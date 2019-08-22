Sports
Onyekuru optimistic Monaco’ll survive
AS Monaco forward Henry Onyekuru believes his French Ligue outfit will perform better this season despite starting poorly losing two matches back to back.
The former Everton man who made his debut last weekend in their 0-3 loss to Metz revealed to AOIFootball.com that the team has put behind them the loss and are focused on the next game at home against Nimes this weekend.
“The team has put aside the loss. It was a sad experience losing my first game with my new club and myself and the rest of my colleagues were not happy. But one thing was clear, we told ourselves we have to put aside that loss and concentrate on the next game. We must restore the confidence of our fans in us when we play at home which means we are aiming to win,” Onyekuru posited.
On the arrival of former Sevilla goal poacher Wissam Ben Yedder to beef up the squad, he stressed that the signings the club has made so far shows the intent of the club to win and return to the zenith of French football again.
He also believes the quality of players at the club have what it takes to deliver and turn the fortunes of the club.
Onyekuru joined Monaco for about 20 million euros from Everton and signed a five-year contract to stay at the Stade Louis II till 2024.
Sports
US Open: Djokovic still favourite but defeat gives rivals hope
Novak Djokovic was all set to cruise into the U.S. Open as hot favourite but a semi-final defeat at the Cincinnati Masters last week has at least given hope to his challengers that the world number one is not invincible.
Djokovic was on a roll until Cincinnati, having won three titles, including two Grand Slams, on three different surfaces this year.
He won the Australian Open in January, took the ATP Masters event in Madrid in May, before saving two match points to overcome old foe Roger Federer in the longest men’s singles final at Wimbledon in July.
But last weekend’s defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev did not shake the confidence of a man who has spent nine months as the game’s top ranked player.
“I see mostly positives really in my game,” he said after Saturday’s loss, only his seventh in 45 matches this year. “I lost to a player that was playing amazing, so I’ll take that and I’ll move forward to New York and have a good practice week.
“Then, of course, get myself ready for the Open. I love playing in those conditions there on centre court. I’m going to fight for a title as everyone else does, and I like my chances. I feel good and I look forward to it.”
Djokovic, who has won four out of the last five Grand Slams — with his only loss over the past 13 months being in the semi-finals of this year’s French Open — will still be one of the favourites to win his fourth U.S. Open title.
A triumph at Flushing Meadows would also take him to within one of Rafael Nadal’s total of 18 Grand Slam titles and to within three of Federer’s record 20.
OFF-COURT DISTRACTION
Although a men’s champion has not defended the U.S. Open crown since Federer in 2008, Djokovic can take encouragement from a fine run of form there in recent years.
Apart from 2017 when he missed the tournament through injury, the Serb has reached at least the semi-finals in Flushing Meadows every year since 2007.
If there is one possible distraction, it comes off the court.
The 32-year-old faces opposition from rivals for political dominancy of the ATP Players Council, the body set up to give tour members a voice.
Djokovic has led the Players Council since October last year but his two main rivals Federer and Nadal returned to the body earlier this month, a move that was seen by many as a united front to counter Djokovic’s influence.
The council will meet in New York ahead of the U.S. Open and the subtext will add to an already fierce rivalry among the three men who have dominated the men’s game for more than a decade.
Sports
Sunday Dare takes charge as minister
…promises support for other sports
- To meet NFF, others today
The newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has promised proper support for other sports apart from football in the country.
Speaking during his brief visit to the ministry after he was inaugurated and given portfolio alongside 42 others, the veteran journalist urged all stakeholders to join hands together and develop the sector.
The new helmsman said he was aware of various challenges and controversies within the ministry but pledged his readiness to work together with everyone to achieve the mandate of the president, Muhammadu Buhari, of taking Nigeria to the top.
“I am excited to be here today, I want to thank President Buhari for appointing me a minister,” he said.
“Works start now, let’s get ready, roll our sleeves, and let’s work together as a team. The youths are top of the population in the country and when we talk about youths, we have sports.
“We must broaden our horizon, I am aware of the challenges, the controversies, and every other things happening in the ministry. It is a ministry that is dear to the heart of Nigerians.
“Beyond soccer we have other sports, which deserve development; and beyond sports, there are other ways to develop the youths, we can give them digital skills, we must start thinking outside the box.
“We must also find a way of taking sports out of the back base, and I know it is possible. I want to thank the media for what they have done and I will rely on them as we embark on this journey.
“I have the mandate to take this ministry to the top as other top countries in the world. The youth and sports are critical to the achievement and agenda of Mr President. We have to join our hands together to achieve results.”
