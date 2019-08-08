Energy
Oil jumps on expectations producers may cut supply after 4% slump
Oil futures jumped more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, recovering half of the nearly 5% losses in the previous session, on expectations that lower prices may lead to production cuts.
Brent crude had rebounded to $57.75 a barrel, up $1.52, or 2.7%, from its last close by 0401 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.51, or 2.96%, to $52.60 a barrel.
Both contracts hit their lowest levels since January on Wednesday after a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories added to worries that the China-U.S. trade war could further dampen demand growth this year.
Analysts said that crude prices were moving higher on the expectation that Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and other producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may take action to support the market by reducing supply.
“The threshold is $60 a barrel and if you go below that for a significant period of time, I would expect supplies to be taken off the market in order to support prices up,” said Virendra Chauhan, an oil analyst at Energy Aspects in Singapore.
Bloomberg in a report on Wednesday cited a Saudi official saying that the country is in talks with other producers to take action to halt the oil price slide.
“Trade war rhetoric will continue to guide markets, but the comments from Saudi Arabia could lead to unprecedented action to stabilize prices,” said Alfonso Esparza, a Toronto-based senior market analyst at Oanda.
“It is hard to imagine what that would look like given how hard it was to get the OPEC+ to agree to the production limit agreement, but given the potential free fall from crude if the trade war continues, no option is off the table,” he said, referring to OPEC+, a group including OPEC and non-OPEC producers such as Russia.
Esparza added that a weaker U.S. dollar has also lent support to the oil price rebound.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, has declined 1% since July 31, the day before the United States escalated its trade dispute with China by vowing to impose more tariffs, setting in motion retaliatory steps by China, reports Reuters.
Energy
US-China trade war sends oil climbing
Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday as traders betting on falling prices bought back contracts to lock in profits after declines over the last three sessions due to the escalating trade tensions between China and United States.
Brent prices plunged more than 8% in the three sessions from their close on July 31, with U.S. President Donald Trump vowing to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports, and China making further moves against U.S. agricultural imports.
The United States also responded to a decline in the Chinese yuan on Monday by branding the country a currency manipulator later in the day.
Brent fell more than 3% on Monday as traders worried the ongoing trade dispute between the world’s two biggest oil buyers would dent demand, helping to prompt Tuesday’s short-covering.
International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 61 cents, or 1%, to $60.42 a barrel by 0544 GMT on Tuesday after earlier dipping to $59.07, the lowest since Jan. 14.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 56 cents, or 1%, to $55.25 per barrel.
“This is a more likely a correction from oversold doom and gloom positions,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets. “But with commodity markets in total disarray, this move should not be confused with a ‘risk-on’, especially in oil markets as the latest trade war escalation is flat out harmful to global growth and by extension, for oil markets.”
The United States accused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest in more than a decade. The weaker yuan would support Chinese exports by making them cheaper, but it would also raise oil-import costs for the world’s biggest importer.
The People’s Bank of China’s firmer-than-expected yuan fixing on Tuesday helped pull the currency away from the recent lows, as did an announced bond sale in the offshore market.
Concerns that the U.S.-China trade conflict has entered a phase of retaliatory action was weighing on sentiments in the oil market, which for the moment is taking less notice of tensions in the Middle East, analysts said.
Iran on Monday said it will no longer tolerate “maritime offences” in the Strait of Hormuz, a day after it seized a second oil tanker that it accused of smuggling fuel.
Oil prices may find some support later this week with a preliminary Reuters poll showing U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to fall for an eighth consecutive week, reports Reuters.
Energy
Oil gains a fifth day after US stockpile drop amid rate optimism
Oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, buoyed by a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories and as investors awaited a widely expected cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the first in more than 10 years.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up 44 cents, or 0.7%, at $65.16 a barrel by 0324 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 41 cents, or 0.7%, to $58.46 a barrel.
“The market is quite optimistic leading into what the Fed is going to do on interest rates and as a result of that we’ll see more demand,” Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Probis Group in Sydney, said by phone, referring to the widely expected cut.
Central bankers in the United States began their two-day meeting on Tuesday and were expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
U.S. consumer spending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to slower economic growth and benign inflation that cemented expectations of Fed rate cuts.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his call for the Fed to make a large interest rate cut. That would be an unlikely move by the central bankers, Barratt said.
