Peak Invitational win important for our confidence – Nwora

…as NBBF banks on FG’s support

D

’Tigers head coach, Alex Nwora, has said the 89-86 points Peak Invitational victory on Sunday against Montenegro could never have come at a better time for the team.

Nwora who led the team to their first ever Peak Invitational title in Yangzhou which heralds the FIBA Men’s World Cup on Saturday, August 31, said ending their preparation for the World Cup with the victory was very important for the team’s confidence.

“Getting the win against Montenegro who on paper are way above Nigeria is a good step in the right direction. It shows that weeks of training have continued to yield the desired results for us as a team,” the coach said.

The experienced coach who will be making his World Cup debut alongside all the players left in camp believed that the team has continued to improve which may have caught the attention of their Broup B opponents.

Meanwhile, with less than six days to the FIBA Men’s World Cup in China, the Nigeria Basketball Federation is optimistic about government support for the D’Tigers team already in China.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja after the presentation of the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket trophy to the newly appointed Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, the NBBF President Musa Kida said the boys are focused on the task ahead.

“The fact that the men have already gone to China is a very good sign that they are now confident just like I am confident as the NBBF President that we are going to get some help from government.”

Like this: Like Loading...