Metro and Crime
Police: Armed men in military uniform kidnap five in Kaduna
The police in Kaduna have confirmed the kidnap of five persons by armed men on Friday at Danbushiya Village, at the outskirt of Kaduna metropolis.
The Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.
Sabo said on August 23 at about 2300hrs, the head of Malali police division reported that he received a distress call that armed men in military uniform blocked the access road to Babatunde Fashola Housing Estate, Danbushiya Village, at the outskirt of Kaduna and intercepted a Honda Accord Reg. No. LND 753 AL and five other vehicles.
They kidnapped seven persons.
According to him, patrol teams within the metropolis led by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, were quickly mobilised to the scene of the incident but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victims.
“However, due to pressurised patrols within the general area, two of the victims were later found after being released by the hoodlums.
“The two released victims alongside the vehicles were recovered to the police station,” the spokesman said.
He disclosed that “upon search, the sum of $10,000 and N647,300 cash were recovered in one of the vehicles”.
He also explained that combined teams of police anti-kidnapping unit and vigilantes were later dispatched to the scene for search operation with a view to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the remaining five victims.
“The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for Technical Support in tracking the hoodlums,” he added.
Sabo said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga, has assured that the incident would not deter the command from its collective determination in the recent war against criminals.
He therefore called for continued support by all well meaning citizens of the state, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Metro and Crime
One dead, 59 injured as truck rams into Lagos BRT bus
Muritala Ayinla
Tragedy struck in Lagos on Tuesday when a truck conveying bags of cement rammed into a mass transit bus popularly known as BRT on Ikorodu Road, leaving a passenger dead and over 59 other passengers severely injured.
New Telegraph learnt that truck, which was conveying bags of Dangote cement, had a brake failure which led to a head-on collision with a Primero blue Mass Transit bus with registration number LSR-228XS conveying 40 seated and 20 standing passengers.
The ghastly accident led to serious confusion in the area for minutes as sea of sympathizers, onlookers rushed to scene of the accident to rescue the victims who were coming to Lagos when the accident occurred.
All passengers on board sustained various degrees of injuries while a female passenger lost her life immediately. The driver, whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time filing of this report, also sustained a severe life threatening injuries with his leg totally decapitated.
The combined efforts of rescue and security agencies such as LNSC, Nigeria Police, FRSC and LASTMA were on ground to bring the situation under control.
Confirming the accident, the Director-General of the Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said only a female passenger died in the accident, while the driver and other passengers sustained varying degrees of accident.
Osayintolu said: “On getting to the scene of incident, a Dangote truck fully loaded with cement had a brake failure and had a head-on collision with a Primero blue Mass Transit bus with registration number LSR-228XS conveying 40 seated and 20 standing passengers. All passengers on board suffered various degrees of injuries with one female passenger losing her life and the driver suffered severe life threatening injuries with his leg totally decapitated.
“The combined efforts of the Agency’s Assets (Medical Unit, Tiger unit, Papa Eagle and Cobra unit) are on ground working alongside LNSC, Nigeria Police, FRSC and LASTMA to ease vehicular movement and ensure a swift recovery of the truck. Recovery operation is ongoing,” he said.
Metro and Crime
Makinde: Why I revoked N7bn Moniya-Iseyin road contract
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revoked the N7 billion Moniya-Iseyin Road contract awarded by Sen. Abiola Ajimobi’s administration, pointing out the contractor’s lack of capacity as main reason for the revocation.
Makinde made this known in Ibadan on Tuesday while speaking at the launch of a $5 million (N1.53 billion) Agribusiness Project Initiative by Farmcrowdy.
According to him, the previous government awarded the contract to an engineering firm that did not have capacity to handle the project.
“Even though the owner of the firm is known to me, I cannot mix friendship with the business of governance,’’ he said.
The governor said the contract was revoked to enable him address the challenges of moving farm produce around the state, saying that the state government would go ahead to re-award the contract.
He said the road would address the challenges of moving farm produce from Oke Ogun area to Ibadan, the state capital, when it is completed.
According to Makinde, the state is set to turn farm settlements around in line with my administration’s promise to expand the state’s economy through agribusiness.
While inaugurating the Farmcrowdy initiative, the governor expressed confidence that it is a partnership that will be mutually beneficial.
Makinde said the state government was fully committed to revolutionising agriculture, saying that his administration had begun the steps toward revamping and expanding the economy of the state.
