NWPL: Eguavoen, Shaibu hail Edo Queens
Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and other football stakeholders in the state have applauded Edo Queens football club of Benin for their doggedness in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League.
Addressing the female players at the University of Benin Sports Complex after the 2-1 victory of the team against Heartland of Owerri, Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Sports Mrs. Sabina Chikere, advised the players not to rest on their laurels, adding that it is not yet Uhuru for them, that the state government is highly committed to ensuring total support for sportsmen and women in the state.
“The Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu are happy with your performance so far, but that is not to say that it is over,” Chikere said. “You still have many hurdles to cross. You can see how happy we are now cheering you to victory in the game against Heartland Queens, you must not rest what we are interested in is to see you win the prestigious Women League trophy for us.
“Now that you are topping your group, it is expected of you to maintain your position, because if you do very well, government would certainly make you happy at the end.” In another development, former Super Eagles Manager Austin Eguavoen, has also charge the state government to pay more attention to sports development programme, adding that Sports is a tool used by responsible government to check crime and other social vices in the society.
“I want to congratulate our female teams for the much they have done so far. In the game of football, they should be made to understand that there are no more rookies, so I want to urge them to keep playing with one mind so that at the end government would not have cause for any excuse.”
Man United reach £80m Harry Maguire agreement
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Leicester to sign England defender Harry Maguire for £80million, PA understands.
The deal for the 26-year-old is now subject to a medical. Maguire was strongly linked with both Manchester clubs over the summer but Leicester held out for their valuation and will receive a world record fee for a defender, eclipsing the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.
The deal comes after Maguire was left out of the Leicester squad for their friendly against Serie A club Atalanta at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.
Top-notch speakers confirmed for the inaugural Africa Digital Sports Conference
Specialist sports communication and media company, CampsBay Media has confirmed top-notch speakers for the inaugural Africa Digital Sports Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos from September 19 and 20. Leading the speakers is Mario Leo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RESULT Sports based in Budingen, Germany.
He will deliver an address titled, “A world of limitless opportunities for African sports in the digital age.” Mr Leo is a digital visionary who is highly intrigued and very passionate about global digital business strategies and partnerships in sports, with a focus on marketing, monitoring and monetization.
His company publishes the ‘Global Digital Football Benchmark’. He also works as a UEFA GROW instructor to help football federations in Europe grow their digital engagement platforms. Leo will also hold a masterclass on day-two of the conference which will address key such as; strategies for commercial maximization of the Nigerian digital sports market, how digital sports rights holders can create value from their assets, strategies for attracting the right commercial partners and sponsors for your content, tips for segmenting your digital sports consumer base among others.
Managing Director of research company, Nielsen Nigeria, Ged Nooy will present insights on what the future of the African digital sports market looks like. Other confirmed speakers include; Taye Ige, MD of Hotsports Media Group, Bankole Alao, General Manager Digital, Airtel Nigeria, Bola Afuye, Head of Digital Services at 9mobile, Calvin Onwuka, publisher of ACLSports.com, Osamede Umweni, CEO of 70th Precinct, Emeka Enyadike, director at Digital Sports Africa, Chidi Anyina and Anthony Okeleke of Dambe Warriors, among many others.
Lolade Adewuyi, Chief Strategist at CampsBay Media and convener of the Africa Digital Sports Conference says that “this conference, and the masterclass in particular, is one that executives engaged in sports administration, marketing, content distribution and sponsorship should not miss. It’s a first in Nigeria, and it will be well worth it.”
Players on the move as DStv, GOtv beam new season live
The new 2019/2020 European football season, comprising matches of the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv. But with just two weeks left before the season opener, the various clubs are ramping up their activities in the transfer market, seeking to recruit players to beef up their squad. The La Liga has been the hot spot for the biggest transfer news in the last couple of weeks, especially with the long-mooted move of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona completed.
