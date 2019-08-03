News
Osinbajo doll out awards to MSME entrepreneurs
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Thuraday night presided over nights for the Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) youths in the country at the presidential villa, Abuja. The Vice-President at the event explained that the strength of Nigeria lies in the power of innovation and entrepreneurship which is the purpose of the annual MSME awards as it discovers talents, showcases and empowers them.
Speaking to State House Correspondents after the award ceremony, the governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong paid glowing tribute to last year’s overall winner, a citizen of Plateau State Jerry Mallo who has been an inspiration to young Nigerians on what can be achieved with the right environment and support base. It would be recalled that Lalong promised Jerry Mallo’s father a car last year, a promise he fulfilled on Thursday August 1st in Jos.
Lalong noted that with the return of peace on the Plateau, the creativity, energy and talents of young people in the state is being unlocked for innovation, entrepreneurship and development. It was the 2nd National Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards, 2019 where three nominees from Plateau State contended for the annual awards at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.
The young Plateau innovators and entrepreneurs include Bare Choji, Mafeng Yohanna and Zang Luka Bot, whose various works won them nomination for the 2nd National Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards, 2019. At the end of the event, Zang Luka Bot of Zang Bot Technology won the NITDA award For Technology Innovation. The winner has three products to his credit which include Power Bank, Computer Foot Mouse, Sand Sieving Machine and is currently perfecting an Automatic Candle Quencher. He was awarded one million naira.
Speaking at the event, Governor Lalong said he was elated that the lives of many youths and women in Plateau State are being improved as they continue to demonstrate innovation, entrepreneurship and resilience in wealth creation through the opportunities created by his rescue administration.
He commended the Director General of the Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency Haggai Haruna Gutap for supporting young innovators and encouraging those with ideas to achieve results, saying the Federal Government will do everything possible to ensure that this line of success is sustained until Plateau attains industrialisation. He said his rescue administration’s determination to pursue the path of peace is to create the right environment for citizens of the state and other Nigerians to invest in Plateau State which has been the preferred destination for local and international investors over the years.
Edo crisis: Youths, lawmakers, others spoil for war
We welcome NASS actions, says EPM
Oshiomhole behind takeover plot –Edo Speaker
Don’t hurt business interests, BENCCIMA warns
Sequel to the threat by the National Assembly to takeover the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly, there seems to be no letup in the battle of wits rocking the state as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the group of lawmakers loyal to him are poised to defend the mandate given to them by the electorate.
This is coming on the heels of a vow by some youths in the state to champion the cause and fight for the rights of their elected officials. The Senate had during the week issued a one-week ultimatum to the state government, in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which had earlier ordered the Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation and inaugurate the state assembly afresh. Already, some youths and many support groups are spoiling for war over the crisis that has refused to abate.
They are of the view that the state cannot be set on fire nor dragged backwards because of a tussle between a godfather and his godson.
One of the youth leaders, Comrade Dan Ikhlas, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, was of the opinion that this ‘war’ is an ample opportunity for Obaseki to prove his mettle and show his estranged political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole that that he is no pushover. Noting that Obaseki has remained resolute in the face of intimidation and moves to frustrate his government, Ikhlas argued that the agenda is to foist anarchy on the state in order for the Federal Government to impose a state of emergency.
“They want to cause anarchy and impose a state-ofemergency, but the governor is set for the battle ahead to secure his seat despite the ferocious move against his second term. The two sides in the unfortunate melee may be both right and wrong, scaling the weights of the cause and effects of issues of grievances at hand.
“Sadly, the fate of the state, the APC, South-South geo political zone, political affinity, brotherliness and friendship are all at stake.
In the face of these, the elders and leaders in the state had not been fair”, he said. NASS action in order, says EPM However, Convener of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) and former Attorney General of the state, Henry Idaghagbon said the NASS position towards restoring peace was welcomed.
“We welcome the latest resolution of the National Assembly. It gives an open window for the governor to resolve once and for all the crisis in the state and he can do this by obeying the resolutions to inaugurate all the 24 members of the House and thereafter invite all the leadership for a reconciliatory meeting. “In that meeting, both parties will state the cause of their grievances, iron them and we will come out as one solid party in preparation for gubernatorial election next year”.
