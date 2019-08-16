Opinions
Of Akume’s ministerial voyage and Benue leadership question
Joseph Tarka lived for only 48 years. His life and times were eventful. He defined his eon with the magnitude of his individuality and politics. He produced and offered to the Benue people a visionary, pragmatic, inspiring and focused leadership. Since his demise on March 30, 1980, no Benue politician of Tiv ethnic stock after him has been able to command the kind of reverence, public approbation, sympathy and support that he enjoyed in the political space of Benue. Tarka left behind a legacy of loyal and committed leadership. He was loyal to his followers and sensitive to the yearnings of his people.
It is arguable whether any Tiv politician has been able to surpass Tarka’s record of accomplishments that were packed full into his short existence. Except David Mark from the Idoma ethnic stock that had been governor, minister and senator (senate president), no other Benue politician towers above Tarka in terms of strategic public offices occupied. By the time Tarka died, he had been a minister of commerce and a senator in the second republic. He died while in the Senate.
Today, the only Tiv politician that is set to surpass Tarka’s record of occupying strategic public offices is George Akume who had been governor of Benue for eight years, senator for 12 years and has just been appointed as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Barnabas Gemade, another Tiv politician, had only been a minister and a senator. A former governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam, had been a member of the House of Representatives and now a senator.
The incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom, had been a minister. Akume’s impending ministerial voyage places him ahead of them all of Tiv ethnic extraction. That also positions him strategically to appropriate Benue’s political leadership, depending on how well he can deploy his ministerial position to utilitarian performance in service delivery.
Indeed, Akume’s political cruise has been phenomenal. He had taken the Benue political scene by storm as governor between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His brand of politics of inclusiveness and accommodation resonated well with the vast majority of the people. He ensured the economic empowerment of men and women in the state and democratized the dividends of democratic governance while in the saddle as governor. He was very popular among his people.
To be sure, Akume has enjoyed rare reciprocal and episodic gestures from the people who have always rewarded him with their massive votes during elections. While he won the election to the Senate in 2007 as an outgoing governor, his move in 2011 when he dumped the PDP for Action Congress (AC) in the Senate and went ahead to win his re-election was remarkable.
It simply showed that his popularity among his people and influence on them were not a fluke. He worked hard to achieve their trust, confidence and goodwill. Apparently, Suswam as governor was going to deny him the senate ticket in the PDP. It was a battle of wits and grits.
Akume proved that he had the people on his side. It was in 2015 that his politics and politicking blossomed and became prodigious. His planned re-election to the Senate was a foregone conclusion. He did not really campaign. But he was rather engrossed with his plan to produce a successor to Suswam as governor of Benue State.
While Suswam denied Samuel Ortom the PDP ticket and gave it to his crony, Dr. Tehemen Tarzoor, Akume had, single- handed, paved the way for Ortom to cross over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and rewarded him with the governorship ticket of the party. He ensured that Hon. Emmanuel Jime, who was favoured to clinch the ticket, was pacified with a federal appointment.
That was sheer political dexterity that paid off handsomely. But in the build-up to the 2019 general election, the relationship between him (Akume) and Ortom had become conflicted, resulting in their parting of ways. Ortom returned to the PDP where he sought for re-election and won.
Akume could not ensure the victory of Jime who was the party’s governorship standard bearer in the election. And, in a controversial circumstance, Akume who had become a household name in the politics of Benue Northwest Senatorial Zone, was “defeated” in the 2019 election.
A former member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Yisa Orker- Jev was deployed by the PDP leadership guard in the contest against him (Akume). The scenario was tantamount to a fight between an elephant and a cow. Akume was understandably overconfident and dropped his guards in the belief that he was going to overrun Oker-Jev even without electioneering. In fact, on a good day and in a free-andfair election, Oker-Jev would not be an obstacle to Akume’s victory in the political cosmos of Benue Northwest zone, but by the time the other camp was done with its shenanigans, Akume discovered too late that he had been electorally undercut and manipulated out of victory path and celebration. But to be sure, Oker-Jev, who is not half as popular as Akume in the political space of Benue, was a proxy in the witty and gritty battle of supremacy and survival.
The leadership question was about to resolve itself to the disfavour of Akume and possibly to be thrown open for contestation and appropriation by the likes of Ortom and Suswam, when providence beckoned on him (Akume) to commence his second missionary journey in the executive arm of government but, this time round, at the federal level. That gives Akume national visibility. He becomes effectively entrenched and reinforced as the leader of the APC in Benue. He remains a formidable hub around which a viable opposition against Ortom and the PDP revolves in the state.
In fact, it goes without saying that he seamlessly fits into his providential role as a leader of his people. Significantly, oiling of APC political machinery in Benue becomes easier ahead of the 2023 general election. With his cosmopolitan disposition to politics, having traversed both the PDP and APC terrains as an influential leader, Akume’s capacity to step in the driver’s seat of the vehicle of political leadership is not in doubt. As a minister of the Federal Republic, the burden is on him to provide political leadership to the entire Benue State.
- Ojeifo writes from Abuja via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com Opinion
Opinions
Bayelsa 2019: Sylva holds the ace in APC
As the race to Creek Haven, the Bayelsa State seat of power, gathers momentum ahead of the 16th November governorship election, the focus of Bayelsans is firmly fixed on how the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), can create a major upset at the governorship polls. Bayelsa, the oil rich coastal state, has been under the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the current democratic dispensation began in 1999, thereby creating the notion that it is a PDP state.
That old wife fable may soon be exposed for what it is, as it passes through the crucible of Bayelsa electorate. From all indications, Bayelsans are fed up with the deceit and grand larceny of their common patrimony by the PDP. An irredeemable divorce is imminent between Bayelsans and the party that has treated them with utmost contempt.
The apparent disaffection with the PDP in the state, arising from its gross insensitivity toward the plight of Bayelsans, is an opportunity begging to be seized by the APC in the state. But how this golden opportunity, presented by the ineptitude of the PDP administration in the state can translate into an electoral fortune for the party at the polls, is dependent on who the party chooses as its standard bearer.
Though the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC boasts of an array of eminently qualified personalities, who can hold their own against any candidate thrown up by the PDP, only Timipre Sylva can be said to possess the needed strength of character and structures across the state, to beat the PDP in the November 16th, 2019 governorship election.
