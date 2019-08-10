Sports
Ozil, Kolasinac out of Arsenal’s Newcastle trip over security fears
Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are not in Arsenal’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League game at Newcastle because of “further security incidents”. The pair were involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in north-west London a fortnight ago. Arsenal say they are liaising with police and “providing the players and their families with ongoing support”. “The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority,” the club added.
“We have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.
“We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible.” Ozil and Kolasinac were left out of a friendly against Lyon following the attempted carjacking, but both featured in the final pre-season game against Barcelona on Sunday. The latest incidents are being investigated by police. After the failed carjacking attempt, Kolasinac posted a picture of himself and Ozil on social media and added: “Think we’re fine.
Sports
CAF Cup: Enyimba, Tornadoes bite the dust
…as Pillars sneak past Asante Kotoko
N
igeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champion, Enyimba, suffered a 1-0 loss to Rahimo of Burkina Faso in their CAF Champions League first round game played on Saturday while CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Niger Tornadoes also suffered a shock home loss against little known Santoba Conakry of Guinea.
Issouf Zonon was the match winner for hosts Rahimo against the eight-time Nigeria champions.
Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai pulled off several top saves to ensure his team still has a chance of overturning this slim loss when the ‘People’s Elephant’ host the return leg in Aba in a fortnight.
Niger Tornadoes lost 2-1 at home to minnows from Guinea and will have to secure an away win to retain any chance of progressing in the competition.
Meanwhile, the second Nigerian side playing in the Champions League, Kano Pillars had to come from behind to beat Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.
Home team Pillars took the lead after just 10 minutes through striker Rahaqqu Adam Yusuf, before visitors Kotoko drew level 10 minutes after the break through a diving header by Justice Blay.
The Ghanaians then went in front in the 67th minute courtesy of a well-taken free kick by winger Godfred Asiamah.
Skipper Rabiu Ali restored parity for the home team with a spectacular overhead kick on 70 minutes.
Substitute Gambo Mohammed proved to be the match winner for Pillars when he hit the target in the 75th minute.
The return leg will be played in Ghana on August 22.
Sports
Oshonaike blows hot over failed marriage
T
able tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike, has decided to come out clean over her failed marriage after her husband, Kevin Irabor, decided to get married to another woman despite still being married to the Olympian.
Reacting to a Facebook post by Irabor where he displayed the pictures of his marriage with the new woman, Oshonaike said she had kept quiet for too long and now was the best time to come out and talk.
According to Oshonaike, who is currently in the country for the ITTF Nigeria Open, she already begged her husband not to resort to the social media – advice he clearly chose to ignore.
“I begged Kevin not to humiliate himself, me and my kids on social media, but he still believes he’s a macho man and he can eat his cake and have it,” she said.
“This shows so much disrespect to me and my kids, after he (Kevin) abused me for so many years and neglected my children, even though you’re still married to me in Germany. Now you still have the guts to humiliate me and my kids like this?
“I think it’s high time to show the other side of me, good riddance to bad rubbish. I went through a lot in the name of marriage but thank God I’m still alive today.
“Congratulations Kevin Irabor but let it start now, thank God, I don’t do this but I’m not a fool to be toyed with, Respect to all the good men and good fathers out there.”
It would be recalled that the Germany-based ping ponger has been facing marital crisis for a while although she decided to keep it out of the public domain.
Her marriage with Kevin Irabor produced two kids (both boys).
Sports
Heavyweight Old Trafford clash tops opening EPL weekend
This afternoon’s clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford beyond being the outstanding tie of the Premier League weekend, also sees two former greats squaring up against each other, notes Tunde Sulaiman
T
he opening weekend of the 2019/20 English Premier League season enters day three today, with a mouth-watering blockbuster matchup between two of the league’s big guns Manchester United and Chelsea.
In an effort to squeeze as much mileage as possible from the mega £4.464billion deal signed between the Premier League and Sky and BT from 2019/20 until 2021/22, league matches have now been spread with some weekend’s seeing four days of action kicking off on Friday and concluding on Monday nights.
