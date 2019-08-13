News
Police inciting personnel against Army –Buratai
…advises soldiers on pass to travel in mufti over killings
The crack in the relationship between the Nigerian Army and Police since the Tuesday, August 6 killing of three operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a civilian may be widening, as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has accused the Force Headquarters of making “inciting and inflammatory comments.”
Accordingly, he has admonished soldiers on pass to travel in mufti, to avoid possible attacks by policemen, which he argued, may be occasioned by the Police’s comments on both social and traditional media.
The Police had maintained that the IRT operatives – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa – were allegedly shot and killed by troops of 93 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Taraba State, in the course of undertaking a legitimate duty.
According to the Police, officers who had arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin in Ibi community, one Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, were viciously attacked by the soldiers, leading to the deaths of four persons, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.
The Army had swiftly reacted to the allegation, claiming that the soldiers had mistaken the slain policemen for “suspected kidnappers.”
However, in what appears a subdued escalation of inter-agency squabble, the COAS has directed soldiers on internal security (IS) operations across the country to be circumspect, alerting of the likelihood of aggression towards troops by police personnel.
Specifically, Buratai feared that the said statements had the potential of forcing the rank and file of the Police to “exhibit aggressive tendencies against NA (Nigerian Army) personnel.”
In an August 9 circular with reference number: AHQDAIOPS/G3/240/232, copied to Army formations nationwide, the Army chief charged commanders to educate troops on the urgent need to adopt circumspection in the event of provocation.
The letter signed by Brig.-Gen. F. Omoigui, on behalf of the COAS, was entitled: “Need for troops to be circumspect in dealing with members of the Nigeria Police.”
It read in part: “In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident involving troops of 93 Battalion, Takum and members of the Intelligence Response Team of the NPF at Ibi LGA of Taraba State on August 6, 2019, inciting and inflammatory comments are being made by the NPF on the regular and social media platforms.
“This is capable of inciting the rank and file of the NP (Nigeria Police) to exhibit aggressive tendencies against NA personnel. Accordingly, all troops on IS (Internal Security) duty as well as personnel travelling in and out of uniform are to be circumspect in their conduct to avoid escalation.
“Consequently, formations and unit commanders are to educate troops to be cautious in their dealings with members of the NP in view of this development. Troops travelling on pass are to endeavour to do so in mufti.”
Efforts to reach the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, for reaction to the COAS’ claim were not successful, as several calls to his phone lines were not answered.
He had yet to reply a text message, as at the time of this report.
Also, official confirmation of the circular was still being expected from the Army.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the no-love-lost relationship may have informed the insistence by the Police to carry on with their probe, despite a presidential directive to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), to constitute an investigative team on the tragic incident.
DHQ had, last weekend, announced the setting up of a seven-man panel of investigation, which is noted, had commenced work.
The DHQ said the panel headed by Rear Admiral I.T Olaiya, had membership drawn from the Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).
US gov’t introduces new rules restricting legal immigration
The U.S. government has introduced a new regulation on restricting legal immigration to raise the threshold for immigrants to stay in the U.S. for a long time.
This regulation will take effect in a few weeks’ time, precisely on October 15.
According to the regulations, foreign citizens who apply to immigrate to the U.S. will be considered “public burden” if they failed to meet the prescribed income standards or receive public benefits for more than one year in any three years in the country.
Also, foreign citizens who are found to be “public burdens” may be prohibited from entering the country or adjusting their immigration status.
According to the regulations, when the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service decides whether to issue a permanent residence permit (green card), it will consider whether the applicant has received public welfare as a factor in consideration of his or her education, income, and health status.
The White House said in a statement on the same day that this provision would help ensure that immigrants were financially self-sufficient rather than relying on U.S. public welfare to safeguard the interests of U.S. citizens.
The dispute was triggered after the release of the regulations.
Some critics believe that the new regulations are aimed at low-income immigrant groups, reports Xinhua.
After implementation, it may not only reduce the number of legal immigrants in the U.S., but also make it easier for low-income immigrants in the country to apply for benefits even if they need them, thus increasing their health, education, etc.