On paper, Heineken Lokpobiri, a trained lawyer and a top contender for the party’s ticket, boasts of an intimidating political profile, but in reality, his political credentials when subjected to a popularity test in an election, where the stakes are high, would turn out an abysmal result. Lokpobiri’s political trajectory from 1999 to date has seen him pocket some key political offices, but that has not earned him the kind of electoral capital required to win a highly competitive contest like a governorship election.
As a onetime Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, a former senator and the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, one would have expected that he would have spread his political tentacles across the state, but unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case. Aside Lokpobiri’s seemingly intimidating political credentials, he also boasts of a huge financial war chest. This, he has been using to position himself as a top contender for the party’s ticket.
How his quest to clinch the party’s ticket would materialize remains to be seen, because the structure of the party is clearly beyond his reach. And if truth must be told, it takes more than having a deep pocket to win an election. Apart from Lokpobiri, the other gladiators who have indicated interest in the party’s ticket are in their own rights top contenders. Preye Aganaba for instance, is a founding member of the party, who could be said to have made his contributions to the party as far as his capacity could provide.
But many in the party do not see him as a match for the PDP, so getting the nod of the party to fly its flag is very unlikely. Diseye Nsirim Poweigha, the retired police commissioner is relatively unknown within the party. It would take a miracle for a party facing a familiar foe in a make or mar contest, to entrust its mandate to a candidate whose capability to manoeuvre and beat its opponent in a tough political terrain has not been ascertained. There is no questioning the fact that Timipre Sylva’s popularity and acceptability transcends the APC.
It is no surprise therefore that even as a minister-designate, majority of the party adherents are still rooting for him to throw his hat into the ring for the governorship race. And this is borne out of the sincere belief in his ability to not only win the November 16th election, but also in his ability to bring the desired development to Bayelsa State. Many believe that what has made Sylva remain politically relevant many years after leaving office, is the men and women he built while in office. Sylva holds the ace in determining the fortune of the party.
He commands an unassailable followership within the party, and this fact was demonstrated at the recently held stakeholders’ meeting, where the mode of primary to be adopted in deciding the party’s standard bearer was decided. At the said meeting which held on 16th July, 2019, all the three members of the party at the National Assembly aligned themselves with Sylva’s preference for the direct mode of primary. Also, three out of four of the party’s members at the state House of Assembly also queued behind Sylva’s choice for the direct mode of primary, while six out of eight of the local government chairmen of the party also signed up for the direct mode of primary.
At the ward levels, 90 per cent of the ward chairmen are also on the side of Sylva. Sylva, a minister-designate, has kept mum over the deluge of calls from his supporters to join the governorship race. At the moment, no one can say with precision if Sylva still has an ambition to govern the state again.
Some have opined that he jettisons his ambition of returning to Creek Haven, and allow other gladiators slug it out for the party’s ticket. But of course, those promoting this line of thought are those looking forward to displaying their dancing skills in the absence of the party’s biggest masquerade at the party’s primary election. It remains to be seen if Sylva would heed to the voice of his supporters within the party. Many party supporters see him as the only one at the moment who can lead the charge against PDP, and emerge with the coveted prize.
Should Sylva decide not to run, whoever would emerge as the standard bearer of the party would definitely need his support to clinch the party’s ticket and be at the forefront of the battle for the soul of Bayelsa State. As we edge closer to the close of sale of governorship forms, party supporters are waiting to see if Sylva would join the race or not. And if he is not running, who would get his backing for the party’s ticket? Does Heineken Lokpobiri stand a chance even in the absence of Sylva in the race for the party’s flag? What happens if Sylva opts out of the race and gives his blessing to another, other than the already known gladiators? Time ticks, and soon that which is veiled shall be revealed to all.
- Newman is a public affairs analyst based in Yenagoa.
Opinions
Ogun and its new security strategy
On Friday, August 2, 2019, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced the abduction of five pastors of the church on their way to the annual Holy Ghost Convention. Although Adeboye did not reveal the identities of the victims, they were reportedly abducted at the Ijebu-Ode end of the Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway on their way to the religious gathering. Before then, on July 23, 2019, kidnappers struck at the Ajebo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and kidnapped three persons.
The incident involved the son of the Chief Medical Director of the Lafia Hospital, Ibadan and two members of staff of the hospital. Of course, one common denominator those two criminal activities shared was that they both occurred in Ogun State territory. That has prompted the Ogun State government, under the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, to announce a review of the state’s security strategy. Speaking to reporters at a briefing about the security situation in the state, the governor reeled out some new measures to tackle kidnappings and general insecurity in the state.
At the briefing, which had in attendance the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, and Director of Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuksa, Governor Abiodun declared that his administration would present a draft amendment of the state’s Security Trust Fund to the state House of Assembly to strengthen the safety of lives and property. “We are going to be relaunching our security trust fund.
We have an amended bill that is on its way to the House of Assembly now, because we look at the existing bill, we compared it to other bills in other states where the security trust fund had worked very effectively and efficiently; we’ve identified the gaps in our bill and we have sent an amended version of the bill to the House of Assembly.
“The new security trust fund will have all the governance that it requires, it will have a Chairman, Executive Secretary, board, it will have a commitment from a few financial institutions of note and a few people from the private sector that are committed to serving on the board.
We are also committed to funding this fund,” the governor said. Also as part of the review of the state’s security strategy, the governor declared that his administration would demolish houses sheltering criminals or being used to perpetrate crimes and the owners of such houses would be arrested and prosecuted as accomplices. Of course, the security challenges recently experienced in Ogun State are not peculiar to the state. Lately, there has been an increase in criminal activities such as banditry, kidnapping and other violent acts in the South-Western part of the country.
The murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Rueben Fasoranti, on the Kajola-Ore Road in Ondo State, sparked a public outrage about the security situation in the region. In response, the governors of the six states in the South-West met in Ibadan at a security summit where they pledged to find a lasting solution to the lingering security challenges in the region. And although there are indications that the region could have a joint security patrol team of law enforcement agencies across the border of the region, it is easy to see why the Abiodun administration is leading the charge for better security in his state and the region.
First, providing leadership when there is a crisis is a mark of commitment and a vital note of assurance to the public that the governor understands the situation and is working to address it. Also, considering the strategic location and positioning of the state, a sense of insecurity in the state would have a ripple effect on the security of other states, especially Lagos which shares its only internal boundary with Ogun. As Governor Abiodun himself noted, Ogun State is the gateway to entering Nigeria’s commercial capital and gateway to exiting it. For once, it is refreshing to see that a governor exists who doesn’t just dump issues of security at the feet of the Federal Government.
