News
‘Plant extracts could control blood sugar’
In an effort to prevent high blood glucose increasing rapidly in populations worldwide from developing into full-blown Type 2 diabetes, a medical expert has recommended consumption of plant extracts.
According to a retired neurosurgeon in the United States (U.S.), Russell L. Blaylock, many different types of plant extracts called phytochemicals, in particular a class known as flavonoids could reduce blood sugar.
Such flavonoids include hesperidin, baicalein, naringenin, ginger, quercetin, curcumin, ellagic acid, kaempferol, silymarin, and resveratrol.
For instance, resveratrol is part of a group of plant compounds called polyphenols. They’re thought to act like antioxidants, protecting the body against damage that can put one at higher risk for conditions like cancer and heart disease. Resveratrol can be found in the skin of red grapes, but it can also be found in peanuts and berries.
These plants’ extracts could lower high blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance, the ‘Newsmax.com’ reported.
In general, blood glucose levels have been increasing rapidly in the populations across the world, most likely because of diets high in sugar and other high-glycemic foods and drinks.
This translates into a growing number of people, including children, suffering from prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar is high, but not high enough to constitute Type 2 diabetes.
Related to the increase in prediabetes is the rise of insulin resistance, which is intimately linked to metabolic syndrome — a collection of symptoms characterised by hypertension, elevated blood lipids, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Some 70 per cent of those with prediabetes will eventually develop full-blown Type 2 diabetes.
However, Blaylock has recommended ginger, quercetin, silymarin, and resveratrol for populations, saying theyhave the greatest effect for lowering blood sugar.
He added, “When taking several of these, you have a very good chance of controlling blood sugar.”
Although, the mechanism by which these plants’ extracts lower blood sugar and correct insulin resistance is not fully understood, in most cases, it involves correcting biochemical defects at the level of the cell membrane, where insulin resistance occurs.
Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar. The hormone insulin moves sugar from the blood into your cells to be stored or used for energy. With diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t effectively use the insulin it does make.
With Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas usually produces some insulin. But either the amount produced is not enough for the body’s needs, or the body’s cells are resistant to it.
Recent research has also shown that changing diet to consume plant-based extracts could rapidly change the mix of probiotics within the colon; this affects a person’s craving for high-sugar foods and high-glycemic carbohydrates.
Certain colon bacteria protect against wild fluctuations in blood glucose following a high carbohydrate meal. Unfortunately, those bacteria are not commercially available.
However, we do know that diets high in fiber enhance the growth of glucose-controlling bacteria, the ‘Newsmax.com’ reported.
News
Report: Nigerian pirates allegedly kidnap Cameroonian Naval officers
The Cameroonian Navy has accused Nigerian pirates of kidnapping and holding hostage some of its personnel.
The naval officers were kidnapped on Thursday morning aboard a vessel in the Gulf of Guinea off the southern port of Douala.
According to the report by PMNews, the Cameroonian Navy has begun a search for the kidnapped officers.
“They were abducted this morning. The kidnappers are probably Nigerian pirates. Cameroonian forces have launched search operations,” a source who pleaded to speak on anonymity said.
An official at Douala port confirmed the kidnappings and said the seamen had been taken after their ship came under attack.
“We don’t know the number of abducted seamen for the time being,” the official said.
The Gulf of Guinea, whose coastline stretches in a huge arc from Liberia to Gabon, is notorious for piracy as well as oil theft, illegal fishing and human and drugs trafficking.
According to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), 62 seafarers were taken hostage or abducted in the area in the first half of 2019.
The Gulf of Guinea accounted for 73 percent of kidnappings and 92 percent of hostage-takings at sea worldwide, it says.
*Courtesy: The Washington Post
News
$2.14m: Atiku’s lawyer, son-in-law get N20m bail each
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday admitted Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, currently standing trial for alleged money laundering offence, to bail in the sum of N20 million each with one surety each in like sum.
The judge equally admitted Atiku’s son-in-law, Abdullahi Babalele, who is also standing trial over similar offence to bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.
The trio were freed on bail following the hearing of their bail motions by the court.
In his ruling on the bail motion filed by the Giwa-Osagies, Justice Oweibo ordered that their sureties must be residents of Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit.
The defendants were however released to their lawyers, Ahmed Raji (SAN) and Norrison Quakers (SAN) for 14 days pending perfection of the bail terms.