According to U.S. media reports, state governments such as California and New York have indicated that they will sue the federal government for this dispute.
The Immigration Rights Group “National Immigration Law Centre” also said it would file a lawsuit to prevent what it referred to as “racist motive” rule from entering into force.
News
Africa’s richest woman at loggerheads with wealthy neighbours over her UK home
Africa’s richest woman has been revealed as the owner of a £13million home in one of London’s most exclusive areas that has caused anguish for neighbours.
Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s controversial former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, plans to demolish the house and rebuild it as an ‘iceberg’ mansion.
She has been given permission to raze the property and construct a four-storey home in its place, complete with an underground swimming pool complex.
Mrs dos Santos, 46, also plans to install a hot tub, wine cellar, massage room and walk-in safe underneath the sprawling home in Kensington, west London.
But the plans caused fury among wealthy neighbours, with one resident claiming the proposal would ‘create resentment, divisiveness and poor community feeling’.
The revelation, unearthed by ‘Finance Uncovered’, that she owns the luxury home is likely to stoke widespread concerns about the origin of Mrs dos Santos’ wealth.
Despite presenting herself as a self-made entrepreneur who rubs shoulders with the A-list elite, opponents have described her as the beneficiary of kleptocracy in Africa.
The majority of her nearly £2billion wealth was amassed while her father Jose Eduardo, 76, served as ruler of Angola for 38 years.
Critics of dos Santos claim he murdered many politicians, journalists and others during his spell in power.
He was also accused of monopolizing and exploiting oil and diamond resources and seizing control of almost all aspects of government power.
Critics further claim his daughter Isabel acquired her own fortune by using her family’s power to take stakes in firms doing business in Angola, where many people live on as little as $2 a day.
Angola, a country of 18 million people, lies on the western coast of southern Africa and is rich in diamonds and oil.
The country was wracked by 27 years of civil war which finally ended in 2002, leading to a huge jump in oil revenues from $3 billion in 2002 to $66 billion in 2008.
Transparency International, the NGO that investigates government fraud, recently ranked Angola 165th out of 180 countries in its corruption perception index.
Mrs dos Santos studied engineering at King’s College, London, before opening her first business at the age of 24, a restaurant called ‘Miami Beach’.
Amid rumours that she has invested in properties in London, it has now been revealed how she bought the Kensington home for £8.65million in 2007.
*Courtesy: Daily Mail
ATBU Tragedy: NANS indicts school management, demands compensations
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has indicted the management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi for the tragic collapse of a bridge in the school leading to death of three students and others injured.
The association, among others, demanded compensations to the families of the students that lost their lives to the tragic incidence on August 3 and award of admissions and scholarships to qualified members of their families.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, National President of the association, Mr Danielson Akpan, specifically indicted the school management for negligence.
He said, following the death of the three students during a heavy downpour leading to bridge collapse in ATBU, the Executive Council of NANS was constituted which went round the school to identify the causes of the tragedy.
He said the executive council of the association, having assessed the site of the collapsed bridge, identified negligence on the part of the school management as a major cause of the tragic collapse of the bridge.
“The Students Union Government was able to prove, beyond reasonable doubt, that they drew the attention of the management to the state of the bridge and the need to address it immediately.
“This was ignored by the management and the result was the death of students on August 3.
“Secondly, we also discovered a serious disconnection and communication gap between the management of ATBU and the Students Union Government (SUG) as a major reason for inaction on the part of management,’’ he said.
Akpan, called on the management of ATBU to tender unreserved written apology to the families of the victims of the bridge collapse.
He said NAN resolved that the management of the school must pay compensations to the families of the victims that lost their lives during the bridge collapse,
Akpan added that the management should also award scholarships and admissions to qualified members of family of victims who lost their lives in the tragic incidence.
“The management of ATBU must take the full cost of medical bills of those injured during the bridge collapse.
“The school management must also reschedule examination and tests at convenient time after full recovery for those affected, who missed any exams or test as a result of injuries sustained.
“A suitable and standard bridge must be constructed to replace the collapsed bridge at the earliest possible time to ease movement of students from hostel to lecture halls,’’ he said.