The world over, citizen’ sense of security is not in the absence of criminal activities but how their government responds to the crisis and reassure of measures taken to forestall the situation. As a seasoned administrator and private sector executive, it is unsurprising how Governor Abiodun has responded to such a delicate challenge and with the support of relevant stakeholders, it is not hard to see why his determination will lead to a safer and more secure Ogun State. More so, Abiodun is mulling sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to make kidnapping a capital offence in the Gateway State.
- Somorin is the Chi
Opinions
Nigerian leaders’ children’s education overseas
Recently, the fad of celebration of graduation ceremonies of Nigerian rulers and their class-members’ children in foreign universities, especially in USA and Britain has taken up humongous amount of space in the several news media especially in social media platforms.
In social media platform, I have seen where some Nigerian rulers have proudly showcased the graduation ceremony of their children with both parents and one of them standing by the child in photographic displays, grinning from ear to ear in apparent satisfaction.
There was President Buhari’s wife, Aisha, standing with her son and daughter, Vice President Osinbajo and his wife with their son in foreign university graduation ceremony, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his wife with their son at his graduation, House of Representatives’ former Speaker Yakubu Dogara with his daughter proudly displaying their academic accomplishments in foreign universities, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with his wife showcasing their daughter’s graduation overseas, former Governor Rochas Okorocha with his wife displayed their son’s graduation in foreign university, Governor El-Rufai’s daughter with him advertised their uncommon triumph, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi was not left out just. Former Governor Bisi Akande recently went to Britain to attend his grandson’s graduation. In all these proud displays, there has not been reported any Nigerian ruler attending his child’s or children’s graduation in any Nigerian university.
There is none because their children do not attend any Nigerian university. But what is wrong with Nigerian rulers’ children’s education in foreign university and colleges? Is anything wrong with it? Legally nothing! However, even though there is certainly nothing legally wrong with Nigerian rulers taking their children to foreign schools for the purpose of university or college education, but there is everything morally wrong with the practice. The practice of Nigeria’s rulers’ craze for foreign university education for their children is grossly wrong and as they are the ‘custodians of public morality’.
Being in position of trust which requires that they keep and maintain good standard in public education, their practice of not embracing Nigerian educational facilities is certainly wrong because it proves that they are not patriotic in managing public trust.
The wrongfulness of the rulers’ craze for foreign education for their children and wards can be established on following grounds: as an outright vote-of-no confidence in Nigeria; as subversion of the sociocultural ethos of Nigeria; as proof of hypocritical leadership and gross irresponsibility.
Rulers of Nigeria’s habit of training their children in foreign schools is tantamount to a vote of no confidence in Nigeria. Where rulers are leaders, they lead by personal examples. In that wise, if they believe in Nigeria they will show and establish it by their conduct. If things appeal to them, they will show it by embracing such things, be it education, goods and service produced in Nigeria. Education is a social service produced by government and individuals. Education is also a pivotal socio-cultural service which is fundamental to the socialization of the populace by way of training and indoctrination of the key values of Nigerian society. The key values, norms and ethos of the nation are articulated as socio-cultural, economic, political and educational policies and implemented chiefly through educational studies in civics, history literature, etc.
Being a vehicle of social integration, mobilization and acculturation, education is a key project of any purposeful nation. So, where the rulers of Nigeria intentionally or otherwise run-down the educational system into a dysfunctional state only to run away from it by taking their children to foreign countries for educational development, the country is at best, a failed state. In the first place, the future of Nigeria in that circumstance is mortgaged and destroyed as the products of such foreign educational training are nothing but empty shells having no Nigerian content. They cannot fit into the socio-cultural milieu of Nigeria and may never generate home-grown ideas that are capable of transforming Nigeria into a balanced and prosperous society.
The rulers of Nigeria in rejecting Nigerian educational social service in preference for foreign one are subverting the state. In the first place, these are men to whom the people supposedly entrusted the government with the mandate to organize, produce and distribute social service for the people’s consumption. Of these, education is paramount.
Then, by sabotage, these rulers run-down social-service factory, which now produce substandard or even poisonous goods which they distribute and force the people to consume. Meanwhile, they could not patronize the same goods and services they produce.
They rather take their children to foreign schools to acquire good educational services at the expenses of public-trust vested in them, they are the custodians of public moral authority of Nigeria and that being the case, it is incumbent on them not to cheat or betray the people by running down the school system entrusted in their care only to run away with their children to patronize foreign educational service. What can be morally odious than this practice? By such conduct, the rulers of Nigeria who are educating their children overseas are subverting socio-cultural, economic and political well-being of Nigeria.
Their argument that it is their fundamental right to access educational services overseas for their children does not hold water because as public officeholders sworn to uphold the integrity and wellbeing of Nigeria such act of betrayal cannot be anything else but treason and subversion of Nigeria. As rulers of Nigeria daily serenade the country with their ultra-patriotism, their patronage of foreign educational services for their children is a proof of hypocritical leadership and gross irresponsibility in government.
All hypocritical leaders are treacherous to the genuine cause of the nation. This is because they are not true or sincere with the state and the people. They say one thing and do another. Whereas they espouse their love for the county, it does not go beyond lip-service only meant to deceive the people.
How can a ruler of Nigeria say he generally love Nigeria but does not patronize the good and services which he superintend the production? How can he galvanize and mobilize the people to give out their best in the service of the nation through excellent production of goods and services.
There are two areas this hypocrisy has been proved beyond doubts; the first is the areas of education where after running down Nigerian educational institutions they run to foreign countries to access good educational development for their children. None of their children are in Nigerian secondary and tertiary institutions as seen from the graduation events listed at the beginning of this essay. Second like it is the health sector where after destroying the facilities they run away to patronize health facilities in Britain, Germany, USA, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, South Africa and even Benin Republic.
How can we continue to pretend to be a country of serious people when our rulers run-down the country with their words and conducts and reduce it in the words of Major Nzeogwu, “a big-for-nothing” in the comity of nations? Nigeria can only be retrieved from these rapacious leeches and parasites when the people compel their leader to be civic, rule-bound and servant-of-the people not their conquerors and masters who are above the rules and public moral bar. Nigerian rulers must by rules and convention be forced to educate their children in Nigeria.
Opinions
Digitalizing the civil service payroll system
The Nigerian civil service system has in recent times been deeply characterized by a bunch of cankerworms known as ‘ghost workers’. The syndrome, which isn’t peculiar to the federal level, is indeed ubiquitous that no certain level/unit of government is exempted whenever its scourge is being discussed.