In his ruling on Babalele’s bail motion, Justice Oweibo said his surety must be Lagos resident and have property within the jurisdiction of the court.
The surety was also ordered to present his recent passport photograph, while his address must also be verified.
Justice Oweibo, however, ordered Babalele’s remand in EFCC’s custody pending perfection of his bail conditions.
The judge had earlier taken arguments for and against the admittance of the defendants to bail from both the defence lawyers and prosecution lawyers.
Babalele’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), urged the court to grant his client bail on self-recognisance.
He noted that his client, whom he described as “a decent Nigerian,” did not run away when EFCC granted him administrative bail, adding that he reported at the Commission when asked to.
“He is not the kind of person that will jump bail and abscond from justice. If he didn’t do that with EFCC, why will he now dare now that he is before a court of law?
“This is a matter of discretion, one that should be exercised judiciously. Discussing whether he is guilty or not is premature at this stage, but if you look at the proof of evidence filed by EFCC, my client has said he paid N50 million to Bashir Mohammed to send to the Obasanjo Library for intellectual development and that he never handled dollars.
“If Bashir Mohammed in his wisdom changed it to dollars, it means the wrong person is in the dock. The transaction my client did was a bank transfer. It does not lie with the prosecution to say they are still investigating. It is assumed that you have finished your investigation the moment you charge an accused to court,” the silk argued.
Raji, who spoke for the Giwa-Osagies, said the alleged offence was bail able.
“A party who voluntarily submits to an investigating agency should not be denied bail,” he said.
He also urged the court to grant Uyiekpen bail on self-cognisance, having practised law for over 30 years.
EFCC’s lawyer, Umar Buhari, was however opposed to the bail motions. He said the defendants could interfere with witnesses having seen the “overwhelming” evidence against them.
The defendants were on Wednesday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on separate charges bordering on money laundering.
While Giwa-Osagie brothers were arraigned on a three-count charge of alleged laundering of $2 million, Babalele was docked on two counts of alleged laundering of $140,000. They, however, denied all the counts.
In the charge against Babalele, EFCC accused him of procuring one Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000 without going through any financial institution.
The offence was said to be contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
News
China’s oil investment in Nigeria hits $16bn mark
- NNPC targets country for oil reserves boost
China’s investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has hit $16 billion mark.
The investments are majorly made through China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), which began its operations in the country in 2005.
Vice President, CNOOC, Mr. Lu Yan Ji, declared this yesterday during a visit to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) headquarters in Abuja.
Yan Ji maintained that Nigeria was one of his company’s largest investment destinations with investment outlay standing at about $16 billion.
He called for NNPC’s support in securing the investments, adding that there was need for both national oil corporations to work closely together.
According to him, CNOOC currently produces 800,000bpd worldwide with a target to hit 1.2 million barrels per day, adding that Nigeria was one of the targeted places to actualize the target.
NNPC has, in line with this, called for strategic partnership with China for new investments in the upstream petroleum sector, which are essential for it to actualize the nation’s crude oil reserves and three million barrels per day oil production target by 2023.
Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, said that there was need to improve the nation’s revenue profile through new investments in the petroleum sector.
He commended CNOOC for its plan to expand its investment in the Nigerian petroleum industry and assured it of the Corporation’s support.
“To have investment of $16 billion in Nigeria is clearly an indication of your confidence in us. We have a target to grow production to three million barrels per day by 2023. To do that, we need partners like you. You can count on us because we have common interest,” Kyari stated.
CNOOC started business in Nigeria in 2005. It currently has interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 130 in partnership with NNPC, Total and Petrobras.
News
Buhari: How we’ll reduce medical tourism
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that an increased investment in the health sector remains the best option to drastically reduce medical tourism in Nigeria.
The president said that health services in the country’s rural areas deserved more attention.
Buhari, who stated this yesterday in Daura, Katsina State, said the efforts by the Federal Government will be redoubled to improve health facilities, equipment and services in the country, listing people living in rural areas as top on priority for better health services.
Buhari said: “To achieve this, we must now redouble efforts to focus on providing more efficient funding of the health sector, improve sanitation and hygiene, and increase access to medical care in the rural areas in order to save lives of millions of Nigerians.
“There is therefore no more auspicious time to commission this reference hospital than now.”
The president, who spoke at the commissioning ceremony of Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura, said the Federal Government had, in the last four years, invested resources in the health sector, with increased budgetary allocation moving from N259 billion in 2015 to over N340 billion in 2018.