Our correspondent learnt that the new minister would Thursday (today) meet with the chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation and other parastatals under the ministry of sports.
Meanwhile, Sunday Dare became the 35th person to supervise Nigerian sports since Chief Joseph Modupe Johnson (JMJ) in 1960.
The new sports minister has worked in diverse aspects of the media and has decades of multimedia journalism experience spanning over 25 years.
Prior to his nomination for ministerial position, he served as the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management of the Nigeria Communications Commission.
Sports
Afrobasket: How D’Tigress survived juju scare, intimidation to win title
It was no longer news that the country’s women basketball team, D’Tigress, at the weekend defended the Afrobasket title they won two years ago as they beat host country, Senegal 60-55 points in the final. The victory however came at a huge prize as they had to survive intimidation by Senegalese right from the moment they came into the stadium.
There were several stories by the victorious girls since their arrival to the country on Monday as they continued to relay different tales of woe.
Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Wednesday, one of the assistant coaches of the team, Peter Ahmedu, said it was difficult for them to access the dressing room on the final day and were physically assaulted at some point.
“One of our officials was slapped on the face while gaining entrance to the arena by one of the security men,” he said.
“It was another scenario when we got to the dressing room as we were asked to move to another facility different from the one we were using since the start of the competition. Getting to the place at the back of the arena, it took more than 30mins to clean the place up.
“We met things like powder, fresh eggs and the rest scattered on the floor like a juju of sort and these were so scary but we kept our calm.
“The FIBA officials were aware of all these and I am sure they are going to take action but like I said, in all these, we kept our calm because we were determined to get the victory.”
Speaking also to New Telegraph, the captain of the team, Adaora Elonu, said they were not intimidated by the crowd.
She revealed that over 22,000 spectators watched the game while more than 18,000 others watched from their homes, but they were determined to get the victory.
The captain added that she was just in awe of all what happened while calling on the Federal Government to come to the rescue of the team by investing more in them.
In her own words, the team’s forward, Evelyn Akhator, said they were just laughing at the attitude of the fans despite the intimidation.
Akhator said: “We already set our mind that whatever we were going to experience, we would not allow it get to us. When it happened, we were not perturbed and we were laughing back at them.
“They were throwing things at us and one of the things was salt but that actually gave us the strength to go for the title.”
Sports
African Games: Nigeria strikes first gold in taekwondo
- As Falconents advance to football semis
Team Nigeria has won its first gold medal in the on-going African Games in Morocco after Ruth Nwosu won in the final of taekwondo on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old defeated El Bouchti Oumaima from host country Morocco 26-22 points in the final of Women 49-53kg category to claim the gold.
Nwosu, who was drawn bye in the preliminaries, had earlier defeated Balkissa Moss in the quarterfinals and Ethiopia’s Tsebaot Fikadu in the semifinals.
Onofe James won bronze medal after he lost in the semifinals of the 80-83kg category to Gbane Seydou of Cote d’Ivoire.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s women U-20 team, the Falconents, have advanced into the semifinals of the football event of the Games after they played a 1-1 draw with Cameroon on Wednesday.
The Nigerian team, who defeated Zambia 3-0 in their opening game last week, had to come from behind to pick a point against the Junior Lionesses.
The two teams have now advanced after Cameroon defeated South Africa in their opening game.
However, it was an easy ride for the country in the table tennis event as Team Nigeria dominated their opponents in the preliminary stage of the Team Event in both men and women categories.
Ageless Segun Toriola, Bode Abiodun and Jide Omotayo cruised to a 3-0 defeat of Kenya in the men’s category, while Funke Oshonaike combined with Cecilia Akpan and Fatimo Bello to secure a resounding 3-0 win over Congo Democratic Republic.
Nigeria also started well in basketball 3X3 after both men and women teams picked up win in their groups. The men defeated Congo DR 21=16 while the ladies beat the Gambia 21-6.
Sports
Kalu named in European U-21 Team of the Week
Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu, has been named in the European Top five league team of the week for players under the age of 21 following his impressive display for Bordeaux against Montpellier.
The 21-year-old, who was on from start to finish showed plenty of strength on the wings as he was a constant threat to the Montpellier defenders.
That performance earned him a spot on the whoscored best XI alongside teammate and Josh Maja who remains eligible to play for Nigeria whilst Eagles poster boy Samuel Chukwueze narrowly missed out on the cut despite his goal scoring performance for Villarreal against Granada.
