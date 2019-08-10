Pastor Oyakhilome taught me how to handle criticisms –Akpe yi

Super Eagles goalkeeper said in this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN that the team could become great if given the chance to grow

Eagles reached the semifinal of AFCON before surrendering to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Algeria, how will you describe the team’s performance in 2019 AFCON?

The team really tried, everyone did his best to make sure we win the tournament. A lot of big teams were knocked out of the competition early but we got to the semifinal and won a bronze.

We have very talented players in the team and I’m very sure if this team can be given a chance, we’ll be able to fix things.

Many people did not expect you to become the number one goalkeeper for the team in the tournament but you went on to keep in all matches except two……

First of all, I want to use this medium to say a very big ‘thank you’ to coach Gernot Rohr for believing in me despite the media pressure to pull me down.

There were a lot of attempts to discredit me so as to influence the selection of somebody else but the coach stood his ground, I think his instinct worked for him because he has come to know me better than what people were saying about me, we have been working together for some time now.

From the first time the final list was out, nobody gave me a chance, 80 per cent of Nigerians were influenced by those who are using the social media to say nothing good about me but I knew I had to work on that mindset that what they say about me doesn’t matter but what God says about me, that is the mindset I worked with. In one of the friendly matches, I conceded a goal whether it was my fault or not, the social media and some journalists termed me ‘Akpeyi is a goal’.

A time came when I started keeping clean sheets and things started unfolding in which I am grateful to my mentor, he actually taught me the path to success, today I am achieving and keep getting better one game after another which started from a friendly ahead of the Nations Cup. I always I wanted to play in competitive games; I was determined that whenever I was going to be playing, I wanted to bring something extra to the team. I had been on the bench for a long time, others were earning match bonuses for me, because they were the ones playing and I was on the bench, I wasn’t comfortable about this and I have always been visioning myself to see that I will be the one playing a big role in earning bonus for others as well.

Many Nigerians still believe the Eagles could have defeated Algeria in the semifinal; you guys must have been isappointed about the result…

We wanted to play to the final; that’s why when we lost, I actually broke down. I had a little note in my room where I used to write everyday’s happenings; I could be sleeping, I would just wake up to think about what tomorrow is going to be like and this is how the result is going to come.

I had actually written how the final was going to be for me but God knows better than everyone, but in all things I just give thanks to Him, for giving me a chance to play in the Nations Cup, for playing in the first and second game to qualify the team from the group with a game to spare.

Unfortunately it is the free kick I conceded against Algeria that some people were talking about, that is what some people on social media tried to put out there to use to derail me but they have not put the good ones that I have done, how I became the first CAF Player of the Week or among the goalkeepers with the highest number of saves in the tournament but it is all for good. I am really grateful that I helped the team to reach the semifinal of a tournament where I wasn’t given a chance and I have been able to survive despite all negative things about me. Whether they like it or not, I feel accomplished.

Many wondered why you found it difficult settling down under coach Rohr on time….

The coach tried to give me a chance because he believed in me, somehow things were really not adding up. In some cases when I was invited to camp I could encounter flight challenges, it is only fair enough for any coach to think that this other person has been in camp and it is not that he is not a good goalkeeper, let’s give him a chance and that is when Ikechukwu Ezenwa gained his ground because I found those times difficult; at times, I joined the camp late, the coach also didn’t understand me well enough at that time.

However, some people could think it’s part of the big boy thing that I would just come to camp at anytime not knowing I struggled with my visas because I was coming from Southern Africa, it was a bit challenging. I found myself in that situation but I understood the action of the coach, any other manager would have done the same because it is for the good of the team. I knew all I just had to do was to wait for my time and keep working, hoping to grab the opportunity when it comes.

Forget whatever people are posting on social media, before you put anything out there, about any player the coach understands because he knows all the players and their clubs. I was even surprised he knows the time players go for training. Before you start going about promoting someone on social media, he has actually dug into those places because he has people working for him.

This time and age that Internet is everywhere, you can’t fool anybody. When it comes to criticism, it’s part of our profession and I have trained my mind to manage things like this.

