Peter Okoye rekindles old memories with 2Baba in Abuja

Delectable, curvaceous and blunt starlet, Olive Isioma Utalor, spoke about her humble beginnings, romance and plans to join the league of filmmakers in this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA.

Could you reveal more about your background?

I’m Olive Isioma Utalor from Agbor, Ika North East, Delta State. I studied History and International Relations in Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki. Currently I’m doing my master’s degree in Asaba; Msc in Peace Keeping and Conflict Resolution. I was born on October 28, 1993.

How long have you been acting?

I’m still an up-and-coming act, although I have done some good movies. I came into the industry four years ago, and I started acting when I was in school. I was traveling for auditions in Enugu and Asaba, but two years ago, I decided to move to Asaba, that was when I entered Nollywood fully. It has not been easy, but God has always been faithful.

Which are some of the movies you’ve done?

Wasted Authority, Moment of Madness, Charity, Hope of Glory, Cursed, Blood Enemies, Loving Soul, Yahoo King, My Pregnant Daughter, Our Heritage and more.

Why did you choose acting as a career?

Due to the fact that I used to partake in church dramas back at my local church when I was a bit younger, and it was actually fun how people would refer to you by your stage name after the drama.

That drew my mind to the fact that while being yourself you could still be someone else on the screen. So, gradually I would display some acts in the front of the mirror for at least two hours daily during my early teens.

Then I started eating and dreaming about movies; that was why I chose this line of career. How was it like in those very early days of your career? Way back in the university, I would go for auditions with my friends, sometimes it was very hard to cope with studies.

I missed a few lectures only to get to the audition at times and I would not be selected for the movie.

So, I can say the early days of my acting was rough but the love and passion for the job brought me here. I also had discouragement from a lot of people but the passion was strong enough.

Any embarrassing encounter?

There’s no human without embarrassing moments in life. I get a whole lot of daily reactions from fans.

I played a wicked role in the movie, “Moment of Madness” and I was at the market, the lady whom I went to her shop to get few items from treated me badly. I was so ashamed as people gathered, she said a lot of bad things because of how I treated someone in the movie. I got really sad; her action spoilt my week entirely.

Did you also have any sexual harassment encounter? For now, I have not had any sexual harassment in the industry.

You’re beautiful and curvy, how do you deal with male fans lusting after your body? I love my fans and I can’t chase them away.

I know I am beautiful with nice curves in the right places, so, they will always come around me.

But I can’t be at two different places at the same time. So diplomatic handling of such fans is not a major problem

. Aside acting, what else do you do?

I’m still in school doing my master’s degree. But aside acting, my best moment is in the kitchen.

Are you planning to open an eatery?

Someday by God’s grace. Are you in a serious relationship at the moment? I have always been a low-key person in terms of my relationship. I broke up with my guy because he couldn’t take very good care of me.

Though he loves me, I need a perfect man.

Could you explain your idea of a perfect man?

Like I always say, any lady that walks away when you have nothing loves you. Just that poverty won’t let you understand. I left my boyfriend for him to level up and I know he will later come back to me because he loves me so much.

What gives you the confidence that he would come back to you?

Because I know he loves me and I am special to him. Nobody has my smile, I’m special, I’m rare in everything. But you left him already…

Please don’t laugh at me. I don’t know. I don’t know what to answer. I am not denying my love for him.

The very start was magical and everything went on well as he supported my dreams and was a solid financial backbone to me. Every woman would dream of such kind of man.

But the tides of life changed, I had to change with it as well.

Since you love him this much and you know he loves you just as much, why didn’t you stick with him and help me succeed?

Sometimes love needs to be appreciated and groomed so it can give its benefits in return. He is a good man, but I need to be treated royally because I am a queen.

Mind you, I supported him with my prayers, what kind of support is bigger than that?

Sometimes I fast seven days at a stretch for him, so what other kind of support do someone need to be successful?

Will you go into any other relationship before he comes back for you?

Of course, I can. We are not married yet.

All I’m saying is that he won’t be comfortable with any lady just like he was with me.

So, what kind of man would you call a ‘husband material’?

A God-fearing man, hardworking, you know, he needs to have everything that a woman wants.

So, in essence, you still want a man like him but with deeper pocket?

The most important, is a good God-fearing man. Everybody wants to draw closer to their creator. Maybe money will come later. Love with too much talk and lesser deeds is a sin.

That is just the best answer to the question.

You need a richer man to take good care of you and your needs?

I need someone who’s able to provide and defend me and not someone who hears news on social media and he’s been moved by critics, but most importantly, he must be rich, might not be famous, he must be caring and a bit polite with a good sense of humor.

Do you have plans to produce your own movie?

Definitely! All the stories I used to create when I was in secondary school at the very right time, I will tell them through a movie.

And it’s really going to be inspiring and educating more like a real-life story. So, with that, I am definitely going to produce my movie. The stories are up to three, so, at the very right time probably.

At God’s perfect time, I will produce the movies.

What are your future plans?

My future plans are really lined up in a to-do list for the next 10 years. I’m not going to wait for that time before I start working towards them. According to my pastor there is nothing like future. It starts now.

So, just from the list, one of them is opening a holiday movie school like a movie academy in my state (Delta State) just for beginners, it will only run on holidays.

The only academies we have are in bigger cities like Abuja and Lagos. So, I intend to open a good one in Delta State, probably my home town, Agbor.

Like this: Like Loading...