However, on the first weekend of the campaign the action kicked off on Friday evening with Liverpool hosting newly promoted Norwich City; the following day saw six more matches being played while the curtains fall on Match Day 1 fixtures with the last three games including the standout tie at The Theatre of Dreams.
In years past the clash between the most successful team in the Premier League area, United, which has won it a record 13 times, and second placed Chelsea, with five, would have usually panned out as potential title deciding meeting, however, in recent times both clubs have been left in the wake of Manchester City and Liverpool, who between them served up one of the most outstanding campaigns ever seen last season.
Although the new season is just kick starting, most bookmakers have already installed the team from the blue half of Manchester and the one from the red side of Merseyside as the two likely to resume the battle for the ultimate prize, with the Citizens just shading it again .
And if the spectacle served up by City and Liverpool in last Sunday’s Community Shield is anything to go bye, then one can understand why the bookies have edged their bets that way this season.
Neither side pulled back in the season opener which more often than not is usually a dull sleep-induced affair as both sides went at each other as if there was more at stake than just the Community Shield with full blooded challenges and a clear determination to get the better of the other team.
It allowed fans who flocked to the Wembley Stadium and the billions watching around the world realise that this campaign is likely to be another one to savour – especially with the Citizens and the Reds determined not to play second fiddle.
This is the bar that Red Devils and the Blues will have to surmount if they are to get back into reckoning and once again mount the podium as the best side in top flight English domestic football.
In a way both fallen giants of the English game are starting on a fresh footing with Ole Gunnar Solskjær hoping to begin his first full season in charge of the Red Devils on a sound footing while Frank Lampard, 41, is taking his first steps in Premier League management since replacing Maurizio Sarri on July 4, which made him the first English manager to manage the side in over two decades.
Solskjær, a former striker with the Red Devils, was first appointed caretaker manager when Jose Mourinho was sacked last December and appeared to be the perfect man to replace the Portuguese when he won 14 and only lost three of his first 19 matches, which included a stunning Champions League win over PSG in Paris.
This impressive start forced the United hierarchy’s hand and in bowing to the wishes of the fans, then made the 46-year-old Norwegian United’s permanent boss on March 28.
Sadly the move appeared to have produced the exact opposite as the Red Devils then imploded and only managed to win two of their last 10 matches, including a humiliating 2-0 home loss to already relegated Cardiff on the final day of the season.
The poor end of season performance of the Manchester side meant that from holding a lucrative Champions League ticket at the beginning of the year, the Red Devils ended up in sixth place and in the less glamorous and lucrative Europa League!
However, having identified what went wrong at the end of last season, Ole, unlike the very abrasive Mourinho, never went public with his possible frustrations over the slow pace of transfers, and finally landed some of the key players he needed to plug perceived weaknesses in his team.
Of course the more than 50 goals conceded was the most by any of the top six finishers, which meant that the defence was a major worry.
The Red Devils were able to secure the services of England junior international right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50million and Welsh international midfielder, Daniel James from Swansea City for £15million.
However, United’s decision last Monday to smash the world record for a defender in paying £80million to prise Harry Maguire from Leicester City clearly raised eyebrows.
The amount, which is £5million more than what Liverpool paid to bring Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk to Anfield will undoubtedly cast the spotlight not only on United but more importantly on whether the England international is actually worth it.
Although Maguire had been turning out decent performances for the surprise 2016 Premier League champions and even had an impressive World Cup with the Three Lions last year in Russia, it is still hard to rate him ahead of the already established Dutchman who was instrumental in Liverpool’s impressive run last season in which they only lost once throughout the league campaign.
In fact the 28-year-old van Dijk was a colossus in the heart of the Reds’ defence so much so that in his first full season at the club he was named the PFA Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season.
Van Dijk starred as Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final where he was named man of the match.
Van Dijk made his international debut for the Netherlands in 2015 and became captain of his country in 2018. Considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, he is known for his strength, leadership and aerial ability.
