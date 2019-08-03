Connect with us

     

Ogun police: We’ve rescued abducted female RCCG pastor

50 mins ago

Ogun police: We’ve rescued abducted female RCCG pastor

The Ogun State Police Command said on Saturday it has rescued a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Chidinma Ibelegbo, who was among the five pastors of the church kidnapped along Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway.

The General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, announced the abductions on Friday. He said the pastors were abducted on their way to the church’s camp.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that the woman was rescued unhurt, while efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.

“The Ogun State Police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt,” Oyeyemi said.

“Effort is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” the spokesman said.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued,” Oyeyemi stated.

Turkish Airways plane closes Lagos International airport runway

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Turkish Airways plane closes Lagos International airport runway

A runway at Nigeria’s premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is currently shut following the breakdown of a plane belonging to Turkish Airways.

According to reports, the airport’s 18Runway is currently closed due to the plane which is stuck on the runway.

However, there will be minimum disruption at the airport as both international and domestic flights will now be using the runway reserved for domestic flights until the stuck plane is removed.

Details later…

Air Peace plane damaged after forceful landing in Lagos

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Air Peace plane damaged after forceful landing in Lagos

Wole Shadare

For divine intervention, passengers onboard an Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt escaped unhurt Tuesday when their plane made a forceful landing in Lagos.

Our correspondent learnt that the B737 aircraft dropped from about 20 feet and slammed onto the Lagos airport runway causing substantial damage to the plane’s front undercarriage, including a burst tyre.

As at the time of filing this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau officials were at the scene inspecting the aircraft.

AIB said it would issue a statement on the accident later.

Lagos begins clearing of Badagry Expressway, dislodges traders

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Lagos begins clearing of Badagry Expressway, dislodges traders

The Lagos State government on Tuesday morning began the clearing of illegal structures along the corridor of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The action, which also saw heavily armed security operatives dislodging traders along the route, is ostensibly in preparation of the commencement of work on the major highway which is in a very deplorable condition.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu signed an Executive Order to back the action.

Only recently his deputy, Mr Femi Hamzat, had announced that work would soon commence on the road after reaching agreement with the Federal Government, which actually owns the highway linking Nigeria with neighbouring Benin.

The project is being undertaken by a Chinese construction company.

More details later…

Full list of Buhari’s ministerial nominees

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Full list of Buhari’s ministerial nominees

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

At 11:12am, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate, revealing that screening commences on Wednesday. Here is the full list of the ministerial nominees:

1. Abia – Uchechukwu Samson Ogah

2. Adamawa – Mohammed musa Bello

3. Akwa Ibom – God’swill Akpabio

4. Anambra – Dr Chris Ngige

5. Anambra – sharon Ikeazu

6. Bauchi – Adamu Adamu

7. Bauchi – Ambassador Mariam Kategu

8. Bayelsa – Timipre Sylvia

9. Benue – George Akume

10. Borno – Mustapha Baba Shehuri

11. Cross River – Goddi Jeddi Agba

12. Delta – Festus Keyamo

13. Enugu – Ogbonnaya Onu

14. Edo – Osagie Ehanire

15. Edo – Clement Agba

16. Ekiti – Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo

17. Enugu – Geoffrey Onyema

18. Gombe – Isa Ibrahim Patami

19. Imo – Emeka Nwajiuba

20. Jigawa – Sulieman Adamu

21. Kaduna – Zainab Ahmed

22. Kaduna – Mohammed Mahmud

23. Kano – Sabo Nanono

24. Kano – Major Bashir Sani

25. Katsina – Hadi Serika

26. Kebbi – Abubakar Malami

27. Kogi – Ramatu Tijani

28. Kwara – Lai Mohammed

29. Kwara – Gbemisola Saraki

30. Lagos – Babatunde Raji Fashola

31. Lagos – Adeleke Mamora

32. Nasarawa – Mohammed Abdullahi

33. Niger – Zubairu Dada

34. Ogun – Olamilekun Adegbite

35. Ondo – Tayo Alaosuadura

36. Osun – Rauf Aregbesola

37. Oyo – Sunday Dare

38. Plateau – Pauline Talin

39. Rivers – Rotimi Amaechi

40. Sokoto – Mohammed Dangidi

41. Taraba – Sale Mamman

42. Yobe – Abubakar Aliyu

43. Zamfara – Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Ministerial list: Dalung, Kachikwu, 2 others fail to return

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Ministerial list: Dalung, Kachikwu, 2 others fail to return

There are are a number of high profile names missing from the ministerial list submitted to the Senate on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some of them are: Abdulrahman Dambazau, ex-Minister of Interior, Ibe Kachikwu, former Minister of State for Petroleum; Solomon Dalung, ex-Minister of Sports and Okechukwu Enelamah, ex-Minister Industry, Trade and Investment.

Boris Johnson elected Britain’s new PM

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Boris Johnson elected Britain’s new PM

Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK Prime Minister.

He beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt’s 46,656.

The former London Mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

Akpabio, Keyamo, Saraki 39 others make Buhari’s ministerial list

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Akpabio, Keyamo, Saraki 39 others make Buhari’s ministerial list

More facts have emerged on the ministerial list President Muhammadu Buhari has sent to the Senate, with a number of surprise names.

Some of the names on the list include former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Benue State governor, George Akume, Buhari campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Others on the list were former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Senator Olutayo Alasoadura, immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Senator Adeleke Mamora, and former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

There are 42 names on the list.

More details as we receive them.

Another intruder arrested at Lagos airport

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Another intruder arrested at Lagos airport

Another intruder has been arrested at the Lagos airport.

The latest incident, which is coming barely a few days after a man, said to be be from Niger, was caught climbing on the wing of a Port Harcourt-bond plane, happened on Tuesday morning.

Following the previous incident, which frightened the passengers already on board the plane, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), removed a number of security personnel on duty on the day of the incident and assured the nation that they had put measures in place to avoid a repeat.

Details later…

Buhari finally sends ministerial list to senate, names 42 nominees

2 weeks ago

July 23, 2019

Buhari finally sends ministerial list to senate, names 42 nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the senate.

Unlike during his first term when he appointed only 36 ministers — one per state — he has decided to also appoint one per geo-political zone, bringing the total to 42.

The list was sent to the senate on Monday evening via executive communication and is expected to be read on the floor of the senate on Tuesday.

The senate, which will be proceeding on a two-month recess on Thursday, is expected to screen the nominees.

Contrary to speculations, only about 12 ministers will be re-appointed from the former cabinet.

