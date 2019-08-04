Business
Oil prices rise for 5th day as stockpiles fall
Oil prices rose for a fifth day at the weekend, supported by a drop in United States’ inventories and investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $65.12 a barrel by 0842 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $58.25 a barrel. Central bankers in the U.S. began their two-day meeting on Tuesday and were expected to cut interest rates, with President Donald Trump, reiterating his call for the Fed to make a large cut.
“The move has long been anticipated and represents a double boon for oil prices – on one hand, it should encourage U.S. oil demand and on the other, it will apply downward pressure on the dollar,’’ said PVM Oil Associates analyst, Stephen Brennock.
Oil stockpiles fell again last week, along with gasoline and distillate inventories, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed on Tuesday. Crude inventories fell by six million barrels to 443 million barrels in the week ended July 26, against a forecast for a drop of 2.6 million barrels in a Reuters’ poll of analysts.
“The outlook for another draw in U.S. crude inventories and renewed outages in Libya is supporting oil prices,’’ said UBS oil analyst, Giovanni Staunovo. Libya’s Sharara oilfield, the country’s largest, shut down on Tuesday after a problem with a valve on the pipeline linking it to the Zawiya oil terminal.
Tensions in the Middle East remain high, providing another bullish catalyst for prices, with the U.S. formally asking Germany to join France and Britain to help to secure the Strait of Hormuz after the seizure of a British tanker by Iran. Germany has expressed scepticism about the request.
BP Finance Chief, Brian Gilvary said the British company has not taken any of its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz since a July 10 attempt by Iran to seize one of its vessels. Market participants are also closely watching the U.S.-China meeting in Shanghai as both countries seek to end a year-long trade war.
Although, expectations are low for progress after combative remarks from President Trump, News Agency of Nigeria and Reuters report. The meeting comes as a survey showed that China’s factory activity shrank for the third month in a row in July, underlining the growing strains placed by the trade war on the world’s second-biggest economy and one of the biggest oil consumers.
Business
Nigeria’s Internet subscribers drop by 400,000 in June
Statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that the number of Nigerians subscribed to the Internet in the country dropped by about 400,000 subscribers from 122.6 million to 122.2 million in June. Nairametrics gathered that the rate of reduction might not be unconnected to concerns around the speed of internet download and the hasty consumption of data.
On a network by network basis, the leading service provider in the country’s mobile internet industry, MTN Nigeria, lost 178,103 internet subscribers last month. According to the data, MTN’s total internet subscribers stood at 52.4 million in May this year, while the number dropped to 52.2 million in June.
This is the first time MTN Nigeria would lose internet subscribers in about a year. The data also revealed that the number of 9mobile’s active internet subscribers has continued to fall for over two years. In June 2019, 9mobile suffered a dip; its internet subscribers declined to 9.03 million as against 9.35 million recorded in May 2019.
The company’s market share in the entire industry remains 9 per cent of the market or 15.96 million subscribers, however. Globacom gained close to half the number of customers lost by MTN in June, with a 196,000 increase in internet subscribers. Airtel saw an addition of 42,000 to its total internet subscribers in June as well.
MTN still dominates the market though, with 65.25 million persons or 38 per cent of people resident in Nigeria hooked up to their service. Indigenous-owned Globacom is second with a 27 per cent share of the market or 46.59 million subscribers on its network. Airtel, whose shares were recently floated on the local and international exchange markets in June, witnessed a slow rise in market share.
The provider is catering to 26.43 per cent of the customer base or 45.92 million subscribers.
Business
AGOA: ‘Nigeria failed to utilise multibillion dollar export scheme’
In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI ex-rays how Nigeria’s underdeveloped industrial sector prevented it from taking advantage of Africa Growth and Opportunity Act to push its products into the big and diversified American market. He concludes that the disadvantage of the country’s industrial setback will be more felt when the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) comes into effect
Africa Growth Opportunity Act
The Africa Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a United States’ trade initiative to boost African exports to the US. The Act, which was passed in 2000 and extended four years to 2025, abolished import duties for more than 1,800 products manufactured in eligible sub-Sahara African countries, including Nigeria.
