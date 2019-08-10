Show Biz
Peter Okoye rekindles old memories with 2Baba in Abuja
One half of defunct PSquare, Peter Okoye, has rekindled old memories of himself with colleague, 2Baba, years ago in capital city, Abuja.
The 37-year-old singer posted the throw-back picture on Instagram on Thursday, perhaps making sure of choosing a photo that doesn’t have his twin brother with whom he has had a bitter fall-out “#tbt Back then in Gwagwalada cc @official- 2baba,” the singer, who recently hosted American singer-sisters, Toni and Tamar Braxton, in his Lagos home, wrote.
News
I LEFT MY EX-BOYFRIEND BECAUSE HE WAS BROKE –OLIVE ISIOMA UTALOR
Delectable, curvaceous and blunt starlet, Olive Isioma Utalor, spoke about her humble beginnings, romance and plans to join the league of filmmakers in this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA.
Could you reveal more about your background?
I’m Olive Isioma Utalor from Agbor, Ika North East, Delta State. I studied History and International Relations in Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki. Currently I’m doing my master’s degree in Asaba; Msc in Peace Keeping and Conflict Resolution. I was born on October 28, 1993.
How long have you been acting?
I’m still an up-and-coming act, although I have done some good movies. I came into the industry four years ago, and I started acting when I was in school. I was traveling for auditions in Enugu and Asaba, but two years ago, I decided to move to Asaba, that was when I entered Nollywood fully. It has not been easy, but God has always been faithful.
Which are some of the movies you’ve done?
Wasted Authority, Moment of Madness, Charity, Hope of Glory, Cursed, Blood Enemies, Loving Soul, Yahoo King, My Pregnant Daughter, Our Heritage and more.
Why did you choose acting as a career?
Due to the fact that I used to partake in church dramas back at my local church when I was a bit younger, and it was actually fun how people would refer to you by your stage name after the drama.
That drew my mind to the fact that while being yourself you could still be someone else on the screen. So, gradually I would display some acts in the front of the mirror for at least two hours daily during my early teens.
Then I started eating and dreaming about movies; that was why I chose this line of career. How was it like in those very early days of your career? Way back in the university, I would go for auditions with my friends, sometimes it was very hard to cope with studies.
I missed a few lectures only to get to the audition at times and I would not be selected for the movie.
So, I can say the early days of my acting was rough but the love and passion for the job brought me here. I also had discouragement from a lot of people but the passion was strong enough.
Any embarrassing encounter?
There’s no human without embarrassing moments in life. I get a whole lot of daily reactions from fans.
I played a wicked role in the movie, “Moment of Madness” and I was at the market, the lady whom I went to her shop to get few items from treated me badly. I was so ashamed as people gathered, she said a lot of bad things because of how I treated someone in the movie. I got really sad; her action spoilt my week entirely.
Did you also have any sexual harassment encounter? For now, I have not had any sexual harassment in the industry.
You’re beautiful and curvy, how do you deal with male fans lusting after your body? I love my fans and I can’t chase them away.
I know I am beautiful with nice curves in the right places, so, they will always come around me.
But I can’t be at two different places at the same time. So diplomatic handling of such fans is not a major problem
. Aside acting, what else do you do?
I’m still in school doing my master’s degree. But aside acting, my best moment is in the kitchen.
Are you planning to open an eatery?
Someday by God’s grace. Are you in a serious relationship at the moment? I have always been a low-key person in terms of my relationship. I broke up with my guy because he couldn’t take very good care of me.
Though he loves me, I need a perfect man.
Could you explain your idea of a perfect man?
Like I always say, any lady that walks away when you have nothing loves you. Just that poverty won’t let you understand. I left my boyfriend for him to level up and I know he will later come back to me because he loves me so much.
What gives you the confidence that he would come back to you?
Because I know he loves me and I am special to him. Nobody has my smile, I’m special, I’m rare in everything. But you left him already…
Please don’t laugh at me. I don’t know. I don’t know what to answer. I am not denying my love for him.
The very start was magical and everything went on well as he supported my dreams and was a solid financial backbone to me. Every woman would dream of such kind of man.
But the tides of life changed, I had to change with it as well.
Since you love him this much and you know he loves you just as much, why didn’t you stick with him and help me succeed?
