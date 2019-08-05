Sports
Ogu eyes Euro deal
uper Eagles midfielder John Ogu believes he has all it takes to continue his career in Europe after departing Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.
The midfielder had a successful time with the Turner Stadium outfit where he spent five years, making 190 appearances and scoring 18 goals.
Ogu, who had previously played in Slovenia, Spain and Portugal, won three league titles, an Israeli Cup diadem and clinched the Israeli Super Cup twice.
“I’ve stayed physically fit and mentally ready from the Nations Cup in Egypt knowing anything is possible for me in this window,” Ogu told BBC Sport.
“My agent is focused on what options there are for me, he said.
Ighalo should not reverse retirement plans – Sodje
x-international Sam Sodje has said striker Odion Ighalo should not be pressured into rescinding his decision to quit the Super Eagles.
Ighalo announced a shocking retirement from international football after scoring five goals to help the Super Eagles to win bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations In Egypt.
The Shenhua Shanghai FC forward started his Super Eagles career only in 2015 and many pundits believe having rediscovered his scoring form, the striker represents the immediate future of the team and should provide the needed experience for a youthful Nigerian side.
He shocked so many fans with his retirement talks and key stakeholders including the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick have attempted to prevail on him to reverse the decision.
Sodje said Ighalo should be allowed to enjoy his retirement instead of forcing him to return to the national team.
He said it was a critical for a player to come to that decision.
“Ighalo has done well for the national team; you have to check his statistics to really appreciate how much he has done but when he decided to call it quit then we have to respect the decision. So many people criticised him after the World Cup and I personally liked the way he responded with so many goals,” he said.
However, Sodje said Ighalo could have achieved much more but Eagles Manager’s did not fully exploits the striker’s potentials because of the tactics the coach usually deployed.
“Ighalo’s style did not really suit that of Eagles. The striker has got potentials but the coach did not realise that and he struggled because of that. Now that the player has retired let us hope that younger players that will take over from him will be able to suit Rohr’s style,’ he said.
Elonu: D’Tigress need to improve
ollowing a warm up game defeat, D’Tigress skipper Adaora Elonu has said they need to improve while maximising the time left to prepare for the championship in Dakar, Senegal.
African Champions D’Tigress lost their warm game 78-52 to Raptors Men’s Basketball Academy at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Lagos on Saturday night.
It was the first time the three time Afrobasket champions played together as a team since their record breaking outing at the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife, Spain.
“We will see where we have to improve though it is a good step in the right direction. I am okay with the outcome of the game the guys did a good job I think we are still far we still need a lot of improvement.
“We need to put a lot of intensity, be aggressive, mentally tough and be confident in our shots. Besides we have more time to get ready and we will take advantage of that time,” said Elonu.
In the same vein, D’Tigress star Evelyn Akhator said the team needs more time to play together as a team. She also highlighted areas the team faulted against Raptors.
“They outrebounded and shot better we couldn’t stop their shooting and in short our defence was not the best. We are known to be a defensive team that’s something we need to work on. I understand we had a slow start but I believe the next game we are going to have a strong start.”
The team is expected to leave Nigeria on Monday for the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket which tipsoff on Saturday August 10 at the New Dakar Arena, Senegal.
Zenith Bank, Akwa Ibom govt stage Principals’ Cup
…event billed to start Sept 30
A kwa Ibom State Government has signed a partnership deal with Zenith Bank PLC to revive the Principals’ Cup football competition in the state after many years in limbo.
The partnership is facilitated by HideaPlus Limited, a sport marketing/consultancy firm led by the Chief Operating Officer, Tony Pemu. The tournament is tagged Zenith Bank Akwa Ibom Principals’ Cup.
Pemu said the tournament would involve all secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State and shall be played between September 30 and December 3, 2019, noting that the competition was aimed at discovering young talents with a view of harnessing them in sync with their educational pursuits.
He hinted that at the end of the competition, a football clinic shall be put together where football scouts from within and outside the country shall feast from the talents harvested from the tournament.
Also, the young talents discovered shall have the opportunity to meet with ex- international’s during the finals.
At the signing of the partnership for the state government was the Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko, the Chairman and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on sports, Elder Paul Bassey and the Director of Sports and Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Coach Lawrence Iquaibom.
Man City edge Liverpool to win Community Shield
anchester City won the Community Shield on penalties after edging Liverpool in an entertaining game in front of a raucous Wembley.
Georginio Wijnaldum’s penalty was saved by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, before Gabriel Jesus scored the winning kick.
The meeting between two outstanding sides did not disappoint.
City’s Raheem Sterling finally scored his first goal against his old club when he turned home David Silva’s flick-on from close range.
The woodwork was hit three times in quick succession in the second half, as Sterling struck the post in a one on one, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk shot against the underside of the bar and team-mate Mohamed Salah hit a post.