The trade agreement primarily set out to galvanise the African economy covered 15 years and has since elapsed in 2015. For Nigeria’s non oil products to be accepted, the standards must meet the requirements of the US. Nigeria and other Africa countries on the programme have failed to utilize the opportunity in the first 15 years, they have been given a second chance when the programme was extended by another 10 years. The President, Nigeria American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), Chief Olabintam Famuti, however said that the country is now set to fully utilise the AGOA programme after under utilising its opportunities in the past.
Famuti said it was appalling that as at 2014, Nigeria only exported $6 million worth of goods to the USA compared to $6billion accounted for by other Sub-Saharan African nations. Speaking at a public presentation of five books based on the art of exporting goods by Abiodun Oyefeso, the president of Success Edge Exporters Limited and a member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), export promotion council, Famuti said Nigeria’s over reliance on oil was the reason for the present economic predicament.
He lamented that the AGOA programme, now renewed till 2025 by US Congress after its first term from 2000 to 2015, was abused in its first term by Nigerian leaders who instead of maximising the opportunities by leveraging on the 6500 items allowed to be exported, relied only on crude oil. He said NACC is working hard to make sure that Nigeria is made the third economic hub after the contract for the economic hub in Ghana expires this October, which will position the country to take full advantage of AGOA and focus on exportation of nonoil products. AGOA (including GSP) imports by the US for 2017 totaled $13.8 billion, up 68 per cent compared to 2001 (the first full-year of AGOA trade). Petroleum products continued to account for the largest portion of AGOA imports with a 69 per cent share of overall AGOA imports.
AGOA non-oil imports were $4.3 billion in 2017, more than triple the amount in 2001. Several non-oil sectors experienced sizable increases during this period, including vehicles and parts, apparel, jewelry and parts, cocoa paste, cocoa powder, fruits, nuts, and footwear. South Africa was the largest nonoil AGOA beneficiary.
Top AGOA suppliers were Nigeria ($6.1 billion; mainly crude oil), South Africa, ($2.9 billion; mainly vehicles and parts, iron and steel, fruits and nuts), Angola ($2.3 billion; mainly crude oil), Chad ($590 million; mainly crude oil), and Kenya ($408 million; mainly apparel, macadamia nuts, cut flowers). Other leading AGOA beneficiaries included Lesotho (apparel), Mauritius (apparel), Madagascar (apparel), Ethiopia (footwear), Cote d’Ivoire (cocoa paste and cocoa powder), and Ghana (cocoa paste/powder, apparel). Exports as the way forward A former Director General, National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. John Isemede said only detailed and planned exportation strategy will take the country from recession.
Reviewing one of the books: ” How to Succeed in Export Business”, he said there must be balance of trade between imports and exports as the country is rushing to sign partnership agreements with other countries without looking at the critical details involved.
He said: “God has blessed Nigeria with so many resources compared to other nations but its disgraceful the way we have gone about it to the extent that the country is so poor among the comity of nations. “We must strive to succeed in exportation for us to be a great country and Nigerian ambassadors must also be made to work as Nigerians in diaspora are not remitting anything back home compared to citizens of other nations despite the fact that we are having professionals abroad”.
The author of the books, Mr. Abiodun Oyefeso said for the country to be developed, attention must be paid to the solid minerals deposits it has comparative advantage of over other countries. Oyefeso said Nigerians must take advantage of the huge market in the exportation business to make vision 2020 achievable and also because crude oil is gradually becoming a thing of the past in developed nations
. Government strategy on exports under AGOA Coming ahead the next AGOA strategy forum coming up in Ivory Coast, the US government has said that Nigeria has not been able to take full advantage of the trade programme only exporting crude oil. Speaking to newsmen through a telephonic briefing at the US Embassy in Lagos last week, the Assistant US Trade Representative for Africa, Constance Hamilton, said: “Nigeria has not taken advantage of AGOA because it focuses too much on oil.”