These are truly immense shoes to fill but are what the Englishman will be judged on rightly or wrongly by the fans and media as he kicks off his Manchester United career.
Unfortunately for the 26-year-old Sheffield-born defender he will not have an easy start to his United career with the clash against the Blues bound to put him under the spotlight both domestically and internationally.
Speaking ahead of today’s clash on United’s transfer dealings and his plans, Solskjaer said: “There are always going to be fans out there wanting to sign players. The way we can clear doubts is by playing football, showing what the team want to be and the style of football we want to play.
“When our fans see that intention they have always been supporting the team. Within the team and the club we are feeling very confident and we don’t feel that negativity.
“There is money available when the right players are available. It’s not about a quick fix; it is about a longer re-build. It’s not time to change that attitude when you haven’t got the correct answers from the players you wanted.”
Although a UEFA ban has meant that Chelsea was unable to splash big in the transfer market this summer, that does not meant that the former Leicester City player will have a stroll in the park this evening because Lampard can still call on a number of formidable players to help me secure a second win over the Red Devils in the last 11 months.
On September 25 last year he caused a massive shock, when in just his 12th game as a manager, Lampard’s Derby County knocked Premier League club Manchester United out of the EFL Cup on penalties, following a 2–2 draw at Old Trafford.
In France World Cup winner, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi, who helped Belgium finish third at Russia 2018 and Spaniard, Pedro Chelsea still have quality players who have all experienced winning the title before.
Much will, however, be expected from their 20-year-old US wonder kid, Christian Pulisic, who was signed from German side, Borussia Dortmund before the transfer ban, and will be relishing his chance of showing what he is made off in the Premier League.
The Blues still have the formidable engine room and rear guard that landed them the title only two seasons ago under Antonio Conte and which followed up last May with a Europa Cup final win over London rivals, Arsenal.
In this vital areas are such names like N’Golo Kanté, David Luiz, Jorginho and César Azpilicueta (captain) still very much exist.
And in their young goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, they have a player who relegated Manchester United’s safe hands, David de Gea from the Spanish first team in a number of matches played recently.
Incidentally, the Blues do not have a good record at the Theatre of Dreams where in the game with Maurizio Sarri still in charge the last time the Blues visited Old Trafford, the game finished 1-1 thanks to Marcos Alonso’s equaliser. It mirrored the first leg in which the Red Devils appeared to be running away with all three points when a very late Ross Barkley equaliser spoilt United’s day.
In fact it’s over six years since the west London outfit last tasted victory away at Man United.
Hopes of improving that record on Sunday afternoon have been somewhat dented following news of the referee appointment.
Anthony Taylor will take charge of the clash at Old Trafford and the Blues did not have a good record when he was the man in the middle in last season.
The 40-year-old oversaw three Chelsea games in the Premier League in 2018/2019 – vs. Arsenal, Everton as well as Leicester City on the final day – and the Blues didn’t win any of them.
Then there is the question of how well Chelsea will be able to cope after losing their best player, Eden Hazard, who joined Real Madrid in 100 million euro move at the end of the last campaign.
But then the attractiveness of the beautiful game is its unpredictability and Lampard will love nothing more than to launch his Chelsea managerial career with a win.
However, the heavyweight clash at Old Trafford is not the only game taking place today, with former champions Leicester City facing a tricky opening match against Wolves.
Promoted last season, Wolves, under the guidance of their Portuguese manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, defied the odds in giving most of the “big six sides” blood noses.
They were the first side to take points off champions, City while Chelsea was beaten at Molineux, Manchester United was held at Old Trafford. The Wanderers also claimed the scalps of Liverpool and United in the FA Cup competition.
Wolves even finished above their hosts today in seventh – two places better than the Foxes.
Another manager kicking off with a new club is Steve Bruce who replaced the popular Rafa Benitez at Newcastle and is home to last season’s fifth placed finishers, Arsenal.
Both clubs have splashed the cash in their efforts of doing well this season.
