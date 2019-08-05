Onyekuru, Everton fight over Monaco move

S

uper Eagles forward Henry onyekuru and his English premier League side Everton are at loggerheads over where he will play his club football this season.

Everton signed Onyekuru last year but the striker enjoyed a loan stint last season at Galatasaray and hopes of featuring for Toffess this season was dashed after the youngster failed to gain a work permit.

He has now been linked with some clubs including French side Monaco.

However, Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that Onyekuru is in conflict with Everton over his proposed move to Monaco.

While the Toffees and the Principality outfit have reached a club-to-club agreement for the transfer of the Nigeria international, he has decided to continue his career at Galatasaary for the upcoming season.

The Turkish champions are experiencing difficulties signing Onyekuru because Everton are demanding an outright sale due to the fact he is not eligible for a work permit to play in the EPL.

And that is the reason why Monaco have the advantage in the race for his signature but Onyekuru has made it crystal clear he wants to play for Galatasaray.

The winger had a good season while on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 16 goals in 44 matches and helping the club win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

The 22-year-old Onyekuru has made only six competitive appearances for the Super Eagles over the past two years.