The French forward’s buy-out clause was set at a reported €200 million, although Atletico are claiming that he had agreed his move to the Catalan giants before 1 July and they should, therefore, receive a higher total. Regardless, the actuality of Griezmann linking up with the great Lionel Messi is one that will have Barcelona fans really excited for the new season. Atletico have also been extremely busy in the transfer market. Asides Griezmann’s departure, the club has also seen midfielder Rodri leave for Premier League champions, Manchester City, for a reported fee of €70 million.
But they have brought in youngster Joao Felix, an attacking player from Benfica, for a whopping €126 million – the biggest fee spent in this summer’s transfer market yet. Felix’s signing for such a huge sum was a surprise, though the versatile 19-year-old Portuguese starlet has immense promise and could prove a great buy in the long run. Rodri, meanwhile, is seen very much as the long-term replacement at the Etihad Stadium for Fernandinho and adds further depth of quality to Pep Guardiola’s already stacked squad.
Tottenham Hotspur also made waves in England after it secured Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyon for a club-record €60 million.
A wonderful all-round midfielder and superb athlete, the 22-year-old should be a great fit for English football and strengthens Spurs’ bid to shatter the dominance of City and Liverpool. Chelsea, despite their transfer ban, finalised the loan deal of midfielder Mateo Kovacic by making his move from Real Madrid. This was allowed
LaLiga signs partnership with HIFL
Spanish football league, LaLiga has announced its partnership with Nigeria’s collegiate football league, Higher Institution Football League to reinforce its dedication to developing grassroots football in Nigeria and connecting with fans in the country.
The strategic partnership was signed by both parties recently in Lagos, Nigeria. The partnership will see LaLiga provide operational support to the HiFL, organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).
Following the signing of the agreement, LaLiga Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello noted, “In LaLiga, we have a firm commitment to support the development of grassroots football not just in Spain but across the world. Nigeria is an important region for us, and we will keep on looking for ways to spread the LaLiga global methodology in this region, as evidenced by agreements just like this one. A partnership that we are sure will bring great benefits to both parties.”
In his remark, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi said the partnership with LaLiga is one of the many steps been taken by the HIFL organisers to position the brand for growth and development, amidst international recognition
Feyenoord seek bright start with Rotterdam tie
Feyenoord ended the last campaign 21 points behind winners Ajax and will be hoping to close the gap between themselves and the top two to make this season’s Eredivisie a three-horse race.
Sparta Rotterdam make their return to the top flight of Dutch football this season after they claimed second place and won their section of the play-offs against De Graafschap 3-2 on aggregate. The goal for Sparta this season is obvious, avoid relegation, but that is much easier said than done and we fully expect Sunday’s to be in or around the relegation zone for the majority of the new season.
Feyenoord started pre-season brightly with a trio of wins against SDC Putten, Dordrecht, and Darmstadt 98, but ended their run of friendlies with defeats to Salzburg, Panathinaikos, and Southampton, and a draw with French side Angers. Sparta Rotterdam lost just one friendly last month against Maccabi Tel Aviv, but picked up wins against VOC, Zagłębie Lubin, Willem II, Breda, and Den Bosch, so confidence is bound to be high ahead of Sunday’s short trip to Feyenoord.
It is the form and performances of both clubs during pre-season that leads us to believe that a double chance bet on the visitors, and underdogs, Sparta Rotterdam is well worth backing this weekend. Feyenoord are without a win in their last four matches, while Sparta Rotterdam have only lost one of their last six. Feyenoord have lost three of their last four matches and Sparta Rotterdam have won five of their last six.
Sparta Rotterdam have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches and Feyenoord haven’t kept any clean sheets in their last six matches, which is why we’re backing a 1-0 win for the visitors on Sunday. Leroy Fer and Luciano Narsingh have both joined Feyenoord on free transfers from Swansea this summer, with the Dutch side yet to spend a single penny on new players despite selling Tonny Vilhena to Krasnodar for £8.1m. Robin van Persie has retired at the age of 35 and Feyenoord are yet to bring in a replacement which suggests they could lack goals this season.
