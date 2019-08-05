News
OSCOHTECH: Lecturers want Ogun gov to probe staff peddling fraud rumour
Lecturers of the Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH) in Ilese-Ijebu have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to beam searchlight into activities of some staff of the institution peddling allegation of fraud against the Provost, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye.
Under the aegis of Concerned Academic Staff of OSCOHTECH, the lecturers said the excesses of the petitioners must be curbed in order to sanitize the system and safeguard the future of students of the college.
This was contained in a letter addressed to the governor and signed by 41 academic staff against the backdrop of crisis rocking the state-owned school.
The concerned lecturers had, last week, staged a peaceful demonstration within their college campus to pass a vote of confidence in the provost of the institution.
Armed with placards bearing various inscriptions, the lecturers had urged the state government to disregard allegation of embezzlement levelled against the Oladunjoye-led management.
This was in the wake of petitions allegedly forwarded by some staff to the governor and the state House of Assembly, accusing the provost of embezzling N10 million and inflating the cost of purchasing a Toyota Hiace bus.
Sokoto lawmaker lauds Buhari over nomination of Dingyadi as minister
L
eader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Bello Isa Ambarura has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the choice of a former Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Alhaji Muhammdu Maigari Dingyadi as a minister.
Ambarura, who represented Illela Constituency, made the commendation yesterday when he addressed newsmen on some local and national issues.
The House Leader said that with Dingyadi as a ministerial nominee, Sokoto State had gotten the right choice, saying, “the Katukan Sokoto deserves the appointment.
“President Muhammadu Buhari needs to be lauded for taking his time and choosing the right caliber of Nigerians of proven integrity as the members of his new cabinet .
“Katuka and all the other nominees have previous beautiful track records of diligent, patriotism and selfless service to the nation.”
“They are veteran technocrats and professionals who are tested and trusted. They are all men and women of mission and vision.”
The House Leader further said that the APC members of the State House of Assembly would synergize with their leaders to attract more federal presence to the entire state .
Ambarura further stated that the APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari and its leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko would leave no stone unturned to develop the state and Nigeria in general .
He explained that the synergy would be used to attract more federal presence to the state as well as employment generation for the unemployed youths from the state .
Ambarura said,” APC at the national level has good plans to consolidate on its gains from 2015 to date. We will provide credible and adequate representation to the people of the state.
“As APC members , blessed with the majority at the assembly, we will not waiver in jointly working with our colleagues from the other parties, the executive and judiciary arms , to ensure the even development of the state.”
OPL 245: EFCC’s case against me mischievous, says Adoke
A
former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately withdraw a case it filed against him over the OPL 245 transactions at a Federal High Court in Abuja. He said that was because of the ‘damning revelations’ coming from the ongoing trial of Shell and ENI in Italy.
The former AGF made the demand in a press statement he issued in response to media claims by the anti-graft agency that it had established a prima facie case bordering on corruption against him on the OPL 245 transaction.
The Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, had in a statement alleged that Adoke abused his office in granting OPL 245 to Shell and ENI in 2011.
However, in his response, the former AGF dismissed EFCC’s claims that proceedings in the Italian court were of no relevance to the criminal charge filed against him in Nigeria.
Adoke argued that it was nothing but unadulterated mischief by the EFCC to say he was being tried for granting an oil block to Malabu when it was not a hidden fact that all oil blocks were awarded by the President on the advice of the Ministry of Petroleum.
He said: “The ongoing trial of Shell and ENI officials in Italy has exposed the lies that EFCC has been cooking up against me. Mr. Ednan Tofik Ogly Agaev, a former Russian Ambassador, said in court that he mentioned my name as one of those who benefited from the OPL 245 deal because of pressure from the FBI.
“A few days later, Mr. Vincenzo Armanna, former ENI manager, told the same court that I confronted ENI officials that if any one gave bribe, they would be arrested and prosecuted. These statements were made in the open court and reported by the media globally. Yet, the same EFCC, in a strange press release said the statements in the Italian court are of no relevance to the criminal charge against me in Nigeria.
“Ironically, the EFCC had used the same case in Italy as evidence that my trial in Nigeria should continue contrary to the advice of the office of the AGF. Suddenly, the trial in Italy is of no relevance again because it does not fit into their predetermined agenda against me.
“OPL 245 was not even awarded to Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd by President Goodluck Jonathan, under whose administration I served as Attorney-General. It was awarded by Gen. Sani Abacha in 1998. It was revoked by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who later decided to return the oil block to Malabu after an out-of-court settlement. The only thing I did as AGF was to advise President Jonathan that legally speaking, the consent judgement reached by Obasanjo was valid and subsisting and should be respected.
