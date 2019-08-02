Politics
Osi-Samuels: Senate should’ve demanded portfolios with ministerial list
Dr. Jay Osi-Samuels is the founding National Chairman of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN). He speaks, in this interview, on President Muhammadu Buhari’s 43-man ministerial list recently confirmed by the Senate and the security challenges, among other issues. Felix Nwaneri reports
What is your take on President Muhammadu Buhari’s 43-man ministerial list?
I am very unimpressed because the list looks more like a presidential campaign council for the 2023 elections.
Some Nigerians have argued that the President only compensated some politicians who lost out in the last elections rather than appoint technocrats. What is your take on that?
In my own opinion, it is a window into the mind of the President for the 2023 elections. Apart from compensating politicians, what he has done is a masterstroke with this list. He has potentially created or empowered individual power blocs, especially in the South, ensuring that power is not concentrated in the hands of any one individual.
This will become more evident by the time the portfolios are announced. What this portends is that absolute power to decide who becomes president in 2023 will now rest with him rather than be at the mercy of anyone.
Do you think the President should have accommodated some members of the opposition political parties instead of only members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)?
If the interest was about nation building and good governance, that is what any rational thinking person expected. But, like a national newspaper recently captioned it on its cover, Buhari opted for politics over policy with the ministerial list and I completely agree with that.
Do you support the idea of “bow and go” privilege granted to some of the nominees during their screening by the Senate?
That is the greatest disservice this 9th Senate has done to the masses so far, but I am not surprised. The Senate is living up to its billing as a rubber stamp Senate. In the first instance, from the moment the Senate set one week for the screening, I already had my misgivings because that is hardly enough time to do a proper screening. As we speak, only a handful of the nominees have declared their assets as statutorily required. I expected this to have been done before the screening.
I also expected that the Senate should have demanded for portfolios to be attached to the names, and that the nominees should have been initially properly vetted by the respective committees responsible for oversight over their assigned portfolios like it is done in other climes, especially the United States that we are copying. But, we like to pick and choose the part that suits our over bloated ego. What we saw as screening was at best a charade and mockery of democracy.
Do you think the Federal Government has been forthright in addressing the issue of insecurity, especially as regards activities of herdsmen?
Not only has the Federal Government not been forthright, it has actually been aiding and abetting and as well protecting the suspected Fulani herdsmen and thereby indirectly responsible for the insecurity in the land. I cannot fathom why it is so difficult for the government to address the herdsmen menace if one looks at the way the government responded to groups like Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or even the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).
We have seen cases that Miyetti Allah and similar pro-herdsmen groups have done or made very provocative pronouncements that one will expect the Federal Government to act, but instead we see the government playing deaf and dumb. This only goes to show that the government is in support of the herdsmen.
Do you think state governors should come up with their respective security arrangements in addressing these challenges?
It’s clearly evident that the Federal Government is very reluctant in tackling the issues or at best dragging its feet in responding to the issues. So, I will not fault any state governor coming up with his own security arrangement. This has brought to the fore the issue of restructuring.
There is an urgent need for us to review what should be in the Exclusive, Concurrent and Residual Lists. As long as we continue to shy away from having that discussion or taking action on previous discussions like implementing some of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, especially the part that talks about security, we will continue to go around in circles.
Do you think the Service Chiefs should be replaced?
They are long overdue for replacement.
Some Nigerians are asking President Buhari to implement some of recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, especially the part that talks about security. Are you in support of that?
The solution to the insecurity in the land is very simple. All we need is a president, who is truly the commander-in-chief and would exercise is power with justice, fairness and equity as well as the political will to address the root cause of the issues without fair or favour; a president, who will truly be father of the nation in the real sense without religious, ethnic or tribal considerations. These qualities are what is presently lacking and no amount of national conferences or security summits would suffice if all the above are lacking.
Will your party be participating in the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections billed for November?
I am no longer involved in the day-to-day running of the party, but I can tell you that the Alliance for New Nigeria will not be participating in either elections or any upcoming elections for that matter because the impostors, who are currently running the party, only dance to the tune of their masters and I don’t think they are interested in those elections.
When govs take new wives
One of the things public office holders usually let go when they step into office and even after leaving office is their private life. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE looks at some serving and past governors who took new wives while in office
Public office holders are usually without private life. Whatever they do, even when its private affair becomes a searchlight for the public who ordinarily are inquisitive of what is happening under the roof of the high and mighty.
More than any office holders, state governors come under scrutiny on their private lives and how they manage it.
That informed the viral nature of reports of some new state governors who took new spouses after being elected as governors in the March 9 election.
While the development may not be new or wrong in the real sense of it as some former and serving governors had done such before, many, however, hanged their reservation on misplaced priorities on the part of the state chief executives.
Bala Muhammed (Bauchi)
Sixty-year-old Bala Muhammed didn’t have it rosy on his way to the Bauchi Government House. After all the twists and turns arising from the results of the election, he was eventually sworn-in on May 29 ousting an incumbent, Muhammad Abubakar.
Interestingly, the Bauchi governor who has served as both Senator and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), decided to solemnized his relationship with her beautiful Lebanese-Nigerian partner, Natasha Mariana, at the Syrian mosque in Ikoyi, Lagos on July 26, just about 60 days after becoming the governor of the northwest state.
The wedding ceremony drew together political figures, captains of industries, society bigwigs, academics, clerics, family and friends of the state executive within and across the state, among others.
Mariana, who is said to be a single lady becomes the second wife of the governor, who is already married and has children.
Born on October 5, 1958 at Duguri Town in Alkaleri Council, Mohammed attended Duguri Primary School, Bauchi from 1965 to 1971, Government Secondary School, Bauchi, North East College of Art and Science between and 1977 and University of Maiduguri in 1979, graduating a degree in English Language.
He was elected senator on April 21, 2007 to represent Bauchi South. The then President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as minister of FCT in 2011.
Mala Buni (Yobe)
That Mala Buni, the new governor of Yobe State took a new wife wasn’t the problem for many who went for the head of the former scribe of the party. Perhaps, they got miffed by the timing and manner of the ceremony.
Governor Buni took the daughter of his predecessor and political godfather, Ibrahim Gaidam to the altar barely 24-hours after his swearing-in as governor of the north east state.
Mai Mala, a party man, and a grassroots politician, rose through the ranks to become the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legislative Matters, was the pioneer Chairman of the APC in Yobe State as well as the National Secretary of the party before becoming the governor of Yobe State.
Buni’s new wife, Ummi Adama Gaidam, takes the position of the Governor’s third wife and she is currently studying in Saudi Arabia.
Ummi’s marriage to Buni could be to strengthen their political relationship.
It was gathered that the consummation is meant to strengthen political ties between the governor and his godfather. It was also inferred that the new bride will be made the first lady of the State governor.
The low key marriage was solemnized at Gaidam’s residence at Sabon Fegi area Damaturu, the state capital.
At the occasion, an Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Adam who is said to be a close ally to the two governors (Gaidam and Mai mala), gave the hand of Fatima Ibrahim Gaidam to Mala Buni.
Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)
The former group Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule, married his third wife, Hajiya Farida, just few weeks after he was elected governor of the state.
There was however a twist as he publicly declared that his first wife, Hajiya Salifat, will serve as the official first lady of the state. He had the wedding as a lowkey ceremony before taking oath of office on May 29.
