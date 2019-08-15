News
Okowa demands speedy resuscitation of Warri port
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has raised concern for the resuscitation of Warri Port without further delay, saying the port is a key factor to the economic development of the state and the nation.
The governor, spoke yesterday when the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli I visited him at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital, noted that with the congestion of the Lagos Ports, the Federal Government should revive Warri Port and other sea ports to boost the nation’s economy.
He said: “There is no doubt that the Warri Port is a key economical factor for our state and the nation in general; and the earlier we get it working the better for us. It is in the best interest of the nation to expand, create and develop port facilities since Lagos ports are already congested and the need for more ports means a great boost to the economy.”
Okowa also informed the Itsekiri monarch of his administration’s commitment to meeting the yearnings of the people through execution of infrastructural projects that would impact on the people.
But, responding, the monarch congratulated the governor on his re-election and thanked him for the appointing Itsekiri sons and daughters to serve in his administration.
He, therefore, assured the governor of his readiness to ensure that peace reign supreme in Itsekiri kingdom in order to engender development.
The governor added: “I want to thank Your Highness for the existing partnership between your kingdom and the state government. This partnership has gone a long way in helping the traditional council to grow and work with the state government for the peace of the state.
“I have made it very clear that political appointees must go back home to pay their loyalties to their traditional rulers, work with them because they cannot work from Asaba and not liaise with their people, traditional rulers and the kingdoms.
Huawei employees reportedly helped African govts spy
Well, the US now has yet another reported case of espionage-related misdeeds it can point to as additional proof of why the Huawei ban should remain in place.
The Chinese consumer electronics giant is under scrutiny again, this time over a Wall Street Journal report that found some of its employees helped governments in African keep tabs on political opposition using cell data to spy on their movements. Reportedly, those Huawei technicians also helped the governments track social media accounts and intercept encrypted communications.
This kind of finding bolsters the case the US has been making against the company, which is that the company is so tight with China’s central government that it can’t be permitted to gain a foothold here lest that open the door to Chinese spying. Not that the Huawei ban seemed poised to be lifted anytime soon, which has caused myriad headaches for the company’s smartphone ambitions and especially for some of its high-profile upcoming handset launches.
The US also had plenty of ammunition already to support its stance, which has included the Dept. of Justice filing a series of criminal charges in January that alleges Huawei’s CFO committed wire fraud, among other things. The ban is still in place, which has led Huawei to begin changing up its operation to put more of its fate in its own hands such as by relying less on overseas handset sales and working on its own mobile operating system.
Huawei’s top brass back in China doesn’t seem to have been aware of what was going on in Africa, according to the WSJ which also didn’t find evidence of Chinese government-backed spying on the continent. Nor were the activities that took place tied to features of Huawei phones specific to those devices.
As far as what did reportedly occur, the report detailed two separate cases in Uganda and Zambia. As part of the former, Huawei technicians holed up in Uganda’s police headquarters to use Israeli-made spyware to break into encrypted messages belonging to a rapper and activist, Bobi Wine. Those Huawei technicians did so, per the WSJ, after a Ugandan cyber team asked for the help, reports the New York Post.
In Zambia, the report continues, Huawei technicians helped government officials access phones and Facebook pages of opposition bloggers for a site that’s criticized President Edgar Lungu. That led to those bloggers’ arrests.
In response to this news, Huawei hit back forcefully, telling the newspaper it’s “never been engaged in ‘hacking’ activities.”
“Huawei rejects completely these unfounded and inaccurate allegations against our business operations,” the spokesperson told the Journal. “Our internal investigation shows clearly that Huawei and its employees have not been engaged in any of the activities alleged. We have neither the contracts nor the capabilities to do so.”
Widespread criticism greets Israel’s decision to block US congresswomen
Israel’s decision on Thursday to block two American congresswomen from entering the country amid pressure from Donald Trump drew widespread criticism in Washington, with some Democrats warning the move threatened to erode US support for its longtime ally.
In an unprecedented chain of events, the Israeli government announced it would bar entry to Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, ahead of a planned visit to the West Bank. The move came just hours after Trump publicly urged Israel not to allow the two Democratic lawmakers into the country in a highly unusual effort to influence a foreign government against his political opponents.
Top Democrats in Washington swiftly condemned Israel’s actions while urging its government to change course.
“Denying entry to members of the United States Congress is a sign of weakness, not strength,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, a staunch supporter of Israel, said in a statement. “It will only hurt the US-Israeli relationship and support for Israel in America.”
“No democratic society should fear an open debate,” he added. “Many strong supporters of Israel will be deeply disappointed in this decision, which the Israeli government should reverse.”
House speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was “deeply saddened” by the news.
“Israel’s denial of entry to Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar is a sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel,” Pelosi said in a statement. “I pray that the government of Israel will reverse that denial.”
She also criticized Trump’s interference in the process, stating: “The president’s statements about the congresswomen are a sign of ignorance and disrespect, and beneath the dignity of the office of the president.”
Several 2020 Democratic presidential contenders also lambasted the decision to deny entry to Omar and Tlaib, which the Israeli government largely attributed to the two freshmen lawmakers’ support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights.
“Banning Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel and Palestine is a sign of enormous disrespect to these elected leaders, to the United States Congress, and to the principles of democracy,” Vermont senator Bernie Sanderstweeted.
He added: “It is disgusting that a bigot like Trump is attacking @RashidaTlaib and @IlhanMN in this way. Opposing Netanyahu’s policies is not ‘hating the Jewish people.’ We must stand together against those who promote hatred and racism in Israel, Palestine, the US and everywhere.”
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren decried the move as “shameful” and “unprecedented”.
“Israel doesn’t advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering US ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views,” she said.
*Courtesy: The Guardian
Report: El-Zakzaky, wife returning to Nigeria
There are indications that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat have cut short their medical trip to India and will will be back in Nigeria tonight, according to a top official of the sect.
The sect official, Yahaya Muhammad Soje, who disclosed this, said the couple will leave the Madenta Hospital India back for Nigeria.
Soje said the IMN leader and his wife decided to take this drastic step because they dissatisfied over the treatment provided by the doctors and alleged threats by security operatives.
According to Soje: “The security officials refused to allow the doctors he requested to treat him and his wife.
“As I am speaking with you now they are preparing to return to Nigeria this night.”
The couple had arrived India last Tuesday with their relatives, security operatives and government officials.
After several diagnosis doctors said El-Zakzaky is suffering about eight ailments, including glaucoma, symptoms of Ischemic heart disease, which could lead to Myocardial infraction, severe cervical spondylosis which has resulted to nerve root compression and causing insomnia, among others.
He also reportedly has pellets lodged in his body since the 2015 clash with soldiers in Zaria.
These pellets were believed to be causing lead poisoning in his blood as confirmed to the BBC by El-Zakzaky’s daughter.
Ban on food imports will worsen scarcity – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to finance food importation into the country will worsen food scarcity and exacerbate the already harsh economic situation.
PDP said in a statement Thursday, by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the directive was ill-timed.
“It is indeed appalling that instead of bringing solutions to the depreciating living conditions in our nation, President Buhari is rather imposing more suffering by ordering the removal of subsidy on food even when it is manifestly clear that he had failed on all fronts to achieve any level of food security despite the huge resources available to his administration,” the party stated.
According to the statement, by the directive, Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have again demonstrated their insensitivity to millions of Nigerians who were suffering acute hunger and starvation due to severe food shortage and high prices.
“Such situation will only breed further despondency among our citizens, heighten our security challenges and put more pressure on compatriots, many of who, in the face of suffering occasioned by APC misrule, are resorting to suicide and slavery mission as options.
“Instead of removing subsidy on food and putting more suffering on Nigerians, the PDP urges President Buhari to cut the billions of naira being wasted on luxuries in his presidency and free the funds for the welfare of the masses,” the opposition party said.
My father’s suffering from lead poisoning, says El- Zakzaky’s daughter
- As FG ‘apologises’ to India over IMN leader’s conduct
The leader of Nigeria’s banned Shia Muslim group, who is in India for medical treatment under police protection, is suffering for lead and cadmium poisoning that may be from shrapnel in his body, his daughter has told the BBC.
Ibraheem Zakzaky was among hundreds of people arrested in 2015 after security forces stormed the headquarters of his the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and killed about 350 people.
He and his wife have been in custody ever since awaiting trial and arrived in India on Monday after being granted leave to seek medical treatment earlier this month.
The sheikh’s daughter Suhaila Zakzaky said that the poisoning may be as result of shrapnel in his body “from when he was shot in 2015 when the Nigerian arm raided our home”.
She added that her father had had an eye operation in Nigeria to remove shrapnel lodged in one of his eyes but his sight had been declining ever since.
Ms Zakzaky told BBC’s Focus on Africa radio she was concerned about his condition: “I am really worried… especially because of the lead and cadmium poisoning. His doctors say if he gets to a certain level his organs could start failing and that’s really scary because that means he could just die at any moment.”
This backs up a medical report received by an Indian Shia group offering to pay the IMN leader’s bills at Medanta Hospital. It told the BBC on Wednesday that the sheikh had been diagnosed with lead poisoning.