“At the time, Shell was making an arbitral claim of $2 billion against Nigeria over President Obasanjo’s decision to return the oil block to Malabu in 2006. Ordinarily, I should be commended for helping my country avoid such a huge fine.
“Nevertheless, it is nothing but unadulterated mischief by the EFCC to say I am being tried for granting an oil block to Malabu. Even a primary school pupil knows that the Attorney-General does not award oil blocks. All oil blocks are awarded by the President on the advice of the Ministry of Petroleum. It is part of the evil agenda and vendetta against me that I would be accused of awarding an oil block, as the EFCC shamelessly claimed in their bizarre press release.
“JP Morgan, which made the payments to Malabu did not mention my name in court as one of those who authorised the payment. These are now public documents. I was not a signatory to the account. I had no powers to order payments. All I gave was legal advice on the letters of the Resolution Agreement, but EFCC’s puppet masters were so desperate to come after me that they painted me as corrupt and attributed all the powers I didn’t have to me.
“The Federal High Court under the Hon. Justice Binta Nyako ruled that I was not liable for carrying out lawful presidential orders, but the EFCC has now assumed the role of interpreting the court judgment as it suits their whims and caprices, even openly showing absolute disrespect for the office of the AGF.
“It is shameful that vultures have taken over the system and are now lording it over the constitution in a democracy that thrives on law and order.”
“How can EFCC say I absconded to Europe? I was already out of the country studying at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands when the persecution started. So, how can they say I ran away? Was there any pending case against me? I left Nigeria in June 2015 for further studies. Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who is being manipulated to fight me, assumed office in November 2015. How then could I have run away from him and his collaborators five months ahead? Did I foreknow that my traducers would put their stooge as EFCC Chairman?
“The most ridiculous aspect of this joke is that the EFCC case of money laundering filed against me over a mortgage account I never operated was not about Malabu. Nigerians have been given the impression by the EFCC spin masters that I was charged to court for money laundering over OPL 245 and Malabu.”
Bauchi to tackle airborne diseases with monthly sanitation
I
n line with his campaign promises to reduce airborne diseases through promotion of hygiene and sanitation practice, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed monthly sanitation exercise be observed across the 20 local governments of the state.
Mohammed said the aim of the monthly exercise was to ensure a clean environment in communities which is in sync with global best practice so as to maximize airborne diseases and other related infection associated with unclean environment.
Speaking shortly after he launched the monthly special sanitation exercise in Bauchi recently, the governor lamented that the immediate past administration in the state deliberately neglected environmental sanitation in the state, adding that this resulted into various illness among residents of the state.
He said his administration would embark on aggressive mass sensitization across the state for the people to see the need to live up to their corporate social responsibilities and participate actively in the monthly sanitation exercise.
While commending the support of corporate organization in the state towards the exercise, the Governor stressed that his administration would soon come up with a framework that would ensure the sustenance of monthly sanitation exercise in the state
On his part, The Speaker of the 8th Assembly House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara blamed the immediate past governor of the state, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for the challenges of rampant refuses dump within and outside Bauchi metropolis saying the sector was really abandoned and neglected.
He described the Abubakar administration as a total mess for shying away from its responsibilities and turned its back on the plight of the people especially in the area of social development
In his remarks, the Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman said the lawmakers are in full support of the Governor’s initiative in the area of health and hygiene.
The Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu pledged the support of traditional institutions for good health and hygiene environment.
Also speaking, Yelwa community leader, Mr. Yakubu Hassan said “It is now that the people are feeling the impact of government; you can see by yourself how people come out to support the government in the area of sanitation since the history of Bauchi state”.
It has become an issue of concern to all of us in the way .people dumped refuse in water ways and drainages. When there is downpour, motorist find it very hard to ply the road because of the flooding but with this special exercise, we believe sanity would return to our communities”.
N3.6bn debt: AMCON takes over Iron and Steel firms
Citing the order of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over Bao Yao Futurlex Iron & Steel Company Limited in Abuja and Bao Yao Huan Jian Iron & Steel, Calabar, Cross River State over a N3.6 billion debt owed the corporation. AMCON, in a statement yesterday, said the court order mandates it to take over all the assets of Bao Yao Huan Jian Iron & Steel Company Limited which are promoted by Mr. Shen Yaozhang and General Idris Garba (Rtd).
According to the corporation, “In compliance to the court order, AMCON through Mr. Robert Ohuoba, the Receiver, who also received protective orders from the court, has taken possession of Bao Yao Futurlex Iron & Steel Company Limited, Abuja.