The telephonic briefing, which was set up to discuss the next AGOA Forum, which would be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from August 4 to 6, was also attended by the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy. Answering question from Sunday Telegraph on why Nigerian companies have not been able to efficiently key into the business opportunities offered by AGOA, Hamilton said that the bulk of Nigeria’s exports to the United States, under AGOA, still consists of oil.
“I think that Nigeria has not taken advantage of AGOA because they send us mainly oil, so in a certain extent, to answer your question, they actually are taking advantage of it—probably more than some of the other countries—but it is petroleum.
And oil doesn’t really create the kind of jobs or other benefits from trade that I think that countries are looking for. “So I think that Nigeria, and I think the new government is talking about trying to expand and go beyond just petroleum production and get into other things, but that really is a question for what Nigeria wants to see happen. “You’re part of ECOWAS. ECOWAS is always talking about the liberalization of trade barriers, removing those barriers to trade and investment.
I think that the fact that Nigeria has now joined the conversation with the Continental Free-Trade Area Agreement ; it will also be submitting its commitments on liberalization, those are opportunities to open up the Nigerian market in many, many ways, not just for the United States and other partners outside of Africa, but also within the region.”
Speaking on what the US might likely do to ensure that the farmers at the grassroots actually benefit from the program, Hamilton said, “Again, you’re asking the United States to sort of go in and make this change within the Nigerian structure.
“I really think that the question for the Nigerian government is how do we take better advantage of the opportunities that AGOA presents? I mean, we have opened the door; we’ve got the trade hubs there to provide assistance to individual entrepreneurs, but it’s up to the government to create the conditions and to provide its businesspeople with what they need to access this market. “We’ve been saying that over and over again. It’s up to the countries to figure out how to take advantage of this important preference programme, and in the final years—in the last six years—let’s think about how to maximize the benefits,” he said.
Products considered for export under AGOA
Meanwhile, Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Federal Government has begun the implementation strategy to ensure that non-oil products are duly accepted in the US under the AGOA. The products that are being considered for export under AGOA include sesame seed, cashew, tomatoes, oranges, cassava, spices and ginger.
Others are shea butter, cow pea, banana, plantain, cement, clinker, leather and articles of leather, arts and handicrafts, specialty foods and cocoa. Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, the Deputy Director, Trade Department, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja recently. Abubakar said that former Minister, Okechukwu Enelamah, had given a directive to have the document as fallout from the AGOA forum that took place in the US in July. The deputy director disclosed that governments were tasked during the forum in the US to assist AGOA eligible countries in putting in place an effective and efficient mechanism for capacity building at the national and regional levels to maximise its utilisation.
He said the governments were also enjoined to open discussion on non tariff barriers affecting AGOA exports such as the lengthy registration process for consignment. Abubakar stated that the forum also charged governments to put in place the relevant incentives/measures to attract and increase US private investments in Africa with a view to accelerating the industrialisation and diversification of African economies and exports.
Conclusion
A peep into the US AGOA imports of 2017 showed that South Africa was the only Sub Sahara Africa that took good advantage of the trade programme to export manufactured products to the US, while Nigeria the major exporter only exported crude oil, few agricultural products and few clothes from Aba. The trend puts a question mark on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) the country recently signed. What will Nigeria be exporting to other African countries?
Business
Nigerian stocks recover after hitting two-year low
Nigerian shares steadied on Thursday, after two days of losses, as the biggest company Dangote Cement traded flat and the second biggest listed firm MTN Nigeria gained.
The main share index recovered to close up just 0.1 per cent at 27,748 points, after touching a more than two-year low of 27,690 points at one stage late in the session.
MTN Nigeria ended 1.6 per cent higher as some investors continued to favour the company after it reported strong half-year results late last week. Nigerian stocks have been on a losing streak since January and analysts have pointed to sluggish growth in the economy as a key reason for weak sentiment on the equity market.
The central bank is trying to force banks to lend to customers to support the economy and has been lowering debt yields by cutting back on the sale of government securities. President Muhammadu Buhari, who started his new four-year term in May, has pledged to revive the economy, which has been stuck in low gear since emerging from recession in 2017.