Despite the gains in prices, Brent is set to ease in July due to ongoing worries about demand, heading for a decline of about 2%, while WTI is down 1 cent.
Still, U.S. inventories have been falling in recent weeks suggesting demand concerns are overstated.
Crude stockpiles fell again last week, along with gasoline and distillate inventories, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.
“There is a definitive seasonal trend emerging as inventory draws continue to beat analysts’ expectations by a mile suggesting analysts have grossly underestimated consumption and the breadth of seasonal demand this year,” VM Markets Pte said in a note.
Crude inventories fell by 6 million barrels in the week ended July 26 to 443 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a decrease of 2.6 million barrels, the API data showed.
If confirmed by U.S. government data on Wednesday morning, the decline would put crude stocks down for a seventh week in a row. That would be longest stretch since they fell for a record 10 consecutive weeks ending in January 2018.
Total crude stockpiles, however, would still be about 3% higher than the five-year average, reports Reuters.
Business
Ladan out, Shakur in as oil industry’s shake up rocks DPR
By: Adeola Yusuf
The reign of Mr. Modacai Ladan as Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) ended at the weekend as the gale of shake up rocking the oil industry rocked the department.
Ladan who should have retired about two years ago due to age and number of years in active service, was left to enjoy a four year term as the director.
He eventually retired from the DPR, according to a statement by the agency, after 32 years of services.
Sequel to Ladan’s retirement, the agency Deputy Director and Head, Corporate Services Division, Mr Ahmad Shakur has become the Acting Director, the statement read.
It explained that Shakur who was the most senior director in the agency became the Acting Director “in line with the provisions of Circular Ref. No.SGF.50/S.II/C.S/268.
Ladan served between the period of 2015 to 2019.
“The former Director has formally handed over the affairs of the Department to the most senior officer Mr Ahmad Rufai Shakur, the Deputy Director and Head, Corporate Services Division in an Acting capacity.
“ Shakur comes on board with over 32 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry with very robust service records in the regulatory arm of the sector.
“The acting director is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University with a Master of Business Administration degree”.
It stated that Shakur held various positions across the value chain of the DPR from the zonal offices to headquarter and had attended numerous management and leadership courses locally and internationally.
It added that this include notable institutions like the Columbia Business School, New York USA and Wharton Business School, Pennsylvania, USA.
“He also embodied with renowned past records in strategic leadership, corporate governance and optimal performance, Shakur is expected to steer the Department to the next level,” it stated
Business
Shell surges domestic gas distribution by 150%
Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) has increased its gas distribution capacity by over 150 per cent.
Managing Director, SNG, Ed Ubong, said this at the recent media launch of the 2019 edition of the Shell in Nigeria Briefing Notes, an annual publication detailing the activities of the business interests of the global energy giant in Nigeria.
He said this was due to the safe completion of its second gas train, the Agbara-Ota Capacity Increase Project, which enables the company and its partners to achieve regular gas supply to subscribed industries in Ogun state.
“Apart from increasing the distribution capacity in existing states where it operates, SNG is maturing opportunities to expand its gas distribution network to new states,” he said.
“On completion of its expansion projects, over 1,000 megawatts equivalent of energy will be directly supplied to various industrial parks and manufacturing companies in Nigeria.”
The completed first phase of its pipeline expansion in Abia State is connecting manufacturing industries in the Osisioma area directly to pipeline gas.
It will also deliver pipeline gas to the IPP consortium that provides electricity to the popular Ariaria market in Abia State – one of the largest open stall markets in West Africa, with over 37,000 shops.
The 1st Phase of the Ariaria IPP project commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 currently provides electricity to over 4,000 shops.
Ubong said: “Shell as a leading energy company is committed to supporting the Federal government’s aspiration to grow the domestic gas market, making domestic infrastructure investments under the right commercial conditions and continuing to birth domestic gas projects that will be major game-changers in Nigeria’s quest for cleaner energy sufficiency, industrialisation and economic growth.
Business
‘Nigeria’s oil sector law worsens investment deficit’
- Petroleum Act is 50 years old – Expert
The law in operation for the oil sector in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest exporter of crude, is outdated, National Coordinator of Publish What You Pay in Nigeria, Peter Egbule, has said.
