Over 1.4m under-5 children miss birth registration in Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently confirmed the outbreak of Yellow fever in Ebonyi State. As at the last count, no fewer than 20 deaths have been recorded in Izzi Local Government Area of the state, according to NCDC, indicating that the outbreak may have been going on for months undetected by local health authorities. In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, Oyewale Tomori, a professor of virology and former vice chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Ogun State, highlights factors driving disease prevalence in the society, role of vaccines in tackling yellow fever and strategies of disease prevention, among others

Why Yellow fever outbreak must be controlled

If you want to control a disease, you determine what level of control you want. Take the case of Lassa fever for example, it’s normal that if you are getting five or six cases, that is within the normal of our control, but when there are 40 to 50 cases of Lassa fever then you have passed your threshold. For every situation, there is a threshold. When a disease is supposed to be eradicated, the threshold is one; if it is more than one case it means you have failed.

If it is a matter of control, each country whatever is the disease determines what is the threshold for control, then you have looked at your balance.

Over the years you would have looked at the pattern of your diseases and say maybe every year between now and a particular time, we have a maximum of about 10 cases every year for the last 50 years. Then, suddenly we now have 60, 70, 80 cases, then you have to begin to look at that threshold. Average is not a particular number. It has to be subject to what you are planning over that particular disease. As far as yellow fever actually is concerned one case is actually an outbreak and the reason for that is that almost 80 to 90 per cent cases of yellow fever are very mild. When you are able to detect only one Yellow fever case, you can be sure that there are about ten thousand or moer who have the infection but have not shown the symptom (sign) of the disease. Such people are dangerous because they can become the source of the virus to pass the disease to other people.

How diseases make populations vulnerable

Again with regard to polio, when you look at polio it is only one out of a thousand that gets the polio disease itself, 99 per cent of them will just come out with a mild disease.……so when you dictate one case of polio you actually say an average is up, not only because it’s being eradicated but because we know a thousand who would have been infected but have not shared the disease and who could be a source of infection to other people.

People who are unlikely to have got anti bodies or protection against yellow fever and that is based on some of the studies I have done in which there are actually some mathematical model they do, you would say when was your last immunisation?

how many people got infected in that period, how many people are likely to be protected or to recover from the disease. So, we can take a whole of say at Coker for example, there was an outbreak there and we had 10 cases out of the 100,000, the vaccinators may vaccinate maybe 80 per cent, then we know that Coker area is not a high risk for yellow fever because the people there have been infected, people have recovered, people have been vaccinated.

Take it to a place far away like Banana Island, when nobody had ever been there to give any vaccination for example. When we do a survey we will be able to say people in Lagos, the 200 people in Banana Island are vulnerable but the 800 people in Coker are not vulnerable therefore you use that to determine in case you don’t have enough vaccine where you will go first and the good things about what happens in what we call health immunity, is that if as all of us are here now, let’s say 18 of us have been vaccinated remaining two, if mosquito comes with the virus the chances of getting to those two is much reduced because 18 others have been protected.

Reverse it, supposing 18 of us do not have anti bodies, it’s only two, then the chances of getting to those that are not immunised is high. That’s what the whole essence of immunity is all about, to protect those that are not immunised. You may not really get 100 per cent of people immunised but if you can get 18 of us out of 20 of us here you are in a way protecting the two, but if it is reversed only two of us are immunised then the 18 of us are in danger. That’s why we claim that 101 million Nigerians are vulnerable to Yellow fever and need vaccination.

Background to Yellow fever epidemics in the country

I showed you data about when we had yellow fever epidemics in Nigeria in 1925, 1931 in what places they were and we know that your vaccine during infection protects you for the rest of your life. Therefore if you go to a place like Ojo Local Government Area where we know there was an epidemic, people who were there when the epidemic was on would be protected but if are born after that the calculation would be these children who were born after the epidemic would not likely be protected. Therefore, we count them as vulnerable people. Therefore, all that come together to get the 101 million people that we say need yellow fever vaccine in this country that is the level of the vulnerability.

Limited diagnostic facility is a challenge

You talked about the issue of diagnosis, incidentally when Ebola occurred in Nigeria, one thing common to the two laboratories that did the diagnosis is that they were both supported by outside grants from the international community. While the laboratory in Lagos at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has a link with an European Union (EU) group, which provided all the reagents that were used, the laboratory at the Redeemers University also has a link with the Harvard Medical School in the United States (US) and some other groups.

We have six other laboratories in this country which are called Federal CDC labs, but they cannot diagnose nothing because they don’t have reagents to do it. We deceive ourselves and call all these things National labs, but they are not able to do anything.

The thing that saved this country is that there were the labs in Lagos and the other one at the Redeemers University which were able to diagnose the Ebola promptly then. If these two labs had not been there, we would have waited.

If you remember the first time Patrick Sawyer, the Liberian diplomat that imported the Ebola Virus Disease (EVC) into the country was admitted at the First Cconsultant health facility at Obalende in Lagos, they actually took his sample because they thought it was malaria and took it to a private lab for the first three days, we could have had disaster in this country if not that (as we always say) God was on our side.

Again I want to say something about what happened, you remember the time the country recorded Ebola, doctors were on strike. LUTH was closed, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) was closed and this man Sawyer had to be taken to a private hospital. That limited the number of possible contacts because if he had gone to the Emergency Ward in LUTH, the disaster could have been huge. In fact the two people who took him to the hospital got infected so you can imagine if we had put that man at LUTH or supposing he was going to Calabar for a meeting and not Lagos, to have gotten to Calabar and got sick there that would have been the end of Nigeria because we wouldn’t have known what was wrong with him.

Away from that, when we then decided that we had an epidemic we did what was right. But then the question is why did we not sustain that? This is the question we are asking. Why was it that with all we did with Ebola when Lassa fever came we could not do anything, neither could we sustain the success from Ebola?