Another APC leader in the state, loyal to Oshimhole, who preferred anonymity, blamed the governor for the crisis while arguing that Oshiomhole is an enigma in Nigeria politics and that the majority of Edo people are still very loyal to him. “All these political prostitutes that are speaking with both sides of the mount will surrender to Oshiomhole when it matters most.
Some of them are using Obaseki to rake in money from the crisis. “Those advising the governor are not good advisers. Obaseki started the fight too early, there is no way he can survive this fight; we must say the truth as it is.
When Oshiomhole brought Obaseki as APC candidate, he was not known. Today, how you can be fighting your master? Apparently referring to a recent viral picture of the duo shaking hands, the APC stalwart said there was no truce yet. “The recent purported settlement is just a window dressing and what I may refer to as monkey business.
APC will just play along with him, it is the primaries that we will know who is who in Edo politics” In his opinion, the APC Youth Leader in the State, Comrade Valentine Asuen, who also spoke on the alleged moves by some youths to cause mayhem should the plot to takeover of Edo Assembly succeeds, noted that the youths would ensure peace despite the current situation.
“The youths are only for peace and true reconciliation of the crisis, so that people of the state will continue to enjoy unhindered dividends of democracy, growth and development at all levels”.
Oshiomhole behind takeover plot – Speaker
However, the man in the eye of the storm, the purported speaker of the state assembly, Hon. Frank Okiye, argued that the lawmakers had been sitting and conducting parliamentary activities without stress. Noting that he and his colleagues were not perturbed by the NASS threat, Okiye said the lawmakers would continue to perform their constitutional role without any fear of takeover. “We have been sitting as a parliament, I just drove out of office after the plenary session. Lawmakers are going about their committee works.
We just invited the Commissioner for Works to appear before the House over a matter of public importance. “The constitution says when the House is unable to sit, that means when it cannot perform the function it was supposed to perform. And this notification was supposed to be given or declared by the governor of a state who will say that there is no one to deal with his legislative requests like clearance of commissioners and so on. “That was what the constitution contemplated, not the National Assembly sitting over a state Assembly as if we are a colony under them.
Do they know that they are creating an impression that they are coming to Edo State to come and sit in our chamber? “These are not what the law says but if they think otherwise, let them go and test it in the court. So, I don’t understand what they are now saying.
Which one comes first, is it the National Assembly to generate crisis and now take over or there should have been evidence of a crisis that the cannot seat?” Expatiating further on the court cases, Okiye noted the state assembly had sued the National Assembly and that the police and other law enforcement agencies were aware.
“We have sued them and got two separate injunctions and we are going to cite all the cases in court on the pages of newspapers. The other 12 member-elect have also sued and challenged the legitimacy of my speakership. “So, which means all the parties in this issue have cases in court already.
We have a restraining order against the National Assembly, against the security agencies, against the party and their agents. So, why is the National Assembly trying to usurp the function of the court? He also points accusing finger at the former governor, alleging that Oshiomhole was behind the plot to create crisis in the state assembly. “I have said it before, on several occasions, that we know who is beating the drum for them in the National Assembly. They have found themselves in position of a stooge to make it look like they cannot think outside the box. It’s unfortunate.
“The truth is that the Edo State Assembly and my office as the speaker are not the real target of this crisis. In fact, I can’t find myself anywhere in the whole scheme. The plot is actually aimed at Obaseki and stopping him from getting a return ticket as governor next year.
“Oshiomhole is actually after Obaseki, the state Assembly was only a smokescreen to his plans. The idea now is to take over the House, destabilise the state and possibly impeach the governor. The Edo Peoples Movement that originated this crisis has boasted that it will ensure that the governor does not come back for a second tenure. “But I said to people that that is not the decision for the group to make for our state. We don’t know what Oshiomhole wants. Oshiomhole is the one behind Edo Assembly crisis and he is simply after Obaseki.
However, the door is open for the remaining lawmakers-elect, they should come to the Assembly, complete and regularise their documentation and they will be sworn in. We pray for God’s intervention -Lawmaker Honourable member representing Igueben Constituency, Hon. Aluebhosele Otaigbe Ephraim, has gone spiritual praying for God’s intervention in the ongoing political differences in Edo APC. Ephraim who described the rift as a father and son matter said he had been on his knees calling on God to use his powers to settle the issue.