Funnily enough, the anomaly has lingered that anyone could insinuate that it’s a norm.
Three years ago, precisely on Thursday, 5th May 2016, during the meeting between federal ministries and Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos State as organized by the then Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the then Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, unequivocally disclosed that the ongoing N165 billion monthly salaries cum allowances of federal civil servants was overbloated, thus could no longer be sustained by the Federal Government (FG).
Adeosun who was speaking on the economy reform agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, stated that the said fund represented about 40 per cent (40%) of the total spending made by the FG.
According to her, the figure was outrageous, hence government was pursuing aggressive measures towards detecting as well as prosecuting ghost workers and other saboteurs in the system.
She landed with a mind-boggling revelation that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), which wasn’t fully functional, still had names of about 10,000 workers on its payroll regularly serviced by the FG’s coffers. In a related development, in the same 2016, a huge sum of N4 billion fraud was reportedly discovered in Aso Rock, the Nigeria’s Seat of Power.
The discovery was made by President Buhari’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd). Aside his alleged shocking discovery, which was made after a general security auditing and verification exercise ordered by Mr. President, the NSA further disclosed that names of 29 ghost security personnel had been on security payroll in the Presidency over the years.
In spite of the war against corrupt practices by the Buhari-led government since inception, the payroll of most government MDAs, and even that of the pensioners, at various levels are still presently influenced by the enemies of the society.
This very societal ill, if not aptly tackled, is liable to degenerate into a colossal economic mayhem in no distant time. It’s so baffling that at this digital age, Nigeria is still lagging behind as regards Information and Communications Technology (ICT). We can’t continue indulging ourselves in retrogressive issues in an era when ICT or Hi-Tech has succeeded in simplifying everything, or unravelling every mystery related to information.
Opinion Most times I wonder; is it that Nigeria cannot afford the services of IT, or that she can’t boast of or source for the required IT personnel? This is a candid question we must attend to with every manner of sincerity.
The answer, of course, is No. Nigeria can afford all of the above.
Her plight ab initio, has been lack of orientation and corruption. The people she had had in positions of authority refused to be convinced that ICT is the only way forward concerning the lingering payroll palaver in the country, perhaps owing to lack of political will occasioned by corruption.
However, we ought to be immensely joyful that the current administration apparently detests graft profusely. But it does not stop at just having an interest in a certain cause, but ensuring that the needful is aptly considered and done.
Hence, as the Buhari-led government is ostensibly interested in getting it right, it must acknowledge that obtaining a comprehensive database for all the federal workers is long overdue. Such measure can only be actualized via a forensic approach.
To this end, a special unit/department must be created by law under the Ministry of Finance.
The proposed unit is subject to be manned by well qualified and reliable IT experts; and no one ought to have access to the department, except its staff and the director/ HOD.
Additionally, an agency comprising thoroughly scrutinized individuals ought to be set up by law to monitor or oversee the day-to-day activity of the department.
The agency would ascertain whenever a worker dies or retires, as the case may be, among other likely events, and thereafter ensure that the record is duly implemented by the unit. Moreover, from time-to-time through their oversight functions, the federal legislators should invite the members, particularly the chairman, of the agency to keep them abreast of happenings.
This must not be compromised for any reason whatsoever. For the above unit to function tactically and properly, every federal MDA must equally boast of a competent and reliable IT unit that would regularly update that of the Finance Ministry being the umbrella body, on matters relating to employment, death, retirement, expulsion, retrenchment, or what have you.
The agency would assist in monitoring the genuineness and adequacy of the aforementioned cooperation. For efficiency’s sake, the unit must engage a viable and reliable software consulting firm toward ensuring holistic update of its software maintenance.
The measure ought to as well be replicated on the part of payment of pensions and gratuities. And, the various state governments should, on their part, endeavour to borrow a leaf from the overall proposed approach. It’s arguably time the governments at all levels fully embraced ICT towards enjoying forever. This is an inevitable sacrifice the concerned authorities need to make towards salvaging the entire system of this monster that has already eaten deep into our bone marrow. Think about it!
Opinions
Trump and the fear of American whites
For many people outside the United States who have not been closely following events in Donald Trump’s country, the utterances and policies of the American president have been difficult to understand compared to what they have been used to from his predecessors. While his style is abrasive, the political undertone is clear.
As the population of American whites dwindle and non- White population skyrocket through a combination of birth rate and immigration, President Trump is posturing as the defender of white American interest as the struggle to redefine the future of the United States gathers pace. The bitter truth is that American whites are in the process of becoming a minority racial group in a country they believe belong to them.
White Americans are frightened of the threat to their vantage position as the top dog in the food chain.
While the United States originally belong to Native Indians before the arrival of white people from Europe, the country is generally considered to be a white man’s country.
That is the backdrop of the political incorrectness of the Trump administration as frantic efforts are being made to avoid the inevitable change to the demographic map.
To non-whites, Trump’s slogan of Making America Great Again (MAGA) has been interpreted as an attempt to reclaim America for white people, while the concentrated efforts to build a wall in the American southern border is a catchphrase not only to deny entry to the hordes of illegal Hispanic immigrants swelling up at the Mexico-U.S. border but to reduce the population of non-whites in the United States. As it stands today, the U.S. population is 329 million which is roughly about 4.27 per cent of total global population.
White Americans constitute roughly 66 per cent of U.S. population. Hispanics otherwise known as brown people account for 17 percent, blacks constitute 13 per cent, while Asians are 4.8 per cent of the population. But that is changing very fast as the population of non-Whites swell every day, while there is increasing reduction in White population.
The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics estimate that by 2032, people of colour will make up majority of the American working class, while white Americans will become minority ethnic group as United States move towards a majority-minority society by 2043.
A birth rate of not less than 2.1 children per woman is required to replace the current white population of the country. White women however are simply not making enough kids.
The situation is worsened by the higher birth rate among women of colour, these estimations are coming to reality faster than earlier projected. This is creating panic among white people as the prospect of losing control of the country to an emerging non-white majority is unacceptable to some.
The imminence of the American majorityminority society is being fast-tracked by the unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central American countries.
These illegals are crossing the border into U.S. either by just walking across unguarded portions of the long southern border or by presenting themselves as asylum seekers to border patrols.
