that the overlapping responsibilities of the two organisations towards tackling the menace and growing incidence of fake and substandard products in circulation was affecting the market share of the leading brands.
According to him, statutorily, the two agencies of government have done well in the discharge of their responsibilities to ensure that fake and substandard products as well as counterfeiting are eliminated in the country, saying that it was alarming that despite their monitoring and policing responsibilities, there is still increase in fake and substandard products in circulation.
Last line
NAFDAC’s revelation of numerous porous land borders has once again confirmed the collapse of the country’s security apparatus and failure of government to stamp its authority on eradicating fake products in circulation.
Telecoms: 15 VAS providers may lose licence
For failing to renew, 15 companies in the Value Added Services segment of Nigerian telecommunications market may lose their licences.
New Telegraph learnt that operating licences of the affected companies expired between June 30 and July 31 this year.
Already, the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), had removed six other VAS providers whose licences expired May 31 and failed to apply for renewal.
These companies include Yellowdot – Africa Nigeria Limited; Telemagic Communications Limited; Jacobs Canaan Limited; Sponge Limited; Explorer Technologies Ltd; Coignsoft Limited and Africom Network Limited.
The regulator had recently expressed worries over failure of its licensees to renew their operating licences as at when due, warning that failure to do the right thing would attract licence withdrawal.
As part of the licensing rules, licensees are expected to apply for renewal six months to the expiration of their operation permit.
This newspaper’s check revealed that 14 more companies may lose their operating licences this month as some had expired as far back as June 30 without renewal, while others expired July 31.
According to NCC’s database, companies whose licences have expired as at June 30 are Cloud Interactive Associates Limited; Mobile Lottery Nig Ltd; Blackngreen Mobile Solution Nigeria Limited; Nigvasco Ascenso Nig. Ltd; Renaissance Media Ltd; Cingular Mobile Solution Ltd; and One Number Ventures Limited. Those whose operating permits expired by July 31 include, Double-U Nigeria Limited; Cellcore Ltd; Spinlet Limited; MSR Innovations Nigeria Limited; Mpedigree Network Nigeria Ltd; Reya Telecommunications Nigeria Limited and Nok360 Global Limited.
The VAS market was last year valued at $200 million and has been projected to reach $500 million in the next three years.
That segment of the telecoms business has, however, come under the scrutiny of the regulator following increasing complaints from telecom subscribers who are being forced to pay for services they did not request.
Based on regulatory pronouncements made late last year, some of the VAS providers had suspended their business while awaiting the actions the regulator promised to take within the first quarter of this year.
According to them, the VAS business is now surrounded by uncertainties, which prompted many of them to stop operation since November until they have a clear direction.
“It is not just about sanction, it is about uncertainties surrounding the business. Las year, the regulator stopped auto-renewal and we know how that has affected us. And now after its investigations which found many of the service providers culpable, the regulator said it would make pronouncements early this year. We don’t know what that will be, we don’t know what policy they would be introducing again and we cannot continue to invest in a business that is currently full of uncertainties,” one of the operators said.
NCC had, in December, announced that it might suspend or out rightly decommission some VAS platforms and services in the overall interests of consumers after its discovery of rampant cases of forceful subscriptions across the networks.
Many subscribers have lost their money to telcos through charges for services such as caller ring-back tune, daily news, sport news and job alerts among many other services for which they never made request for subscription. The issue, which has been going on for long time, attracted the attention of the regulator and prompted an investigation as subscribers’ complaints mount.
NCC’s Director of Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, Mr Efosa Idehen, who led the investigations into VAS activities on mobile networks, said in some instances, they discovered 100 per cent of VAS services being dished out by some of the VAS providers were forced on the subscribers.
“During our investigations, we called subscribers randomly, and all the people we called said they never subscribed for the service but their airtime is being deducted. Some said they don’t even know that such services exist, yet they are being charged. The least forceful subscriptions that we found on the networks is 76 per cent, most are 100 per cent,” Efosa said.
Describing the discovery as unacceptable, the commission said it would soon be directing the indicted organisations to make refunds to affected consumers as appropriate.
“The Commission is also considering, and will impose appropriate sanctions as necessary. This outcome justifies the Commission’s commitment to evidence-based interventions,” he said.
The NCC director noted that investigations were still ongoing and would be concluded before the end of first quarter this year, after which decisions would be made on those found culpable.
However, the regulator is yet to come out with the report of the investigations even as third quarter is close to its half.
Sterling Bank grows income by 19.1%
Sterling Bank Plc, a full-service national bank, has reported a net interest income growth of 19.1 per cent to N30.4 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2019 as against N25.5 billion for the corresponding period of 2018.
Overall, the bank recorded a 5.5 per cent improvement in operating income and a profit after tax of N5.66 billion.
Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, said: “Underlying our half year performance was a concerted effort in improving the quality of our funding base, increasingly through digital products and initiatives.
“Though top line earnings were impacted by a selective approach to lending, the bank remained focused on building a sustainable business model and continued to see considerable improvement across business lines, particularly our retail and consumer and digital and transactional banking businesses.”
Other financial highlights showed that customer deposit also grew to N818.6 billion during the period under review, compared to N760.6 billion in 2018, indicating a growth of 7.6 per cent.
Total assets grew by 4.8 per cent to N1.156 billion against N1.102 billion in 2018 while net operating income also rose by 4.2 per cent to N40.4 billion compared with N38.8 per cent in 2018.
Reflecting on the financial performance highlights, Suleiman disclosed that the bank managed to achieve a 14 per cent decline in interest expense in line with the bank’s strategic objectives, resulting in a 170 basis points drop in cost of funds and, consequently, a 131 basis points increase in net interest margin.
The bank achieved 14.5 per cent growth in low cost funds, delivering a 7.6 per cent growth in customer deposits while net operating income grew by 4.3 per cent.
Personnel costs rose by 14 per cent in line with the bank’s commitment to intensify strategy execution, as operating expense grew by 6.1 per cent while a continuous growth in retained earnings delivered a 12.7 per cent increase in shareholders’ funds to N110.1 billion.
Overall, the bank grew its balance sheet by five per cent to N1.15 trillion and delivered a profit after tax of N5.66 billion in the first half of the year.
During the period under review, the bank won ‘Best in Leadership’, ‘Best Workplace for the Millennial Generation’ and ‘3rd Best place to work in Africa’ at the 6th Edition of Great Place to Work Institute Awards. It also emerged the most Innovative Bank of the Year Award at the 2019 edition of the Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS).