“Accordingly, significant strides have been made to life expectancy and reduced some of the killer diseases associated with child and maternal mortality to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by the year 2030 as planned in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
“Despite this, more efforts are needed to fully eradicate a wide range of diseases and many persistent and emerging health issues in our society,” the president was quoted as saying in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
President Buhari commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for situating the Reference Hospital, with state-of-art medical equipment for radio-diagnosis, cancer screening, dialysis, laboratory diagnosis and research, in Daura, to serve the aligning states and communities.
“This hospital will minimise the need for people in these areas to travel to Kano, Kaduna, Abuja or even overseas to receive medical treatment.
“I urge you to maintain the highest standard and quality of services the military is known for in attending to patients and the host community. Maintenance is central to efficiency and satisfactory service delivery,” the president said.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Nuratu Batagarawa, said the project was conceived and implemented with personnel of the military and the community in mind to provide quality health services.
In his remarks, the Chief of Air Staff said the 60-bed capacity hospital had a total of nine medical consultants as well as 61 general medical practitioners and dentists.
“These developments have significantly enhanced the capacity of the medical services branch to provide quality healthcare to our personnel,” he said.
Abubakar also noted that the hospital had ultra-modern operating theatres, an intensive care unit, medical laboratory, eye and dental clinics and a physiotherapy department.
News
Atiku to tribunal: I’ve proved Buhari not qualified to contest
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, and his party, the PDP, have told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja that they have proved that President Muhammadu Buhari did not possess minimum academic qualification of a secondary school certificate to contest the Office of President of Nigeria.
The position of the duo was contained in their final written address dated August 14 and filed before the tribunal.
The duos are challenging the victory of Buhari at the said poll.
Joined as respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Buhari.
They premised their petition on the ground that the said election was rigged in favour of Buhari and that the president lacked the stipulated academic qualification to contest the election.
The petitioners further alleged electoral irregularities perpetuated by INEC, APC and agents of the Federal Government, including the military, in support of Buhari.
The tribunal had on August 1 adjourned till August 21 for adoption of final addresses by parties shortly after the respondents closed their defence against the petition.
The petitioners had called 62 witnesses and tendered plethora of documents, including video evidence to prove their claims.
While Buhari called only seven witnesses and tendered a few documents in defence of his victory at the polls, INEC and APC said they would be relying on the testimonies made by the petitioners’ witnesses during their cross examination.
However, the petitioners in their final address through their lead counsel, Dr. Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), are asking the tribunal to nullify the election of President Buhari since they have been able to adduce evidence to the fact that Buhari was not qualified to have contested the presidential election in the first place.
Besides, the petitioners in their final address to the tribunal insisted that they have proved all allegations contained in their petition against the conduct of the February 23 presidential election by INEC.
According to them, five major issues for determination by the five-member Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, headed by Justice Mohammed Garba include: Whether Buhari at the time of the election was not qualified to contest the election.
“Whether Buhari submitted to INEC affidavit containing false information of fundamental nature in aid of his qualification for the said election.
“Whether from the pleadings and evidence led, it was established that Buhari was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.
“Whether the presidential election conducted by INEC on February 23 was invalid by reason of corrupt practices, and
“Whether the presidential election conducted by INEC on February 23 was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended, the Electoral Guidelines 2019 and manuals issued for the conduct of the election.
In their 43-page final address, the petitioners claimed to have established the fact that Buhari did not possess the requisite academic qualification for the position of president of Nigeria.
The petitioners argued that even Buhari’s own witnesses under cross examination admitted to the fact that Buhari did not possess a school certificate, being the basic requirements for contesting the office of the president.
“We therefore submit that all the purported evidence led by the 2nd respondent (Buhari) to prove that he attended a secondary school or a primary school or that he attended some courses, is irrelevant because he did not rely on any of those purported qualifications in exhibit P1, he relied on primary school certificate, WASC and Officer Cadet.
“Equally futile is his attempt to prove that he can speak and write in the English language. That is all irrelevant to his inability to produce his primary school certificate, secondary school certificate or WASC and his Officer Cadet qualification, whatever that means. Officer Cadet is not a qualification or certificate under the Constitution and Electoral Act nor is it known to any law,” the petitioners stated.
On the purported Cambridge University certificate tendered by Buhari before the tribunal, the petitioners asked: “Why it was easier for Buhari to go all the way to Cambridge in the United Kingdom to obtain a bogus document that his own witnesses said was not a certificate, instead of just driving down the street in Abuja to the Army Headquarters or placing a phone call to the Secretary of the Military Board in Abuja to hurry over with his certificate or certificates?”