He said this in a document, noting that while the global oil sector is being driven by latest technology, the Petroleum Act in use for the sector in Nigeria is 50 year old and this is worsening investment deficit rocking the country.
This and the Illicit Finance Flows (IFFs) are making the country to lose multi-million dollars in FDI.
Governance, he said, is a continuum. “It is one thing to proclaim an interest and another thing to follow it through to ensure that punitive measures are put in place,” he said.
“For the past 20 years, there have been arguments surrounding the Petroleum Industry Bill, which has been divided into four and the four of them have different aspects that need to be controlled within the oil and gas sector. But what we have is an important sector being loosely regulated. The current Petroleum Act is as old as 50 years and we all know that the dynamics then are not same with what we have now, just as the pricing and interests are not the same.”
The energy dynamic across the globe is, according to him, changing by the day, and the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy is oil and gas.
“The question is, what measures are we taking to tackle corruption in the sector? You then have a policy that guides investment and revenue disbursement,” he said.
“The NEITI report indicting NNPC was carried over from 2015 to the 2016 report. NNPC received royalties from the NLNG, which is close to $15b.
“And the law says that the NNPC is operating on behalf of the equity of the Federal Government. Now, the NNPC received on behalf of the Federal Government and decided to spend un-appropriated funds on behalf of the Federal Government without remitting into the Federation Account.
“This is happening because there are no consequences and I believe that some people are benefitting from this dysfunctional situation.”
On the implications of IFFs on our economy, he said: “Financially, we are bleeding to death, as funds that should be used to develop the country are slowly being moved out of this country.”
Beyond that, he said there is lack of confidence on the part of investors.
“Genuine investors would want to invest in a country where they can monitor their transactions; where they think that their money is safe, and where they are policies and institutions that would hold people accountable in the event of defaults.
“So, all these are pointers that the economy is not secure and safe for them to invest in. So, we are losing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) because of IFF.”
Business
Nigerian firm completes oil search survey in Uganda
Nigerian firm, Oranto Petroleum Limited, has successfully completed its seismic data acquisition survey over the Ngassa block located near Uganda’s western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A seismic survey is a technique usually done to explore and appraise oil and gas operations to get a clearer idea of the structures underneath the earth’s surface.
It involves the use of energy produced by instruments such as a seismic vibrator (onshore) or an air gun (in water) to generate waves that go through the earth’s layers and “bounce-back” from different rock layers. The reflected and refracted waves are then recorded by receivers (geophones on land or hydrophones in water) to produce the first image of the subsurface.
This technique is used to interpret what may lie underneath the ground or seabed (oil, gas, water, faults, and folds) without having to drill into the earth.
The data acquired is then used by companies to make decisions of a suitable location where to drill a well.
Oranto contracted the UK-based IMC Geophysical Services Ltd to undertake the survey, which began in mid April this year and went on until May 18.
The Ngassa block lies on the eastern banks of Lake Albert, within the villages of Tonya A, Tonya B, Kijjangi, Mbegu, Kaiso and Kyehoro, in Hoima and Kikuube districts.
This block was initially part of Exploration Area 2 licensed to Tullow Uganda Operations Pty Limited but reverted to the government after the expiry of Tullow’s appraisal period.
Before Oranto’s exercise, 32 seismic surveys had been undertaken in the Albertine Graben, resulting in the acquisition of about 7,000-line kilometres of 2D seismic data and about 2,000 square kilometres of 3D seismic data.
Two-dimensional seismic data displays a slice of the earth while 3D seismic data displays a three-dimensional model of the subsurface.
Two-thirds of this block is covered by good quality 2D seismic data while the remaining third is covered by 3D seismic data acquired between 2003 and 2008.
The acquired data will be analysed together with the pre-existing 2D and 3D data to better define the north-eastern part of the Ngassa mega prospect.
“The survey involved the acquisition of 326 line kilometres of off shore (on Lake Albert) 2D seismic data over the Ngassa Contract Areas,” said Dozith Abeinomugisha, Director Exploration at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU).
Conclusion of this exercise represents an important step by the licensee in fulfilling its obligations for the first two-year exploration phase that runs from October 2017 to October 2019.”
Business
A second look at NIPPs
The incessant collapse of the national grid raises questions on the huge investment sunk into transmission and generation strata of Nigeria’s power sector. Adeola Yusuf examines the potency of these investments, taking a second look at solutions from independent power plants.
