Ogun and its new security strategy

Recently, the fad of celebration of graduation ceremonies of Nigerian rulers and their class-members’ children in foreign universities, especially in USA and Britain has taken up humongous amount of space in the several news media especially in social media platforms.

In social media platform, I have seen where some Nigerian rulers have proudly showcased the graduation ceremony of their children with both parents and one of them standing by the child in photographic displays, grinning from ear to ear in apparent satisfaction.

There was President Buhari’s wife, Aisha, standing with her son and daughter, Vice President Osinbajo and his wife with their son in foreign university graduation ceremony, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his wife with their son at his graduation, House of Representatives’ former Speaker Yakubu Dogara with his daughter proudly displaying their academic accomplishments in foreign universities, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with his wife showcasing their daughter’s graduation overseas, former Governor Rochas Okorocha with his wife displayed their son’s graduation in foreign university, Governor El-Rufai’s daughter with him advertised their uncommon triumph, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi was not left out just. Former Governor Bisi Akande recently went to Britain to attend his grandson’s graduation. In all these proud displays, there has not been reported any Nigerian ruler attending his child’s or children’s graduation in any Nigerian university.

There is none because their children do not attend any Nigerian university. But what is wrong with Nigerian rulers’ children’s education in foreign university and colleges? Is anything wrong with it? Legally nothing! However, even though there is certainly nothing legally wrong with Nigerian rulers taking their children to foreign schools for the purpose of university or college education, but there is everything morally wrong with the practice. The practice of Nigeria’s rulers’ craze for foreign university education for their children is grossly wrong and as they are the ‘custodians of public morality’.

Being in position of trust which requires that they keep and maintain good standard in public education, their practice of not embracing Nigerian educational facilities is certainly wrong because it proves that they are not patriotic in managing public trust.

The wrongfulness of the rulers’ craze for foreign education for their children and wards can be established on following grounds: as an outright vote-of-no confidence in Nigeria; as subversion of the sociocultural ethos of Nigeria; as proof of hypocritical leadership and gross irresponsibility.

Rulers of Nigeria’s habit of training their children in foreign schools is tantamount to a vote of no confidence in Nigeria. Where rulers are leaders, they lead by personal examples. In that wise, if they believe in Nigeria they will show and establish it by their conduct. If things appeal to them, they will show it by embracing such things, be it education, goods and service produced in Nigeria. Education is a social service produced by government and individuals. Education is also a pivotal socio-cultural service which is fundamental to the socialization of the populace by way of training and indoctrination of the key values of Nigerian society. The key values, norms and ethos of the nation are articulated as socio-cultural, economic, political and educational policies and implemented chiefly through educational studies in civics, history literature, etc.

Being a vehicle of social integration, mobilization and acculturation, education is a key project of any purposeful nation. So, where the rulers of Nigeria intentionally or otherwise run-down the educational system into a dysfunctional state only to run away from it by taking their children to foreign countries for educational development, the country is at best, a failed state. In the first place, the future of Nigeria in that circumstance is mortgaged and destroyed as the products of such foreign educational training are nothing but empty shells having no Nigerian content. They cannot fit into the socio-cultural milieu of Nigeria and may never generate home-grown ideas that are capable of transforming Nigeria into a balanced and prosperous society.

The rulers of Nigeria in rejecting Nigerian educational social service in preference for foreign one are subverting the state. In the first place, these are men to whom the people supposedly entrusted the government with the mandate to organize, produce and distribute social service for the people’s consumption. Of these, education is paramount.

Then, by sabotage, these rulers run-down social-service factory, which now produce substandard or even poisonous goods which they distribute and force the people to consume. Meanwhile, they could not patronize the same goods and services they produce.

They rather take their children to foreign schools to acquire good educational services at the expenses of public-trust vested in them, they are the custodians of public moral authority of Nigeria and that being the case, it is incumbent on them not to cheat or betray the people by running down the school system entrusted in their care only to run away with their children to patronize foreign educational service. What can be morally odious than this practice? By such conduct, the rulers of Nigeria who are educating their children overseas are subverting socio-cultural, economic and political well-being of Nigeria.

Their argument that it is their fundamental right to access educational services overseas for their children does not hold water because as public officeholders sworn to uphold the integrity and wellbeing of Nigeria such act of betrayal cannot be anything else but treason and subversion of Nigeria. As rulers of Nigeria daily serenade the country with their ultra-patriotism, their patronage of foreign educational services for their children is a proof of hypocritical leadership and gross irresponsibility in government.

All hypocritical leaders are treacherous to the genuine cause of the nation. This is because they are not true or sincere with the state and the people. They say one thing and do another. Whereas they espouse their love for the county, it does not go beyond lip-service only meant to deceive the people.

How can a ruler of Nigeria say he generally love Nigeria but does not patronize the good and services which he superintend the production? How can he galvanize and mobilize the people to give out their best in the service of the nation through excellent production of goods and services.

There are two areas this hypocrisy has been proved beyond doubts; the first is the areas of education where after running down Nigerian educational institutions they run to foreign countries to access good educational development for their children. None of their children are in Nigerian secondary and tertiary institutions as seen from the graduation events listed at the beginning of this essay. Second like it is the health sector where after destroying the facilities they run away to patronize health facilities in Britain, Germany, USA, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, South Africa and even Benin Republic.

How can we continue to pretend to be a country of serious people when our rulers run-down the country with their words and conducts and reduce it in the words of Major Nzeogwu, “a big-for-nothing” in the comity of nations? Nigeria can only be retrieved from these rapacious leeches and parasites when the people compel their leader to be civic, rule-bound and servant-of-the people not their conquerors and masters who are above the rules and public moral bar. Nigerian rulers must by rules and convention be forced to educate their children in Nigeria.