Akpan said that NANS Executive Council also demanded that other basic amenities existing or not existing in the school must also be giving priority attention.
He that the council also demanded the prioritisation of welfare of students of the institution, stressing that, “without students, there will not be a school management or lecturers’’.
Senators, reps buy SUVs, property at give-away prices
- Toyota Land Cruiser purchased at N26m sold for N1m
- Office equipment worth over N10m sold for N360,000
Stunning revelations have been made on how sharp practices allegedly characterised sales of National Assembly property during the transition from the Eighth Assembly to the recently inaugurated Ninth Assembly.
It was also alleged that scandals greeted the handling of the contract for the repainting of offices of members of the Ninth National Assembly, as the process reportedly lacked transparency and accountability.
New Telegraph’s investigations on sales of most of the property of the National Assembly used by members of the Eighth Assembly revealed that the authorities of the apex legislative institution connived with members of the expired Assembly to sell the items at scandalously give-away prices.
Some of the items sold to members of the Eighth Senate and the House of Representatives at very ridiculous amounts included Toyota Land Cruiser, office computers, photocopiers and refrigerators, among others.
It was learnt that the National Assembly management gave out the Toyota Land Cruiser, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), which was purchased between N24 million and N26 million each, to the senators and reps of the last Assembly for a paltry sum of N1 million.
It was also learnt that the NASS management collected the sum of N360,000 only from the lawmakers for two television sets, photocopier, desktop computers and a big refrigerator put together.
This happened at the tail end of the last Assembly when the management was taking stock of what they supplied to the lawmakers for their use in the dispensation spanning June 9, 2015 to June 11, 2019, in order to supply members of the current Assembly with basic working facilities.
It was, however, learnt that all the items, which were given out almost free to the legislators of the last Assembly, would be purchased afresh and supplied to members of the Ninth Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 11, 2019.
A National Assembly source, told our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, that the Toyota SUV, which was given out for N1 million only, was purchased at the contract sum of between N24 million and N26 million when it was supplied to the lawmakers in 2015.
The source also hinted that the contract price of each television set at the National Assembly was N2 million when the item was supplied to senators and members of the House of Representatives in the last Assembly.
This means that the cost of the two television sets mounted in each office of the lawmakers (one set in the politician’s office and one in the visitors’ waiting room) cost N4 million.
Surprisingly, the National Assembly Management asked the lawmakers to pay just N360,000 for both the television sets, musical system and other electronic gadgets installed in their offices.
It was learnt that the management wanted to sell the whole items for N540,000, but the lawmakers negotiated the price down and insisted that they would only pay N360,000.
When New Telegraph tried to find out the reason for the decision of the apex legislative Assembly bureaucracy to sell off the official cars of the last assemblymen and other facilities at the said amounts, those who volunteered to speak off record said that it had been the practice over the years.
It was further learnt that the monies for the items would be deducted directly from the severance package of the lawmakers whenever the Assembly management would pay them.
“This practice of selling properties used by previous Assembly at give-away prices did not start today; that is how they used to do it, but the only difference is that the amounts collected from members of the Eighth Assembly on those items appear to be the lowest and it is not helping our economy at all.
“Come to think of it, a Prado Jeep (SUV), which was supplied by contractors at the rate of between N24 million and N26 million was given out at N1 million only. It’s almost like dashing them the car.
“The most painful thing when you look at the matter very critically, is that the management is going to supply brand new vehicles to the lawmakers in the present Assembly and it’s going to be very expensive. Where will they get the money to do that, is it not from public fund?
“They should have collected more money from those outgone legislators and then make up the money to buy for those in the present Assembly. This is why the National Assembly budget will continue to go up because there is no prudent management.
“Again, look at the issue of the office equipment such as television sets, sound system, photocopier, computer sets and other facilities in their office, the management of the National Assembly gave it out at a paltry sum of N360,000.
It was actually like giving those items out for free,” a source said.
Another area where sharp practices and non-transparent process were reported to have occurred in the National Assembly was in the contract awarded for the repainting of the offices of members of the Ninth Assembly.
New Telegraph learnt that the contract was taken over by some management staff of the National Assembly, who would never make their involvement in the contract known, to avoid attracting public criticism and, perhaps, facing the wrath of the law.
