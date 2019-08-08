PDP suspends five LG chairmen, nine others in Kebbi

A civil society group, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), yesterday called for the investigation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over alleged collaboration with Amnesty International (AI) with the intention of destabilising the country.

The group equally called for the eviction of AI from Nigeria.

SHAC described NHRC as a puppet in the hands of Amnesty International in its well-orchestrated plot to destabilise the country.

The group therefore called on the Federal Government to investigate the NHRC and its leadership with a view to establishing the extent of its complicity in the destabilisation agenda that Amnesty International was running.

The group further noted that following the international non-governmental organisation’s recent alliance with the RevolutionNow group, several Nigerians had begun a seven-day protest to demand its (AI) eviction from the country.

According to the group, the London-based NGO had long-overstayed its welcome in the country, sponsoring different agenda to portray President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in a bad light in the international space.

It equally noted that rather than investigating the claim of Nigerians against AI, NHRC unsurprisingly jumped in defence of AI, a move which had become synonymous with the agency.

According to a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Ibrahim Abubakar, SHAC said the clearly compromised NHRC had derailed from its core mandate with a recent history of sympathising with terrorist organisations.

SHAC said: ”We realise that Amnesty International has been condemning the occupation of its offices by these CSOs that are resolute on saving Nigeria from its grip. It has been blowing hot about how it would not be intimidated, while also doing what it knows how to do best; lying that those protesting against its criminal activities in Nigeria are pro-government or are being sponsored to decry the crimes it is committing in Nigeria.

“Several ineffective groups have been conscripted to join Amnesty International’s lying train.

”The follow-follow syndrome of some compromised NGOs that have joined Amnesty International in echoing its lies appears understandable to some extent. Some of them are sub-contractors to Amnesty International in delivering projects and assignments aimed at destabilising Nigeria, some of the NGO’s staffers actually owned such groups.

“Others are participating in helping it to destabilise Nigeria because of the money they are getting from the same circuit of sponsors and financiers for which Amnesty International is running errands. Some others are doing what they do out of ignorance, these are those that have the ridiculous belief that anything foreign or international is naturally superior or better than the indigenous content.

”The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has been at a loss as to where it should place the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has abandoned its core mandates to run errand for Amnesty International. We understand that the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, through a statement he caused the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Lambert Oparah, to issue, was saying “nobody or institution has the right to oust any lawful organisation from exercising its freedom of association and expression in Nigeria without an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related