Business
Tomato glut in Katsina, scarce in Lagos
The price of tomatoes at the Katsina tomato market has crashed by about 75 per cent due to a glut in the supply of the commodity. But in the Lagos and most parts of southern Nigeria where tomato is mostly consumed but produced in commercial quality, the price has remained high in the last one month. Experts say that south is not yet enjoying the glut in the north because the rainy season is back the ‘roads are bad’ so it is not yet easy to transport the excess produced in the north to the south where the demand for it is high’.
Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Katsina Vegetable Sellers Association, Sada Ahmed, attributed the crash in the price to the large supply of the commodity by farmers from Katsina and neighbouring states. Ahmed said that aside from the quantity produced by farmers in the state, farmers from Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara were also supplying the commodity to Katsina markets. Reports show that a big basket of tomatoes, which sold for N10, 000 in May, now goes for a paltry N2, 500.
The Nigeria Bureau of Statistic (NBS) recently reported that the average price tomatoes and foodstuffs in the country fell in June. The NBS said this in its “Selected Food Price Watch (June 2019)’’ report released on its website.
It said the average price of one kilogramme of tomatoes decreased from N317.67 recorded in June 2018 to N226.07 in June 2019 representing a 28.84 per cent reduction. Also, NBS noted that the price of one kilogramme of tomatoes reduced from N249.52 recorded in May 2019 to N226.07 in June representing a 9.40 per cent decrease.
The bureau also said that the average price paid for one kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased from N373.47 in June 2018 to N352.82 in June 2019. The price of one kilogramme of rice decreased from N361.39 recorded in May 2019 to N352.82 in June 2019 representing a 2.37 per cent decrease.
Rice is considered a staple food for most households in Nigeria. Although its importation has been banned, imported rice, mostly through porous land borders, is still common across Nigeria. Also, the average price of one kilogramme of yam decreased by 36.27 per cent when compared to N305.70 recorded in June 2018 The price of a tuber of yam, a substitute for rice in many Nigerian homes, decreased from N216.03 recorded in May 2019 to N182.15 in June 2019, representing a decrease of 15.68 per cent.
A similar reduction occurred in the unit price of eggs. The NBS said the average price of a piece of a medium-sized egg when compared to the N41.38 recorded in June 2018 decreased by 5.01 per cent to N39.30. When compared to May 2019, the unit price of a medium- sized egg decreased from N42.82 to N39.30 in June 2019 representing 8.20 per cent decrease.
The NBS said in arriving at the report, fieldwork was done by over 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors, who were monitored by internal and external observers. It said the prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations and reflect actual prices households state they actually bought those items. “The average of all these prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state. “NBS audit team subsequently conducts randomly selected verification of prices recorded,” it added.
Business
Non-assent of NAIDP Bill wasting N2.5trn investments –Dr. Odiboh
…blames Buhari, Jonathan
Automotive Communication Consultant and Senior Lecturer of Mass Communication at the Covenant University, Ota, Nigeria; Dr. Oscar Odiboh, has said that the rejection of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) Bill by the administrations of President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari has frustrated investors and hampered further investments in the sector. Dr. Odiboh, who spoke at the recent Nigerian Auto Journalists Training Workshop in Lagos, said that the inaction of the Jonathan and Buhari administrations towards the auto policy will water down the drain over N2.5 trillion investments in the industry.
He added that Jonathan and Buhari’s failure in this regard, has already caused five years delay in the implementation of the policy and has to a large extent satisfied the aspirations of the auto anti-policy agitators
In a lecture titled: ‘Zero Patronage, Zero Tariff and the Redefinition of Patriotism: A look at Nigeria’s automobile industry’ Dr Odiboh said what will happen to the operating auto assemblies plants in the industry with the Federal Government’s zero budget for the purchase of made-in-Nigeria vehicles in the 2019 budget is that that there will be a further increase in the 58 per cent drop in the over all industry sales turnover of 2018, which will also increase the 23,000 job losses in the industry in the last five years.
