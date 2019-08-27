Police arrest on-the-run killer 9 months after alleged crime

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted on Tuesday along Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Yakubu Sabo, stated that the students have united with their families.

Sabo said: “I want to inform you that the three ABU students involved in the incident of 26th August 2019 on Kaduna-Abuja Road were released today (yesterday) and they were reunited with their families accordingly.

“Until today, they were the three victims left in captivity.”

Gunmen believed to be kidnappers had on Tuesday abducted seven people on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

Among those abducted in the Tuesday attack were three final year Law students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.

But yesterday, the gunmen freed the three students.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred about 6.30p.m. on Tuesday, close to the Olam Factory.

The kidnappers were said to have blocked the road and opened fire on oncoming vehicles, forcing many to halt.

Many, who were coming behind, had to make an emergency U-turn, while unfortunate passengers were marched into the bush.

The authorities of ABU confirmed the kidnapping of three of its students. ABU also disclosed that the three students were final year students of the Faculty of Law.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ismail Shehu, said the students were kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

However, sources in Kaduna and Zaria disclosed that the kidnappers initially demanded N50 million, but later reduced it to N5 million.

According to the source, the kidnappers said that the victims in question were students.

The source also gave the names of the undergraduates as Fatima from Taraba State, Maryam from Niger State and Umar from Katsina State.

The initial statement from the ABU reads in part: “Three students of the Faculty of Law were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. But efforts are being made by the university and parents of the affected students to secure their immediate release.”

Reacting to the incident after a series of enquiries, the Kaduna State Police Command disclosed that contrary to widespread reports, no one was killed, and only six people were kidnapped.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sabo, said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a story that was published on some print and social media captioned ‘Bandits killed three and kidnapped dozens on Kaduna-Abuja Road.’

“The command wishes to state that, on the 26th August 2019 at about 6.50p.m., armed men in military uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari village on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway; opened fire on the vehicles. In the process, the kidnappers abducted six persons.

“However, due to the prompt response of the police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area. The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were moved to police station.

“Concerted efforts are still being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime. The command wants the public to note that, while regretting the unfortunate incident, the story being circulated by such media is a gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more fear in the minds of the public.”

A former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, was also said to have run into the kidnappers along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

However, security details of the former governor were able to confront and disperse the kidnappers. The convoy later cleared the way for other stranded motorists to continue their journey.

This came days after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, raised the alarm that two persons, who went to deliver ransom for the release of two children of a Kaduna-based bishop, were abducted by the kidnappers.

The CAN Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said that rather than release the children, the kidnappers collected the ransom and then held the two negotiators captive.

Hayab also disclosed that the senior pastor of the Nagarta Baptist Church, Makeri in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, was still being held by his abductors, three weeks after his abduction.

Late yesterday, the PPRO, Sabo, said in a statement that the final year Law students had been released and had been reunited with their families.

