Ogbeogonogo: A market place of the good, the bad, the ugly

It is a market set up to serve the community. But certain elements within the council area that is in charge of its operations have turned it into a Casino of sorts. Many are lamenting their fate as DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba

A market is a place where buying and selling takes place. Is Ogbeogonogo Market in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the same? Anything short of this may be from the evil one, which is why there is backslapping, boisterous conviviality and disorganised noise from one end of the marketplace to the other at every second, minute and hour of the day. Although, it harbours all sort of persons, including the good, the bad, the ugly; fraudsters and evil spirits, who according to some superstitious beliefs, do come to patronise or market their commodities. Some markets close as early as possible, others dovetail into late hours, even as some span through the night.

As some persons are closing for the day time, some other persons are taking over till dawn, as if in a shift duty. In every market, pick-pockets and kleptomaniacs usually find a dwelling place because they go about their operations unnoticed. But for the Main Market in Asaba, the Delta State capital, popularly known as Ogbeogonogo Market, where business is opened from early hours of the day till around 11p.m every day, except on Sundays and clean-up days, it is a daylight robbery.

The market is not only as old as the Big Heart state, it is the age mate of Asaba town, the commercial nerve centre of Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state, which harbours the capital city. The market has since the creation of the oil rich state made many millionaires and billionaires as business moguls from Lagos, Kogi and neighbouring states, even from Onitsha International Market, do crossover, to buy and sell their products in the market.

The market, which was rebuilt during former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s administration, operated and transferred to the council area for management, and has since been putting food on the tables of many families, is now attracting sorrow and tears to many homes.

‘Executive’, or better out, ‘organized’ fraudsters, under the management of the council area, have inflicted woes on private business owners, sent corporate organisations packing and left some retirees who put the retirement benefits into trade in perpetual debt and economic quagmire. These alleged fraudsters do not operate in isolation.

They were selected and inaugurated by the powers-that-be at the council to manage the market, but instead of adhering to the terms of operation or conditions of service, they go about their own ways of enriching themselves by defrauding unsuspecting marketers. Madam Patricia Okonkwo was among over the 650 workers of the Delta Line Transport Company that were sacked in the wake of the concessioning exercise that was consummated between the Delta State Governmant and the management of the God Is Good Motors.

The committee soon defrauded her. She decided to go into selling of tubers of yams from her pay-off. She approached members of the committee that was put in place to take charge of the market, led by one Tony Moweta Igah, who hails from Umuezei Quarters, for a selling space. But little did she know that she will get what she did not bargain for. Her deposit of N220,000 for a market space was speedily embezzled. “The entire world knew what we suffered before and after our appointments were terminated last year by the Delta State government over nonperformance of Delta Line Transport Company. The little money with which I was paid off was again snatched away by dubious government officials that were put in-charge of government facilities.

“Since the management of Oshimili South council area has failed to listen to my outcry, I have dragged them to the traditional council of Asaba land, known as Otu-Ihaza of Asaba, meeting at Ogwa-Ukwu Ahaba, for possible recovery of the total sum, but to no avail. The five-man committee gang showed up when they were summoned with native chalk and confessed to the crime, but till date, refused to refund the money. Many of us fell victims of the sharp practices. While some walk away, having laid curses on their heads, I decided to pursue my case because I am an indigene of Asaba quarters like them.

Do you how many homes they have wrecked their businesses? As I speak, I cannot buy a tuber of yam to fry and sell, not to talk of selling tubers of yam”, Patience, who hails from Ogbe-Awo Quarters in Asaba, lamented. She decried her predicament, wondering what would be the plight of non-indigenes if she, as an indigene of Asaba, not from Ijaw, Urhobo, Itshekiri, Isoko or Ndokwa axis of the state, was badly treated. She was disappointed that the culprits had since Thursday, February 22, this year, being disrespecting the ruling of the Otu-Ihaza, in a letter signed by the Joint Secretary, Elder Com. Amaechi Eluaka, ordering him (Tony Moweta), one Ifeanyi Apeti and three others, to make immediate refund of her money.

“They refused to give me back the small money I used to enter market. They embezzled the little money government gave me as take-home and they think God is asleep.” Another victim, who simply identified herself as Madam Ifeyinwa, lamented how market women protested to Government House, Asaba, appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on the Oshimili South council chairman, Hon. Osadebe, to disband the Moweta-led committee from parading themselves as the executives of the council in the market, having defrauded many women, shortchanged them of their lock-up shops, among other allegations bordering on high-handedness.

The victim, who thanked God their protest yielded good results, wondered why all entreaties to the new committee, led by Morphy Arinze, did not yield answers to victims of his predecessor’s misdemeanour. Arinze, however said, all matters concerning embezzlement of funds should be channelled to the Executive Chairman of the council, maintaining that, “I don’t have the capacity to make any refund of any past illegal transactions in the market. I have a fresh mandate.”

An man, from across the River Niger, who simply identified himself as Okwuchukwu, said he was defrauded thrice of N250,000 by officials of the market under the guise of allocating a shop space to him before he decided to secure one at the marketplace through somebody who had earlier secured an original space.

Okwuchukwu said the officials see their membership of the committee as an opportunity to enrich themselves, and not to serve. He also alleged that the money collected by the committee members is being shared between them and the council.

The victim challenged the council chairman to exonerate himself if he has the gut. “If you approach the council chairman on the matter, he will either shout you down or urge you to seek redress elsewhere. He has consistently refused to speak on the fraudulent activities of his men”, Okwuchukwu maintained. Provoked that the South-South Focus contacted him on the matter, the chairman of the council area, Hon. Osadebe, in anger wondered what was the interest of journalists in the matter. He angrily said, “Moweta is not an executive of the market. I don’t know him. Is that all?” At this, he shut his telephone handset.