At that stage, Liverpool looked the most likely team to win, with Salah having at least three chances – most remarkably when his header was sensationally cleared off the line by a Kyle Walker bicycle kick.
And so the game went straight to penalties, with City scoring all of theirs.
A game whose competitive status is often questioned – and might end up meaning little as the season goes on – was nonetheless an entertaining start to the top-level season. A curtain-raiser if you will.
City started the game with no recognised striker and Sterling playing up front. That only lasted 13 minutes, because an injury to Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane meant Jesus was brought on. Sane was fit enough to later climb the Wembley steps and collect his medal.
By the time he has departed, City were ahead, with Sterling netting during a period they were down to 10 men.
The Belgian found Silva, who knocked the ball on for Sterling to blast home. His shot was straight at Alisson, but hit with such venom from close range he could not keep it out.
City definitely flagged after the break, but they could still have scored more with Sterling hitting the post after Jesus stepped over a Silva through ball.
The England forward really should have done better after being sent through again, this time by Walker, but he stumbled when trying to go round Alisson.
Debutant Rodri, playing the Fernandinho role as a sitting midfielder, was solid for the most part, doing the simple things well without making any headline-making passes.
He was caught daydreaming once as Salah took the ball off him but Bravo – who was excellent in his first appearance since last year’s Community Shield – was off his line quickly to stop the Egyptian.
They were perhaps lucky the game went straight to penalties and not extra time, with Liverpool in the ascendancy once they had equalised.
African Games: NAPTIP raises the alarm over bogus Team Nigeria list
…advocates tough visa measures, storms Moroccan Embassy today
he National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has urged the Moroccan Embassy to properly scrutinize the visas of Nigerians going for the forthcoming African Games in the north African country.
Investigation by our correspondent revealed that NAPTIP is worried stiff about the huge number of Nigerians intending to travel to Morocco especially those who have no business with the games.
It was learnt that the ministry of sports presented over 800 Nigerians which comprises athletes, officials and journalists. The list was reduced to about 750 submitted by the Nigerian Olympic Committee to the Moroccan Embassy in Abuja.
Nigeria will be taking part in 22 sports at the games and it is anticipated that even with the team sports like football and basketball going to Morocco, the entire contingent should not be more than 250.
Authoritative sources informed our correspondent that NAPTIP officials will visit the Moroccan Embassy today to further discuss with the officials.
NAPTIP, it was learnt, is trying to avoid a situation whereby huge number of people will travel and only few will return.
“Some Nigerians, in fact over 200 of them, are still in Russia, they stayed back after the World Cup. Same thing happened in Brazil and that is what NAPTIP is trying to check this time,” our source said.
It was further learnt that NAPTIP has suggested to the embassy to embrace physical appearance for the screening process especially for those who are not athletes.
Already, investigations revealed that there are over 2,000 Nigerians in a city called Nado in Morocco and NAPTIP is making moves to avert a situation whereby more will join these people who are staying in the city in an attempt to cross over to Spain.
The image maker of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Oluphemmy Adetula, told our correspondent however that the body was so far having a good working relationship with the Moroccan Embassy.
“I don’t want to talk about numbers but we are taking part in 22 sports and the embassy officials have been very good to us. We are not paying for the visas and the process so far has been smooth,” Adetula said.
The NOC board member added that the federation presidents and chieftains of the NOC will meet today to discuss the trip to Morocco and the progress of the visa process.
‘Ruiz’ll beat Joshua again’
henever and wherever their rematch takes place, Chris Arreola expects Andy Ruiz Jr. to beat Anthony Joshua again.
Based on what he witnessed June 1, Arreola doesn’t think Joshua has the skill set to win back the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles from his fellow Mexican-American heavyweight.
“I honestly see Ruiz winning again,” Arreola told BoxingScene.com following an open workout Wednesday at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn. “His style is – you know how they say styles make fights. And his style is just not good for Anthony Joshua. Honestly, I feel like Anthony Joshua doesn’t know how to fight on the inside. You know, he’s a UK fighter and, for me, the way I see them is like real standup fighters that like fighting from the [outside]. And once you’re inside, they’re lost. And that’s what happened with Ruiz.”
The 29-year-old Ruiz, of Imperial, California, knocked down Joshua four times and stopped him in the seventh round June 1 at Madison Square Garden. His stunning victory is commonly considered boxing’s biggest upset since Hasim Rahman knocked out Lennox Lewis in the fifth round of their heavyweight title fight in April 2001.
Ruiz is contractually obligated to give Joshua an immediate rematch. Their second fight could take place December 14 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, according to Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter.
Hamilton wins Hungary Grand prix
ewis Hamilton staged a thrilling fightback to catch and pass Max Verstappen for victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hamilton’s eighth win of the season puts a headlock on the championship after a tense race-long battle between the drivers and their strategists at the Mercedes and Red Bull teams.
Hamilton came very close to pulling off a brave move for the lead around the outside of the 150mph Turn Four.