Earlier, Dr Debo Akande, the Executive Adviser to Makinde on Agribusiness, said that agribusiness would take the centre stage in the state.
Akande noted that the state would explore the Public Private Development Partnership model to achieve its aim in the agricultural sector.
He maintained that bringing Farmcrowdy to Oyo State was a thing of pride to the present government.
Metro and Crime
Rape allegations: Fatoyinbo surrenders to police for questioning
Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has surrendered to the Nigeria Police for questioning over rape allegations levelled against him by Busola Dakolo.
It was learnt that Fatoyinbo’s protocol team was sent out of the Force Criminal Investigation Division (FCID) headquarters in Abuja.
Fatoyinbo is expected to be at the division for a while because Dakolo’s questioning was said to have taken about eight hours, according to TheCable Lifestyle.
In a June interview, Dakolo who is a celebrity photographer had accused Fatoyibo of raping her when she was a teenager.
The pastor denied the allegations and subsequently refused to appear before the panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to investigate the claim.
In a statement by Ademola Adetuberu, his spokesperson, Fatoyinbo said his legal team advised against appearing before the panel because the sitting might be partial.
“The legal advice was also premised on the press statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned. Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session,” the statement read.
“According to the report, Rev. Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness.”
There were protests at the church’s branches in Lagos and Abuja after the allegations were made.
Fatoyinbo also stepped aside as the Senior Pastor of the church for investigations to be carried out, however, he has since returned to the altar.
Metro and Crime
2 children killed, 10 injured after suspect crashes stolen police car
Two children are dead and at least 10 other people are injured after a suspect wanted in an alleged stabbing stole a police cruiser, fled the scene and crashed into multiple vehicles, officials said.
At 7:10 p.m., officers in Dayton, Ohio, responded to a stabbing complaint, but by the time they arrived the suspect had already left the area.
Soon after, police in Riverside, about 4 miles northeast of Dayton, received a 911 call of a car accident involving a single vehicle that crashed into a tree. At some point after officers arrived, the same suspect wanted in the alleged stabbing entered a Riverside police cruiser and fled the scene.
The suspect, inside the police car, crashed the vehicle into two other cars a short time later and was taken into custody.
At least 12 people were transported to hospitals in the area, officials said. There were at least seven children removed from the scene. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.
Homicide and crash reconstruction teams are on site, reports ABC News.
Police said the suspect was talking to officials but did not release any other details.
Two Riverside police officers also suffered minor injuries.
Metro and Crime
After gunshot, Benue varsity moves students’ leader to Abuja
Authorities of the Benue State University Makurdi yesterday said that they had transferred the National President of the National Union of Benue State Students (NUBESS), Comrade Smith Tyonor, to Abuja for further treatment.
Tyonor was shot in the head at the school’s gate last Friday.
The attack on the students’ leader elicited mild protest by the students who came out in their numbers with placards to protest.
They also blocked all categories of staff from having access to their offices.
The aggrieved students expressed anger over the manner doctors at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) had abandoned their colleague to wallow in pains of gunshot attack without proper medical attention and threatened to shut down the institution if their leader was not flown overseas for medication.
Some of the placards carried with inscriptions such as: “BSU Teaching Hospital must be well-equipped,” “NUBESS President must be treated abroad.”
But briefing journalists in his office, the Dean of Students Affairs of the university, Prof Joseph Kerker, said that the authorities had transferred the NUBESS president to Abuja for further treatment.
Kerker, who narrated how the incident occurred, said Smith was shot by gunmen who were riding on a motorcycle.
He explained that the university acted based on the complaint lodged before it by the family of Smith and other leaders of NUBESS about the security, safety and well-being of their overall leader and son.
The dean disclosed that Tyonor, a 400 Level Psychology student, was shot last Friday about 9p.m. outside the university premises and admitted at the BSUTH.
He added: “Two persons came on a motorbike where they were holding a meeting opposite the university and a fracas ensued. The men inquired what was happening and then went a little distance and shot Smith on the head.
“The next day (Saturday), I went to the hospital to see him but heard a lot of complaints from the students and family members requesting that he should be transferred to another hospital in Abuja.
