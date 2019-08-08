News
PDP suspends five LG chairmen, nine others in Kebbi
Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended five local government party chairmen and nine others for anti-party activities.
A statement issued by the state PDP Chairman, Mallam Haruna Saidu, yesterday and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said the party leadership had accused the suspended members of exposing the party’s secret and its leadership to public ridicule and disrepute.
He explained that the 14 PDP stalwarts had shown total disregard for the party’s constitution and its hierarchy.
Saidu also accused them of spreading lies and engaging in sustained campaign of calumny against leaders of the party to promote widespread disaffection among party members in the state.
He listed those affected as Nuhu Goma, PDP chairman Zuru LGA; Aminu Sawwa, Chairman Argungu LGA; Abubakar Kudu, chairman Maiyam LGA; Bello Bunza, chairman Bunza LGA and Bello Gulmare, the party chairman of Gwandu LGA.
“Others are Zonal Ex-Officio, Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo; Zonal Vice-Chairman, Kebbi Central, Alhaji Abubakar Basse; Muhammadu Ruwa, Zonal Vice-Chairman Kebbi North, Isiyaku Dauda and Udulu Manpower, the acting state Legal Adviser.
“Also suspended are Yalli Jega, Zonal Women Leader Kebbi Central; Isah Gwandu, Assistant Treasurer and Joshua Bamaiyi,” he said.
According to the state party chairman, the 14 party chieftains had been suspended for three months pending further investigation and subject to the approval of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).
News
Edo CP: We’ve sent kidnappers packing on Benin-Ore Expressway
Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, yesterday said that stringent measures have been taken by operatives of the state Police Command have forced the dare devil kidnappers to flee from Lagos-Benin-Ore Expressway. He pointed out that one major feat devised by the command in collaboration with other security agencies was the clearing-off of forests that before had served as hideout for criminal elements particular kidnappers, terrorising motorists and travellers along the expressway. Danmallam noted that the clearing of forest carried out within areas considered as hotspots along the expressway had helped tremendously to nip in the bud the worrisome problem of kidnapping and armed robbery operations by bandits before now on the vital route.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, hinted that other strategies put in place had also helped the force to contain the criminals. According to him, no kidnapping incident had occurred on the Benin- Ore Road since the forests were cleared, and that the police took the battle to the hoodlums since the popular highway was too strategic to allow criminals to operate. He said: “As Commissioner of Police in Edo State, I will not seat back and allow hoodlums to take over the Benin Highway. That is why we mobilised our men to go after them. We have followed and engaged them in shoot out and rescued several victims from them.
News
Osun governor appoints Omipidan CPS
Osun State Governor, Adeboyega Oyetola, has appointed Mr. Ismail Omipidan as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS). The new CPS, who will oversee the governor’s media matters as head of media team, replaced Mr. Adeniyi Adesina. Adeniyi resigned on mutual consent to take up professional responsibility at The Nation, from where he came on secondment.
A statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji on Tuesday, stated that the appointment would take effect from Monday, August 5. Until his appointment, Omipidan, 44, a native of Ila Orangun, was an Assistant Editor in-charge of Politics at The Sun Publishing Limited, Lagos. Omipidan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna. Drawing on about 20 years of journalism practice, right from his days in Kaduna Polytechnic, as Editor-in-Chief of a training Magazine, Kadascope, Omipidan, who is also an alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, had worked with The Comet, Weeekly Trust, The Week Magazine, The Guardian, The Spectator and The Punch, which was specifically for a four month internship. He joined The Sun as a pioneer staff in 2003, as Senior Correspondent, from where he rose through the ranks to the position of an Assistant Editor. Omipidan, an active member of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), was at various times acting Secretary, Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Borno State, Secretary, SWAN, Borno State, Chairman, Senate Press Corps, National Assembly, Abuja, Treasurer, NUJ, Kaduna State Council, Vice Chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council and acting chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council. The new CPS, who is a guest analyst on TVC’s Journalists Hangout, is married to Hajia Omolola Omipidan and the marriage is blessed with children.
