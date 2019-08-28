News
Police arraign oil marketer for allegedly defrauding S’African of $.2m
The police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year- old oil marketer, Adekoya Opeyemi, who allegedly defrauded his South African employer of $240,000 (about N84 million) in a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.
Opeyemi, who resides in Federal Housing Authority, Lugbe, Abuja, is charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust by servant and cheating.
The Prosecution Counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe,told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 17.
Ogbobe alleged that the complainant, Rilwan Sanya, a South African national sent the defendant to collect the amount from someone for him.
Ogbobe further alleged that three hours after the defendant collected the money, he showed up at the Central Area Police Station, alleging that he was attacked by armed robbers and the money was stolen from him.
He said during police investigation, the allegation and evidence of armed robbery attack could not be substantiated.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 313 and 322 of the Penal Code.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Chimada adjourned the case until September 24, for hearing
News
Twitter CEO, co-founder, Jack Dorsey, has account hacked
The Co-founder and Chief Executive of Twitter had his own account on the service briefly taken over by hackers.
A group referring to itself as the Chuckling Squad said it was behind the breach of Jack Dorsey’s account.
The profile, which has more than four million followers, tweeted out a flurry of highly offensive and racist remarks for about 15 minutes.
Twitter said its own systems were not compromised, instead blaming an unnamed mobile operator.
“The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider,” Twitter said in a statement.
“This allowed an unauthorised person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved.”
How did it happen?
A source at the company confirmed to the BBC that the hackers had used a technique known as “simswapping” (or “simjacking”) in order to control Dorsey’s account.
This is a technique whereby an existing phone number – in this case one associated with Dorsey’s account – is transferred to a new SIM card, usually after attackers trick or bribe customer support staff at a mobile provider.
By taking control of the number, the attackers were able to post tweets via text message directly on to Dorsey’s Twitter account.
While nowadays the overwhelming number of users use mobile apps to tweet, Twitter’s early days were built around texting in updates – hence the character limit – and Twitter has kept this method, in part because of its use in developing countries with high data costs.
What did the hackers post?
The offensive messages – some posted directly by the @jack account, and others retweeted from other accounts – used the n-word and made anti-Semitic comments referencing the Holocaust.
One post suggested there was a bomb at the social media company’s headquarters.
A chat channel on Discord, a separate website, was apparently set up by the group to discuss and joke about the attack – but was quickly shut down.
The Chuckling Squad has taken credit for a number of attacks on high-profile Twitter accounts recently, including beauty vlogger James Charles and an account belonging to YouTube personality Desmond Amofah, known as @Etika, who died earlier this year in an apparent suicide.
While the security lapse appears to have happened outside the company, it is still an embarrassing incident for Twitter, a service which hosts the world’s most powerful leaders.
News
Trump defends controversial Iran satellite tweet
Donald Trump has said he had “the absolute right” to tweet a photo of what appeared to be the site of a failed Iranian satellite launch, prompting questions over whether the president had disclosed US surveillance secrets.
The high resolution satellite image appears to show the aftermath of a rocket having exploded on the launchpad of Iran’s main space centre.
In his tweet on Friday, Trump cited the specific location of the site, saying the US was not involved in the “catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran”.
He ended his tweet in what appeared to be a sarcastic tone, saying “I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One”.
Speaking to reporters at the White House later, Trump defended his posting of the photo and reiterated that the US had nothing to do with the incident.
“We had a photo. I released it, which I have the absolute right to do,” he said.
He said the Iranians “were going to set off a big missile and it didn’t work out too well. Had nothing to do with us”.
Asked where he got the photo, Trump told reporters: “You’ll have to figure that one out yourself.”
An Iranian official said a rocket exploded on its launch pad on Thursday, while a US official also said Iran suffered a satellite launch failure.
Patrick Eddington, a former CIA satellite imagery analyst, said the photo tweeted by Trump appeared to be a classified image taken by a US spy satellite.
“If the president simply tweeted out an image from classified briefing that utilises our most advanced overhead collection capabilities, it is no doubt welcome news to our adversaries,” Eddington told Reuters news agency.
“While he has the authority to declassify any federal document, Twitter is not a legitimate or responsible way to do so.”
According to US media reports, the image was posted shortly after Trump was scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing.
The Pentagon did not have any immediate comment.
The US has warned Iran against rocket launches, fearful the technology used to put satellites into orbit could enable Tehran to develop the ballistic missile capability needed to launch nuclear warheads.
Tehran denies the US accusation that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development.