A source close to the National Assembly management told our correspondent that the contract for repainting the offices of the House of Representatives was being handled by one of the top management staff of the Assembly while that of the Senate was being handled by another top management official of the bureaucracy.
The source also revealed that despite the contract being awarded to different contractors for the repainting work, some of the lawmakers who were desperate to pack into their offices as soon as possible, brought painters from outside and paid them from their individual pockets to do the work.
According to the source, the senators who could not wait for the officially engaged contractors to do the work, paid as much as N250,000 to their privately engaged painters.
However, it was learnt that the price varied among individual contractors, as some lawmakers were said to have paid higher while others paid lower than N250,000.
Meanwhile, one of the National Assembly staff, who was in the know of the contract shenanigans, told our correspondent that the contractors who were awarded the repainting contract before the lawmakers impatiently brought outsiders to do the work, still came and received payment from the National Assembly management, notwithstanding that legislators paid from their pockets.
Efforts to get official reaction either from the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori, or any of the top management staff, failed because none of them could be reached before filing this report.
Members of the National Assembly are currently on their annual recess, which will terminate on September 24, 2019, while the management and staff of the National Assembly are currently enjoying Sallah break, making it difficult to access relevant authorities for their comments on the alleged sales and contract scam.
El-Zakzaky, wife off to India for medicals
- Buhari shuns Kaduna govt’s moves to stall trip
Spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ite, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, yesterday departed the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, en-route to India for intensive medical care.
The Shi’ite leader, his wife, family members and some security personnel left the country on board the Emirates Airline to India.
The trip is said to be an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari may have jettisoned the stringent conditions prescribed by the Kaduna State government under Governor Nasir El-Rufai before the embattled leader of IMN and his wife could seek medical care abroad.
The couple, who were said to be in critical health conditions, have been incarcerated for almost four years. They were arrested and detained following a clash between members of IMN and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Zaria.
A Kaduna State High Court had, last week, ordered their temporary release on health grounds amidst protests by members of the Shi’ites sect in Abuja.
There have been fears that El-Zakzaky and his wife were in critical health conditions and this prompted a legal battle to secure their conditional release by the court for the trip.
Even after the court granted their prayers, Kaduna State government had, last week, approached the same court seeking more stringent conditions before they would be released, ostensibly to provide guarantees that they would return to Nigeria to continue their trial after the medical trip.
Kaduna State government had, after the court order granting the detainees permission to travel, sought fresh conditions for the trip. These included a confirmation of his appointment with the hospital by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; an undertaking by the defendants to produce two prominent and reliable persons as sureties, one being a first class chief/emir of national repute and the other a prominent person within Kaduna State, who shall undertake to produce the defendants whenever they are needed.
Security sources hinted that President Buhari may have waved those conditions and approved that the IMN leader proceed to get the medical attention as granted by the court based on the advice from intelligence services.
The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Services (DSS) who had been working behind the scene to resolve the impasse occasioned by the detention of the Shi’ite leader were said to have advised the Presidency on the appropriateness of obeying the court orders since some foreign interests, including the Iranian government, have sought a diplomatic approach to resolving the issue.
Human rights activist and counsel to El-Zakzaky, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), told PRNigeria that government had to disregard the so-called stringent conditions of the Kaduna State government before the Shi’ites leader and his wife could embark on the medical trip abroad.
Falana said the conditions stipulated by Kaduna State were totally alien to the Penal Code and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act because the agreement was not brought under any substantive law and cannot vary or modify the order of a competent court.
The lawyer said that since the secret service, which had the custody of the El-Zakzakys, had announced on behalf of the Federal Government that the court order would be obeyed, the so-called terms of “agreements” of the Kaduna State government under Governor El-Rufai should be ignored because “it is the height of provocative contempt.”
Secretary, Academic Forum of IMN, Abdullahi Musa, who confirmed their departure in a telephone interview with our correspondent, said they were already airborne as at 7p.m.
Musa debunked the rumours that the Shi’ites leader in Nigeria was going abroad for treatment at the expense of the Iranian government, describing such speculations as mischievous.
