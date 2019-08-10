Sports
Pastor Oyakhilome taught me how to handle criticisms –Akpe yi
Super Eagles goalkeeper said in this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN that the team could become great if given the chance to grow
Eagles reached the semifinal of AFCON before surrendering to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Algeria, how will you describe the team’s performance in 2019 AFCON?
The team really tried, everyone did his best to make sure we win the tournament. A lot of big teams were knocked out of the competition early but we got to the semifinal and won a bronze.
We have very talented players in the team and I’m very sure if this team can be given a chance, we’ll be able to fix things.
Many people did not expect you to become the number one goalkeeper for the team in the tournament but you went on to keep in all matches except two……
First of all, I want to use this medium to say a very big ‘thank you’ to coach Gernot Rohr for believing in me despite the media pressure to pull me down.
There were a lot of attempts to discredit me so as to influence the selection of somebody else but the coach stood his ground, I think his instinct worked for him because he has come to know me better than what people were saying about me, we have been working together for some time now.
From the first time the final list was out, nobody gave me a chance, 80 per cent of Nigerians were influenced by those who are using the social media to say nothing good about me but I knew I had to work on that mindset that what they say about me doesn’t matter but what God says about me, that is the mindset I worked with. In one of the friendly matches, I conceded a goal whether it was my fault or not, the social media and some journalists termed me ‘Akpeyi is a goal’.
A time came when I started keeping clean sheets and things started unfolding in which I am grateful to my mentor, he actually taught me the path to success, today I am achieving and keep getting better one game after another which started from a friendly ahead of the Nations Cup. I always I wanted to play in competitive games; I was determined that whenever I was going to be playing, I wanted to bring something extra to the team. I had been on the bench for a long time, others were earning match bonuses for me, because they were the ones playing and I was on the bench, I wasn’t comfortable about this and I have always been visioning myself to see that I will be the one playing a big role in earning bonus for others as well.
Many Nigerians still believe the Eagles could have defeated Algeria in the semifinal; you guys must have been isappointed about the result…
We wanted to play to the final; that’s why when we lost, I actually broke down. I had a little note in my room where I used to write everyday’s happenings; I could be sleeping, I would just wake up to think about what tomorrow is going to be like and this is how the result is going to come.
I had actually written how the final was going to be for me but God knows better than everyone, but in all things I just give thanks to Him, for giving me a chance to play in the Nations Cup, for playing in the first and second game to qualify the team from the group with a game to spare.
Unfortunately it is the free kick I conceded against Algeria that some people were talking about, that is what some people on social media tried to put out there to use to derail me but they have not put the good ones that I have done, how I became the first CAF Player of the Week or among the goalkeepers with the highest number of saves in the tournament but it is all for good. I am really grateful that I helped the team to reach the semifinal of a tournament where I wasn’t given a chance and I have been able to survive despite all negative things about me. Whether they like it or not, I feel accomplished.
Many wondered why you found it difficult settling down under coach Rohr on time….
The coach tried to give me a chance because he believed in me, somehow things were really not adding up. In some cases when I was invited to camp I could encounter flight challenges, it is only fair enough for any coach to think that this other person has been in camp and it is not that he is not a good goalkeeper, let’s give him a chance and that is when Ikechukwu Ezenwa gained his ground because I found those times difficult; at times, I joined the camp late, the coach also didn’t understand me well enough at that time.
However, some people could think it’s part of the big boy thing that I would just come to camp at anytime not knowing I struggled with my visas because I was coming from Southern Africa, it was a bit challenging. I found myself in that situation but I understood the action of the coach, any other manager would have done the same because it is for the good of the team. I knew all I just had to do was to wait for my time and keep working, hoping to grab the opportunity when it comes.
Forget whatever people are posting on social media, before you put anything out there, about any player the coach understands because he knows all the players and their clubs. I was even surprised he knows the time players go for training. Before you start going about promoting someone on social media, he has actually dug into those places because he has people working for him.
