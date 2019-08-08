Osun governor appoints Omipidan CPS

Prof. Brian Adinma is the former National President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON). In this interview, he discusses rising infertility among Nigerians, lifestyle fuelling the trend, challenges of available medical interventions to address infertility, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

What is the prevalence of infertility in the country?

Infertility is a big problem in the sense that there is no couple that come together, especially among the blacks that will not want to have children. The prevalence of infertility in the country varies. Available data on the prevalence of infertility, mostly institution-based varies, depending on what work had been done in specific places. For instance, today we could say from 25 per cent to 40 per cent of couples in the country have infertility problem. I can also tell you that based on work done in some places, rate of infertility is about 15 per cent. There are areas that it is as high as 40 per cent.

Also, infertility is also dependent on whether it is primary infertility or secondary infertility.

Furthermore, based on work that we have done on consultations in gynaecological clinics in eastern Nigeria, we can tell you that infertility accounts for about 45 per cent to 60 per cent of couples.

Presently the rate of infertility in the society is very high. One of the medical interventions recommended to tackle infertility is Invitro Fertilisation (IVF). However, the procedure is very expensive. What is the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) doing to reduce the cost?

Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) is only one of the interventions that can be carried out to treat infertility and it is done in extreme situations where the fallopian tubes are not too good. It is only a minor proportion of women with infertility that will require IVF.

Yes, IVF is expensive because we do not have enough technical expertise yet to provide it on a wide scale basis. When we are able to train enough sub-specialists on that to be able to provide it on a wide scale and we have enough centres that provide this IVF services, the price will go down.

In fact, it is done at the National Hospital, Abuja at less than 50 per cent of what other centres demand to do it.

By the time our government becomes interested and is able to fund centres, especially in the general hospitals and other health facilities, the price will come down. Just like any other thing, price is contingent on the number of resources available. When there are lots of people that can offer the treatment and the equipment is there, the price will come down. So, it is a question of time.

Is infertility preventable?

Well infertility is preventable. If for instance, you do everything to prevent pelvic infection, which can block the fallopian tubes and cause infertility, then you have prevented it in to that extent.

Sometimes, infertility happens and one may not be able to prevent it. Sometimes, there are hormonal causes, which one may not be able to prevent but could be discovered, treated and the patient will get pregnant.

There are causes from endocrine problems like a woman that is diabetic. If you are able to discover it and control the diabetes, she will become pregnant. There are all sorts of causes.

Why is the rate of infertility high in the country?

It is high on account of high rate of pelvic infections. Unsafe abortions result in pelvic infections that are not properly treated. This has to do with our health-seeking behaviour where people pick up drugs from over-the-counter. For instance, people who have unprotected sex just pick up two capsules of antibiotics and swallow them. That will even make the organisms to become more resistant and by so doing, damage the fallopian tube/tubes. So, on the long run, it leaves the woman with damaged fallopian tubes. It is very difficult to treat because when the tubes are damaged, it is very difficult to restore their functions. Sometimes, it can lead to tubal pregnancy, which can result to death.

What is the cause of primary infertility?

There are a number of things that can cause that. The most common thing is when there is imbalance in the hormones. Hormonal imbalance may lead to lack of ovulation. That is to say the woman is not ovulating and without ovulation, one cannot achieve a pregnancy.

There are three levels of infertility and infertility is attributable to these three levels. The first is the level of the reproduction of eggs; that is the level of ovulation. The second one is the level of passage of eggs. You know that it is at the tube that fertilisation occurs; and the third is the level of the sperm. Now, if the sperm is weak or not available in sufficient quantity, how does it move up to go to the fallopian tubes for pregnancy to occur?

Basically, there are three investigations that we must do initially. It is when we do not find answer to those three investigations that we now move into a higher aspect of investigations.

What are these three levels?

Is the woman ovulating? This investigation is the ovulatory function test. If she is ovulating, are the fallopian tubes open to transmit the ovulated eggs? This second level will determine if the fallopian tubes are open or blocked. Then the third is to determine if the husband’s semen is good enough. The semen contains the sperm.