Many others especially Africans, enter the United States on visiting or student visa and upon the expiration of their visa simply refuse to leave. According to the U.S.-based Migration Policy Institute, the illegal immigration population in the United States jumped from 3.5 million in the 1990s, peaking at 12.2 million in recent years.
Of this number, Mexicans account for half of the illegal immigrants, while about 15 per cent came from Central America and Asia.
Not much is known about the number of illegal immigrants from Africa, but it is believed that their number has greatly increased as the economies of African countries worsen. One solution that has been mooted is to pay White women to have more kids. But there is no way of implementing such policy without including women of colour. Another way is to encourage greater immigration of Europeans.
But the only people who seemed to be interested in coming to America in droves are people of colour from impoverished regions of the world, particularly from Latin America and Africa. To resolve the demographic conundrum, different measures have been suggested among which is mass deportation of illegal immigrants of colour.
Another is to ensure fewer number of such people enter the United States. There are also extremists like the White Nationalists who have proposed radical means to reduce the population of non-whites such as embarking on a race war, a violent strategy to drastically whittle down the population of people of colour.
This has been reflected in the motive behind some of the mass shootings that have taken place in the United States in recent years. But this has not gained traction with majority of white people who are appalled by the sheer audacity of killing innocent people in this modern age without a moral justification. Nonetheless, concern about the future of the United States and its fast-changing demography continue to be a major national topic.
For Nigerians, the implication of the simmering discontent over the ongoing demographic shift is that there are going to be more restrictive measures to reduce their influx into the United States.
This is meant to reduce the number of people who travel to the United States on visiting visa and refuse to go back home at the expiration of their visa, thereby swelling up the illegal immigrant population. Obtaining student visa to study in the United States will also be affected On the other hand, the future of the visa lottery programme by which many Nigerians have been able to migrate to the United States in search of green pasture is yet unknown.
Even if it is not scrapped, the number of intakes from countries like Nigeria will be reduced as part of the overall efforts to reduce the number of non-White immigrants in the United States.
For the numerous Nigerians residing in the United States illegally, these are unhappy times as the hunting down of illegal immigrants intensifies with the apparent consequence being forceful deportation. The United States is a massive, complicated country. And it is only by embracing racial and ethnic inclusion rather than fragmentation that can secure its long-term future.
But for now, America is at the crossroads and the struggle for its soul is well and alive and the looming 2020 presidential election will be a referendum on who wins between the apostles of racial integration and defenders of fragmentation.
Dr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, teaches at the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States
Opinions
OML 25: HISTORY IS CALLING IN KULA
The people of Kula community in Rivers State are quietly rewriting their terms of citizenship with the Nigerian state. And they need our support.
Kula is an oil-rich community that has been the source of billions of dollars for the Nigerian government and for Shell, the multinational company, over the past 40 years.
But despite its stupendous natural wealth, Kula has no pipe-borne water and children die from all kinds of intestinal diseases.
There is no standard hospital in Kula, and studies show that like in most Niger Delta communities, life expectancy in Kula is twice below the national average.
Children sit on bare earth to learn in roofless and dilapidated schools.
As a fishing community, Kula’s once vibrant marine ecosystem is now a paradise lost; a victim of Shell’s remorseless environmental pollution.
The Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 operated by Shell in Kula is the cruelest metaphor for corporate greed. But Shell is not alone. It is in collusion with a rent-seeking State that seems bent on grinding it’s own citizens to dust, in exchange for oil rents.
But all that is about to change.
Two years ago, the women of Kula began to occupy the oil platforms, in protest against Shell’s apocalyptic presence in their community, and to challenge the company’s decades-long environmental impunity.
Three decades after the Ogoni uprisings, the showdown in Kula dramatizes once again the crisis of Nigeria’s petro-dollar modernity, and our inability to invent a grammar of citizenship based on egalitarianism and respect for community property rights.
But as indigenous people, Belema and other oil-bearing communities have rights which are recognized by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.This momentous Declaration was made on the floor of the UN on September 13, 2007.
Governor Nyesom Wike’s so-called mediation effort on behalf of Shell was dubious and politically tainted from the start, and the Kula community is right to reject it.
How could a Governor goad a long-suffering community to barter it’s rights in exchange for a fraudulent and exploitative “peace” with Shell?
Governor Wike is negotiating a peace process that allows a rapist to return gleefully to a battered and beleaguered victim.
Why did the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, a sensible man by all accounts, permit himself to be part of such a macabre and cynical plot against the people of Kula?
Since 1999, the Federal Government has allocated over 12 trillion Naira as 13 per cent oil derivation funds to Rivers State.
As Governor, Mr Wike has received nearly two trillion Naira in revenue on behalf of Rivers State, since May, 2015.
What has the Wike administration got to show to the people of Kula, the people of Abua, the Ogoni, the forgotten people of Ogbakiri, Okrika, and other communities in the State, for these oil money receipts?
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Rivers State has the highest rate of unemployment in Nigeria, and Kula is one of the hardest hit communities.
In Rivers State, Demonstration school teachers have not been paid for four years by the Wike administration. All scholarships and bursaries are cancelled, and the State’s per capita school drop out is the highest in the region, under Mr Wike’s watch.
It takes a particular kind of moral blindness for a Governor to trade off the future of the children of Kula, the way Mr Wike seeks to do through his dangerous collusion with Shell.
Last week, the elder statesman, Chief E.K. Clark was alarmed enough to publicly condemn Mr Wike’s outrageous gamble in Kula.
The people of Kula are right to take their destiny in their own hands. They have history and natural justice on their side.
As they try to reclaim their ancestral dignity, the Kula community needs our support. And they need the moral comradeship of the United Nations.
– *Dr. Austin Tam- George is a former Commissioner for Information, Rivers State*
Opinions
The two Agbas as ministers-designate
Skimming and scanning through the list of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers-designate, one would see therein the inclusion of two Agbas, to wit: Goddy Jedy-Agba and Clem IK Agba. The enclosure of these Nigerians who bear the same surname is one of the rare happenstances in life and in the constitution of this particular cabinet. Apparently unrelated by blood and ethnicity, Goddy and Clem have the good fortune of coming into the cabinet with surnames that are the same in spelling even if they are, as expected, different in meaning.
Although, Goddy is from Cross River State while Clem is from Edo State both within the South-South geo-political zone, yet they share a few things in common on other fronts. For instance, they are both princes of their respective kingdom. Goddy was born into a royal family in Obudu by His Royal Highness Uti J.D. Agba while Clem was born into the family of His Royal Highness, Pius Kadiri Ikanade Agba, the Oliola of Uzanu in Etsako East. They thus bring their blue bloods into the cabinet.