News
Wike: No kidnapper, cultist’ll be spared
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that kidnappers and cultists across the state would not be spared as his administration and security operatives intensify efforts to make the state safer. He said that the government was working with security agencies to frontally go after kidnappers and cultists across the state, saying no kidnapper or cultist would be spared. Wike also stated that his administration has sent the names of all lecturers of the Rivers State University to the Department of State Services (DSS) for comprehensive profiling, warning that any lecturer linked to cultism would be sacked.
Wike, who issued the warning yesterday during a meeting with the leaders and elite of Choba community at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said that the state government would provide further logistics support to fight kidnapping and cultism in the state. He said: “We are going after all cultists and kidnappers in the state. We will not spare anyone.
“Security agencies are prepared to tackle these cultists and kidnappers. For us, we are releasing further logistics support to them. By the time this crackdown starts, we will not listen to any plea.” He said: “At the Rivers State University, we have sent out names of all the lecturers to the DSS for profiling.
Any lecturer who is linked to cultism will be sacked. “As a lecturer, you should not use your position to create crisis through cultism in the university.” Wike said anti-cultism law will be amended to demolish the building of anyone indicted in cultism, noting that such houses would not be restricted to kidnapping. He urged the elite of Choba community to work with his administration to promote peace in the area. Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura, urged community leaders to furnish the police and other security forces with information on those fomenting trouble in Choba.
Health
Healing powers of lemon
Citrus is a genus comprising some 16 species of trees. The more- well-known species are Lime, Lemon, Orange, Grape and Tangerine.
Lemon is called the tree of life because of its many medicinal properties. The leaf is rich in aromatic essence: limonene and linadol. The rind contains 0.5 per cent essential oil, which comprises limonene, coumarines and flavonoids. The juice contains Vitamin B1, B2, and C, flavonoids and organic acids.
A lot of research has been done on this plant. Its medicinal properties are scientifically proven and recognised.
This is one of the contributions modern science could make to help promote traditional medicine. Rather than dismiss the claims of traditional medicine, science should use its complex technical apparatus to clinically verify these claims.
Below are some of the medical uses of lemon.
Please note that whatever is said of Lemon here is also true of the other citrus species, though to a lesser degree.
LEAVES: Lemon leaf is sedative and antispasmodic. Those who suffer from insomnia, nervousness and palpitation should soak five to seven leaves of lemon in a teacup of hot water and allow it to infuse for 15 minutes. The dosage is one cup two times daily. Lemon leaf will serve as a good and better alternative toValium and other synthetic sedatives, which, by the way, have side effects. To get maximum result from Lemon leaf, take the preparation daily for at least one month. Do not expect that your insomnia or nervousness would disappear overnight.
For migraine headache and asthma, soak two handfuls (a handful is the amount of dried or fresh leaves you can hold within your fist) of fresh Lemon leaves in one bottle (beer bottle)of hot water. Allow it to infuse for 10 minutes. Drink two cups every night for two weeks. This preparation should be taken warm. This applies more particularly to asthma patients. Lemon leaf is also good for worms. For this, prepare as for migraine and asthma above. The dosage is three cups every night for one week.
FRUIT RIND: Lemon rind is good remedy for lack of appetite, indigestion, constipation and typhoid fever. Add the rind of 10 Lemon to four litres of water and bring to boil. Take a cup three times daily. Like the leaf, Lemon rind is a good worm expellant.
JUICE: Lemon juice is an excellent remedy for scurvy, a disease caused by lack of vitamin C. Vitamin C [ascorbic acid] is found in fruits and vegetables.
News
Insecurity: IGP to deploy special squad in South-West states
Worried by incessant kidnappings cases in the six South- West states, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Muhammed yesterday unfolded arrangements to deploy special Anti-Kidnapping Special Squad to the region to rid of bandits and genral insecurity which had assumed frightening dimension. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police in-Charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, while on a courtesy visit to Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Akure, the State Capital said the squad members were currently undergoing training in Abuja and would soon be dispatched to Ondo and other South-West states to curb crimes.
The DIG commiserated with the state government over the killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs. Funke Olakunori, saying the Nigerian police were keen on making the country safe for every Nigerian. He said: “I am sent by the Inspector General of Police not only to Ondo State but to other south west states to see the security architecture on ground and as well as to see how to redesign the security apparatus “I decided to start with Ondo before I go to Ekiti and Osun because Ondo being one of the focus states of recent, I believe we need to sit down with my officers here and see how we can merge ahead.