The Magpies shattered their transfer record with the signing of striker Joelinton Cássio Apolinário from German side, Hoffenheim for £40million. And he replaces Ayoze Pérez who left to join Leicester for £30million.
On their part, Arsenal surprised many coughing out a staggering £72.0m to prise forward Nicolas Pepe from French side, Lille.
The Gunners also brought in defender William Saliba also from a French side St Etienne for £27million, although they did lose their influential skipper, Laurent Koscielny, who left after nine seasons to join Bordeaux in France for £4.6million. In all football fans should be in for an afternoon of sheer delight from three great games.
Sports
BBNaija housemates, Yobo, Iwobi kick off new season on DStv, GOtv
F
ormer Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo and SuperSport Presenter, Mozez Praiz thrilled the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates on Friday with a surprise visit as part of activities to kick off the 2019/2010 Football Season.
The Housemates were given a football themed task which included a puzzle challenge, target practice and ball juggling which they partook with their respective teams, kitted in DStv and GOtv branded T-shirts.
Gedoni took it home for ‘Team Cruisetopia’ as he juggled the ball 35 times during the football challenge while ‘Team Icons’ won the puzzle challenge.
Joseph Yobo and Mozez Praiz enjoined the housemates to actively pursue areas of improvement and engagement by leveraging the platform provided by Big Brother Naija. Yobo added: “You may not win the N60 million prize, but you can build over that and use this great opportunity given to you to launch new careers and pursue bold dreams. Everyone here is a star already as the entire continent is watching you and knows your name”.
Another surprise “visitor” to the Big Brother house was Super Eagles and English football star Alex Iwobi, whose goodwill message was played on the screen for the housemates. Speaking about his love for and followership of the show, Iwobi also spoke of his support for all the Housemates even as he urged all of them to keep putting their best feet forward. The newly-signed Everton forward also expressed his desire for the best and most deserving Housemate to win the show.
MultiChoice through its SuperSport channels will deliver unmatched football action with some of world’s top leagues in the 2019/20 football season, starting this August on DStv and GOtv.
Sports
EPL: Sterling nets treble as Man City thrash Hammers
D
efending champions Manchester City have started the new Premier League campaign with a 5-0 victory over West Ham United in Saturday’s fixture at the London Stadium.
Raheem Sterling was the star of the show after netting a second-half hat-trick, while Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero also chipped in with goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.
West Ham started brightly in East London as they kept City on the back foot during the early stages of the game, although it did not take long for City to find their rhythm at the other end of the pitch.
Riyad Mahrez was the first to try his luck, testing Lukasz Fabianski with a low strike from distance, before David Silva and the Algerian each pulled shots wide of the near post.
After gradually upping the tempo, City went in front after 25 minutes. Kyle Walker was released down the right flank and after reaching the byline, the full-back pulled the ball for Jesus to convert from six yards out after reacting sharply to a deflection from Issa Diop.
West Ham attempted to respond at the other end, although there were indications that the Hammers were already tiring after a high-octane opening to the contest.
However, while Kevin De Bruyne forced another decent stop out of Fabianski having got a shot away from 18 yards, West Ham made it to the break without any further alarm.
Manuel Pellegrini made the decision to introduce Pablo Fornals at the break in a bid to provide the home side with extra urgency, although City soon managed to double their lead in fine fashion.
De Bruyne burst forward through the centre of the pitch before laying the ball to his left for Sterling, who took his time before sliding a low shot inside the near post from 10 yards.
City thought they had netted a third moments later, with Jesus ending a superb team move with a tap-in from close range, but VAR ruled that Sterling had been in an offside position earlier in the attack.
While the final result was harsh on a West Ham side who were full of endeavour, City were successful in laying down a marker to their rivals, who may have been hoping that the Hammers could do them a favour on the opening weekend.
Serena Williams moved into the Rogers Cup semi-finals on Friday with a maiden career victory over Naomi Osaka in their first meeting since the American’s infamous row with an umpire overshadowed last year’s U.S. Open final.
