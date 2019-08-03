Show Biz
One Africa Music fest: Quickteller sponsors customers to New York, UK, Dubai
Three lucky customers have won an allexpense- paid trip to the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest taking place in New York this month courtesy of Quickteller, a consumer payment platform of Pan-African integrated digital payments company,
Interswitch. Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, said it is a way of giving back to the customers for their unwavering support and belief in the brand.
“The success of Quickteller would not be possible without our loyal customers and we want them all to feel like a part of the family and that with Quickteller, everything is possible. So we will be sending a total of thirty lucky customers with an all-expense-paid trip to one of the Interswitch One Africa Music Festivals taking place in New York, London and Dubai,” he said.
Further, Akanbi stated: “In addition to the three winners we have already announced, we have twenty-seven more to go.
In a couple of days, we will select and announce more winners for the London trip. Later in the year, we will conduct the draws for the Dubai trip.”
The first three winners: Titilope Adedokun, David Eze and Owosegun Shonowo will be sponsored to the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in New York on Saturday, August 10. Reacting to the surprise, one of the three, David Eze, said: “I gave up on promos a long time ago.
This is a huge surprise for me and I’m still in shock. Funny thing is, I applied just because I wanted to, and not really because I thought I would win. I am totally elated that I get to have my vacation in New York at the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.”
Show Biz
Ravishing, red round couch
Ruby, crimson, scarlet, or cherry, whichever name you choose to call it, red is the colour of passion, energy, and action. If you are looking to bring some excitement to your home, red living room decor is the way to do it.
From exotic scarlet rugs to rose-coloured pillows to crimson coloured living room walls and red round couch, creative sectional red couch is the juice your living room needs to be put together. Red is a powerful colour that has the ability to bring a room together and create warmth.
When dealing with red couch, arrange accent furniture around the room that complements the sofa and style you want to create.
Dark wood bookshelves and tables work for a formal room. Distressed wood works for a casual personalised looks. Chrome and glass tables and shelves can be used in a contemporary room. Shelves, entertainment units and tables should be proportioned to the size and heft of the sofa.
TIPS
Paint the walls in a colour that plays off of the red couch in the way that you want.
A bright white thick rug would complement a modern look while a worn or Oriental rug could tie in a country, masculine or formal look.
For a bright red modern sofa, paint the walls in a bright white to make the red of the leather couch pop.
Hang curtains or drapes that match or complement the pillows and rug.
Drape a throw over the arm or back of the sofa in a solid colour or muted print that’s located elsewhere throughout the room.
Show Biz
BBNaija: Adesua Etomi, Toke Makinwa seek audience with Khafi over sex romp
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi and Toke Makinwa, have taken to social media to urge for some time with Khafi, one of the housemate still in house for the Big Brother Naija 2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.
The 33-year-old screen goddess and wife of singer, actor and politician, Banky W in a tweet late Tuesday, begged Biggie, as he is also called, to allow her some time with Khafi, perhaps as a celebrity guest like her husband in past editions.
“Dear Biggie, “pls I need only 5 minutes in the house.
I just want to tell Khafi something.
Just one or two words…,” she wrote in a tweet, which many believe is as a result of the number of times Khafi has been involved in sexual acts with fellow housemate Gedoni.
In another tweet, Adesua added: “Khafi is so genuine and so sweet. Wears her heart on her sleeve. Just wish she’d focus more on showing us how amazing she is.”
On her own, media personality, Toke Makinwa, is concerned male housemate, Gedoni, is only taking advantage of his fellow housemate, Khafi. Taking to social media to have her say about a pair that has become the most talked about in the house due to their often steamy under-the-sheets intimate sessions, Toke said Khafi is only fulfilling a need no matter what Gedoni says.
With Khafi getting upset with Gedoni after he refused to pick her for a task they were meant to do in groups, despite the fact that they are lovers recently, the OAP said comments made by Khafi during her diary session shows that she has a lot of childhood issues to deal with.
The requests by the actress and the former presenter of Trending on HipTV and vlogger, are not unconnected with the sex romps that have been going on between the Khafi and Gedoni.