“I want to let you know that the Inspector of General of Police is mindful of what has been happening particularly along the road as well as some of these miscreants disturbing the peace of the people. “I also want you know that security is one of the first pillar of any government in doing any service to the people. If security is not provided, there won’t be peace in that area and the governor too will find it difficult to operate. “We are aware of our responsibility. The Inspector General has put in place a very strong team that are on training now and in the next two weeks, they will be out and Ondo and other south west states have been the place of focus
“We are deploying them here to take charge of security and to work with our men on ground. I can assure you that the place will definitely have a change because when the membere of the Special Squad are around. I want to assure you that peace will reign again in Ondo state and other south west states.” Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, who responded on behalf of Akeredolu said he was worried on the recent insecurity in the State and other South West States, saying the state was not known to be a dumping ground for crime.
News
RevolutionNow: Group calls for investigation of NHRC, eviction of AI
A civil society group, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), yesterday called for the investigation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over alleged collaboration with Amnesty International (AI) with the intention of destabilising the country.
The group equally called for the eviction of AI from Nigeria.
SHAC described NHRC as a puppet in the hands of Amnesty International in its well-orchestrated plot to destabilise the country.
The group therefore called on the Federal Government to investigate the NHRC and its leadership with a view to establishing the extent of its complicity in the destabilisation agenda that Amnesty International was running.
The group further noted that following the international non-governmental organisation’s recent alliance with the RevolutionNow group, several Nigerians had begun a seven-day protest to demand its (AI) eviction from the country.
According to the group, the London-based NGO had long-overstayed its welcome in the country, sponsoring different agenda to portray President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in a bad light in the international space.
It equally noted that rather than investigating the claim of Nigerians against AI, NHRC unsurprisingly jumped in defence of AI, a move which had become synonymous with the agency.
According to a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Ibrahim Abubakar, SHAC said the clearly compromised NHRC had derailed from its core mandate with a recent history of sympathising with terrorist organisations.
SHAC said: ”We realise that Amnesty International has been condemning the occupation of its offices by these CSOs that are resolute on saving Nigeria from its grip. It has been blowing hot about how it would not be intimidated, while also doing what it knows how to do best; lying that those protesting against its criminal activities in Nigeria are pro-government or are being sponsored to decry the crimes it is committing in Nigeria.
“Several ineffective groups have been conscripted to join Amnesty International’s lying train.
”The follow-follow syndrome of some compromised NGOs that have joined Amnesty International in echoing its lies appears understandable to some extent. Some of them are sub-contractors to Amnesty International in delivering projects and assignments aimed at destabilising Nigeria, some of the NGO’s staffers actually owned such groups.
“Others are participating in helping it to destabilise Nigeria because of the money they are getting from the same circuit of sponsors and financiers for which Amnesty International is running errands. Some others are doing what they do out of ignorance, these are those that have the ridiculous belief that anything foreign or international is naturally superior or better than the indigenous content.
”The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has been at a loss as to where it should place the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has abandoned its core mandates to run errand for Amnesty International. We understand that the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, through a statement he caused the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Lambert Oparah, to issue, was saying “nobody or institution has the right to oust any lawful organisation from exercising its freedom of association and expression in Nigeria without an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.”
News
NLC demands immediate release of Sowore, other protesters
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded the immediate release of the organiser of #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and other protesters who were arrested on Monday in different states for taking to the streets.
In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, NLC General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, said the attack and arrest of protesters was a violation of fundamental human rights as contained in the Nigerian constitution.
Ozo-Eson, who said the constitution does not empower soldiers to attack peaceful protesters as they have no role whatsoever in the management of civil protests, called on the Federal Government to them to order.
According to him, Sowore and the #RevolutionNow protesters were not in any way threat to the country, but concerned Nigerians who took the bold steps on behalf of other Nigerians to demand for good governance from a democratically elected government.
He said: “It is with deep consternation that we view the attacks and arrests of peaceful protesters in some parts of the country by security agencies and military personnel on Monday during a protest by some Nigerians in Lagos, Osogbo, Ibadan, Abuja and other cities.
