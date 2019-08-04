Body & Soul
Perfect makeup for oily face
Just because you’ve got oily skin doesn’t mean makeup isn’t for you! Fortunately with advent of new technology, we have makeup for oily skin that helps not only to prevent the shine but also helps in controlling oil and make your makeup last practically the whole day.
Follow these tips if you have oily skin for that perfect makeup that stays a whole day without creasing:
1. Always prime your skin before applying makeup: When you have an oily complexion, using a makeup primer helps everything stay put. It acts as a protective layer between the cosmetics and your skin preventing the makeup from clogging the pores.
2. Foundation: The easiest way to tackle these problems is to use a powder based foundation. This fights off shine and also doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. While looking for a foundation, look for words like non comedogenic and mattifying.
3. Face Powder: If you have oily skin, a face or loose powder is your best friend. It helps in getting rid of the shine and sets your foundation to help to last longer.
4. Apply minimum layers of makeup: Try and apply minimum layers on your face. Oily skin is not at all an ideal base to wear makeup.
5. Always carry blotting paper: Another key item you need to have with you is blotting paper. They should be your best friend, next to your primer. The key to using blotting paper is to dab the face and not wipe.
Stop looking at me!
Jay tossed and turned on his bed. Try as he could, sleep eluded him. He remembered that one could count himself to sleep but there was no star to be counted and the ceiling was one white slab that covered the huge room.
He picked his phone and went to his Whatsapp home page. That proved to be his undoing. He hadn’t checked his wife’s Display Picture in days. The picture he saw there sent warm blood down to his mojo. He hadn’t seen it before. Adele was dressed in a snow white chiffon top over a short, fitted yellow skirt. The smile on her nude face was alluring. He swallowed spittle a number of times. He frowned. That picture was obviously taken by another person. Whoever took that picture was would be the person being bestowed with that angelic smile. Jay swallowed spittle again. How he wished the smile was for him! He zoomed the picture and felt that thingy thing he used to feel at the early stage of their marriage, before the children started coming. His heart became heavy. For he knew that part of his life was lost forever. But not the feeling! He needed a supple body right now. He knew he shouldn’t even be thinking of such a thing right now but then, a provoked mojo has no conscience.
His phone rang. He turned and picked it. It was Blossom, Tyrone’s wife and Adele’s bestie. His heart missed a beat. Had Adele confided in her? He left the phone to ring out. It started ringing almost immediately again and he picked the phone to switch it off but mistakingly touched the answer button. That left him with no choice.
“Hello,” he croaked into the phone.
“Good evening Jay,” Blossom cried into his ears.
He sat up immediately.
“What’s the matter? Why are you calling at this time of the night?” He asked, glancing at the wall clock. It was almost 1am.
“Tyrone has not been home in five days. His phone has not gone through in the last six hours,” she cried.
“Did you people quarrel?” He asked.
“No…not really…it wasn’t really a quarrel. It was a minor misunderstanding and he left home and wouldn’t answer my calls,” she said.
“Go to sleep. I’ll call him and talk with him,” he told her.
“I said his phone is not going through. It was ringing and he wasn’t answering but now, it’s switched off. Even the text message sent over two hours ago has not delivered,” she wailed.
“The text message will obviously not deliver if the phone is switched off. Go to bed. We’ll talk in the morning,” he told her.
“Thanks dear. How’s Adele? I’ve called her twice and she didn’t answer,” she said.
“She’s fine. She’s asleep,” he said.
They spoke some more and ended the call.
Phew! It was obvious Adele had not told her about their quarrel. Knowing her very well, she would keep everything under wraps for a very long time. That suited him very much though. He had enough time to settle with her.
Getting Adele to forgive him now would be more difficult. But he would have to bring down Debola’s temper first.
Hmmmmmmmm! More problems each day. He remembered one novel he read as a kid: ‘One Week, One Trouble’ by Anezi Okoro! He smiled. He could still remember that book he read more than thirty years ago! His mind went back to his immediate problem and he frowned.
His phone rang again. Debola!Think of the devil and she calls!
