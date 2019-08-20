Oyedeji salutes D’Tigress, seeks better work on free throws

Former national team player, Olumide Oyedeji, has hailed the exploits of the country’s women basketball team, the D’Tigress, after emerging the winner of the FIBA Afrobasket championship in Senegal.

D’Tigress defeated host Senegal 60-55 in the final played on Sunday to defend the title they won in Mali two years ago.

While congratulating the team for retaining the title he however called on the team to work more on their throws.

“It was a big one for the team retaining the title,” Oyedeji said.

“The outcome was as a result of proper planning and long-term project.

“Most of the members this current team were members of the team that played the Olympic Games qualifiers in 2016 and I can tell you that they are getting better.

“Beating Senegal again is a big boost to maintain our rankings in the world, it is a great development for us as a nation.

“A great feeling and good achievement for the girls but at the same time, this is a job that they started in 2016 and wining the Afrobasket back-to-back shows consistency on the part of the team and also the players, they just have to add one or two things so they could be a better formidable team which will take Nigeria Basketball to greater heights.”

Despite defeating Senegal in the final, the former NBA star said the players should work on their throws.

D’Tigress missed so many free throws in the game, something their opponent took advantage of in the game.

Oyedeji added: “We need to work and train harder on the free throws and the three pointers because it is true that we didn’t achieve that a lot in the final, but what we missed in that, our athletism, the fight for each balls really cover up for us in the game.

“However, we need to work on that because if we want to win internationally, we will have to make those free throws and three pointers count in each game.

“We are fortunate to get away with it against Senegal but we might not be so fortunate against more experienced teams, our energy and defensive principles helped us a lot against Senegal and through the championship.”