To boot, they are both technocrats with track records of achievements in their fields of interest. Interestingly, both men have been “big players” in the very lucrative oil and gas sectors of the Nigerian economy. Therefore, there is a comical sense in which both could be referred to as oil “Sheiks”. Goddy worked for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) where he retired as Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) while Clem has been in and out of work for Chevron Oil.
Clem’s last position was Manager, Community Procurement Operations at Chevron Oil from where he was tapped for appointment as a minister by President Buhari. But before his appointment as a minister, he had gone on leave of absence in 2009 to serve as a Commissioner in the Ministry of Environment and Public Utilities and later in the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing in Edo State in the government of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
By way of salutary digression, Clem, as a commissioner in charge of Environment and Public Utilities, championed the urban renewal and construction of drainage infrastructure to combat erosion menace in Edo State. He was largely instrumental to the conceptualization of the Benin Water Storm project to deal with the perennial flooding problem in the state capital.
At the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing, he set up the Edo Geographic Information Services (EGIS). He was a member of Edo State Economic and Strategy Team that was then under the headship of the current state governor, Godwin Obaseki. Apparently, Clem has both the private and public sectors under his belt and can then boast of his readiness to engage with the intricate working of executive implementation and supervision of policies and programmes.
For Goddy, with his exposure to the dynamics of public finance management in the NNPC, one can safely surmise that in him the president has a brilliant and sharply-focused minister-designate who could, without thinking twice, given his obvious experience, be picked for the critical petroleum portfolio. While in charge of COMD as GGM at the NNPC, he was, among other duties, responsible for liaising with Crude Pricing and Technical Evaluation Section on Price Movement and other input data for market reports.
Indeed, both men (Goddy and Clem), with their solid experiences, can very well pass for utilitarian technocrats that will offer the marked seriousness and commitment to effective service delivery by government in the next four years, which are critical to President Buhari for building enduring legacies. The resourcefulness of both ministers-designate in the oil sector can be harnessed either as a tag team to address the contending issues in the sector or through inter-ministerial synergies and the complementarities of special purpose committees for holistic solutions to identified issues.
Besides, the princely duo should be expected to commit greater effort to effective service delivery than the dyed-in-the-wool politician-ministers who may be more interested in deploying their offices in bolstering their political interests in the build-up to the 2023 general election. In the circumstance of mitigating the expected pressure between delivering on set-mandates and satisfying the diktats of vested political interests, President Buhari would do well to set his eyes on the likes of the two Agbas and a few other technocrats in the cabinet to handle specialised ministerial portfolios that are critical to national development and to the institution of accountability in leadership in terms of measurable infrastructure development and achievements.
For Goddy and Clem, the consensus among close watchers of the politics of ministerial appointment and assignment of portfolios is that, given the validation of their backgrounds and performances during the Senate screening and confirmation hearing, they could be deployed in driving the critical sectors of any of petroleum, power, works, housing and environment portfolios. As individuals who crave the institution of excellence in public service and from whom much is expected, they must put their nose to the grindstone.
Interestingly, while both of them did not study engineering or any oil and gas-related courses in the university (Goddy obtained a first degree in International Studies and a second degree in International Law and Diplomacy; Clem obtained a B.Sc degree in Economics and two Master of Business Administration degrees; one in management and the second in Supply Chain Management), they thus communicate a fact that there is something unique about their Intelligent Quotient (IQ), to wit: the power and capacity to adapt and focus on areas of interest for self-actualisation, achievement of corporate goals and benefit of humanity.
λOjeifo, an Abuja-based journalist, writes via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
Opinions
Tony Elumelu: The man that punched above his height
This is the third in the series of stories I love to tell. Stories about living legends and icons that have not only inspired me, but of men changing the world and making some sense out of Africa. This episode is a tribute to Africa’s Number 1 Capitalist, a man committed to helping others who dare to venture and achieve greatness.
This episode is dedicated to Tony Elumelu, a man that punched 110% above his height. Why do I make this assertion about him? Maybe if Tony had accepted to be defined by the book, maybe he will still be selling copiers rather than being that banker that transformed UBA from a local Nigeria bank to a pan African bank with over 19 continental branches and seven million customers and still counting.
He didn’t start his career as a banker or the son of boardroom guru. He was a humble sales man and like every other young man of his time did everything to make a difference until luck, providence and determination smiled on him. When the then All States Bank advertised for a position requiring for a graduate with Second Class (Upper Division) to be employed to the position of Entry Analyst, Tony knew he was disqualified by the book but he nevertheless applied for the position knowing his ability, intelligence, drive and ambition will rather redefine the book.
The cover letter to his application read: “I know I may not have met the qualifying criteria for the advertised roles, but I am intelligent, driven, and ambitious and I will make the bank proud. My 2:2 degree does not demonstrate the full extent of my intelligence and ability, and I know I can do so much more.”
The very words in the cover letter caught the eyes of the bank chairman who decided to hire him. He loved his confidence but barely knew he was creating an African wonder and legend. Twelve months after he was hired as an entry analyst he was promoted to the position of bank manager to become the youngest bank manager of his time at the age of 27 years. He kept his words. He not only did much more, he made the bank proud. And interestingly this was also the time I encountered Tony, having moved my account from the defunct North South Bank to All States.
Indeed, Tony is a pride to his generation, to all that knew him, to Nigeria, Africa and the world. It doesn’t matter how many times his story is told and in what languages they are retold and to what audience. His story to grace is one I love to tell and I am telling it now again with the hope the people of this generation and coming generation will be inspired by it to punch above their heights
Who is Tony Elumelu? Tony was born in Jos, Nigeria in 1963, a native of Onicha Ukwu in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State. For those who want to know if Tony is Igbo, yes, he is Igbo despite the geographical divide. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and a Master of Science degree from the University of Lagos. He is married to Awele Vivien Elumelu, a medical doctor, and between them are seven lovely children. Tony has four siblings, one of whom is Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader and a member of the House of Representatives
In his early career, Elumelu acquired and turned Standard Trust Bank into a top-five player in Nigeria. In 2005 he led the acquisition of United Bank for Africa (UBA), later transforming it from a single-country bank to a pan-African institution with more than seven million customers in 19 African countries. This is a no mean fit for a man who didn’t start his career as a banker.