The Trump administration has ratcheted up economic pressure on Iran this year with economic sanctions to try to force it to renegotiate a pact reached with world powers in 2015 limiting its nuclear programme.
Trump withdrew the US from the pact in May last year, reports Sky News.
News
Saudi shakeup brings in new oil minister, royal court chief
Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of a new Natural Resources Ministry, separating it from the Energy Ministry, while replacing the head of the royal court in a wide-ranging shakeup of the government.
As plans for the massive $2 trillion stock market listing of the state-owned oil company Aramco are stepped up, the kingdom’s de facto ruler and crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has brought in a prominent businessman to head the new Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.
The appointment of Bandar al-Khorayef, who comes into government from the Saudi industrial conglomerate Al-Khorayef Group, was seen as a reduction in influence for the Energy Minister, Khalid al-Falih. The minister was one of the architects of attempts by the world’s top crude exporter to diversify its oil-reliant economy.
Other royal decrees published in state media on Friday named Fahd al-Essa as head of the Royal Court, the centre of power and politics in the absolute monarchy. The head of the Royal Court is a powerful gatekeeper position in the absolute monarchy.
Essa is a royal insider and is said to be close to the crown prince, who is the kingdom’s de facto ruler and heir apparent. Essa was formerly the head of Bin Salman’s office at the Defence Ministry.
A former Information Minister, Awwad al-Awwad, was appointed head of the Human Rights Commission, while Mazen al-Kahmous was named new Chairman of the National Anti-corruption Commission.
The shakeup comes ahead of the first anniversary in October of the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The fallout over the insider-turned-critic’s murder was widely seen as the kingdom’s worst diplomatic crisis since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, in which most of the hijackers were identified as Saudi nationals.
The killing tainted the image of Mohammed bin Salman even though the kingdom strongly denies he was involved, reports The Guardian.
News
10,000 jobs: Police commission suspends recruitment
The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday said it had put on hold the ongoing recruitment even as it advised candidates to remain patient. This was as the commission warned against attempts to usurp its constitutional mandate, and said such would be resisted. President Muhammadu Buhari had given a directive for the recruitment of 10,000 police personnel of the rank and file.
A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The Police Service Commission has enjoined applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to exercise some patience as it finalises the remaining stage of the recruitment exercise.
“The commission also wishes to advise all the candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise up to the aptitude test, to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the Commission. “It is the constitutional responsibility of the commission to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force whether as Constables, Cadet Inspectors or Cadet ASPs and the Commission is not ready to abdicate this very important mandate.
“The commission will resist any attempt to ambush the on-going recruitment exercise or dilute its content. It notes that such attempt will be an affront on the Constitution and a waste of national resources.
“The commission wishes to put the on-going exercise on hold in order to finalise the remaining stage of the exercise. Candidates are to wait for further directives from the commission.”
News
Alleged fraud: I’m ready to give account of stewardship –Fayose
… storms Ekiti Assembly to defend probe allegations
We resisted ex-gov’s ambush on Assembly –Speaker
Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose, yesterday visited the state’s House of Assembly, in Ado-Ekiti, to clear the air on alleged fraud levelled against his administration. The assembly had on Thursday invited the former governor on allegation of misappropriation of state’s funds. A similar situation occurred during Fayose’s immediate past administration but the incumbent, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, did not honour the summon.
Security personnel at the assembly and the Deputy Speaker of the House, barred journalists from entering the speaker’s office where Fayose and the Speaker, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye alongside his deputy, Hakeem Jamiu, had a closed door meeting with the former governor.
Speaking with journalists after the closed door meeting that lasted for 40 minutes, Fayose said he received the summon notice on Thursday afternoon and called the speaker in the night for confirmation. He said: “I got the information by noon yesterday, and I called the speaker last night to confirm whether it was true and he confirmed.
“You know my style, when the EFCC wanted me, I told them am here. So, I have come to the state House of Assembly to tell them am here if you have questions. I’m here because a clear conscience fears no accusation. If they have anything to ask, I am available. “I let them know that I am available and ready to answer their questions.
So, I drove down from Lagos to tell them that there is no hiding place for some of us, so, I am here and ready to give account of my stewardship “Fayose will not compromise standards. I will not follow multitude to sin. I want to believe that selective justice will not help our country. I have condemned several times anyone who says that in Nigeria when you come to APC then you become a saint. I am telling you, I will never become a member of APC, I will never defect.’’
Fayose, who alleged that he escaped political attacks shortly after he left the assembly premises, said: “On our way from the assembly, a group of thugs in a pickup van trailed us, and we managed to escape; in short, one of them nearly broke my head. “If I wanted a soft landing against my party, against my candidate that would have happened in the past, I stood my ground during the election.”