Sometimes love needs to be appreciated and groomed so it can give its benefits in return. He is a good man, but I need to be treated royally because I am a queen.
Mind you, I supported him with my prayers, what kind of support is bigger than that?
Sometimes I fast seven days at a stretch for him, so what other kind of support do someone need to be successful?
Will you go into any other relationship before he comes back for you?
Of course, I can. We are not married yet.
All I’m saying is that he won’t be comfortable with any lady just like he was with me.
So, what kind of man would you call a ‘husband material’?
A God-fearing man, hardworking, you know, he needs to have everything that a woman wants.
So, in essence, you still want a man like him but with deeper pocket?
The most important, is a good God-fearing man. Everybody wants to draw closer to their creator. Maybe money will come later. Love with too much talk and lesser deeds is a sin.
That is just the best answer to the question.
You need a richer man to take good care of you and your needs?
I need someone who’s able to provide and defend me and not someone who hears news on social media and he’s been moved by critics, but most importantly, he must be rich, might not be famous, he must be caring and a bit polite with a good sense of humor.
Do you have plans to produce your own movie?
Definitely! All the stories I used to create when I was in secondary school at the very right time, I will tell them through a movie.
And it’s really going to be inspiring and educating more like a real-life story. So, with that, I am definitely going to produce my movie. The stories are up to three, so, at the very right time probably.
At God’s perfect time, I will produce the movies.
What are your future plans?
My future plans are really lined up in a to-do list for the next 10 years. I’m not going to wait for that time before I start working towards them. According to my pastor there is nothing like future. It starts now.
So, just from the list, one of them is opening a holiday movie school like a movie academy in my state (Delta State) just for beginners, it will only run on holidays.
The only academies we have are in bigger cities like Abuja and Lagos. So, I intend to open a good one in Delta State, probably my home town, Agbor.
Show Biz
I’m a sucker for jewellery –9plus
Suleiman Ilyasu a.k.a 9plus is a young and highly talented musical artiste that is fast making waves in the entertainment industry. The record producer and song writer spoke with DEBORAH OCHENI about his musical career, style philosophy and sundry issues
Are you a fan of Ankara prints?
Yes! I love Ankara prints.
What is your take on African wears?
They are beautiful. Our traditional wears are our identity, our culture which we all should develop and identify with as they speak of us as a people. Do you consider any fashion item indispensable? My wrist accessories.
I can’t do without them. How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria? I get most of my fashion items in Nigeria. I’m a stylist, so I know quite a handful of designers. While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy? Shoes and jewellery! I’m a sucker for both.
Which fashion accessory do you live for?
Jewellery! wrist watches and braclets, ear rings, chains and glasses.
Do you conform to trend?
Which fashion trend do you love most?
No, I do not conform to trend because I always just want to stand out because I am a trendsetter
How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt?
Too comfortable. It’s just easy, smart and fits; it takes little or no time to get in them.
Whose celebrity style do you like most?
In Nigeria: Ice Prince and Timaya. Internationally: Future and Quavo Fashion wise, do you have a role model?
Not yet. I like a lot of people’s fashion sense but I don’t have a fashion role model.
Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?
G-strings and Bra What is your ready to go outfits? Jeans, T-shirt and sneakers…easy to fit, ready to go.
When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?
Most definitely my physique works very much to my advantage. No pot belly and all that, so yes my physique does.
Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?
T-shirts and jeans
What is your costliest fashion possession?
How much did you get it?
My wrist watch but I prefer not to state how much I bought it.
How do you love your shoes?
I love them simple, classy.
What determines what you wear? My mood, the weather and the function I am going for. What do you think of modern designers? Exquisite, talented and extraordinary. Who is your best designer? Jonathan Musa a.k.a Emopee (Meza Clothing) Do you have a signature perfume?
Tuscan Leather and Amuoage
Do you have any fashion obsession?
Not really!
How did you come up with the name 9plus and what is the inspiration behind it? 9 is the highest number numerically, reasons been that when you are counting from 0.1.2.3…and get to 9 you will have to go back to 1 and add 0 before it becomes 10 so hypothetically 9 is the highest number numerically, and growing up too the number 9 has always worked for me, it’s kind of my lucky number. And the + (plus) stands for positivity which is what I stand for.
That was how I came up with the name 9plus. Aside music, which other businesses are you into?
