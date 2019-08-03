NWPL: Eguavoen, Shaibu hail Edo Queens

Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and other football stakeholders in the state have applauded Edo Queens football club of Benin for their doggedness in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League.

Addressing the female players at the University of Benin Sports Complex after the 2-1 victory of the team against Heartland of Owerri, Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Sports Mrs. Sabina Chikere, advised the players not to rest on their laurels, adding that it is not yet Uhuru for them, that the state government is highly committed to ensuring total support for sportsmen and women in the state.

“The Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu are happy with your performance so far, but that is not to say that it is over,” Chikere said. “You still have many hurdles to cross. You can see how happy we are now cheering you to victory in the game against Heartland Queens, you must not rest what we are interested in is to see you win the prestigious Women League trophy for us.

“Now that you are topping your group, it is expected of you to maintain your position, because if you do very well, government would certainly make you happy at the end.” In another development, former Super Eagles Manager Austin Eguavoen, has also charge the state government to pay more attention to sports development programme, adding that Sports is a tool used by responsible government to check crime and other social vices in the society.

“I want to congratulate our female teams for the much they have done so far. In the game of football, they should be made to understand that there are no more rookies, so I want to urge them to keep playing with one mind so that at the end government would not have cause for any excuse.”

