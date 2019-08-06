Business
On cusp of pan-African trade deal, giant Nigeria clings to protection
Adeleke Adeleye stands in front of a bank of whirring printers spinning out dozens of envelopes a minute in Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos.
His stationery company, FAE Ltd, is thriving and will move into a larger factory nearby by the end of next year.
But he sees trouble on the horizon in the form of a new African free trade agreement aiming to unlock a market of 1.3 billion consumers – but which many in Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy, view as a threat.
“It’s definitely not a level playing field,” he says.
Africa is forging ahead with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – a project to create a $3.4 trillion (£2.8 trillion) economic bloc – even as world powers such as the United States and Britain back away from multilateral trade pacts.
Its champions – South Africa and Kenya among them – say the deal will provide a shot in the arm to trade between African nations, which accounted for just 17% of exports in 2017, and give their companies access to millions of new customers.
But Nigeria is worried it could be flooded with cheap goods from more competitive neighbours, undermining its efforts to revive local manufacturing and expand farming to reduce dependence on crude oil exports.
It was one of the last of 54 nations to back the agreement, only signing on last month. Just Eritrea, which did not participate in the negotiations, has not approved the deal.
Now that Nigeria is in, however, some trade experts fear its long history of economic protectionism and tepid support for the AfCFTA will undermine the bloc.
“If Nigeria, after signing, decides not to implement, there will be a problem. There are so many administrative ways in which Nigeria can frustrate this agreement,” said Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Lagos-based consultancy Financial Derivatives Company (FDC).
GIANT UNDERDOG?
The size of Nigeria’s economy – a gross domestic product of nearly $400 billion and a population of some 190 million – belies major weaknesses.
Reliance on crude oil sales for around 90% of foreign exchange earnings led to neglect of other sectors. Once thriving automobile, textile and agricultural industries atrophied.
While nations including Ethiopia and Kenya are investing heavily in railways, highways and power projects with a view to becoming manufacturing hubs, Nigeria’s infrastructure remains antiquated.
With a population less than a third its size, South Africa, the continent’s second largest economy, produces roughly 10 times more electricity than Nigeria. South African brands, including supermarkets and telecommunication firms, are already conquering Africa.
Nigeria garnered just 23 points out of 100 in the World Bank’s “trading across borders” scoring due to its jam-packed ports and pot-holed roads, which add significant costs and delays to trade. Kenya, by comparison, scored 68.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is working to catch up. But those efforts in many cases run counter to the spirit of free trade the AfCFTA embodies.
Nigeria has placed import controls on a broad range of items, from rice, cocoa and tomatoes to furniture and footwear. Total duties – tariffs, fees and other taxes – on some imports can top 70%.
The central bank has also restricted access to foreign exchange for imports of more than 40 items it says Nigeria should produce itself.
Some of these policies have backfired.
A cap on gasoline prices requires heavy subsidies on refined petroleum imports, and the artificially low prices mean 10% to 20% of Nigerian fuel is smuggled to neighbouring Benin, according to estimates by the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).
Import controls on rice, imposed even as local farmers fail to meet demand, have kept prices artificially high and led to smuggling from Benin into Nigeria.
Still, the measures are largely supported in Nigeria, particularly among manufacturers such as Adeleye, who says fellow stationers have benefited from a ban on imports made from a type of paper that would compete with their products.
He fears joining the African free trade area could sweep away such advantages.
“They have to stay in place,” he said.
“SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE”
Having now signed onto the AfCFTA, Nigeria’s presidency said last month it will set up a committee of government agencies and private sector groups to chart the way forward. But it made clear that requesting carve-outs for specific economic sectors would be a part of the process.
“We viewed this as both an opportunity and a threat,” Buhari told a group of business leaders in July.
Analysts worry Nigeria’s attempts to reconcile its strategy of ring-fencing domestic industries with its membership in a free trade zone could pose a major obstacle to implementing the agreement.
“Something has to give,” said John Ashbourne, senior emerging markets economist at London-based consultancy Capital Economics. “Will other African countries allow in Nigerian goods if the (central bank) is actively trying to discourage trade going the other way?”
Nigeria’s protectionism has scuppered similar multinational initiatives in the past.
Five years after negotiations wrapped up for an economic partnership between the European Union and 16 West African nations, Nigeria’s failure to sign the deal has effectively blocked it for the entire region.
Its adherence to the West African bloc ECOWAS’ common external tariff regime has also been patchy.
Any attempts by Nigeria to slow-pedal implementation of the new African free trade deal until it is satisfied it can compete with its neighbours could be similarly undermining.
Overhauling Nigeria’s infrastructure could take decades.
FDC estimates its power and transportation networks alone need 4.57 trillion naira annually, an amount equivalent to 6.7% of GDP.
However, the consultancy said Nigeria’s total infrastructure spending was just over 2 trillion naira over the past two years.
At his factory, surrounded by stacks of brown and white envelopes, Adeleye said Nigeria wasn’t prepared for the challenges the AfCFTA would present. But he said the country had made a commitment.
“We signed,” he said, smiling. “We have to be ready. There is no going back.”

Energy
US-China trade war sends oil climbing
Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday as traders betting on falling prices bought back contracts to lock in profits after declines over the last three sessions due to the escalating trade tensions between China and United States.
Brent prices plunged more than 8% in the three sessions from their close on July 31, with U.S. President Donald Trump vowing to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports, and China making further moves against U.S. agricultural imports.
The United States also responded to a decline in the Chinese yuan on Monday by branding the country a currency manipulator later in the day.
