Pension: Paramilitary gulps N8.64bn under defined benefit

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over many tank farms and loading terminals belonging to some independent marketers and importers of petroleum products in Nigeria due to inability to pay the debts they owe banks. Chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, speaks on these crises and other burning issues in the downstream subsector of the petroleum industry, in this interview with Adeola Yusuf. Excerpts:

In other countries we see fuel retail outlets owned and operated by international oil companies such as Shell, Chevron and ExxonMobil, among others, why is it not the same here in Nigeria? Don’t you think it’s time the Federal Government compelled them to do so?

Most governments across the globe promote free market enterprise. People and businesses invest in different sectors out of their free will based on opportunities there. You cannot coerce people or institutions to invest in an industry when the environment is not conducive or acceptable to them.

Some Nigerians and organisations have expressed concerns about the huge amount of money being spent on fuel subsidy, what will be your advice to the government if asked to do so?

Government should put a robust plan in place to wind down their involvement in fuel importation by liberalizing and deregulating petrol. This would channel very scarce resources used in its importation to other sectors of the economy in dire need of attention, for example, Education, Health, Security, among others for true benefit of the citizenry.

What is the state of the debt owed oil marketers by the Federal Government?

Kudos to this government as two thirds of marketers’ debts, which are largely legacy debts inherited by the present government in 2015 have settled them. The instrument used for payment is promissory notes, which can be discounted for cash.

Banks, we learnt, have been directed to waive the interest that accrued on the N800 billion owed marketers, will that make marketers commence importation of fuel?

Marketers cannot compete because the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is capable of accessing forex for product importation at a rate others cannot. They, alone, can take the shock of product cost landing at above pump price and every other person buys from them. It is currently not a level-playing field at all.

Over the years, the Federal Government had been advised severally to deregulate the fuel marketing arm of the oil industry, but the government is not excited to implement it because it will make the citizens to unnecessarily pay more for fuel. What do you think can be done to deregulate the sector and still keep the price of fuel (PMS) at a reasonable level?

Pump price of petrol is cheapest in Nigeria than all our neighbouring countries. This is mainly the case due to the subsidization of the product. Unfortunately we have porous land/sea borders and these fuels find their way to other countries where they do not subsidize fuel. So technically, Nigeria is subsidizing fuel for other countries and making some black marketers super rich. Government can plan deregulation in phases and put palliative measures in place to cushion any sharp or adverse effect of the process.

The major oil marketing companies have not been increasing their retail outlets in the past few years, what’s responsible for this action? Is it a collective decision by the umbrella body – MOMAN?

Personally, the downstream is not very attractive, as a lot of companies today are trying to stay afloat or survive due to the very thin margin on petrol because it is a regulated product. A lot of fuel terminals are under AMCON’s management, as they could not meet their financial obligations to banks, among others. The margins have not been reviewed since 2016 and for many years before then, it’s been the same. The subsidy payment came as a relief, but some companies had passed redemption even with the inflow and suffered the inevitable. Necessity is the mother of invention, as a lot of marketers have divested or reengineered just to remain relevant. This is the same reason why most international oil companies (IOCs) have divested from Nigeria and even people who took them over have in some cases also moved on to other more profitable ventures.

Normally, when the price of crude oil is low, the price of petroleum products should be low. Why doesn’t that apply in Nigeria?

The government is already bleeding as a result of cushioning the price of the product, as the landing price of petrol is more than the pump price. So naturally when price is low, it may at best be at breakeven point with pump price. At least, government will have some relief at those seasons.

The downstream subsector has not been attracting foreign and local investors, what’s the cause?

The answer to this question is not farfetched. With the right environment such as free enterprise and a level playing field, investors will be encouraged and participate in building capacity and infrastructure, as they will be guaranteed of a reasonable return for their investment. If this isn’t the case, as we are now currently experiencing in our polity, even the existing players will pack their bags to leave.