Still on the Cambridge University documents, the petitioners submitted that: “A comparison of the purported Cambridge Assessment International Education Certifying Statement of the purported West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate and a certified true copy of the purported confidential result sheet of the University of Cambridge West African School Certificate of 1961 for the Provincial Secondary School, Katsina, reveals many discrepancies in the supposed result.
“One listed 8 subjects that the candidate therein mentioned one ‘Mohamed Buhari’ allegedly sat for, the other 6 subjects, both documents are therefore unreliable as both cannot be correct. The contradiction must count against the 2nd respondent,” Atiku and PDP said.
Another false claim by Buhari, according to the petitioners, is that he attended, “Elementary School, Daura and Mai Aduwa 1948-52.” Elementary School Daura is totally different from Mai Aduwa, their locations are totally different. He also claimed he entered Middle School, Katsina, in 1953, however, the petitioners submitted that by 1953, the Middle School system had been abolished in the northern region of Nigeria.
On the claim that his certificates were with the military, the petitioners submitted that Buhari failed woefully to prove the claim, “rather, the petitioners’ evidence to the contrary was not contested nor challenged. It is also the case of the petitioners that they have successfully proved that the Nigerian Army had denied being in possession of Buhari’s alleged certificates.
“One of the strongest evidence on the issue was given by the second respondent’s own witness, RW1, General Paul Tafa (Rtd), who under cross examination by the 1st respondent (INEC), told the court firmly and unequivocally that the Army did not collect the certificates of military officers and added, ‘there was no such thing’.”
On the issue of rigging and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the petitioners said with the plethora of evidence tendered and witnesses called, they have been able to show to the tribunal that Buhari’s election was invalid.
They added that analysis of results from 11 states showed how INEC, in connivance with Buhari and APC, wrongly and unlawfully credited Buhari with votes not valid or lawful.
According to them, documents tendered before the tribunal showed huge discrepancies between collated results as contained in the tendered Certified True Copies of forms EC8A and polling units.
They further alleged that a total of 2,906,384 votes were cancelled across the country, while 2,698,773 Nigerians were disenfranchised.
They said the two figures, when added, exceeded the 3,928,869 differential between the votes as stated in INEC form EC8E.
In addition, they said they had led evidence to show that INEC violated its own regulations and guidelines with respect to mandatory use of the smart card reader in the process of accreditation, which, according to them, occasioned over-voting, thereby rendering the election null and void.
They, therefore, prayed the tribunal to grant all the reliefs sought for in their petition.
News
Osinbajo: DISCOs have failed, can’t deliver stable power
- FG mulls assets recapitalisation
- TCN: $4.3bn investment deficit rocking firms
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) in the country have failed Nigerians, saying their in frastructure cannot deliver uninterrupted power supply envisaged by the Fedineral Government. Also, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Of Fedficer, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Gur Mohammed,stated that a recent power audit by the company showed that a $4.3 billion investment deficit is rock-ing the DISCOs. Osinbajo, who spoke at the inauguration of the 2X60MVA, 132/33KV Substation and Associated 132KV transmission lines in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said there was need for substantial change of strategy to meet the electricity needs of homes and businesses.
To this end, he expressed the readiness of the Federal Government to recapitalise assets in the distribution stratum of the power industry. The vice president pointed out that the lack of infrastructure by the DISCOs was hampering successes so far recorded in the generation and transmission strata of the power industry.
“The Federal Government started the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme and in solving the problem of inability of distribution to take all the capacity from generation and transmission, there must be a change of strategy and part of this change of strategy is the recapitalisation of DISCOs,” he said. According to him, the distribution capacity of all the 11 DISCOs in the country “is as low as 4,000MW,” leaving an excess of over 4,000MW of unused electricity wasting away. Stating that Nigeria has about 13,427MW available capacity, the VP said the country now has 8,332 MW installed capacity while the national grid capacity has increased to 7000 MW. He, therefore, stressed the urgent need for recapitalisation of the DISCOs to enable them build more infrastructure to cater for the Moexcess power generated for hammed Karage. distribution. Osinbajo, who described power as the lifeblood of any economy, restated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensuring adequate power supply in all nooks and crannies of the country. He said: “In the past few years, resolving the power supply problem has been the top priority of the Federal Government. But there is so much that still needs be done for us to get there.