“The assets, which are now under AMCON include Bao Yao Futurlex Iron & Steel Company Limited, Abuja as well as Bao Yao Huan Jian Iron & Steel Company Limited, Calabar belonging to the obligors.”
The order also froze all accounts of the companies in any financial institution in the name or belonging to the defendants, which include Bao Yao Futurlex Iron & Steel Company Limited; Bao Yao Huan Jian Iron & Steel Company Limited, Mr. Shen Yaozhang, Mr. Ji Yunfeng and Gen. Idris Garba (Rtd.) and all financial institutions served with the order.
Confirming that AMCON had already taken over the assets/properties as directed by the court, Head, Corporate Communications of AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, said: “We saw it coming because the said debt is long overdue.
Like we have always said, going to court with obligors is usually the last resort for us as a corporation. Whenever you see us take over company as is the case in this instance, it means we must have patiently tried to resolve the matter without going to court. “Taking over the firm as directed by the court is an indication that all efforts by AMCON to get the obligor to amicably repay the indebtedness have proved abortive.
If you have exhausted all avenues of peaceful resolution, there is no other option available to the AMCON than to commence enforcement action against Bao Yao Futurlex Iron & Steel Company Limited as well as Bao Yao Huan Jian Iron & Steel Company Limited as directed, which is also provided under Section 49- 52 of the AMCON Act.” Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of AMCON, Mr. Ahmed Kuru, has repeatedly reiterated that the intervention agency would collaborate with relevant government agencies in the country to intensify its pursuit of recalcitrant obligors of the corporation over a debt profile of N5 trillion.
CBN: External reserves lost $166m in July
Nigeria’s external reserves fell by $166 million last month, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed at the weekend. The reserves which stood at $45.07 billion as of June 28 and increased to N45.15 billion on July 5, steadily declined to close at $44.90 billion on July 31. This means that the country’s external buffers fell by $166.42 million last month.
New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN external reserves data also shows that the reserves declined by $53.36 million in June. Specifically, the reserves which stood at $45.12 billion as of May 31, dropped to $45.07 billion as of June 28. Commenting on the decline in the external reserves for the month of June, analysts at FBNQuest Research attributed it to a slowdown in inflows from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) on the Investors’ and Exporters’ window (NAFEX). As the analysts put it: “Gross official reserves declined by $50 million in June to $45.07 billion.
We suspect that this modest decline was driven by a slowdown in inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on the investors’ and exporters’ window (NAFEX): these amounted to $1.10 billion in the four weeks of June, compared with $1.34 billion in the previous month. “Nigeria’s stated reserves provide cover for 13.3 months of merchandise imports at 2018 levels, and 7.5 months when we add services.”
Significantly, in the wake of the recent decision by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited predicted that the move has reduced the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria. According to the FDC analysts, apart from reducing the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, the Fed rate cut, will also benefit the country as it would lead to decline in its interest expense.
The FDC analysts further pointed out that the rate triggered a rally in oil prices, a development they said is “positive for Nigeria’s external buffers and fiscal position.” Last Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, as part of efforts to maintain America’s economic expansion. The widely expected quarter-point decrease was the Fed’s first since it slashed rates to near zero in 2008. Even as financial experts are divided on whether the Fed will provide more rate cuts before the end of the year, the CBN will clearly prefer more easing by the U.S. monetary authorities. Reason: there are indications that the apex bank’s recent policies to boost lending to the real sector of the economy are making foreign investors to pull funds from the nation’s foreign exchange and stock markets.
Revolution can’t unseat my government – Buhari
…says days of coups and revolutions are over
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared that the days of changing government through coup and revolutions were over in Nigeria
The President said that those plotting to have a regime change at a time he was leading the country after having duly been elected, can only do so, using constitutional means. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement reacting to the plan by “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” to organise nationwide revolution and protest beginning today challenged their sponsors to reveal their identities and lead in the march. Coordinator of the nationwide planned protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in his Lagos residence on Saturday.
The protest, tagged ‘RevolutionNow’, was scheduled to take off across Nigeria today to demand a better Nigeria. According to Shehu, “The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria.
The days of coups and revolutions are over.” The presidential aide explained that it was unfortunate that those making the “revolution” call hide behind the veil of social media modernity without revealing the identity of their sponsors. He said: “This shadowy campaign is no better, and no more democratic, than the days of old.” He, therefore, called on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified. “They (sponsors) should lead their march in person.
Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria. “The organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces. We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known – out of respect to all Nigerians – so that Nigerians can be fully aware in whose name this “revolution” is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be,” he added. The Presidency further noted that less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections with both contest won resoundingly by President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC). The presidential spokesman added that the campaign of the elections was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers.