Meanwhile, Afuye has declared that the assembly resisted Fayose’s visit to the House of Assembly complex because he came unannounced. The Speaker in a statement signed yesterday by his Media Aide, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, disclosed that after the resolution at Thursday plenary, the assembly invited the former governor to appear before the house. “The former governor called the Speaker to confirm if the report was true. The Speaker confirmed to Mr. Fayose’s it was true and that was the end of the discussion.”
The statement further disclosed that after Fayose’s phone call, the Speaker intimated two of the lawmakers of his conversation with the erstwhile governor.
“Just as the Speaker was settling down in his office this afternoon, Mr. Fayose stormed his office with a retinue of press men led by his former media aide, Mr. Lere Olayinka, who is equally wanted on another alleged funds stealing. “The Speaker who was accompanied in his office by two other lawmakers immediately stopped the journalists from entering his office and warned Mr. Olayinka against writing any fake report as its usual of him.
“When Mr. Fayose announced his readiness to the Speaker, he was told to go back and await the official invitation letter from the House of Assembly” Afuye, however, stated that the former governor was accorded his due compliment on arrival at the House of Assembly, “being a former number one citizen of the state.” Afuye insisted the house cannot be harassed or intimidated by anyone, “as we are poised to investigate the alleged looting public funds without any fear or favour.”
News
Prices of rice, grains soar as Customs moves against smugglers
Following the clampdown on illegal imports by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the price of half bag of rice has gone up by 36.4 per cent as a bag that cost N7,000 is now sold for N11, 000. Also, the price of a bag has gone up by 16.8 per cent from N15, 000 to N18, 000 in some markets in Lagos. Saturday Telegraph had last week exclusively reported the rise in the price of the commodities after the closure of the Seme border.
A further confirmation of the price with a visit to Abesan, Ipaja and other markets in Lagos, showed that rice dealers have increased the prices from N14, 500 to N17, 500, N18, 000 and N19, 300, depending on the size, brand and quality. This is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed in Japan, a few days ago, that smuggling around the borders was threatening Nigeria’s agricultural policies.
The President had told his Beninoise counterpart, Patrice Talon, on the sideline of the seventh Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7), in Yokohama, Japan that he would not allow smuggling of the grain at such alarming proportions to continue. Findings by Saturday Telegraph from a global trade portal, Index Mundi, revealed that a total of 2.2 million tonnes of the grains are expected to be shipped into Nigeria through the neighbouring borders before the end of 2019. However, because of the presence of security operatives, a lot of the imports have been trapped at the border communities and routes.
It was learnt that Customs officials, acting on intelligent information, were moving from one community to another to evacuate rice stacked in some houses. Findings by our correspondent show that the Service and other security agencies at the border have stopped petty traders and individuals from crossing the border with bags of rice, especially smugglers from Gbagi in Benin Republic.
To further stop the influx of other agricultural produce, the NCS Ogun State Command, Idiroko, has also convened a meeting with the Association of Tomato Farmers (ATF) at Idiroko, on how to curb illegal importation of tomatoes into the country. At the meeting, the association said it would cooperate with the Service to produce a list of all farms and their addresses for onward inspection through a joint sub-committee comprising Plant Quarantine, Customs Intelligence Unit, Directorate of State Security (DSS) and the police, among others.
According to the group’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abdullahi Maiwada, the association also promised to produce invoices for all their members in order to distinguish smuggled tomatoes from the locally produced tomatoes, pepper and other perishable goods. Maiwada said: “The implementation of the deliberations has been fully enforced, as smooth passage of locally produced products is being expedited within Ogun State.”
He noted that some tomatoes and pepper smuggled from neighbouring Benin Republic were intercepted, saying that significant quantity of the seizures were successfully auctioned openly to the public in the presence of relevant agencies.
He said: “A team comprising resident officers of the Command and joint officers of other sister security agencies operating under the border drill code named, ‘Ex- Swift Response’ intercepted five buses suspected to contain fresh tomato and pepper at Ilara/meko and Ijoun axis of Ogun State, the items were suspected to have been smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic. “Therefore, considering the perishable nature of the items, the goods were presented to public auction, in line with Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45, LFN (2004), as amended.”
News
Six killed, 24 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident
About six persons were killed yesterday while 24 others sustained injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The incident involved two commercial buses, which had head-on collision around the construction zones in Isara, close to Ogere town. The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, who confirmed the fatal crash, attributed it to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.
