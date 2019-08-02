Okonkwo, Ashimolowo for Superfest 2019

…says ‘my daughter also died during childbirth’

When Mushafau Bilesanmi’s wife had a baby boy, there was joy and jubilation in his family.

Mushafau named the boy Saheed and poured all the love in his heart into nurturing him.

When Saheed got to a certain age, Mushafau’s mother asked that the boy should be allowed to stay with her in their village at Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State.

Mushafau was happy with the idea because he didn’t want Saheed to grow up in Lagos State. He said he didn’t want the boy to be influenced by Lagos bad boys.

Just when Mushafau thought that it was time for his son to start taking care of him, the boy simply disappeared from the face of the earth.

It’s been three years now, but Mushafau still believes his son is alive.

He said: “Without him, I don’t think I want to be alive. I have also visited different spiritual homes for prayers, and their responses remain the same, that Saheed is alive, that I should have faith.”

Mushafau (55), however, believed that his uncle’s son, Seun, knew the whereabouts of Saheed or what had happened to him.

Mushafau accused Seun of allegedly luring Saheed from Ijebu-Igbo to Lagos.

The distraught father said that the 26-year-old Saheed was working as a bricklayer at Ijebu-Igbo when Seun went to the village and advised him to come to Lagos to make more money.

Mushafau said that when his son was planning to return to Lagos with Seun, he was not informed. He said that if he had been informed, he wouldn’t have allowed it.

Mushafau, however, blamed his daughter, Folashade, for allowing Saheed, who is her younger brother to leave for Lagos with Seun.

He said: “I’m the only child of my parents. When my wife gave birth to Saheed, my mother begged me to allow her take him to Ijebu-Igbo so as to have someone that would stayed with her in the house; that was how I allowed him to stay with my mother. Whenever my mother needed anything, I would send it to her. She was living well with her grandson. After my son finished secondary school, he told me he wanted to learn bricklaying. I blessed him and asked him to go ahead, that he would prosper.

“I spent a lot on his graduation and bought him some of the tools to work with. After a while, he called me on the phone that bricklaying work was not thriving at Ijebu-Igbo. He said that he was planning to relocate to a better place where he could make more money. As a father, I advised him to exercise patience, that God would make a way for him back home in Ijebu-Igbo. I reside in Lagos; I don’t want him to join me there, so that he wouldn’t mix with bad boys.

“While Saheed was complaining to me about non-availability of work in Ijebu-Igbo, I didn’t know he had also informed my uncle’s son, Seun, that he wanted to leave Ijebu-Igbo. Seun promised to get him a better place to work in Lagos.”

According to Mushafau, when this entire plan was going on, both Saheed and Folashade didn’t carry him along.

Mushafau said that on February 16, 2016, he called Folashade just to greet her, only for her to tell him that Saheed had left for Lagos with Seun that same day.

He said: “I didn’t bother myself too much. I believed they were both families and would take care of each other. The third day, after Saheed had arrived Lagos, Folashade called his phone and that of Seun, but both lines didn’t go through. All efforts to get through to them were impossible. The phones remained permanently switched off. When I couldn’t bear it anymore, I went back to Ijebu-Igbo and reported the matter at Topon Police Station, at Ijebu-Igbo. Seun’s father, who is my Uncle, was arrested and detained. He was, however, later granted bail. Since then, I have not seen my son.

“When our family in the village intervened in the matter, it was then Seun’s father said that he had warned his son not to travel, because what he saw about him was terrible, that he was going to board a one-chance vehicle. When I returned to Lagos, he also called to tell me that Saheed and Seun had been found at Igbeba village. He promised to go there.

“I have visited Oba Prison in Abeokuta and Kirikiri Prison in Lagos, to look for my son, but he was not there. I was at home one fateful day, thinking of what next to do and just decided to try Seun’s phone number again. It went through; immediately he heard my voice, he cut the call and switched off the phone. Since then, the line had not been going through.”

Mushafau said he suspected that Saheed had been sold to ritual killers.

He added: “It was as a result of the incident that Folashade also died when she was about to give birth. I fall sick every time I think of my daughter and son. I just came back from hospital on Monday. I’m the one caring for my daughter’s baby and my aged mother. I’m ready to sacrifice my life to find my son.”