He said: “It is my view that because of the cross-roads the Nigerian auto industry has found itself as a result government attitude towards the sector, there is need for the policy to be dropped completely and the sector left to evolve on its own.
“Too much ado is doing nothing. Allow auto assembly plants to evolve. Revolution is not by force. It starts as evolution.”
Odiboh noted that it was the United Africa Company (UAC) that first set up an SKD Plant to assemble Peugeot pickup vans in Nigeria in 1965. It was then followed by the British Federated Motors Industries and the French SCOA Motors for bus and pickup assembling. “In 1973, some state governments established mass transit companies to bridge transportation gap and patronize private automobile assemblies.
“When the Federal Government saw the boom in the industry, in 1975 – 1985, it entered the automobile industry with OEM/CKD partnerships: Volkswagen of Nigeria (passenger), Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (passenger), Mercedes-Benz ANAMMCO (commercial bus), Leyland Nigeria Limited, National Trucks Manufacturers (truck heads) and Steyr Nigeria.”
Business
Holgate, Land Rover set sights on Zambezi Delta
Kingsley Holgate and his Expedition Team have set off on their biggest humanitarian adventure ever with a goal of helping to perform 200 cataract operations in the wildly remote Mozambique Zambezi Delta over the next month. Kingsley and his team have loaded the very same two Land Rover Discoverys they drove to Somalia in 2017 and Kathmandu last year, along with their trusty Defender 130, with supplies needed to navigate the treacherous region in search of needy eye care recipients as part of the latest ‘Vision Mission’ campaign.
The team will also tow its sturdy ‘Ma Robert’ bolttogether inflatable pontoon boat, which can carry the vehicles one-by-one across swamps, floodplains and rivers in the area.
This latest expedition comes as an extension of the existing ‘Mashozi’s Rite to Sight’ campaign which was launched more than a decade ago, and has seen more than 200 000 pairs of spectacles delivered to those with poor eyesight.
But, instead of only offering glasses, Vision Mission will perform life-changing cataract operations free of charge. The Kingsley Holgate Foundation, in partnership with Land Rover and the nonprofit Doctors for Life (DFL) team, will assist blind people in the Marromeu, Luabo and Chinde areas.
DFL and the Kingsley Holgate Foundation will transport two mobile operating theatres to Marromeu on the banks of the Zambezi River, along with a team of volunteer doctors and nurses from South Africa and eSwatini. “We are incredibly honoured to be a part of this humanitarian mission,” said Kingsley’s son and expedition leader Ross Holgate.
“We know the Zambezi River well and our role will be to provide ground support. Using our three Land Rovers and the ‘Ma Robert’ boat, we’ll be crisscrossing the Zambezi Delta, conducting our normal malaria prevention and Mashozi Rite to Sight spectacle-distribution work, and at the same time, assessing patients that need more stringent, corrective eye surgery.” According to the World Health Organisation, 246 million people are estimated to have low vision worldwide and about 90 per cent of the world’s visually impaired live in developing countries.
“The DFL doctors will train our expedition team on what cataract symptoms to look for and we will transport patients and their family members by water and road to the operating theatres, and then return them home after their eye surgery,” says Ross.
Business
Auto industry major driver for job creation, says Kia Motors boss
The Chief Executive Officer of Kia Motors Nigeria, Mr. Jacky Hathiramani, has said that the Nigerian automotive industry has the potential for the diversification of the nation’s economy with value-driven supply chain and scalable backward integration for the economy.
He said at the event marking the launching of DFM in Nigeria that the local automotive companies are looking to Nigeria not only for its burgeoning consumer market but also as an efficient supplier base.
He said the auto industry, which is rooted in advanced economies, is a major driver for job creation. He noted that in the US, the auto industry supports nearly 8 million American jobs, pays $500 billion in annual compensation, and generates $70 billion in personal tax revenue. The auto industry sits atop the industries with the top 10 Highest Job Multipliers in the States.