“What did you think you would achieve by lying to my mother? You think you’re smart? Look, I’ll deal with you. I treated you like a human being but you’re proving not to be one. If you think I’m going to get rid of what you deposited inside me, then you’re the greatest fool around. Expect me in your house at dawn. Your wife will hear about our little secret,” she said immediately he answered the call.
She didn’t shout. She spoke quietly. She didn’t want to be overheard. Jay knew why; she didn’t want her mother to hear what she was saying.
“Look Debola, your mother doesn’t like me. She didn’t pretend about it. Why are you forcing yourself on me? It’s obvious your mother doesn’t want me around you,” he said.
“You deceived her. You told her you didn’t have a job. What mother would encourage her daughter to get married to a jobless man?” She said, her voice a pitch higher.
“So it’s an offence to be out of job? If your people are looking for a money bag, then forget it. I’m not one,” he told her.
“You definitely ain’t one,” she responded.
“So what do you want from me?” he asked.
“The only thing I want is that you come and see my mother again and tell her the truth. She’s angry with me,” she said.
“Which truth are you expecting from me? How could you tell her I’m your husband? Did I propose marriage to you?” He asked.
“Did you seek my consent before taking advantage of me? What you did was reprehensible,” she said.
“You weren’t in control of your senses when it happened. You said so yourself. How do know you weren’t the one that forced me to do it? It wasn’t the first. You always called me each time you needed me. So why would I refuse you when you wanted it? Remember at that period, I was expected to do everything possible to aid your healing. In fact, you forced me to do it. I didn’t want to touch you, bearing in mind what you went through. Who knows what they did to you where you claimed to have been?” Jay said.
He was surprised at himself. He never thought of what he just said. How the deuce did that get into his thoughts? Well, he didn’t think of that. But if it would get him out of his present predicament, he’d stick to it.
Debola was shocked to her marrow. Her voice betrayed her.
“Jay! How could you conceive such? You know it’s a lie. I didn’t force you and I didn’t ask for it and you know it!” She shouted.
“You were not exactly with your senses then Debola. The records are there in your file in the hospital. Remember, the police is aware of your state of mind at that period. You can’t force anything on me,” he said.
“Jay, you’ll regret any lie you hang on me. I’ll make sure you do,” she snarled.
Jay could hear a voice in the background. He was sure it would be her mother. Her raised voice could have drawn her attention. The phone went dead. He dropped it. Phew!
If he would get out of this problem, he had to stick to this story.
The only two people he had to worry about were the pastor and his DPO friend. They would give him hell if they got to know what transpired when he was supposed to be nursing Debola back to good health. Although Debola was said not to be in full control of her mind when he took advantage of her, it would be his word against hers. But then, if they got to know that Debola drugged him in his own house and locked his wife out of his house in her bid to install herself in his life and house, they would see him as a victim in this case. His new claim that she forced him to lay her would be believable. He would claim she threatened to do him bodily harm if he didn’t do her bidding. She had attempted to do him harm before, she could do it again. They told him to nurse her back to sanity; he did everything he could to achieve that. He shuddered.
How could Debola expect him to start thinking about marriage at this age?
It was time to defect, he told himself. After all the major news in Nigeria right now is defection. Notable Nigerian politicians are defecting from left to right and right to left. Beginning another round of recycling. He remembered that one of the military rulers-turned-politician once advocated ‘a little to the right, a little to the left’. He laughed. All the politicians were making clean turns to either the left or the right…not exactly though. The ‘Reformers’ hadn’t made a clean break to either left or right! He laughed. Politics in Nigeria had always been magic -the more you look, the less you see. He smiled and turned on his television. It was past 3am. He switched it off. If he would sleep, he needed to do away with every distraction, if possible.
His phone beeped; a message. It was from Adele. He was excited. He shouldn’t have checked it though.
“If my arrival doesn’t make you happy, your departure won’t make me sad. You can’t be CEO of your own life and be MD of mine. If you can’t stand me, then stop standing next to me. If you can’t see anything good in me, then stop looking at me!” That was Adele’s message to him.
Jay sat up in bed. What! Suddenly, his head throbbed…
*******
Bolan cuddled Adele. He was seated on the hospital bed. The migraine he felt the past few hours had subsided but his heart ached. If he laid his hands on Jay that very moment, he’d strangle him. Gawd! Could a man be so heartless!
