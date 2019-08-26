Okowa felicitates with Sultan at 63

D

elta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, at the weekend congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he attained the age of 63 on August 24.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, commended the Sultan for his untiring efforts at promoting and advancing the cause of peace, unity and positive development in all parts of the country.

He said Nigerians at all levels appreciated the Sultan for his immense contributions toward building bridges of unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.

“My family, the Government and people of Delta State felicitate with you, the Sokoto Emirate Council, Government and people of Sokoto State on the occasion of your 63rd birthday anniversary.

“Your usual timely and wise counsel on national issues keeps us, leaders, in check at all times.

“We acknowledge your exemplary role as Head, Jama’atu Nasirl Islam (JNI), President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“We also appreciate your support for education in Nigeria as a key to the promotion and protection of human life and dignity, because man has no dignity without education.”

“As you continue to use your exalted throne to promote peace, unity and positive development in the Caliphate and across our nation, be rest assured of the support, partnership and cooperation of the government and people of Delta State,” he said.

