Pascal: Eagles’ll be stronger with transfers

‭…‬says new invitees must prove mettle‭ ‬with Ukraine friendly

S

uper Eagles coordinator Patrick Pascal strongly believes the national team will become stronger with ‘impressive’ movement involving Nigerian players in the current transfer window.

Key Eagles players including Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Chigozie Awaziem, Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru secured moves to new clubs during the current transfer windows.

Iwobi moved to Everton from Arsenal, Omeruo secured permanent deals with Leganes from Chelsea and was joined at the Spanish side by Chigozie while Osimhen, Onyekuru and Simon moved to Lille, Monaco and Nantes in France respectively.

Pascal told New Telegraph that the Eagles’ technical crew was excited about the news regarding transfers of Nigerian players across Europe.

He said it was exciting to see that the players were seeking playing time to new clubs, insisting that the national team will benefit from the development.

“We are excited to see these players move to new clubs; the most important thing is that as a player, you are keen on getting playing time, if you don’t play always, it has a way of affecting you and even the national team will suffer. I am happy that most of them moved to bigger clubs; they have opportunity to prove themselves. Many of them have been doing that already; last week, a player like Osimhen scored two goals which is so good and I know we are going to get more good news regarding these players.

“I don’t think Everton will splash that kind of money on Iwobi to keep him on the bench and the player himself is ready to seize the chance, I know him very well that he will fight for his shirt in that club,” he said.

The Super Eagles will face Ukraine in a friendly match next month and Pascal said the importance of the tie was for the coach to examine new players and how they could be integrated into the squad.

Coach Gernot Rohr invited goalkeeper Okoye and midfielder Joe Aribo.

“It is important for the team to go for the win because Nigerians don’t joke with good results but the coach will also want to see the new players he has invited. There is nothing much to look at in those players we took to the Nations Cup.”