The 6-3 6-4 loss continued a run of poor form for Osaka but there was some good news later in the day when Karolina Pliskova lost to ensure the U.S and Australian Open champion would replace Ash Barty as world number one next week.
Williams will next face qualifier Marie Bouzkova, who advanced when Wimbledon champion and holder Simona Halep retired from their match with a left Achilles problem after dropping the first set 6-4.
There was no doubt about what was the big match of the day at the third oldest tournament in tennis.
Unlike at Flushing Meadows last year, where Osaka won her first Grand Slam title, there were no fiery exchanges with the umpire, no smashed rackets, no point or game penalties — just a rock-solid performance from Williams.
The 37-year-old is looking to shore up her hardcourt game for the Aug. 26-Sept.8 U.S. Open where she will chase a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title.
Williams had slow starts in her previous two outings this week but came out much stronger for this one and delivered a serving masterclass that denied Osaka any break point opportunities.
“We haven’t played since New York which was a really good match for her and I just wanted to come out and try to win a set this time because she’s beaten me twice so I just wanted to do the best I could today,” Williams said in an on-court interview.
There was a scary moment in the second set when the American ran into the net post while trying to chase down an Osaka drop shot but, despite nursing her right arm, Williams confirmed that no serious damage had been done.
“Tennis players don’t really get too dirty and ugly on the court. So that was one of a few moments where those kind of injuries can happen or whatever,” said Williams. “But it was fine. It hurt, but it wasn’t the end of the world.”
Czech 21-year-old Bouzkova’s breakout run in Toronto will carry into the weekend after Halep, who had been complaining about her Achilles all week, retired from their match.
“Achilles problems. I felt since the first match here. And today I felt it more, so that’s why I decided to retire,” said Halep. “Tomorrow it would have been Serena and is not easy.”
In earlier quarter-final action, Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu played through leg pain to keep her dream run alive with a 6-0 2-6 6-4 upset of Czech Pliskova.
Andreescu looked to be in trouble when she gingerly returned to the court from a medical timeout late in the second set with her right thigh heavily taped and her movement hampered.
But the 19-year-old, who shot to prominence with her Indian Wells triumph in March, went toe-to-toe with her more experienced opponent to win by serving out to love.
“When I step out on the court, I’m fearless. I show no mercy no matter who I play, and I think that’s showing a lot,” said Andreescu.
Up next for Andreescu will be unseeded American Sofia Kenin, who extended her impressive Toronto run with a 7-6(2) 6-4 win over Ukrainian former champion Elina Svitolina, reports Reuters.
Serena Williams moved into the Rogers Cup semi-finals on Friday with a maiden career victory over Naomi Osaka in their first meeting since the American’s infamous row with an umpire overshadowed last year’s U.S. Open final.
The 6-3 6-4 loss continued a run of poor form for Osaka but there was some good news later in the day when Karolina Pliskova lost to ensure the U.S and Australian Open champion would replace Ash Barty as world number one next week.
Williams will next face qualifier Marie Bouzkova, who advanced when Wimbledon champion and holder Simona Halep retired from their match with a left Achilles problem after dropping the first set 6-4.
There was no doubt about what was the big match of the day at the third oldest tournament in tennis.
Unlike at Flushing Meadows last year, where Osaka won her first Grand Slam title, there were no fiery exchanges with the umpire, no smashed rackets, no point or game penalties — just a rock-solid performance from Williams.
The 37-year-old is looking to shore up her hardcourt game for the Aug. 26-Sept.8 U.S. Open where she will chase a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title.
Williams had slow starts in her previous two outings this week but came out much stronger for this one and delivered a serving masterclass that denied Osaka any break point opportunities.
“We haven’t played since New York which was a really good match for her and I just wanted to come out and try to win a set this time because she’s beaten me twice so I just wanted to do the best I could today,” Williams said in an on-court interview.
There was a scary moment in the second set when the American ran into the net post while trying to chase down an Osaka drop shot but, despite nursing her right arm, Williams confirmed that no serious damage had been done.