“The result was even contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in court. “Following calls cir- culating on social and digital media, an organisation that calls itself the “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” plans a “revolution” march tomorrow, Monday 5th August, with the aim of bringing “regime change” in Nigeria without recourse to a nationwide vote. “The President of Nigeria and his administration respect and uphold the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protest and civil campaign – whether to raise awareness on issues, and even oppose the government. It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so,” it noted. Shehu, therefore, stressed that there is, however, a difference between peaceful call to protest and incitement for a revolution.
3 policemen risk jail in Ondo for shunning court’s summons
A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State has issued a bench warrant against three police officers for shunning court’s summons.
The Court presided over by Mrs. R.A Yusuf gave the order after Inspectors Adetunji Abiola, Monday Williams and Jegede Ambrose attached to Area Command Ikare-Akoko allegedly refused to show up before the court after several summons.
In his application for bench warrant, Chairman of Ikare Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. R. O. Kazeem alleged that the processes of the court were disallowed from being served on the defendants.
According to him, the court issued summons and the bailiff of the court who went to serve were disallowed from carrying out the orders of the court by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who is the Area Commander, Area Command, Ikare.
Kazeem said: “As a lawyer and an officer of court, and equally chairman of the NBA Ikare Branch, all lawyers in this jurisdiction have duty to protect the honourable court and this is what I am doing this morning.
“Thereafter, we apply under the inherent power of the court and all other enabling laws including the ACJL, the CFRN (1999) (as amended) that warrant of arrest be issued against all the defendants named to appear and show reason why they should not be dealt with under the law for disobeying court summons.
Agbo to FG: Copy Ebonyi concrete road construction style
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Anthony Agbo, yesterday called on the federal government to use concrete and construct its road projects across the nation as it were in Ebonyi to ensure the projects were in good condition.
Agbo, who represented Ebonyi North in the Senate between 2007 and 2011, noted that he was pleased with quality of roads Governor Dave Umahi had built across the state with concrete rigid pavement which he described as a new concept in road
construction in Nigeria.
According to him, the innovation introduced by Umahi would end a situation where roads constructed/rehabilitated in the country collapsed within two years which was part of major destruction of the nation’s economy.
Agbo, who was the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Sonni Og buoji in 2019 governorship election in the state, spoke in his Oshia-Itusuma Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state while addressing a summit of Ohaukwu youths on anti-cultism.
He said: “Some of these young people who have died may have grown as hard working people and become successful citizens.
Emmanuel bemoans cults’ attacks at UNIUYO, seeks police action
Governor Udom Emmanuel yesterday expressed worry over incessant cults’ attacks at the town campus of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom state, saying his administration would deal decisively on any culprit perpetrating such evil within the University community.
Hundreds of students of the institution had taken to the streets last week in protest over frequent security breaches at both the Annex and the town campuses by armed cultists, who are in the habits of seizing phones, laptops, cash and raping female students.
The protest, it was gathered, stemmed from last week knife attack on a female student at the Annex campus hostel by six armed cultists, who forcefully dispossessed her of her phone and other personal belongings.
“The cultists had invaded our hostel in the night and robbed the students at gunpoint. The girl had resisted but was stabbed before they forcefully took her phone, cash and other belongings”, Nisma Effiong, her female colleague at the Arts Faculty told reporters.
Apparently disturbed by the new wave of crime at the Federal University, the governor had to skip his Qua Iboe Church (QIC) along Ikot Ekpene road, on the capital, to worship with students at the campus Church where he admonished the students to imbibe high sense of morality and to be vigilance at all times.
Give good account of yourself in DESOPADEC, Rita Lori charges Itsekiri nominees
Human rights activist, Chief (Mrs.) Rita Lori Ogbebor, has charged three Itsekiri sons who are newly sworn members, Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to ensure that they are accountable to their people, saying they were appointed to that position save by the grace of being Itsekiri .
The affected members, include Hon. Micheal Diden (Ejele), Board chairman; Hon. Daniel Mayuku, executive director, DESOPADEC and Hon. Giftson Omatsuli, all former members of the State House of Assembly.
Chief Ogbebor, who is also an Itsekiri leader, gave this charge at a press conference, which took place at her Surulere residence, saying that the men shall account to the Itsekiri people at every point by disclosing “how much of Itsekiri money is at their disposal and consulting with us at regular Town Hall meetings on how best to plough these funds for the greater good of the people.”
Ogbebor , while charging the former lawmakers to ensure they make more meaningful impact in the lives of the Itsekiri people in their new position unlike in the past, told them that they remained and should remain trustees of “our commonwealth ” in DESOPADEC, declaring that anything short of that expectation would be stiffly resisted.