The auto industry has continued to remain a significant anchor of highvalue innovation, growth and inclusive prosperity for global economies. Following the auto policy, stakeholders have revitalized old plants and set up new facilities with innovative technologies in the production process of cars that are being introduced to the local market and in turn created jobs.
However, a developing trend in the industry following the unsigned auto policy bill and the continued taste for foreign and imported cars compounded by the influx of used cars through land borders had become a nightmarish experience for industry experts and investors in the industry. Hathiramani said this is posing daunting challenges to the development of the industry and this rather disturbing development has been considered as an Achilles heel to the trajectory of the industry in Nigeria in recent years.
Many major stakeholders have called for the government’s reevaluation if its decision to continue on the path of making Nigeria a consuming nation rather than a producing economy with viable employment opportunities for her teeming working population. To reecho this call and speaking on the need for the government to provide a veritable platform for the growth of the automobile industry, Hathiramani has joined other major stakeholders to call for the government’s support for the sustainable growth of the industry.
“With the establishment of many automobile assembling plants, heavily funded by private establishments, employment avenues are expanding in the fields of automotive technology and distribution of automobiles in the country.
Increase in the production of commercial vehicles/passengers’ cars, automobile sector can expect to have a wide range of opportunities both for wage paid and self-employment ventures in the coming years. In fact, the automobile industry is arguably positioned as the barometer of the economic and social transformation taking place in the country.
It is one of the major sources of employment and is likely to generate employment for thousands of new hands directly and indirectly, in the near future,” said Hathiramani.
Today, as a key contributor to the manufacturing sector of the economy, the auto industry together with other manufacturing companies’ annual contribution is 9.20 per cent to the country’s GDP. Hathiramani stressed that the automobile companies have opened up numerous opportunities for persons with an automobile engineering, mechanical engineering and technical diplomas in this area, not only technical there are lots of middle level and lowlevel workers also.
And for a country with an upsurge in the numbers of the unemployed working population, the auto industry has continued to help human capacity development and job creation.
He further said: “The automobile industry across the globe has always played a major role in strengthening the global economy by contributing immensely to the growth of the GDP and the creation of employment to teeming youths.
Nigeria, as a country, despite being a huge market in Africa with a booming population of over 170 million people, the country is yet to fully actualize the potentials of the automobile industry owing to the non-patronage of government agencies, the thirst of government officials for imported new cars and the overwhelming influx of imported used cars turning the country into a dumping ground and one of the leading collectors of junk aged cars. We’re sitting on a gold mine that can fill the void of unemployment and diversified economy.”
“When new cars are produced in Nigeria, the local production will grow and have a direct impact on the GDP. This will, in turn, provide large-scale employment, increase the internally generated revenue for the government and help in diversifying the economy amongst other gains.
The automobile industry has remained one of the highest contributors to the global economy and serves as a fulcrum for the industrialization of countries in the world over. Government’s support by way of patronage and sustainable policy framework will usher in a systemic and holistic structural development of the automobile industry in Nigeria.”
Business
FMBN to build 3,700 housing units across states, FCT
Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Ahmed Dangiwa, has said that the bank will build 100 housing units in each state and the Federal Capital Territory to address housing deficit in Nigeria. Dangiwa said this in Abuja on Thursday when Isa Pantami, the Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency paid him a courtesy visit.
“We are into collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress with a plan to deliver 100 housing units in every state of the federation. “We have six states now where we have done ground breaking and within the next one month, we will start commissioning them while we are still doing ground breaking in the other states,’’ he said.
Dangiwa said that the bank was in collaboration with lots of stakeholders to build affordable houses for low income workers. According to him, due to the high price of houses built by developers, the bank created the cooperative housing project to help workers. He said that 30 corporative groups have been funded so far. Dangiwa congratulated Pantami for his focus on Information and Communications Technology (ICT), saying it had increased professionalism in the sector.
