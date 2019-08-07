Metro and Crime
Police arraign four over #RevolutionNow protest in Ogun
Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday said it has arraigned four persons in connection with the “Revolution Now” protest before a magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta.
Those charged to the court include Daniel Abraham, 29; Afofun Festus, 18; Kolawole Seun, 25; and Okoro Romeo, 38.
They were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arraignment in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta, said the four persons were arrested during the “Revolution Now” protest.
Oyeyemi stated that their offences were punishable under Section 516, 70 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.
The four suspects, according to him, pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned.
The PPRO, however, said they were admitted to bail and the case adjourned to August 15, 2019.
Metro and Crime
Senator Kashamu’s mother dies at 92
The mother of the immediate past Senator (Ogun East) and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buruji Kashamu, has died at the age of 92.
Madam Wulematu Kashamu was said to have passed on on Wednesday afternoon in Lagos.
Kashamu’s media aide, Austin Oniyokor, confirmed the death of the nonagenarian on telephone Wednesday.
The cause of death of the late aged woman was not made known.
Oniyokor, however, stated that the deceased would be buried on Thursday in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State according to Islamic rites.
Metro and Crime
Edo CP: We have chased kidnappers from Benin-Sagamu Expressway
Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, said Wednesday that strigent measures taken by operatives of the state command have forced dare devil kidnappers to flee from the Lagos-Benin Expressway.
He pointed out that one major feat devised by the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies had been the clearing off forests that before now served as hideout for criminal elements, particularly kidnappers, terrorising motorists and travellers along the highway.
Speaking with newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital, the Commissioner of Police disclosed that other strategies also put in place have helped the force to contain the criminals.
According to him, no kidnapping incident has occurred on the Benin-Sagamu Expressway since the forests were cleared, adding that he took the battle to the hoodlums because the popular highway is too strategic for hoodlums to be allowed to operate.
“I, as Commissioner of Police in Edo, will not sit back and allow hoodlums take over the Benin highway. That is why we mobilised and went after them. We have followed and engaged them in a number of shoot outs and rescued several persons from them,” he said.
Metro and Crime
Eid el Kabir: Lokoja Council Chair reconstructs prayer ground
Ahead of this year’s Eid el Kabir, the Chief Administrator of the Lokoja Local Government Area, Hon. Mohammed Danasabe Mohammed, has commenced the reconstruction of the prayer ground.
The annual Muslim prayer ground along Felele Road in Lokoja, has been in existence for over a decade without any meaningful renovation work carried out on it.
But the present local government administration under Hon. Mohammed has deployed laborers to the site for the reconstruction of a befitting prayer ground before the festival on Sunday.
Part of the reconstruction includes building and roofing of a section where the Chief Imam and other top dignitaries sit to perform their annual worship.
Hon. Mohammed, who was at the project site on Wednesday, said the intention of his administration was to provide a conducive worship centre for Muslim brethren ahead of the coming Eid el Kabir.
Metro and Crime
Hit the ground running, Ihedioha charges new commissioners
Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha Wednesday inaugurated members of his State Executive Council with a charge to them ‘to hit the ground running’ and key into his rebuilding agenda designed to reclaim the state from ruins.
The governor, who performed the ceremony at the expansive Imo State Trade and Investment Centre, New Owerri, explained that it took him some time to choose the commissioners to ensure that round pegs are put in round holes to move the state forward.
Prominent among the commissioners sworn in is a former Minister of State (Foreign Affairs) and later Education Professor Viola Adaku Onwuliri, who takes charge of the Education Minitsry and a former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Chuma Nnaji who will be in charge of the Ministry of Public Utilities.
The governor, who decried the state of decay of infrastructures in the state, blamed his immediate past predecessor for unduly proliferating ministries, 31 in all, many of which he said bore no relevance to the yearnings and aspirations of the people even when pensioners and workers were not paid.
Expressing his resolve to put smiles on the faces of the embattled pensioners, the governor pledged to commence aggressive road construction and where necessary rehabilitation in all parts of the state as soon as the rains cease.
Metro and Crime
Man guilty of murdering 8 people, including 5 children
A man has been convicted of murdering eight people including five children in a ‘carefully planned’ house fire in 2002. Shahid Mohammed, 37, set the Huddersfield home ablaze after a long-running and bitter dispute with the family. He was investigated by police at the time but skipped bail and fled to Pakistan before a 2003 trial in which several other people were convicted for their involvement.
During a four-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, jurors heard the fire at the Chisti family home had followed a grudge which the defendant had been ‘pursuing vigorously.’
Prosecutors said Mohammed, of no fixed address, was furious when his sister Shahida entered a relationship with a man of whom he did not approve named Saud Pervez.
One member of the Chisti family, Mohammed Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, was a close friend of Pervez and played an ‘active part’ in maintaining the relationship.