“I arranged for an ambulance from First Fertility Hospital even as we learnt that Governor Samuel Ortom had already released an undisclosed amount of money for his treatment. The hospital authorities, after conducting a test on Smith, said he passed 14 per cent over 15 per cent, indicating that he was in a stable condition. There was improvement on his condition when I visited again on Sunday.
“On the same Sunday night, the students became agitated, complaining of poor treatment and security of the victim. So, we decided to transfer him to Abuja based on security and have even spent over N300,000 so far on his treatment as well as gave his parents another N100,000 for exigencies.”
Metro and Crime
EFCC arraigns two men for N15.1m fraud
Two men, Salisu Dashiru Saliu and Chinedu Israel Ekezie, were yesterday arraigned before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the State High Court sitting at Ikeja, Lagos for alleged N15,184,000 fraud.
The two men were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.
One of the counts reads: “That you, Chinedu Israel Ekezie and Arome (still at large) sometime in 2018 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N15,184,000 property of Mr. Obiora Derrick Igboegwu, the Managing Director of Aggregate Bureau De Change Limited.”
The first defendant, Saliu, pleaded guilty, while the second defendant, Ekezie, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.
The prosecution counsel, Muhammad Kabir Hussain, according to the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, informed the court that the first defendant had entered into a “plea bargain” with the Commission, adding that he (the defendant) had also returned N1,518,400 to the victim.
Consequently, Hussain reviewed and adopted the fact of the case as the prosecution’s argument.
The prosecution counsel also prayed the court to deliver judgement based on the plea bargain agreement.
Counsel to the first defendant, Babafemi Olarewaju, confirmed that his client willingly entered into the plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.
He, therefore, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that his client “is a first time offender who is remorseful of his actions.”
Counsel to the second defendant, Dipo Odimayo, told the court that he had filed and served an application for bail on behalf of his client on the prosecution.
He also urged the court to grant his client bail on the grounds of ill health.
In his response, the prosecution counsel told the court that “the issue of bail is at the discretion of the court”.
However, the prosecution counsel prayed that stringent conditions be imposed in the circumstance that the second defendant was granted bail.
After listening to all parties, Justice Oshod, admitted the second defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.
The surety must be a blood relation to the second defendant and must show evidence of tax payment for the last three years.
The judge also held that the surety as well as his address must be verified by the court’s registrar.
The second defendant was ordered to be remanded in the EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail conditions.
Oshodi adjourned the case till December 5, 2019 for commencement of trial.
The judge also ordered the first defendant to pay N200,000 fine within 60 days from the day of judgement; otherwise, he would be imprisoned for one year from the day of default.
Oshodi also directed the EFCC to ensure compliance with the judgement within the specified period.
Metro and Crime
Gunmen kill two policemen, abduct specialist hospital CMD
Armed men believed to be kidnappers yesterday killed two policemen in Benin, Edo State.
The gunmen, who operated in commando style, also abducted the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Irrua Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin.
The policemen were attached to Okogbenin. They were in a convoy when the gunmen attacked them at Ramat Park in Benin.
Two other persons in the convoy, whose identities were yet to be ascertained at press time, were shot in the legs.
It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers had swooped on Okogbenin moments after killing the policemen and took him away.
The CMD was coming to Benin when the gunmen attacked him and his convoy at the popular park in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area.
New Telegraph learnt that two assistant directors of the hospital were abducted last week.
The two assistant directors were released after payment of unspecified amount as ransom.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said yesterday that investigation into the incident had commenced.
But the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospital Research Institute and Associated Institutions of Nigeria, Irrua branch, Comrade Emmanuel Igiechi, said the union would protest insecurity in the area.
Igiechi said the abduction showed that staff of the hospital were being monitored.
He said: “This tells us how serious the security situation has become. It is a very dire situation we are in. The security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and environs.”
Metro and Crime
Save us from Customs, Ogun farmers beg FG
…say NCS seizes tomatoes, pepper
Tomato farmers and traders in Ogun State yesterday staged a protest over indiscriminate seizure and alleged auctioning of their produce by officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
The protesters, who stormed the state Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, bemoaned the new border policy of the Federal Government which has left thousands of people and vehicles stranded at both sides of Nigeria and Benin Republic border.
Armed with leaves and placards bearing different inscriptions, the protesters, under the aegis of Yewa/Awori Farm Produce Traders and Farmers Association, said they had suffered huge losses in their business as a result of government’s recent decision.
