Osun: DPO supervises beating, arrest of protesters, journalists
Policemen in Osun State yesterday beat protesters, who converged on the Orita-Olaiya in Osogbo for the RevolutionNow protest. The protesters included teenagers, aged women and members of the Coalition For Revolution (CORE). The policemen were reportedly led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo, Mr. Leke Ogunkanmi.
The policemen also shot sporadically into the air to disperse the crowd. Also, a 70-year-old ‘Fufu’ seller, Mrs. Sariyu Akanmu, who joined the protesters, was also beaten mercilessly despite her age. Beside, leader of the protesters, Olawale Adebayo and five others were beaten and bundled into one of the police vehicles.
They were driven to the state police command headquarters. Also, a journalist with NewsDirect newspaper, Mr. Sunday Oguntuyi, was one of the journalists who were victims of police brutality. Ogunkanmi, whose men maltreated journalists for covering the protest, threatened to shoot the newsmen.
Before the police intervention, the protesters had as early as 8a.m., converged on the popular Olaiya Junction, Osogbo. However, they were prevented from moving round the ancient. There was, however, a mild-drama at the scene of the protest when a senior police officer instructed his men to forcibly withdraw protesters’ banners. But the protesters vehemently resisted the attempt. The policemen, however, used the threat of gun to seize their microphones. They also ordered the protesters to vacate the venue but the angry people rebuffed the order. This made the police to arrest 10 protesters. Those arrested were whisked away to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the state police command headquarters. It was observed that security men were stationed at strategic places in Osogbo to ensure protection of lives and property.
Journalist, others injured in Ondo
A journalist with Sahara Reporters was yesterday assaulted and arrested by police at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the protest organised by Coalition of Civil Society against misrule in the country. The reporter, identified as Ajuwon, was covering the #RevolutionNow protest in Ore when he was accosted and brutalised by armed policemen from the Ore Divisional Police Station.
The police chased away the protesters shortly after the arrest of the Ondo State-based journalist. The journalist was ar-rested alongside a man identified as Jelili, who was accused of being among the protestors. After his release, Ajuwon said all efforts to explain his identify fell on deaf ears. The reporter alleged that he was treated like a criminal as the policemen seized his recording gadget and bundled him into a waiting van. He said: “I was covering some group of protesters of the #RevolutionNow who were making attempt to block the Benin-Ore Expressway when the policemen stormed the road and chased them away.
“While the chase was going on, one of the officers, who was heavily armed, came to ask why I was filming and I easily identified myself as a journalist covering the protest. “He immediately asked who gave me the authority to start covering protest in Ore. I told him I have the constitutional right as a journalist to do so, more so that it is in a public place. “In fact, I have to tell him that the demonstrators also have the lawful right to assembly as granted under Section 40 of the constitution and demonstrate so far their actions are peaceful. “I feel they (policemen) were angered by these statements and they immediately arrested me.
“They collected my phone and bundled me into the police waiting van for trying to perform my duty as a journalist. “I was manhandled and handcuffed while they dragged me like a criminal. One of them even slapped me repeatedly. “They drove me to the Ore Area Command with one other guy that was arrested among the demonstrators. “The policemen made us to write a statement and kept me in custody for several hours interrogating me.
10-year-old girl gives birth to baby girl in Benue
A 10-year-old girl, simply identified as Masenengen, who was displaced by a Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue State on Monday delivered a baby girl.
Mbasengen, who got impregnated by a yet to be identified rapist now on the run, hails from Guma Local Government Area of the state.
The victim, who is also an orphan, New Telegraph learnt, got impregnated by the pedophile and later relocated along with her uncle to the North Bank area of Makurdi where the perpetrator allegedly raped her and put her in the family way.
It was gathered that Masenengen was in labor for three days before her uncle later took her to the General Hospital, North Bank, Makurdi where a Good Samaritan took her picture and posted her story on the social media on Sunday night.
Her story immediately caught the attention of Ukan Kurugh, a humanitarian activist, who alongside other activists, rushed to the hospital and transferred her to the Foundation Hospital in Makurdi where she was delivered of her baby weighing 2.5kg through C-Section at about 3 am on Monday morning.
When New Telegraph visited the Foundation Hospital, hordes of people from all walks of life were seen moving in and out to have a glimpse of the young girl and her baby.
It was also learnt that several other individuals both from within and outside the country have also continued to call in to make one donation or the other towards assisting the little girl and her baby.
However, National Coordinator of Jireh Doo Foundation, Ms. Josephine Habba, who was at the hospital, said the victim has named the perpetrator adding that until she would not relent until the rapists is apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.
Police arraign 2 men, minor for allegedly stealing N2.7m from church
The police on Monday arraigned two men and a minor in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N2.7million from a church offering box.
The police charged Osita Egbo; 32, Joel Okafor; 18, and a minor with two counts of conspiracy and stealing.
They pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at midnight on July 2, at the Mountain of Fire Ministries church (MFM), Onike area of Yaba, Lagos.
Olaluwoye said Egbo, was a night security guard at the church while the two teenagers were members of the church.