Born on December 26, 1959 in Gudi Station, Akwanga-West Development Area of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule was brought up in the small but multi-ethnic and multi-religious village
His early schooling was at Roman Catholic Mission (RMC) Primary School, Gudi Station in 1968. He then entered Zang Secondary School in 1974 and later Government Technical College, Bukuru in 1977. After his secondary education, he went to Plateau State Polytechnic, in Birni Ladi in 1980. He then left Nigeria on a scholarship to study at Indiana University, Terre Haute, Indiana, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Technology and a Masters degree in Industrial Technology.
Prince Eze Madumere (former Imo Deputy Gov)
Former Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, found love in the arms of Chioma Oyekaba while serving as deputy governor in 2017.
The former Deputy Governor, had married a first wife, who bore him four children before they divorced. He got married to a second wife, Barr. Adaego Nosiri from the same Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA, before the marriage met another brick wall.
Madumere held a glorious thanksgiving with his new wife,who hails from Isiukwuato in Abia State after observing a quiet traditional wedding months before.
Adams Oshiomhole (Former Edo governor)
One of the memorable events that Edo State cannot forget in a long time was the exchange of marital vows between the then state governor, Adams Oshiomhole and his heartthrob, former Miss Iara Fortes in 2015.
The solemnization attracted glitz, glamour and a list of who-is-who in the country were in attendance for the cloud nine event.
Among other top dignitaries who graced the ceremony were the then President-elect Muhammadu Buhari, and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo
The governor decided to give marriage another shot five years after the painful death of his first wife, Clara, following a protracted battle with cancer.
The governor’s children Steve, Adams, Jane and two of his grandchildren were also on hand to show love and support for their father and his wife.
Iara, a lawyer by profession and top model, is from the Cape Verde Islands. She is a former staff of Emirate Airlines, and is in her early thirties
Seidu Dakingari (former governor, Kebbi)
It was a day of celebration in the family of President Umar Yar’Adua in 2007 as his second daughter, Zainab, got married to Governor Saidu Dakingari of Kebbi State on Saturday, June 23, 2007. Governor Dakingari and Zainab were joined in marriage less than one month to the tenure of President Yar’Adua who was sworn into office on May 29, 2007.
The wedding was described by many as a political marriage, meant to solidify the political friendship between President Yar’Adua and Governor Dakin-Gari, who was also elected and sworn into office on May 29, 2007 like his father-in-law.
Ibrahim Shema (former governor, Katsina)
It was also a sound of joy in the family of the immediate past governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, on Friday August 15, 2014, as he got married to Maryam, the eldest daughter of late President Umar Yar’Adua. The grand wedding took place at the new prestigious Usman Dan Fodio Mosque in 2014 less than nine months to the end of Governor Shema’s second tenure.
Governor Shema’s marriage to the former President’s Yar’Adua’s daughter was attended by many governors and other important dignitaries across the country. Former First Lady, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, who was among the dignitaries that graced the occasion was also elated to see her first child get married five years after Maryam’s younger sister, Zainab got married to Governor Saidu Usman Dakingari of Kebbi State.
Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto)
Treading on the footpath of some of his colleagues, Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal on Thursday February 5, 2016 got married to a 36-year-old Maryam Mairo Mustapha as a second wife in a private wedding ceremony held in Kano.
Governor Tambuwal, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Seventh Assembly between 2011 and 2015, who was sworn into office as Number One Citizen of Sokoto State on May 29, 2015 got married to his second wife after about eight months in office.
The relationship between Maryam and Tambuwal, who was 50-year-old as at the time he got married to his second wife didn’t took long before both of them tied the knot at a wedding ceremony which was very private as there were no festivities afterwards. The event was reportedly attended by only family members and there was no elaborate party after the event.
Maryam Mairo who travelled to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, shortly after the private wedding ceremony in Kano, attended Federal Government Girls College, Kazaure, Jigawa State and graduated from Bayero University in Kano State.
Tambuwal’s second wife was a volunteer for Buhari Support Organisations in the run-up to the 2015 general elections.
Isa Yuguda (former governor, Bauchi)
Former Governor Issa Yugada of Bauchi State on January 24, 2009 got married to Nafida, another daughter of President Umaru Yar’adua.
The wedding which drew all attention to Kastina State, held for nearly two weeks amidst pomp and pageantry.
The wedding was the second time the family of President Yar’Adua gave out their daughter to a sitting governor and at the time, it was the incumbent in Bauchi State.
Women demand 50% slots in Abiodun’s cabinet
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
A coalition of women groups on Thursday demanded 50 percent women representation in the yet-to-be-constituted cabinet of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.
The women, who staged a peaceful demonstration to the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said they wanted to make their stance known early enough before Abiodun submits his list of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly.
The Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, who led the demonstration, expressed dismay at low representation of women in government in the country.
Akiyode-Afolabi faulted the appointment of ministers and commissioners by President Muhammadu Buhari and many state governors, saying so far such have fallen short of the 35 percent affirmative action for women.
According to her, the demonstration was a proactive step towards ensuring that women get “nothing less than 50 percent slots” in Abiodun’s cabinet.
Guber poll: Kogi citizens in Ekiti declare support for Yahaya Bello
Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti
Sequel to the preparation for the November governorship election in Kogi State, Kogi natives resident in Ekiti State have thrown their weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello in his second term ambition.
The Kogi indigenes, under the auspices of ‘Kogi Youths in Ekiti’, said they are drumming up support for Bello to save the state from sliding into recession caused by political instability and policy somersault that has held the Confluence State down since its creation in 1991.
The group, comprising the three major ethnic groups; Ebira, Igala and Okun, noted that the second term of the youthful Governor Bello would afford him the opportunity to complete his legacy projects across the state.
Bello has been facing stiff opposition from Mohammed, the son of the late Governor Abubakar Audu, and some powerful political gladiators in the state.
In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday and signed by its President, Mr. Nasir Suleiman, the group described Bello as the face of the Nigerian youth in governance, saying “one good term of Yahaya Bello deserves another”.
Suleiman further said that the incumbent governor had shown exemplary leadership in spite of the paucity of funds and tension in the land, adding that he had made tremendous impacts in his first term in office in the areas of road construction, quality healthcare system, youth and women empowerment, among others.
Osoba: We’re being called names for supporting Buhari
Chief Olusegun Osoba is a former Ogun State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, restructuring and recent attacks against him over his involvement in the June 12, 1993 annulment struggle, among other issues. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
The chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) and Third Republic Chief Whip, Hon. Wale Oshun, claimed that during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) years, you donated 5,000 Pounds to the pet project of Mrs. Maryam Abacha, but when National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) had issues during the June 12 struggle and sent former Edo State governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to you in London, you gave them just 250 Pounds. What is your reaction to that?
I have answered Wale Oshun in my book. I titled that paragraph on Wale Oshun “Unkindest cut.” His was the unkindest cut I could ever think of because he and Senator Femi Okurounmu claimed to be Secretary-General of NADECO; that was a bloody lie because he was not part of the 49 of us who formed NADECO. NADECO was formed in General Adeyinka Adebayo’s house in Ikeja and it was a collection of so many forces and that was why we called it NADECO. They were not present, so they cannot tell the stories of their forefathers.
The closest person to me in exile in London was Wale Oshun. He was a regular visitor to my house. He should tell you first what transpired between me and him as individuals. When he was briefly detained in Ikoyi prison before he ran away to the United Kingdom, I was regularly going to his house with Segun Adesegun and Sule Onabiyi to help his wife. When I speak, I speak with records and witnesses. What transpired between us, as an elder, I will not say it, but he was a regular visitor to my house.
