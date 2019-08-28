Metro and Crime
Ogun varsity student killed, dumped into river
- Police arrest three suspects, recover guns
Three members of a local vigilance group in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State have been arrested for the alleged murder of one Ahmed Obisanwo, a 400-level student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye.
The suspects, who were paraded on Wednesday by the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, allegedly dumped the corpse of the slain student into the river after the dastardly act.
The suspects included 55-year-old Salisu Akeem; Segun Ogunsanwo and Idowu Ayodele, who are both aged 53.
Briefing reporters at the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, Makama disclosed that four guns and some live cartridges, among other exhibits, were recovered from the suspects.
The police boss explained that the suspects had on August 8, this year, invaded a hotel in Ijebu-Igbo and nabbed two young men, dispossessing them of their valuables.
He said while the suspects later released one of the men in captivity, they held on to the other, whose remains have not been seen till date.
Makama stated that upon receiving complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the suspects who claimed to be members of Yaluwon Community Security group in Ijebu-Igbo.
Police rescue abducted final year Law students
Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted on Tuesday along Abuja-Kaduna highway.
The Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Yakubu Sabo, stated that the students have united with their families.
Sabo said: “I want to inform you that the three ABU students involved in the incident of 26th August 2019 on Kaduna-Abuja Road were released today (yesterday) and they were reunited with their families accordingly.
“Until today, they were the three victims left in captivity.”
Gunmen believed to be kidnappers had on Tuesday abducted seven people on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.
Among those abducted in the Tuesday attack were three final year Law students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.
But yesterday, the gunmen freed the three students.
New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred about 6.30p.m. on Tuesday, close to the Olam Factory.
The kidnappers were said to have blocked the road and opened fire on oncoming vehicles, forcing many to halt.
Many, who were coming behind, had to make an emergency U-turn, while unfortunate passengers were marched into the bush.
The authorities of ABU confirmed the kidnapping of three of its students. ABU also disclosed that the three students were final year students of the Faculty of Law.
A statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ismail Shehu, said the students were kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.
However, sources in Kaduna and Zaria disclosed that the kidnappers initially demanded N50 million, but later reduced it to N5 million.
According to the source, the kidnappers said that the victims in question were students.
The source also gave the names of the undergraduates as Fatima from Taraba State, Maryam from Niger State and Umar from Katsina State.
The initial statement from the ABU reads in part: “Three students of the Faculty of Law were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. But efforts are being made by the university and parents of the affected students to secure their immediate release.”
Reacting to the incident after a series of enquiries, the Kaduna State Police Command disclosed that contrary to widespread reports, no one was killed, and only six people were kidnapped.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sabo, said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a story that was published on some print and social media captioned ‘Bandits killed three and kidnapped dozens on Kaduna-Abuja Road.’
“The command wishes to state that, on the 26th August 2019 at about 6.50p.m., armed men in military uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari village on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway; opened fire on the vehicles. In the process, the kidnappers abducted six persons.
“However, due to the prompt response of the police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area. The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were moved to police station.
“Concerted efforts are still being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime. The command wants the public to note that, while regretting the unfortunate incident, the story being circulated by such media is a gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more fear in the minds of the public.”
A former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, was also said to have run into the kidnappers along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.
However, security details of the former governor were able to confront and disperse the kidnappers. The convoy later cleared the way for other stranded motorists to continue their journey.
This came days after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, raised the alarm that two persons, who went to deliver ransom for the release of two children of a Kaduna-based bishop, were abducted by the kidnappers.
The CAN Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said that rather than release the children, the kidnappers collected the ransom and then held the two negotiators captive.
Hayab also disclosed that the senior pastor of the Nagarta Baptist Church, Makeri in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, was still being held by his abductors, three weeks after his abduction.
Late yesterday, the PPRO, Sabo, said in a statement that the final year Law students had been released and had been reunited with their families.
Magu: EFCC gathering intelligence on Nigerians indicted in U.S.