Brent fell more than 3% on Monday as traders worried the ongoing trade dispute between the world’s two biggest oil buyers would dent demand, helping to prompt Tuesday’s short-covering.
International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 61 cents, or 1%, to $60.42 a barrel by 0544 GMT on Tuesday after earlier dipping to $59.07, the lowest since Jan. 14.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 56 cents, or 1%, to $55.25 per barrel.
“This is a more likely a correction from oversold doom and gloom positions,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets. “But with commodity markets in total disarray, this move should not be confused with a ‘risk-on’, especially in oil markets as the latest trade war escalation is flat out harmful to global growth and by extension, for oil markets.”
The United States accused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest in more than a decade. The weaker yuan would support Chinese exports by making them cheaper, but it would also raise oil-import costs for the world’s biggest importer.
The People’s Bank of China’s firmer-than-expected yuan fixing on Tuesday helped pull the currency away from the recent lows, as did an announced bond sale in the offshore market.
Concerns that the U.S.-China trade conflict has entered a phase of retaliatory action was weighing on sentiments in the oil market, which for the moment is taking less notice of tensions in the Middle East, analysts said.
Iran on Monday said it will no longer tolerate “maritime offences” in the Strait of Hormuz, a day after it seized a second oil tanker that it accused of smuggling fuel.
Oil prices may find some support later this week with a preliminary Reuters poll showing U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to fall for an eighth consecutive week, reports Reuters.
Business
Transactions: CBN releases guidelines to protect customers
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released consumer protection framework guidelines on disclosure and transparency as well as guidelines on responsible business conduct.
According to the CBN, the objective of the guidelines on disclosure and transparency is “to protect consumers against the provision of inadequate, misleading or failure to disclose material and relevant information and generally guard against lack of transparency by financial institutions in their dealings with consumers.”
Specifically, the apex bank stated that the guidelines applied to all transactions by financial institutions “licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria and their agents, subsidiaries and associates. These include commercial banks, merchant banks, specialized banks, micro-finance banks (MFBs), development finance institutions (DFIs), finance companies (FCs), bureaux-de-change (BDCs), primary mortgage banks (PMBs), credit bureaux, mobile money operators, payment service banks, switching companies, payment solution service providers, payment terminal service providers, non-bank acquirer, super agents and mobile money operators.”
For instance, on advertisements, the CBN said: “The overall impression of advertisements shall not emphasize benefits of a product or service while de-emphasizing its associated risks or important disclosure information; details of the cost of a product or services, including all fees and other charges shall be clearly disclosed; all interest rates in advertisements shall be disclosed on an annual basis and not for a shorter period and where an advertisement refers to, or is linked to other value adding benefits, the nature and value of such benefits shall be fully disclosed.”
“Advertisements shall not make references to unaudited financial statements; financial Institutions shall not mention names of competitors or make unverifiable comparisons in their advertisements or promotional materials; unsolicited advertisements through emails, text messages, voice calls and other channels sent by or on behalf of a Financial Institution shall be at no cost to the consumer and shall contain an opt-out provision for future advertisements and financial Institutions shall not advertise any product or service without the prior approval of Consumer Protection Department of the CBN.”
Another highlight of the guidelines was the, “disclosure on default.”
According to the CBN, “on the due date of the loan repayment, the consumer shall be notified within 3 days, through the agreed medium that a default charge would be applied on the account after 7 days from the date the obligation becomes due.”
Similarly, it explained that the objective of the guidelines on responsible business conduct “is to protect consumers against the unethical and predatory practices that undermine consumer confidence in the use of financial services.”
A noticeable highlight of the guidelines is the section on debt collection.
According to the CBN, in order to ensure that debt recovery processes “are courteous and fair, devoid of undue pressure, intimidation, harassment, humiliation or threat,” financial institutions shall among others “inform customers of the debt recovery procedures in loan contracts; proactively engage and give customers early notice of outstanding obligations prior to the commencement of debt collection process; initiate foreclosures only when other reasonable attempts to reach a resolution have been unsuccessful and give customers a minimum period of six months from the date of notice of foreclosure, the option of a private sale before commencing foreclosure, except where the customer waives the right.”
In addition, the CBN stated that financial institutions must “ensure that the entire debt collection process is transparent and with active participation of the customer including the foreclosure.”
Business
OML 72: Dangote mulls $12bn refinery cash flow diversion
…projects 20,000 bpd from two oil blocs
Cash flow from $12 billion Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical will be channelled to oil production.
Group Executive Director of Dangote Exploration Assets, an upstream subsidiary of the group, Edwin Devakumar, who said this, maintained that the conglomerate aims at pumping around 20,000 barrels a day from Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 71 and 72, at some point in the near term.
According to Africa Oil + Gas Report, although he didn’t give a timeline, he, however, said: “Crude oil production is where the majority of our cash flow from the refinery will go to. We’ll focus on that after we start the refinery.”
The NNPC/WAEP Joint Venture has refurbished parts of the production facility on the Kalaekule field in OML 72 in shallow offshore, Central Niger Delta Basin, off Nigeria.
The partners are hoping to achieve some production by the end of 2019, the report read.
WAEP is a subsidiary of Dangote Industry conglomerate. It purchased 45 per cent of OMLs 71 and 72 from Shell, Total and ENI for $300 million in March 2015, right in the thick of the crude oil price crash.
The plan had always been to put the Kalaekule field, the only asset in the two acreages with a history of production, back at work.
“We have established that some wells can flow and we have done minor refurbishment of the platform,” officials at the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), the arm of the state hydrocarbon company, NNPC which oversees the project with WAEP, was quoted to have said.