I was to have a surgery in 1993, when MKO Abiola begged me as the foremost governor behind him to face General Ibrahim Babangida, which I did. I was the only one who went and met Babangida and said under no circumstance would I support interim government. And when the Egba now said “ikan eni ki n di meji, ki nu bi ni” (that now we have two), they accepted the two but I was the only one who came out and blasted the resolution. My passport was seized, I had a nerve problem and my nerve was almost cut into two.
Efforts were made by Felix Adenaike and Peter Ajayi to get my passport released to me to go for the operation. My wife’s passport was seized, so she could not travel with me. I had a surgery that lasted for three hours at Princess Grace Hospital. Wale (Oshun) is alive. If my relationship with him was that sour, how come he was the first person by my bedside by the time I came out of anesthesia after about three and half hours of operation? We were that close and he knew when I went to hospital and I came back to life, he was beside me. But I know his problem.
What was his problem?
His problem was that under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), he was playing his politics in Lagos; he lost out and came to Ogun State. Both of us were at the Constituent Assembly in 1988; that was where I met him over 30 years ago. He came to me and said he would like to be my running mate and I said Papa Obafemi Awolowo was a democrat who practiced democracy to the core, so I am not going to handpick my deputy; he is free to come in and it would be thrown open to contest.
In his local government, he defeated my deputy in Ogun East (Waterside) Local Government and he emerged through Option A4 at the first level. At the second level in the federal constituency, he lost out to Rafiu Ogunleye. At the state level, he lost out in Ijebu, so he was not one of the candidates who we considered at the state level where Ogunleye won by a narrow margin. So, that is the genesis of his attacks on me because he could not forgive me for not handpicking him as my deputy in 1991. He is still carrying that burden till today.
At that time, there was party discipline and the party then decided to compensate him after failing in Lagos and Ogun. We gave him the House of Representatives ticket and I supported him to become the Chief Whip as his governor then. We were that close to the point that Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, who was in the Senate and wanted to become a principal officer became bitter that since Wale Oshun had been appointed Chief Whip, there was no way we can get another principal officer from Ijebu or Ogun State.
Okurounmu and Oshun have not gone beyond that level ever. But, by God’s grace, I got beyond the level of governor one time as I became governor for a second time. I am ready for Okurounmu, who said he wants public debate, but I will not descend to dancing naked in the market at the age of 80. There is a saying that when a mad person picks your cloth at the riverside while you are swimming and instead of you to cover your nakedness with leaves, you decide to run naked after the mad man to retrieve your cloth, everybody will say they saw two mad people running on the road. Okurounmu is not a mad man, but I will not join him in dancing naked on the street.
Is there any possibility of Afenifere being revived?
Although I was brought up by a foremost prophet and evangelist, Joseph Ayo Babalola, who was my uncle and founding father of Pentecostal movement in Nigeria, I don’t pray to be a prophet at all. I don’t prophesy. The future of Afenifere is in the hands of God, and the God of Yoruba will not abandon its own. The death of Papa Obafemi Awolowo, Abraham Adesanya, Adekunle Ajasin and Bola Ige will not be in vain. I am confident that at the right time, another Awolowo will emerge. But for now, at the age of 80, I must tell you that all of us must take the blame for what is happening in Afenifere.
We don’t have any succession plan. We wasted our time and energy on acrimony. Till today, Afenifere has no constitution. How can you have a body that all you do, when you go for a meeting, is to settle quarrels? There were many quarrels, today it is between Bola Ige, tomorrow Ganiyu Dawodu and Bola Tinubu or it will be Okurounmu making insinuations against Bola Ige, attacking him. He claims that they are the authentic Afenifere, how many of the young age group are with them that they are going to hand over to?
They now call us renegades; even Yinka Odumakin declared us persona non grata in Yoruba land. I met them last week at former Lagos State governor, Alhahi Lateef Jakande’s 90th year birthday and they pretended not to see me. I went to their table and shook their hands. Odumakin himself has been declared many times persona non grata. And last time, it was a reputable and well-known pastor that took him to go and beg Ayo Adebanjo. I am suffering what he has suffered many times. So, I thank him for saying all of us who are now in APC are persona non grata. They now attack us for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari. They too at one point or the other supported Buhari, so I thank them.
But they claimed that their support for Buhari was based on restructuring, which those of you who are presently with Buhari are not championing…
One of the problems we have and I wrote it in my book is that Awolowo had one quality of ability to listen to other peoples’ opinion, maybe because he was a journalist. Awolowo had respect for dissenting voices. Awolowo had an expansive ability to accommodate conflicting opinions; they don’t have it. When we were in government, we fought through the courts. Bola Tinubu in Lagos, in the name of all the states, instituted major cases that we won.
On local governments, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo went to court and the court ruled that then President Olusegun Obasanjo had no power to interfere with the local government as they are under the states. Is that not restructuring? Obasanjo was spending money anyhow. Again, Osinbajo went to court under Tinubu and the court ruled that all money must go to the federation account, which is now Treasury Single Account (TSA).
My quarrel with them (Afenifere) is this. APC as a party rejected the idea of going to the National Conference. I was nominated by the Former Governors’ Forum not by Afenifere as he claimed. The Forum under Jim Nwobodo nominated me to go and represent former governors, which I did. We came to many conclusions, a lot of them that should be implemented by executive action. The report was submitted in August 2014 and President Goodluck Jonathan left office nine months after the submission. He never executed one through executive action.
After he lost the election in February 2015, he had two or three months to execute some of the recommendations through executive action, but he did not. A man who had time to appoint all statutory boards could not implement one executive action. A lot of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are still holding appointments in an All Progressives Congress (APC) government. In most universities, Jonathan appointed most of the pro-chancellors and chancellors. They didn’t see anything wrong with him.
Are APC leaders in the South-West in support of restructuring?
What I am saying is that we from the South-West are not fools or bastards as our governors said. Devolution of power is provided for in our constitution, go and google it. They may use the word restructure, which also means devolution. Today, power is being devolved from British Parliament to Scotland and Wales centuries after been together. My argument is this: You were so close to Jonathan that couldn’t implement a report of a conference he set up. I am not saying that all is well in Nigeria. No! I will be a fool to say everything is well. It cannot be well with any government. Even recently in Britain, Theresa May was thrown out over Brexit.
Governance and politics is dynamic. I am for true federalism, which we have been fighting for and which we have tested in courts. And we will continue to test more and more in courts. I disagree with our Afenifere leaders on two issues. Yes, I am for the Sovereign National Conference; I am also for referendum. Where we disagree is this: Unless we have a military coup, which by the grace of God will never happen again in Nigeria, where a military man would decree it.
As of today, if you want a Sovereign National Conference, the National Assembly will pass an act to set up that National Conference, and the National Assembly must cede part of its power to that body. Also, in that act, any conclusion from that conference will become binding on the different nations in Nigeria. A referendum must also be passed by the National Assembly. I have asked them (Afenifere), how many House of Representatives members or senators did they produced in the last elections.
My third question to them; they drafted a reply to Papa Edwin Clark, which I knew where it was drafted from because Papa Edwin Clark is very close to me and we have relationship of over 40 years. When he was Minister of Information under General Yakubu Gowon, he knew that I was one journalist who did not compromised on what they call brown envelope. I asked a simple question and the problem with them is that instead of given you intellectual reply, they resort to insults and name calling.