Nigeria has been losing billions of naira due to poor power supply. This is because energy is the life-wire of any economy. The transmission grid is characteristically susceptible to system collapse when generation is below 3,500mw and the available spinning reserve capacity is low. During such system disturbance, the 11 distribution companies are only “on station supply” where they cannot service their customers because there is no power to give to customers. This is possibly due to some power plants going down due to non-supply of gas and the only power you get from the national grid when you are on station supply is what you will use to run your base radio. You can’t send it to customers.
Meanwhile, a super grid is the solution to Nigeria’s current transmission network power woes. Super transmission grid is a model transmission line that can take huge power, thereby reducing system collapse. The good news is that this is expected be achieved under the Nigeria Independent Power Plant (NIPP) Phase 2.
The journey to super grid
Reportedly, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), a company responsible for NIPPs, has received proposals from interested foreign investors for partnership and financing of the NIPP Phase II projects. Aside foreign partnership, funding for the projects can also come from the three tiers of government via divestment of their equity holdings.
The NIPP was initiated in response to the deplorable state of power infrastructure and the inappropriate framework for private sector investment in the Nigerian electricity industry pre-2005. Its scope covers the entire value chain in the power sector, namely generation, transmission and distribution. Since 2005 when the NIPP was conceived, the federal, state and local governments through the NDPHC (a government agency owned by the three tiers of government) have implemented it jointly.
The NDPHC equity structure is as follows: Federal Government 47 per cent; 36 states, 35 per cent and 774 Local governments, 18 per cent.
Understanding the NDPHC funding model
Domiciled in the presidency, the NDPHC has been funded via the Excess Crude Savings Accounts and its capital funding sum currently is put at $8.46 billion. Before the birth of NIPP/NDPHC in 2005, Nigeria could barely generate 2,000MW of electricity.
The country neither had any gas-fired power station nor even the gas infrastructure to generated electricity. Nigeria had transmission capacity of 4,495 Kilometre (km) on its 330Kv lines. The country’s transformer capacity on the 132/33Kv band was 5,700MVA and on the 330/132Kv Transformer Capacity, Nigeria had 5,300MVA. In terms of distribution projects, then the country had 33/11KV sub-stations of 8,148MVA and 33KV and 11/0.41KV substation with 32,000MVA capacity.
“With the coming of the NIPP and 14 years after, a document from the NDPHC said Nigeria’s transmission capacity on its 330Kv lines increased to 6,932 Km or 46 per cent.
“In the same period, the NDPHC increased the country’s transformer capacity on the 132/33Kv band to 11,118MVA or by 42 per cent and today Nigeria’s transformer capacity on the 330/132Kv band is 11,590MVA, an increment of 93 per cent,” stated the document.
“The NIPP/NDPHC also improved the country’s distribution infrastructure, increasing 33/11KV sub-stations of 11,649MVA, up by 43 per cent and 33KV and 11/0.41KV substation with 84,170MVA capacity, a 163 per cent increment.
‘The NDPHC built 10 gas-fired power stations are with a combined installed capacity of 4,528.5MW.”
Today, the NDPHC-built power plants, the document added, contribute an average of 900MW to the national grid, with about 820MW idle for reasons of evacuation capacity.
“Other achievements of the NIPP/NDPHC in its Phase 1 include: building gas pipelines, gas metering and regulating stations grouped into seven lots for the delivery of natural gas to these power plants; expanding the country’s power transmission capacity through 25 lots as follows: 5,590MVA of 330/132Kv transformer capacity; 3,313MVA of 132/33Kv transformer capacity; 2,194km of 330Kv lines; 809km of 132kv lines; 10 new 330Kv substations; 7 new 132Kv substations; and expansion of 36 existing 330Kv and 132KV substations; execution of 296 distribution projects in 43 lots across the country, which has given the country 3,540MVA injection substation capacity; 2,600Km of 11Kv lines for HVDS; 25,900 CSP distribution transformers and 1,700km of 33Kv lines among others. However, in spite of these achievements, poor supply has remained epileptic, necessitating the need to begin the second phase of the NIPP, which was preconceived via a divestment and reinvestment plan by initiators of the NIPP.”
Three tiers and 80 % divestment angle
Instead of pulling out completely and leaving the citizenry at the mercy of private sector operators, the three tiers of government have only divested 80 per cent of their equity in one leg of the tripod – the NIPP Generation Assets – to private investors.