Ms Zakzaky said that she had spoken to her father on Wednesday morning and he was unhappy that armed police were outside his room and that he was not able to be treated by his own chosen doctors.
He no longer felt safe and might choose to leave, she said.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s government has apologised to India for the sheikh’s “unruly behaviour”, online news portal, Premium Times has reported.
According to the report, the IMN leader has been making unreasonable demands, wanting to move into a five-star hotel and demanding the removal of police protection provided by the Indian authorities.
Taraba killings: Policeman arrested in Bauchi over army revenge threat
A Nigerian policeman has been arrested after uploading a series of posts on Facebook in which he threatened reprisal attacks against the army for killing his colleagues.
Sunday Japhet is being held in the northern state of Bauchi and will “face disciplinary action”, a state police commander told BBC Pidgin.
Last week, three police officers and a civilian were killed when soldiers opened fire on a bus the police were using to transport a suspected criminal. The army said the soldiers believed that kidnappers were in the vehicle.
Japhet said on Facebook: “Those guys can’t just be killed leaving their families to suffer like that.”
In other posts, he also insulted the president, the vice-president and the chief of police.
Sunmonu Abdulmaliki, the Police Commissioner of Yobe State, under whose command Japhet was arrested, said the force “just want to know his motives”.
An unconfirmed circular purportedly issued by the military, which was widely shared on social media last weekend, advised “soldiers to henceforth be circumspect in their dealings with the police” following the deadly shoot-out.
President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a panel to investigate the incident, after a meeting with the country’s security heads, reports the BBC.
Report: Gibraltar to release Iranian oil tanker
The British territory of Gibraltar will on Thursday release an Iranian oil tanker seized by Royal Marines in the Mediterranean in July, the Sun newspaper reported, citing sources close to Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.
Picardo would not apply to renew an order to detain Grace 1, the report said, adding that he is now satisfied that the oil tanker is no longer heading to Syria.
Britain had said the vessel was violating European sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a charge Iran denies, reports Reuters.
“There is no reason to keep Grace 1 in Gibraltar a moment longer if we no longer believe it is in breach of sanctions against the Syrian regime,” the newspaper quoted a source close to Picardo as saying.
US gunman who shot 6 police officers surrenders
A suspect has been taken into custody after injuring six officers in a shootout in the US city of Philadelphia.
A gun battle broke out between police and a male shooter at around 16:30 local time (20:30 GMT).
The officers were serving a drugs warrant at a home in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tiago neighbourhood when the gunman opened fire.
A lengthy stand-off ensued as police urged the gunman to surrender.
A video on social media purportedly shows the suspect, named by US media as Maurice Hill, leaving the house with his hands in the air.
A SWAT team rescued two officers and three others who were trapped inside the home with the gunman, police said.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the SWAT team “were able to use stealth” to safely evacuate the officers from a “hostage situation”.
The gunman fired on the SWAT team’s truck outside the home, where police wearing bulletproof vests took cover behind cars with guns drawn, reports the BBC.
Negotiators attempted to call the suspect’s phone and were working with a family member and his lawyer.
Six officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting have been released from hospital.
Ross said “many of them had to escape through windows and doors” as the suspect fired.
“It’s nothing short of a miracle that we don’t have multiple officers killed today,” the commissioner said.
US President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said.
The incident comes after two mass shootings – in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio – brought the debate about gun control in the US into sharp focus.
Presidential aide, Obono-Obla, risks prosecution over misconduct
Indications emerged yesterday on why President Muhammadu Buhari removed the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla.
A source who prefers anonymity told New Telegraph that Obla has been under critical review for some time in the Presidency and his outright dismissal and prosecution is imminent.
According to the source, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister had earlier recommended to the Presidency, among others, “that a thorough investigation be conducted into the allegations of forgery levelled against Obono-Obla,” while also proposing suspending him from office.
The source further disclosed that “the Presidency has also received more recently an indicting report on the panel chairman bordering on acts of forgery and misconduct.
“According to the Office of the Attorney-General, Obla has been accused on various issues ranging from abuse of office, intimidation and unauthorized malicious investigations, financial impropriety, administrative misconduct and allegations of forgery/falsification of records, to mention but a few.”
It would be recalled that the mandate of the panel became an issue of judicial interpretation at the Appeal Court in the case of Tijjani Musa Tumsah V. Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Appeal Court held that the panel, headed by Obla, lacks prosecutorial powers and cannot seize properties belonging to anyone or obtain forfeiture orders against any public official.