“Today, we have about 13,427MW of installed capacity and an available capacity of about 8,332MW. The distribution capacity in the 11 DISCOs are significantly low, hovering around 4,000MW on the average with the peak of about 4,500MW. “Despite the availability of about 8,000MW generation and 7,000MW transmission capacity, the lack of DisCos’ infrastructure to absorb and deliver power to end users has largely restricted power supply to an average of about 4,000MW and even sometimes falling below 4,000MW. “Apart from the lack of DISCOs infrastructure, the inability of DISCOs to provide metres through independent or third party companies to consumers all across Nigeria is also hindering the supply of electricity. “It is evident that despite all the efforts that have been put into trying to expand the national grid, the infrastructure on ground today cannot deliver on government’s promises for industrial and domestic use. “A substantial change of strategy is needed. In recapitalising the DISCOs, they have to simply come up with more resources one way or the other.
Part of the recapitalisation process is the Siemens electrification programme. “The whole idea of the Siemens electrification programme is to deploy financing for technology on commercial term agreed with transmission and distribution companies in partnership with the German government and Siemens to, one, increase transmission and distribution capacity.
“Two, to enable power delivery of at least 7,000MW to consumers and to eliminate all the bottlenecks in transmission and distribution to enable full utilisation of the entire power generated.” Notwithstanding the recapitalisation of distribution assets, TCN, Osinbajo said, still has a major role to play. He added: “Another strategy is the opening up of the power market to other investors from generation to distribution. “The market will also be opened up for GENCOs and DISCOs to sell power to eligible buyers in the willing buyers-willing sellers’ arrangement. We want to create a (tariff) regime that encourages willing buyers, willing sellers.” Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, said at the event that the newly-commissioned project would eliminate load shedding and power supply constraints in Abeokuta and environs. “This is one of the many uncompleted power projects inherited and completed by this administration,” he said. According to him, “between May 2015 and now, about 30 power projects inherited by this government have been completed. Seventy distribution systems have also been completed by this administration.” Corroborating Osinbajo’s view, Ugbo said: “Over 3,000 installed capacity are stranded due to massive load rejection by DISCOs.”
The newly commissioned project, Ugbo said, is to boost power supply to Abeokuta and environs and Ota and environs. He said other infrastructure like lines that convey electricity from Ikeja West to Abeokuta, which were obsolete, have now been upgraded from 70 MW to about 250MW. Managing Director of TCN, Mohammed, stated that the national grid capacity has been upgraded from 5,000MW to 8,100MW. “As at last audit in December, 2018, $4.3 billion investment needs are required in DISCOs. “And until we secure this investment, the power supply need of the country and all these efforts cannot achieve their desired goals,” he said. He reiterated the call for recapitalisation of distribution companies. “We have to recapitalise the DisCos and it is something we must do,” he declared.
In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State commended the Federal Government’s investment in the energy sector to ensure adequate power supply. He expressed the hope that the project would go a long way in providing improved electricity to Abeokuta and Ota areas of the state.
The governor, however, called for upgrade of power distribution equipment in the state. Abiodun said: “Despite annual capital injections averaging $2 billion per annum, the available capacity of Nigeria’s stateowned electricity utility has been stuck at about less than 5,000MW and that happened when the Buhari government came to power. “There is no gainsaying the fact that rebuilding the energy sector to meet both domestic and industrial needs is vital.” Abiodun stated that about $10 billion was needed to upgrade obsolete power equipment
News
Kidnapping, piracy threaten operations at Calabar, Warri, PH, Onitsha ports –FG
- Reps summon DSS, Customs, NNPC, CBN
The Federal Government has identified criminal activities including kidnapping, sea piracy, and armed robbery as some of the factors militating against the smooth and optimal operations of eastern ports in the country.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the public hearing organised by the House of Representatives’ ad hoc committee to determine why the Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Onne, and Onitsha inland port complexes are not being put to maximum use.
Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee headed by Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub (APC, Adamawa) has summoned the director general of Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi; the comptroller general of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd); the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari, to appear before it next Monday.
Testifying before the committee yesterday, the permanent secretary lamented that kidnapping, armed robbery and sea piracy were forcing operators to stay away from these ports.
He said this was coupled with multiple taxes imposed even by states and local governments.
“Piracy, kidnapping and armed robbery are responsible for the non-utilisation of the ports,” he stated.