At dawn, he would take her to see his doctor, then take her to his house. Henceforth, he would not allow her out of his sight again.
As he stepped into the hospital few hours ago, Adele’s phone, which was in his pocket rang. He wondered who would be calling her at that ungodly hour. He decided to answer the call. It turned out it was Adele using somebody’s phone. He almost screamed for joy. She confirmed she was in the annex of the hospital…
He kissed her forehead again and again and murmured sweet nothing into her ears.
His eyes met the young man’s own and they both smiled
The story told by the Patrick, for that was the young man’s name, made him happy. If Adele could do that for a complete stranger, she must be an angel…
######
Let’s continue this journey on Sunday!
$$$#####$
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
Senator Ita Giwa celebrates new couple Ian, Gladys Brown
W
hen Senator Florence Ita-Giwa is referred to as a highly influential woman, only cynics would dispute it because the indications are so clear that Mama Bakassi as the amiable woman is fondly called is indeed influential in the every sense of it. Ita- Giwa’s influence cuts across all the strata of the society. As a politician, having served at both the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly as well as top aide to two different Presidents, she can only be grouped alongside heavy weights in the political arena.
The woman also has her hands in charity, business, and activism while her influence on the social radar cannot also be under-estimated as only few can match what she would any day pull as far as the social scene is concerned.
In her usual way of going out of her way to impact the lives of others positively, Mama Bakassi was at the receiving end of applause when she decided to celebrate one of the newest couples in town, Ian and Gladys Brown, recently. Edo-State born society face, Gladys, who takes delight in having Ita-Giwa as a mentor, some weeks back walked the aisle with her White hubby, Ian Brown and they are billed to relocate outside the country anytime soon. As a way of showing love, Ita-Giwa hosted the couple to a lavish reception at her Victoria Island situated upscale hangout, Echoes of Calabar. The reception, a gathering of top society faces will no doubt linger in the minds of those who were privileged to be there as well as the couple as the event was nothing short of a glorious outing.
Also, amiable Mama Bakassi used the occasion to celebrate patronage and loyalty of patrons to her exquisite hangout. Echos of Calabar which opened a couple of months back has no doubt become a place to be for the top shots on the Island and other places. Moreover, it has become a Mecca of sorts for celebrities who throng the place to savour its great ambience and hospitable services that has become a point of reference.
Sizzle in scandalous dress
Cleavage, scandalous slits and daring side cutouts seemed to be popular theme these days at glamourous red carpet events featuring both Hollywood and Nollywood celebrities.
For instance, A-list celebrities from the biggest movies of the year graced the red carpets of Oscars and AMVCA’s and there were lots of stars that weren’t shy to show off their boobs or inner thighs. Both here and abroad, celebs know how to sizzle in scandalous dresses.
There are several ways to go about wearing revealing clothes. The key above all else is to maintain some sense of balance. Often, the controversies that stem from women wearing revealing clothing can be attributed to the ‘too much’ factor.
See-through dresses, sheer tops, fishnets and body meshes were all the rage — and celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid couldn’t wait to jump on the bandwagon. Rihanna leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination on the red carpet at the CFDA Awards. Here in Nigeria, the same goes for some of Nollywood stars when they get photographed on the red carpet; although they are not as scandalous as their foreign counterparts.
Take a look at this sampling of nearly naked celebrities who put quite a bit of themselves on display.
Dakore Egbuson- Akande: epitome of elegance
Dakore Akande formerly Egbuson, is one Nollywood actress with a stunning stylish stance. She never ceases to slay on the red carpet with amazing timeless pieces crafted to be uniquely hers. Her Instagram page is a collector’s delight as it’s filled with outfits that are thrilling as well as elegant.
The stunning actress and mother of two have her plate filled with blockbuster movies where she plays leading roles with natural panache.
The actress is always a class act with her fashionable, elegant and timeless style. Dakore Akande was born in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is married to the Nigerian billionaire, Olumide Akande and they have two gorgeous children. There is no doubt that the talented Dakore has carved a successful career in the Nigerian entertainment industry with her career scaling new heights day by day.