He said that ICT had made it possible for workers in the country to know the extent of their contributions into the National Housing Fund. Dangiwa promised to assist the agency build affordable houses for its staff. In his remarks, Pantami said that every institution needed ICT to achieve its mandate. He said that the aim of the visit was to see how the bank could assist the agency to build affordable houses for its staff
Business
Premier Cool soap relaunches announces new line of variants
Premier Cool, one of the leading personal care brands manufactured by industry giants, PZ Cussons, at the weekend held a colourful ceremony at its company headquarters at Ilupeju, Lagos, to relaunch the brand. Guests present at the relaunch event were treated to a day of brand showcase, entertainment and excitement.
The event was also not short on star power as it had in attendance, comedian and compere, Otolorin Kehinde aka Kenny Blaq, who entertained the audiences and directed the event masterfully, and former reality TV star, Leo Babarinde DaSilva. With an innovation process driven by consumer research, reflecting consumers’ lifestyle attributes and desire for attractive and effective offerings, Premier Cool soap is now set to launch in a new range of alternates such as Odour Defence, Ultimate and Sport.
Furthermore, as opposed to its previous promise of 24 Hours Freshness, Premier Cool soap now promises ‘25Hr Freshness’ with the signature icy-cool feel. Group Brand Activation Manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare- Adeniji expressed her elation at the relaunch of the Premier Cool brand: “This is an exciting time for Premier Cool as we continue to evolve and improve to meet and satisfy the needs of our consumers. Premier Cool is one of the leading brands in its category and has continued to evolve over the years.
This relaunch is in continuation of that tradition and also in line with the brand’s strategy to differentiate itself in the market and also sustain its drive to maintain its position as one of the leading soap brands in Nigeria,” she said. Also speaking at the event was the Brand and Activation Manager, Premier, Eniola Ogunlade, expressed her excitement and enthusiasm as regards the initiative to relaunch the brand: “At PZ Cussons, we have made it our responsibility and purpose to help Nigerians by constantly improving the brand to meet their lifestyle attributes.
It is why we are relaunching the Premier Cool brand which is an initiative that recognises the hectic lifestyle of young Nigerians and seeks to keep them refreshed through it. As a brand that seeks to consistently connect with its stakeholders, we love finding ways to continually evolve and improve to exceed expectations, satisfy the needs of our consumers, and create unique experiences with them.
Premier Cool soap now comes in a trendier packaging and consumers now have the luxury of choice with three variants. We believe these product improvements in performance and aesthetics reflect the brand’s penchant for consistent and superior offerings to Nigerians and we are certain that they would be quite pleased to experience it,” she said.
Business
Prices of food items drop by 50% in Dutse market, FCT
Prices of food items in Dutse market Abuja have dropped by 50 per cent as farmers harvest new crops. A survey by NAN on Thursday showed the commodities affected by the decrease in prices to include maize, rice, beans and millet.
A measure of maize sold at N500 is now N250, while a measure of let millet sold at N400 is N200. NAN checks further revealed that beans sold at N800 per measure is now N400 while prices of soup ingredients such as groundnut oil, onions, palm oil, among others have dropped. A bottle of groundnut oil sold at N600 is now N400; prices of perishable items like onion, tomatoes, okro have also gone down.
A trader in Dutse, Hajiya Zulai Ibrahim told NAN that the drop in prices of foodstuffs was as a result of new harvest. Ibrahim described the drop as a common phenomenon during “this time of the year because it is usually harvest season.
“It is a yearly ritual when farmers are harvesting their produce; it usually crashes prices of major food items.’’ Malam Musa Aliyu, a grain dealer in the market has contrary opinion, attributing the crash in prices of food stuffs to lack of money in circulation leading to low purchase of goods by consumers.
Trending
-
Sports17 hours ago
Report: Pogba makes new attempt to force Man Utd exit
-
News19 hours ago
Security operatives arrest Sowore
-
Sports19 hours ago
Messi banned from international football for 3 months
-
News23 hours ago
Police chief assures Chinese, other nationals of adequate security
-
News23 hours ago
Flood: Govt warns residents close to River Kaduna to relocate
-
News23 hours ago
OAU commences post-UTME Aug 31
-
News23 hours ago
Edo crisis: Youths, lawmakers, others spoil for war
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Gunmen, kidnappers go after pastors, Catholic priests