All I asked was that towards the tail end of the Eighth Senate, they went to meet the principal officers of the Senate. The delegation was led by Papa Edwin Clark. I knew what that Eighth Senate did in terms of revision of the constitution and many of the provisions were passed by the states Assembly. When they met Senator Bukola Saraki, I urged them to tell the world what transpired at the meeting they held with the then President of the Senate and his principal officers and why they did not follow up from there? That was the question I asked and they started calling me names. I am asking them to tell me the way out.
Which other ways out do you see?
The other way I see as a student of political history is either to go the Yugoslavian way. President Marshal Tito held Yugoslavia together for years. We thought it was one united country; suddenly neighbours who lived together for many years were killing each other; they broke into two and they are still having cases in World Court. God forbid that in Nigeria.
The other option is to go the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) way. We thought communism was one united body. We used to preach communism, when we were young because we thought communism was everything until USSR broke and you now have a state like Ukraine where a comedian just won an election. You will think that democracy has been practiced in Ukraine for years after USSR broke into pieces and Solvent Union was dissolved and Russian now remained. That is another anxiety for Nigeria. It was negotiated under Gorbachev.
The third alternative is Czechoslovakia. The Czech and Slovakia were different nations and they negotiated their separation and we now have Czech and Slovakia. The last option is United Kingdom. About two years ago, there was a referendum in Scotland to break away from United Kingdom and they lost narrowly. But the difference is still not settled. We used to hear of United Kingdom, the kingdom is not united anymore. Power is being devolved regularly to British Parliament and to Scotland and Wales. These are all options.
What I am saying is that let us engage in intellectual discussion. I want them listen to me and I listening to them and let us come to a concession, but they won’t agree. We have a vice president and instead of engaging him and the National Assembly, they are resorting to unprintable languages. The vice president was described publicly and in major newspapers dailies by an elderly leader as a dishonest intellectual and that he is a disgrace to the Yoruba nation.
Those were unprintable words used to describe a gentle man, a pastor, a man of honour, an intellectual and a success in his own career by one of our elders. How do you now engage the vice president that you have described as dishonest intellectual? What dishonesty? Did he plagiarize? This is what I am saying; insults, abuse, defamation.
In any case my children have told me that I should go and clear my name. It is an order from them, not me and I can assure you that very soon, you will hear from me. I am going to go to the right place to clear my name. I must clear my name. I owe my children that before I die.
Some people described you as double agent during the June 12, 1993 presidential annulment struggle. How would you react to that?
Again, God gave me talents as a reporter; I did not bury that talent. As far back as 1964, I had telephone in my house. Is it an offence for God to make you a super reporter? I am not being immodest; in my field I used my talent to get wide contacts, right from the days of Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa. These contacts that I have, I never used them for my own benefits. I used my contacts to help people.
For example, Papa Awolowo was a beneficiary of my contact. When his passport was seized and he couldn’t travel out for his regular medicals, including many others, I was the one who got their passports back when General Ibrahim Babangida got to power. All the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) people who were detained, I retrieved their passports for them, including Chief Bisi Akande, who is still alive. Many who were on death row, I got their passports back.
Only devolution of powers’ll save Nigeria – Uko
Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Deputy Secretary of the Prof. Ben Nwabueze-led Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), Elliot Uko, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, speaks on the state of the nation and the way forward
The nation seems to be tottering and tension is high across the land over insecurity. What is your take on all these?
Point of correction, we don’t have a nation yet. I don’t want to repeat myself. Everybody knows the solution to our problem, but for some strange reasons, they kept the solution in the archives to gather dust. I will be playing to the gallery if I speak every day. For decades, I screamed myself hoarse to authorities on the need to reconstruct our polity through a new peoples’ constitution that will enthrone true federalism, devolution of powers and equity. Ninety-five of our troubles flow from the unworkable unitary constitution inspired by the military.
You talked about the need to restructure Nigeria, but the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari seems not believe in it…
That is unfortunate, but his stand cannot change the truth. If we do not restructure our polity, our problems will only get worse. So, it is unfortunate if Mr. President has chosen to address the symptoms instead of the root cause of our malaise. Our problems are beyond constitutional amendment by the National Assembly. Our problem is that the framework of our constitution as designed by the military cannot move the country forward in unity and cannot also engender economic and political growth of any country.
We are only surviving as a country purely as a result of the oil money shared by all tiers of government. The day the oil stops flowing and cash stops coming in, Nigeria will disintegrate. Our structure is crazy, strange and funny at the same time. The regions and states can only develop when they source their own resources and manage them to develop their region to the envy of other regions. The healthy rivalry between regions will engender competition like it did in the First Republic, forcing each region to look inwards, think outside the box, explore their mineral resources as well as discourage sleaze and waste.
It is impossible for one man to effectively run a population of aboutn200 million people from Abuja. It is also impossible to force down the same rules, style, format and system on the people of Sokoto and Akwa Ibom at the same time or on the people of Borno and Bayelsa. So, Nigeria will only experience growth and peace, when the various regions are allowed to develop at their own pace. We have tried this unitary structure for decades, but we have failed woefully. So, why do we find it difficult to face the truth and restructure Nigeria without further delay?
Where did we get it wrong?
Through the militarily inspired constitution! It all began in the late 1960s, when General Yakubu Gowon unilaterally created 12 states through a decree, thereby destroying the regions and burying the 1963 Constitution. He also set up the Chief Dina Committee that advised the central government to annex all revenues and grant allocations to states according to their needs. This made Nigeria’s head of state the most powerful in the world. There was a civil war going on and everybody thought that was okay to enable the Federal Government prosecute the war effectively, especially since General Gowon had not borrowed money externally to prosecute the war.
Most Nigerians do not know that for the first year Gowon ruled Nigeria; the revenue formula of 1963 still applied; that each region kept a certain percentage of its earning and contributed a certain percentage as enshrined in the 1963 Constitution to the centre; that the military governors shared, received and distributed the revenues and earnings of each region strictly according to the dictate of the 1963 Constitution. Hassan Kastina, Adeyinka Adebayo and others ran the governments of their respective regions according to the revenue sharing formula of the 1963 Constitution.
Most Nigerians do not know that it was General Gowon and not General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, who unified and centralized all the revenues in order to prosecute the war. Ironsi’s decree 34 of May 1966 merely changed the nomenclature from regions to group of provinces. Ironsi never altered the revenue sharing formula. After Gowon centralized all the resources at the centre, the victorious cabals at the end of the war, who now saw that power was so sweet, especially with oil boom, decided that it will be difficult for any other region to ever take power out of their hands.
They therefore preferred centralizing all the resources and the revenues only to be dispensed by whoever was in charge at the centre. They decided at the end of the war to inspire and influence a new constitution that will centralize power because they believed they will always be in charge and control of central power in Nigeria. Both the 1979 and 1999 constitutions were influenced, inspired and manipulated by this line of thought of the victors of the war. For them the East has been pacified through military force, the West has been co-opted and settled, the minorities were so excited that they all are now being empowered by the total exclusion of Ndigbo.
During the heady days of the 1970s, nobody saw that this unitary structure will only make Nigeria the poverty capital of the world 50 years later; where states cannot pay salaries, where a huge unemployment rate has turned kidnapping into a profitable business venture and lotto betting as the only pass time, as the hope in winning bet actually helps in reducing suicide rate. Nobody knew that 50 years later, the fierce struggle for central power in Nigeria will deepen our ethnic and religious fault lines to the point where hatred, division and acrimony rule the land. Nobody knew that this structure would ironically make the region that has produced 80 per cent of the rulers of Nigeria the poorest region.