Her style is the epitome of elegance with Dakore not being afraid to take chances with her outfit choices whilst still remaining classy and stylish.
Bespoke traditional styles
Have you noticed that the traditional ‘Asoebi’ styles of skirt and blouse has eventually fizzled out! Everyone wants something ‘bespoke’. The bride, guests have become even more tasteful in their choices. Everyone wants to stand out; they want their outfits to have that egoistic personality!
The bespoke traditional outfits have enchanting features that make them unique. So come with detailed sleeves and freaky designs that set you apart even if the fabric is an ‘Asoebi’ for a party where every other person invited to the occasion is likely to come with the same fabric.
Bespoke outfits are clean with sophisticated appeal. Floral details, ruffles, feathers and embroidered outfits are one of the major highlights of Nigerian traditional weddings and we love as ladies come slaying in these hot ensembles.
Fashion is an integral part of African identity –Erelu Bisi Fayemi
You have supported AFWL since 2012. What are you looking forward to at the 9th edition this year?
I am truly pleased to have been a part of AFWL’s work since 2012 when the Founder of AFWL, Ronke Ademiluyi asked me to be the Patron of AFWL 2012. The 2012 event was really nice and when I attended in 2018 after a number of years had gone by, I was very impressed to see how much AFWL had grown. In 2019, I am looking forward to seeing more designers and more of a connection with a new generation of Africa based designers who could do with international recognition.
In your opinion, how do events such as AFWL contribute towards the reputation of the African continent?
Events such as AFWL remind the world that the African continent, in all its diversity, is rich in all areas of fashion. Fashion is an integral part of our identity as Africans. Through our various textiles, tapestries, embroideries, hairstyles, jewelry, permanent and non-permanent tattoos, we tell stories that reflect our history, values, complexity and uniqueness. Through events such as AFWL we showcase our creativity and the ways in which we celebrate every new dawn through dressing up in ways that reflect occasion, mood and convention.
What do you think has hindered African designers from achieving the success that western designers have achieved?
There are many factors responsible for this. I will mention just a few in no particular order. First, there is the uneven access to global attention via international media attention. There is the perception that you cannot get anything coming out of Africa that can be better than what an Italian or French designer can come up with. Second, there is the issue of access to international markets, which is a fall out from the first challenge I identified. Third is the problem of finance. Without adequate capital, designers cannot produce at scale, will not be able to invest in marketing and advertising and cannot overcome production hitches caused by weak infrastructure such as electricity, poor roads and so on. Fourth is the sensitive issue of realistic pricing. I am aware that there is high production costs associated with fashion all over the world. However, the markets are different. Just because designers sell an outfit for $500 in London or Paris does not mean designers in African countries can charge the same rates. Yes, there are many who will buy but most people certainly will not do so on a sustainable basis. There is a designer in Nigeria who made nice outfits for me few years ago; I almost had a heart attack when I got the bill! Even if I can’t afford to pay, I might want to prioritise other things other than spend so much on a single item, when there are people around me with school fees and medical bills to be paid.
Could you tell us about any fashion related projects happening in Ekiti?
I am starting a project with young designers and dressmakers in the State. In October 2019, we are going to have the Ekiti Entrepreneurship Week and a component of that is going to be devoted to exhibiting the work of Ekiti designers as well as a fashion show. The fashion industry can help create jobs and wealth. We also have a weaving industry in the State which needs to be revived and promoted, I am going to be actively involved in that too through collaborations between my office and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Development, the Directorate of Employment and the Council for Arts and Culture.
As the AFWL Global Ambassador, what will you like to see this platform achieve?
I will like to be able to draw attention to the need to invest in women and girls. The economic, social and political empowerment of women is very important. No development is possible without taking into consideration the needs of half of the population. I see the fashion industry and its entire value chain as one way in which we can promote the voices and creativity of both women and men, with an emphasis on paying attention to the fewer opportunities that women have for growth and development.
Why do you think African Fashion has recently come to the forefront?
I think industry watchers and citizens around the world now understand that Africa has been at the forefront all along. Whatever it is – creative designs, originality, colour, glamour, pizzazz, grace, elegance, attitude, you name it; we have it!
In your opinion, what does the future hold for African fashion and organisations such as AFWL?