This time and age that Internet is everywhere, you can’t fool anybody. When it comes to criticism, it’s part of our profession and I have trained my mind to manage things like this.
The good thing is that you have people around you; they will tell you this is what is going to happen at this stage, that one should know how to manage it. I also have a mentor and a life coach in the person of Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, he has also taught a lot of things because he has also been through a lot on the social media and you will never hear him say a thing. Are you saying you are emulating Pastor Oyakhilome? Yes. We don’t say a thing; we just allow the social media burn.
They say social media is powerful and they can do anything they want but don’t forget social media doesn’t hold destiny and it can’t stop you from getting to where you are going. That’s why we don’t come out to defend anything; we just allow it to go.
After your move to South Africa, many Nigerians actually expected that you would play a big part in the Eagles, especially as the team faced 2018 World Cup and Nations Cup qualifiers…
During the World Cup qualification, I played against Algeria which we won 3 – 1, that was the only game I played in that series, Carl Ikeme played the rest, after then I played in the Nation’s Cup qualifier against South Africa which we lost 2 – 0 and my head was almost chopped off for conceding a goal. The next game I was supposed to play against Cameroon, I came back with injury from my club and I made the coach to understand I would not be able to play and he understood, Ezenwa was invited.
Interestingly, Ezenwa that did not play much in the 2019 AFCON, he happened to play in the World Cup, that’s destiny for you. Did having Ezenwa in the World Cup and Francis Uzoho as number one affect you in anyway? To be honest with you, it didn’t affect me; most people that don’t understand the dynamics of football actually thought the coach decided to use me as a third choice goalkeeper as they said at that time. A lot of things happened during that period, despite what people were saying, in Nigeria we have a way of thinking, social media is powerful, we always think we can use social media to get at people while people actually have a way of getting the res u l t they want, countering those things you think you are powerful enough to do but sometimes they decide to go silently and do their things.
You played in the league with Heartland, Warri Wolves and so, how will you describe your experience in the Nigerian league?
My experience in the local league is a bit dramatic with way the system was run at that time; at a point it looked as if things were in good direction, at another time, it looked as if things were crashing. The experience was not that good because if you look at other civilized countries, things are better off, even if we can’t get exactly the way things are being run there at least we should be able to get something close, but that is not the case. I decided to go abroad and play, some of my colleagues who were tired of the situation also tried to move, some of them were even swindled by their managers and some went into the wrong clubs and countries.
There was a turnaround after I left when the TV rights were awarded to Supersports, it came alive again with the stadium filled up with football fans, and suddenly, it went off again but there is still room for improvement and I believe things will get better.
One of the challenges was not getting paid on time because most of the clubs are owned and managed by government. With government politics, running clubs in Nigeria is usually difficult for administrators to get funds that will enable clubs to run for a whole season. For instance, some of the chairmen of clubs I played for always struggled to raise funds to pay players’ salaries; at times, we would wait for months before they got government to pay the salaries.
Some of my colleagues who could not manage themselves got into debts trying to survive, some with kids and families, some had to provide their kits on their own because some clubs would not provide kits for their players except for Enyimba and Kano Pillars that tried in that aspect. Some of the players would raise funds through loans, which put those players in difficult positions, and it is not good for football in our country. Another challenge is the mode in which players were transported, it was not encouraging at all compared to what we experience abroad.
The major problem is still politics, for instance, my club in South Africa, not every club has much money but with budget, they try to manage the little they have, their players are well paid and they don’t owe, they pay as and when due and they can’t even owe their players because that can put them into trouble. They also make sure there is a proper means of transportation for their players, the longest distance players can go by road cannot exceed two hours, otherwise they will go by air.
That is how their clubs are structured and that is something we should look into as well in Nigeria.
You have been in South Africa for some time now; can you share your experience of the Premier Soccer League?
South Africa’s league and environment are beautiful places for one to stay if only you would mind your business and not get into trouble; once you face what brought you to the country, you won’t have any problem with anybody. South African league is the third best in Africa at the moment; they are doing so well, they have good stadia, highly professional when it comes to managing their structures.