The court was told that he was probably the target of the attack on May 12, 2002. Petrol bombs were thrown into the property in the suburb of Birkby, lighting up petrol believed to have been poured into the home through a nozzle.
During the trial, Alistair MacDonald QC, prosecuting, said: “This was a carefully planned attack on this house and that those who set these fires knew what they were doing, knew that the house was occupied and intended to cause really serious harm to the occupants of the house.”
Jurors heard how another man, Shaied Iqbal, had driven in the early hours of the morning towards the house, allegedly carrying petrol bombs in the back of the Nissan Micra in which they were travelling.
A witness had later seen the pair, and two other men, running away from the house wearing ‘cream or white latex gloves’.
Iqbal was described to jurors as being ‘very happy and smiling’ as he got back in the car as Mohammed said to him: “Did you see the way it went up?”
Following a trial in 2003 Iqbal was convicted of eight counts of murder while Nazar Hussain and Shakiel Shazad were both found guilty of eight counts of manslaughter.
Mohammed, who is due to be sentenced tomorrow, only returned to the UK last year following an extradition request by the UK government in 2015.
Mr Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, known as Ateeq, died along with his sister Nafeesa Aziz, 35, and her daughters Tayyaba Bootall, three, Rabiah Bootall, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and six-month-old Najeebah Nawaz.
Their mother Zaib-un-Nisa, 54, died a week later in hospital after suffering head injuries as she jumped from the burning home, reports metro.co.uk.
Metro and Crime
EFCC arrests 29 suspected cyber criminals in Ibadan
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday arrested 29 men suspected to be involved in internet-related fraud.
The suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate, Elebu area in Ibadan during an early morning raid carried out by operatives of the Commission.
Earlier, the team had conducted a series of surveillance sweeps of the area, working on strings of intelligence gathered on the activities of the suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’. The preliminary investigation was found to be credible, leading to the sting operation.
Among the items recovered from the suspects were eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops, as well as, documents suspected to be used for their illicit dealings.
The Commission said that the suspects will be charged to court, as soon as, investigations were concluded.
Metro and Crime
Kaduna police arrest 79 suspected criminals, recover 439 cattle
The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested no fewer than 79 suspected criminals and recovered 439 cattle in the state last month.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga, made the disclosure at a press briefing at Rijana, Kachia Local Government Area of the state.
“The gallant determination of our crack operatives such as SARS, AKU, IRT, and other units have again recorded some successes with the apprehension of 79 suspects for various crimes.”
Janga said the suspects were arrested over criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, shop breaking and theft, impersonation as well as receipt of stolen property.
“Pursuant to our collective resolve, high sense of commitment and relentless determination, the Command has sustained a serious manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crime within the State with a view to arresting and bringing them to book.
“I am also glad to inform the general public that we are currently reviewing our structural deployment along Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna-Zaria Road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road with a view to make the highways safer for commuters while the efforts to rid the Command of banditry and other violent crimes continue.” he said.
Janja disclosed that 23 guns, three vehicles, a motorcycle and eight donkeys were recovered during the operation.
He listed the items recovered to include nine AK 47 rifle, one unserviceable LAR rifle, eleven locally made rifles and pistols, one Pump Action, three Dane guns, 954 rounds of live ammunition of different calibre and 24 live cartridges, as well as one knife and one hacksaw.
Others were the sum of N30,000, two handsets, one face mask, two pair of canvass, four and half bundles of brocade and eleven caps.
Also recovered by the police were one black KIA Serato car with Reg. No. TT 547 AA, an ash Toyota Corolla car registered GWA 872 FM, an unregistered ash colour Mercedes Benz C350 and a tricycle registered MKA 248 WY.
The rest of the items were 439 cattle, 18 sheep, eight donkeys, six motorcycles, eight Plasma TV, one HP Laptop, one Tiger generator and four cutlasses.
Janga commended the gallantry, determination and professionalism of the policemen involved in the operations, including those who handled the IMN members protest.
“I am calling on the good people of Kaduna State to feel free and go about their normal businesses as the command has appreciably reduced the rate of crime within the state,” the police commissioner said.
Janga, however, canvassed for more support to the police by citizens, especially in providing useful information for effective policing, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“I remain grateful to the media for being our window and supportive in the fight against criminality in the state,” he added.
Metro and Crime
Court remands man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that 45- year-old man, Durodola Kehinde, who allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.
The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Kehinde, because the lacked jurisdiction , ordered that he be remanded in Agodi prison.
She ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions
Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until October 8, for mention.
The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Samod Aliu, in the charge sheet, alleged that Kehinde raped his 15-year-old daughter.
Aliu alleged that Kehinde committed the offence between 2017 and 2019.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 200.
Aliu alleged that the girl has been abused by her father since she was 13.
Metro and Crime
Four students die as Tafawa Balewa varsity bridge collapses
…seven injured, several missing
Buhari mourns, urges greater safety on campuses
Four students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State were killed, seven were injured while others were missing when a bridge collapsed on the campus.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ahmad Abduazeez, said that the school had been shut for two weeks to mourn the deceased.
