News
PDP chair calls for Sowore’s release
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, has called for the immediate release of all those arrested in connection with Sowore’s revolution protests across the country. Secondus spoke yesterday at the Adamawa State Government House, Yola, when he paid a condolence visit on the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, following the death of his father recently. According to the PDP chairman, “President Muhammadu Buhari should release all those arrested as a result of the Sowore’s revolution protests, describing the protests as democracy in action.”
On why the PDP was not involved in the protests, the national chairman revealed that the party was not a pressure group but a formidable political party and could not even be involved in such protest. “What I am saying now is that the President should release all political prisoners and the ruling party should equally know that protests can take place in a democracy so long as the people are pressing home their dissatisfaction as a result of bad policies,” he reiterated.
Secondus reminded the ruling party that Nigeria was not in a military regime so it behoves the government to join hands with the people of Nigeria to ensure smooth governance. He called on the President to immediately release the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), Omoyele Sowore and other members in their custody.
The PDP national chairman also said the people of Adamawa State were lucky to have Ahmadu Fintiri as governor of the state, adding that Adamawa people would now breathe fresh air. He said his entourage was in Yola to commiserate with the governor on the death of his father while noting that God had given the state a performer.
News
RevolutionNow: Nnamdi Kanu blames FG for Sowore’s arrest
Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has lauded the 2019 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore for calling for a revolution in Nigeria, describing the call as the highest form of bravery.
Besides, he condemned Sowore’s arrest by the security agents, describing it as an affront to decency, justice and fair play.
Instead, Kanu said that it should bother every right thinking Nigerian how an action that was described as a right just five years ago, suddenly became a treasonable offence under the All Progressives Congress-led (APC) Federal Government.
Kanu, who apparently referred to ‘Salvation Rally’ of 2014 where President Buhari, former APC Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi led thousands of party supporters in a protest rally in Abuja, said it defiled logic why FG termed Sowore’s call for protest illegal and treasonable.
He described it as laughable that the same set of people who in 2014 called for a revolution and organized a nationwide street protest against the democratically elected government of Goodluck Jonathan now saw similar move as a treasonable offence under their own regime.
Kanu said: “This same set of people now in Aso Rock and their media friends that came out on the street to march, protest and call for revolution against President Jonathan in 2014, are today the same bunch of despicable reprobates against any form of lawful dissent, protest or revolution against their regime.
“This is not only laughable, but an affront to decency, justice and fair play. Apparently, the occupants of Aso Rock are telling the world they can call for a revolution and street protest against a sitting president i.e. Jonathan, but nobody is allowed to protest against them.”
“Pathetically some of these poorly educated fellows from their ‘presidency’ come on their national television to shamelessly provide a flimsy defence of what is clearly indefensible.
“The same thing late Buhari did in 2014 by openly calling for a revolution and organising nationwide street protests with the likes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu against the democratically elected government of Goodluck Jonathan is now a treasonable offence under their rule.
“Even going by the cringe-worthy standards of the most hopelessly backward banana republic on this earth, the detention of Sowore for doing exactly what late Buhari did is a new low for the Zoo.
“Why didn’t Buhari, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai, Tinubu et al wait for the election of 2015 to remove Jonathan before embarking on their 2014 Revolution as they are now sanctimoniously preaching?
“Why did they take to the streets in protest, an action they themselves openly tagged a revolution, before an election?
“The only language this Abba Kyari led Fulani Jihadi cabal in Aso Rock understand is consistent mass action and civil disobedience. IPOB has done and is still doing it and so too the Shiite.
“What the Yoruba nation and every conscientious person must do now is to rally round Omoleye Sowore to ensure his release or else he will be another Sambo Dasuki detained indefinitely with no constituency to mount pressure on his behalf as IPOB did in my case and Shiite (INM) for Sheikh El-Zakzaki.
“What Sowore did in calling for a revolution in Nigeria is the highest form of bravery, protest should continue and if need be intensified, especially in Yorubaland, until Omoleye Sowore is set free.”
News
N26.5bn arrears: Reps, ministry move to resolve Resident Doctors’ demand
The House of Representatives’ joint committee on healthcare services and health institutions, in conjunction with stakeholders in the health sector, yesterday constituted a sub-committee to resolve Resident Doctors’ N26.5 billion arrears, amongst other issues.
The committee, comprising representatives of the ministries of health, finance and committee of chief medical directors and medical directors (CCMDs/MDs) was given a week to resolve all issues and report to Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
The meeting was convened by the committee and Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
In his opening remarks at the meeting, Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, explained that the meeting was a continuation of the earlier efforts by the speaker on July 29.