Kalaekule produced crude oil between 1985 and 2002, peaking in 1999 at 22,000BOPD.
The partners have finalised integrity assessment and status evaluation and what remains is to do enough repair works to flow some crude, perhaps 2,000BOPD, to begin with.
“Everything points towards some output by the end of the year,” the NAPIMS sources say.
The news about Dangote Industries have, before this, been focused on the massive, 650,000 barrels of oil per day refinery.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), owner of ailing refineries in Nigeria, had last Wednesday agreed to collaboration with Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over his $12 billion refinery.
The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and Dangote made this known when President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group paid a courtesy visited NNPC Towers in Abuja.
The national oil company, Kyari said, was not in contest for market share with the forthcoming Dangote Refinery but rather providing support to the promoters of the project to boost in-country refining capacity.
He explained that as the chief enabler of the Nigerian economy, the NNPC had a duty to rally industry players like Dangote Group to achieve the long held target of making Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products.
The NNPC GMD assured that the same level of support would be provided to other promoters of refineries, noting that the ultimate goal was to enhance in-country production to the point of self-sufficiency and ultimately for export.
Earlier in his presentation, Alhaji Dangote emphasised that the business approach of Dangote Refinery was to see NNPC as a collaborator rather than a competitor, noting that the refinery would rely heavily on the corporation’s invaluable knowledge of the refining business in Nigeria to achieve its central objective.
Dangote aligned his company with Federal Government’s aspiration to ensure adequate in-country refining capacity, stating that upon completion, the refinery would dedicate 53 per cent of its projected 650,000 barrels per day refining capacity to the production of petrol.
“The most important thing for us is to see how we can partner with NNPC; it is not to see how we can compete with NNPC. We would like NNPC to be part of us and we also want to be part of NNPC. I think that is the only way we can achieve a win-win situation,” he said.
Sinopec, China’s leading energy and chemical company, had on Monday (July 29), announced that a completed atmospheric tower it had built was sailing for the shores of Lagos in Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria.
The facility, which it described as the world’s largest, is set to be installed at Dangote Refinery. The wharf carrying the tower left the city of Ningbo and is set arrive in Nigeria in weeks.
According to experts, the primary purpose of the atmospheric distillation tower is to separate crude oil into its components (or distillation cuts, distillation fractions) for further processing by other processing units.
Business
Private sector aviation investment rises to $5bn in three years
Nigeria’s geographical location makes it an attractive choice to be a hub of aviation in West Africa but lacks all the desired ingredients.
This was disclosed by aviation expert and President, Sabre, a Global Distribution System [GDS], Dr. Gabriel Olowo.
Airline hubs or hub airports are used by one or more airlines to concentrate opassenger traffic and flight operations at a given airport. They serve as transfer (or stop-over) points to get passengers to their final destination. It is part of the hub-and-spoke system.
Hubs work by pooling regional demand from leisure passengers, international transfer passengers, business passengers and freight, to make more routes and regular flights viable.
While some airports in Africa have metamorphosed to become strong hubs, serving airlines across the globe and enhancing connectivity, Nigeria, the most populated country in West Africa, which has a market strategically located at the centre of Africa has failed to leverage its potential to build an aviation hub for the region.
Nigeria’s potential to become an aviation hub for Africa, using its natural advantages such as its central location on the continent, huge population and a growing middle class, is being stymied by poor aviation infrastructure and lethargy from a government, which urgently needs to diversify its economy away from oil.
There are strong hub airports in East Africa, South Africa and North Africa, which account for most of the scheduled capacity in Africa.
Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg (South Africa) is the busiest and largest airport in South Africa and on the continent. In 2016, the airport handled a total of over 20 million passengers and it is expected to reach between 24 and 28 million passengers in the coming years.
Cairo International Airport is located near the capital city, Cairo, 22 km northeast of the city center in the district of Heliopolis.
It is one of the busiest airports in the Arab world and Africa. The second largest airport in Africa after ORTIA, it serves as the primary hub of various Egyptian airlines, including EgyptAir, Nile Air and EgyptAir Express. The airport processes over 14.5 million travellers passing through annually.
Cape Town International Airport is now the second largest airport in South Africa (after ORTIA) and the third busiest on the continent. It is located 20 kilometers east of Cape Town and is considered to be one of the best airports in all of Africa. It has five terminals that are easily accessible on foot. The airport is utilised by more than 8.5 million passengers every year.
Olowo told New Telegraph that there are very tangible assets in the aviation industry going from airlines to airport, to terminal building that could attract investment, provided the policy thrust are driven by political will.
His words, “There is no doubt that the Nigerian aviation sector is underperforming relative to its peers in Africa and elsewhere in the world. The sector still contributes a paltry figure – less than one percent to the country’s GDP – yet it has the capacity to put in at least five percent.
“Based on available statistics, relative to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of N80.3 trillion ($509.9 billion), Nigerian aviation contributes a meagre $0.7 billion or 0.4 percent as at 2015.”
A former Minister of Aviation had put the amount of private sector investments needed in the sector at about $5 billion in three years.
Aviation experts say for Nigeria to really tap significantly its potential in aviation business, it must attain the position of a regional hub, connecting more destinations across Africa and other continents.
Immediate past of Minister of Aviation, Hadi. Sirika also agreed that Nigeria has the capacity of being a regional hub because of its strategic location, population and resources hence his commitment to promoting the initiative.
To fast-tract developments in the sector, he said the private sector must invest hugely in aviation with the Federal Government providing all necessary enablers.