He called on wellmeaning Edo people to pray for the peace and unity of the state. He also appealed to his colleagues to come back to the House so that they could join hands together to move Edo to its desired height. “This is not the time to trade blames on anybody, what we require at this point in time is nothing but peace.
Edo people like you know are law abiding people, we must give peace a chance. The issue on ground is a matter between father and son. Edo people are one united family, so I’m using this opportunity to call on all and sundry in the state to go into fervent prayers for peace to rein.
“As legislative members, it is our duty to serve our people and do things that will move Edo State forward, we must work in one accord, and we need each other to be able to function very well in the discharge of our legislation functions. We are 24 members elected to serve in various capacities.
A house that is divided against itself cannot stand. “We should not been see fueling the matter, so I want to call on those behind the issue to save Edo from crisis. America is a highly develop country in democracy; sometimes they disagree in some matters. Our own our constituencies an obligation, so if there is crisis we cannot do the work which we were voted for to do, so I want to appeal to my friends and colleagues to put whatever differences they have behind them so that we can both n=move the state to its peak.”
“Edo State is our own, so we must as a matter of importance leave a good legacy for those coming after us. APC is one; there is no division among us. We have good and capable leaders who are saddle with the responsibility of ensuring good governance at all levels. I know that in no distant time this problem will be a thing of the past.”
NASS actions unconstitutional On his part, Hon. Marcus Onobun, argued that what the National Assembly members have done is purely unconstitutional, and an attempt to put Edo State in crisis. “As lawmakers, we have no problem in our state, we are going about with the discharge of our legislative business. We have not reported to them that we have problems with our legislative duties. What I expected them to do is call both parties together and find out what the matter is, instead of taking sides.
“Our colleagues that have vehemently refused to come for inauguration have not given reasons for not coming; nobody has stopped them from coming for inauguration, the House has not refused to inaugurate them. Why does NASS want to take over our state House of Assembly? It is an abuse of power by the National Assembly.
“There is nowhere in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended that says that a letter of proclamation has to be written twice, when the House has officially done what is expected of them as entrenched in our constitution.
Obaseki is not a neophyte in politics, Edo people are comfortable with his administration, the State House of Assembly is working according to the laws of our land, and Edo people will resist any attempt by some group of people to jeopardise the smooth running of this government”, he said.
‘We have no directive from Buhari’ While some of the loyalists of the APC National are jubilating that President Muhammadu Buhari has purportedly issued a direc- tive on the governor to correct the seeming anomaly, a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, shows that the governor has not received such order.
“There is no presidential directive to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation. The Buhari that we know is a law-abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.
“The 1999 Constitution as amended, mandates state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and the Edo Governor, Obaseki, has dutifully performed this function.
“The publication is one of the many efforts by agents and hirelings sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state’s resources had been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration”, the governor’s aide stressed, urging the public and all concerned to disregard the rumour. Interestingly, while those in support of the Oshiomhole group wait for the state government to comply with the directive of the National Assembly, the state government said there is a pending legal fire-works in the court of law
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, declared the pronouncement of the NASS as an illegality that will not stand, while advising the powerful persons behind the scene not to set the state ablaze to satisfy their thirst for power and control. Ogie cited the lawsuits pending before various courts wherein the contending parties for resolution had submitted the dispute to the courts. “A point of fact in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 the National Assembly, the Clerk of National Assembly, the President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives amongst others were specifically ordered by the Federal High Court to maintain the Status Quo as at 25th July, 2019.
“The Edo State Government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the Clerk have not only been duly served with the processes but have entered appearance in the matter. “It is unfortunate that the distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various Court Orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the Courts and therefore subjudice.
Purported directives an aberration –Edaghese
In the same vein, a lawyer and human rights activist, Barrister Matthew Edaghese, said the purported directive from Buhari to Obaseki is an aberration. Noting that the executive at the center is not the head or the principal of the executive at the state level in a federating unit, Edaghese said they are two different organs of government, and that the Edo State government is not an agency of the Federal Government, under the control and supervision of the president. “Speaking constitutionally as a lawyer, I can tell you with all authority that such communication is not known to the laws of the land. Such a directive amount to tranny and no constitutional democracy will condone or tolerate such an arrogant directive.
