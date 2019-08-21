Our focus is on youth development – Akinwunmi

A

head of the FIFA U-17 World Cup taking place in Brazil October 26 to November 27, Acting President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has charged the Manu Garba-led technical crew of the Golden Eaglets to focus on the youth development policy and programme of the Federation.

Akinwunmi, who is also the Chairman of the NFF Football Committee, disclosed this on Monday when he visited the training camp of the Eaglets at the FIFA Goal Project, MKO Stadium, Abuja.

According to him, the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament should not been seen as a platform to win at all cost, but an avenue to ensure that Nigeria, being a hub of football talents in Africa, continue to discover and nurture raw football talents that abound in the country through the developmental policy of the NFF.

“The technical crew has nothing to prove to anybody. FIFA U-17 World Cup is a developmental programme and Nigeria has shown that she has the ability to win the tournament at the world stage.

We have won it five times previously. But what we want is a little extra and probably even more important is the development of the players,” Akinwunmi said.

He continued: “It is to build a system whereby, getting into the national U17 team, you have to go through a pathway, you don’t go through a short cut. There are so many players in the country that don’t have the means to be in Abuja, yet they are very good, but they can play in their States and in their zones and if they are discovered to be very good, then they can come to Abuja. The fact that some players have the means to enter a bus or plane to come to Abuja and do screening should not give them advantage.”