“Kalu completes the XI and joins teammate Josh Maja in the team. Unlike Maja, Kalu started against Montpellier and completed 90 minutes. The 21-year-old finished the match as the WhoScored Man of the Match after completing eight dribbles, winning four fouls and attempting two shots.
Kalu also made two interceptions and won two aerial duels,” Whoscored wrote about the Nigerian.
Sports
D’Tigress, other sporting heroes deserve much more
It’s indisputable that football is Nigeria’s no.1 sport but sometimes it appears as if it is the only one that matters. Other sports can go to blazes, as far as administrators, rich Nigerians and the media are concerned.
At least that is the impression that one often gets from Nigerians’ attitude to these other sports.
The most recent thing to back this feeling up is how the country’s basketball has been treated in the past few weeks.
If a fraction of the time, energy and resources invested in football is given to basketball for instance, the sport will grow in leaps and bounds. Talent in basketball, volleyball, wrestling, athletics, boxing etc is not in short supply; what is lacking is development and promotion.
The women’s basketball national team did the country proud in Dakar, Senegal on Sunday by winning the FIBA AfroBasket title, a great achievement on its own.
But there is even more to it: the Nigerian ladies, D’Tigress, won the title for a second consecutive time. And they defeated the hosts Senegal, backed by 15,000 fans, in the final at the hostile Dakar Arena.
Great feat and all, but where is the fanfare?
The ladies arrived back in Lagos on Monday night to a lowkey reception of a few drummers and trumpeters singing victory songs. Three quarters of the people at the airport were probably wondering what was going on because they were not even aware that a Nigerian team took part in a continental championship, let alone win it.
Bear in mind that these are actual champions, a team who WON their competition.
As I am writing this on Tuesday afternoon, only Zenith Bank has shown an interest in receiving and rewarding these champions. There has been no scramble from other big corporations or rich individuals to shower the heroines with ‘naira rain’.
Apart from President Muhammadu Buhari who has congratulated the players on social media, very little excitement has followed this triumph from government quarters.
Contrast this tepid reception with what happened with the Super Eagles just a month or so earlier at a football competition of a similar stature, the Africa Cup of Nations.
Apart from the substantial allowances and bonuses the Super Eagles were entitled to, the players got so much more.
Corporations, individual billionaires and high-ranking politicians were falling over themselves to give more money to the players and promised even more.
In spite of failing to win the AFCON, each Super Eagles player was probably rewarded with more money than the entire D’Tigress squad that won the AfroBasket trophy.
After some persuasion two years ago, the federal government announced a reward of N1 million each to D’Tigress players for winning the AfroBasket title.
Hopefully, this time they will get more for retaining the title, which is no mean feat.
But collectively we must do more as stakeholders to properly elevate the status of other sports, especially ones like basketball that have global appeal.
This is where my constituency, the media, has fallen short. While of course football has to have prominence in our outlets as it is the sport that generates – by wide margins – the most interest, giving a bit of attention to other popular sports will not hurt.
There were scores of Nigerian print, electronic and website reporters in Egypt to cover the AFCON, but there was hardly any in Dakar for the AfroBasket.
The Super Eagles players got constant exposure via loads of interviews and soundbites, and their progress was religiously followed by fans back home.
But the ladies are still largely unknown because they got very little coverage while achieving big things.
The AfroBasket would have been easy to cover: you don’t need a visa as a Nigerian to enter Senegal, the competition took place in just one venue in one city and the duration was shorter. In terms of costs to reporters and their organisations, AfroBasket in Dakar, Senegal was nowhere near AFCON in several cities in Egypt.
The other story in basketball (like in several other sports) is the shortage of funds for the men’s team D’Tigers to prosecute their FIBA World Cup programme in China.
The players, some of whom are representing Nigeria for the first time after years abroad, had to use social media to appeal for funds from the government for the World Cup, which starts on 31 August.
The way things are going, they are likely to miss some of the warm-up games lined up for them because money was not forthcoming when it was needed.
I watched a video of their coach Alexander Nwora asking for help from wherever it would come so that his boys could fulfil their dream of flying the colours of their fatherland. It was disheartening to see such an accomplished man sound so broken.
Even age-grade football teams that won development tournaments have had more coverage and rewards than teams from other sports who won major senior international competitions.
There is a lot more to Nigeria than football and D’Tigress, D’Tigers, teams in volleyball, handball and individuals in tennis, table tennis, badminton, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, judo etc have often shown this by winning International laurels for the country.