If you don’t find yourself in Europe, South Africa is one place that if you play in some clubs, you won’t even think of going to Europe, that is why some of their players don’t go abroad because they believe whatever that can be offered outside can be got in their country. It is a lovely place for one to play professional football
CAF Cup: Enyimba, Tornadoes bite the dust
…as Pillars sneak past Asante Kotoko
N
igeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champion, Enyimba, suffered a 1-0 loss to Rahimo of Burkina Faso in their CAF Champions League first round game played on Saturday while CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Niger Tornadoes also suffered a shock home loss against little known Santoba Conakry of Guinea.
Issouf Zonon was the match winner for hosts Rahimo against the eight-time Nigeria champions.
Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai pulled off several top saves to ensure his team still has a chance of overturning this slim loss when the ‘People’s Elephant’ host the return leg in Aba in a fortnight.
Niger Tornadoes lost 2-1 at home to minnows from Guinea and will have to secure an away win to retain any chance of progressing in the competition.
Meanwhile, the second Nigerian side playing in the Champions League, Kano Pillars had to come from behind to beat Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.
Home team Pillars took the lead after just 10 minutes through striker Rahaqqu Adam Yusuf, before visitors Kotoko drew level 10 minutes after the break through a diving header by Justice Blay.
The Ghanaians then went in front in the 67th minute courtesy of a well-taken free kick by winger Godfred Asiamah.
Skipper Rabiu Ali restored parity for the home team with a spectacular overhead kick on 70 minutes.
Substitute Gambo Mohammed proved to be the match winner for Pillars when he hit the target in the 75th minute.
The return leg will be played in Ghana on August 22.
Oshonaike blows hot over failed marriage
T
able tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike, has decided to come out clean over her failed marriage after her husband, Kevin Irabor, decided to get married to another woman despite still being married to the Olympian.
Reacting to a Facebook post by Irabor where he displayed the pictures of his marriage with the new woman, Oshonaike said she had kept quiet for too long and now was the best time to come out and talk.
According to Oshonaike, who is currently in the country for the ITTF Nigeria Open, she already begged her husband not to resort to the social media – advice he clearly chose to ignore.
“I begged Kevin not to humiliate himself, me and my kids on social media, but he still believes he’s a macho man and he can eat his cake and have it,” she said.
“This shows so much disrespect to me and my kids, after he (Kevin) abused me for so many years and neglected my children, even though you’re still married to me in Germany. Now you still have the guts to humiliate me and my kids like this?
“I think it’s high time to show the other side of me, good riddance to bad rubbish. I went through a lot in the name of marriage but thank God I’m still alive today.
“Congratulations Kevin Irabor but let it start now, thank God, I don’t do this but I’m not a fool to be toyed with, Respect to all the good men and good fathers out there.”
It would be recalled that the Germany-based ping ponger has been facing marital crisis for a while although she decided to keep it out of the public domain.
Her marriage with Kevin Irabor produced two kids (both boys).
Heavyweight Old Trafford clash tops opening EPL weekend
This afternoon’s clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford beyond being the outstanding tie of the Premier League weekend, also sees two former greats squaring up against each other, notes Tunde Sulaiman
T
he opening weekend of the 2019/20 English Premier League season enters day three today, with a mouth-watering blockbuster matchup between two of the league’s big guns Manchester United and Chelsea.
In an effort to squeeze as much mileage as possible from the mega £4.464billion deal signed between the Premier League and Sky and BT from 2019/20 until 2021/22, league matches have now been spread with some weekend’s seeing four days of action kicking off on Friday and concluding on Monday nights.
However, on the first weekend of the campaign the action kicked off on Friday evening with Liverpool hosting newly promoted Norwich City; the following day saw six more matches being played while the curtains fall on Match Day 1 fixtures with the last three games including the standout tie at The Theatre of Dreams.