Whenever anyone is evaluating infertility, both the woman and the man must be evaluated. Otherwise, the fellow may be missing out something that is very important.

At what point is infertility attributed to environmental factors?

Environment is an unwieldy term. It is a very big terminology, which encompasses a lot of things. This is because if you talk of environment, are you talking about a workplace or are you talking about the occupation of a man or woman. There can be many aspects of this that can be a factor. For instance, if you talk about a long distant driver that sits down and produces a lot of heat because he drives for a long time, his sperm production will be impaired; it will be lowered. This is caused by environmental factor.

Similarly, if you talk about problem relating to occupation where a husband lives elsewhere and the wife also lives in a different location. Some people get married. While the wife lives elsewhere, the husband also lives apart. For this reason they do not meet often and by the time they meet it will not be ovulation time. So, pregnancy will not occur.

Before conception will occur, a couple must be living together and having unprotected regular sexual intercourse at least three times and this situation must exist for at least one year. If conception does not occur within this period before one can be said to be infertile. What it means is that within one year, up to 80 per cent of people that are married and living together having regular unprotected sexual intercourse will have better chances of conception. So, you do not start investigating a couple until they have stayed together for one year without the woman getting pregnant.

Sir what are the challenges health facilities face in tackling infertility?

This secondary infertility is usually very hard to treat because usually when the fallopian tubes are damaged they are very difficult to restore. So, one of the challenges that we have is habit of people going over the counter to pick drugs. So, there is a very high incidence of infections resulting mostly from self-medications. It is these low grade infections that damage fallopian tubes. People have sex and take antibiotics on the believe that they are protecting themselves from infection.

On the contrary, that is not protection because the person is causing more harm. This is because that dose will not cure an infection that has occurred but will build resistance to those drugs.

So, one of the major challenge is the type of infertility that we have to grapple with. To what extent, do we have the wherewithal to grapple with this infertility in terms of having the technical knowhow?

One of the ways we handle tubal blockage is with surgery- perform operation, remove the bad portion of the fallopian tube and then join the portion that is good. The success rate which is about 10 percent, is very low.

Now the primary infertility is easier to manage if we are able to identify the level of hormones that are deficient or that are low and try to joggle with drugs. You can help the woman that is not ovulating to ovulate once more. Once the tubes are open and the husband’s semen is good, she will conceive. Among the whites they have very little infection that will damage their fallopian tubes. So, the type of infertility that is seen there is the type with hormonal problem.

One of the main answers to tubal blockage is what is called assisted reproduction which includes the IVF procedure, among others. The major problem is that the cost of IVF is usually very prohibitive. This high cost makes assisted reproduction usually inaccessible to the average Nigerian.

Also, the technical expertise is also very expensive to acquire. Only a few have acquired it.

Infact, in the acquisition of assisted reproductive services, many other components that constitute the team must be included to complement it. You have to have a molecular biologist; you have to have a laparoscopic; you have to have a reproductive endocrinologist. All these people have to put their heads together to make a success of assisted reproduction. So, it is usually cost intensive and therefore usually unaffordable to majority of Nigerians.

What advice would you give Nigerians considering their penchant for indiscriminate use of drugswhich could impact negatively on their fertility?

Even if we have to purchase drugs, we should not take drugs like antibiotics except in doses and type that has been prescribed by a doctor.

If we use drugs indiscriminately, the body will build resistance against those drugs, apart from infections which may arise. What we mean is that in any type of medical treatment, we should see a doctor who will do investigations and treat according to the sensitivity of the drug.

Once we can stop our people from going to treat themselves. Let them get the right doctor. Then for people who are infertile or those grouped under infertility, do not start jumping from place to place. Go and see a doctor. Any doctor that’s in his right senses should refer such a person to a gynaecologist because if you see are able to see a gynaecologist, the treatment will be cost effective.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related