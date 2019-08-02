Osi-Samuels: Senate should’ve demanded portfolios with ministerial list

Chief Olusegun Osoba is a former Ogun State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, restructuring and recent attacks against him over his involvement in the June 12, 1993 annulment struggle, among other issues. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

The chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) and Third Republic Chief Whip, Hon. Wale Oshun, claimed that during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) years, you donated 5,000 Pounds to the pet project of Mrs. Maryam Abacha, but when National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) had issues during the June 12 struggle and sent former Edo State governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to you in London, you gave them just 250 Pounds. What is your reaction to that?

I have answered Wale Oshun in my book. I titled that paragraph on Wale Oshun “Unkindest cut.” His was the unkindest cut I could ever think of because he and Senator Femi Okurounmu claimed to be Secretary-General of NADECO; that was a bloody lie because he was not part of the 49 of us who formed NADECO. NADECO was formed in General Adeyinka Adebayo’s house in Ikeja and it was a collection of so many forces and that was why we called it NADECO. They were not present, so they cannot tell the stories of their forefathers.

The closest person to me in exile in London was Wale Oshun. He was a regular visitor to my house. He should tell you first what transpired between me and him as individuals. When he was briefly detained in Ikoyi prison before he ran away to the United Kingdom, I was regularly going to his house with Segun Adesegun and Sule Onabiyi to help his wife. When I speak, I speak with records and witnesses. What transpired between us, as an elder, I will not say it, but he was a regular visitor to my house.

I was to have a surgery in 1993, when MKO Abiola begged me as the foremost governor behind him to face General Ibrahim Babangida, which I did. I was the only one who went and met Babangida and said under no circumstance would I support interim government. And when the Egba now said “ikan eni ki n di meji, ki nu bi ni” (that now we have two), they accepted the two but I was the only one who came out and blasted the resolution. My passport was seized, I had a nerve problem and my nerve was almost cut into two.

Efforts were made by Felix Adenaike and Peter Ajayi to get my passport released to me to go for the operation. My wife’s passport was seized, so she could not travel with me. I had a surgery that lasted for three hours at Princess Grace Hospital. Wale (Oshun) is alive. If my relationship with him was that sour, how come he was the first person by my bedside by the time I came out of anesthesia after about three and half hours of operation? We were that close and he knew when I went to hospital and I came back to life, he was beside me. But I know his problem.

What was his problem?

His problem was that under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), he was playing his politics in Lagos; he lost out and came to Ogun State. Both of us were at the Constituent Assembly in 1988; that was where I met him over 30 years ago. He came to me and said he would like to be my running mate and I said Papa Obafemi Awolowo was a democrat who practiced democracy to the core, so I am not going to handpick my deputy; he is free to come in and it would be thrown open to contest.

In his local government, he defeated my deputy in Ogun East (Waterside) Local Government and he emerged through Option A4 at the first level. At the second level in the federal constituency, he lost out to Rafiu Ogunleye. At the state level, he lost out in Ijebu, so he was not one of the candidates who we considered at the state level where Ogunleye won by a narrow margin. So, that is the genesis of his attacks on me because he could not forgive me for not handpicking him as my deputy in 1991. He is still carrying that burden till today.

At that time, there was party discipline and the party then decided to compensate him after failing in Lagos and Ogun. We gave him the House of Representatives ticket and I supported him to become the Chief Whip as his governor then. We were that close to the point that Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, who was in the Senate and wanted to become a principal officer became bitter that since Wale Oshun had been appointed Chief Whip, there was no way we can get another principal officer from Ijebu or Ogun State.

Okurounmu and Oshun have not gone beyond that level ever. But, by God’s grace, I got beyond the level of governor one time as I became governor for a second time. I am ready for Okurounmu, who said he wants public debate, but I will not descend to dancing naked in the market at the age of 80. There is a saying that when a mad person picks your cloth at the riverside while you are swimming and instead of you to cover your nakedness with leaves, you decide to run naked after the mad man to retrieve your cloth, everybody will say they saw two mad people running on the road. Okurounmu is not a mad man, but I will not join him in dancing naked on the street.