According to Zakari, “Lack of synergy and cooperation among government agencies operating at the ports is also affecting the smooth running of these ports. NIMASA, NPA, the Navy and freight forwarders are not working together.
“There is no cooperation and we are one government and I don’t see why there should be conflict among these agencies. We need legislative support and backing of the National Assembly.”
Collaborating the submission of the ministry, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, agreed insecurity was a major factor militating against the ports, but added that the Navy was working round the clock to arrest all criminal activities.
Represented by the Director of Training, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, the CNS also lamented that the channels of the eastern ports were narrow and unmarked,
“Our channels are very narrow and largely unmarked. The surface of the underwater is very small,” he stated.
He said the problem of poor infrastructure and evacuation of good was also responsible for the optimal performance of the ports, adding that the roads liking the ports were in deplorable shape.
Similarly, the managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, also agreed that insecurity and poor infrastructure was being responsible for the problem. Represented by Prof. Idris Abubakar, the NPA boss said she has drawn the attention of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to deplorable state of the roads linking the ports.
Similarly, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) noted that the issue of insecurity was seriously weighing in on the operations of the concerned ports.
Represented by Capt. Sunday Umoren, the Director General of NIMASA, Hon. Dakuku Peterside, also noted that there was absolute need for all the agencies to work together in the interest of the nation.
Earlier, while declaring the hearing open, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said that both the Apapa and TinCan Island Ports Complexes in Lagos were “overwhelmed and attained breaking points.”
He charged the ad hoc committee to ‘redeliver’ a policy framework and make substantive proposals for legislative and executive action to drive the increased utilisation at these ports for the socio-economic benefit of Nigerians.
Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Deputy House Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason, lamented that the Nigerian maritime sector regrettably remains one of the great untapped economic reserves.
He stressed that “operating and maintaining efficient and functional ports in the country will help to develop the economic potential of the communities where these ports are located and even farther afield.”
In his welcome address, chairman of the ad hoc committee, Yakub, said the committee is out to determine why some of the ports have been operating below capacity.
He said the committee was also interested in unravelling why the port situation has remained unpleasant despite the many efforts of government over the years at making the Nigerian ports virile.
Such efforts, he noted, were by way of building more port complexes, granting more concessions, including encouraging active involvement of the private sector in some aspects of operations in the maritime sector.
“What this means is that about five inland port complexes in Warri, Calabar, Onitsha, Port Harcourt and Onne have all failed to provide alternative or even consummate services to aid decongestion of two Lagos Ports Complexes,” he regretted.
Feminique
Intention, not love, sustains marriage, says Adefuye
Omolola Adefuye prefers to be called ‘Omolola Natural.’ Her latest enthusiasm apart from her field of career-Insurance, is about marital affairs and lecturing homes on how to sustain lovemaking sparkles in marriages. Oluwatosin Omoniyi writes
What is your latest passion all about?
Presently, I talk about sex in marriages because I’m concerned about couples enjoying sex to the fullest. So what we do basically is do research on marriages, how things can work out between couples. We notice eating the same kind of food all the time could be boring so what we do is teach couples how to eat the same food differently, to reduce monotony and main focus on enjoyable sex in marriages.
What prompted the passion?
The rate of divorce in marriages lately and infidelity in marriages nowadays is alarming. Now when you look at the rate of divorce and you ask why, a larger percentage of the reasons usually go down to sexual issue, or money issue which is why we decided to look at the sex aspect as a move to reduce broken marriages. So on this sex and marriage issues, we post writings but majorly we post videos on YouTube.
I know you as insurance personnel, so what prompted you to go into sex and sexuality in marriages?
Over time, I have had to work with teenagers and I have also been privileged to work with teens from broken homes and then I had to look at them and people that come from homes where both parents are still together and I realised that there was a remarkable difference. Children who come from broken homes usually have insecurity challenges, feeling and sense of not belonging in a setting and most of them are not as confident as their peers who come from homes where their parents are together. Some of them carry on to the homes they build in future, whereby every little misunderstanding, they think of separating with their spouses because that is the way they were brought up, this set of children are exposed to many atrocities.
I feel this issue of the parents staying differently has more negative effect on children than their parents and this prompted me to venture into what I now do.