“There is nowhere in our constitution or laws that the security agencies are empowered to so brazenly attack peaceful protests and hound its organisers into detention as the right to peaceful protests, assembly and association is fully guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under sections 39 and 40.
“We view the violent attack on the peaceful protesters by security forces as a total violation of the fundamental rights of not just the protesters but all Nigerian citizens as guaranteed by the constitution as well as various reported judgements of our courts.
“Besides, peaceful protests against bad governance or perceived anti-people government policies are one of the critical fundamental rights that expand the entrenchment and growth of democracy and our security agencies must not be allowed to continue to portray themselves as anti-democracy forces as the Monday attacks so clearly demonstrated.
“We also view the midnight arrest of one of the organisers of the protests, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as an affront on his fundamental rights as well as our collective rights to freedom of expression and association as enshrined in all the international and national instruments that strengthens democracy.
“His continued detention by the DSS lacks any justification as his actions were not in any way threats to neither the sovereignty of Nigeria nor the democratically constituted government of Nigeria. He was just one out of several Nigerians demanding for good governance being the minimum demand citizens can make from a government they democratically elected. Sowore and other protesters were not carrying arms against the state and we therefore demand their immediate release unconditionally.”
News
Appeal Court sacks Buhari’s minister, Nwajiuba
…as Reps direct issuance of certificate of returns to Okafor
The Court of Appeal, Abuja division yesterday sacked one of the ministers newly appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Emeka Nwajiuba as member representing Ehimembano/Ihiteuboma/Obowo Federal constituency of Imo state in the House of Representatives.
The court consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificate of return to Chike Okafor.
In a unanimous judgment, the appellant court set aside the April 29 order made by Justice Bello Kawu of an FCT High Court, Kubwa.
The court had directed INEC to issue a certificate of return to Emeka Nwajiuba as a member representing the federal constituency.
But a three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Adamu Jauro, equally set aside the May 10 ruling of the trial court that it was functus officio to set aside his order of 29th April, 2019 and the entire proceedings in suit No. FCT/HC/CV/423/2018.
The court accordingly allowed the appeals filed by Okafor and the APC for being meritorious.
Okafor and his political party had, in separate appeals, challenged the decision of the trial court which had barred INEC from accepting or listing the candidate of the APC in the rescheduled National Assembly election.
The Court of Appeal had, also, in an earlier ruling, dismissed a notice of preliminary objection raised against the appeals by Nwajuba, insisting to hear the appeals on merit.
In the first judgment which was on Okafor’s appeal, Justice Jauro held that “in the final analysis, I find that the lower court has jurisdiction to have revisited its ruling which bordered on the fundamental rights of the appellant.
“Consequently, the appeal is meritorious and is hereby allowed only on reliefs one and two.”
The court, on the appeal filed by the APC, held that “the appeal is meritorious and is hereby allowed on relief one.
“Consequently, the order of trial court on April 29 is hereby set aside.”
Okafor had, through his counsel, Solomon Umoh,SAN, urged the Court of Appeal to nullify the decision of the trial court on the grounds that it erred in law in holding that he was functus officio to set aside his order of April 29 and the entire proceedings in suit No. FCT/HC/CV/423/2018.
Umoh submitted that the decision of April 29, and the entire proceedings in the suit, is a nulity as it was made without jurisdiction, adding that a court can never be functus officio to set aside or revisit its null orders.
The appellant contended that the refusal to set aside his orders of April 29 as well as the entire proceedings in the suit has occasioned a miscarriage of justice.
Umoh further told the court that he was never made a party to the suit and Mrs. Chioma Uzoma who originated the suit knew that he and not Emeka Nwajiuba (3rd respondent) was the candidate of the APC for the Federal constituency seat.
He submitted that the order made by the judge on April 29 was against the appellant, who was not a party before the court.
The orders made by the court on April 29 were made without jurisdiction as they were made well outside the 180 days permitted by the 4th alteration to the 1999 constitution for the trial court to conclude pre-election matters.
The orders were made after the election at a time Nwajiuba, who is now the beneficiary had filed an election petition at the National Assembly Election Tribunal in Owerri, challenging the return of the appellant.