But a gamble by Mercedes to make an extra pit stop gave Hamilton much faster tyres for the closing stages and he closed a 20-second deficit in less than 20 laps to pass Verstappen for the lead with three laps to go.
It puts Hamilton 62 points ahead in the championship with nine races to go – and a maximum of 234 points available. His sixth title is as good as won.
IAAF mourns marathon legend heatley
he IAAF is deeply saddened to hear that Britain’s Basil Heatley, the 1964 Olympic marathon silver medallist and former world record-holder for the distance, died on Saturday (3) at the age of 85.
Born on Christmas Day in 1933, Heatley was a promising youngster and earned podium finishes at the national level as a youth and junior at cross country. He made his marathon debut in 1956 and reduced his PB to 2:23:01 one year later, but didn’t run the distance again for six years.
Between 1957 and 1964 he made seven appearances at the International Cross Country Championships, the forerunner to the IAAF World Cross Country Championships. He won the individual senior men’s title in 1961, improving on his silver medal from four years prior.
Later in 1961 he clocked 47:47 for 10 miles, setting what was the 100th ratified world record by a British athlete. After returning to the marathon in 1963, he set a world best of 2:13:55 in June 1964, marking him as a medal favourite ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo later that year.
There was no stopping defending champion Abebe Bikila in Tokyo, though. Just weeks after having his appendix removed, the Ethiopian retained his title and set a world record of 2:12:11. In the race for the silver medal, Heatley passed Japan’s Kokichi Tsuburaya with just 110 metres to go inside the Olympic stadium and took the silver medal in 2:16:19.
Heatley retired at the end of 1964 but went on to work as a team manager for the national athletics team.
Makanjuola, Chinonso top F’Eagles squad for African Games
ater FC’s Success Makanjuola and Brook House’s Chinonso Emeka have been included in Nigeria squad for 2019 All African Games billed for Morocco.
The 17-year-old attacking duo, who were part of Flying Eagles’ U20 World Cup campaign in Poland, top the 18-player squad announced by coach Paul Aigbogun.
Nnoshiri Samuel, Liameed Quadri, Abubakar Ibrahim, Ahmad Abubakar and Ogundare Detan also made the list for the championship billed to hold from August 16-31.
Igbogun’s men have been drawn against hosts Morocco, South Africa and Burkina Faso in Group A of the preliminary stages.
They will begin their campaign against Burkina Faso at the Stade Moulah Hassan, Rabat on August 16.
NIGERIA SQUAD FOR AFRICAN GAMES
1. Ogundare Detan Barnabas (Kogi United), 2. Yakubu Mathew (Clique Sports), 3. Sadiq Habibu Yakubu (Rara FC),
4. Eteng Victor Arikpo (Sidos FC), 5. Samuel Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), 6. Ogberahwe Solomon Onome (El-Kanemi Warriors),
7. Sanusi Abdulmutallif (Katsina United), 8. Oladoye Adewale (Water FC), 9. Liameed Quadri [36 Lion FC], 10. Eletu Peter Etim (Prince Kazeem Academy), 11. Rabiu Zulkifilu Muhammad (Plateau United), 12. Nnoshiri Samuel Chijindum (Heartland FC), 13. Jibril Saeed (Plateau United), 14. Makanjuola Success (Water FC),
15. Emeka Chinonso (Club Brook FC), 16. Sor Yira Collins (Oasis FC), 17. Abubakar Ibrahim (Plateau United), 18. Ahmad Abubakar Ghali (MFM FC)/
FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2020: FIFA inspection team arrives Nigeria today
five-man inspection team from world –football governing body, FIFA will arrive in Lagos on Monday for a four-day inspection of facilities and equipment that Nigeria has put forward to host the 10th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup championship next year.
Christopher Exley, Sara Jane Booth, Kliment Taseski, Rhiannon Ceirwen Martin and Heyral Kaj Jurgen will arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday evening, to be received by President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NFF 1stVice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, NFF Executive Committee member and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League Aisha Falode and top officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission led by the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kweku Tandoh.
Nigeria has put forward the cities of Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo for the hosting of the 16 –nation finals.
The inspection team will begin its work in Lagos on Tuesday, with visits to the Onikan Stadium (match venue), St. Nicholas Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (referral hospitals), Teslim Balogun Stadium, National Stadium Legacy Pitch, Eagle Club, Campos Square and the University of Lagos Sports Centre (training sites), before a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Government House in Alausa.
Joined by NFF President Pinnick, General Secretary Sanusi, Alh. Mainasara Illo (Coordinator of the Bid), Falode, Commissioner of Police Garba Baba (security) and Dr. Paul Onyeudo (medical), the team will fly to Benin City same day to inspect facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium (match venue), Western Boys College and University of Benin Sports Centre (training sites) and the Edo Specialist Hospital and University of Benin Teaching Hospital (referral hospitals).