Show Biz
Elton John celebrates 29 years of being sober
Legendary singer, Elton John, has hit a major milestone in his long journey to sobriety, with the 72-year old singer celebrating abstaining from alcohol or drugs for a massive 29 years.
While sharing a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin to mark the occasion on social media, Elton John wrote a touching yet reflective post on what the date means to him along the coin bearing AA’s mottos of “Unity, Service, and Recovery,” as well as one of the organisation’s common sayings: “To thine own self be true.” “29 years ago today, I was a broken man.
I finally summoned up the courage to say three words that would change my life: “I need help”.
Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful,” he wrote.
Show Biz
Burna Boy wants child with girlfriend, Steflon Don
Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has stated his desire to give birth to a child with musician girlfriend, Steflon Don, in a way that is devoid of public attention.
Speaking during an interview with American broadcaster, Ebro, on radio show, Beats1, on Hot 97 FM, Burna Boy said: “It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life.
I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring no kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid and looking or wondering what’s Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing.
I want to raise a kid the way I was raised.” The ‘Killin Dem’ singer described his relationship with the highly rated musician as great but added that he wants it to be part of his private life that is not in the public domain.
“It’s lovely (being with Steflon Don) I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us. I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone.”
Show Biz
AFRIMA shops for replacement as Ghana loses hosting right
The International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has withdrawn the hosting rights from Ghana for the 2019 and 2020 editions of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, over lack of capacity by the Host Country to meet the financial and contractual obligations entered to on July 12, 2018, necessary to retain hosting the biggest music event in Africa.
The decision was reached on Monday, July 15, after several months of meetings and consultations with relevant stakeholders to remedy the situation with the expectation that Ghana will provide concrete assurances and guarantees to discharge its contractual obligations for hosting the 2019 and 2020 editions of AFRIMA after its disappointing performance on the contract during the 2018 edition of the Awards held in Accra between November 21 and 24, which the organisers successfully put together against all odds.
It would be recalled that decision of the African Union (AU) and AFRIMA to award a three-term hosting rights (2018-2020) of AFRIMA to Ghana followed the declaration of the President of Ghana, Mr. Nana Akufo Addo, of his desire to host the AFRIMA After initially complying to some of the host country responsibilities, Ghana’s hosting rights for the 5th edition, AFRIMA publicly announced at the African Union Secretariat Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on September 5, 2018, and a letter signed by the Commissioner of Social Affairs, AU, Mrs. Amira El Fadil dated September 13, 2018 to effect the hosting rights were handed to the Government of the Republic of Ghana through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Ghana
. The International Advisor, AFRIMA, Mr. Rikki Stein, while thanking the young people and the media in Ghana said: “It was a hard decision for us to withdraw the awards hosting rights for the next two years (2019 and 2020 editions) from the Republic of Ghana.
As an awards owned for the African people, it is structured to travel around the continent giving the people the true African experience. We have some fond memories of our time in Ghana immersing ourselves in the lifestyle and music and we have formed great friendships among the Ghanaian people. We look forward to returning to Ghana at a more convenient time. “However, we cannot afford to compromise the standard of the laudable vision of AFRIMA to create a truly African brand that connects Africans and build the equity of Africa.
The situation faced in Ghana has the potential to erode the goodwill and giant strides we have achieved in Africa through the awards”. Mr. Stein, a former manager and friend of Afrobeat Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, added that AFRIMA was geared to increase the tourism and entertainment equity of a host country as the host receives an influx of international and Africa dignitaries, AFRIMA nominees, music stars and executives who attend the four-day programme of activities. AFRIMA further offers benefits that will help in raising the continenta land international profile of the host country, including an opportunity to tap into the millions of participants and followers of the growing African music. The AU had enjoyed a successful and effective hosting partnership with the Federal Republic of Nigeria that won the right to host the four editions of AFRIMA -from 2014-2017.
“The support of the Ministry of Information & Culture, Nigeria with sponsorship from the Government of Lagos State, Nigeria, as AFRIMA official host city in 2016 and 2017 also fostered the smooth execution of the various AFRIMA events and facilitated the seamless engagement of corporate sponsorship/partnership at various facets of event planning and execution”, Stein explained.