He said: “As I speak to you, our leader, his wife and some family members are already airborne to India for medical treatment. It is also not true that the government of Iran is sponsoring the trip.
“We are going to meet tomorrow to decide our next line of action. Meanwhile, our normal activities as a movement will resume.”
Musa, who also confirmed that Kaduna State government tried to influence the court to vary the bail condition of their leader and make it a bit stringent, added that such moves by Governor El-Rufai was in bad faith.
He expressed appreciation to those who stood by the Movement in the fight against injustice and assured that IMN was working out strategies to cater for the families of their members who died during their protests.
Chairman, Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee, Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola, who also confirmed the departure of the El-Zakzakys, said: “Despite the attempted efforts at frustrating this emergency medical journey by Kaduna State government, which tried to unilaterally put conditions to the journey even though it lacked such powers, the journey has gone on without many hitches.
NULGE to LG officials: Don’t release funds to govs
The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has warned all officials working in the 774 local government areas (LGAs) not to release any funds whatsoever to state governors or risk prosecution by anti-graft agencies.
The warning was contained in an open letter with reference number NULGE26/Vol/IV/164, signed by President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel Abdulkadir and addressed to all chairmen of councils in the 774 LGAs for strict compliance.
According to the letter, despite the backings of the 7th and 8th National Assemblies to grant autonomy to the local governments, governors had succeeded in frustrating the process by ensuring the much-needed amendments failed to meet up with the requirement.
The NULGE president, who noted that governors would go to any length to loot funds meant for the running of the local governments, however, expressed optimism that the guidelines put in place by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) should deter local government officials from falling prey to the manipulations of governors.
The letter reads: “You will recall that the leadership of our union and entire members had, over the years, been in the forefront for the autonomy of the local government system to free it to perform its functions in accordance with its philosophy.
“Our relentless campaign for local government autonomy gained national popular support and invariably the backing of the 7th and 8th National Assemblies, which had voted overwhelmingly in support of key clauses seeking to grant autonomy to the third tier of government.
“As you are aware, on each attempt state governors had truncated the exercise as in the end the needed amendments could not get the required two-thirds majority of state Houses of Assembly’s concurrence to scale through.
“While we have not relented in the struggle to achieve autonomy for the system that we operate in through constitutional means and have learnt very valuable lessons from our past campaigns and ready to re-strategise for future struggle: we are however encouraged by the content of the NFIU’s recent guidelines with respect to the operation of States-Local Governments Joint Accounts.
“Given the passion with which the Governors’ Forum had opposed this initiative, it is clear to us in NULGE that they will go to any length to either bend these guidelines or find ways of administratively/bureaucratically undermining them.
“In other words, from their pronouncements and action, our state governors are still as determined as those before them to continue the looting of local government resources with their stranglehold on these joint account.”
The NULGE president urged the council leadership to be cautious in their with LG funds.
“Honourable chairman, sir, it is with respect to the above context that we wish to use this opportunity to caution the leadership of Local Government Councils particularly chairmen of LGCs, treasurers of councils and directors, general services and administration (DGSAs), to exercise a high degree of restraint in carrying out directive(s) of state governors in releasing any fund whatsoever through back channels to organisations or agencies of state governments.
“In the light of the above, it is noteworthy to make reference to “Provision 9’ of the NFIU’s Guidelines which dearly asserts that: ‘It is hereby provided that any public officer anywhere in the country and/or any private citizen found undermining or violating these guidelines will be investigated and prosecuted under the NFIU Act. 2018, the ML(PA), 2011 (as amended), the EFCC Act, 2004 and the ICPC Act, 2000, by the Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
“From the above it, is clear that any officer of the local government who blindly follows instructions of governors to transfer or divert local government funds to non-local government projects will be in personally liable.”
How civil servants defraud FG through allowances
- Commission: We’ve saved over N400bn from DTA fraud, others
The National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) said it had saved the Federal Government over N400 billion by stopping Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) fraud and other illegal allowances in public institutions.
Chairman of NSIWC, Chief Richard Egbule, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, revealed how civil servants defraud Federal Government through allowances.