He said: “There were three issues in contention at that meeting: One is the issue of shortfall of salary that amounted to N3.5 billion, which is to be paid to doctors practising in the country.
“I think that has been successfully resolved as both Budget Office and Ministry of Finance clearly told us that a provision was made to ensure that within this month, at least that will be paid.
“Second, we also have issue of skipping arrears totalling about N23 billion, which was strongly debated. Mr. Speaker is of the view, as at the conclusion of that meeting, that the claim is a genuine one. Because all evidence before the meeting as at that date shows that the Federal Government, through the agency of federal ministry of health, has gone into agreement to pay these skipping arrears. These are all the available documents that were tendered to the committee.
“That the issue of skipping was in court could not be substantiated by the documents tendered before that meeting.”
The lawmaker said the third thorny issue was how to fund the medical residency of doctors, the bill of which President Muhammadu Buhari had signed into law last year.
Chairman of committee on health institutions, Hon. Pascal Obi, said: “Based on the fruitful deliberation we’ve had here today (yesterday), I’m convinced we will not be talking about strike again.”
He expressed confidence in the committee that had been set up, saying he is sure the panel will resolve all the issues between the doctors and government.
President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Olusegun Olaopa, while speaking with reporters on the outcome of the session, said there will be no problem if government keeps to its side of the bargain.
“We are trying to let government know that it’s not as if we’re unreasonable. We’re doing everything possible to show reasoning and continue to negotiate with government.
“If the various organs of government can keep their own terms, there will not be problems. Currently, I must say it’s an on-going process and we believe it’s going to lead to a long lasting solution to the problem.”
News
65,000 Nigerians in Saudi Arabia for Hajj
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed that no fewer than 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj.
An official of the commission, Dr. Aliyu Tanko, yesterday told newsmen in Makkah that adequate arrangements have been made by NAHCON to ease the difficulties in performing the Hajj, which begins on Saturday.
He said that all Nigerian pilgrims have arrived the Holy land and were engaged in preliminary activities preparatory to the conduct of the proper Hajj.
He commended the excellent arrangements made by the Saudi Arabian authorities to avoid congestion and commotion on Arafat day and during the stoning of the devil in Muna.
The commission official said that the Saudi Arabian authorities have dedicated a road solely for Nigerian pilgrims during the stoning of the devil.
“We are highly pleased with this arrangement, this singular honour explains the cordial relationship and friendship existing between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia government.
“NAHCON has provided enough and fully air conditioned vehicles that will be shuttling with the pilgrims during the movement of the pilgrims to the designated worship places.
“The commission has also engaged the services of competent and well experienced individuals to serve as guide to avoid cases of missing pilgrims, while we have also made arrangements for tracking devices to monitor the movement of our pilgrims,” he said.
Tanko commended the excellent conduct of Nigerian pilgrims in the Holy land, as not a single case of breach of law has been reported to the commission, but warned the pilgrims against exposing themselves to the harsh weather which may affect their health.
NAHCON has deployed no fewer than 350 medical personnel to Saudi Arabia to provide medical services to Nigerian pilgrims.
News
Nigeria to become world’s food basket soon – Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Nigeria would soon become the world’s food basket. The Vice President stated thisyesterdaywhenhereceived a group of Chinese investors and officials of the African Development Bank (AfDB), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to Osinbajo, in line with the thoughts of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to develop a thriving agroindustrial sector, the Federal Government will continue to partner investors and encourage initiatives that would make Nigeria actualize its potential of being the food basket of the world. Speaking to the delegation, Osinbajo said: “I think that Nigeria is a place where there is tremendous opportunity. We have the 9th largest arable land in the world and most of that is still largely untouched.
“We have a tremendous potential of being the food basket of the world but a lot of that will depend on how we are able to get high quality inputs, seedling and others, and how we are able to use technology especially the benefits of industrial agriculture to our advantage.” Commenting specifically on the interest of the Chinese investors in the agro-allied sector, the Vice President explained that, “we believe very strongly that this partnership is the one that will deliver the kind of growth, the kind of quantum leap we are looking forward to.
News
Credit to real estate declines by 25% to N596.3bn
From N798.3 billion in third quarter of 2017, credits to real estate sector have declined by 25 per cent to N596.3 billion, representing N202 billion difference in Q1 of 2019.
The decline is also evident in Federal Government’s budget for housing in the last three years as document showed that from N141 billion in 2017 and N35.4 billion in 2018, the amount declined to N30 billion in 2019.