Business
Safety: Evaluating risks of bird strike
Bird strike has become a major threat to air safety globally. In Nigeria, it is causing operators serious pain and a huge risk, writes WOLE SHADARE
Encroachment
As man continues to encroach on the natural habitat of the arboreal (birds and other wildlife), problems like aircraft bird strikes continue to aggravate as air traffic volume increases.
In Nigeria, the menace of bird strike is on the increase despite efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to combat it with huge investment.
It is, therefore, recommended that “Bird Strike Avoidance Radar” equipment that will alert the control tower, which will in turn alert the pilot of the presence of birds along his way, be installed in major airports in the country.
Monumental loss, tragedy
The frequent incidents have put the total losses incurred by domestic airline operators in Nigeria at over N5 billion annually from various airports across the country.
Investigation shows that bird strike incidents usually affect the engines of aircraft, which costs about $1 million to replace, depending on the type and capacity of the aircraft involved in the incident.
This is apart from the cost of shipping the engine into the country.
There are said to be at least 10 bird strike incidents, affecting Nigerian carriers yearly in the aviation industry.
Virtually all models of air planes including the classics and NextGen operating in the country had been affected by bird strikes.
Further investigation indicated that in the last 22 months, there have been at least 30 bird strike incidents in the industry; 19 on take-off and another 18 on landing, and half of these incidents took place at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, (MMA), Lagos.
Although, no accident has been recorded in Nigeria as a result of bird strike, not less than 210 people have been killed worldwide due to bird-strikes with aircraft, since 1988.
The worst bird strike in the aviation history occurred in 1960 when an Eastern Airlines propeller driven Lockheed L-188 Electra crashed into the sea while attempting to take off from Logan Airport.
Sixty-two people tragically lost their lives, with only 10 people surviving, after a flock of up to 20,000 starlings suddenly flew into the path of the aircraft, and hundreds of the birds were ingested into the engines.
Consequently, two of the four engines lost power, a third flamed-out resulting in a quick crash.
Close shave with death
Bird-strikes to aircraft result in some $610 million in damage a year globally. Five jet-airliners have had major accidents involving bird-strikes since 1975. Experts estimate that only about 20 percent of all bird strikes are reported.
On September 27, 2017, an Air Asia Flight from Medan, Indonesia to Penang was forced to return to Medan after a bird was sucked into one of its engines. The airliner was carrying 150 passengers.
There were a couple more such incidents reported in Malaysia in 2016 and 2017. On January 15, 2009, a US Airways jet hit a flock of geese shortly after it took off from LaGuardia Airport in New York and was forced to land in the Hudson River.
Reports indicated no deaths, nor serious injuries. The birds were sucked into both engines causing the engines to fail. The 112,815 who reported bird and wildlife strikes in the last 20 years may not have seriously considered the damages that could result.
Additionally, the actual number of strikes is probably much larger; experts estimate that about 80 percent of them go unreported. If this estimate is accurate, in 20 years there may have been more than 500,000 strikes.
Fatalities
Bird and wildlife strikes can be serious and have resulted in more than 350 fatalities .The threat of bird-strikes became more serious in the 1950s when the aviation-industry began using gas turbines for power. Then, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) began testing the engines for bird ingestion capabilities.
The engines are able to ingest about three small birds (one and one-half pounds) or one medium bird (two and one-half pounds) without failing. The FAA currently considers a large bird to weigh more than four pounds. There is no aircraft engine certified to ingest a large bird without shutting down.
With increased air traffic, and rising bird-populations, such threat is becoming more serious.
In Civil Aviation alone till 1974, 130 deaths had been reported worldwide to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Due to the voluntary nature of civil aviation bird–strike reporting, a great deal of under reporting happens, occurs, especially for minor bird strikes.
Conservative estimates suggest that more routine damage and delays following bird-strikes cost the industry and its insurers $1.2-1.5 billion per year.
Experts’ views
Speaking on the issue in an interview with our correspondent, a pilot with one of the leading airlines, who preferred anonymity, said that Nigerian airlines lose billions of naira to bird strike incidents annually.
He, however, regretted that despite the huge loss, FAAN, with its Department of Wildlife Control, had not adopted modern technology to reduce the threat in any of the nation’s airports.
He explained that in order to control the assault on aircraft, government must identify species of birds that create the problems for airlines, those things that attract birds to the airport and acquire modern equipment that would reduce their activities at the nation’s airports.
He noted that of all the airports in the country, only very few have been able to control bird activities with the acquisition of equipment, which sends away birds around the path of aircraft.
He urged FAAN to take a cue from the Uyo Airport management in order to improve safety to aircraft and other equipment at the airside.
His words: “No attempt has ever been made to avert this hazard in the country. Our approach to the menace has to be forensic because you need to know the kinds of birds that are coming around.
“When that is established, you need to know what attracts them. It is so deep and a lot of people who work in wildlife here just scratch the surface. They are not helping the airlines.
“The airlines are losing millions of dollars. Like the one that happened to us recently before the last one, it cost us about $1.5 million dollars to replace an engine and once you have a bird injection, the first thing you get flying an air plane is the smoke like roasted chicken. Once you get that, you have to come down because you actually don’t know the extent of the damage.”
Another source close to one of the airlines, who didn’t want his name in print, also said that a typical bird strike could affect the aircraft, which costs about $400,000 to replace, windscreen, $10,000 and also the airframe of an aircraft.
Efforts have been made to understand bird-behaviour, and bird-migration. Many factors, including climate, airport surroundings, and airport location in relation to migratory pathways, play a part in bird strike rates.