The governor of a state is not a minister in the president’s cabinet that he can issue directives to carry out a particular act or undo what has been done. “Such directive can only be given by the court of law after all the avenue for settlement might had been exhausted and the court might had given a decision on the issue. It is only such directive that can be enforced by way of judgment enforcement. “It is not for the executive organ at the center to dictate to the executive organ at the state level there is no such line of authority under our constitution.”
Don’t hurt business interests, BENCCIMA warns
However, the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), has warned political actors against hurting business growth in the state. The warning is coming amid mounting uncertainty over the state House of Assembly and the adverse effects it could have on the state’s economy. It urged political actors to shun activities capable of threatening peace and hurting businesses in the state.
A statement by the President of BENCCIMA, Dr. (Mrs.) H.E. Atekha Odemwingie, noted that the umbrella body of the Organised Private Sector and Voice of Business in Edo State viewed with concern the prevailing political circumstances in the state and its effects on businesses.
The body appealed to all the actors to sheath their sword and embrace peace, saying: “BENCCIMA is highly bothered by the continuing political upheaval in the state because it is capable of causing businesses to fail. We are therefore calling on the political actors, stakeholders who are all involved in the present political crisis, to find a middle course to resolve their differences.”
Police chief assures Chinese, other nationals of adequate security
The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Lawal Shehu, yesterday assured Chinese and other nationals resident in Lagos and Ogun states that they were well protected.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Consular General of the People’s Republic of China, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Guan Zhongpi, at Zone 2 command headquarters, Shehu said: “Today is an historic day to see you here. Overtime, we have had cordial relationship with the Chinese as we have about 60,000 residing in Lagos and Ogun states.
“There are also lots of Chinese companies and factories scattered all over and it is our duty to provide them with adequate security especially in Lagos being the commercial hub of Nigeria.
“No society in the world is free of crime but our responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians and non-Nigerians here. I want to assure you of adequate security and am sure you have confidence in us which is why you move freely and your business flourish.
“We have always had a good relationship with the consular as we always come together and interact whenever we have issues if security importance.
“We also have other foreign nationals in Lagos and Ogun State as diplomats or business people and the police being the custodian of security will ensure that the best is provided for them. “Your coming here indicates that we have good relationship with you. We appreciate your coming and don’t hesitate to contact us whenever you have security related issues as we are 24 hours ready to discharge our duty.”
OAU commences post-UTME Aug 31
The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife have earmarked five days for the conduct of its Post-UTME screening exercise, which will start on August 31 and end on September 4.
A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that candidates, who made OAU as their first choice and scored 200 and above, and those who applied for direct entry are to log on to the admissions portal, oauife.edu.ng or the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, website (www.oauife. edu.ng), to start registration for the Post UTME screening exercise.
The registration will close by August 11, while the direct entry applicants will not be participating in the screening exercise. Olarewaju further stated that candidates are required to log in with their JAMB registration number to commence the registration process for the screening exercise, and to also obtain a Remita Retrieval Reference and use same to make payment online or at any commercial bank.
Apart from updating JAMB data, candidates will also upload their results, scanned copy of credentials, passport photograph, and print completed Admission Screening form. Meanwhile, any candidate discovered to have provided false information or uploaded incorrect credentials will automatically be disqualified
Flood: Govt warns residents close to River Kaduna to relocate
Following consistent reports of rising water level in the Kaduna River, the state Ministry of Environment and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) yesterday warned residents living close to the river to immediately relocate.
They also called on residents to desist from dumping waste in the drainage and cooperate with government agencies. A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner of Environment, Ibrahim Husseini, said: “It’s drawing the attention of residents living close to river Kaduna and other flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer areas.
“Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have predicted that Kaduna and other states of the country may experience floods as water levels in River Niger and Benue have continued to rise since the month of July.
“Residents are advised to desist from dumping refuse and waste materials in water ways and drainages, instead they should imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainages in their communities to guard against floods. Communities are also advised to cooperate with all relevant government agencies.”
EFCC arraigns 8 over €112, 800, $1.131m smelted gold
…arrests banker over N35m alleged fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes C ommi s s i o n (EFCC) yesterday arraigned eight persons over €112, 800, $1.131 million smelted gold weighing 73kg with an estimated value of $1.131 million (N1.127 billion) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
This arraignment emerged on a day the anti-graft agency also announced the arrest of a banker, Ayuba Yakubu, over an alleged N35 million fraud.