Although experts said the sector has been growing slowly, having come out of negative trajectory -9.27 in Q1 of 2017 to 0.93 in Q1 of 2019, there is massive housing shortages of between 17 million and 20 million units in Nigeria, increasing at the rate of 900,000 units yearly.
World Bank has estimated in 2016 that government would need N59.5 trillion to close the housing deficit
Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, said planning and budgeting have remained real challenges in the country, noting that the Federal Government’s budget for housing has been declining over the years.
For this purpose, Mailafia, in his presentation on “Role of Monetary Policy in Housing Finance and Development in Nigeria” made available to New Telegraph in Lagos yesterday, sought the repositioning of monetary policies in order to serve the needs of real estate sector.
Considering the huge sum of N59.5 trillion to close the housing gap, he stated that CBN has been in talks with the Pension Commission, mortgage firms and other stakeholders to boost housing finance since 2018.
He added that CBN would soon release new guidelines concerning this.
While canvassing for new roadmap and blueprint for diversification of the economy, Mailafia said there should be a holistic housing policy that will put families at the heart of the development process
He challenged the private sector to become the engine of growth and transformation.
To overcome housing challenges, the former CBN deputy governor enjoined government at all levels to upscale physical infrastructures.
Mailafia also called on governments to build industrial clusters, hook up to global digital economy, enhance national competitiveness and fix electricity challenges.
He tasked the national economic team on the need to showcase bold leadership as well as reinvent government as a smart and entrepreneurial developmental state.
On CBN conduct of monetary policy in recent years, the former CBN deputy governor said the apex bank focused on dual mandate, which captured growth and employment, massive intervention schemes, promotion of development financing and repositioning as a developmental central bank.
Some of the challenges in the sector, according to him, included high interest rates, crowding-out the private sector, multiple exchange rates, weak naira and erosion of independence and autonomy.
He said though the real estate has been growing fast and rated the sixth largest in the economy, the Nigeria’s home ownership rate was pegged at 25 per cent, lower than Indonesia with 84 per cent, Kenya 73 per cent and South Africa 56 per cent.
News
2019: NASS’ late passage of election framework affected us – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has blamed the last minute postponement of the 2019 general elections on the late passage of the electoral framework by the National Assembly.
The commission had shifted the election by one week few hours before the opening of polls on February 16.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the ongoing ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) meeting in Abuja yesterday, explained that the commission could not finalise preparations of the Regulations and Guidelines for the elections because it had waited for a National Assembly to pass the electoral framework.
According to him, the delay affected the production of the training manual used for the training of the almost one million staff to man the elections.
“You can’t expect any nation’s constitution to say everything … the constitution empowers the National Assembly to make subsidiary laws. It is called the Electoral Act.
“You can’t expect the Electoral Act to say everything, and therefore the National Assembly through the Electoral Act empowers the commission to make Regulations and Guidelines.
“We couldn’t finalise on regulations and guidelines because we were waiting for a decision on the electoral framework.
“And because we couldn’t finalise on the regulations and guidelines, we couldn’t also produce the training manuals because it is from the regulations and guidelines we produce the training manuals that we now use to train the almost one million staff that we engaged for the elections. So, it affected the way we did business,” Prof. Yakubu stated.
He described the shift as “a painful but necessary experience,” adding that the commission printed over a billion ballot papers for the 84 million voters but could not deliver them to exchanging posts, because of logistical problems.
“We were not able to tell the nation and the whole world how much time we needed to overcome these challenges and conduct the elections in the same week.
“But essentially, the issue was logistics and is related to a number of challenges.
“Yes, we produced the materials. We couldn’t deliver the materials to exchanging posts in some cases, the Central Banks and subsequently the states. So, we needed a little bit of time to do this,” he added.
News
Osun to build 120-bed ward, 30 doctors’ quarters with SOML’s $20.5m grant
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday said his administration was committed to improving the health sector through deployment of technology-based approach to ensure quality and affordable health delivery.
Also, the governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for giving the state the privilege to participate in a competition that enabled the state to source funds from the Federal Government-facilitated World Bank’s Save One Million Lives (SOML) initiative in which Osun got $20.547 million, having been adjudged number two in the contest.
Oyetola spoke while turning the sod of the 120-bed ward and 30 doctors’ quarters at the state specialist hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.
He noted that the administration had on assumption of office commenced work on the revitalisation of nine General Hospital and 332 Primary Health Centres – one per ward – across the state as the state had partnered with development partners to explore other windows to attract more funds to the state to further deliver quality healthcare to the people.
Oyetola, however, appealed to corporate organisations and relevant associations to partner with the state in its efforts to revamp the health sector.