Last line
Although these aviation hazards are less severe than loss of control during flight or runway excursions, the matter should not be left aside. Every single collision with a bird poses serious risks not only to financial stability of the aircraft owner, but also to general aviation safety.
Business
Deadly flood: Growing concern over Abuja, Yola
When the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency issued advice to state governments a few months ago to adhere strictly to flood warnings contained in the 2019 Annual Flood Outlook, no one thought Abuja and Yola in Adamawa State would be the first casualties. Dayo Ayeyemi reports.
It came as a shock at the weekend, when news filtered out that raging flood swept away the Director of Finance, Federal Capital Territory High Court, Mr. Tony Okecheme, in Abuja.
The flood swept away the finance director, who was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in his official 2017 Toyota Camry.
According reports, the unfortunate incident occurred when his car got stuck at Galadimawa roundabout, Abuja. His driver was, however, rescued by some young boys in the area.
As if that was not enough, the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency also confirmed that five persons, including an infant, were killed by rainstorm in Yola, the state capital.
According to NEMA’s official, property estimated at several millions of naira was also destroyed by the flood.
Since these incidents, members of the public have been eager to know factors responsible for the incidents and possible solutions being considered by the state authorities to avert future occurrence.
The damaging flood in Galadimawa came almost 30 days after the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) commenced the demolition of buildings on waterways and road corridors in Lokogoma District of Abuja.
It was gathered that Lokogoma has been susceptible to flooding for many years now, leading to the death of at least 10 people including loss of properties and valuables.
Factors such as blockage of waterways by homeowners, absence of drainage system in cities and dumping of refuse on drains were blamed for the deluge.
While many people have put the blame on government, which they said gave building approvals indiscriminately without ensuring compliance, allowing people to build on waterways and failure to provide drainage, others blamed estate developers for not building according to approved plans and for refusing to provide estate facilities such as storm water drainage.
Flooding is among the most devastating natural disasters in the world, claiming more lives and causing more property damage than any other natural phenomena.
In recent times, flooding across Nigeria has left both the government and the governed devastated.
Some of the worst floodings in recent memory happened five years ago, precisely in March 2012 when 32 of Nigeria’s 36 states were affected. The havoc it caused then was so devastating such that more than 300 persons were killed while over two million others were displaced.
Experts views
Speaking with New Telegraph, a former President of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr. Steve Onu, blamed the rampaging incident on indiscriminate ways people built their houses in Abuja satellite areas without consideration for storm water drainage.
According to him, if there was sufficient drainage system, it would have transported the storm water away from the area without overflowing major roads.
He lamented that despite the fact that Abuja had a master plan, officials in charge of its administration have failed to follow the laid-down provisions in the blueprint.
Onu, who is currently a Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, pointed out that the drainage system in the first phase of Abuja’s development was well channelled and connected, adding that the flood issue was rampant in new locations of the main Abuja.
In the new locations, especially outskirts of the towns, he said the fact that there were no drainages and pedestrian walkways, make them susceptible to flooding.
Besides, he said the there was no enough personnel to enforce building approval order in Abuja, adding that many contractors were not qualified and that many failed to employ the right professionals to build houses, hence lack of ability to abide with building approval order and regulations.
To avert future occurrence, Onu urged that officials in charge of enforcement should carry out their duties diligently.
Organiser of Abuja Housing Show, Mr. Festus Adebayo, while calling for a review of Abuja Storm Water Drainage Master Plan, enjoined FCT administration to wake from its slumber.
He said: “From Lokogoma to Galadimawa, all are rubbish. Abuja storm water drainage master plan must be review now. Every house on the waterway must go. Those in charge of building approvals must stop approving construction on waterways.”
Adebayo, who described the flooding incident as unfortunate, stated that FCT administration must act now before it becomes too late.
He carged the FCDA/FCT authorities to immediately identify and clean out all storm water drainage channels to check the destructive flooding.
An affordable housing advocate, Fonahanmi Idris, queried if the Urban and Regional Planning Department of FCT is well staffed to assist with professional advice.
He cited examples where developers were allocated 10 hectares of land for mixed development, road for at least two vehicles, walk path/lane, supermarket, schools, church, mosque and playground, among others, but did something else on site.
According to him, “he processed an approval and development control approves. On moving to site, he increases the stock of houses and refuses to build road/church/playground etc, who is at fault in distress time?”
He added that when homeowners visited the construction site and saw flood, they were told it was a matter of time that the water would soon disappear on completion of the estate.
“Now the estate is completed and water must find its way. Whom do we blame? A lot is wrong with our country. Buildings are now collapsing everyday. We need solutions,” Idris lamented.
Flood alert
NIHSA’s Director-General, Clement Nze, a few months ago, urged Nigerians to heed flood warnings raised in the 2019 AFO and identified non-adherence to flood warnings as the major problem inhibiting prevention, mitigation and preparedness against flood disasters in Nigeria.
In its recently published 2019 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) report, NIHSA stated that some parts of the eight hydrological areas across the country, within nine sub-basins comprising Sokoto, Niger, Adamawa, Benue, Anambra, Imo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Yobe states were highly probable flood risk areas in 2019, covering about 74 local government areas.
The report also predicted that flood incidents would be less probable in about 279 LGAs.
Moreover, the 2019 AFO report stated that coastal states like Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Rivers are expected to experience coastal flooding due to rise in sea level and tidal surge which would impact on fishing, habitation and coastal transportation.
Last line
While review of master plans of these cities is inevitable, government should do everything possible to prevent homeowners from building on waterways and locations that are prone to flood. All cities’ drains must be cleared of rubbish to give room for free flow of storm water.
