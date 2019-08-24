Onyekuru set for Monaco debut against Nimes

Adaora Elonu led the D’Tigress as captain to the 2019 Afrobasket in Senegal, beating the host in the final to defend the title they won two years ago in Mali, becoming the second team to defend their title after Angola. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the player from Enugu state, but born and brought up in the USA said Nigeria is not doing enough for the team despite recent successes. Excerpts…

How does it feel winning the Afrobasket in Senegal?

It feels great. This is the first time for me to win it back-to-back for Nigeria; the other team that did it was Angola. It feels great to be part of the team that did it, it feels amazing.

The final was so tensed with over 22,000 fans cheering Senegal, were you ladies intimidated?

I was not intimidated; I was in awe and amazement actually. The Senegalese government are doing an amazing job, investing in basketball, creating the arena that gave them the opportunity to host. This is something our government needs to look into definitely. The support they had around the city, everywhere we went, everyone knew who we were, just because of that Nigeria needs to follow suit and create a basketball culture. I was in awe with the crowd because they were amazing, they were basketball fanatics, they were 100 per cent basketball, 100 per cent Senegal, although they had some crazy ones, but they were all doing it in a positive way. I wasn’t intimidated at all, I was impressed, and awe is the word.

During the game against Senegal, was there a moment you had a doubt that you might lose the title?

I think it is important you train your mind you are going win, you are going out there to win, whatever outcome, if you lose, you lose, but my mind was telling me we were going to win. There were a lot of obstacles, we had a lead in the game, just look at the environment alone, it’s hard to describe. Even when they were leading, I was okay, the coach was okay, like we knew we were champions already, we just had to make the move and show it on the court. At the end of the day, we had the victory.

It was only D’Tigress that had a flawless victory at the Afrobasket, winning all your games…

Everyone said that it feels amazing, we had the feeling when we won in Mali 2017, the feeling is amazing, we still had the same feeling, we had our supporters, although the government could have done better to support us. Look at Senegal, they finished second but they were rewarded with lands, houses, 10 million Cefas. We called ourselves the giant of Africa, we need to prove it, show that you appreciate the work we have done, it can be stressful competing for Nigeria at times. Although that does not mean they are not proud of us in a different way.

Everybody knows D’Tigress, you won the Afrobasket back-to-back, finished eight at the World Cup, now you are going back to Senegal in November for the Olympic Games qualifiers, what needs to be done?

We didn’t have the correct preparation, we did well at the championship but our preparation was not up to it, we could have done better than we did. We didn’t have enough preparations, we actually prepared during the tournament, that’s not acceptable, we should be doing better than we did. We need to put more effort, more support from the government, the federation and other corporate organisations. If we have proper training, it will take us a long way.

With what you have been able to achieve, do you think Nigeria will qualify for the Olympic and probably go all the way in Tokyo 2020?

Sure, why not, but we still have one obstacle, we need to play the first round of qualifiers later in November before the main one. We need to be focused, we must get ready and make sure the team get ready for the qualifiers and we must not underestimate our opponent.

Olumide Oyedeji yesterday; he said this team has been together since 2016 during the Olympic Games qualifier. Would you say staying together for this long really helped the team to get to this level?

Keeping the core of the team together has been very important and that has definitely helped us a lot. We are like family, I enjoy coming to play for the national team, I enjoy coming to play with everybody here, the family atmosphere actually helped us to stay together and it helped us overcome some difficult and complex situation like lack of resources, lack of funding but having high dynamics and the core that we have for the past two years or four years helped. Hopefully we can keep that going forward, but we want the government, the federation to do their part so we can move forward especially in the area of funding, they have to do better.

Could you describe your World Cup experience?

It was a different experience, you know as Nigerians we are going to expect more and more even with nothing. We weren’t surprised because we know what we are capable of but no one really knows us outside of Africa, that was why it was mainly big shot for us and even for Senegal when we were both achieving results and winning games in Spain. The World Cup experience was like no other and also in Senegal the environment was outstanding. However my best tournament was the 2015 All Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville, I really loved and enjoyed the tournament, the experience was amazing. Playing alongside other African countries, looking at them that these people are just like me and also from same race made it more interesting. The World Cup is a different experience, you will see the Europeans, Asians, South Americans; in Spain we competed against three different continents; the America, the Asians and Australians, so we had a taste of everything, it was a great experience and I think we have put ourselves on the map.