Oladele, in a statement by the command’s Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, said the vehicles involved in the accident were a white Toyota bus with number plate ABC932XJ and a white Mazda bus marked FST820 XD.
He said the crash occurred about 8.30am when the Mazda bus, outbound Lagos, left its lane and overtook dangerously and collided with the Toyota bus, which was coming from Abuja from the opposite direction of the highway. The FRSC boss stated that the dead victims included three male adults and three female adults.
He said 11 injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for treatment while six others were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu. Seven other injured victims were rescued and taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention, Oladele added.
According to him, the corpses were deposited at the OOUTH mortuary and FOS, morgue, Ipara. The sector commander, who expressed sadness over the crash, noted that it was avoidable; “if only there was strict adherence to construction speed of maximum of 50 kilometres per hour and refraining from overtaking around construction zones.”
News
EFCC arrest over 20 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Imo
The crackdown on internet fraudsters (aka yahoo boys) intensified yesterday when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 20 Yahoo Boys.
The EFCC operatives from its South East Zonal office in Enugu State stormed Owerri, Imo State, to arrest the cybercrime suspects. The arrest is coming less than six days the anti-graft agents swooped on suspected persons of being into cybercrime at their abode at the Spibat area of Owerri.
A source who did not want his name mentioned disclosed that the EFCC operatives who arrived Owerri on Thursday stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri in the early hours yesterday and arrested the suspects popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys.
The source who said that the EFCC operatives struck while their targets were still asleep stated that apart from picking the suspects, cars, expensive mobile phones and laptops were recovered by the anti-graft agents.
He said the area was known to be where cybercrime suspects lived. According to him, about 20 suspects were arrested by the EFCC operatives while others jumped out of the windows of their rooms. He said: “EFCC operatives on Friday morning stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri and arrested Yahoo Yahoo boys. We were more than 20 we picked up. They also recovered cars, phones, and laptops from their targets. ”
“Others who were smart jumped out of the windows and fled. It was a funny scenario this morning. This is the second time these people are storming Owerri in less than one week to arrest Yahoo boys.” Police sources who confirmed the development to our correspondent said that the EFCC operatives arrived in the state on Thursday.
News
U.S visa fee increase won’t stop Nigerians from applying –Investigation
•Nigerians carpet FG for going against its policies, diplomatic norms
Despite the public outcry that greeted the increase in fees for non- immigration visa by the United States’ government, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed that the increase in fees is not enough to discourage Nigerians from applying for U.S visa. The investigation showed that more Nigerians are still willing to apply for the visa even as some Nigerians have blamed the Federal Government for the unnecessary diplomatic row and going against the ease of doing business policy signed by it. The America embassy in Nigeria had during the week announced a new regime in visa fees for non-immigration visa, with successful applicants required to pay additional fees at the point of collection of the visa.
However, following outrage expressed by Nigerians and carpeting of the government whose action led to the increase by the US, Nigeria government on Thursday announced a reduction of its visa fees for America nationals coming to Nigeria to tally with what America charges Nigerians for visa.
The U.S government is yet to react to this announcement from Nigerian government. According to a number of travel agencies and tour operators as well as frequent travellers to America, increase in the visa fees by America in retaliation of Ni geria’s higher visa fees, is not enough to prevent Nigerians from applying for America visa. They argued that despite this development, many Nigerians would still apply for the visa given Nigerians’ penchant for travelling, regardless of any obstacles on their way.
Mrs. Sophia Khan, who is the chief executive officer of El – Khan Travels, Abuja, America’s action will further heigten Nigerians quest for the visa rather than discourage them. “I don’t think this will in anyway discourage Nigerians from going because of the way Nigerians are desperate for America’s visa. I am sure even if it was N200, 000 they will pay to get it. But the good thing about is that it is only when you are granted the visa that you will be required to make the payment. It is for insurance because when you are refused visa you don’t have to make the payment,’’ she said.
Although she said it is not good development, however, Nigerians, she said would do anything to get American visa even if they are told to pay a million naira for it: “Well, I don’t think that it is a good thing but it is not going to change anything as far as Nigerians are concerned. In fact, if that will get them American visa they are so willing to jump at it.
“There is no way this will discourage Nigerians from applying for American visa. No way at all, after all, Nigerians pay for VIP, express service for United Kingdom visa, which is almost N200, 000, to get visa in five days. “So, Nigerians can do anything to get America visa because there are people that are willing to pay over a million to get the visa. This is not going to discourage them, in fact, since it is even after you are granted visa, it is cool with most people and I think the government has to look into it all the same.” Speaking on the development, Mrs. Wonuola Olatunde – Lamidi, managing partner of Diamond and Pearls Travels Limited, Lagos, said Nigerians would continue to apply for US visa in their numbers only that there might be a drop for the moment but it would only be marginal.