To also make room for private sector participation and efficiency in the power distribution sector, the three tiers of government sold their distribution assets to private distribution companies (DISCOs), of which $1.5 billion cost is recoverable from the DISCOs over a period of 10 years. The three tiers of government still have intact their transmission assets ($2 billion as at December 2015) and gas assets ($500 million as at December 2015), which equities they can divest to the private sector in the future to make more profits from their initial joint $8.46 billion investment in NIPP Phase I. In essence, the three tiers of government have invested $8.46 billion to expand Nigeria’s generation, transmission and distribution capacities and built a gas infrastructure to power 10 new gas-fired power plants.
Impediments to progress
Despite the potential highlighted above, there are issues that require urgent attention.
First, to get the Phase 2 work done, the three tiers of government and other stakeholders must close ranks to combat a number of challenges such as inadequate gas for full commercial operations; litigation in respect of bids for Alaoji, Gbarain and Omoku power plants; and NNPC/NGC plans to divert gas on the western axis and 240mmscf to Omotosho and Geregu.
There are also concerns about capacity for transmission and distribution, increasing acts of vandalism on NIPP/NDPHC facilities, especially bombing of gas pipelines and other power infrastructure in the Niger Delta.
This is where stakeholders in the power sector look up to the Ministry of Power for policy guidance and leadership in the sector. The National Assembly is also expected to play its crucial legislative roles to move the power sector forward.
Since the return to constitutional rule in Nigeria in 1999, the federal government has invested heavily into the power sector to meet Nigeria’s huge energy demand and the NDPHC has been part of a special arrangement to fast-track the attainment of stable power supply. It has contributed over 22,000,000 WHr of energy daily to the national grid. It has also provided the System Operator with critical services.
The renewables’ investments
Now launching into its phase 11 on renewable energy, starting off with Azuri will further impact Nigerians. With an average of 325 days of bright sunlight yearly, solar power can be one of Nigeria’s top lucrative business opportunity and a sure way to bring electricity to its millions of citizens. Many Nigerians still fall back on generators to meet their huge energy needs and it will take additional huge investment and time to meet all the need of Nigerians from the national grid.
Solar power with its cheap, easy to deploy effectiveness can help millions to afford stable power supply through good payments schemes. It is this initiative that the NDPHC has actively commenced.
ABC of NDPHC
The NIPP is the largest single intervention in power infrastructure in Africa and the implementation has not been without challenges. With an overall level of completion of projects in excess of 80 per cent, the balance of which are on the verge of completion, the NDPHC has definitely delivered on large parts of its phase 1 & II mandates of providing robust power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure for the nation. The power throughput in Nigeria remains at about 12GW at generation level, 5.5GW at Transmission level and about 5GWat Distribution level, a situation that has restricted the improvement of service delivery at the last mile to consumers. In recognition of the subsisting gaps in power infrastructure, the NDPHC looks forward to completing its mandate by doing a lot more for Nigeria under NIPP phase II.
The nation will fully benefit from a world-class transmission infrastructure and a more diversified generation-mix underpinned on the utilization of alternative sources of power generation including renewables. Under phase II and to boost the federal government policy on escalating renewable energy opportunities through dependable solar alternative, the NDPHC has officially commenced a partnership with Azuri, a company with track record of success in its operations in East Africa. This partnership flagged off at Wuna village in the FCT, Abuja and is a part of the Presidential Initiative on Rural Solar Home Lighting Systems.
The NDPHC is actively involved in this presidential initiative where at it’s beginning, 20,000 units of solar home systems are now being deployed in under-served rural areas with no access to the national grid. Most rural dwellers in Nigeria have relied on kerosene lanterns and candles for their energy needs for decades, but this clean energy initiative, which apart from creating jobs and enabling solar installers and agents, will definitely boost general economic activities in the communities and make life more worth living. New small businesses will open and students can make better use of their nights. Solar power with its cheap, easy to deploy effectiveness can help millions to afford stable power supply through good payments schemes. It is this initiative that the NDPHC has actively commenced. In a continent where more than half of the world’s total population without electricity live, this NDPHC phase 11 project will definitely reduce the number of Nigerians whose productivity level have been cut down due to absence of energy. The company has keyed into the federal government’s ambitious renewable energy policy, which aims to increase energy production from renewable sources from 13 percent of total electricity generation in 2015 to 23 percent in 2025.