In a charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/80/2019 brought before Justice Nkeonye Maha, the counsel to the EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, said the suspects attempted to transport the cash without making a declaration of the same to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) as required by Section 12 of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap F34, LFN 2004.
The defendants include Abba Yahaya, Ali Abdullahi, Indo Nigeria Mining Co. Ltd, A.A. Mai Zinari Limited, Al-Izzat Trading and Investment Limited, Aminu Adam and Aliyu Mohammed.
After all the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge, Justice Maha, stood down the case for hearing at later in the day, in order to allow for a review of facts. Meanwhile, the Acting Head of Media and Public ity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday said Yakubu was apprehended by operatives of the Kano zonal office.
“Operatives of the Kano zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Ayuba Yakubu, a banker with one of the new generation banks, for cheating and criminal diversion of depositors’ fund to the tune of about N35 million.
“The suspect being an account officer to the complainants was entrusted with millions of naira belonging to customers of Fidelity Bank, Kofar Ruwa branch in Kano. “Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that he employed fraudulent means to divert the money to his personal use,” Orilade said.
Pinecoral Private School is committed to building the future leaders –Proprietress
The owner and management of Pinecoral Private school located at Oke Oko, Ijeja. Adiyan Ogun State which was established in 2014 exactly 5 years ago have every course to appreciate God Almighty for the completion of this session and she also thank God for the visionary of the school Engineer Awe Olatunbosum who has supported her in all ways by ensuring that the vision of the school was established.
According to Awe’s Olushola, the proprietress, the school was established 2014 with 44 students spread across classes which has now grown to over 150 pupils within the space of time.
Mrs Awe passion for children enables her to start school with vision of building younger generations morally, academically, and in all the fear of God, the school has impacted into the life of many children within the enclave. the mission of the proprietress is to lay emphasis on godly character of the children, impact knowledge on pupils so as to meet the future challenges of this present generation.
Basking on the euphoria of the sterling achievement of the school over the years, the proprietress reiterated the commitment of the school to provide state-of-the-art facility and congenital teaching and learning environment that will enhance the pupils overall development and growth. Due to rising enrollment of the students,
”We saw the need to establish higher education within the space of five years all this was done by the grace of God. The school performed excellently well in JSS competition within ogun state both in sports and academic.
The proprietress expresses gratitude to God over the students, teachers for their cooperations to take the school to a greater heights, she describe the event of today as awesome for her and management staff. She encouraged parents to collectively join hand with teacher to building the life of pupils through discipline. She said that establishment of school is very challenging but God been on her side the school continue to wax stronger in face any challenges either from competitors, parent and even the government.
I’ll enjoy harmonious working relationship with Omo-Agege, says Lawan
The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, expressed optimism that he will enjoy an enduring, warm and fruitful working relationship with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege.
This was as he felicitated with Senator Omo-Agege on his 56th birthday, wishing him more years of meritorious service to fatherland. In a goodwill message signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan described Omo-Agege as a man who had demonstrated trustworthiness in private and public service.
The statement reads: “The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, hereby felicitates with the family, friends and political associates of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as he marks his 56th birthday on Saturday, August 3.
“Lawan, on behalf of himself and the entire Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, heartily congratulates Senator Omo-Agege on the auspicious occasion and wishes him many more years of meritorious service to Nigerians at the Senate and in other capacities that the Almighty God may take him in the future.
“He says the Obarisi of Urobo Land has consistently demonstrated his family heritage of trustworthiness in service and leadership in his professional and public service career as a legal practitioner, commissioner, Secretary to the Government of Delta State and Senator.
“He praises the zeal and uncompromising commitment of the Deputy Senate President to the principles of participatory democracy, justice and equity. “Lawan notes that Omo- Agege’s demonstrated courage of conviction has distinguished him as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope, especially in this epoch when Nigerians are patiently laying the building blocks of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous nation.
“Lawan affirms his joint commitment with Omo- Agege and other Distinguished Senators in the ninth Assembly to attaining a nation that nurtures the potentials of Nigerians, promotes their best interests and imbues them with pride in their citizenship. “Lawan looks forward to a lasting warm and fruitful working relationship with Omo-Agege in the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly.