So, the mistake of 50 years ago that inspired the post-civil war constitution brought us where we are today. Everybody made mistakes, but some are so proud to accept their mistakes. For instance, the delegation led by Okoi Arikpo after their meeting with Chief Obafemi Awolowo borrowed Awolowo’s telephone to call General Gowon to give him the good news that the Chief has finally agreed to join the government. General Gowon was so elated that he gave instructions for the news to be announced immediately.
How would you react to agitation for secession in some quarters in the South-East?
I have said all I have to say on the rejection of Nigeria as presently constituted by the younger generation in the South-East. There is nothing new to add except, may be, to repeat myself or play to the gallery by making noise everyday. I don’t want to do both. I am on record as having warned past governments that the younger generation of Ndigbo will not accept the continued humiliation and maltreatment. Right from the Ibrahim Babangida to Sani Abacha and Olusegun Obasanjo governments till date, I have remained consistent through God’s grace.
My message has always been simple and direct. Restructure Nigeria, devolve powers back to the region and enthrone equity by giving everybody a fair sense of belonging. The younger generation will not accept this continuous oppression of Ndigbo. They will resist it. If you don’t believe me, time will tell. I screamed from the mountain to the roof tops for decades. I have nothing new to say or add except that delay is dangerous, the earlier we restructure the better for everybody. No region benefits in real terms from this unwieldy unitary structure, whereas every region will definitely gain from a restructured Nigeria.
So far, how would you assess the Buhari-led government?
I don’t want to talk about Buhari’s government. It wasn’t the Chinese or Mexicans, who brought in this government. It was Nigerians, who brought him. Those who brought him should enjoy him. I humbly suggest that Nigerians should amend this sick constitution to make him life president. Those who brought him must enjoy him to the full.
Moreover, I am not going to criticize Buhari’s government when it is obvious to everybody that the opposition party leaders are all mute, crawling discreetly at night to the same APC government to ask for favour and protection. I will not do the job of opposition for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, who are hiding under their bed in fear. Let them enjoy Buhari. The entire political class on both divides are selfish, ruthless, uncaring and blinded by greed.
Reps committee: How Dogara, loyalists lost out
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, last week announced the leadership of standing committees of the chamber with the former speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and his close allies dropping on the perking order. PHILIP NYAM reports
N
ot many people expected that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila would release the names of chairmen and deputy chairmen of the 105 standing committees of the House last Thursday. This was because, a week earlier, the speaker had disclosed that he would only appoint the chairman and members of the House Services committee to take care of the welfare of lawmakers; and every other committee chairman will be appointed when the House reconvene from the long vacation due to commence on July 25. However, on July 23, the speaker inadvertently hinted that he would actually release the appointment of committee chairmen and deputies before proceeding on the annual recess.
Hence, on July 25, no one was sure as to what would happen until the speaker once again gave an inkling that the appointment would be made that day. After taking the report of the House ad hoc committee on ethics and privileges led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason; and after the resolution that Hon. Gogo Bright, who was investigated be pardoned, Gbajabiamila also chipped in that “I also have to apologise because I know many people will not be happy with me today”, indirectly referring to the outcome of the announcement of committee leadership, which he had planned to make.
The appointment of committee chairmen and deputies was the last item handled by the speaker before adjourning the plenary. Eventually, when the list was announced by the speaker, it left many tongues wagging because it was full of surprises and shock. First, some of the ranking members who held sway in the Eighth Assembly under Gbajabiamila’s predecessor, Hon. Yakubu Dogara were conspicuously missing from the leadership of the standing committees and indeed four other ad hoc committees that were constituted by the speaker.
The non-appointment of Dogara as a committee was expected because being a former speaker, it is believed that making him a committee chairman may be tantamount to dropping down the ladder having led the entire chamber for four years. But many analysts had hoped that with the support the speaker got from the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and with Dogara as their leader, some of the lawmakers that played key roles in the Eighth Assembly would be reappointed. In fact, Dogara is first former speaker since 1999 to be reelected to the House.
All his predecessors never made it back to the House. Senator David Mark sat as a floor member for four years after serving as Senate President for eight years. He was hardly heard throughout the period and this may happen to Dogara too. Since the inauguration of the House on June 11, Dogara has not been seen on the floor of the chambers.
Out of the 105 committee chairmen, the speaker allocated 80 to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC); 21 to PDP, two to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and one each to the Action Alliance (AA) and Allied People’s Movement (APM). He also awarded 31 deputy chairmen slots to the PDP, making a total of 51 committee headship for the party.
Among Dogara’s men who lost out include Leo Ogor, Chukwuka Onyeama, Kingsley Chinda, Tajudeen Yusuf, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, Terser Gbilla and Yakubu Barde.
Leo Ogor (PDP, Delta)
He came to the House in 2003 together with Speaker Gbajabiamila and like the speaker; Ogor had been both majority leader and minority leader of the House. He was majority leader under Speaker Waziri Tambuwal while Gbajabiamila was the minority leader. In 2015, he became the minority leader and Gbajabiamila climbed up to the position of House leader. Ogor is a close ally of Dogara and came close to becoming the deputy speaker in 2015, when Dogara rebelled against his party, APC, contested against the zoning arrangement and defeated Gbajabiamila who was the anointed candidate of the party. Ogor subsequently became the minority leader but worked closely with Dogara. Unfortunately, he took ill half into their tenure and was out of the parliament for a long time before returning towards the end of their tenure in June 2019. He was not given any committee by Gbajabiamila and would spend the next four years as a floor member having served as majority and minority leader respectively for four years each.
Chukwuka Onyeama (PDP, Anambra)
The case of Onyeama is very pathetic because he lost out on two fronts. First, as the deputy to Leo Ogor in the Eighth Assembly, it was largely expected that the Anambra State born lawmaker would be given benefit of first refusal to vie for the position of minority leader or continue in his position as deputy. But he was not lucky and hence not considered for either. When Ogor was away on medical grounds for a long period of time, Onyeama, a close friend of Dogara held sway as acting leader and was the coordinator-in-chief of the caucus during the speakership campaigns. After giving the impression at some point that they were favourably disposed to the candidature of Gbajabiamila, Onyeama with the Dogara group allegedly teamed up with the Hon. Umar Bago campaign team. A ranking member, who was in the House from 2007 to 2011, Chuchu as he is popularly called by friends fell out of favour and did not get any committee leadership from Gbajabiamila.
Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers)
Also conspicuously missing from Speaker Gbajabiamila’s appointment is Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), a staunch supporter of Governor Nyesom Wike and preferred candidate of the PDP national leadership for the position of minority leader. As the chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Eighth Assembly, Chinda was one of the shinning lights of that assembly and also enjoyed the confidence of then speaker, Dogara. Although, he rebelled against the leadership of Gbajabiamila, when Hon. Ndudi Elumelu was recognised as the minority leader instead of him as directed by PDP, it was thought that based on his ranking status and alleged declaration of support for Gbajabiamila by Governor Wike during the speakership campaign visit to the state, he will be considered for committee leadership. But Chinda was left with noth ing as Rivers State was schemed out of the committee allocation.
Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi)
Popularly called TJ, Hon. Yusuf, who was a close confidant of former Speaker Waziri Aminu Tambuwal and Yakubu Dogara lost out in the scramble for committee leadership. His exclusion from the chosen ones list was expected because he campaigned openly against the candidate of Speaker Gbajabiamila and was one of the foot soldiers from the PDP caucus in the Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago’s campaign team. TJ, who chaired the committee on capital market under the leadership of Dogara also stirred the hornet’s nest by taking sides with Chinda who had fallen out of favour with the leadership of the House. On the day, Chinda usurped the seat of the minority leader to protest Gbajabiamila’s recognition of Elumelu instead of him; it was TJ that fought gallantly behind him to upturn the decision. He consequently lost out in the power game alongside Chinda.
Uzonma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia)
Hon. Abonta headed the Public Petitions Committee in the Eighth Assembly. He was very conspicuous during the leader of Speaker Dogara and in fact held the record of sponsoring the highest number of bills in the Eighth Assembly, a feat that earned him an award from the House Press Corps. Although, he was largely ambiguous during the campaign for speaker of the Ninth Assembly, it was gathered that he worked against the emergence of Gbajabiamila, being a loyal party man. A ranking member, having been first elected in 2007, Nkem-Abonta was expected to land a juicy committee in the current Assembly, but his ranking ship failed to fly.
Kwewum Rimande Shawulu (PDP, Taraba)
Hon. Shawulu was first elected to the House in 2015, but he was able to warm himself into the heart of the Dogara-led leadership and that earned him the chairman of the committee on Army. Shawulu was also in charge of publicity in the PDP caucus of the House. Like TJ, he is said to have worked closely with Chinda and by extension supported the candidature of Hon. Bago against Gbajabiamila. The committee on Army has been given to Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, the erstwhile spokesperson of the House, who withdrew from the race for speaker to support Gbajabiamila.
Mark Terseer Gbillah (PDP, Benue)
A very vocal lawmaker, Hon. Gbillah was the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) in the Eighth Assembly. He stanchly supported Dogara to emerge in 2015 against the wish of the APC. Gbillah, who left APC to re-contest election on the platform of the PDP in February 2019, was very active in the campaign team of Hon. Bago. At the emergence of Gbajabiamila as speaker on June 11, Gbillah alongside like minds floated the G-70, which contested the outcome of the speakership election and threatened to go to court. He is also the spokesman for the group. A staunch supporter of the Chinda group, Gbillah was one of the few lawmakers who were courageous enough to openly oppose the emergence of Elumelu as minority leader. He did not get any committee leadership neither has he being named on any ad hoc committee since the emergence of Gbajabimila as speaker. He, alongside TJ had made desperate efforts to raise a point of order and cause Speaker Gbajabiamila to recognise the list of minority leaders endorse by the PDP, but his orders were not sustained.
Yakubu Barde (PDP, Kaduna)
A ranking member, Barde was the minority whip in the Eighth Assembly and was expected to land another leadership position in the Ninth Assembly. However, he lost out as other minority parties teamed up with Elumelu and majority members of the PDP to thwart the letter from the PDP Secretariat. Barde, who was among those who worked tirelessly to make Dogara speaker in 2015, could not get a committee as consolation and would also remain a floor member for the rest of the tenure.
The committees’ chairmen
The committees’ chairmen include Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) for appropriation, Ahmed Idris (APC, Plateau) for constitution review, Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) for ecological fund, Abdullahi Garba (APC, Niger) for FCT, Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) for House services, Tunji-Ojo Olubunmi (APC, Ondo) for NDDC, Khadijah Bukar Ibrahim (APC, Yobe) for NEDC, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) for public accounts, Jerry Alagbaso (PDP, Imo) for public petitions, Adamu Fagen Gawo (APC, Jigawa) for constituency outreach, Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina) for federal character, Munir Babba (APC, Kano) for agric colleges and institutions, Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina) for agric production and services, Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) for Airforce, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) for Army, Nnoli Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for aviation, Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta) for banking and currency.
Julius Ihovebere (APC, Edo) for basic education, Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo) for communication, Yusuf Kila (APC, Jigawa) for customs and excise, Jimi Benson (APC, Lagos) for defence, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) for electoral matters, Johnson Oghuma (APC, Edo) for environment, Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for federal judiciary, James Faleke (APC, Lagos) for finance, Yusuf Buba (APC, Adamawa) for foreign affairs, Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) for gas resources, Pascal Obi (AA, Imo) for health institutions, Tanko Sununu (APC, Kebbi) for healthcare institutions, Nasir Zangon Daura (APC, Katsina) for interior, Tajudeen Abass (APC, Kaduna) for land transport, Legor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River) for local content, Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra) for maritime, Shaban Sharada (APC, Kano) for national intelligence, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) for Navy, Mahmaud Abdullahi Gaiya (APC, Kano) for petroleum resources (downstream).
Also on the list are Musa Sarki Adar (APC, Sokoto) for petroleum resources, Bello Kumo, (APC, Gombe) for police, Garba Datti (APC, Kaduna) for ports and harbours, Aliyu Magaji Dau (APC, Jigawa) for power, Nasir Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano) for public procurement, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) for rules and business, Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano) for tertiary education, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) for water resources, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC, Kano) for works, Safana Dayyabu (APC, Katsina) for aids, loans and debt management, Ibrahim Babangida (APC, Katsina) for capital market, Kabir Idris (APC, Kano) for civil society), Femi Fakeye (APC, Osun) for commerce, Mohammed Bago (APC, Niger) for cooperation and integration in Africa, Sylvester Ogbaga (PDP, Ebonyi) for delegated legislation, Tolu Shadipe (APC, Oyo) for diaspora, Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) for emergency and disaster management, Tijani Damisa (APC, Kogi) for FCT Area councils, Ifeanyi Momah (APGA, Anambra) for FCT judiciary and Femi Bamisile (APC, Ekiti) for FERMA.
The list also has Abdullahi Ibrahim Dutse (APC, Jigawa) for financial crimes, Mustapha Dawaki (APC, Kano) for housing, Dolapo Badru (APC, Lagos) for industry, Abubakar Lado (APC, Niger) for ICT, Segun Odebunmi (APC, Oyo) for NOA, Darlington Nwokocha (PDP, Abia) for insurance, Danjuma Chedeh (APGA, Taraba) for internal security of National Assembly, Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi) for Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), Zakari Galadima (APC, Yobe) for inter parliamentary relations, Ozurigbo Ugonna (APC, Imo) for justice, Ali Wudil (APC, Kano) for labour, Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) for legislative compliance, Gaza Gbefwi (PDP, Nasarawa) for legislative library and research, Benjamin Kalu (APC, Imo) for media and public affairs, Olododo Cook (APC, Kwara) for national development, Essien Ayi (PDP, Cross River) for Niger Delta Ministry, Alhassan Rumrum (APC, Kano) for pensions, Lawal Idrissu (APC, Kogi) for populations and Abdullahi Salame (APC, Sokoto) for poverty alleviation.
Others are Sani Bala (APC, Kano) for public service matters, Tijani Jobe (APC, Kano) for rural development, Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) for science and technology, Michael Okon (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for solid minerals, Sumaila Suleiman (APC, Kaduna) for special duties, Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) for sports, Ali Ibrahim (APC, Kogi) for steel, Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos) for SDGs, Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti) for youth development, Nicholas Shehu (PDP, Kaduna) for anti-corruption, Ibrahim Bukar (APC, Borno) for climate change, Ihama Ogbeide (PDP, Edo) for culture, Francis Agbo (PDP, Benue) for drugs and narcotics, Kolawole Lawal (APM, Ogun) for ethics and privileges, Mayowa Akinfolarin (APC, Ondo) for FRSC and Cornelius Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for FOI and government reforms.