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently collating comprehensive data on the seventy-seven Nigerians arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States, for alleged conspiracy and money laundering.
The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, made the disclosure yesterday at a conference in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Magu said the gathering of intelligence on the arrested suspects was part of “the collaborative activities between the EFCC and FBI to ensure that criminal elements are exposed and made to pay for their crimes”.
The EFCC boss, who spoke through the Head of the Ibadan zonal office, Mr. Friday Ebelo, said the ongoing investigation was aimed at establishing the existence or otherwise of any form of relationship between the indicted individuals and Nigeria-based suspects, as well as how this could help in furthering the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.
In a statement, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, quoted Magu as saying that some of the details earlier collected had facilitated the arrest of many suspected internet fraudsters.
This was as he noted that one of the kingpins, Ajayi Gbenga Festus, was apprehended during a recent raid in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
Uwujaren said the suspected kingpin was found to be deeply involved in many internet-related frauds from which he had benefited up to N75 million in the last eight months.
He said: “We were able to establish a number of illicit transactions through his Nigerian bank account amounting to over N223 million. Ajayi serves as conduit pipe through which proceeds of crime reach members of the syndicate.”
Meanwhile, the EFCC said in the course of the year, the Ibadan zone arrested 263 suspects for cyber-related crimes, securing 111 convictions in the process.
Apart from landed properties, vehicles, laptops and other valuables forfeited on the orders of court, huge sums of money in local and foreign currencies traced to internet fraud were also said to have been recovered.
The EFCC boss said the commission had recovered from the suspects, huge sums of money in local and foreign currencies, among them $52,702, 2,400 Euros, 400 Canadian dollars, £60; as well as, N7,461,378.
Soldier remanded in prison for killing cyclist
A Chief Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has remanded the dismissed soldier, Ajayi Jonson, who killed a commercial cyclist in Aba, penultimate week in prison.
Johnson was arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Lynda Mkpa, on one count charge. The count states that on 7th of August, 2019, at Umuokereke village, in Obingwa Local Government Area, Johnson killed Mr Chimobi Nworgu, a commercial cyclist, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 80 Vol 3 Laws of Abia State of Nigeria 2005.
After the charge was read to Johnson, he could not make a plea. When asked by the magistrate if he had a counsel, he replied, “they didn’t allow me to get one.”
Mkpa ordered that the suspect be remanded in prison custody and the case file transferred to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The Kogi State born ex-soldier was at a military checkpoint at Umuokereke Ngwa in Obingwa council area on August 7, 2019, when he accosted the victim whom he followed on another motorcycle to his house, a distance of about 5km from the checkpoint. When he got to the cyclist’s house, he shot him dead before his family members.
Johnson has since been Court Martialled and dismissed. He was handed over to the police for prosecution. The matter was adjourned to September 16, 2019, for report of compliance.
The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Superintendent of Police (SP), Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the matter would be transferred to the DPP before the next adjourned date.
Meanwhile, the widow of late Chimobi Nworgu, Chiamaka, has demanded justice, appealing to the state government to ensure that the killer of her husband will not escape justice.
Chiamaka said that she was yet to come out of the trauma caused by the painful murder of her husband. She said that the deceased was the breadwinner of the family.
She added: “My late husband was our breadwinner. I don’t know how to carry on with life. How do I even raise two children on my own? I don’t even have a job.”
Flood destroys over 300 houses in Daura, Ekiti
Flood accompanying torrential rain has wreaked havoc on both Katsina and Ekiti states.
The flood destroyed more than 300 houses in Daura and environs in Katsina State.
Some of the houses have been totally brought down while water has submerged several others.
Some residents have fled the submerged houses while some were trying to rescue some domestic items.
Some Daura residents said the flood followed several days of rainfall with the mass of still water bringing down some houses on Wednesday.
A source blamed the incessant flood on the lack of drainage system in Daura, and urged the local, state and Federal Government to “do something urgently to check the trend”.