“He prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Deputy Senate President long life, good health and strength to continue serving the country he loves so much, and bless his family.”
Pop your style with long ankara jacket
Is there anyone left to join the stylish long ankara jacket train? It’s no secret that long ankara jackets are the rave of the season and stylistas are not taking it easy on the trend.
A lot of ankara jacket styles have been on trend but it’s interesting to know that the latest style of Ankara jacket that is smoking hot at the moment is the longer version. It’s really interesting to watch how the African Ankara print is used in creating almost any authentic fashion style you can imagine.
Modern stylish long ankara jackets styles can be quite simple but very cute and beautiful at the same time, becoming a very popular item in the wardrobe of the most celebrities. Long ankara jackets are full of colours and their special designs make them worth having.
You can rock them with plain short dress, skirts, jeans, shorts/bumshorts, pencil skirts or short skirts. ankara jacket can be made in different styles/designs: Ankara bumper jackets, kimono jackets, blazers, just name them.
That’s why it’s difficult to go wrong in ankara. What’s not to love about the gorgeous long ankara jacket made with premium African print cotton? Ankara jacket looks like a cross between a traditional jacket and a fitted suit jacket. It is fun, stylish, and uber ladylike.
The ankara print version has become a wardrobe staple and they don’t seem to be going anywhere soon.
So, whether you are heading to brunch with friends, church, or a glam night out, you just can’t go wrong with it.
Shi’ites group asks court to reverse self over proscription order
The proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, yesterday filed a suit challenging its proscription by Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
The group had filed its motion on notice yesterday before the same judge who granted the proscription order based on an ex-parte application filed by the Federal Government. By the proscription order which had consequently been gazetted by the Federal Government, the group is designated as a terrorist group.
In the application, the group through its counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), alleged as part of the grounds for seeking the reversal of the proscription order that it was made without jurisdiction. It further contended that the court lacked the jurisdiction to issue the ex parte order against a non-juristic body like IMN which is not a registered entity.
It also alleged that the order breached the fundamental right of all its members to fair hearing, guaranteed by section 36 of the 1999 Constitution. It alleged that the ex parte order violated its members’ right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.
It, therefore, pray for an order setting aside, discharging or vacating the ex parte order of the court made on 26th day of July, 2019 Coram N.E Maha J in suit no FHC/ABJ/ CS/876/2019 between the Attorney General of the Federation V. Islamic Movement in Nigeria, proscribing the existence and activities of the respondent /applicant in any part of Nigeria under whatever form, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called or referred to.
Help FG recover stolen funds, Magu appeals to UK govt
Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, yesterday appealed to the British Government to help Nigeria repatriate the country’s stolen money stashed away in banks in the United Kingdom. EFCC acting spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, quoted Magu as making the call when a delegation from British Serious and Organised Crime Joint Analysis (SOCJA) for West Africa visited him at the EFCC headquarters.
He said it was worrisome that the wealth of the country had for a very long time, remained trapped in foreign countries, hindering infrastructure development and creating paucity of funds to run the country. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Magu said: “Nigeria would have been better if the stolen money has been returned.
Our worry is that our money has been held for a very long time in foreign countries and if our money is returned, there will be improved infrastructural development in many sectors of the economy.
“If all the repatriated funds are pumped into the country, it will significantly enhance our abilities and capabilities.” He frowned at the rate at which illicit funds were being moved away to Britain and other European countries.
The acting anti-graft boss added: “Some unscrupulous elements were smuggling out raw gold, especially from Zamfara State to foreign countries, by laundering it into money outside the shores of the country. “In the process, they are denying the country of the precious natural endowment that would have been processed locally and value gained from it.” Earlier, the leader of SOCJA, Mr Paddy Kerr, said the visit to the EFCC, followed the instruction from the Brit ish Government that each team under SOCJA should go to every region in the world and try to get the picture of its peculiar organised crimes.
“We need to understand from the EFCC’s perspective, what is driving crimes and corruption in Nigeria. What are the key things EFCC is doing that British can assist,” Kerr asked. Kerr said the team will visit Ghana, Guinea and Senegal, in order to identify the threats and challenges facing the countries of this region from organised crimes.