In years past the clash between the most successful team in the Premier League area, United, which has won it a record 13 times, and second placed Chelsea, with five, would have usually panned out as potential title deciding meeting, however, in recent times both clubs have been left in the wake of Manchester City and Liverpool, who between them served up one of the most outstanding campaigns ever seen last season.
Although the new season is just kick starting, most bookmakers have already installed the team from the blue half of Manchester and the one from the red side of Merseyside as the two likely to resume the battle for the ultimate prize, with the Citizens just shading it again .
And if the spectacle served up by City and Liverpool in last Sunday’s Community Shield is anything to go bye, then one can understand why the bookies have edged their bets that way this season.
Neither side pulled back in the season opener which more often than not is usually a dull sleep-induced affair as both sides went at each other as if there was more at stake than just the Community Shield with full blooded challenges and a clear determination to get the better of the other team.
It allowed fans who flocked to the Wembley Stadium and the billions watching around the world realise that this campaign is likely to be another one to savour – especially with the Citizens and the Reds determined not to play second fiddle.
This is the bar that Red Devils and the Blues will have to surmount if they are to get back into reckoning and once again mount the podium as the best side in top flight English domestic football.
In a way both fallen giants of the English game are starting on a fresh footing with Ole Gunnar Solskjær hoping to begin his first full season in charge of the Red Devils on a sound footing while Frank Lampard, 41, is taking his first steps in Premier League management since replacing Maurizio Sarri on July 4, which made him the first English manager to manage the side in over two decades.
Solskjær, a former striker with the Red Devils, was first appointed caretaker manager when Jose Mourinho was sacked last December and appeared to be the perfect man to replace the Portuguese when he won 14 and only lost three of his first 19 matches, which included a stunning Champions League win over PSG in Paris.
This impressive start forced the United hierarchy’s hand and in bowing to the wishes of the fans, then made the 46-year-old Norwegian United’s permanent boss on March 28.
Sadly the move appeared to have produced the exact opposite as the Red Devils then imploded and only managed to win two of their last 10 matches, including a humiliating 2-0 home loss to already relegated Cardiff on the final day of the season.
The poor end of season performance of the Manchester side meant that from holding a lucrative Champions League ticket at the beginning of the year, the Red Devils ended up in sixth place and in the less glamorous and lucrative Europa League!
However, having identified what went wrong at the end of last season, Ole, unlike the very abrasive Mourinho, never went public with his possible frustrations over the slow pace of transfers, and finally landed some of the key players he needed to plug perceived weaknesses in his team.
Of course the more than 50 goals conceded was the most by any of the top six finishers, which meant that the defence was a major worry.
The Red Devils were able to secure the services of England junior international right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50million and Welsh international midfielder, Daniel James from Swansea City for £15million.
However, United’s decision last Monday to smash the world record for a defender in paying £80million to prise Harry Maguire from Leicester City clearly raised eyebrows.
The amount, which is £5million more than what Liverpool paid to bring Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk to Anfield will undoubtedly cast the spotlight not only on United but more importantly on whether the England international is actually worth it.
Although Maguire had been turning out decent performances for the surprise 2016 Premier League champions and even had an impressive World Cup with the Three Lions last year in Russia, it is still hard to rate him ahead of the already established Dutchman who was instrumental in Liverpool’s impressive run last season in which they only lost once throughout the league campaign.
In fact the 28-year-old van Dijk was a colossus in the heart of the Reds’ defence so much so that in his first full season at the club he was named the PFA Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season.
Van Dijk starred as Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final where he was named man of the match.
Van Dijk made his international debut for the Netherlands in 2015 and became captain of his country in 2018. Considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, he is known for his strength, leadership and aerial ability.
These are truly immense shoes to fill but are what the Englishman will be judged on rightly or wrongly by the fans and media as he kicks off his Manchester United career.
Unfortunately for the 26-year-old Sheffield-born defender he will not have an easy start to his United career with the clash against the Blues bound to put him under the spotlight both domestically and internationally.