Egbule said many government agencies were in the habit of giving their workers allowances without getting appropriate approval.
He said: “Some board chairmen are in the habit of pushing the chief executives to pay what is not appropriate or authorised by government.
“In some of these agencies, you will find people taking salaries as well as allowances that they are not supposed to take, or taking the rate of allowances that they are not supposed to take.
“We have seen cases where they abuse the periodicity of payments. For instance, if somebody is supposed to get furniture allowance once every four years, they will instead pay the same amount every year.
“In fact, the most abused payments relates to DTA. The highest per night, which is meant for a minister is N35,000 but in some agencies, that is not even what they pay a level 8 officer.
“On their own, they will extend it even as high as N150,000 per night.
“Also, you won’t believe that staff schools, which are the concern of universities and tertiary institutions, have also been abused.
“These universities establish primary and secondary schools, collect school fees from pupils, but place their teachers as staff of the universities that government pays.
“In fact, in many of them, teachers collect salaries as much as a professor. So, all these things we discovered and put a stop to it.”
Egbule said the law setting up the Commission does not give it power to prosecute, therefore the Commission is only able to report infractions to supervising ministries.
In addition, he said there had been instances where some anti-graft agencies had stumbled on the Commission’s report and opened investigation, thereby recovering government funds.
Meanwhile, Egbule has attributed delay in the implementation of the “Consequential Adjustment” of the N30,000 new minimum wage to the unrealistic demands of labour unions.
He explained that the current demand of the labour unions would raise the total wage bill too high and that was why government could not accept their proposed salary adjustments.
“Labour is asking for consequential adjustment and government, in its wisdom, had made budgetary provision for an adjustment of N10,000 across board for those already earning above N30,000 per month.
“However, the unions have refused this offer, saying that because the increase in minimum wage from 18,000 to N30,000 was 66 per cent, therefore they want 66 per cent increment across board.
“We told them that the minimum wage was not raised from N18,000 to N30,000 through percentage increase, but as a result of consideration of economic factors, including ability to pay.
“However, we said that if they want consequential adjustments in percentage terms, we will use a percentage that when applied will not exceed what has been provided for in the budget.
“The computation based on percentage, which government had given to labour, was 9.5 per cent from level 7 to 14 including level 1-6 of those salary structures that did not benefit from the minimum wage.
“And then, five per cent from level 15 to 17. Labour countered the offer and proposed 30 per cent increase for level 7 to 14 and 25 per cent for level 15 to 17.
“One point we keep repeating is, it will be unfair that because you gave the person earning minimum wage N12,000, you give a level 17 officer almost N100,000 if you apply 25 per cent,” he said.
The Commission chairman said that at the last meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions, government proposed a 10 per cent increment for level seven to 14 and a 5.5 per cent increase for level 15 to 17.
He advised labour to come to a compromise because government had so far been magnanimous in agreeing to increase salaries without any threat of downsizing.
“Labour is currently stretching out and eating up the time that people could have used in benefiting from the adjustment because the new minimum wage was implemented since April.
“My advice is for labour to accept the terms for now and prepare to fight for the harmonization of salaries that is coming up. Harmonization of salaries will take care of this issue.
“The committee has already been formed and awaiting inauguration. I want them (labour) to know this and liberate us from this unnecessary logjam,” he said.
Egbule reiterated the Commission’s commitment to giving sound advice to government on the portion of national income that should be devoted to the payment of salaries and wages.
Inside Abuja
Public hospitals: How extortion, hostility, hurt patients
There are growing concerns that public health facilities in the Federal Capital Territory are gradually turning into “torture” centres. DEBORAH OCHENI reports on some of experiences of parents
The human body is like a machine which is built to last for a number of years but requires regular maintenance for it to work at optimum capacity.
It is natural that human beings would, once in a while, fall sick and need medical care. At such periods when the body system witnesses a breakdown or malfunction, the best option is to seek help in a healthcare facility, popularly known as the hospital.
Ideally, a hospital ought to be a home for the sick (patient) to receive quality care, right medications and good rest in order to recuperate from an illness.
However, hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory are fast becoming places where the sick dreads to seek help.