MOMAN is recognised as a cardinal and reputable organisation, why isn’t it helping the government to find solution to the downstream problems?

MOMAN is an association made up of member companies driven by their core values, which is primarily to provide energy solutions to Nigerians at a reasonable return. However, we also share a mandate to ensure there is fluidity in Federal Government’s plan in reaching policy solutions. Unfortunately what we find is successive governments using fuel/PMS as a political commodity and trying to solve our problems of deregulation politically as opposed to using economical approach to resolving it.

Having headed both multinational and local oil firms, what are the things that we are not doing properly or we should do differently as a country to put the downstream on a strong footing?

First and foremost as a nation, we should formulate proper policies that will entrench fair play and promote free market enterprise. One of the key reasons for this, fundamentally, is it will attract a lot of both local and foreign investment. On the area of Safety, Corporate Governance, Operational Efficiency etc, the world now is a global village and a lot of best practices are easier shared across companies and industries more now than never before.

Should the Federal Government sell Nigeria’s refineries to private investors?

It is a general rule and very popular school of thought, which says government are not very efficient in running state corporations due to the usual inherent bureaucracies and usual inherent corruption that we tend to find prevalent. Having said this, government may encourage private partnerships to run and oversee the refineries by putting proper policies and plan in place for its workability.

How should government go about it?

Partner with the right team to gradually see government’s involvement in running the refineries diminish. Right policy framework that will ensure the new managers enjoy tax exemption and other incentives before the refineries become fully operational and viable again.

Does the nation stand to benefit from selling off these refineries?

Yes to the extent that they will be more efficient and produce more molecules for the Nigerian populace. Hopefully this will put less and less pressure on the need to import refined products and also reduce the pressure on our foreign exchange reserves.

There is agitation that there will be job loss if the refineries are sold. Will this not be counter-productive?

Yes and no. Yes in the sense that some of the existing jobs on the refining line currently out dated will be replaced by more modern machinery with less human intervention, but overall the economy will likely see a boom and will be freed up. This has a ripple effect of generating a robust growth and earnings potential that will exponentially create more jobs and income for Nigerians.

Will selling the refineries now not have negative impact on price of refined products for Nigerians?

From our experience the impact of our refined product is largely minimal overall, as we import close to 70 – 80 per cent of our premium motor spirit (PMS) or petrol consumption from foreign refineries. So, by government finding right partners and moving away from directly managing the refineries to a more efficient manager will see government concentrate on other social- economic role beneficial to all as opposed to a purely business-driven venture approach needed to run modern refineries properly.

How is 11Plc faring in the industry? Have you resolved your case with Ascon Oil on the Mobile retail outlet at Gbagada?

We are trying to compete favorably and face all of the challenges being faced by all the local players. Our edge, however, is staying within the ambit of the law and doing those things we are known for flawlessly. For the Mobil Gbagada service station, the case is still in the courts.

We gathered that 11plc sacked some workers due to inability to pay while some workers are still working as casuals; can you throw more light on these issues?

There isn’t any iota of truth in this story. Members of staff who leave are those who attained the retirement age or choose to leave based on pursuing other passions or dreams. At 11PLC, we pride ourselves as a company that develops our manpower, as we see our people as our strongest asset and like I said, the management and staff of 11PLC always stay within the ambit of the law of the land.

Last year, MOMAN engaged with some stakeholders on the need to clear the Apapa gridlock. What is your assessment of the situation?

If you look at the bridges today, you will see that most of the trucks that are on those queues are trucks for dry goods. Hardly will you see any tanker that is parked indiscriminately in Apapa. To that extent, I think we have worked hard to make sure that MOMAN members and other companies that are coming to lift from our facilities have places where they can park their trucks without being a distraction. However, the overall problem of Apapa still remains. On our own side, in our own industry, a good percentage of the imports into Nigeria come in through the Apapa ports. So that is a problem, although it has been decentralised to a certain extent so people also go to places such as Calabar and Warri to lift products.