Speaking ahead of today’s clash on United’s transfer dealings and his plans, Solskjaer said: “There are always going to be fans out there wanting to sign players. The way we can clear doubts is by playing football, showing what the team want to be and the style of football we want to play.
“When our fans see that intention they have always been supporting the team. Within the team and the club we are feeling very confident and we don’t feel that negativity.
“There is money available when the right players are available. It’s not about a quick fix; it is about a longer re-build. It’s not time to change that attitude when you haven’t got the correct answers from the players you wanted.”
Although a UEFA ban has meant that Chelsea was unable to splash big in the transfer market this summer, that does not meant that the former Leicester City player will have a stroll in the park this evening because Lampard can still call on a number of formidable players to help me secure a second win over the Red Devils in the last 11 months.
On September 25 last year he caused a massive shock, when in just his 12th game as a manager, Lampard’s Derby County knocked Premier League club Manchester United out of the EFL Cup on penalties, following a 2–2 draw at Old Trafford.
In France World Cup winner, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi, who helped Belgium finish third at Russia 2018 and Spaniard, Pedro Chelsea still have quality players who have all experienced winning the title before.
Much will, however, be expected from their 20-year-old US wonder kid, Christian Pulisic, who was signed from German side, Borussia Dortmund before the transfer ban, and will be relishing his chance of showing what he is made off in the Premier League.
The Blues still have the formidable engine room and rear guard that landed them the title only two seasons ago under Antonio Conte and which followed up last May with a Europa Cup final win over London rivals, Arsenal.
In this vital areas are such names like N’Golo Kanté, David Luiz, Jorginho and César Azpilicueta (captain) still very much exist.
And in their young goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, they have a player who relegated Manchester United’s safe hands, David de Gea from the Spanish first team in a number of matches played recently.
Incidentally, the Blues do not have a good record at the Theatre of Dreams where in the game with Maurizio Sarri still in charge the last time the Blues visited Old Trafford, the game finished 1-1 thanks to Marcos Alonso’s equaliser. It mirrored the first leg in which the Red Devils appeared to be running away with all three points when a very late Ross Barkley equaliser spoilt United’s day.
In fact it’s over six years since the west London outfit last tasted victory away at Man United.
Hopes of improving that record on Sunday afternoon have been somewhat dented following news of the referee appointment.
Anthony Taylor will take charge of the clash at Old Trafford and the Blues did not have a good record when he was the man in the middle in last season.
The 40-year-old oversaw three Chelsea games in the Premier League in 2018/2019 – vs. Arsenal, Everton as well as Leicester City on the final day – and the Blues didn’t win any of them.
Then there is the question of how well Chelsea will be able to cope after losing their best player, Eden Hazard, who joined Real Madrid in 100 million euro move at the end of the last campaign.
But then the attractiveness of the beautiful game is its unpredictability and Lampard will love nothing more than to launch his Chelsea managerial career with a win.
However, the heavyweight clash at Old Trafford is not the only game taking place today, with former champions Leicester City facing a tricky opening match against Wolves.
Promoted last season, Wolves, under the guidance of their Portuguese manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, defied the odds in giving most of the “big six sides” blood noses.
They were the first side to take points off champions, City while Chelsea was beaten at Molineux, Manchester United was held at Old Trafford. The Wanderers also claimed the scalps of Liverpool and United in the FA Cup competition.
Wolves even finished above their hosts today in seventh – two places better than the Foxes.
Another manager kicking off with a new club is Steve Bruce who replaced the popular Rafa Benitez at Newcastle and is home to last season’s fifth placed finishers, Arsenal.
Both clubs have splashed the cash in their efforts of doing well this season.
The Magpies shattered their transfer record with the signing of striker Joelinton Cássio Apolinário from German side, Hoffenheim for £40million. And he replaces Ayoze Pérez who left to join Leicester for £30million.
On their part, Arsenal surprised many coughing out a staggering £72.0m to prise forward Nicolas Pepe from French side, Lille.