The prosecution alleged that they stole from the church offering boxes three times in the last one month with a fourth accomplice, but were never caught.
Olaluwoye said that a fourth accomplice, another minor , confessed to the crime after he felt cheated by the defendants.
He said that the defendants stole a total of N2.7million from the church offering box.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing while Section 411 provides for two years in prison for conspiracy.
Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1million each with two sureties each in like sum.
Oghere ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.
She adjourned the case until September 25 for mention.
Man defiles 32 Almajiris in Niger
A
33-year-old man, Abdullahi Abubakar, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling 32 Almajiris (street children) in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.
The incident was reported to the police on July 22, 2019 by the Commander Hisba Kontagora, Murtala Abdullahi.
It was learnt that the Almajiris are students of Almajiri School at Sabon-Gari area of Kontagora.
They were reportedly molested by Abubakar who they were entrusted to.
The suspect was trailed and apprehended by a team of policemen attached to the ‘A’ Division, Kontagora, following at tip-off.
Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have defiled the students in the school by removing their trousers when they were in deep sleep and had anal sex with them.
The suspect had allegedly been having sexual intercourse with students on a daily basis especially at night.
According to report, Abubakar usually sneaks into their rooms to defile them.
However, the school management was not aware of Abubakar’s heinous act.
The suspect said he did not know what came over him.
He said: “I have had sex with at least 32 students of the Almajiri School. I cannot even explain how I started having sexual intercourse with these students; honestly it is the work of the devil.”
Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammad Abubakar, said the suspect had confessed to committing the crime.
He said: “The command will get to the route of this matter and fish out those hiding in Almajiri schools to commit such heinous crime. In less than no distance time the law will catch up with them and we will deal with them ruthlessly.
“Niger State is a danger zone for the perpetrators of such crime, we will not leave them unchallenged; we must bring them to book.”
The commissioner, however, said that the matter would be charged to court after investigation.
We’re tracking Catholic priest’s killers –Enugu CP
P
olice in Enugu yesterday said they been tracking some individuals suspected to be the killers of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sulaiman Balarabe, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, while speaking on the efforts of the command to arrest the suspects.
Offu, who was the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, was killed on Thursday evening by yet-to-be identified gunmen.
He was reportedly shot and killed on the Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area.
“We are still tracking some individuals believed to be connected with the crime.
“However, soon, we will make arrest of some suspects,” Balarabe said.
The commissioner appealed to residents of the state to assist security agencies with useful information that could help in apprehending the hoodlums.
At least 200 Catholic priests in the state marched round the major streets of Enugu metropolis on Friday, dressed in their cassocks, to protest the dastardly act.
The clergymen took their protest to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who subsequently convened an emergency joint security meeting of the heads of security agencies in the state.
Decisions reached at the meeting included a joint aerial surveillance and patrol of forests in the state and thorough investigation of persons returning unauthorised firearms to the command within three days.
I made N900,000 monthly from stolen phones –Suspect
A
28-year-old phone dealer, Yusuph Da-Silva, has confessed to buying at least 120 stolen phones every month from suspected robbers, cultists and pick-pockets operating in Lagos and Ogun states.
According to him, he makes between N25,000 and N30,000 daily from buying and selling robbed phones. That is between N750,000 and N900,000 monthly.
The suspect was arrested after a three-month hunt by the Decoy Team of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Ikeja.
Da-Silva became a person of interest to the RRS operatives following a robbery at Ifako-Ijaiye, where mobile phones, laptops and other valuables were snatched at gunpoint.
The suspect, while fielding questions from RRS operatives, said that every week, he used to buy over 30 stolen phones, which translates to about 120 phones monthly.
Da-Silva, popularly called ‘Da-Gold’ at the Computer Village, Ikeja and Ifako-Ijaiye, had been on the run after police began a crackdown on the robbery gangs supplying him mobile phones.
The suspect also confessed to have maintained links with three-armed robbery gangs who constantly supplied him with stolen phones and other valuables after their operations.
The first gang to be arrested consisted of Abiodun Tajudeen aka Shalori, Drey, and Moshood Akinwande aka Orobo, who robbed with a motorcycle.
The second gang was known as AY and his cohorts. The third gang was led by ‘Idaso’ and his boys. These gangs allegedly specialised in robbing people at gunpoint around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Ifako areas of Lagos State and Oke-Aro in Ogun State.
He sold the phones at the Computer Village, Ikeja and shipped some to Kwara, Osun and Oyo states to make tracking of the stolen phones difficult for security operatives.
Tajudeen and Akinwande confessed to have sold some phones and other valuables to Da-Silva early this year which led to his arrest.
A police source said: “Tajudeen and Akinwande are presently in police custody over different robbery cases. Da-Gold stays at Fagba Railway Line where he bought the robbed mobile phones before ferrying them to Computer Village, Ikeja, to sell to retailers waiting for him. Many of the retailers preferred to meet him first so that they could buy some of the best phones from him. Da-Gold is dreaded in Fagba, making it difficult for community members to co-operate with the police.”