Sparta have stuck with the majority of the squad that earned them promotion last season, bringing in four players on free transfers and letting the likes of Gregor Breinburg and Édouard Duplan leave after their contracts expired.
Empowerment: Defence Headquarters reactivates sporting activities across barracks
As part of measures towards developing talents among young men and women, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reactivated sporting activities in military barracks across the country. To achieve this, the DHQ said massive resources had been deployed towards the renovation of sporting facilities in the respective barracks. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, made the disclosure yesterday at the closing ceremony of the second edition of CDS Barracks Youth Sports Championship at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.
The CDS, Olonisakin who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans at Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun, said the badminton basket ball, volley ball and hand ball courts used for the 2019 edition of the championship,attested to his commitment to providing conducive environment for the development of barracks’ sporting activities.
This was as he reaffirmed the DHQ’s determination to building the capacity of sports men and women, with a view to making them useful to themselves and society.
He further disclosed that the Defence Headquarters under his leadership, has continued to sponsor players and clubs to national and international sporting events, as a way of engaging youths.
While congratulating the participants, Olonisakin charged them on the need to ensure that the experienced gained during the championship, enhanced their career in sports. “In my resolve to positively engage barracks youths’ population, I have reactivated sporting facilities, sponsored players, clubs and supported capacity building initiatives among sportsnen/women in the barracks.
“The facilities you have used for this championship are part of the ones that were renovated.The extraordinary skills exhibited by participating youths during the championship will further give them an edge over their peers in other future sporting engagements.
“With additional effort, youths will be able to realize their dreams as future leaders. “The Barracks Youth Sports Championship which is aimed at promoting mutual cooperation, brotherhood and sportsmanship, brought together sportmen and women from various military barracks within the nation’s capital, Abuja,” the CDS said. Earlier, the Director of Sports, DHQ, AVM Emmanuel Wanna, said the primary objective of the tournaments, was to ensure the involvement of barracks youths across all military formations in the country.
Academy alleges illegal transfer of players
…seeks NFF’s intervention
Owner of Real Sapphire Football Club Frank Peters has expressed displeasure over the recent move by some of the club’s players to Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Peters said that the club facilitated the trials of five of their players to Egypt in order to secure visas for them to join Latvian club FK Ventspils with whom they had pre-contract agreement only to find out that three of them have signed through an Egyptian agent Zane Abdulhammid without the club’s knowledge.
The players, according to Francis Ogete, who is the director of the club, are Kazeem Balemo, Moses Odo, Joshua Odo, Ogenetega Laba and Ajibade Abiola. Ogete lamented that efforts to know how the players got their International Transfer Certificate, which can only be got from the Nigeria Football Federation has been frus trating as the principal officer in the ITC department Nasir Jibril has been playing hide and seek game with the matter.
‘We have made efforts to get in touch with the Egyptian FA through the NFF but they (NFF) have not been open to us regarding the handling of the matter because the key official in the department of players transfer internationally has not been cooperating.
“How can a registered academy in Nigeria have a problem with the Egyptian FA and the NFF turns her eyes off, we are talking about transfers that involved five players, imagine how much we used to finance these players out of Nigeria only for us to hear that some clubs in Egypt through a scout hijacked them. “How can they play for clubs internationally if they are registered with the NFF under our club, who issued International Transfer Certificates (ITC) to them,” he querried.
Ogete added that the academy has invested over N20m on the players over the years and won’t fold its arms while others reap from where they did not sow.
“We presently have confirmed information that two of them are playing in leagues in Egypt while another one is playing in Saudi Arabia.”
He called on the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, to use his position to correct the ill which he said is becoming rampant, stressing it has led to the folding up of some academies across the country.