Following his retirement from UBA in 2010, Elumelu founded Heirs Holdings, which invests in the financial services, energy, real estate and hospitality, agribusiness, and healthcare sectors. In the same year, he established the Tony Elumelu Foundation, an Africa-based and African-funded philanthropic organization.
In 2011, Heirs Holdings acquired a controlling interest in the Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. (Transcorp), a publicly quoted conglomerate that has business interests in the agribusiness, energy, and hospitality sectors. Elumelu was subsequently appointed chairman of the corporation.
Elumelu serves as an advisor to the USAID’s Private Capital Group for Africa (PCGA) Partners Forum. He sits on the Nigerian President’s Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council (ATIC). He is also vice-chairman of the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria (NCCN), whose formation he was a key driver in, and serves as Co-Chair of the Aspen Institute Dialogue Series on Global Food Security. He additionally chairs the Ministerial Committee to establish world-class hospitals and diagnostic centres across Nigeria, at the invitation of the Federal Government and the Presidential Jobs Board, engineered to create three million jobs in one year. He also serves as a member of the Global Advisory Board of the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All Initiative (SE4ALL). He was one of the co-chairs of the 26th World Economic Forum on Africa in Kigali, Rwanda, from 11 to 13 May 2016.
Following his retirement from UBA in July 2010, Elumelu founded The Tony Elumelu Foundation. His stated objective was to “prove that the African private sector can itself be the primary generator of economic development.” The Foundation is charged with the mission of “driving Africa’s economic development by enhancing the competitiveness of the African private sector”. Elumelu is the originator of the term Africapitalism. According to him, Africapitalism is an economic philosophy that embodies the private sector’s commitment to the economic transformation of Africa through long-term investments that create both economic prosperity and social wealth. Elumelu sees Africans taking charge of the value-adding sectors and ensuring that those value-added processes happen in Africa, not through nationalization or government policies, but because there is a generation of private sector entrepreneurs who have the vision, the tools and the opportunity to shape the destiny of the continent. He insists that Africapitalism is not capitalism with an African twist; it is a rallying cry for empowering the private sector to drive Africa’s economic and social growth.
As I salute Tony, I pray that the God of Tony Elumelu will bless our generation with the abundant of His blessings. May His God give us the grace as a nation and a people to punch above our heights.
Opinions
‘Revolution’ meant to entrap government
I
t’s announced as a mass revolt, to take place simultaneously within and outside Nigeria, beginning on Monday, August 5, 2019. Its auspices – Global Coalition for Security and Democracy – depicts a universal embrace.
The promoters of #RevolutionIsNow took a page from the playbook of uprisings in other climes, lately in Sudan. And its convener, Omoyele Sowore, online publisher of Sahara Reporters, and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, was unequivocal about the aliased “#DaysofRage.”
Post-the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his political platform, the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abuja recently, Mr. Sowore had declared: “As you know, they did it (revolution) in Sudan and it was started by some women. They (government) were making fun of them but they did not stop until doctors joined them, the labour union joined them and what started with five people became 5,000 and 500,000 and became 5,000,000 and the regime fell.”
There’s no “beating about the bush.” Sowore was straight to the point: a “regime change.” He damned the consequences of his proposal, and vowed to die for its cause.
His words: “Don’t ask me whether I am afraid or worried about the legal implications of what I am saying. I am carrying out a historical duty and only history can judge me, not a prosecutor or a federal judge. You can’t kill somebody who is not afraid of death.”
That’s the setting for the #RevolutionIsNow, and not the so-called “Key Demands” that seem an afterthought when the authorities raised concerns over the scheduled mass action, and their resolve to stop it in the bud.
Germaine, and pressing as some of the issues are, do they warrant a declaration of “revolution” in a society already at tenterhooks due to insecurity, and political, religious and sectional tensions?
It’s like adding fuel to a fire. The government and security agencies had to put preventive measures in place to abort the rioting.
And they did a good job of it, notwithstanding the “collateral damage” in citizens being manhandled by security operatives, who should provide protection for the agitators.
That said, we’re familiar with the phrase, “No responsible government will allow” anything untoward on its watch. Most times, the term is used loosely to emphasis government’s awesome powers, and the capacity to deploy them accordingly.
The appropriate time to test the terminology presented itself that Monday, and the security operatives bared their fangs in taming the alleged insurrection.
My baffle, though: Were the organizers expecting to be ushered into a tea party? A revolution, as defined, is “a forcible overthrow of a government or social order, in favour of a new system.”
It’s “a period of far-reaching social and political upheaval…” mostly achieved through tears, sorrow and blood, as in the Sudanese struggle that Sowore alluded to in his “Manifesto” for the #DaysofRage.
Among revolution’s many synonyms are: anarchy, coup, disorder, insurgence, insurrection, mutiny, overthrow, putsch, rebellion, revolt, riot, seizure of power, sedition, subversion and uprising.
Which of these words is a plaything to be bandied by persons dissatisfied with the status quo, and desirous of change by calling for “sustained” days of rage until the regime falls?
Let’s be honest! No government, not even that of the bastion of democracy, the United States of America, would fold its arms when individuals or groups threatened to levy a “revolution” on it.
Perhaps, the organizers of #RevolutionIsNow played into the hands of the authorities. If by omission, they had employed “revolution” in the place of “protest,” it would indicate naivety and tactlessness: that the security operatives would give them a hug, guide and protect them in their resolve to overawe the government.
But they definitely hit the bull’s eye if, by commission, they had reasoned that by using “revolution” as the call to action, the authorities would be jittery, and pounce on them, as witnessed in the tight security cordon across the country.
Thus, the marchers’ artfulness, seeming fashionable, and a sort of “bragging right” in the polity, is for so-called “activists” to ruffle the feathers of the government, so they could be taken in by security operatives, locked up, and made “popular” by default.
Sowore’s case could be likened to that of Absolom Frederick Jordan, as told in “The Anderson Papers,” written by Jack Anderson (a Pulitzer Prize winner for his investigative reporting), with George Clifford.
In the chapter on “The FBI Story” in the provocative work “from the files” of Mr. Anderson, the authors note that, “For some, having a file with the FBI has become a status symbol,” as related below:
“Absolom Frederick Jordan, a Black United Front member in Washington, D.C., greeted the FBI agents with a satisfied smile. It had taken them altogether too long, he complained, to get around to him. Their confidential report says: ‘Jordan stated he was somewhat hurt that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had not interviewed him. He remarked that practically all of his friends in the BUF had been contacted and he could not understand why he had not been interviewed.'”