The Gunners also brought in defender William Saliba also from a French side St Etienne for £27million, although they did lose their influential skipper, Laurent Koscielny, who left after nine seasons to join Bordeaux in France for £4.6million. In all football fans should be in for an afternoon of sheer delight from three great games.
BBNaija housemates, Yobo, Iwobi kick off new season on DStv, GOtv
F
ormer Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo and SuperSport Presenter, Mozez Praiz thrilled the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates on Friday with a surprise visit as part of activities to kick off the 2019/2010 Football Season.
The Housemates were given a football themed task which included a puzzle challenge, target practice and ball juggling which they partook with their respective teams, kitted in DStv and GOtv branded T-shirts.
Gedoni took it home for ‘Team Cruisetopia’ as he juggled the ball 35 times during the football challenge while ‘Team Icons’ won the puzzle challenge.
Joseph Yobo and Mozez Praiz enjoined the housemates to actively pursue areas of improvement and engagement by leveraging the platform provided by Big Brother Naija. Yobo added: “You may not win the N60 million prize, but you can build over that and use this great opportunity given to you to launch new careers and pursue bold dreams. Everyone here is a star already as the entire continent is watching you and knows your name”.
Another surprise “visitor” to the Big Brother house was Super Eagles and English football star Alex Iwobi, whose goodwill message was played on the screen for the housemates. Speaking about his love for and followership of the show, Iwobi also spoke of his support for all the Housemates even as he urged all of them to keep putting their best feet forward. The newly-signed Everton forward also expressed his desire for the best and most deserving Housemate to win the show.
MultiChoice through its SuperSport channels will deliver unmatched football action with some of world’s top leagues in the 2019/20 football season, starting this August on DStv and GOtv.
EPL: Sterling nets treble as Man City thrash Hammers
D
efending champions Manchester City have started the new Premier League campaign with a 5-0 victory over West Ham United in Saturday’s fixture at the London Stadium.
Raheem Sterling was the star of the show after netting a second-half hat-trick, while Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero also chipped in with goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.
West Ham started brightly in East London as they kept City on the back foot during the early stages of the game, although it did not take long for City to find their rhythm at the other end of the pitch.
Riyad Mahrez was the first to try his luck, testing Lukasz Fabianski with a low strike from distance, before David Silva and the Algerian each pulled shots wide of the near post.
After gradually upping the tempo, City went in front after 25 minutes. Kyle Walker was released down the right flank and after reaching the byline, the full-back pulled the ball for Jesus to convert from six yards out after reacting sharply to a deflection from Issa Diop.
West Ham attempted to respond at the other end, although there were indications that the Hammers were already tiring after a high-octane opening to the contest.
However, while Kevin De Bruyne forced another decent stop out of Fabianski having got a shot away from 18 yards, West Ham made it to the break without any further alarm.
Manuel Pellegrini made the decision to introduce Pablo Fornals at the break in a bid to provide the home side with extra urgency, although City soon managed to double their lead in fine fashion.
De Bruyne burst forward through the centre of the pitch before laying the ball to his left for Sterling, who took his time before sliding a low shot inside the near post from 10 yards.
City thought they had netted a third moments later, with Jesus ending a superb team move with a tap-in from close range, but VAR ruled that Sterling had been in an offside position earlier in the attack.
While the final result was harsh on a West Ham side who were full of endeavour, City were successful in laying down a marker to their rivals, who may have been hoping that the Hammers could do them a favour on the opening weekend.
Serena Williams moved into the Rogers Cup semi-finals on Friday with a maiden career victory over Naomi Osaka in their first meeting since the American’s infamous row with an umpire overshadowed last year’s U.S. Open final.
The 6-3 6-4 loss continued a run of poor form for Osaka but there was some good news later in the day when Karolina Pliskova lost to ensure the U.S and Australian Open champion would replace Ash Barty as world number one next week.
Williams will next face qualifier Marie Bouzkova, who advanced when Wimbledon champion and holder Simona Halep retired from their match with a left Achilles problem after dropping the first set 6-4.