From captain Aisha Muhammed, to AfroBasket Most Valuable Player Ezinne Kalu to the unstoppable Evelyn Akhator, every single one of the players on D’Tigress roster is a heroine.
They deserve huge accolades. They’ve paid their dues. They’ve paid in full. Apologies Charles Okocha.
Sports
Plateau United sign 12 new players
2017 Nigeria Professional Football League Champions, Plateau United Football Club of Jos has signed twelve new players ahead of the 2019/2020 season which kicks off next month.
According to a statement by the Media Officer of the Club, Albert Dakup the decision to sign the twelve new players is to replace those who were released from the club at the end of last season.
Dakup explained that the newly recruited players who were scouted by the technical crew last season include three attackers, five midfielders, two defenders and two goalkeepers.
The statement adds that the new players participated in a two weeks rigourous training sessions and three pre-season friendly matches in order to ascertain their fitness level before the sign their contract.
Prominent among the newly recruited players are former Katsina United and Enyimba of Aba striker Chinedu Udechukwu and Sunday Anthony a midfielder from relegated Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.
Others are goalkeeper Anozie Awawa, Ikefe Andrew, Buhari Ibrahim, Paul Uche, Emeka Nnaji, Umar Abba, Isa Ndala and Nenrot Silas.
Among the twelve newly recruited players are Bola Bamigbelu who is joining from a club in Cyprus and goalkeeper Godfrey Amooh from Ghana while Tosin Omoyele who is returning from Egypt after completing a six months loan.
The team is expected to continue with preparations for the new season as they are scheduled to feature in the famous annual pre-seaaon tournament rename the Taiwo Ogunjobi Cup in Ilorin on the 29th of this month.
Sports
Betway’ll take sports betting to next level – Awokoya
Sports Betting outfit, Betway, has promised to serve its customers well and take the betting industry to the next level in Nigeria.
Marketing Manager of Betway, Lere Awokoya, on Wednesday at a meeting with media executives stated that the outfit was ready to make the customers enjoy sports betting in a special way.
He noted that it was important to carry the consumers along in the day-to-day operations of the organization especially because Betway is basically online.
Awokaya said: “We need to relate with our customers as much as possible and since we do not have the luxury of having offices all over the country but we are doing good.
“It is important to gain the trust of our customers and that is what we are working hard to achieve over the past two years.
“It has been nice so far people trust us to deliver on our promises but in the next months, we will engage our customers more to make them happy.”
Only earlier in the week, BetWay kept its promise to Emeka Cephas, the winner of the #50m price when he was paid his win.
Cephas, a Manchester United fan, received his N50m payment at an impressive presentation ceremony at the company’s office on Monday. The Estate Agent won the N50m after betting with N13,000 on 10 different games played over the weekend.
He was at a meeting with media executives on Wednesday and confirmed that he was paid his full win.
“They have paid me to the last kobo. This is unlike my precious experience with another company who are still owing me. This is my biggest winning since I have been forcasting and I am happy to have received all my money.”
Sports
Awaziem vows to lift Leganes
Spanish La Liga Side CD Leganes on Tuesday unveiled Nigerian International Chidozie Awaziem to their fans at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
Awaziem joins the team on loan from Portuguese Champions FC Porto and will wear number 12 in the La Liga Club.
The Egypt 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Bronze medalist said “I’m very happy to be here, I come to give my best.”
“I want to thank the club for the confidence had on me. I will do my best to have a good season and help the club.”
Sports
Iheanacho not good enough, says Chelsea legend
Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has come under scathing attacks again as Chelsea legend Robert Huth insists the striker is not good enough to lead the Leicester City attack line in absence of Jamie Vardy.
Huth questioned Leicester City’s refusal to purchase a new striker during the transfer window, saying the Nigeria international doesn’t have the capacity to give Vardy who is the number one striker at the club the needed challenge.
According to the retired Germany international who won the Premier League with Chelsea and Leicester, the Foxes have to replace the England international who is no longer in blistering form and it was surprising that Brendan Rodgers couldn’t bring a new attacker into the team during the summer transfer window.
“Eventually they are going to have to replace Vardy. I’m a little bit surprised they didn’t get in someone to kick him up the backside, ” Huth told BBC Radio 5 Live, according to Leicester Mercury.
“With Iheanacho, he hasn’t done it yet, probably doesn’t look like he’s going to either, so I’m surprised they haven’t invested in that.”
The Super Eagles striker joined the Foxes from Manchester City in 2017 but has failed to justify his £25m price tag so far.
His poor form at the King’s piower Stadium was responsible for his omission from the Nigerian team that finished third at the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt.