The good thing is that you have people around you; they will tell you this is what is going to happen at this stage, that one should know how to manage it. I also have a mentor and a life coach in the person of Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, he has also taught a lot of things because he has also been through a lot on the social media and you will never hear him say a thing. Are you saying you are emulating Pastor Oyakhilome? Yes. We don’t say a thing; we just allow the social media burn.

They say social media is powerful and they can do anything they want but don’t forget social media doesn’t hold destiny and it can’t stop you from getting to where you are going. That’s why we don’t come out to defend anything; we just allow it to go.

After your move to South Africa, many Nigerians actually expected that you would play a big part in the Eagles, especially as the team faced 2018 World Cup and Nations Cup qualifiers…

During the World Cup qualification, I played against Algeria which we won 3 – 1, that was the only game I played in that series, Carl Ikeme played the rest, after then I played in the Nation’s Cup qualifier against South Africa which we lost 2 – 0 and my head was almost chopped off for conceding a goal. The next game I was supposed to play against Cameroon, I came back with injury from my club and I made the coach to understand I would not be able to play and he understood, Ezenwa was invited.

Interestingly, Ezenwa that did not play much in the 2019 AFCON, he happened to play in the World Cup, that’s destiny for you. Did having Ezenwa in the World Cup and Francis Uzoho as number one affect you in anyway? To be honest with you, it didn’t affect me; most people that don’t understand the dynamics of football actually thought the coach decided to use me as a third choice goalkeeper as they said at that time. A lot of things happened during that period, despite what people were saying, in Nigeria we have a way of thinking, social media is powerful, we always think we can use social media to get at people while people actually have a way of getting the res u l t they want, countering those things you think you are powerful enough to do but sometimes they decide to go silently and do their things.

You played in the league with Heartland, Warri Wolves and so, how will you describe your experience in the Nigerian league?

My experience in the local league is a bit dramatic with way the system was run at that time; at a point it looked as if things were in good direction, at another time, it looked as if things were crashing. The experience was not that good because if you look at other civilized countries, things are better off, even if we can’t get exactly the way things are being run there at least we should be able to get something close, but that is not the case. I decided to go abroad and play, some of my colleagues who were tired of the situation also tried to move, some of them were even swindled by their managers and some went into the wrong clubs and countries.

There was a turnaround after I left when the TV rights were awarded to Supersports, it came alive again with the stadium filled up with football fans, and suddenly, it went off again but there is still room for improvement and I believe things will get better.

One of the challenges was not getting paid on time because most of the clubs are owned and managed by government. With government politics, running clubs in Nigeria is usually difficult for administrators to get funds that will enable clubs to run for a whole season. For instance, some of the chairmen of clubs I played for always struggled to raise funds to pay players’ salaries; at times, we would wait for months before they got government to pay the salaries.

Some of my colleagues who could not manage themselves got into debts trying to survive, some with kids and families, some had to provide their kits on their own because some clubs would not provide kits for their players except for Enyimba and Kano Pillars that tried in that aspect. Some of the players would raise funds through loans, which put those players in difficult positions, and it is not good for football in our country. Another challenge is the mode in which players were transported, it was not encouraging at all compared to what we experience abroad.

The major problem is still politics, for instance, my club in South Africa, not every club has much money but with budget, they try to manage the little they have, their players are well paid and they don’t owe, they pay as and when due and they can’t even owe their players because that can put them into trouble. They also make sure there is a proper means of transportation for their players, the longest distance players can go by road cannot exceed two hours, otherwise they will go by air.

That is how their clubs are structured and that is something we should look into as well in Nigeria.

You have been in South Africa for some time now; can you share your experience of the Premier Soccer League?

South Africa’s league and environment are beautiful places for one to stay if only you would mind your business and not get into trouble; once you face what brought you to the country, you won’t have any problem with anybody. South African league is the third best in Africa at the moment; they are doing so well, they have good stadia, highly professional when it comes to managing their structures.

If you don’t find yourself in Europe, South Africa is one place that if you play in some clubs, you won’t even think of going to Europe, that is why some of their players don’t go abroad because they believe whatever that can be offered outside can be got in their country. It is a lovely place for one to play professional football