“Tennis players don’t really get too dirty and ugly on the court. So that was one of a few moments where those kind of injuries can happen or whatever,” said Williams. “But it was fine. It hurt, but it wasn’t the end of the world.”
Czech 21-year-old Bouzkova’s breakout run in Toronto will carry into the weekend after Halep, who had been complaining about her Achilles all week, retired from their match.
“Achilles problems. I felt since the first match here. And today I felt it more, so that’s why I decided to retire,” said Halep. “Tomorrow it would have been Serena and is not easy.”
In earlier quarter-final action, Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu played through leg pain to keep her dream run alive with a 6-0 2-6 6-4 upset of Czech Pliskova.
Andreescu looked to be in trouble when she gingerly returned to the court from a medical timeout late in the second set with her right thigh heavily taped and her movement hampered.
But the 19-year-old, who shot to prominence with her Indian Wells triumph in March, went toe-to-toe with her more experienced opponent to win by serving out to love.
“When I step out on the court, I’m fearless. I show no mercy no matter who I play, and I think that’s showing a lot,” said Andreescu.
Up next for Andreescu will be unseeded American Sofia Kenin, who extended her impressive Toronto run with a 7-6(2) 6-4 win over Ukrainian former champion Elina Svitolina, reports Reuters.
Serena Williams moved into the Rogers Cup semi-finals on Friday with a maiden career victory over Naomi Osaka in their first meeting since the American’s infamous row with an umpire overshadowed last year’s U.S. Open final.
The 6-3 6-4 loss continued a run of poor form for Osaka but there was some good news later in the day when Karolina Pliskova lost to ensure the U.S and Australian Open champion would replace Ash Barty as world number one next week.
Williams will next face qualifier Marie Bouzkova, who advanced when Wimbledon champion and holder Simona Halep retired from their match with a left Achilles problem after dropping the first set 6-4.
There was no doubt about what was the big match of the day at the third oldest tournament in tennis.
Unlike at Flushing Meadows last year, where Osaka won her first Grand Slam title, there were no fiery exchanges with the umpire, no smashed rackets, no point or game penalties — just a rock-solid performance from Williams.
The 37-year-old is looking to shore up her hardcourt game for the Aug. 26-Sept.8 U.S. Open where she will chase a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title.
Williams had slow starts in her previous two outings this week but came out much stronger for this one and delivered a serving masterclass that denied Osaka any break point opportunities.
“We haven’t played since New York which was a really good match for her and I just wanted to come out and try to win a set this time because she’s beaten me twice so I just wanted to do the best I could today,” Williams said in an on-court interview.
There was a scary moment in the second set when the American ran into the net post while trying to chase down an Osaka drop shot but, despite nursing her right arm, Williams confirmed that no serious damage had been done.
“Tennis players don’t really get too dirty and ugly on the court. So that was one of a few moments where those kind of injuries can happen or whatever,” said Williams. “But it was fine. It hurt, but it wasn’t the end of the world.”
Czech 21-year-old Bouzkova’s breakout run in Toronto will carry into the weekend after Halep, who had been complaining about her Achilles all week, retired from their match.
“Achilles problems. I felt since the first match here. And today I felt it more, so that’s why I decided to retire,” said Halep. “Tomorrow it would have been Serena and is not easy.”
In earlier quarter-final action, Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu played through leg pain to keep her dream run alive with a 6-0 2-6 6-4 upset of Czech Pliskova.
Andreescu looked to be in trouble when she gingerly returned to the court from a medical timeout late in the second set with her right thigh heavily taped and her movement hampered.
But the 19-year-old, who shot to prominence with her Indian Wells triumph in March, went toe-to-toe with her more experienced opponent to win by serving out to love.
“When I step out on the court, I’m fearless. I show no mercy no matter who I play, and I think that’s showing a lot,” said Andreescu.
Up next for Andreescu will be unseeded American Sofia Kenin, who extended her impressive Toronto run with a 7-6(2) 6-4 win over Ukrainian former champion Elina Svitolina, reports Reuters.