I just obtained a Bsc in Public Administration and currently serving (NYSC) in Lagos. I and my team (Men On Music) are venturing into the fashion industry real soon with our yet to be unveiled clothing line. I am a fashion stylist and I am into Agriculture, cash crops and poultry, to be specific. So I am not just a music p r o – ducer, per- former, promoter and singer! I do other things to support the music.
So, basically I am an entrepreneur who sees any great business opportunity and series it.
How many songs have you produced so far and what is the level of acceptance/ patronage?
To be honest I can’t even keep count because I have produced a lot of albums.
The support from my fans has been amazing. My first album “UKPAHIU” meaning “power” was released in 2011 sold about 28,750 units in the first month of release and rounded up 61,080 units by the end of the released year, these numbers for an upcoming independent artiste on his debut album to me is impressive.
Then we (Men On Music) went on to release another album which even did a lot better than the first one so the support and patronage have been quite impressive and I and my team are grateful to God and our loyal fans.
Entertainment industry seems saturated; how do you intend to keep afloat?
I intend keeping afloat by dishing out quality music, evolving, developing and keeping up with trends in sounds and style while maintaining my originality.
We have new acts springing up daily in the scene, and almost all if you will agree with me have got good sounds and styles.
Would you say music business is lucrative enough?
Yes, it has been lucrative enough for me because the money from my music put me through school with the help of my parents too. I paid and am still paying my bills with money earned from my music and if you know the business aspect of music yes it is lucrative.
Does your background influence who you are now?
My background shaped who I am right now and the person am becoming; it has made me understand that the love of God, humility, self-love/acceptance, and doing the right thing are key to how far you will go in life.
Are you satisfied with your choice of career?
They say if you do w h a t you love you will n e v e r work a day in your life. I love music, its creative process and the revenue it generates as well.
The energy, love, comfort, passion and message embedded in music is amazing and timeless. I am satis- fied with my choice of career. What inspired your various creations? My struggles, personal battles and experiences, people’s shared experiences and my environment.
What is the major challenge young artistes face in Nigeria? I think the major challenges upcoming artistes face in Nigeria is lack of access to major platforms to showcase our talent probably because of how expensive it is to get on those platforms.
The industry is not regulated among other challenges but I choose not to dwell on that but look on the brighter side.
Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?
I don’t think the government has done or is doing enough to support creative people in Nigeria.
If you surf the internet or walk the streets of this country, you will see talented people that will blow your mind with which ever talent they are blessed with but them enabling environment to develop them.
Creative people are gold mines in developed countries and they generate so much revenue for themselves and their country at large but it’s a whole different story down here.
Do you have a personal style?
I am an entertainer so I do almost every style of music depending on my mood. But all my sounds are Afro fused.
What is the gap your music hopes to bridge in entertainment industry?
The marginalization gap, the belief that you must infuse just Yoruba and Igbo language in other for your music sell nationwide.
I believe music has no language so people will definitely enjoy your music if it appeals to them irrespective of the language infused in it. I listen to Indian, Latin and even French music so infusing Igala shouldn’t be an exception. Which of your songs brought you to limelight? Ukpahiu and how I feel.
Was there anyone in your family who made you develop interest in music business?
Yes. My mum and dad! My mum always sang for I and my siblings and we gladly danced to it when we were kids.
She sometimes played music for us do a dance competition where the winner got a newly composed song with his or her name infused in it because my mum did music in her youthful days and her dad (my grandfather) used to be a big Igala (ugbolo) musician. my dad on the other hand bought music records that he played normally whenever he got back and that was what inspired me into music.
Who inspires you the most in entertainment industry?
I have got a lot of people who inspire me in the industry both home and abroad.
The likes of Shizle, Wande coal, Davido, D’banj, 2face, Burna boy, Tiwa savage, Wizkid, Paul Odi. Chris brown, 50Cent, Drake and Akon.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
By the grace of God I see myself doing bigger gigs, collaborating with bigger artiste that I look up to, selling out arenas/ venues nationally and internationally, introducing fresh acts to the scene and exporting their music globally and definitely affecting peoples lives positively. Message to your fans and listeners!
Thank you all for the love, support and patronage.
Keep supporting the 9plus and Men On Music brand.