The court also held that the duty of the panel, upon conclusion of an investigation, is to submit its report to the head of government and that the Panel, as against the conduct of the chairman, cannot act outside its enabling statute, the Recovery of Public Property Special Provisions Act of 1984.
The source however stated that when confronted with some of his alleged misconduct and other allegations, Obono-Obla pleaded profusely and was made to sign a written undertaking to mend his ways.
“However, no sooner he signed that he abandoned the undertaking and continued singularly violating the law and regulations in place in the conduct of the work of the Panel.
“Following a series of violations for which he was queried, Obla submitted a written undertaking to the effect that the panel, under his leadership, would only act on a written mandate received from the Presidency and will seek authorization from the Presidency to undertake fresh mandates in accordance with extant laws of the federation.”
The source also disclosed that the main grouse against Obla was that while the panel was supposed to investigate only cases referred to it by government, according to the law establishing the panel, the chairman has single-handedly taken on cases outside of its mandate and in gross violation of rule of law, including violations of people’s fundamental human rights.
“Despite the specificity of the mandate of the panel, the Federal Government has been inundated with complaints against Mr. Obla. These include complaints of violation of the specific mandate of the panel, human rights abuses and conduct unbecoming of an official of government, which conduct and actions had, a number of times, subjected the panel and government to ridicule.
“Matters however came to a head when the other four members of the five-man panel wrote a petition against Obla, asking for urgent action to curtail the several identified unlawful conducts of the chairman of the panel.
“According to the panel members, while two cases involving NEXIM Bank and CBN, Finance Ministry and Nigerian Ports Authority were referred to the panel, the chairman single-handedly took on over 50 cases outside the mandate of the panel.
They also stated that “contrary to the fact that the panel is an investigative panel by its enabling law, which lacks prosecutorial powers, Mr. Obla has unlawfully engaged lawyers to file charges against suspects without recourse to the Attorney-General’s office.
“The man has been engaged in excessive behaviour towards individuals, government agencies, private companies and even foreign missions in Nigeria,” another government source noted.
One of Obla’s sins was the attempt to arrest the Executive Secretary of TETFUND.
“For instance, after an illegal secondment of over 100 policemen to himself, Obla attempted to arrest the Executive Secretary of TETFUND with a truck of mobile policemen, which led to the petition written to the Attorney-General’s office over the incessant illegal harassment.
“Among several petitions against Obla, which has caused considerable concern in government, is the one by the Human Rights Writers Association bordering on allegations of forgery of WAEC result used for admission into the Law Faculty of the University of Jos.
“The Office of the Attorney-General, in its recommendation to the Presidency, also mentioned Obla’s “unauthorized investigations of several judges initiated by Mr. Obla through the issuance of notices to them to declare their assets, an obligation which these honourable judges had hitherto complied with through the authorized agency – the Code of Conduct Bureau.
“It was also stated that Obla had used the panel to arrogate the powers and functions of EFCC and ICPC.
“In the circumstances, government is left with no choice than to review his appointment and possibly prosecute him for allegations of forgery and possibly also for criminal extortion,” the source stated.
$2.14m: Atiku’s lawyer, son-in-law remanded in EFCC’s custody
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered that Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, be remand in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged laundering of $2 million in the build-up to the 2019 general election.
The judge also made similar order against one Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to Atiku, alleged to have engaged in the laundering of $140,000 in the build-up to this year’s polls.
The court’s order was as a sequel to the arraignment of the trio on separate charges bordering on money laundering by the anti-graft agency.
While Giwa-Osagie brothers were arraigned on a three-count charge by EFCC, Babalele was docked on two counts, all bordering on alleged money laundering. They however denied all the counts.
After the defendants’ arraignment, their lawyers drew the court’s attention to their bail motions, which they said have been served on the prosecution.
The lawyers, however, urged the court to remand their clients in EFCC’s custody pending when they will receive the anti-graft agency’s response to the bail motions.
Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, promised to serve his response to the motions on the defence lawyers on Wednesday.
He was also opposed to the defence lawyers’ request for the remand of the defendants in EFCC’s custody. He said the Commission’s facility is overstretched.
However, in a Bench ruling, Justice Oweibo overruled Oyedepo’s objection and ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC’s custody till today when their bail motions will be heard.
In the charge against Babalele, EFCC accused him of procuring one Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000 without going through any financial institution.
The offence was said to be contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
The charge against Giwa-Osagie brothers however reads:
“That you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, sometimes in February, 2019, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
“That you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie on or before the 12th day of February, 2019, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured Erhunse Giwa-Osagie to make cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.
“That you Erhunse Giwa-Osagie sometimes in February 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court made cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 1(a) and 16(1) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under section 16 (2) of the Same Act.”