There was no doubt about what was the big match of the day at the third oldest tournament in tennis.
Unlike at Flushing Meadows last year, where Osaka won her first Grand Slam title, there were no fiery exchanges with the umpire, no smashed rackets, no point or game penalties — just a rock-solid performance from Williams.
The 37-year-old is looking to shore up her hardcourt game for the Aug. 26-Sept.8 U.S. Open where she will chase a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title.
Williams had slow starts in her previous two outings this week but came out much stronger for this one and delivered a serving masterclass that denied Osaka any break point opportunities.
“We haven’t played since New York which was a really good match for her and I just wanted to come out and try to win a set this time because she’s beaten me twice so I just wanted to do the best I could today,” Williams said in an on-court interview.
There was a scary moment in the second set when the American ran into the net post while trying to chase down an Osaka drop shot but, despite nursing her right arm, Williams confirmed that no serious damage had been done.
“Tennis players don’t really get too dirty and ugly on the court. So that was one of a few moments where those kind of injuries can happen or whatever,” said Williams. “But it was fine. It hurt, but it wasn’t the end of the world.”
Czech 21-year-old Bouzkova’s breakout run in Toronto will carry into the weekend after Halep, who had been complaining about her Achilles all week, retired from their match.
“Achilles problems. I felt since the first match here. And today I felt it more, so that’s why I decided to retire,” said Halep. “Tomorrow it would have been Serena and is not easy.”
In earlier quarter-final action, Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu played through leg pain to keep her dream run alive with a 6-0 2-6 6-4 upset of Czech Pliskova.
Andreescu looked to be in trouble when she gingerly returned to the court from a medical timeout late in the second set with her right thigh heavily taped and her movement hampered.
But the 19-year-old, who shot to prominence with her Indian Wells triumph in March, went toe-to-toe with her more experienced opponent to win by serving out to love.
“When I step out on the court, I’m fearless. I show no mercy no matter who I play, and I think that’s showing a lot,” said Andreescu.
Up next for Andreescu will be unseeded American Sofia Kenin, who extended her impressive Toronto run with a 7-6(2) 6-4 win over Ukrainian former champion Elina Svitolina, reports Reuters.
Saudi Arabia to host Joshua v Ruiz rematch Dec 7
Britain’s Anthony Joshua will face unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia on 7 December.
The pair fought in New York in June, with Ruiz earning a shock seventh-round stoppage victory to hand Joshua his first professional loss.
Ruiz, who was knocked down in the third round before recovering, picked up the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles.
Cardiff’s Principality Stadium had been among the options to host the rematch.
Joshua, 29, had said his preference was to fight in the Welsh capital, where he has previously fought in front of crowds of more than 70,000 people for his wins over Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker.
However, 29-year-old Ruiz, who was born in the United States but has Mexican heritage, had ruled out a fight taking place in the United Kingdom.
Human rights campaigners have questioned the choice of venue, citing Saudi Arabia’s “abysmal” human rights record.
Amnesty International said Joshua should learn about conditions in the country and “be prepared to speak out” on the issue.
Saudi Arabia hosted British boxer Amir Khan’s recent win over Billy Dib and Callum Smith’s success over George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final in September.
One issue that has not yet been disclosed is the start time of the fight.
Saudi Arabia is three hours ahead of GMT, so while a midnight start in the Middle East in December would mean a 21:00 start in the UK, the fight would be taking place in early afternoon in Los Angeles and early evening in New York – times which could prove unpopular with fans in America paying to stream what will be the biggest fight in the sport this year.
Ruiz scored four knockdowns on his way to a seventh-round stoppage on what was Joshua’s much-publicised US debut on 1 June. The result ranked as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the heavyweight division, with Joshua a 1-25 favourite before the bout, reports the BBC.
Since his win, Ruiz has questioned Joshua’s boxing skills, while Joshua has spoken of a belief in his ability to “right my wrongs”.