Apart from the idea of stealing culture imbibed by these children, some of them are exposed to sexual harassment when the parents are not there. There was a particular case we treated last, three children staying with their father and he was always out to work, the mum was not living with them and they were always alone. Along the way, the youngest one started getting harassed by a neighbour and there was nobody to tell. A girl cannot grow up normal if she does not have a father figure in her life. Consequently, she begins to look for a father figure in every man because father love for girls is equivalent to the air she breathes and when it is absent, she seeks it anywhere possible.
If you look at the percentage of girls that are exposed to pregnancy at a teenage age and all, majorly it comes from girls that lack fatherly love. Mark it, fatherly love could be that the father maybe present at home but physically absented. So, if a father is present in the home, at least he could learn to show her affection. It is usually the same thing to the male child but theirs is not only when they lack mother love, it is also that of the father. I have been opportune to have worked with a male child and I realised that when a male child lacks fatherly love, it affects his self esteem.
How long have you been married now?
Five years now,
What makes you think you are matured enough to talk about sex in marriages?
What I tell people is that it does not matter how old your marriage is, as long as I have taken time to do the necessary research, I take time to do necessary research, hence, it makes me qualified because these days, people believe marriage is something you can jump into and jump out. Before you go into marriage, you should read books on marriages, on relating with people, how to handle different people.
It amazes me when you go to university to study any course and you are not refreshing your school of thought with research and books to help you grow in such field you have chosen therefore I have done and am still doing what needs to be done to be well grounded in the school of marriage and sexual relationship.
Why do couples lose the spark of excitement and love in marriage after a long time of being together?
It is normal, some do not even last up to five years. Let me be practical now, you know when you meet someone for the first time, like there is this novelty, the way you handle it with so much care and you do not want it to fall or crack but after a while you no longer pay so much attention to it, this is the same thing with marriage which is why I say love is not always enough, it’s not all about the chemistry.
You can actually marry someone you do not really love and the marriage will last forever, marriage is about being intentional. As long as I am intentional, that this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and I am ready and willing to work out every flaw and every ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ , it will work. But if you are waiting for the chemistry to always happen, you are in for a very long ride because the chemistry will leave.
You can actually work on love, and how do we work on love, by knowing the temperament of the person, love language of the person you are married to as we all have different love languages.
When one partner’s love language is attention but you are showering the person with gifts, it will mean nothing, as you have got it wrong, if you had stayed with her in the kitchen for five minutes, you would have given her the world. So it is why we say people must learn in marriage and be intentional. If you are intentional you would have figured the right love language of your partner and whether in a bad or good mood, you will still please them.
So LOVE does not sustain marriage?
Yes, the only thing that can sustain it is being intentional. Long ago, before I got married, I had this mentality that if my husband does anything, I will divorce him first thing and I was told Christianity does not allow divorce. Luckily for me, I was living with a couple whose marriage was heaven on earth with over 50 years of being married. Through them, I was able to have the belief that marriage does not have to be bitter, it should be sweet. That was when I mapped out a list of characteristics my future husband must have.
First he has to be someone that will make marriage heaven for me, number two was that if anything went wrong, I must be willing to satisfy everything it takes to work it out, so I was intentional about those two goals. So my thought was that whatever went wrong, we are both going to work it out whether you like it or not.
Now, how do you sustain sex sparkles in marriages?
Sex spark differs because we all have different libido. Some have it high, and some, low. So if my libido is high and my husband’s own is high, there is no option other than me finding a way to match his libido which is what we do, we run research to help women meet up, there are fruits to do that, there are medicinal drugs, there are balls to be inserted and other things too.
To sustain sex spark, a woman must be ready always, and sometimes a woman can satisfy her husband without sex, it doesn’t have to be penis to vagina always, they both should learn how to satisfy themselves even without penetration.
Some husbands like their wives to give them blow job but they cannot reciprocate the act, therefore couples should be able to sit and talk about all these which is why communication is key for sex spark to be sustained in marriage.
As a Christian, do you support oral sex in marriage?
Oral sex in marriage, if both couples agree, then I am in support. It has to be an agreement; there is nothing wrong with it.
One of the reasons we started this is because of divorce, this issue of divorce happen in Christian marriages more because of the issue of oral sex and the belief that the holy sex position is the missionary style, it’s very boring that is why Christian men are the ones who cheat most because they do not get sexual satisfaction in their homes. There is a passage in the bible that says a woman’s breast should continue to satisfy her husband.
Therefore, there are different angles to these things, not just the refusal from the woman but also the ignorance from the man. The bible says your body belongs to your husband and you body belongs to your wife therefore as long as there is consent from both parties, it’s alright and if its oral sex, then fantastic.