The future is quite bright for African Fashion and AFWL. We should focus on the things we do well and not worry about imitating others. You can only be the best version of yourself otherwise you end up as a poor imitation of someone else. No African Fashion designer should be aspiring to be the next Coco Channel, Tom Ford or Vera Wang. We have fabulous designers who can claim the world as their own. It would be my pleasure to continue working with AFWL to play a role in that.
Akin Adeshina, wife celebrate wedding anniversary
President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina and his beautiful wife, Yemisi are over the moon as they will still be basking in the euphoria of their wedding anniversary. It is officially 35 years the lovers have been together as man and wife. The couple took time off to enjoy a boat cruise to celebrate the anniversary.
Also, unable to conceal his happiness, the former Minister of Agriculture, Akinwunmi took to his social media page to appreciate and express his love for his lovely better half. In the message he penned down he said, “Today is a special joyful day for me: 35 years ago I married my sweetheart, Grace Yemisi. I would not be who I am today without her. I will marry you again, honey, 35 times over. Happy 35th anniversary my sweetheart, rock and friend.”
Obaro Ibru evades limelight
Popular saying that, change is the only inevitable thing in life readily depicts what the narrative between the social radar and son of late money bag, Olorogun Michael Ibru, Obaro, has become. Many would have argued it if anyone had suggested there would be a time when Obaro would avoid the limelight like a plague. Avid watchers of the social radar from time would readily attest to the fact that Obaro had once been a factor on the radar such that he was nothing less of the toast.
Of course, just like a few of his siblings who have been under the spotlight, Obaro rode on the influence of his late father to public consciousness, however, his good looks, flambouyant lifestyle and of course his great dress sense gave him a lead such that his influence could not be put aside with the wave of the hand. His admirable dress sense didn’t only make him a dream for lots of young ladies; it actually fetched him an official recognition from a reputable brand like St. Morizt years back. However, self-styled Obaro has long kept a distance from the public view as he now prefers to run his life in a rather private form.
Of course, his decision has nothing to do with lack of resources as findings revealed he’s still kicking in that aspect but just decided to adopt a low profile for reasons best known to him. Recently, the dude added another year but unlike what would have happened in his prime on the social radar, Obaro simply kept it cool even as he was out of the country on the day. However, many are of the view that he may have been affected by the deal her mother went through. His mother, Cecilia, it is on record was embarrassed and convicted by law court on account of sharp practices while she reigned as the boss of defunct bank, Oceanic. Obaro, just like his mother has actually withdrawn into his shell since
Inspirational world of Oyebisi Ilaka
Lujidi of Oyo Kingdom, Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka, today, stands tall as a man whose success and way of life is inspirational to many who have fashioned their life after his. The successes and other great things that are inspiring about this handsome and well-built grey beards spotting personality did not come out of the blues but for his self-belief, consistency and doggedness he has stuck to as his principles.
Coming from a noble background, Ilaka didn’t see what his background could offer as all in all, rather, he strived to build on it and consolidate on the successes recorded by his parents. This aim he has no doubt been able to achieve even as the indications are laid bare for all to access. As a lawyer who specializes in tax matters, Oyebisi has written his name in gold both in England where he sojourned for years and back at home. His remarkable and commendable activities endeared him the people of Oyo Kingdom and the Alaafin who in turn decorated him with the high esteemed title, Lujidi.
The brilliant and sound speaking lawyer decided to impact his people with his wealth of experience by seeking to represent a district in Oyo State at the Senate, but a few times he has tried, he could not achieve it even though his losses have questionable traits. However, rather than quit or jump ship to identify with the power that be especially in Oyo State, Ilaka applied his principles by remaining with his party, PDP even as he didn’t quit his aspiration. Even while some thought he was foolish, he stood his ground.
Today, Ilaka is not only having a good laugh, he’s also a toast whose ways are now point of references and that is because his virtue has eventually exonerated him. Upon the emergence of PDP as the party in power in Oyo State, many who knew the sacrifice Ilaka had made naturally indicated he must be involved in the scheme of things and his appointment as the Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde was the first to be announced. Presently, the man at the centre stage is not only respected as a top functionary in the state but as model of loyalty, consistency and strength of character.