She said: “I am of the opinion that Nigerians will still continue to apply for the U.S Visa, we may see a drastic drop at the beginning due to these additional fees. Eventually Nigerians will get used to it and will not complain anymore.” However, she urged the Nigerian government to take appropriate action to mitigate this; “I think the increase in visa fees is not going to sit well with our government considering the fact that as at the time of replying this message, our visa fees to U.S citizens is still $160, according to Nigerian Immigration Service website. “Usually in this case, the government will try to negotiate this new development with the U.S government to ensure that this decision is reversed. If the negotiations fail, the Nigerian government may impose the same fees on U.S citizens.”
For the Managing Director of Topaz Travels and Tours Limited, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, because Nigerians like travelling for different reasons, they won’t bother with the increase at all. She said: ‘‘With regard to this increase reducing the traffic of Nigerians travelling to the US, it is a capital no. Nigerians generally love to travel. Nigerians travel for business, holidays, medical and educational reasons .
Then do not forget the ‘I must travel abroad group.’ So, this increase won’t affect the travelling population at all.” Akporiaye, who is also the first deputy president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), said the Federal Government needs to be very careful and consistent with its policies, taking into cognizance the overall interest of its nationals. “As travel consultant, my take is simply this, whatever we do in terms of policies that affect international relations, we must carefully think through these policies so as not to cripple the tourism industry in the country. Tourism can only thrive in a friendly and safe environment,” she added. Given that the Nigeria government has backtracked, she called on the American government to also rescind its decision to encourage cordial relationship as America reaps more from Nigeria than anywhere else in Africa.
“Decisions such as this have the potential to generate frictions in our mutual relations as nations. Having said that, I would ask the US embassy to reconsider their decision considering the fact that their embassy in Nigeria is one of the most, if not the most, thriving, in Africa,” she stressed. While the President of NANTA, Mr. Bankole Bernard, expressed displeasure over the Nigeria government’s handling of the issue, accusing it of not keeping faith with its nationals and policies, with regard to the recent Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business. He said:“We are gradually discouraging investors and making Nigeria not a choice destination for tourism and investment. “Our foreign affair ministry is a shame to humanity. The ministry is none – existent. Nothing is being showcased about the quality of the nation.
Why should we increase visa fees and we are talking about ease of doing business? “How can we say we want to grow tourism when we create bottlenecks despite our security challenges? We need to understand how to position the country in the external world, and it is the job of the foreign affairs ministry to constantly position the country in good light before the world.”
News
Atiku: Nigerians looking up to judiciary for justice –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians were anxiously looking up to the judiciary to do justice in the petition filed by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke yesterday when he received in audience, a Coalition of Young Professionals in Abuja, noted that the general expectation across the nation was that the judiciary should have courage to deliver judgement in the petition.
“As a party, we have made a solid case before the panel. Our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had also presented his case supported by credible evidence.
“We had presented incontrovertible evidence to show that our presidential mandate was stolen. Every Nigerian now looks up on to the judicial officers for justice,” Ologbondiyan stated. He noted that “in the face of the anguish, pains, calamitous events, bloodletting, strong division, resentment, insecurity, acute hunger and starvation crippling our country, Nigerians’ only hope is now in the judiciary to save our nation by addressing the substance of the petition by Atiku and the PDP.”
Ologbondiyan, however, urged Nigerians not to lose hope, and expressed the belief that the judiciary would consider the substance of the matter and the evidence before it. The convener of the coalition, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar Magaji, had commended PDP for effectively mobilising Nigerians in the 2019 general elections in the collective quest to rescue the nation
Trending
-
News23 hours ago
Mosque demolition: You want to ignite a religious war, Senator Shekarau warns Wike
-
Interview6 hours ago
Southern president in 2023, an illusion –Babatope
-
Sports24 hours ago
Report: Barca, PSG reach Neymar agreement
-
News23 hours ago
$9bn fine: Nigeria’s options limited – Report
-
Show Biz6 hours ago
Toyin Aimakhu confirms Nkechi Blessing, Mike Adeyemi’s Romance
-
Show Biz6 hours ago
Juliet Ibrahim: I want a boyfriend like BBNaija housemate, Frodd
-
News24 hours ago
Group wants Buhari to review “Black market” NDDC Board
-
Politics5 hours ago
Between Bello and Achuba, who will eat the humble pie?