The NDPHC was formed in 2005 as the legal vehicle to implement the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) using private sector-orientated best business practices. Under phase 1 of the NIPP, the NDPHC has built 10 thermal Plants close to source of natural gas supply in the Niger Delta and some locations in the West. Under phase 11, it was to further strengthen Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure, build hydropower Plants in the North and move into the utilization of alternative sources of power generation including renewables. It is said to have been religiously following this corporate mission.
By its mandate, the NDPHC has been confronted by the challenge of inadequate power generation capacity in Nigeria.
It has grown Nigeria’s generating capacity by about 60 percent within the 13 years of its existence, contributing over 35 per cent of the current installed capacity. Its relatively self-effacing modus operandi since its inception, has not limited its meeting 80 per cent of its targeted capacity. Eight functional out of 10 NIPP power plants; along with associated gas transmission metering; adding huge MVA capacity to the national grid, have been achieved. Fully completed power plants include 750MW Olorunsogo II, 450MW Sapele, 434MW Geregu II, 450MW Omotosho II, 450MW Ihovbor, 450MW Alaoji, 563MW Calabar and 225MW Gbarain. Imminently completed ones include 225MW Omoku, 338MW Egbema and 530mw 2nd Phase Alaoji. The company’s overall contribution to the transmission system is increasing daily as the NIPP comes to full stream.
NDPHC in its first phase of operations was mandated to deliver power nationwide through massive gas-fired power plants. It has gone further ahead in its phase II and also succeeded in building thousands of kilometers of transmission lines across the country; building thousands of kilometers of distribution lines and support substations; building gas pipelines that will supply gas to these power stations to realize generation targets. Eight of the 10 power plants in the NIPP portfolio, along with associated gas transmission metering/receiving infrastructure projects to support commercial operation, have been commissioned and connected to the national grid contributing over 22,000,000kWHr of energy daily.
Many of the NIPP power plants on the national grid also provide ancillary services in support of system operations, a contribution critical for stabilizing the national grid. This is definitely a concrete contribution to the nation’s supply of electricity. All these were achieved despite the fact that power generation is often disrupted by acts of vandalism on gas pipelines and transmission lines. Also, that the NDPHC is owed an accumulated debt of over N94billion by the electricity market
Last line
NDPHC must continue its march to attain stable electricity supply for Nigerians. It should use every available means to raise the generation, transmission and distribution of power supply on the principle of best services.
As said by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, “Nigeria is dedicated to easing of access to power, particularly solar power, for the people.’’
Therefore, serious attention should be given to renewable energy sources by government far beyond paying lips services to it.
In a continent where more than half of the world’s total population without electricity live, the NDPHC phase II project, if properly implemented, will definitely reduce the number of Nigerians whose productivity level have been cut down due to absence of energy.
Business
Refineries: FG shops for foreign investors
The Federal Government has wooed foreign investors to take full advantage of Investment opportunities in the colocation of refinery, modular refineries and other investments in Nigeria’s gas sector, which is said to be currently worth $50 billion.
Conveying the invite to South Africa in Lagos at the Nigeria – South Africa Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting, the Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr.Ladan Modecai, explained that his action was ignited by the conviction that there is prospect for gas in Nigeria beyond its shores.
He disclosed that such investment prospects abound in the development of upstream gas fields with a total of 37.4 trillion cubic feet, Trans-Nigeria gas pipeline project, Gas Revolution Industrial Park at Ogidigben FTZ, three power plants for additional 3.2GW capacity, licensing and establishment of several modular refineries, collocating a refinery within Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company ,rehabilitation/upgrade of the refineries, revamp of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and building of new CNG plants across the country as well as pipeline and storage tank construction.
The DPR’s boss, who was represented by its deputy manager, gas exploration and production, Josephn Ogunsola, said Nigeria must leverage its gas potential to enlarge the national cake for sustainable development of the country.
He said: ‘The National Gas Policy, Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Program and Gas Network Code are key enablers in charting our path towards Optimum Gas Development and Gas-Based Industrialisation. Most of the erstwhile constraints are being addressed in a holistic manner through government policies, reforms and gas monetisation drive. Hitherto, absence of robust legislative, physical and commercial structures for gas and mono product nature of economy have militated against the achievement of gas utilization.”