People now look at Nigeria as a team to beat, how do you want to maintain this status?

Keeping focus and not getting too ahead of ourselves. In Senegal we actually were not the team to beat. Senegal was slated to win in a lot of ways because they were hosting, they are also a strong team and in my mind I was envisaging how it will be winning the trophy at their backyard and how it would be much sweeter. There were a lot of their fans at the stadium, the ticket was sold out, over 22,000 fans, they were a lot, all seats taken, they did a phenomenal job. We need to tell our government, we need an arena in Nigeria, the finance for the basketball community I think it is very important.

How did you come into the game of basketball?

It was by default. In Middle School, Houston, USA, sports is something to do. I started off with volleyball and next game is basketball. I really love volleyball and basketball came to me not necessarily naturally, I wasn’t a good player but my team reached out to me so that I could play in summer but I didn’t want to, I only wanted to play volleyball, but my mum told me if I didn’t play basketball, I would not play volleyball so I obliged as an obedient child and I listened. I joined the 17 in basketball and from there my confidence and skill levels grew and I got a scholarship in college to play. I got to the national t e a m by the grace o f God, some of the past players of the team who also stay in Houston talked to me if I could be part of the team and I said yes why not, that was how I got to the team in 2015. My first competition was in Cote d’Ivoire, which was a qualifier to get into Afrobasket.

How does it feel playing for Nigeria, you’ve talked about so many challenges playing for Nigeria, what gave you that inner strength to continue?

I thank God that my head is straight; the stress can actually kill you. I am very proud of wanting to be a Nigerian, I feel at home, I feel really good here, in a lot of things I do, my mood depends on how comfortable I am and how I feel, although I am not comfortable with the way our situations is going. I want the government to put more funds and consider how we are treated and the things we deserve. Just my feelings around the team and girls that’s what keeps me going.

As the captain, you are like the boss, everybody wants to come to you, how challenging has that been?

There is no challenge, with or without captain title, I just want to be myself, I don’t want to change who I am and that’s important to me, I am speaking for the team, either with or without the captain title, I will always speak for my team. The team is always important to me.

Volleyball your first choice, do you still play it?

No I don’t play volleyball again, its just basketball for me now.

Advice to those coming up

They should be committed and focus, they should not be shy to ask questions. They should just give it their all and don’t allow anything to hold them back.

Advice for the 3×3 team in Morocco for the ongoing African Games, knowing well that AG was your best tournament for Nigeria?

When I was told I wouldn’t be part of the team, I was heartbroken, but for the people going there representing the country, they should just go out there and give it their all, not just the basketball team, but all other athletes representing the country from athletics, taekwondo, to volleyball, football and all other sports. They should go for the experience and also enjoy themselves.

The D’Tigers will be going to China for the World Cup, you already raised the bar, what are you telling them?

They should just go for it. They are Nigerians and that spirit is good. They have done well at the Olympics, now they are going to the World Cup, I am sure the spirit is very high at the moment.

As a Nigerian, could you name the local food you love to eat?

The question should be which local food I don’t take. My best is garri and groundnut, if I have moi moi by the side, then it is better. Ijebu garri is my best, shout out to Uju Udoka, who always brings it for me. Anytime we come to camp, my garri is always ready for me.

Are you a good cook, especially Nigeria food?

I can prepare whatever I want to prepare, or was it because I grew up in the States? No I was brought up well. We have everything even when I travelled to Spain for the World Cup, I took some of these food with me, in fact I went with Abacha, I went with akamu (pap), palm oil, and surely my garri because I need it very much. I took Cray fish, ogbono and some other stuff with me. My parents did a good job and in Houston, they understand the culture very well and we didn’t forget that we are Nigerians, even though we just stay in the States.