Business
Asset recovery: Evaluating tasks before probe panel
The Special Presidential Probe Panel has begun move to claw back alleged $1.5 billion underpayment on oil bloc renewal by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Adeola Yusuf examines impediment to the panel’s success.
Last Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) hosted the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property at its corporate headquarters in Abuja. That day, the corporation and its joint ventures partner, ExxonMobil, were accused of underpaying renewal fees on Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 67, 68, and 70, worth $1.5 billion.
The panel, which stated that remittance due to government on the blocs were under paid, also fingered the corporation in the allegation of other financial breaches in its operations.
Impediment to recovery
Clearing the air on the allegation when he received Chairman of the panel, Chief Okoi Obono- Obla, and members who were on a fact finding visit, Group Managing Director, Mele Kolo Kyari, confirmed that NNPC did not pay its 60 per cent share of $900 million of the JV bloc renewal fees, because “it became unnecessary as it (the corporation) represented the government.”
Kyari, who also declared that the NNPC had nothing to hide, noted, according to a statement, that ExxonMobil paid $600 million, which was their equity contribution of 40 per cent of the joint venture agreement.
Many cases of fraud
On allegation of financial breaches in operations leveled against NNPC by the panel, Kyari maintained that the corporation stood to gain a lot by being transparent in all areas of operation.
“Every member of our management shares the vision of Mr. President that government’s institutions must be accountable to all Nigerians. We know that we will gain more by being more transparent. We have nothing to hide,” he was quoted to have told the panel.
He insisted that the payment of about $900 million, being the 60 per cent of the lease renewal by the NNPC, was not necessary.
“Ordinarily, NNPC would have contributed the balance of 60 per cent of the amount, which literally meant government paying monies to itself. There was no need for that,” Kyari enthused.
On the alleged breach of government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy, the GMD said the NNPC had no secret account, emphasising that “there is no single account NNPC is operating that is unknown to the Federal Government. Any account(s) outside the TSA platform are partner accounts, which we have obtained due approvals from the government,’’ he noted.
How oil money was spent?
Kyari, who observed that all monies belonging to the corporation were domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), added that the corporation’s account managers remained the CBN and the Accountant General of the Federation.
Shedding more light on the alleged non-remittances of taxes and royalties by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), NNPC’s upstream arm, he stated that there were outstanding payments, which arose as a result of pillage that occurred before 2015.
He, however, assured the panel that this administration had made concerted efforts to reconcile every payment due to the federation on taxes and royalties.
“The only outstanding payment is the $600m and we have a pre-payment plan with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) such that by mid-2020, we will have money left to be paid,” he noted.
On the alleged non-remittances by some oil companies operating in the country, the NNPC boss said it was the responsibility of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the DPR to collect taxes and royalties from oil companies, including those on joint venture and Production Sharing Contract (PSC) arrangement.
Forming a tie
Kyari further noted that the NNPC would provide the necessary support to the agencies concerned in that regard though it has no legal obligation to do so.
“As an enabler organisation, we will support them because we see our roles beyond our immediate responsibility,” he said.
While affirming the corporation’s commitment to transparency and accountability, Kyari said the corporation was one of the most accountable public institutions in the country, saying ‘’this is the only company that publishes its operations and financial reports monthly. I’m not aware of any company that does that in the world.”
Earlier in his remarks, Obono- Obla said their visit was to seek synergy with the NNPC towards reforming the country and particularly to clear the air on issues relating to the operations of the corporation.
He expressed the panel’s satisfaction with NNPC’s frank and honest responses on the issues raised, describing the corporation “as a very important and transparent national institution with a GMD, who has a track record of accountability and transparency in his public career.
“The GMD has a reputation of being an apostle of accountability and transparency. I feel very happy that somebody like him is coming out to clarify the key issues. Nigerians have been misled, it behoves on every organization to tell Nigerians the truth to engender transparency in the entire polity.”
Different strokes for different folks
While standing in defence of ExxonMobil, the NNPC said it had suspended cash call repayments to Eni for three months, and would not renew some oil licences held by the Italian oil company.
The NNPC owes billions of dollars to international oil companies, including Eni, its share of operating costs for their joint ventures. Of the original $5 billion owed two years ago, repaid through a system known as cash calls, about $3 billion is now outstanding.
Reuters, which first reported the development, said the NNPC withheld three-month payment to Eni over a set of disputes. Delayed payments for the cash calls have hindered development of some of the country’s oil assets.
Among the issues raised by NNPC, according to report, are that Eni’s licences for some oil assets have expired, but Nigeria’s government does not plan to renew them as it wants the state oil firm to take over.
Government did not specifically name the assets it is taking over from Eni.
The failure to pay cash call arrears in the last three months was deliberate and meant to ensure that the issues surrounding the agreement (are) settled, NNPC said in a statement, adding it has the money to pay and expects a resolution by the end of the week.
In its statement, NNPC also urged Eni to complete the first phase of rehabilitating Nigeria’s Port Harcourt refinery by the scheduled date of October, the statement noted.
The statement added that Eni’s Executive Vice Chair for sub-Saharan Africa, Brusco Guido, said the Italian firm had various challenges and asked for NNPC’s help to resolve them and meet its 30 per cent annual growth target for its joint ventures’ oil production.
Working with Eni
He, however, promised to work closely with ENI/Agip to speedily resolve all pending issues that led to the suspension of cash-call repayment.
Kyari explained that the failure to pay cash call arrears in the last three months was deliberate and meant to ensure that the issues surrounding the agreement settled.
“The money is there, it is ready. We will pay as soon as the issues are resolved by the end of the week,” Kyari stated.