A number of patients who have had the misfortune of falling sick and going to any of the General Hospitals in Abuja have returned home with tales of woes.
Indeed, a casual visit to any of the hospitals and an interaction with an average patient in the hospital ward , would reveal the pain, anger and feelings of dissatisfaction about the quality of services available in these places.
Inside Abuja visited some of the General Hospitals located in Maitama, Wuse, Asokoro, Kubwa and Nyanya and observed that these facilities had common challenges. They ranged from lack of sufficient manpower, inadequate facilities, poor attitude to work and high cost of accessing medical care.
Patients who rush to these hospitals on daily basis with emergency cases are often confronted with excuses such as no space, no bed, doctor is not around and we don’t have that drug among other challenges. Many patients, including pregnant women, accident victims as well as children caught up in sudden health crisis have lost their lives to these excuses.
Beyond these systemic problems, there is a new trend of extortion whereby a patient, apart from obtaining a hospital card for a fee to see a doctor and paying for admission into a bed space, is further required to provide certain items before accessing medical services.
At the Nyanya General Hospital, a patient is required to purchase and submit, a family size bottle of Morning Fresh liquid detergent; a canister of GBC air freshener; a jumbo pack of Omo washing powder; 100 pieces of latex hand gloves and a big size bottle of Jik bleach before the patient would be attended to at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital.
In the alternative, the patient is expected to part with the sum of Five Thousand Hairs (N5,000), the monetary value of these items.
Idoko Johnson, who took one of his relatives to the hospital and was confronted with these demands, expressed frustration that a hospital would be asking a patient to provide such items as a pre-condition to accessing medical care.
Idoko described the situation as uncalled for and wondered why it must be the responsibility of a patient to provide such items after battling with the issue of unavailability of space at the hospital.
According to him, he had rushed his sister to the hospital because she collapsed at home and needed urgent attention, only for him to be confronted with several obstacles that compounded the situation of the sick person. He said that rather than creating unnecessary stumbling blocks, it could have been better if the doctors at the Nyanya Genneral Hospital had promptly referred them to another hospital if indeed they had no space to admit an additional patient on that fateful day.
“What was expected of the hospital management was to simply refer us to another hospital if truly there was no space to accommodate a patient in the hospital because of the emergency nature of her case. It’s not good to be pushed up and down and to be asked to buy some household items just to be given bed space in a hospital,” Idoko said.
Rose Eleojo, one the patients Inside Abuja encountered at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Nyanya General Hospital, said she spent five days before she was able to get full medical attention at the hospital.
She said when she met the doctor on duty on the day she was rushed to the hospital, the doctor sent her to an appropriate ward on admission.
“Upon getting there, I was told there was no space to accommodate me but I sensed something funny because when I went back to the doctor to tell him that there was no space, the doctor followed me there and instructed that a stable patient (a lady) should be discharged in order to create space for me.
“As soon as the doctor left for his office, I was ignored for about three hours. I was feeling very dizzy, yet I was not given a bed to rest on until my sister got the items on the list they gave us. The items included Morning Fresh dish washer, a packet of hand gloves, air freshener and a lot more.
“I came to hospital that day as early as 7.00am. I saw the doctor around 2.00pm. I was given a bed at about 5.00pm and I was giving the blood around 9.00pm. I was disappointed at the huge amount that I was charged and I regretted coming here in the first place because the charges are high and you have to buy everything that they use on you and yet, they talk very rudely to patients. Only a few of them are polite in their interaction with patients,” she said.
For Doris Sule, another patient, the story is not too different from the usual sad experience. She lamented that despite all the items she provided, the doctor on duty couldn’t get detergent to wash his hands after examining her on the same day of her admission.
“Some of the staff here are very wicked. Imagine that I bought big pack of Omo, Morning Fresh, air freshener, Dettol, jik and other things before I was given a space. They refused to change my bed sheet when it had blood stains during my stay there. I had to sleep on bare mattress. When I complained, no one answered me. Rather, I was told that it’s my blood and if I’m not comfortable sleeping in it, I should go to my house because no one called me here. I felt really dehumanized getting that kind of service and I still paid for it,” she said.