Show Biz
The versatile shir tdress
Is there anything not to love about the idea of literally wearing a shirt as a dress? There is so much to love about wearing a shirt as dress, whether they are purposely oversized or smartly tailored, shirtdresses are pretty much in vogue this season. The shirt dress is a casual shirt that is extended to create a dress.
This versatile outfit trend gives you a choice of lengths, sleeve lengths, and hemlines, so you can create a multitude of styles from one straightforward shirtdress. A shirtdress whether a button-down or a jersey tee makes it a double-duty fashion item that you can easily wear it alone or pair it with pants.
It can be worn in a number of different ways. So make a shirtdress your next purchase if you don’t own one already because, shirtdress is a worthwhile investment that you will enjoy for a long while. Shirtdress is not only a stylish piece of clothing but also very comfortable to wear and has a relaxed fit. Shirtdress works in both informal and formal situations depending on how you style it. You can create a range of elegant, casual, and bold outfits with your shirtdress by adding different accessories.
No doubt, the shirt dress looks just perfect on its own. whilst a looser design cinched at the waist with a thin belt is great for a fuller figure. A plaid knee length shirtdress is delightfully feminine when paired with sneakers.
Show Biz
With African Giant, Burna Boy breaks record for African albums
African Giant, the latest album by Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has become the highestranking African album in the United Kingdom.
The critically-acclaimed album by the “Killing Dem” singer made its debut at number 16 on the UK albums chart and solidifying its global recognition and acceptance value further, also debuted at number 104 on Billboard’s 200 charts.
Led by titular track, “African Giant”, the album has 19 tracks on it and a run time of over one hour. Featuring hits including “Gbona”, “On The Low”, “Killin Dem”, ”Dangote”, “Anybody,” and “Pull Up”, Nigerians were first impressed by the album’s artwork which was inspired by the first Nigerian Ten Naira note which has Alvan Ikoku, one of Nigeria’s foremost educationists and free primary education activists in Nigeria back in the days.
Still on the creative ingenuity, the name of the album came from the 28-year-old’s infamous outburst at organisers of Coachella for spelling his name in small case on a bill in January. In terms of features, the album features British singer, Jorja Smith; African legend, Angelique Kidjo and Damian Marley, son of Reggae icon, Bob Marley.
Show Biz
Omawumi thanks Wizkid for unnamed honour done to her
Nigerian singer, Omawumi, has offered praises to fellow musician, Wizkid, for an unnamed honour done to her. The 37-year-old expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“The One and Only Star Boy! @wizkidayo Thank you for honouring me!” the “Megbele” singer wrote. While she is not known to belong to the same circles as the Starboy Entertainment boss, Omawumi, who celebrated the first anniversary of her traditional wedding to her husband in January, did not give further details
. She only posted a picture of herself and Wizkid along with the caption and she hashtag, #InHer- Feelings all over the place in the post, with different locations like London, Paris, Abuja among others.
Show Biz
Sonia announces resolution of divorce with IK Ogbonna on Instagram
Columbian ex-beauty queen, Sonia LaReina, has announced the final resolution of her divorce from Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna on social media. In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the 27-year-old announced the end of the union, describing IK Ogbonna as her ex-husband even without directly mentioning his name. The announcement ended speculations about the state of their troubled marriage, bringing an end to months of speculation regarding their union.
“I want to use this medium to thank my ex-husband for not prolonging the hardship and now I have to face the world on my own. Our son will forever be a representation of you in my life.
Thank you for the lessons you taught me over the years. I wasn’t sure what to write, who to write to or what my angle would be. “But I know who I need to say goodbye to now with certainty.
“Lastly, without hate or animosity, I look back at the past five years and all I can do is thank you. Thank you for the good times, for the hard times. Thank you for helping to shape the strong person I am today and for being a part of my life for a small slice of time,” she wrote. Indications of cracks appeared in the marriage, consummated in 2015 at a courthouse in Zagreb, Croatia and which produced a son, back in 2018, and the life coach soon confirmed that by removing Ogbonna’s name from her Instagram account.
Show Biz
Tonto Dikeh speaks on butt enlargement surgery in BBC documentary
One of the advocates of altering your body if that is what will make you more confident, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has appeared in a BBC documentary, speaking about being proud of her body after enlarging her butt.
In the documentary delivered in pidgin and titled “Brazilian butt lift: My bum-bum dey give me confidence”, the controversial 34-year-old actress states her experience and journey into plastic surgery, featuring alongside two other women.