The Acting Chairman of Daura Local Government Area, Malam Abba Mato, described this year’s flood disaster as “one of the worst ever witnessed in the area”.
Mato listed areas worst hit to include Kusugu, Sabongari, Sarkin Yara and Mazoji areas of Daura metropolis.
He said: “The floods followed rain showers that lasted for about 24 hours, beginning from Tuesday night to Wednesday.”
Mato said that the floods had affected houses, shops and farmlands, adding, however, that most of the affected buildings were erected on flood-prone areas.
Some of the families that were displaced by the floods have appealed to the Federal Government and the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency to assist them so as to minimise the effect of the disaster on their families.
They also appealed to the Katsina State government to construct drainage in areas that were prone to flooding.
Meanwhile, the midnight heavy rainfall yesterday destroyed a section of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital and cut off certain part of the metropolis from the main city.
Mainly affected area is Ureje on Polytechnic Road and other adjoining communities like Boom Town, Eminrin and Ijelu village fondly called Aba Oyinbo by commuters.
The rain started about 8p.m. on Tuesday and fell intermittently throughout the night until 6a.m. yesterday.
A resident of the area, Mr. Idowu Adaramoye, said the bridge on Ado-Ijan-Ikare Road, which also links Ado-Ekiti with the Federal Polytechnic region, was submerged by flood about 1a.m. and lasted till 6a.m.
He said commuters travelling along that route within that period had to park their vehicles at the nearby filling stations and waited till it subsided.
The resident said the flood also surged into a church and about five houses located within the vicinity of the Ureje Bridge.
“Nobody could cross that bridge to the Polytechnic side or go into Ado-Ekiti city. Most of the residents had to wake up to catch a glimpse of the ravaging fast moving water,” he said.
Also, residents of the Boom Town, Eminrin, had to stay indoors till noon yesterday before they could cross Ureje stream.
The Chairman of the community, Mr. Oladimeji, appealed to government to dredge the stream to lower the water to prevent recurrence of flooding.
He said: “This Ureje stream was dredged about three years ago, but the job was not well done and the effect is what we are feeling today.
“About four houses could have been destroyed but for communal efforts made to ensure that we concrete the same inner Ureje Bridge that links us with Oke Ila region.
“There is need for government to do more thorough job to dredge the stream to reduce the water level.”
Residents of Ikere-Ekiti also felt a dose of the devastation as the flood rendered many people homeless while it destroyed property believed to worth millions of naira.
The affected areas in the second largest city in Ekiti State are Kajola Adun Ogbon in Oke Osun, Alade filling Station area in Odo-Oja.
Customs seizes N55m bags of rice, concealed with yam, cassava tubers
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Federal Operations Unit, (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, has intercepted 4,208 bags of smuggled foreign rice concealed with tubers of yam, cassava, animal feed and bottle of alcoholic products.
The seizure is valued at N55million. Other seizures are banned drugs seized within Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states
The Customs Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Muhammed Aliyu explained yesterday in Lagos that the total seizures were valued at N85million.
He explained that the contrabands were seized when the smugglers were rerouting them from Oyo State to Lagos.
Aliyu noted: “Due to the joint security operation at the land borders in the country, Operation Joint Swift, smugglers now find it difficult to smuggle rice into the country. Hence, they are moving the one already stored into the country. There are some bags of rice stored in villages and the smugglers are bringing them out one by one because of the joint security operation at the border. We see them concealing contrabands with poisonous substances such as soap, animal feeds and even alcoholic drinks.”
He explained that some 3,888 sachets of bisoprolol Fumarate, 300 bottles of Lactulose, 600 sachets of Atorastattin, 2,000 bottles of mandanol nasal drop and 10,800 sachets of Furossamide were seized from the smugglers. Others are 279 Dihydrocodeine, 744 Kenalog 40mg injection, 300 cartons of Lansoptazol, 560 sachets clopidogre, 1,764 contiflo and 320 sachets meloxicam among others.