Sports
Saudi Arabia to host Joshua v Ruiz rematch Dec 7
Britain’s Anthony Joshua will face unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia on 7 December.
The pair fought in New York in June, with Ruiz earning a shock seventh-round stoppage victory to hand Joshua his first professional loss.
Ruiz, who was knocked down in the third round before recovering, picked up the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles.
Cardiff’s Principality Stadium had been among the options to host the rematch.
Joshua, 29, had said his preference was to fight in the Welsh capital, where he has previously fought in front of crowds of more than 70,000 people for his wins over Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker.
However, 29-year-old Ruiz, who was born in the United States but has Mexican heritage, had ruled out a fight taking place in the United Kingdom.
Human rights campaigners have questioned the choice of venue, citing Saudi Arabia’s “abysmal” human rights record.
Amnesty International said Joshua should learn about conditions in the country and “be prepared to speak out” on the issue.
Saudi Arabia hosted British boxer Amir Khan’s recent win over Billy Dib and Callum Smith’s success over George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final in September.
One issue that has not yet been disclosed is the start time of the fight.
Saudi Arabia is three hours ahead of GMT, so while a midnight start in the Middle East in December would mean a 21:00 start in the UK, the fight would be taking place in early afternoon in Los Angeles and early evening in New York – times which could prove unpopular with fans in America paying to stream what will be the biggest fight in the sport this year.
Ruiz scored four knockdowns on his way to a seventh-round stoppage on what was Joshua’s much-publicised US debut on 1 June. The result ranked as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the heavyweight division, with Joshua a 1-25 favourite before the bout, reports the BBC.
Since his win, Ruiz has questioned Joshua’s boxing skills, while Joshua has spoken of a belief in his ability to “right my wrongs”.
Sports
Saudi Arabia to host Joshua v Ruiz rematch Dec 7
Britain’s Anthony Joshua will face unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia on 7 December.
The pair fought in New York in June, with Ruiz earning a shock seventh-round stoppage victory to hand Joshua his first professional loss.
Ruiz, who was knocked down in the third round before recovering, picked up the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles.
Cardiff’s Principality Stadium had been among the options to host the rematch.
Joshua, 29, had said his preference was to fight in the Welsh capital, where he has previously fought in front of crowds of more than 70,000 people for his wins over Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker.
However, 29-year-old Ruiz, who was born in the United States but has Mexican heritage, had ruled out a fight taking place in the United Kingdom.
Human rights campaigners have questioned the choice of venue, citing Saudi Arabia’s “abysmal” human rights record.
Amnesty International said Joshua should learn about conditions in the country and “be prepared to speak out” on the issue.
Saudi Arabia hosted British boxer Amir Khan’s recent win over Billy Dib and Callum Smith’s success over George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final in September.
One issue that has not yet been disclosed is the start time of the fight.
Saudi Arabia is three hours ahead of GMT, so while a midnight start in the Middle East in December would mean a 21:00 start in the UK, the fight would be taking place in early afternoon in Los Angeles and early evening in New York – times which could prove unpopular with fans in America paying to stream what will be the biggest fight in the sport this year.
Ruiz scored four knockdowns on his way to a seventh-round stoppage on what was Joshua’s much-publicised US debut on 1 June. The result ranked as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the heavyweight division, with Joshua a 1-25 favourite before the bout, reports the BBC.
Since his win, Ruiz has questioned Joshua’s boxing skills, while Joshua has spoken of a belief in his ability to “right my wrongs”.
Trending
-
Politics17 hours ago
Ex-Ondo Deputy gov returns to PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Enugu: Man kills, buries business partner in shallow grave
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
Ladies who rose to limelight with BBNaija platform
-
Sports16 hours ago
CAF Cup: Enyimba, Tornadoes bite the dust
-
Body & Soul17 hours ago
Eki Igbinedion plays low on 60th birthday
-
Sports16 hours ago
Oshonaike blows hot over failed marriage
-
Faith17 hours ago
A kidnapped victim told this story
-
News17 hours ago
Abati, Osun governorship poll and the Supreme Court verdict