He emphasized the need for stakeholders in the nation’s economy to shun blame game over the lingering incidence of gas flaring in the country, saying Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme remains the best panacea to flaring in Nigeria
The director, who disclosed that over 170 flare locations spread across the Niger Delta, reiterated that achieving zero flares in Nigeria by 2020 will require up to USD 3 billion in investments.
He added that the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP) will ensure positive impact to communities in the Niger Delta and monetize wasted gas resources in Nigeria.
According to him: ‘Elimination of flared gas is a win for all parties across Nigeria. There is need to promote collaboration between private, public, and social sectors with a view to ensuring a commercially viable investments with positive returns and minimise government’s action to streamline implementation’’
He reiterated federal government’s aspirations to grow oil and gas reserves to 40 billion barrels and 200 trillion cubic feet by 2020 and promote domestic gas supply sufficiency in the country
He added that the government is not leaving any stone unturned to boost domestic crude refining capacity by 50 per cent, promote full price deregulation and liberalisation and create enabling environment for integrated petroleum products/ gas distribution networks.
In his remarks, Country Manager, Nigeria,Sasol Chemicals ,Oscar Mdluli, emphasized the need for Nigeria to make the abundance of its gas potential centerpiece of its economic growth.
He also lauded the roles the DPR is playing in repositioning the country’s gas sector.
Business
Total, PowerChina strike fresh deal
Total Marketing & Services and PowerChina International Group Limited have signed a B2B preferred supplier agreement to extend their existing relationship to a worldwide perimeter.
Under this pact, Total, a statement issued to announce the deal said shall consider PowerChina International and its affiliates as “higher priority customers,” which may have access to privileged services, secured products supply and favorable pricings. Likewise, PowerChina International agrees to engage in purchasing processes with Total and its affiliates.
PowerChina, a global leader in energy and related infrastructure fields, and Total, a global integrated energy producer and provider, are both key players in their respective fields with a worldwide large presence.
The complementary geographical footprint between the two companies will allow the development of new commercial relationships and shall open new areas for collaboration. With this strategic partnership, both companies according to the statement, confirm their commitment to work together, at both local and corporate levels, to address their future market and technology challenges.
Furthermore, Total intends to provide its flexible, innovative and cost effective energy solutions to support PowerChina’s international growth.
This large range of solutions could include storage facilities, technical support for Total products, multiple digital tools, for example -including Optimizer-, to help Powerchina INTL reduce their total operating costs.
Business
NNPC: Of litigation and sleaze
Cost of a single litigation at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), latest document shows, was inflated by $262.5 million. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, reveals how inflation of litigation costs is fast becoming another major source of corruption at the Corporation
Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN) came visiting at the NNPC Towers in Abuja last Tuesday. During the visit, the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, saw an opportunity to tell the world how his NNPC is faring in the tango with corruption. NNPC is faced with myriads of litigations, Baru, who was conferred with an honourary fellowship award by CIFIPN told his guests. The volume and values of crude oil, which the Corporation produces daily, as well as its presence across all the oil value chain in the country could, of course, not make it free of any litigation. The ugly trend of corruption infused into the litigations between the Corporation and many of its contractors and concessionaires is, however, a new source of worry. One of the litigations involving the Corporation gulped over N13.125 billion ($37.5 million) from NNPC’s account. An early demand of $400 million (over N140 billion) by International Petroleum Corporation (IPCO) in the same litigation was stopped based on corruption suspicion, Baru stated according to a document sourced from NNPC’s headquarters. Basically, the cost was inflated by $362.5 million (N126.875 billion) – about 300 percent inflation.
Angle for arbitration
The inflation of litigation cost by $362.5 million is very bad, but this is the worst: a $1.6 billion fraud was uncovered at the Corporation through arbitration. The Corporation, in the words of Baru, recorvered this “$1.6 billion savings” from the arbitration between its flagship upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and the Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Nigeria Limited (EDCN). This feat was better for the Corporation, but it’s a smoking gun for a multi-million dollars sleaze rocking the Corporation through litigation. Recall that NNPC boss made the confirmation of litigation sleaze at the Corporation during a visit by CIFIPN. A brief about the group will, therefore, show the extent the Corporation could go in fight against corruption if properly monitored by it’s new friend-group. CIFIPN is an anti-fraud organisation saddled with the responsibility of providing skills to professionals from relevant fields on the use of science and technology to detect, prevent and investigate fraud and also put some measures to prevent future occurrence A by the Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted the GMD as saying that the Corporation succeeded in making a lot of savings from some companies that had litigations with her. He did not disclose the total sum of the savings.