He said: “This is a further fulfillment of the resolve of our administration to use health, which experts say is wealth, to power all the sectors of the state to deliver prosperity and good life to the people.
“Our revitalisation programme is holistic. It comes with the use of technology to boost health delivery, provision of modern equipment, training and re-training of staff for efficient healthcare.
“In order to give prompt vent to this resolve, we executed the flag off of the facilities in Ejigbo (Osun West) and Ifetedo (Osun East) Senatorial Districts barely three months into our administration. Work has reached advanced stages on the two projects. They will be delivered very soon.
“We also commenced work on the revitalisation of nine General Hospitals and 332 Primary Health Centres – one per ward – across the State.
“We are here to complete the one-per-Senatorial-District revitalisation of hospitals with this expansion project at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo. This project consists of the construction of a 120-bed ward and 30 doctors’ quarters.
“This hospital is the flagship of the facilities under the Hospitals Management Board. It is a multi-Specialist Hospital which offers specialized services in major areas which include: obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery, radiology, pediatrics, internal medicine, physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation, optical services, medical laboratory services, dentistry, HIV testing, counselling and treatment, TB/leprosy care and family planning services, among others. Our administration has carried out major works on the theatre complex, blood bank building, medical laboratory, trauma centre, hope clinic and the external wall of the hospital.
“This year, we have executed six major campaigns and capacity efforts to boost impact and efficiency. These are Maternal, Neonatal and Child Week; Immunisation Plus Days; Exclusive Breast Feeding Campaign; Polio Eradication Campaign; Net Hanging Campaign and Facility Level Training for the Activation of Basic Health Care Provision Fund in Osun.”
“The State of Osun Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (O’SACA) will soon start a project that will involve the introduction of incentives for pregnant mothers who attend ante-natal clinic and have HIV test result.
“By the time the 120-bed facility whose sod we are turning today is handed over, we should have upgraded the hospital to a 180-bed facility and expanded its overall efficiency.”
News
Land dispute: Akeredolu relaxes curfew on Ondo community
Three weeks after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed on Ago-Alaye community in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State following a bloody clash between Ikale/Araromi-Obu, the people have cried out to government over hardship being experienced by the people living in the area.
The Ikale Central Organisation (ICO) in a statement said its people who lived in the affected community could not go to farm or transact any activities since the imposition of the curfew by the state government since July 16 when the curfew was imposed.
A statement signed by Chairman and Secretary of ICO Bayo Ehinmosan and Akinyemi Aiyebiwo said the attendant hardships over the curfew had made living almost impossible for the Ikale residents.
They, however, lauded the governor for the setting up of the probe panel to look into the crisis.
The ICO pleaded with the governor to provide a level playing ground for them to appear before the panel by removing completely the curfew.
They said: “Members of the two communities are expected to step out before the Committee (Panel of Inquiry) to present their respective sides of the story to the Committee. “However, as things are now, only one side of the conflict, the side that initiated aggression is free to present her story.
“Up till today, and since the Executive Governor visited Ago- Alaye that community has remained under 24-hour curfew with the attendant hardships that have made living almost impossible for the Ikale residents.
“Many of our people have been forced to scatter in different locations while those remaining at Ago Alaye are under the siege of policemen who are enforcing the curfew under the pain of regular punishment and unending arrests and incarceration.
“On the other side, their aggressors in and from Araromi Obu have been living their normal lives and organising for the Committee set up by the Governor.
“We appeal to our Executive Governor to put an end to the curfew and the siege, so that the affected persons can resume their normal lives and be able to present their case to the Committee just like their aggressors.”
However, the state government announced the relaxation of the curfew from 24 to 12 hours and directed the detained persons unconnected to the crisis to be released forthwith.
Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo said that “the governor has directed that the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Ago Alaye community be relaxed forthwith.”
Ojogo said: “The new curfew regime will henceforth, be dusk to dawn; that is, twelve hours (from 6pm-6am) until further notice.
“The governor has similarly, directed the release of all those arrested and detained by the Police in the wake of the crisis. “This directive however, affects only those whose arrest have no direct bearing and connection with crimes associated with the violence which claimed lives and property.”
News
Bagudu: We’re developing 3,000 RUGA settlements
Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State says his administration has commenced the provision of social amenities to about 3,000 RUGA settlements across the state.
Bagudu disclosed this when he addressed State House correspondents in Abuja on yesterday.
He said the state government was providing schools, water, healthcare and veterinary services to uplift the quality of life of the herders as well as to check possible farmers/herdsmen conflicts in the state.