You say you write, how many testimonies have you got from consultants?
I remember the first testimony I got from a man, he did not even know he can ever give his wife plate (blow job) as the slogan goes. The day he did it finally, he sent me a text the second day, he said “she really loved it.” Finally, for a woman to achieve orgasm and not fill used in bed, ask her what she wants and how to please her.
News
National Assembly ready to work for Nigerians –Lawan
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that with the recent constitution of the relevant parliamentary committees, the ninth National Assembly was now more prepared and ready to work for Nigerians. Lawan gave the assurance while speaking to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly on his return from pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
“The ninth National Assembly has been properly constituted, especially with our committees in place,” said Lawan. “We are ready, we are willing, we are capable, we are enhanced to work as an institution, to ensure that we provide those ingredients and inputs that the executive would want for it to implement laudable projects to develop the country.” With him were Senators Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (Deputy Minority Whip), Teslim Folarin, Bello Mandiya, Ajibola Bashiru, and Sani Musa. Lawan expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to be part of the over 60,000 Nigerians that participated in this year’s Hajj. “We prayed for our country to achieve optimal security, to have stability, peace and progress. We prayed for the National Assembly too. It is our prayer that the ninth National Assembly will be one to work for Nigerians and for the benefit of those who voted for us.
“Nigerians, in Saudi Arabia, came together with other Muslims worldwide to pray for global peace. I’m sure that with the message that we heard as part of this year’s pilgrimage and Eid generally, is a message of sacrifice, brotherhood and unity.
“Nigerians should thank God that we are still together, as such, we should work to ensure that the unity of this country is not compromised,” Lawan said. The Senate president urged Nigerians to continue to pray for their leaders, pointing out that “leaders are meant to serve the people and no leader would like to deliberately fail to perform. “Also, in times of challenges like we are going through presently, Nigerians should continue to be behind their leaders with prayers and support, backed by understanding, and by the Grace of God, Nigeria will reach those great heights that, for long, we have prayed for.”
Lawan reiterated his appeal to the executive arm of government on the need to be on the same page with the National Assembly to reverse “the undesirable trend of the current budget cycle in Nigeria.” “We need to work for a budget that will be passed by the National Assembly by December. That requires that we work assiduously with the executive arm of government to have the budget laid before the National Assembly by the end of September and for the National Assembly to lock up the whole of October this year for budget defence, so that it can be processed and passed before we go on Christmas break. It is doable, it is achievable and attainable.
“I’m sure if we are able to achieve that, Nigeria’s economy will witness a boost. Businesses in Nigeria will have something predictable to work with. I believe that together with the executive arm of government, we should be able to do this, as this is fundamental to us in the National Assembly and I’m sure the executive arm is also looking forward to that,” Lawan said. The Senate president was received on arrival by Senators Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele and his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mohammed Karage
News
Statutory marriage: FG to establish registers in FCT, 36 states
The Federal Government has unveiled plans to set up marriage registries across the 36 states of the federation, and the FCT.
It said the objective was to ensure uniform conduct of statutory marriages in the country.
Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Mohammed Manga, in a statement yesterday, quoted Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah as making the disclosure.
Manga said: “In its efforts at ensuring uniformity in the conduct of statutory marriages, the Federal Government has declared its intention to set up marriage registries in all the 36 state capitals in the country.
“The Permanent Secretary…disclosed this today (yesterday) in Port Harcourt, River State, while declaring open a one-day sensitisation conference on the conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria with the theme: “Achieving Harmonious Compliance in the Conduct of Statutory Marriage in Nigeria.
“She said that arrangements are also underway to establish new federal marriage registries in Umuahia, Abia State and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, to address the challenges faced by couples in the South-South and South East Zones.”
Trending
-
News21 hours ago
Taraba killings: Policeman arrested in Bauchi over army revenge threat
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Isheri shooting: ‘Soldiers killed my brother in cold blood’
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 6-year-old marriage over adultery, jealousy
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Suspected cultist, butcher arrested for killing 16 in Lagos
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Let’s avenge our colleagues’ killing, says policeman on Facebook
-
Politics17 hours ago
Audu to Bello: You are most favoured governor
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Makinde appoints, assigns portfolios to 14 Commissioners; inaugurates 14 Perm Secs
-
Sports8 hours ago
Arsenal lose £19m on Iwobi’s transfer