I want to make history with Lobi, says Ogunbote
Newly signed Lobi Stars’ coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has set his sights on making history with his new side after teaming up with his former boss at Sunshine Stars, Mike Idoko. Ogunbote and Idoko worked together to lead Sunshine Stars to the semifinal stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2011 and followed it up with a place in the final four of the CAF apex competition, the Champions League in 2012.
According to a report by AOIFootbal. com, the former Enyimba of Aba coach said immediately after his unveiling in Benue that he gave himself a personal target while arriving at a new club.
“I have a target of repositioning Lobi Stars for upcoming glory days,” said the ‘Oracle’, as he is fondly called. “I always set a target for myself whenever I’m going to a new club, and I ensure I pursue it diligently.”
The CAF ‘A’ Licenced coach, who guided Enugu Rangers Int’l FC to third position in the 2018/2019 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League, also stated that the decision to move on was out of passion for new challenges, and that he wanted to make history with his new club.
He added: “I chose to work with Lobi Stars because I became hungry for new challenges. “My decision to work here became strong because I have a burning desire to make history with this great club.”
Man United smash world record for Maguire
Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign England centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80m – a world record fee for a defender.
The 26-year-old is expected to complete a medical at the club at the weekend.
He will become United’s third summer signing following Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.
Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017.
The deal means Maguire becomes the world’s most expensive defender, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.
United had a long-standing interest in Maguire but they backed away from a deal 12 months ago because they felt the £70m that would be needed for a transfer to be concluded was too high.
He signed a five-year contract at Leicester last September and manager Brendan Rodgers made it clear at the end of the season he felt Maguire could develop even more if he remained at the club.
Maguire began his career at Sheffield United in 2011, making 139 league appearances for the Blades before joining Hull in 2014.
He was part of the Hull side that earned promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2016 but left for Leicester in a £17m deal following the Tigers’ relegation 12 months later.
The defender made his England debut in August 2017 and was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
He becomes one of seven central defenders on the books at United, joining Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe, reports the BBC.
Most expensive transfers of all time
Player Clubs Fee
Neymar Barcelona to Paris St-Germain £200m
Kylian Mbappe Monaco to Paris St-Germain £165m
Philippe Coutinho Liverpool to Barcelona £142m
Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona £135m
Joao Felix Benfica to Atletico Madrid £113m
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid to Barcelona £107m
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid to Juventus £99.2m
Eden Hazard Chelsea to Real Madrid £89m
Paul Pogba Juventus to Manchester United £89m
Gareth Bale Tottenham to Real Madrid £85m
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United to Real Madrid £80m
Harry Maguire Leicester to Manchester United £80m
Female ref to handle UEFA Super Cup
Stephanie Frappart will referee the UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, becoming the first woman to take charge of a major men’s European game.
Frappart will lead a team largely made up of female officials as the Champions League winners face the Europa League holders on August 14 in Istanbul.
In July, the Frenchwoman refereed the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said he was “delighted” at her appointment.
“I have said on many occasions that the potential for women’s football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year’s UEFA Super Cup,” Ceferin said.
Frappart will be joined by assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi (France) and Michelle O’Neal (Republic of Ireland), and fourth official Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey).
“As an organisation we place the utmost importance on the development of women’s football in all areas,” Ceferin added.
“I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one’s dream.”
The 35-year-old took charge of the 2017 UEFA Women’s Euro semi-final, reports the BBC.
In April, Frappart created history domestically as she became the first female referee to officiate a Ligue 1 match before being promoted to join the pool of Ligue 1 referees on a permanent basis for the 2019/20 season.
“Stephanie has proved over a number of years that she is one of the best female referees, not just in Europe but across the world,” said UEFA Chief Refereeing Officer Roberto Rosetti.
“She has the ability to officiate on the biggest stage, as she proved at this year’s Women’s World Cup final. I hope this match in Istanbul will provide her with yet more experience as she enters the prime of her refereeing career.”
Frappart follows the steps of former female referee Nicole Petignat of Switzerland, who officiated three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.