The governor described as unfortunate the controversy generated by the proposed implementation of the RUGA policy in some parts of the country.
According to him, RUGA is not a Fulani or Hausa word, explaining that it was an acronym given to Nigeria by its colonialists for Rural Grazing Area.
“We have since that time appreciated that there are users of land for economic activities that involve movement, it is better to help them.
“Since then, (the Fulani) stay in one place, provide water for them, veterinary services, schools and hospitals to better their lot – their children can attend school and benefit from government like other communities.
“If you go to any state with significant Fulani population, the places where Fulani live are largely called Ruga.
“Like in Kebbi, we have over 3,000 Rugas. They are very small settlements. I as the state governor, I am doing the bit that I can to provide water, schools, veterinary services, primary healthcare in those settlements.
“And the more you do that, the yield per animal increases, they live better life and you have less conflict within the state,’’ he maintained.
The governor dismissed the assertion that the RUGA policy was being forced on state governments by the Federal Government.
He added that the Federal Government did not request any state to provide land for the scheme.
“I am not aware of it. The Federal Government requested states that have Fulani settlements like Kebbi to indicate how much support they want so that we can have more hospitals, water supply, veterinary services and schools in those places.
“Like I have said, I have over 3,000 Ruga settlements in Kebbi State. So, the whole N12.2 billion that has been earmarked (by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the 2019 budget), if you give it to Kebbi State, we will use it for less than 1,000 RUGAs.
“So, I think it is a very commendable initiative and as part of our national food security initiative, national prosperity, we should support all economic initiatives.
“Once we achieve less movement, some of the conflicts causing behaviour will lessen and I think that is the big lesson,’’ he said.
He expressed belief that with the potentials at its disposal, Nigeria could become a great nation.
According to him, the country has depended so much on oil, adding that if Nigeria’s natural resources are well tapped, the country’s economy would be transformed to enviable stage.
“We have the wherewithal to be among the first five countries in the world in the production of many commodities; sugarcane, corn, soya beans, millet, so on and so forth; cassava, we are already number one in its production but we are still importing starch.
“However, if we just focus on these crops, Nigeria can achieve between $200-300 billion federal budget or even a trillion Naira GDP and that will create employment and prosperity and reduce conflicts as well as make Nigeria a great nation.
“So, why won’t we aim to be at that level?” he queried.
He, therefore, advised all his colleagues to key into the Buhari administration’s call for diversification to boost their internally generated revenue.
News
Borno gov approves grants for 10,319 workers, pensioners
Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday gave approval for the payment of 2018 outstanding leave grants to 9,898 workers and the payment of gratuities to families of 185 deceased pensioners and another compassionate intervention to families of 236 pensioners, who had also passed on.
The governor had last month approved payment of gratuities to 1,684 pensioners who retired from 2013 to date.
Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, who disclosed these in a statement issued yesterday, explained that in the latest approval, Governor Zulum had directed the head of service to work with the state’s Ministry of Finance to ensure that payments hit bank accounts of all beneficiaries within days.
Also in the governor’s approval, Gusau noted, was the payment of furniture allowance to two permanent secretaries, who were in office when the governor paid an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat in Maiduguri on May 31, 2019, which was 48 hours after his inauguration.
Governor Zulum had during his visit, trapped absentee permanent secretaries, directors and other categories of workers. He also caught many late comers. The governor promised sanctions for absentees and those who arrived late while promising a reward for the permanent secretaries and 96 workers he met on ground.
In fulfilment of his promise, Governor Zulum, added his spokesman, rewarded the permanent secretaries with speedy approval of their furniture allowances and gave order for early release of the 2019 leave grant to the 96 workers he found in their offices back in May. The same workers were also included for payment of the 2018 outstanding leave grants.
Gusau also said that Governor Zulum’s approval also included payment of temporary salaries and pensions to 56 workers and 51 pensioners, who were yet to fully comply with requirements to complete their biometric capturing to become permanently entitled to monthly salaries and pensions.
Trending
-
Politics23 hours ago
Buhari’ll be the last president of Nigeria if… – Adebanjo
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
10-year-old raped orphan gives birth
-
News23 hours ago
Ageing could be ‘curable,’ death ‘optional’, say genetic engineers
-
News23 hours ago
Police abort #Revolution protest, arrest campaigners
-
Politics24 hours ago
Senate: Lawan’s committees and latent misgivings
-
News23 hours ago
Graft: EFCC raids ex-Zamfara Gov Yari’s home
-
Business23 hours ago
Transactions: CBN releases guidelines to protect customers
-
News23 hours ago
Why I withdrew election petition against Buhari – PDM candidate