The Black United Front’s ideals for “struggle for self-determination, liberation and power for Black people in the United States,” put them on the FBI radar. So, being “interviewed” means invited for questioning over their activities.
As regards Sowore, he wasn’t only grilled, but detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), which has obtained a court permission to keep him for 45 days, rather than for 24 (or 48) hours prescribed by law. The detainee has appealed the court order.
The #RevolutionIsNow organizers’s action may have confirmed the allegation that the government was intolerant of criticisms, and protests against its handling of the nation’s affairs.
Could the administration have managed the situation differently? Surely, as firstly, it had the chance to advance the rule of law by obtaining a court injunction to stop the “revolutionary” march.
Similarly, a warrant could have sufficed in extending Sowore’s quizzing, and detention beyond 24 or 48 hours. It’s the first step, which the DSS sought later.
The Presidency has, however, declared as “victory for democracy” the abysmal outing for the “revolution” only in four states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and with lean crowds.
Does the size really matter? The government, by the manner of its approach, has allowed organizers of #RevolutionIsNow, especially Sowore, to claim, from the DSS cooler, “triumph” for the August 5 crusade, and a nationwide awareness for its cause!
Opinions
Combating the menace of stowaway
A
stowaway, is a person who secretly boards a vehicle such as an aircraft, bus, ship, cargo truck or train, to travel without paying and with the aim of not being detected.
In most of the reported cases, stowaway are usually unsuccessful in their fatal attempts to secretly scram, but those who had mother luck smiled on them had explained their objectives to be driven by the need to escape from the living circumstances; political or harsh economic environment in their home countries and start a new life in a more desirable location.
Stowaway episodes aboard vessels on the seas had from time been a hitherto familiar scenario. In fact, it could rightly be said to date back from ages. Indeed, some notable Africans who later rose to become legendary figures in the political landscape of Africa have had their stowaway experience succinctly narrated in their auto biographies. In these cases, it was invariably an adventure motivated by a desperate quest for acquisition of the Golden Fleece, especially in the U.S.A.
Relatively recent cases were the horrendous saga of Kingsley Ofosu, the sole survivor of a group of nine African stowaways discovered aboard the cargo ship MC Ruby in 1992, and subsequently murdered by that ship’s crew.
However, this was to be followed by successive spates of daring stowaway attempts on Aircraft. From
1947 until September 2012, there were 96 known stowaway attempts worldwide, in wheel wells of 85 separate flights, which resulted in 73 deaths, with only 23 survivors while between December 2003 and last quarter of 2016, more than five cases of such deadly trip emanating from Nigerian airports were recorded. The last unfortunate case involving a Nigerian was in November 2016, when a lifeless body of a stowaway was discovered in the wheel of an Arik Air’s 330-200 aircraft, at the Oliver Thambo International Airport, Johannesburg.
Earlier in that year, a male Nigerian was also found dead in the wheel of an Arik aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
The latest in this recurring decimal of suicidal dare-devil desperation was again to repeat itself on a particularly fateful day, July 19, 2019, when a man was reported to have appeared at the domestic end of taxi way and attempted to gain access to the aircraft, which was taxing to the holding point for take-off.
Passengers on board the Azman Air flight were nipped in jitters of fear after the man, later identified as Usman Adamu, climbed the left wing of the aircraft as it was about to take off.
A viral video shot by a passenger, captured the grim scenario of the man surreptitiously gaining access to the engines, as passengers showed intense panic and urged the pilot and the cabin crew in frenzied fit of desperation to open the aircraft doors for them to quickly disembark.
The pilot alerted the traffic controllers and the message was intercepted by the aviation security control monitoring centre, who mobilized the patrol teams to the scene of the incident. He was consequently apprehended and detained.
The apprehended stowaway claimed he wanted to travel to Ghana. He however refused to disclose how he managed to navigate his way to the prohibited airside.
The Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, described the incident as a serious security breach that called for grave concern. He stated further that the brazen violation of safety and security was not only unfortunate but most embarrassing in view of the substantial quantum of effort and resources continually expended on the maintenance of the integrity of the airside and airport safety as a whole.
He stated further that the security wheel is ever revolving in response to newly emerging threats, adding that FAAN is working in concerted synergy with stakeholders and regulatory agency (NCAA) in a determined move to tackle the security challenges unfolding from time to time.
Capt. Yadudu recalled that prior to the incident of 19th July, 2019, the same suspect was arrested in the same premises of the airport by the patrol security team. His profile pictures were taken, while he was consequently evacuated out of the airport to a distant location, in accordance with standard procedure.
The procedure is now being reviewed in response to emerging development. Meanwhile, FAAN has commenced a thorough investigation which has warranted the suspension of four of its staff. The investigation was to ascertain his intent, whether criminal or not, as well as an appraisal of his mental and psychological state. All officers found guilty of negligence of duty at the end of the investigation would be held accountable.
Following the incident, the FAAN MD has reaffirmed his resolve to tackle the menace of insecurity with renewed zest and gusto. His concern for a security proof aviation stems from his belief that the industry ranks as a foremost stimulus to foreign investment and economic growth. It is against this background that the slightest threat to security stands to impinge negatively on investments if attempts are not made immediately to nip it in the bud.
As a proactive man of foresight, Yadudu had always been fired by the vision of a security proof aviation. Right from his assumption of office, he had put the security question on the front burner and ever since then, he had never relented in the drive towards an excellent fructification of this vision; just as he has also manifested in words and indeed, an excellent commitment to bequeathing a secured airport management system that ranks among the best in global aviation.
FAAN management has vowed to do everything humanly possible to sustain the ICAO certification of Lagos and Abuja airports while working assiduously to achieve same for airports in Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kaduna to meet world industry standards
• Atobatele is former General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Taraba killings: Policeman arrested in Bauchi over army revenge threat
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Police: Soldiers order doctor out, stab patient to death
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 6-year-old marriage over adultery, jealousy
-
Politics12 hours ago
Audu to Bello: You are most favoured governor
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Makinde appoints, assigns portfolios to 14 Commissioners; inaugurates 14 Perm Secs
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Lagos boat mishap: LASWA recovers remaining 2 missing bodies
-
News24 hours ago
Buhari gives lifeline to condemned criminals
-
News24 hours ago
Presidential aide, Obono-Obla, risks prosecution over misconduct