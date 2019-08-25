Pastor James enjoins youths to keep Nigeria one

T

he presiding minister of Royal House of Faith, Lekki, Pastor Bassey James, has admonished Nigerians youths to do everything possible to ensure that Nigeria’s unity is preserved.

The cleric, who is also the President of Southern Youths Development Forum, further urged all youths throughout the federation to refuse to be lured by those he described ‘people who want to destroy Nigeria’s corporate entity’.

Speaking to our correspondent yesterday he said: “I believe in Nigeria, I am a Nigerian and I believe that Nigerians should do everything possible to stay together as Nigerians regardless of political parties. A Nigerian is foremost a Nigeria beyond political parties.

“I therefore want to appeal to the youths of this country from the North, South, East and West to come together to speak the issue of security, the issue of oneness and the issue of togetherness,” Pastor James said.

Pastor James insisted that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable adding; “No matter how difficult it may be, we must continue to stay together because together we grow, together we expand and together we will excel in every area if life.”

According to him, Nigeria’s size and the resources that God endowed the country with “is already a threat to other countries across the nations of the world.”

“Nigeria is also one of the biggest countries in the world, the most populated black race and one of the richest if not the richest country in the whole world.

“What we need is to put our human resources together and now build on the foundation laid by the founding fathers of Nigeria, the likes of Dr. Nnamfi Azukwe, Alhaji Tafawa Bakewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and other prominent Nigerians together to build a nation,” the cleric opined.

On that premised, Pastor James sent a passionate plea to all Nigerian urging them not to allow the issue of ethnicity and religion to destroy the Nigerian nation. According to the cleric, identifying with this cause is the best birthday gift and patriotic gift every youths of this nation can give.

Incidentally, the Royale House of Faith, the Southern Youths development Forum, friends and association of the Southern Atlantic Polytechnic have rolled out the drums to mark the Golden Jubilee anniversary of their founder, president and chancellors today, with pomp.

Speaking passionate about the need to keep Nigeria one he disclosed that the Southern Youth Development Union has come up with the idea of hosting a national youth security summit in September.

“We have put a lot of things on board and we are appealing to the leaders of political parties from the President to the governors, serving ministers to past and present presidents and governors, the National Assembly members to come together with the Igbo youths, Hausa youths, Yoruba youths, youths from other component entities that make up Nigeria so that we can sit and talk to ourselves.”

He stressed that “there is need for us to start talking to ourselves. The summit slated for September will be held in each of the geographical regions. We intend to start in the South Western region, in Lagos; for the North, we are looking at Kaduna; in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; in the South-South, we will have it in Uyo; and Enugu in the South East, James explained.

The idea, he further explained, “is for Nigerian to start galvanising our unity, start building our strength and to start talking to our youths. By the grace of God we will also bring in security experts across the regions to sit together and we are ready to host the programmes in each of the regions for greater effectiveness.”

He, however said that the issue if insecurity is becoming more serious by the day pointing out that there is insecurity everywhere.

He added, “I want to say this and I mean it, that it is not President Buhari that can kick start this conference of national youths.

“There is need for everybody to come on board to support the President whether you are PDP, APC, APGA it what have you. We must go beyond political parties and begin to talk and think Nigeria.”

Pastor James noted that today we have President Buhari, yesterday it was President Jonathan and in 2023 another person will emerge adding “We need to support any government that is in power to make sure that the issue of security is well addressed.

“Our youths should not allow themselves to be used by the enemies of progress of this country. Now is the time for us all the issues to start talking to ourselves because we cannot continue to kill ourselves, counseled.

While congratulating the newly inaugurated ministers, including Godswill Akpabio, Timipre Silver, Festius Keyamo, Osagie Ehanire, Rotimi Amaechi and others, Pastor James commended the President for successfully inaugurating his cabinet members.

Like this: Like Loading...