Baru’s declaration
The GMD, however, declared that through his management’s determination to fight corruption, NNPC paid only $37.5 million out of the $400 million initially demanded by International Petroleum Corporation (IPCO) in a litigation, amounting to 91.5 per cent savings, adding that it was sheer act of courage for the NNPC team to follow through with the cases without compromise considering the humongous amount involved. He said most of the cases were brought to the fore through fraud and forensic investigation, which helped the Corporation to get value for money. “So, this Institute’s intention is laudable and the conferment of fellowship on me will make me more determined to support their activities and being a patron, will help me to share with them some of the knowledge and training that I have received as a certified fraud examiner,” Baru informed. He stated that the collaboration with the institute would create an enabling environment for many people to be trained in-country, saying this would go a long way to stem fraud, corruption and cybercrime in the society. Baru averred that the most important thing for any economy and any business was to make sure that fraud did not occur, stressing that the prevention aspect was key to achieving the desired result of a corruption-free Nigeria. The NNPC GMD noted with nostalgia that as the second Chairman of NNPC Anti-Corruption Committee in 2004, he ensured that all staff of the corporation and its various stakeholders were educated about NNPC’s corporate policies and the various anti-corruption acts in the country in order to avoid fraudulent transactions.
Mentioning Buhari’s name
Baru, like many of his counterparts at various government’s ministries, department and agencies (MDAs), applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for being the source of strength of his anticorruption drive at NNPC. The president, he said, is deserving of accolades for the support he was said to have extended to the NNPC to ensure sanity in the system, amphasizing that the anti-corruption stance of the Federal Government had added a lot of value to the nation’s hydrocarbon operations. Dr. Baru also said that under his watch, the corporation had made significant progress in terms of fraud detection, prevention and control. “There is a lot of sanity that has happened in the industry as a result of this,” he said. “We have also been able to stem fraud. High profile court cases were been set up to defraud the NPDC. “ If you see the amount of money involved, if you do not have people who are determined to fight corruption, our chances would have been compromised by over 1.6 billion dollars. “We have had cases, like NNPC versus IPCO, where they are demanding over 400 million dollars, and because of their activities, we were able to settle out of court with them for 37.5 million dollars, which is a saving of several percentages, about less than 10 per cent of the total amount.” he said Baru added that the recovery was possible as all staff of the corporation and its business partners had imbibe transparency in all areas of their operations.
Support from CIFIPN
Earlier, the Pro tem President of CIFIPN, Dr. Victoria Enape, said Dr. Baru was conferred with the award because he was a champion of anti-corruption in NNPC, stressing that the partnership with the corporation would ensure effective prevention of fraud, corruption and cybercrimes in Nigeria. Highpoint of the event was the conferment and presentation of plaque and anti-corruption books to Dr. Baru as Fellow and Patron for the Institute in recognition of his contributions to the antifraud crusade in Nigeria.
Last line
The on-going reforms at the Corporation is stalled by the decline of assent to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) by President Buhari. The bill has been returned to the National Assembly to effect correction desired by the President. This should be done and all other processes should be fast-tracked. Even in its present state, NNPC needs to do more to stem the tide of corruption, particularly the fresh ones that come in the toga of litigations. Lastly, CIFIPN, all anti-corruption agencies, the media and all Nigerians should keep tracking corruption cases at the Corporation and the record of management in tackling the menace.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Senator Kashamu’s mother dies at 96
-
News5 hours ago
Awaiting Mbaise University
-
News5 hours ago
Chieftaincy dispute: Ruling House sues Akeredolu, others for N100m
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
Lagos NURTW chairman can’t endorse successor –Chieftain
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
Abductors free Enugu traditional ruler, wife
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Court remands man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter
-
Sports17 hours ago
Danjuma picks Nnadozie, Duru, 16 others for Rabat 2019
-
News21 hours ago
Report: Cambodia to cut public holidays from 28 to 22