But the vast majority comes into Apapa. So that is one problem. Secondly, the major ports here, Tin Can and Apapa ports are still here. So most of the dry goods that are imported into the country again, are coming in through the same ports that were built several years ago, despite an increase in volume. So, I would say the major problem is really lack of investment. If the country has invested in more ports’ receipt facilities, infrastructure in this area in different parts of the country then, we would not really have this problem. Until that fundamental problem is addressed, we are going to continue to see this kind of problem intermittently. In addition, the roads are bad, not only in coming into Apapa but all over the place and that has also compounded the issue.

For me, you have to decentralize this place. l do not think any new tank farm should be allowed here. We already have enough. They should take them to other places. And then if the roads are also fixed, that will improve. We have a big truck pack. Most of our MOMAN members have truck parks and we are able to park our trucks. But I think it’s something that needs to be done for not only the petrol tankers or trucks coming into Apapa.

How come most of the multinationals have left with the exception of Total? How was Total able to do this?

Well, what I would say clearly is that the downstream in Nigeria is not healthy. As you know, we operate on a fixed margin. The last time any review was done on our margins was in 2016. Inflation continues to rise, workers continue to demand a higher salary as well as an increase in all the inputs. If you want to build a mega station now, the cost is probably two or three times over what it would have cost a few years back and yet our margins remain the same. Today, NNPC is the sole importer of fuel; so all of us have to go cap in hand to NNPC to beg for allocation. So with all the stress and combination of things, regulations are not applied to all. In some cases, you will find this regulation will be applied here, for another person the same will not be applied.

So those kinds of differential ways of doing things and then, when you add to all these multiple taxations, every local government, every environmental agency, three different agencies can come requesting for the same things and charging you huge amounts of money, all coming from a fixed petrol price on a fixed margin. With that, it doesn’t take rocket science to know that things will be bad. And that’s why I think people have left. For TOTAL, I think the only reason why they are still here, I can’t speak for them, but I believe Africa is a corner piece of their own strategy. So they have been expanding significantly in Africa and maybe that is why they feel it’s important to remain in a large economy like Nigeria. But for other people, that made a business decision that this is not a sustainable economic environment that can keep their companies going and they have decided to vote with their feet.

What solutions will you proffer to these problems you mentioned?

Well, we are in a competitive industry. We believe in competition. We believe that when you allow players in the industry a free hand to go into the market and to compete effectively, it brings out the best in them and the investment that is lacking. You can see the trucks on the road, most of the trucks you see on the road are not good, many of our stations you see are not what you call state-of-the-art stations. If you go abroad, you can see much better service stations. Many of our facilities are old and getting older. We believe that the government needs to free up the industry just like it has done in so many other industries and we have seen the massive development there. I believe that we should deregulate the industry. Deregulation doesn’t mean there will be a lack of regulation. The regulation will still be there but the government will concentrate on setting standards and making sure that everybody is playing according to the rules, and that people are not creating monopolies in terms of oppressing people.

Today, even though the margins have not been touched for quite some time, they are fixed and they are known. At least you know what you are dealing with. In a deregulated environment you may not know what those margins are. In fact, your margins could go negative if possible but at the end of the day what that means is that, those who are not running the business efficiently would die and the strong will survive or there’ll be consolidation in the industry, which is part of what you see happening in the banking sector because the competition is stiff. People have to consolidate.

With all the benefits you outlined, why do you think the government is yet to sign up on deregulation?

It is from a political standpoint and it is always going to be a challenging thing. Unfortunately the longer you wait, the more difficult it is going to become. It is not going to run away. You really have to take the bull by the horns because what we keep on doing is that, when there is an attempt to deregulate and there is a lot of pushback, eventually when the government has to take a step backward what they end up doing ultimately is just to increase the price. Deregulation is not about just increasing prices periodically. What usually happens is that when the pressure on government finances becomes so much, they have no choice and they will say we want to deregulate and immediately they say that there’s outrage, people in different places carry placards, strikes and all that.