NNPC said it had suspended cash call repayments to Eni for three months and did not plan to renew some of the Italian firm’s asset licences.
The corporation owes billions of dollars to international oil companies, including Eni, being its share of operating costs for their joint ventures.
It was gathered that of the original $5 billion owed two years ago, part of the outstanding was repaid through the cash calls arrangment, with about $3 billion now hanging.
But NNPC has withheld three months’ payment to Eni over a set of disputes. Delayed payments for the cash calls have hindered development of some of the country’s oil assets.
Among the issues raised by NNPC are that Eni’s licences for some oil assets have expired, but government has not plan to renew them as it wants the state oil firm to take over, but the NNPC did not specify which of Eni’s licences it would not renew.
On the Okpai Independent Power Project, Kyari explained that the issues that led to the delay in payment had been resolved and that payment would be effected as soon as possible.
“We will work with you. You can count on us,” he assured the Agip team, urging them to fast-track Phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to ensure that it is delivered before the scheduled date of October 2019.
Guido had said the company was fully aligned with the GMD’s three-point agenda of growing reserves, growing production, and cutting cost.
He, however, listed a number of challenges that had hampered its operation and urged the NNPC management to help resolve them in order to meet its target of growing production from the JV assets by 30 per cent over last year’s rate.
Issues on oil bloc
Only two month ago, DPR confirmed the revocation of licences of six oil blocs for non-payment of royalties, even as there are indications that more licences are on the line for revocation.
This is also barely a month after the Ministry of Petroleum Resources issued a request to the Federal Government for the revocation of five OML, including OML 98, OML 120 and 121, OML 108, OML 110 and one Oil Prospecting License, OPL 206.
Owners of the blocks include Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (OML 98); Allied Energy Resources Nigeria, (OML 120 and 121); Express Petroleum and Gas Company (OML 108); Cavendish Petroleum Nigeria (OML 110) and Summit Oil International (OPL 206).
DPR explained that the action was based on a presidential directive to recover legacy debts owed by the companies operating the licences. The revoked licences are located in the onshore, shallow and deepwater areas of the Niger Delta basin.
Pan Ocean is owned by Festus Fadeyi, billionaire businessman, while Allied Energy, which is now known as Erin Energy, has Kase Lawal, founder of Camac Energy, as its chairman. Express Petroleum, operators of OML 108, is technically managed by Shebah Exploration & Petroleum, a company owned by Bryant Orjiako, Chairman of Seplat P etroleum Development Company, while Cavendish Petroleum has Mai Deribe as its chairman.
Summit Oil International, operators of OPL 205, also known as the Otien field, was co-founded by the late MKO Abiola.
Last line
The panel needs more backing from the government and all stakeholders for it to succeed on its mandate. Although the NNPC has assured the panel of its cooperation, it should work the talk.
Business
Eunisell boosts local content with cleaning solutions
An oil and gas production engineering solutions group, Eunisell, has put its full weight behind the Federal Government’s local content programme by developing and launching two biodegradable cleaning solutions.
Eunisell chemists, a statement from the company read, spent almost two years in the laboratory, perfecting Nutresall 250 and Eunisoll SP 200, aimed at providing cleaning solutions for the Nigerian industrial and oil & gas sectors.
The market faces its own unique and often complex challenges, which guided the team to develop the solutions in Nigeria, using Nigerian expertise – critical to align with market dynamics and the local content programme.
Eunisoll SP 200 and Nutresall 250 are both designed to remove oily residues, stubborn stains and greasy grime from equipments, floors and machinery parts, so that dirt and emulsion can be quickly washed away, leaving a clean, residue-free surface.
Eunisell is immensely proud that the product solutions are not only effective and cost-efficient, but in addition, are environmentally-friendly, abrasion-free and non-flammable. Customers can even wash their hands with the products – No harsh chemicals are used in manufacture.
The introduction of the two products forms only part of Eunisell’s commitment to embracing the local content drive. The Group has already created numerous product solutions for the oil and gas and industrial sectors at the Eunisell Isolo Research and Development Laboratory.
For over 23 years, Eunisell, an internationally certified ISO 9001: 2015 company, which ranks among only a few successful Nigerian companies in the industry, has been providing chemical and engineering solutions to a wide base of blue-chip customers, reducing costs and improving processes.
Business
AfCFTA: FG unveils disqualification criteria for oil firms
The Federal Government at the weekend unveiled criteria for disqualification of oil firms from benefiting from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
Speaking through the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, government maintained that only local oil and gas service companies and manufacturing outfits that have built their capacities and capabilities will benefit immensely from Nigeria’s recent signing of the AfCFTA.
Wabote’s view was corroborated by President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Mansur Ahmed.
The duo, according to a statement, spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the commissioning of Alcon’s ultra-modern factory for electrical power distribution panels and switchgears, set up in partnership with ABB.
The facility has an annual capacity of 750 main distribution panels, 1,200 sub-main DBs to over 5000 consumer units and can engage 150 personnel.
Delivering the keynote address at the event, the executive secretary stated that investment like Alcon’s opens the span of opportunities from the national to continental levels.
According to him, the “establishment of such manufacturing outfits will enhance delivery of the target benefits under the AfCFTA agreement.
“If you take the population of Africa and the potential market, and given the general level of development of countries, the sky is the limit for any manufacturer that makes the right investment, has the right quality and partnerships.”
He commended Alcon for being the first company to obtain NCDMB’s ‘Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC) Category A’ for electrical switchgear and panel building and announced that the board would no longer grant approvals for operators in the oil and gas industry to import the products manufactured by Alcon.