“Why I go shame to talk say I do something for my body? Di stereotype of say if this wan hapun to African woman, she get to hide am, she get to keep am, she no get to talk,” she said, before adding: “So I think it’s that norm, I think I’ve broken away from the norm.”
In an Instagram post on Thursday, she said she has forgiven herself for lowering her standard in the past and promised never to do so again in apparent reference to dating and marrying her former husband, Oladunni Churchill. Sharing a post that indicates the worst pain comes from being played by someone you lowered your standard for, she simply wrote: “I forgive you Tonto… Don’t Do That Again.”
Show Biz
Give your outfit a retro appeal with rattan bag
Looking for an accessory that will stand you out on a big night out? Just pair woven rattan bag with black skinny jeans, a pair of high heels, a feminine blouse, and some great accessories, and you have an outfit that’s both stylish and appropriate for a night out. When you think of rattan bag what readily comes to mind is olden days’ basket or beach bag but then, the thought is not out of place because that is where the inspiration came from.
A rattan bag is a bag crafted from hand-woven straw or bamboo. In many cases, it’s made with a love that most other purses cannot match. Do yourself a favour and get a round rattan bag.
It can be oversized or a replacement for your favourite crossbody tote, but just do it because you can wear it with many of your favourite wardrobe staples such as white dress, wedges, and even a straw hat.
Woven rattan bag is hot and spicy, on fashion trend right now and its time to hop on the universal trend if you are not there yet. Woven rattan bags are trendy, chic, and make you feel you are on a tropical beach viewing the beauty of nature even if you are just going to work or a night out with friends.
Show Biz
If unhappy, I’ll ditch marriage again –Toke Makinwa
Just two days after she said it would be her last year as a single woman, Toke Makinwa has stated that her goals as far as marriage is concerned is to be happy, saying she would not hesitate to divorce again if that condition is not met.
Having expressly stated her willingness to give marriage a second chance on Monday, leading to many interpreting it the way they like, the 34-year-old media personality came back hard at those criticising her move and saying they hope she is ready for marriage this time. In a tweet, Toke said being alone doesn’t scare her, writing: “If tolerating BS is what you guys call happy – marriage, pls count me out. I am not afraid of being alone, If I give it another chance and I am unhappy I will leave again.
Call me crazy or whatever but I am not your average and I will always choose me first.” Toke, who used to be married to fitness expert, Maje Ayida, left the marriage in in 2015 after it came to light that Maje had impregnated his ex-girlfriend, leading to a tell-all book about her life up to that point, and marriage months after.
Show Biz
Glam your living rooms with blue denim sectional sofas
If you thought jeans were just for pants and shirts, then you are wrong. Denim is becoming a hot fabric in home décor as it is very easy to see denim sofa coverings, pillows, table runners, ottomans, rugs and bedding.
Whether your space is large or small, cozy denim sofas will create a warm and inviting environment to be enjoyed all year-round in your living room. Denim is being lumped into a bigger trend of using more “utility fabrics” in home décor.
Besides denim, those trending utility fabrics also include burlap, grain sacks, and drop clothes.
All of these are heavier fabrics but they can add texture in designing your space. Another bonus: These utility fabrics are known for being less expensive and durable. That helps make denim great for rugs, sofas, or even a kid or teens’ bedroom.
Denim wears and washes well so it can also be a great choice for high-traffic areas of the home A living room which is the heart of a home is a place for entertaining, relaxing, and spending time with loved ones.
Blue is really taking off as the “it” colour in home design this year, and obviously blue denim fits right into that. A more mainstream use of the jean trend may come from denim-inspired blue paint finishes on furnishings.
Trending
-
Politics17 hours ago
Ex-Ondo Deputy gov returns to PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Enugu: Man kills, buries business partner in shallow grave
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
Ladies who rose to limelight with BBNaija platform
-
Sports16 hours ago
CAF Cup: Enyimba, Tornadoes bite the dust
-
Body & Soul17 hours ago
Eki Igbinedion plays low on 60th birthday
-
Sports17 hours ago
Oshonaike blows hot over failed marriage
-
Faith17 hours ago
A kidnapped victim told this story
-
News17 hours ago
Abati, Osun governorship poll and the Supreme Court verdict