In his confessional statement, Da-Silva said: “Police crack team at Magbon arrested AY’s gang, who linked me as the receiver of all their stolen phones and I was arrested. The police later recovered about seven smart phones from me.
“After the Magbon arrest, I resulted to wearing hoodie sweatshirts, which I use to disguise to avoid security agents from identifying me as policemen turned their searchlight on me. I have different colours and designs of the hoodie sweatshirts and I often avoid some areas to avoid getting arrested while I continue my business.
“I deal in smart phones. I have been a phone technician at the Computer Village, Ikeja, since 2012. When I realised that it wasn’t yielding enough money, I developed links with network of boys on the streets that gave me steady supply of phones. I wipe or flash them before selling them. I don’t collect their SIMs. They bring them to me daily. I get up to six or seven smart phones from them on a daily basis and I sell to my customers at the Computer Village.
“The sales from those phones fetched me between N25,000 and N30,000 daily. I don’t bother to ask them about how they got the phones because they have told me they were gotten through ‘Stop and Search,’ meaning they robbed their owners.
“I’m not a robber. Face to face, they would confirm to you. I bought the phones from them. I have never followed them to rob. I was into internet fraud before I started buying stolen phones from these guys.”
The suspect, according to sources at Ifako-Ijaiye, had remained evasive since he was arrested by the police in Ogun State. The sources added that Da-Silva had strings of criminals he was well connected to at Orile-Iju, where his family house is located.
Thief raiding OAU students jailed 15 years
O
ne of the hoodlums terrorising members of staff, students and other members of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) community has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.
The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju, said in a statement that the 23-year-old hoodlum, Odionye Wilson, was arrested by the security unit of the university pilfering the belongings of students sitting for their semester examination that were dropped outside as it was customary during examinations.
Odionye, who claimed to be a rusticated student, told the university security team, during interrogation, that he belonged to a seven-man syndicate which specialised in coming to the institution to rob members of the university community of their valuables.
He was subsequently handed over to the police at ‘A’ Division in Ile-Ife, Osun State, who arraigned him and secured his conviction.
Odionye, and others now at large, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, about 4.25p.m. at the ICT Centre of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, did steal one Itel S31 handset, valued at N29,950, property of Abayomi Oluwatobiloba; IPad phone, valued at N200,000; Itel phone valued at N7,000; and one BlackBerry phone valued at N45,000, totalling N252,000, belonging to Ilegieuno Ibrahim.
Other items stolen by Odionye included a Tecno Camon X-phone valued at N50,000 and one Tecno 66 phone valued at N8,000, property of Ajayi Jonathan; as well as Rukayat Olajide’s Tecno Pop phone valued at N38,000; Tecno phone valued at N5,000; a phone charger valued at N3,000 and a cash of N5,000.
Rape: Relocate checkpoint, AAUA tells Army
A
uthorities of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, yesterday asked the military to relocate the checkpoint at Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast to other part of the Ondo North zone.
Already, the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, has arrested five soldiers who were said to be involved in the alleged rape of a female student of the AAUA
The victim, said to be a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university, was allegedly gang-raped by some soldiers at a checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko, on Wednesday last week.
The student was allegedly forced to alight from a commercial bus, by one of the soldiers, said to be a lance corporal.
The Brigade Commander of the brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, confirmed the arrest of the soldiers.
He said the brigade had commenced investigation into the matter.
But the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, condemned the sexual assault on the student.
Akinfemiwa said the university, after its preliminary investigation, noted with concern that a soldier, whose duty, among others “is to protect lives of the citizens can turn round to exhibit such reprobate tendencies”.
He said: “The university, while commending the swift action taken so far by the Brigade Commander on this inhuman and brazen assault on a defenceless and innocent student, calls on the authorities of the Nigerian Army to deal decisively with the perpetrator(s) of the act against humanity.
“While we are not unaware of the security situation in the country, we strongly request that the checkpoint be dismantled and the soldiers moved to between Oba-Akoko and Ose where kidnappings and robberies occur, almost, on a daily basis.
“The university calls for calm and wish to assure the students that we will continue to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to enable them continue to pursue their academic activities without molestation.”
Cultist arrested on way to kill rival member
A
suspected cult member, Biodun Adelokun, has been arrested on his way to attack a rival cultist at Ogijo area of Ogun State.
Adelokun, who confessed to being a member of Aiye confraternity, had allegedly wanted to eliminate a member of another cult group “earmarked for execution”.
He was, however, arrested by policemen attached to Ogijo Division in Sagamu Local Government Area.
The policemen were on routine patrol with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Muhammed Baba.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspected cultist in a statement yesterday.
Oyeyemi disclosed that a locally-made cut-to-size pistol, a live cartridge, an axe and assorted charms were recovered from the suspect.
The PPRO said other members of his gang fled on sighting policemen, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered a massive manhunt to bring them to justice.
He said: “Men of Ogun State Police Command on 24th of July 2019 arrested Biodun Adelokun, a notorious Aiye cult member on his way to eliminate a member of rival cult member in Ogijo area of Ogun State.
“The suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Ogijo Division who were on routine patrol with the DPO, CSP Muhammed Baba.