He said: “I regret to announce the death of four of our students on August 5, 2019. The unfortunate accident occurred last night on Gubi Campus. While the full details of the occurrence are awaited, the university’s Senate, at an emergency meeting this morning, August 6, 2019, decided to close the school in honour of the students. The reopening date has been fixed for August 18, 2019.
“For now, we learnt that the students were trying to return to their hostel in the midst of the rain last night, when the connecting bridge between their reading area and the hostel collapsed. Four students drowned immediately.”
Abdulazeez said the other seven injured students were receiving treatment at the university medical centre.
He added: “Many students are still missing, but combined teams of security and firefighters have been working tirelessly, looking for the missing victims.”
Abdulazeez, who used the opportunity to commiserate with families of the deceased, prayed that God should console the entire community of ATBU on this unfortunate development.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the students who lost their lives in the incident.
The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday, described the incident, as “tragic, sad and unfortunate”.
While condoling with the management, staff and students of the university, President Buhari called on the university authorities to prioritise the safety of students under their care.
He regretted that “these future leaders and potential family benefactors met such an untimely end.”
He prayed almighty God to console the bereaved families and university community, and grant speedy healing to the injured students, and rest to the souls of the departed.
Metro and Crime
Robbers raid Ondo bank, kill one, injure two
Daredevil armed robbers yesterday shot dead one person and critically injured two others during a raid on a commercial bank, at Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.
This came barely 24 hours after gunmen killed an Inspector of Police who was on patrol duty at Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state.
The bank robbery led to the swift shutdown of commercial banks in different parts of the state and Akure, the state capital.
Witnesses said the victim was one of the female security guards attached to the bank by a private security company.
One of the witnesses said the suspected armed robbers, numbering six, arrived at the bank about 2p.m., operated unhindered for over 30 minutes and carted away unspecified amount of money.
The witness said they came in two cars, shot sporadically into the air to scare away people and used dynamite to break the bank’s security door.
The source said that the robbers had laid siege to the bank and killed the security official immediately they entered the premises of the financial institution.
He explained that the robbers stationed themselves in strategic positions and shot sporadically till the end of the operation.
The witness said the robbers came out of the bank with three bags loaded with cash, and also shot two other people – a bank official and a customer.
However, he said there was a gun duel between the robbers and some mobile policemen stationed around the bank.
According to him, the security operatives bowed to the superior fire power of the criminals.
The source said the robbers escaped by hijacking a vehicle belonging to one of the bank officials and also one of bank customers but abandoned the vehicles a few metres from the bank.
The witness disclosed that the remains of the slain bank security official had been deposited at a morgue, while the two injured people were rushed to the State General Hospital in Akure.
He said: “We saw the robbers drag bags of money out of the bank. It was like a movie. We ran for safety and the whole town became a ghost town within minutes.
“The robbers zoomed off in a red vehicle after putting the bags inside the car. But the car was seen not too far from the bank where they abandoned it.”
About 24 hours earlier, two policemen, an inspector and sergeant, on patrol duty in order to check the menace of kidnappers were shot.
The gunmen killed the inspector identified as Lasisi and took away his rifle while the sergeant escaped death by a whisker.
According to a source, the incident occurred along Ise-Akoko in Akoko Northeast and Isua Akoko in Akoko Southeast Area of the state.
The incident, the source said, caused anxiety among the residents as the gunmen shot sporadically for several minutes to scare away the people.
The source explained that the policemen were on surveillance duty on the road to curtail the activities of the kidnappers in the area when the gunmen, who had been laying siege, opened fire on their patrol van.
He said the inspector died instantly while the sergeant escaped death.
The source disclosed that the inspector’s body had been deposited at the morgue in Ipe Akoko General Hospital.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the two incidents, described the killing of the inspector as a sad development.
Joseph said the command had begun investigation into the incident.
The PPRO promised that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to book.
He said: “Detectives from the command had been combing the area to ensure the arrest of these criminals.
“We will not be deterred with the development to put an end to the activities of these bad elements in the state.”
Joseph, however, said the person killed yesterday was an employee of the bank while two persons sustained serious injuries.
The PPRO, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the command was on the trail of the robbers.
He said the command would do everything possible to bring them to justice.
Trending
-
Politics17 hours ago
Kogi guber: APC treads Zamfara path
-
Politics23 hours ago
Win Saturday’s council elections, Ayawei charges PDP flag bearers
-
News17 hours ago
N9.9bn fraud: Court freezes Lagos accounts linked to Ambode
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Robbers raid Ondo bank, kill one, injure two
-
Business20 hours ago
Lions Club celebrates doyen of NSE, Akintola Williams, at 100
-
News17 hours ago
Buhari swears in 43 ministers-designate August 21
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Osun offers free train ride for Eid-el-Kabir
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Four students die as Tafawa Balewa varsity bridge collapses