Is there any possibility of Afenifere being revived?

Although I was brought up by a foremost prophet and evangelist, Joseph Ayo Babalola, who was my uncle and founding father of Pentecostal movement in Nigeria, I don’t pray to be a prophet at all. I don’t prophesy. The future of Afenifere is in the hands of God, and the God of Yoruba will not abandon its own. The death of Papa Obafemi Awolowo, Abraham Adesanya, Adekunle Ajasin and Bola Ige will not be in vain. I am confident that at the right time, another Awolowo will emerge. But for now, at the age of 80, I must tell you that all of us must take the blame for what is happening in Afenifere.

We don’t have any succession plan. We wasted our time and energy on acrimony. Till today, Afenifere has no constitution. How can you have a body that all you do, when you go for a meeting, is to settle quarrels? There were many quarrels, today it is between Bola Ige, tomorrow Ganiyu Dawodu and Bola Tinubu or it will be Okurounmu making insinuations against Bola Ige, attacking him. He claims that they are the authentic Afenifere, how many of the young age group are with them that they are going to hand over to?

They now call us renegades; even Yinka Odumakin declared us persona non grata in Yoruba land. I met them last week at former Lagos State governor, Alhahi Lateef Jakande’s 90th year birthday and they pretended not to see me. I went to their table and shook their hands. Odumakin himself has been declared many times persona non grata. And last time, it was a reputable and well-known pastor that took him to go and beg Ayo Adebanjo. I am suffering what he has suffered many times. So, I thank him for saying all of us who are now in APC are persona non grata. They now attack us for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari. They too at one point or the other supported Buhari, so I thank them.

But they claimed that their support for Buhari was based on restructuring, which those of you who are presently with Buhari are not championing…

One of the problems we have and I wrote it in my book is that Awolowo had one quality of ability to listen to other peoples’ opinion, maybe because he was a journalist. Awolowo had respect for dissenting voices. Awolowo had an expansive ability to accommodate conflicting opinions; they don’t have it. When we were in government, we fought through the courts. Bola Tinubu in Lagos, in the name of all the states, instituted major cases that we won.

On local governments, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo went to court and the court ruled that then President Olusegun Obasanjo had no power to interfere with the local government as they are under the states. Is that not restructuring? Obasanjo was spending money anyhow. Again, Osinbajo went to court under Tinubu and the court ruled that all money must go to the federation account, which is now Treasury Single Account (TSA).

My quarrel with them (Afenifere) is this. APC as a party rejected the idea of going to the National Conference. I was nominated by the Former Governors’ Forum not by Afenifere as he claimed. The Forum under Jim Nwobodo nominated me to go and represent former governors, which I did. We came to many conclusions, a lot of them that should be implemented by executive action. The report was submitted in August 2014 and President Goodluck Jonathan left office nine months after the submission. He never executed one through executive action.

After he lost the election in February 2015, he had two or three months to execute some of the recommendations through executive action, but he did not. A man who had time to appoint all statutory boards could not implement one executive action. A lot of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are still holding appointments in an All Progressives Congress (APC) government. In most universities, Jonathan appointed most of the pro-chancellors and chancellors. They didn’t see anything wrong with him.

Are APC leaders in the South-West in support of restructuring?

What I am saying is that we from the South-West are not fools or bastards as our governors said. Devolution of power is provided for in our constitution, go and google it. They may use the word restructure, which also means devolution. Today, power is being devolved from British Parliament to Scotland and Wales centuries after been together. My argument is this: You were so close to Jonathan that couldn’t implement a report of a conference he set up. I am not saying that all is well in Nigeria. No! I will be a fool to say everything is well. It cannot be well with any government. Even recently in Britain, Theresa May was thrown out over Brexit.

Governance and politics is dynamic. I am for true federalism, which we have been fighting for and which we have tested in courts. And we will continue to test more and more in courts. I disagree with our Afenifere leaders on two issues. Yes, I am for the Sovereign National Conference; I am also for referendum. Where we disagree is this: Unless we have a military coup, which by the grace of God will never happen again in Nigeria, where a military man would decree it.