There are also Sarki Dahiru (APC, Nasarawa) for HIV/AIDs, John Dyegh (APC, Benue) for human rights, Ashiru Mani (APC, Katsina) for Lake Chad, Mike Etaba (PDP, Cross River) for legislative budget and research, Akin Alabi (APC, Oyo) for governmental affairs, Abubakar Nalaraba (APC, Nasarawa) for pilgrims affairs, Gudaji Kazaure (APC, Jigawa) for political parties matters, Garba Gololo (APC, Bauchi) for privatization, Ogbee Lazarus (PDP, Ebonyi) for reformatory institutions, Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) for treaties, protocols and agreements, Patrick Asadu (PDP, Enugu) for water ways, Jide Jimoh (APC, Lagos) for urban development, Wunmi Onanuga (APC, Ogun) for women affairs and Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun) for women in parliament.
Ihedioha names ex-minister, 16 others as commissioner-nominees
E
xactly two months after his swearing-in as governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has made public, a 17-man commissioner-nominees’ list.
A former minister, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, made the list alongside the former deputy speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Chief Chuma Nnaji.
Nnaji was running mate to Governor Ihedioha, when he first ran for the governorship of the state in 2015. However, he was dropped for Engr. Gerald Irona in 2019 and it is believed that his nomination, beside competence, is a well-deserved reward for loyalty.
Also on the list is Dr. Vin Udokwu, a medical practitioner who was the Director General of the Ihedioha campaign organisation and former Chief of Staff to then Governor Chief Achike Udenwa.
The list of commissioner-nominees has two female in the persons of Prof. Onwuliri and Mrs. Ibekwe Nkeiruka Imma.
Others on the list include Reginald Ihebuzor, Barr Felix Ebiliekwe, Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme, Prof. Joseph Uwaleke, Nicholas Amaefule, Barr Christopher Nzekwe and Johnbosco Okeahialam.
Others are Meekam Mgbenwelu, Umez-Eronini Okechukwu, Dr. Vincent Udokwu, Sir Bon Unachukwu; Engr. Sly Enwerem; Chief Emmanuel Nwaogu and Hon Tony Okere.
Snake invasion: Ondo Assembly fires back at Akeredolu
T
he Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, tackled Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the claim that the Assembly members lied over the invasion of the Assembly by snakes.
The Assembly in a communique signed by 25 out of its 26 members insisted that the snake prevented its sitting on Wednesday and Thursday contrary to the governor’s claim.
Akeredolu had come hard on members of the state House of Assembly over their clam that snakes prevented them from carrying out their legislative duties.
The governor, who visited the Assembly complex after the report that a snake chased out lawmakers from plenary session accused the legislators of trying to blackmail the state government for pecuniary gains.
But the lawmakers, who found their voice four days after the governor visited the Assembly complex, also accused Governor Akeredolu’s media team of doctoring the video tape of the event that happened when the governor inspected the Assembly complex.
In a communiqué they issued yesterday after a parliamentary meeting held at the official resident of the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, the lawmakers described the Ondo Assembly complex as the worst in the country in terms of infrastructure.
They said the current administration of Governor Akeredolu and previous administrations in the state failed to release money for the renovation of the complex.
The lawmakers, who had earlier claimed not to have financial capacity to carry out any project on the Assembly complex, also called for total autonomy of the legislative arm of government for proper functioning.
The communique read by the lawmaker representing Ese Odo State Constituency, Hon. Success Torukerijo, reiterated that the Assembly complex is in a state of dilapidation and needed urged renovation.
It read in part: “We want to restate and reaffirm that on Wednesday July 24, 2019, a snake fell from the ceiling into the chamber of the Assembly. On Thursday July 25, 2019, part of the ceiling caved in and fell into the chamber, preventing us from holding a schedule meeting inside the chamber.
“We take exception to the doctored video released from the media office of the governor as it did not reflect what transpired, when the governor visited the Assembly on Friday July 26, 2019 and we will not want to join issue by releasing the original version of the tape.
“We reiterate the constitutional status of the legislature as an independent arm of government, which therefore, deserve to be accorded as such.
“We want to state without any equivocation that no fund has been released to the Assembly for the capital projects in the last five years, in spite of the yearly budgetary provision and there has not been any cash-backing for the renovation of the Assembly for the past 10 years.
“It is pitiable that the Ondo State House of Assembly is the worst in terms of infrastructure in the whole country. It will also interest the public to know that the office of the speaker and the deputy speaker have no official cars.”
The lawmakers declared that they will not waiver in their responsibility as representatives of the people of the state.
When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, declined comment on the matter.
Senate: Lawan unfolds 69 standing committees
…APC gets 49, PDP 20
T
he President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, announced the reconstitution of the upper chambers 69 standing committees with the appointment of their chairmen and vice chairmen.
A breakdown of the committees according to geopolitical zonal arrangement shows that the North got a total of 37 committees, while the South got 32 committees.
Further statistical distribution of the committees also indicated that North-West produced 16 chairmen; North East (11) and North Central (10).
In the South, the South-West got 13 committees, South-South (10) and South East (nine).
Senators adjudged to be loyal to the President of the Senate were expectedly given key committees.
Some of the committees are Appropriations Finance, Police, Defence, Army, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Agriculture, Petroleum Upstream, Downstream, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Communications, among others.
The committees’ chairmen as announced by Lawan are as follows: Appropriations, Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North); Agriculture, Abdullahi Adamu (APC Nasarawa West); Interior, Kashim Shetima (APC Borno Central); Finance, Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West) and Communication, Oluremi Tinubu (APC Lagos Central).
Others are Petroleum (Downstream), Sabo Mohammed (APC Jigawa North West); Marine Transport, Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central); Customs, Excise and Tarrif, Francis Alimikhena (APC Edo North); Judiciary, Human Rights xOpeyemi (APC Ekiti Central); Federal Capital Territory, Abubakar Kyari (APC Borno North) and Health (Secondary and Tertiary), Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC Kwara Central).
Among the 20 committees allocated to PDP senators as chairmen are Petroleum (Upstream), Albert Bassey Akpan (Akwa Ibom North East); Public Accounts, Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South); Gas Resources, James Manager (Delta South); Power, Steel and Metallurgy, Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East); Aviation, Dino Melaye (Kogi West); Local and Foreign Debts, Clifford Ordia (Edo Central) and Sports, Youths and Development, Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central).
Other chairmen of the committees across party lines are Army, Ali Ndume (APC Borno South); Airforce, Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi South); Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Kwari (APC Kaduna North); Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central); Capital Market, Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun Central) and Cooperation and Integration in Africa and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East).
Otbers are Culture and Tourism, Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo West); Defence, Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto North); Diaspora and NGOs, Bashiru Ajibola (APC Osun Central); Drugs and Narcotics, Hezekaiah Dimka (APC Plateau Central); Ecology and Climate Change, Mohammad Gusau (PDP Zamfara Central); Education (Basic and Secondary), Ibrahim Geidam (APC Yobe East); Employment, Labour and Productivity, Ben Umajumogu (APC Imo North); Environment, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West) and Establishment and Public Service, Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano Central).
The Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions committee is headed by Patrick Akinyelure (PDP Ondo Central); Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, Danjuma Laah (PDP Kaduna South); Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Gershom Bassey (PDP Cross River South); Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bulkachuwa (APC Bauchi North); Housing, Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi North); ICT and Cybercrime, Yakubu Useni (APC Kogi Central); Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South); Industries, Adebayo Osinowo (APC Lagos East); Information and National Communication, Danladi Sankara (APC Jigawa North East) and Inter-parliamentary Affairs, Godiya Akwashiki (APC Nasarawa South).
Others are Land Transport, Abdulfatai Buhari (APC Oyo North); Legislative Compliance, Oriolowo Adeyemi (APC West); Local Content, Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo Central); Media and Public Affairs, Adedayo Adeyeye (APC Ekiti South); National Identity and National Population, Sa’idu Alkali (APC Gombe North); National Planning, Olubunmi Adetunmbi (APC Ekiti North); National Security and Intelligence, Abdullahi Gobir (APC Sokoto East); Navy, George Sekibo (PDP Rivers East); Niger Delta, Peter Nwabaoshi (PDP Delta North); Police affairs, Dauda Jika (APC Bauchi Central); Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Programme, Lawal Gumau (APC Bauchi South ) and Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, Chuwkuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North).
Others are Privatisation, Theodore Orji (PDP Abia Central); Public Procurement, Shuaibu Lau (PDP Taraba North); Rules and Business, Sadiq Umar (APC Kwara North); Science and Technology, Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central); Senate Services, Sani Musa (APC Niger East); Solid Minerals, Mine, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Tanko Al Makura (APC North); State and Local Government, Lekan Mustapha (APC Ogun East); Special Duties, Yusuf A Yusuf (APC Taraba Central); SDGs, Aisha Dahiru (APC Adamawa Central); Tertiary Institution and TETFUND, Ahmed Baba Kaita (APC Katsina North), Trade and Investment, Rose Oko (PDP Cross River North); Water Resources, Bello Mandiya (APC Katsina Central); Women Affairs and Youth Development, Betty Apiafi (PDP Rivers South) and Works, Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi Central).
Ministerial screening: Senate in endorsement hearing
CHUKWU DAVID reports that the 9th Senate, unusually reduced the 2019 ministerial screening to largely, a mere endorsement hearing as more than half of the nominees were asked to just “take a bow and go,” without answering questions from the senators as well as went through the process without submitting their certificates of assets declaration as required by law
T
he word screen in simple English means to examine in order to test suitability. In other words, to screen ministerial nominees means to thoroughly scrutinize the nominees with a view to ascertaining their suitability or competence to hold such exalted office as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
At the country’s return to civil rule in 1999, those who were nominated as ministers by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, were thoroughly grilled before they were finally confirmed for appointment to various ministerial positions.
However, in the process of time, particularly in 2003, the lawmakers saw the need to make some provisions in their rule book, for former members of the National Assembly, who are nominated for any level of appointment, which requires Senate confirmation, to be granted a privilege to “take a bow and go,” thereby making confirmation and appointment of such people automatic.
This privilege was limited former members of the National Assembly in the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Senate, and never extended to any other categories of nominees.
However, at the commencement of the 2019 ministerial screening by the Ninth Senate, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, urged his colleagues to widen the scope of beneficiaries of the privilege, by extending it to nominees who have served in the states Assembly.
They senators also resolved to extend the privilege to female nominees and nominees from constituencies of presiding and principal officers such as the President of the Senate, the Deputy President of the Senate, and the Majority Leader of the Senate, among others.
This expansion by the Senate consciously or unconsciously made the list of the nominees qualified to enjoy the privilege very large, and it practically became a problem as well as a scandal to the Senate, to the extent that even some senators were appalled by the trend and attempted to truncate it.
Accordingly, as the Senate commenced the confirmation hearing on Wednesday last week after receiving the list from President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, many Nigerians rose to heavily condemn the approach, describing it as a charade.
Most Nigerians tackled the Upper Chamber on the ground that the “take a bow and go” policy has been abused as well as apparently made mockery of the revered nation’s highest legislative institution. They further decried that it amounted to a waste of Nigerians productive hours.
The critics pointed out that the trend won’t help the country as sentiments are now the indices used to approve the nominees’ appointments rather their intellectual potency and experience.
The ‘take a bow and go’ arrangement began in 2003 and it was introduced as a courtesy and privilege for any nominees who has been elected to the Senate or House of Representatives in the past.
The Ninth Senate has now extended the privilege to all persons with previous legislative experience at state levels. Some Nigerians said that they witnessed the worst screening exercise in the history of the country with nominees, related to lawmakers who were asked to “take a bow.”
Based on the criteria, some of the beneficiaries include Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), George Akume (Benue), Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo), Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo).
Others are Mustapha Shehuri (Borno), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi), Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara) were excluded from being grilled.
The privilege was further extended to Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Chris Ngige (Anambra) and Muhammadu Bello (Adamawa).
The Senate minority leader, Enyinaya Abaribe had called the attention of the Senate to the negative effects of the policy. He stated that in global parliamentary practices, confirmation hearings are conducted for nominees to access their competence and qualification for the appointment of being a minister. He explained that confirmation hearings are different from endorsement hearings.
Abaribe said: “This is a confirmation hearing, it is not an endorsement hearing and I so move that we abide by what the constitution says.”
Section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which granted the Senate the power to confirm appointments does not make a provision for the ‘take a bow’ policy.
Another great flaw that trailed the ministerial screening by the Senate was that the Chamber acted in breach of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) by screening ministerial nominees, who did not submit their certificates of assets declaration before appearing for screening.
Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (Bayelsa West) disclosed this last week Friday, through a point of order. He pointed out that the constitution stipulates that for every nominee by Mr. President, whois supposed to occupy any office, especially a ministerial nominee, that individual has to submit his or her certificate of assets declaration.
The lawmaker, however, observed that the Senate had, since Wednesday it commenced screening of the ministerial nominees, been going through the process including screening those that did not present their certificates of assets declaration.
Ewhrudjakpo stressed that since the Buhari administration has laid so much emphasis on fight against corruption, it must not just be a lip service, but should be practically demonstrated in carrying out all its functions at all levels of governance.
He insisted that since the exercise was just a screening stage, he would insist at the confirmation stage that the nominees who had submitted their assets declaration certificates should do so, failure of which, he would request that they should be disqualified.
The lawmaker pointed out that his observation was not in any way a mark of witch-hunt against the affected persons, but rather, to ensure that the provisions of the law are followed by strictly adhering to due process.
Addressing journalists on the matter, he said: “The constitution requires the president, vice president, the service chiefs and heads of extra-ministerial departments to declare their assets before they are screened.
“But I noticed that it was not the trend with this screening and I decided to draw the attention of the Senate President to this fact. A few of them have complied, but majority of them have not complied.
“It is a breach of the constitution. If we are fighting corruption, we must be seen to be doing so. We should know what they are worth before coming to office and what they are worth at the end of their tenure.
“We are not witch-hunting anybody. Before we go into the confirmation stage, this is just the screening, we will take all the documents, and at that point, if the certificates of asset declaration are not there, we will draw the attention of the Senate to disqualify such candidates.”
The President of the Senate, had while responding to the point of order, noted that some of the nominees complied by submitting their certificates of assets declaration before appearing. He, however, noted that defaulters would do so before confirmation.
Whether this anomaly would be corrected later or not, the belief is that the Senate actually violated the process because the assets declaration certificate ought to be one of the documents to be scrutinized at the confirmation hearing before subjecting a nominee to screening.