“Our concerns are genuine and worrying. We must see a commitment from the host country government to secure suitable venues in advance for holding the AFRIMA Awards ceremony and events, to provide suitable hotel accommodation in advance for nominees, artistes and guests of the awards and to provide and process visas -on-arrival in advance and in good time for guests, nominees, artistes, contractors and other relevant stakeholders attending the event. If these are not in place, then we have a recipe for disaster on our hands”, he stated.
Show Biz
Davido’s song with Chris Brown tagged ‘most popular song in the world’
Davido’s latest single, a duet with American music star, Chris Brown, titled “Blow My Mind” has been described as the most popular song in the world right now.
The song, released last Friday, has received mostly positive reviews from fans from far and near, with the video released days after also receiving a lot of attention.
Apple’s voice-controlled personal assistant, Siri, on Wednesday identified the song that has seen Chris Brown and Davido pictured together a few times as the most popular song in the world.
Show Biz
‘Lion King’ roars to $1 billion box office earnings in three weeks
Barely three weeks after its release, Disney’s “The Lion King” has crossed the billion-dollar mark, with the live-action remake of the 1994 movie featuring Beyonce, Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor in lead roles, joining “Avengers: Endgame”, “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin” as the fourth Disney title to surpass one billion dollars in global ticket sales for 2019.
With its blockbuster slate, Disney has nearly 38 percent of the domestic market share, a cut that increases to more than 40 percent when Fox, which it just purchased, is added.
A breakdown of the figure shows “The Lion King’ earned 361 million dollars at the domestic box office and 638 million dollars overseas.
Outside of North America, it had especially strong showings in China with 115 million dollars along with the United Kingdom with 48 million dollars and Brazil with 44 million dollars.
The box office milestone by the movie, which stars Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa from the original animated film, comes on the heels of another Disney benchmark as the company set a new all-time record for global ticket sales for a single studio between July 26 and July 28. Disney hit 7.67 billion dollars worldwide, smashing the mark it previously set in 2016 with 7.61 billion dollars.
Show Biz
I ‘ll never act in movies that promote indecent dressing –Adeniyi Johnson
Bubbly actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has furthered his meteoric rise in showbiz despite setbacks caused by his indiscretion when he was still married to fellow actor, Toyin Aimakhu. Johnson has since shrugged off the gloom, moved on to a fresh marital bliss he wouldn’t like to talk about. In this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA, he spoke about his career and the industry.
You are one of the few Yoruba-speaking movie actors that get called up for jobs from the English-speaking movie producers. How do you see the two sides?
They are both acting anyway, but one goes farther due to the language and the other is restricted because of language barrier. Also, I don’t see it in any special way because the fact remains that both sides are lovely and they present almost a similar experience for me. As a matter of fact, each comes with its sweetness, pleasure and pains. That’s the way I see it.
It is believed the English-speaking producers pay more because they have the biggest market and financiers. Is this true?
The fact that the language cut across gives them leverage and makes their market bigger and when you sell well, you pay well. It is not a hidden fact that Yoruba movies are restricted due to language barrier. But I love my job and I am always ready to give my best anytime the opportunity to tell a story presents itself, whether in English or Yoruba-speaking movies.
Looking back at the journey, will you say acting has been rewarding?
Of course, for something that puts food on my table at all times, I can drive my own car and pay my bills, most definitely it has really been profitable and I’m getting fulfilled as well.
If not acting, what else would you have ventured into?
Definitely football and music because I love playing drums. It will interest you to know that my friends oftentimes call me drummer boy because I sometimes play the drums in the church during service.
It’s the second quarter of the year, how has the year been for you so far?
Firstly, I will give God all the praise and adoration for how far He has brought me as an actor of note.
And, of course, I will describe the experience as awesome and great. I would not have come this far without the grace of God and support of my fans. I don’t take these things for granted because they
mean so much to me. I appreciate the growth and the success stories that people are associating with.
It shows I have done quite well. I am not resting on whatever laurels that I have got; I just want to keep going. So, talking about the experience, I will say I am truly enjoying the experience even though it has been a bitter-sweet experience but all I am thankful.
Any regrets along the way?
None at all. God has been on the throne and things have fallen in place for me.