They alleged that they were being prevented from moving their produce into markets within the state and neighbouring Lagos by the Customs and Immigration personnel manning the border.
Speaking with reporters, the Chairman of Fruits and Vegetable Growers and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Timothy Eweoba, said Customs men on Sunday night impounded eight trucks conveying their tomatoes and pepper at Ijoun in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.
He disclosed that each truck contained 250 baskets sold at N2,000 per basket.
Eweoba wondered why the security agents would impound their produce which were grown locally and not imported into the country.
The chairman alleged that upon seizing the goods, the Customs decided to auction each basket at between N50 and N200.
Eweoba appealed to the Federal Government to intervene and come to the aid of the farmers and traders as most of them depended on bank loans to do businesses.
Also, Matthew Ajibawo of the Yewa/Awori Farm Produce Traders and Farmers Association said the Customs informed the traders that the seizure of their produce was based on “orders from above.”
He said: “Ijoun is about 60km to the border. The Customs searched our vehicles and no single rice or contraband was in our vehicles. We don’t know why they didn’t release the goods to us.
“We have been to their office (in Abeokuta) and the Customs officer we met at their headquarters said the order is from the above. The government should please come to our aid.”
When contacted yesterday, the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, John Attah, said the seizure was in the interest of national security.
Attah, who is also the spokesman for the Joint Border Security Exercise, urged the protesters to prove their case if the goods were not contraband.
He said: “The tomatoes were impounded at the border line. And if it is true as they claimed that it was locally produced, they should go there and prove it.
“It is imperative for them to prove that the goods are local goods. It is not a rocket science. This is a joint exercise and it goes beyond the Customs. What we are doing is in the interest of national security.”
Metro and Crime
Bandits invade Customs warehouse, steal food items, vandalise car
Gunmen on Sunday invaded the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) premises in Calabar, Cross River State, with the intention to steal seized food items meant for delivery to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp across the country.
The hoodlums, who invaded the premises about 4a.m., shot sporadically while trying to break into the warehouse inside the premises.
When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent visited the scene of the incident, Army personnel and policemen were seen condoning the area in search of the suspects.
Although the gunmen could not gain access into the warehouse, they destroyed a bus stationed in front of the warehouse and carted away the bags of rice loaded in the vehicle.
They also removed one air conditioner at the Customs staff quarters close to the warehouse.
One of the officers, who spoke with NAN under the condition of anonymity, said that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.
He said: “The incident happened about 4a.m. on Sunday. The guys were heavily armed and they shot sporadically for a long time, trying to find their way into the warehouse.
“We had to quickly call on the Army and police for re-enforcement, as we speak, two suspects have been arrested and the search to arrest more is ongoing.’’
Movement into the Calabar Free Trade Zone where the Headquarters of the Command is located was temporarily restricted.
The spokesman for NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah, confirmed the incident.
He added that the gunmen could not break into the warehouse.
According to him, investigation is ongoing to fish out the hoodlums.
Metro and Crime
Winners get four cars in Dangote Cement promo
Dangote Cement yesterday presented four new cars to four of its Cement customers in Abuja and Onitsha.
While three customers, Olatunji Victor Junaid, Bayo Fabiyi Joseph and Ahmed Muhammad, won the cars in Abuja, Iwuafor Blessing Chidiebere won in Onitsha, Anambra State. Tricycles, refrigerators, television sets and other gift items were also presented to various winners at the two locations yesterday.
The Group Managing Director (GMD), Dangote Cement Plc, Joseph Makoju (an engineer), who made the presentations, described yesterday as “special and spectacular” for both the winners and the company as a corporate body.
The GMD said the presentations further authenticate the fact that the promo was real, while urging Nigerians to key into it, as the winning cards were in over 72 million promotional bags of cement.
He said: “I am pleased that I am presenting four cars in a day. This is the first of its kind since the promo began last month.”
Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said over 21 million winners of various items were expected to emerge at the end of the promotion in September.
According to her over N100 million has so far been given out to winners across the country.
The Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies’ promo, which began nationwide in July and is to run till September ending, has so far yielded numerous winners of prizes in various categories.
Among other unique gifts, 43 brand new cars, cash prizes of N200 million, 24 tricycles, 500 refrigerators, 24 motorcycles, 400 television sets, generators, goodies packs, are available for winners in a promo, which has generated so much excitement among Nigerians, with over 21 million lucky winners targeted.