The comptroller advised corporate organisations to install trackers on their vehicles in order to forestall unscrupulous drivers from using the branded vehicles for rice smuggling. Aliyu noted that smuggling activities have reduced drastically.
His words: “The smuggled rice, drugs are not coming from the land border. But within a week, the unit has intercepted 4,208 bags. This is to show you that the rice smuggling is going down due to the activities at the borders.”
One feared dead, as Ebonyi officials, traders clash
One person was yesterday feared dead when the Ebonyi State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) task force clashed with some traders at Abakaliki-Abakpa Main Market
The market has been engulfed in leadership crisis. The Chairman of the market, Christopher Eze, was removed for alleged financial fraud with a committee set up by government to oversee the affairs of the market.
Trouble started yesterday when some government officials and the task force went to the market to seal up shops of traders who refused to pay their IGR when some of the defaulters (traders) revolted against the team, leading to the beating of a trader who allegedly died.
Angered by the trader’s death, other traders rioted and were on the verge of vandalising shops of some the market leaders working with the government when policemen arrived the market and dispersed them.
It was learnt that the traders immediately mobilised and attacked the IGR team members and beat some of them up while others escaped.
During a visit to the market, policemen brutalised some traders and passers-by. They bundled some of them into their Hilux vans and took them to the police headquarters.
All the shops in the largest market in the state were shut following the incident.
A trader, who gave her name simply as Ngozi, alleged that the ‘revenue collectors’ were using the IGR collection as cover to close down the shops of some traders who took government to court over the leadership crisis in the market.
Ngozi said the traders had gone to court to challenge the removal of the market leadership before the expiration of their tenure and imposition of an interim leadership on them by government.
She said: “They came to the market and were taken to the shops of the traders that took them to court and they started closing their shops, accusing them of not paying IGR.”
“One of the sons of one of the traders entered into altercation with them and in the process a fight broke out.
“As they were beating him, he fell on the ground and he hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Loveth Odah, denied that anyone was killed in the incident.
She said one person sustained injury on the head and was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for treatment.
The Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Emegha, said five shops were sealed for various reasons ranging from refusal to pay IGR to the shops being used for criminal activities in the market.
Okwuegbu, on his part, said about seven shops were sealed for not paying their taxes.
He denied knowledge of any fracas or death, adding that the exercise was peaceful.
“We sealed the shops and left peacefully. I am just hearing from you that someone died. Nothing like that happened while we were there,” he added.
Okwuegbu denied that the exercise was used to victimise some traders opposed to government’s action on the market leadership.
He said: “We served them notice to pay three times before going to seal their shops. If anyone says he or she has paid let them come and present their records and we will immediately open the shops.”
On his part, the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Market Development, Karian Emeka Ofoke, said the team in the market to go after tax and levies evaders.
He said: “We locked up their shops and left. Later, we heard there was trouble whereby we sent security agents to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order in the market. That is all I know. I don’t even envisage that somebody died. I was there in the morning and I left without resistance.”
Okowa’s wife’s sister kidnapped
The younger sister of the First Lady of Delta state, Dame Edith, the wife of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has been kidnapped by gunmen within Asaba, the state capital.
The victim, Elizabeth, was allegedly accosted by a gang of five stern-looking young men, along the popular Anwai Road, near Temple Clinic Restaurant junction, a few metres from the Government House gate in Asaba. She was whisked away in a waiting vehicle.
The victim, who is the immediate younger sister of the First Lady, was said to have been cruising round the metropolis in a black Jeep when the gang ambushed her.
An eyewitness said the gang members were armed with dangerous weapons during the operation.
The eyewitness added: “They shot sporadically into the air to scare people away. The lady was ordered to come out of her vehicle and moved into a waiting vehicle. The kidnappers zoomed off with her.”