Mum’s tailoring skills made me a fashion designer –Deborah Anaja
Deborah Anaja is a fashion designer, makeup artist and an interior decorator. Deborah derives joy and satisfaction from clothing people and has quite a number of celebrities as clients. The young CEO of Omalaluba Signature speaks with DEBORAH OCHENI about the ‘fashion meets art’ show she hosted recently in Abuja and the challenges young fashion entrepreneurs face in the country
Is there anyone in your family who inspired you to become a fashion designer?
My mum of blessed memory was a designer of repute in her time and the best in my entire community. Growing up as a child, I think tailoring skill is something I picked by natural instinct. I am in the fashion business today by merely watching my mom carrying out the act of tailoring and just somehow without any formal training, I picked up the skills. I remember how I would put one or two pieces together to practice what I watched my mom do.
Does your background influence who you are now?
Yes it did, my background has influenced me a lot; everything I am today is a product of where am coming from. In fact, my background is the foundation to who I am today without my background, I wouldn’t have been where I am today.
Amongst all the skills you have, which do you have passion for?
I derive joy and satisfaction from clothing people, I love fashion designing.
Fashion designing business seems saturated, how do you intend to keep afloat?
Well it’s no longer a secret that the fashion business in Nigeria is saturated right now but I will remain afloat with my level of creativity. With my creative sense I am sure of remaining afloat in this fashion business for a very long time.
As a fashion designer, what is your unique selling point?
Simplicity and cool touch of my unique style is my major selling point. When you believe in yourself and creative in all you do, then clients have no option than to be glued to you no matter what.
You recently hosted a financially intensive fashion show ‘fashion meets art’. Who funded it?
The resources that went into the ‘fashion meets art’ show was majorly from my personal savings and support from family and friends who believed in my dream.
What was the inspiration behind the show?
To promote arts and culture and also showcase to the world the uniqueness of our brands and styles and to also empower people with ideas they could make a living with.
If you were to be a fashion item, what will you be?
I will certainly be shoes.
Who are your popular clients?
I have designed for celebrities like lamirose Ali, a Nollywood actress, Ambassador Wahala, a popular comedian and OAP and so many others.
Which outfit takes up most space in your wardrobe?
That will be Jumpsuits. I love the simple, unique fit it gives and its suitability for all occasions.
When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?
Size has nothing to do with my business; it’s the quality of my product that promotes my business. Actually my physique really works to my advantage I must say. It’s not every day you get to see petit people who are confident about their body; most petite want to hide in their shells but in my own case I’m super proud of my size and how gorgeous I look in my dresses with my size.
My unique physique and the courage I exude when I’m dressed in my designs really call good attention and that automatically gives me the opportunity to sell my brand. My physique really works tremendously to my advantage.
One has to break a bank to get your services; does that encourage patronage?
You mustn’t break banks, I have made my prices flexible, so I give you value for your money.
Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?
The government has done nothing yet, but we are hopeful.
What does this present administration’s ‘Next Level’ slogan mean to fashion designers?
Well, I would like to say a very big thank you to the federal government for what they have done so far. The creative industry is so large that the role of government can’t be rolled off. We still need government to do more for creative people in Nigeria.
What is the challenges young fashion designers face in the country?
The challenges young fashion designers are facing in this country cannot be over emphasised. Young designers are really facing lots of challenges; it’s not easy to breakthrough in this fashion industry, it’s so competitive, people don’t want to trust young designers with their work. Everyone is looking for already made designers with big names forgetting that these big designers started from somewhere. The major challenge young designers’ face is denying them the platforms they need to showcase their talents.
A lot of people want to see what you have done, which celebrity you have styled, how many celebrities have you worked for and so on. People prefer to use the big designers with names forgetting that most of them aren’t very good at what they do but became famous because of their connection. Believe you me; most young designers are raw talents, fresh out of the oven and highly creative with more innovative ideas but lack the platform to show what they have to offer.
What is your advice to young entrepreneur who wish to attain the height that you are now?
Don’t despise the days of little beginning; the road to success is not an easy one. Keep pushing; it takes hard work, dedication and discipline to attain success.
