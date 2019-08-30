Osinbajo to youths: You’re building bridges, encouraging love

Aformer Director of Finance in Abia State Government House, Mr. Jones Udeogu, yesterday, disclosed that he is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud because he turned down the anti-graft agency’s request to testify against a former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

He made the disclosure while continuing with his defence against the allegation.

Udeogu is currently standing trial alongside Kalu and a firm, Slok Nigeria Ltd. on a 39-count charge of alleged N7.2 billion fraud before Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In his evidence, Udeogu said he ran into troubled water after he refused to stand as a prosecution witness to testify against Kalu.

He said: “I was asked to be a prosecution witness and I turned it down. That is why I am being prosecuted. It is because I don’t want to cooperate with EFCC to prosecute the first defendant.”

Responding to the allegation, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, while denying Udeogu’s claims, said the agency is at liberty to decide who it will use as a prosecution witness.

At yesterday’s proceedings, a Banking and Financial Consultant, Emmanuel Ahunanya, also testified to prove Udeogu’s innocence.

The witness told the court that he went into private practice in banking and finance after spending 18 years with the erstwhile ACB.

He was questioned extensively on general banking practice by Udeogu’s lawyer, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN).

The third defendant, Slok Nigeria Ltd., had to close its case following the judge’s refusal to grant an adjournment.

Slok’s lawyer, Mr. K. C. Nwofo (SAN) had pleaded with the judge to grant him a short adjournment to enable him bring in his witness.

However, in turning down the request, Justice Idris said he was constrained from doing so because the hearing of the case was time bound.

Afterwards, the judge gave the prosecution and the defence lawyers 21 days each to file their written addresses.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to 22nd October, 2019, for parties to adopt their written addresses.

It would be recalled that Dr. Kalu had, in his evidence before the court, denied allegations that he stole N7.2 billion while at the helm between 1999 and 2007. He said that Abia State under him had no such fund.

The former governor, while responding to a question from his lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN) over the allegation, disclosed that there was no way he could steal what was not in existence.

“Abia State doesn’t have such amount. Even the day I was leaving, we borrowed money to pay salaries. Abia State doesn’t have even a billion naira in any account at the time I was governor,” he said.

To back up his denial of the allegations, the former governor, who is currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, also spoke about the difficulties he encountered in running the state with allocations from Federal Government.

He said: “The monthly allocation of Abia State when I took over in June 1999 was N168 million. It was hovering between N168 million and N172 million monthly. The first month that I came in, there was even no money to buy diesel. I spent my own money to run the state for six months.

“In the year 2000, monthly allocation was between N170 million and N189 million. In 2001, it came to about N302 million to about N380 million. I can recollect in 2002, it was almost the same and in 2003 when the revenue allocation was changed, we were having about N400 million.

“The highest money I got as governor came from 2004 when we have about N1 billion and from that time up till May 2007 before I left, what we had was N1.6 billion.

“Throughout my stay in office, I never owed workers and pensioners. When I took over as governor and before I left, we moved it up to N500 million. It was from this that we were able to do a lot of things.”