A top government functionary at the Government House in Asaba, said the incident has since thrown the Governor’s wife and her entire family into a panic. The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, claimed ignorance, and denied any knowledge of such an abduction. The gang, however, had not opened discussion with the family.
Snakebites: Gombe state records 23 deaths from January to July
The Snake Bite Treatment and Research Centre in Kaltungo, Gombe State, says it has recorded 23 deaths out of the 1,829 cases of snake bites between January and July.
The Principal Medical Officer (PMO), of the centre, Dr Sulaiman Mohammed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaltungo on Tuesday.
“The downpour dislodges snakes from their holes to seek higher ground because they do not like wet environment.
“They climb trees, maize or millet to keep away from water; that is the reason why people are severely bitten,’’ he told NAN.
He urged the state and the Federal Government to stock the hospital with anti-venom.
”We have run out of the anti-venom drugs supplied by the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative in 2018.
”A single dose of the anti-venom is N33,000 and most people can not afford it,” he said.
Mohammed appealed to farmers to refrain from staying late in their farms, saying snakes often come out in the evening to look for prey.
”We have seen some cases where most of these bites are reported late to the hospital.
“We are calling on their relatives to stop giving snake bite victims herbs because some of the herbs cause the person to vomit, thereby making the condition to deteriorate.
“The only first aid you can give to a snake bite patient is paracetamol and then you rush to the hospital,” Mohammed said.
NAN reports that the centre in 2018, said it recorded 24 deaths between January and August.
Stop attack on Dokubo or we’ll declare war, RNDA warns protesters
The Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) in conjunction with nine other militant groups has warned some groups it called ‘shaddy’ minded persons to stop protesting against the Amnesty coordinator Charles Dokubo calling for his removal from the Amnesty office to desist forthwith or it will declare war against them.
The coordinator of the group, Major General Johnmark Ezon-Ebi a.k.a Obama, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said the evil plot of those elements have been unveiled adding that if they didn’t desist, RNDA will declare them enemies of the region.
RNDA commended Dokubo for his sterling leadership qualities and for putting up some proper structures on ground to reform and re-organise the Amnesty office.
“We strongly believe that your appointment is a right step in the right direction as a renowned conflict resolution expert, a technocrat and a true son from the Niger Delta region.
“The fake purported story surrounding the Amnesty office could lead to another uprising in the region if not properly checked. It could destroy the relative peace that is existing in the creeks.
“We therefore call on the Federal Government to discountenance such fake allegations because they are all lies doctored by some group of self-acclaimed mis- guarded corrupt minded persons parading themselves as Niger Delta leaders based in Abuja metropolis who are clamouring to take over from the Amnesty boss, ” RNDA said.
Bayelsa guber: Involve yourselves in active politics, CEHRD advises women
Ahead of the Bayelsa State governorship election which comes up on November 16, women have been advisee to be part of the decision making process of who becomes the next helmsman so that they will also share in the joy and blame of the leadership.
The advice was handed out to the women in Yenagoa on Wednesday during the formal launch of women in politics and good governance organised by the Centre for Environmental Human Rights and Development (CEHRD)
Speaking to a host of women at the event, the representatives of CEHRD, David Vareba and Marsha Nwanne told the women to be actively involved in politics and in decision making.
CEHRD said: “Bayelsa women, it is time for you to come out and participate in politics, governance and on issues that concern you. Governance concerns all women. If governance should impact on women, women should be part of that process. You should build your capacity and become part of governance.
“We know that power given is taken and that is why we want to groom women and form them in such a way that their mental frame work where women think that they are just there to be led and not to lead is over.
“We want them to go out of a particular mental frame work and have a kind of mental frame work where they will know that they need to participate in governance.”
They disclosed that the programme was meant to bring grassroots women together, help them participate in politics to coordinate, cooperate and link up with other women stakeholders who are already members of political parties and are already in governance.
Also speaking the resource person Dotimi Egbegi encouraged the women to venture into politics adding that if they can build the home, they will do better if given the opportunity to govern.