However, a staff of the hospital who declined to disclose her names for fear of victimisation, said those requesting for the items were truly in need of them for effective service delivery.
She said that though some medical personnel do some unprofessional things in the hospital, the items they request for were needed because those are the things they work with to keep the ward clean and safe for everybody.
“Those in the Accident and Emergency Ward are working with blood and they constantly need to wash their hands and keep the place disinfected. The hospital is well organized just that we have three categories of staff here.
“Some are privileged to have connections that landed them here, others are here because they couldn’t get any other job elsewhere while the third group are qualified professional staff who know the etiquettes of the care giving. The problem patients have at times is poor communication by some staff who are not passionate about this job, especially those in the first two categories and it breaks my heart to hear hospital staff speaking rudely to patients who see health workers to be comforters.
“At the end, some patients leave the hospital premises sad and dissatisfied and that is affecting the image of the hospital. But in all sincerity, the doctors are trying as there are so much success stories coming out from the hospital,” she said.
A shop attendant at one of the pharmaceutical and provision shops near the hospital, said that patients usually troop into their shop to buy drugs, Dettol, Jik, tissue paper, air freshener, morning fresh and many other items prescribed by the hospital staff.
She confirmed that patients who failed to provide all these items or provide the monetary equivalent rarely get the needed attention in the hospital.
Agatha Iyalowo, who also runs a kiosk adjacent to the hospital gate, revealed that in the past, some patients were asked to buy the items in twos and that meant more business for shop owners who stocked these items.
“We used to sell very well then because these items are more or less as important as hospital cards to the patients. In other hospitals, some of these items are restricted to expectant mothers but in Nyanya here, almost all patients buy them and that makes us that are selling by the road side to have good sales because we already know what they will request and that is what we are selling here,” she said.
Sadly, Inside Abuja investigations revealed that some of these items bought by patients and taken into the hospitals often end up being smuggled out by the staff of the hospital who convert them to their personal use.
It appears that the hospital whose mission was to ensure the provision of safe, quality and affordable, access to healthcare services to all citizens has deviated from its primary responsibilities. While patients who are in dire need of help are subjected to financial and psychological torture, the care givers who are paid from the public coffers are feasting on the system.
Surgery can raise memory, thinking problems
Scientists have found that people who had surgery had an increased risk of a small, long-term decline in cognitive function in later years. Their findings were published online in the ‘British Medical Journal (BMJ)’. Cognitive functioning refers to multiple mental abilities, including learning, thinking, reasoning, the act to remember, problem solving, decision making, and attention.
Cognitive functioning is a term referring to a human’s ability to process thoughts that should not deplete on a large scale in healthy individuals. It is defined as ‘the ability of an individual to perform the various mental activities most closely associated with learning and problem solving’. In the current study, researchers said after surgery, folks had nearly twice the risk of developing ‘substantial’ cognitive decline during the two decades of the study, the ‘mailonline’ reported. However, there’s no need to panic, the researchers added. According to the senior study author Dr. Robert Sanders, assistant professor in the department of anesthesiology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, “Our data suggest that, on average, major surgery is associated with only a small cognitive ‘hit,’ and while there was a doubling in the risk of substantial cognitive decline, this only affected a small number of patients.”
The researchers also noted that people admitted to the hospital and treated with medications (“medical admissions”) rather than surgery had an even greater decline in their thinking skills. The findings were however based on repeated testing that measured a wide range of thinking abilities, the scientists couldn’t say if these findings would be noticed by most people, though Sanders suspected that they would not be obvious.
The study authors said the changes they noticed over time in thinking, memory, and reasoning probably translated to about five months of brain ageing. Sanders said the researchers don’t know how surgery might affect brain function, and this study wasn’t designed to tease out a cause-andeffect relationship. But inflammation, strokes, mini-strokes, and medications around the time of surgery may be factors, he added. Anesthesia has also been suspected, but Sanders said other recent studies haven’t found a connection. “Some of these relate to who and why surgery is taking place, and some to the nature of the process right through anesthesia and surgery itself, and then post-op aspects. These will all be inter-related, too,”said Dr. Carol Brayne from the University of Cambridge in England,