Despite all the upheavals, you are considered one of the busiest actors now; how does that make you feel?
It makes me feel like I have God. God who knows the truth and sees all of our challenges.
Did you see any of accomplishments coming when you started out as an actor?
The truth is that I have always seen the bigger picture in my head. I knew how I wanted my career to pan out and I have consistently worked on my flaws to give my best to any good job that comes my way.
Having said that, I saw success coming because as a man or somebody who wants to keep growing in life, you should understand the philosophy that no one starts small and wants to remain small forever.
At every stage of growth, there will be challenges, strong enough to pull you down. But you must never remain down should you fall at any point. I guess that was what worked and still works for me.
As a professional, what do you think qualifies a script as good?
A good script as we all know is one which must have a good plot, a concise central idea with its theme and the major which is the storyline.
What would make you reject a role?
The weakness in a story/script will sometimes make me reject one because once a storyline is loose, it will be difficult for the audience who are the consumers to understand and appreciate the efforts of the actors involved. Also, I will reject role if it promotes nudity because my culture frowns at it and I will definitely not be a part of it.
If you are to write a story about yourself, what will be the title and why?
I will title the story ‘Aanu’ which means ‘Mercy’ because despite all my shortcomings and challenges of the past, only one thing has kept me going and that God’s mercy and that is what I have been enjoying and doors of favour have been opening for me at all time.
Do you have dream roles, if yes share with us?
Of course, I am yet to play my entire desired roles. Although I have played some roles, believe me sincerely, I look forward to playing the role of a deaf and dumb man or a blind man.
What does style mean to you?
Style means simplicity and comfort to me because I am of this school of thought that you don’t have to break the bank to look good. Keep it simple always and have at the back of your mind that the way you dress is the way you will be addressed.
What won’t you be caught dead wearing?
Definitely earrings except in movies; don’t get me wrong I don’t detest those that put it on; it’s just not my style.
What is your assessment of the movie industry generally?
I can boastfully say that the industry before I joined and now has been a growing one; there have been a lot of improvements in terms of the quality of movies we roll out, the industry still needs lots of reforms but it is also noteworthy that we have raised our game in terms of the kind of equipment that we use in shooting our movies; for me we can only get better over time.
What personal projects are you currently working on?
All things being equal, I’m still planning from story to cast and all. Stage play is one aspect I feel the industry also needs to focus and channel more resources towards. My team and I are currently putting resources together to come up with something beautiful that the world will like.
If you are to advise the younger version of yourself what will you tell him?
Just a few words to the younger version of myself which is work hard, pray harder and be focused.
Show Biz
Chioma Iwuchukwu: Controversies can only affect you if you allow them
Although not exactly an automobile mechanic, delectable Chioma Iwuchukwu is a beauty queen with a difference. Apart from her frank nature, the 2018 Face of Candy City Tourism has a unique project known as Trace which is based on history and background as it relates to pupils. She spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA in this interview.
How do you relate with your old friends since becoming a beauty queen?
As a beauty queen, you need to appreciate people, whether they are your friends or not, you have to treat everybody equally, no one is too exceptional, everyone is equal.
Most models don’t get encouragement at the beginning. Is your story different?
When I started, I was discouraged by a lot of people. I started with a competition and a lot of people said that I should not compete because I wasn’t sure of winning. I didn’t give in because I have always being a goal-getter.
What is the story behind your emergence as Face of Candy Tourism for 2018?
The competition was highly competitive. We were about 364, and almost all of the contestants were above 6ft. Threatened by this, a couple of people left, but I never did. I guess I just believed in myself. The rest is now history as they say.
Most models have ended up in Nollywood, are your plans different from that?
I don’t mind trying the movie industry. I already have plans for that.
With all the controversies?
Controversies will arise, but it all depends on how you handle them, if you want it to get to you or not.
With being a beauty queen putting you in the spotlight even more, how do you handle the many advances you must be getting from men?
The truth is that I am a lady and should naturally know how to handle them. However, I would rather focus on what I’m working on presently.
Are you in a relationship presently?
I don’t have a relationship; I’m just trying to get a love life.
Tell us about your style?