As of today, if you want a Sovereign National Conference, the National Assembly will pass an act to set up that National Conference, and the National Assembly must cede part of its power to that body. Also, in that act, any conclusion from that conference will become binding on the different nations in Nigeria. A referendum must also be passed by the National Assembly. I have asked them (Afenifere), how many House of Representatives members or senators did they produced in the last elections.

My third question to them; they drafted a reply to Papa Edwin Clark, which I knew where it was drafted from because Papa Edwin Clark is very close to me and we have relationship of over 40 years. When he was Minister of Information under General Yakubu Gowon, he knew that I was one journalist who did not compromised on what they call brown envelope. I asked a simple question and the problem with them is that instead of given you intellectual reply, they resort to insults and name calling.

All I asked was that towards the tail end of the Eighth Senate, they went to meet the principal officers of the Senate. The delegation was led by Papa Edwin Clark. I knew what that Eighth Senate did in terms of revision of the constitution and many of the provisions were passed by the states Assembly. When they met Senator Bukola Saraki, I urged them to tell the world what transpired at the meeting they held with the then President of the Senate and his principal officers and why they did not follow up from there? That was the question I asked and they started calling me names. I am asking them to tell me the way out.

Which other ways out do you see?

The other way I see as a student of political history is either to go the Yugoslavian way. President Marshal Tito held Yugoslavia together for years. We thought it was one united country; suddenly neighbours who lived together for many years were killing each other; they broke into two and they are still having cases in World Court. God forbid that in Nigeria.

The other option is to go the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) way. We thought communism was one united body. We used to preach communism, when we were young because we thought communism was everything until USSR broke and you now have a state like Ukraine where a comedian just won an election. You will think that democracy has been practiced in Ukraine for years after USSR broke into pieces and Solvent Union was dissolved and Russian now remained. That is another anxiety for Nigeria. It was negotiated under Gorbachev.

The third alternative is Czechoslovakia. The Czech and Slovakia were different nations and they negotiated their separation and we now have Czech and Slovakia. The last option is United Kingdom. About two years ago, there was a referendum in Scotland to break away from United Kingdom and they lost narrowly. But the difference is still not settled. We used to hear of United Kingdom, the kingdom is not united anymore. Power is being devolved regularly to British Parliament and to Scotland and Wales. These are all options.

What I am saying is that let us engage in intellectual discussion. I want them listen to me and I listening to them and let us come to a concession, but they won’t agree. We have a vice president and instead of engaging him and the National Assembly, they are resorting to unprintable languages. The vice president was described publicly and in major newspapers dailies by an elderly leader as a dishonest intellectual and that he is a disgrace to the Yoruba nation.

Those were unprintable words used to describe a gentle man, a pastor, a man of honour, an intellectual and a success in his own career by one of our elders. How do you now engage the vice president that you have described as dishonest intellectual? What dishonesty? Did he plagiarize? This is what I am saying; insults, abuse, defamation.

In any case my children have told me that I should go and clear my name. It is an order from them, not me and I can assure you that very soon, you will hear from me. I am going to go to the right place to clear my name. I must clear my name. I owe my children that before I die.

Some people described you as double agent during the June 12, 1993 presidential annulment struggle. How would you react to that?

Again, God gave me talents as a reporter; I did not bury that talent. As far back as 1964, I had telephone in my house. Is it an offence for God to make you a super reporter? I am not being immodest; in my field I used my talent to get wide contacts, right from the days of Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa. These contacts that I have, I never used them for my own benefits. I used my contacts to help people.

For example, Papa Awolowo was a beneficiary of my contact. When his passport was seized and he couldn’t travel out for his regular medicals, including many others, I was the one who got their passports back when General Ibrahim Babangida got to power. All the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) people who were detained, I retrieved their passports for them, including Chief Bisi Akande, who is still alive. Many who were on death row, I got their passports back.