The court held that the orders of the lower court were completely at variance with its ruling of April 29.
News
Umahi swears in 23 commissioners
Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi yesterday swore-in 23 Commissioners that would assist him to pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years.
Some of the Commissioners who served in his first administration were Chief Ken Uhuo Commissioner for Information and State Orientation who replaced Senator Emmanuel Onwe who opted out of the second term administration of the governor, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike
Commissioner for Health, Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze Commissioner for Infrastructural Development and Concession who was Commissioner for Works and Transport in Umahi’s first term, Mrs. Rebecca Ogbuewu who retained her position as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Chief Ogodoali Nome and Chief Uchenna Orji who retained
their positions as Commissioners for Agriculture and Human Capital Development respectively, Engr. Ogbannaya Obasi Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. Emmanuel Nwobo Commissioner for Special Projects and Chief Charles Akpuenika Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports.
Others were Chief Emmanuel Uguru Commissioner for Environment, Stanley Okoro Emegha Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Elizabeth Ogbaga Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Chief Donatus Njoku Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Comrade Jonah Egba Commissioner for Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Sunday Nwangele
Commissioner for Grants and Donor, Dr. Stephen Odo, Barrister Joseph Ekumankama Commissioner for Investment and Abuja Liaison, Engr. Ogbonnaya Uche Ude Commissioner for Power, Chief Sunday Inyima Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Uche Okah Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs. Chinwe Okah for Budget and Planning, Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Samuel Okoronkwo Commissioner for Local Government and Chief Ukie Ezeali Commissioner for ProjectMonitoring.
Umahi said he created a new Ministry; Infrastructural Development for Concession because of number of projects he would embark upon in his second tenure such as the dualizationn of Abakaliki/Afikpo highway, Dualization of Abakaliki/Enugu highway and many overhead bridges. He said these projects would be handled by the new ministry.
News
Ihedioha swears in commissioners
…to rebuild Imo, appeals for patience
Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has charged the newly sworn in commissioners in the state to immediately hit the ground running, urging them to shun corrupt practice and partner with him to realize his campaign promises to the people.
The governor, who gave this charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the commissioners held at the Ahiajoku Convention Centre, Owerri yesterday, also admonished them to be committed team players, patriotic and selfless in the discharge of their duties.
He disclosed that he has set up a governance delivery unit, which will set key performance indicators that will periodically measure and guide them.
Ihedioha, who decried high level of infrastructural decay and evidence of maladministration inherited by his administration, appealed for continued patience, prayers and support of citizens, stressing that his administration was poised to “addressing these misnomers.”
He went on: “I charge you to key into our programmes as detailed, in not just our campaign manifesto but also our agenda as set by our transition technical committee as well as our pronouncements and actions since assuming office. I thus urge you to hit the ground running.
“You have therefore come on board to enrich the content of the ‘rebuilders’, as we march to an assured success”, adding that his administration is in a hurry to fix the state, stressing that he expects them to live up to the expectation.”
However, the newly sworn in commissioners and their portfolios included Prof. Uche Uwaleke (Finance), Dr. Vin Udokwu (Health), Hon. Chuma Nnaji (Public Utilities), Mr. Meekam Mgbenwelu (Technology Development), Sir Bon Unachukwu (Lands, Survey and Physical Planning), Tony Okere (Environment) and Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme (Works).
Others were Chief Emma Nworgu (Agriculture and Natural Resources), Mr. John Okeahialam (Commerce, Industry and Entrepreneurship), Chief Mrs. Nkeiru Ibekwe (Gender and Vulnerable Groups Affairs), Reginald Ihebuzor (Budget and Economic Planning), Mr. Chijioke Nzekwe (Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture), Mr. Sly Enwerem (Transport), Mr. Okey Umez-Eronini (Youth and Social Development), Mr. Nicholas Anayo (Housing) and Barr. Felix Ebiliekwe (Information and Orientation).
Also, inaugurated at the event were Chima Nwanna, (Deputy Chief of Staff, to the Governor), Hon Oliver Enwerenem, Special Adviser (Technical and Vocational Education) and Dr. Mrs. Uche Muoneke Special Adviser (Project Monitoring and Evaluation).