My style is mixed. I wear all sorts. I love dresses like evening dresses and short dresses.
What sacrifices have you made for your career?
For me, sacrificing is not as complex as it sounds. You just need to do what you can and leave the rest. To every glory, there is a story to tell.
What is Trace, your tourism-focused project about and how is it going?
History is very important, but a lot of Nigerian children don’t know their history. Our schools don’t even teach local history anymore. You can’t bring out a Nigerian pupil and ask of his or her background, they don’t know it because they are not taught anymore. If someone can bring that back, I think there will be a lot to write about this country, people will know where they are coming from.
This is Africa; we have all it takes to be who we want to be. It is only people with little minds that believe in impossibility. I am not going to run a project that will give people food. If I give them food today, will I give them till the end of their lives?
That sounds impressive but how do you see beauty queens donating food stuff to motherless homes as pet projects?
As a beauty queen, people are supposed to know you for something good. Eighty percent of Nigerian beauty queens go about sharing food on the streets during their reign; some of them don’t even fulfill the purpose behind their projects, maybe because they don’t understand it enough or are unable to deal with it. When you share food on the streets, you have not done anything.
If there is anything you could change about the Nigerian youth, what would it be?
Their mindset. In Nigeria, everyone relies on the government to put food on their table which isn’t right, people only love where the money is being shared forgetting that before you are given money, you have a role to play. There are a lot of things to gain if people think well.
Not many people know that you also have an interest in auto repairs. How does one explain a model being into an auto repair business?
I have an auto diagnosis, repair and programming centre in Owerri, Imo State. It is built to standard. It was influenced by my dad. My dad has been involved in the business for the past 22 years. We run a kind of partnership now.
What do you consider the success secret of the business?
I think in life you just need to create an idea for yourself, you don’t need to wait for the government. Some people look for jobs when they are through with school, I don’t think that works for me, it never worked for me. For my business, I created the idea myself and it worked. Everything we have today started from scratch, the government never contributed to our success. So, entrepreneurs out there need to think of something new, anything can bring you out, just be determined. When I started my diagnostic business, people asked why I was doing a man’s business, but I told them that there is no business meant for any sex, as long as you can manage it yourself. Being an entrepreneur doesn’t require much money, it’s just an idea, you don’t need millions to become somebody because there are people that have the money, but don’t know what to do with it. Some people started with one thousand Naira and they are big today. So, start something, no matter how small, it will grow.
What is your biggest fear in life?
I don’t have any. Some people say that they fear failure, but I don’t have any fear. Nothing really, challenges come and go, you have to believe that nothing lasts forever; you need to do what you are supposed to do at the right time.
Show Biz
Bimbo Oshin celebrates 48th birthday with glam photo
Nigerian actress, Bimbo Oshin, turned 48 years old and celebrated with a grand photo on social media.
Dressed in a fabulous grey gown and looking resplendent, the actress mostly known for her roles in the Yoruba section of Nollywood, expressed appreciation to God in several posts on Instagram.
“I can’t keep calm am +1 today. I give glory to God Almighty. May divine peace and happiness follow me for the rest of my life. On this special day, I pray that the good Lord gives me all the joy that my heart can contain,” the actress wrote.
Although refusing to dwell on her age or any personal recollection, Bimbo Oshin, who became a bankable actress after producing the successful “Eji Owuro” well over a decade and half ago, also prayed for her family, friends and fans as well.
“May you never remain like the shadow of your past, I pray that as you celebrate with me there will be a renewal of your strength and abundant growth in everything that is yours, in Jesus mighty name I pray,” Bimbo, a University of Lagos graduate in in philosophy, added.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Civil servant forfeits N150m plaza to FG
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Soldiers gang-rape Ondo varsity student at checkpoint
-
News14 hours ago
Minimum wage delay: Nigerian workers unfairly treated – Oshiomhole
-
News21 hours ago
Chevron sacks 500 workers as NUPENG threatens strike
-
Business24 hours ago
Cashew exporters’ earnings to drop by N52bn
-
Politics22 hours ago
When govs take new wives
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
‘We used fake Customs car auctioning to defraud people’
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
‘How I became Eiye confraternity leader after arriving Lagos’