He further charged the company to continue to deliver top-notch low voltage panels as well as introduce new products with the quality that can match those that are manufactured in any part of the world.
He also promised that NCDMB would continue to educate industry stakeholders about the company’s capabilities through the NOGIC JQS platform.
Wabote also commended Alcon for its ability to nurture a formidable partnership with ABB, stating that it “attests to the fact that if local companies have the right processes and procedures in place, international OEMs will be willing to form alliances and partnerships that endure.”
In his remarks, Ahmed charged Alcon and other manufacturers to take advantage of the opportunities presented by President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent signing of the continental free trade agreement, which will bring the 55 African countries into one common market.
He explained that AfCFTA would generate a market of 1.2 billion people and an active economy of trillions. He added that “every manufacturer or investor should look at that and begin to thrive. I am glad that Alcon is seeing this vision and there is plan for expansion. As we go into the AfCTA, we are going to create a bigger market, four to five times bigger than what exists presently.”
In his address, the Managing Director of Alcon, Mr. Gerardo Della Santa, stated that the factory was the largest of its kind in Nigeria and had trained its personnel locally as well as in Egypt and Italy to keep pace with new technologies and new products.
He described the facility as landmark because it will transfer technology in a highly specialized sector, create new jobs and expertise.
“We perform the full cycle of the panel production, design, customization, assembly, testing, packaging and delivery,” he said.
Santa confirmed that the company had received all required certifications from ABB and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to operate as a panel builder.
He thanked NCDMB for believing in the company’s vision and the Bank of Industry for providing the financial support for the investment.
The Country Managing Director, Nigeria, ABB, Mr. Hany Abd-Elazim, underscored the company’s long partnership with Alcon and its support for the new production facility, noting that it had huge value addition in line with local content initiative.
He expressed delight that the new facility would create job opportunities and improve productivity in Nigeria, adding that the factory provided an opportunity to export products within the ECOWAS region and expand to the continent when the African Free Trade Area agreement takes effect from mid 2020.
“This will support the corporation to have local value added products from Nigeria to be exported,” Abd-Elazim said.
Business
Armoured power cable thief nabbed in Lekki
An alleged armoured electricity cable thief, Noah Yagha, has reportedly been apprehended by the men of the Nigerian Police Force for attempted theft of armoured cables belonging to Eko Electricity Distribution Company in the Lekki axis of Lagos.
The suspect, a statement from EKEDC read, was allegedly seen cutting the cables installed on a 500KVA transformer around Iroko Awe and was reported to the police, who swung into action, arrested and detained him at the Ilasan Police station.
“The police further investigated the case and it was revealed that the suspect had stolen armoured cable on two occasions previously from the same equipment.
“It was also gathered that the suspect had an accomplice simply named Abdullai, who buys the stolen cables from him. The men of the Anti-Robbery Unit of the police were led to a shanty where the accomplice resides and fortunately, he was arrested and detained,” the statement signed by EKEDC Head, Media and Communications, Sulaiman Aledeh, read.
Both men, Aledeh said, have had their cases filed and have been charged to court for malicious damage to property and stealing. The case is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday 30, July, 2019.
The EKEDC spokesman advised the public to desist from such acts as it affects the company’s objective of providing safe and reliable electricity supply.
He said further that going near electricity installations was hazardous to the safety of lives and property and only authorised staff of EKEDC should go near them.
He reiterated EKEDC’s commitment to prosecuting vandals and thieves of its installations and equipment.
Aledeh enjoined all customers to collaborate with the company in its bid to continue to empower the quality of lives and promptly report any suspected cases of vandalism and theft of electricity installations.
The management of the EKEDC had earlier warned against assault on its staff saying individuals who do such will be brought to book.
According to a statement by the company, its legal representatives have been inundated with reports of assault, public incitement and threat to life against personnel of EKEDC in recent time.
“While we consider this very unfortunate, as a law abiding company, we sought the assistance of security agents in helping in the arrest and prosecution of these troublemakers.
“Sadly, some of them claim to be community leaders. This set of people have often made the company’s efforts to maintain a peaceful coexistence with customers very difficult.
“In one of the cases of assault on our staff, on the 24th of May, 2019, one Mr. Moses Ogunleye, a resident of Mushin, led some group of people to House No.29 Omowunmi Street under Idi-Araba Undertaking of Mushin Business District to obstruct, restrict and assault the Eko Field Representatives (EFRs) of EKEDC during the May Cash drive activities. Mr. Ogunleye assaulted Mrs. Abejide and damaged her phone in the process. This act was caught on camera.
“The EFR however, reported the case at Olosan Police Station that same day, being the Divisional Police station having jurisdiction over the area of the incident.
“The culprit was arrested by the policemen from Olosan Divisional Police Station and the other group fled only to resurface with two police officers from (PANTI SCID) to arrest the ZDM (Engr. Yahyah Abdulrafiu) at Olosan Police Station as they alleged that there was a petition against him.
“The Divisional Police Officer and DCO stopped the police officers from panti SCID and asked them to do it in a proper way by sending police invitation to his organization (EKEDC) to release him for appropriate investigation.
“Mr. Ogunleye was granted bail at the police station at about 7pm on the same day. The case was however charged to court on the 31st of May and Mr.Moses Ogunleye was arraigned at court 1 Mushin Magistrate Court Ogba.
“He pleaded not guilty to the three counts charge and was subsequently granted bail with one surety in like sum of N80,000. The surety must be gainfully employed and the address be verified by the prosecutor,” the statement read.
